Cook throws for 2 TDs, runs for another to help Missouri beat Middle Tennessee 23-19
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) Brady Cook overcame a slow start to complete 14 of 19 passes for 204 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for another touchdown to help Missouri beat Middle Tennessee State 23-19 Saturday night.
Missouri’s Luther Burden III caught eight passes for career-best 117 yards as the Tigers (2-0) opened the season with two wins for the first time since 2018.
“I’d definitely say it gives us a little boost of confidence,” Missouri running back Nathaniel Peat said about Burden. “Seeing Luther make plays is definitely exciting but my competitive nature is like, ‘Oh, he made that play, now I want to make a play, too.’ And so I love seeing the move there. I like having the ball in his hands because he always makes something special out of whatever it is.”
Nick Vattiato completed 22 of 36 passes for 214 yards and two touchdowns for Middle Tennessee State (0-2).
“I thought Nick played with great toughness,” Middle Tennessee coach Rick Stockstill said. “I thought he competed and played really hard. Their defense is really good. Their defense was really good last year, and it’s really good this year. We knew that coming in.”
Peat hauled in a 49 yard touchdown pass from Cook on the first play of the fourth quarter to put Missouri on top 23-10.
Middle Tennessee narrowed its deficit to 23-17 after Vattiato led the Blue Raiders 84 yards in a drive that culminated with a 13-yard touchdown pass to Justin Olson on fourth-and-goal.
On Missouri’s ensuing drive, Cook fumbled out of the end zone for a safety after Sam Brumfield sacked him at the two yard line.
“I got pushed out, and I was trying to throw it away,” Cook said. “I just didn’t throw it away soon enough. I was trying to put it in the cylinder where Cody Schrader was. I wasn’t sure if I was out of the tackle box. The guy made a good play.
Vattiato completed five of six passes for 62 yards to march the Blue Raiders to the Missouri 3 on the first drive of the second half before Zeke Rankin kicked a 25 yard field goal with 8:39 remaining to tie the game at 10-10.
Missouri answered as Cook completed a 44 yard pass to Burden before Theo Wease Jr. hauled in his first touchdown with the Tigers to put Missouri on top 16-10.
“We come out and do a really really nice job coming out of the half,” Stockstill said. “We get down to the two and we just couldn’t cash it in. To me that was the difference in the game as much as anything. You’re not going to be an SEC team on field goals.”
Middle Tennessee safety Jakope Thomas was ejected for targeting with 55 seconds remaining in the first half after making contact with Brett Norfleet’s helmet at the MTSU 5.
Cook scored his second rushing touchdown of the season on a sneak from inside the 1 after a previous apparent touchdown was reversed upon video review.
Frank Peasant rushed 25 yards to the 3 before Vattiato completed a screen pass to Kalani Norris to put Middle Tennessee up 7-3 with 8:14 remaining in the second quarter.
Harrison Mevis hit a 39 yard field goal with 5:21 remaining in the first quarter to give the Tigers an early 3-0 lead.
THE TAKEAWAY
Middle Tennessee: The Blue Raiders have now dropped six straight contests against SEC opponents since beating Missouri 51-45 in Columbia on Oct. 22, 2016.
Missouri: The Tigers offensive line struggled to protect Cook, surrendering six sacks for a loss of 68 yards.
“There’s a good probability there’s going to be some personnel changes,” Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said. “We’re not going to stick with status quo. We’ve had two games to figure it out. If production is still not where it needs to be, we’re going to compete for jobs. We’re not going to continue to give up four sacks and run the same five guys out there.”
Missouri beat Middle Tennessee State in regulation for the first time in three matchups, all at home.
UP NEXT
Middle Tennessee State hosts Murray State on Saturday night in its home opener.
Missouri hosts former Big 12-foe No. 15 Kansas State on Saturday.
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll
|
N. Vattiato
11 QB
214 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 38 RuYds
|
B. Cook
12 QB
204 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, -5 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|22
|Rushing
|5
|12
|Passing
|10
|7
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|9-18
|7-12
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|287
|353
|Total Plays
|65
|65
|Avg Gain
|4.4
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|76
|141
|Rush Attempts
|29
|46
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.6
|3.1
|Yards Passing
|211
|212
|Comp. - Att.
|22-36
|14-19
|Yards Per Pass
|5.0
|7.6
|Penalties - Yards
|6-46
|5-50
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-45.2
|4-33.5
|Return Yards
|0
|20
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-20
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|1
|0
|
|
|211
|PASS YDS
|212
|
|
|76
|RUSH YDS
|141
|
|
|287
|TOTAL YDS
|353
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Vattiato 11 QB
|N. Vattiato
|22/36
|214
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Vattiato 11 QB
|N. Vattiato
|13
|38
|0
|17
|
F. Peasant 24 RB
|F. Peasant
|13
|36
|0
|25
|
J. Credle 22 RB
|J. Credle
|3
|2
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Olson 15 WR
|J. Olson
|7
|4
|51
|1
|14
|
E. Metcalf 9 WR
|E. Metcalf
|3
|2
|47
|0
|37
|
J. Tate Jr 6 WR
|J. Tate Jr
|6
|4
|41
|0
|23
|
J. Sherman 13 WR
|J. Sherman
|3
|2
|21
|0
|16
|
J. Credle 22 RB
|J. Credle
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
D. England-Chisolm 3 WR
|D. England-Chisolm
|4
|2
|12
|0
|11
|
K. Norris 17 WR
|K. Norris
|3
|2
|9
|1
|6
|
H. Willis 83 WR
|H. Willis
|2
|2
|9
|0
|6
|
T. Wilkins 39 RB
|T. Wilkins
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
F. Peasant 24 RB
|F. Peasant
|3
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Francis 10 LB
|D. Francis
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
Q. Dunnigan 97 DE
|Q. Dunnigan
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
S. Brumfield 33 LB
|S. Brumfield
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Smith 92 DL
|D. Smith
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Z. Rankin 7 K
|Z. Rankin
|1/1
|23
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Tillman 38 P
|M. Tillman
|3
|43.7
|0
|63
|
T. Turk 99 P
|T. Turk
|2
|47.5
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. England-Chisolm 3 WR
|D. England-Chisolm
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Cook 12 QB
|B. Cook
|14/19
|204
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Schrader 7 RB
|C. Schrader
|23
|84
|0
|10
|
N. Peat 8 RB
|N. Peat
|8
|51
|0
|15
|
B. Cook 12 QB
|B. Cook
|12
|-5
|1
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Burden III 3 WR
|L. Burden III
|10
|8
|117
|0
|44
|
N. Peat 8 RB
|N. Peat
|1
|1
|49
|1
|49
|
T. Wease Jr. 1 WR
|T. Wease Jr.
|3
|2
|18
|1
|13
|
M. Miller 10 WR
|M. Miller
|2
|2
|11
|0
|6
|
B. Norfleet 87 TE
|B. Norfleet
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
D. Jackson 11 WR
|D. Jackson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Gaddy 21 DL
|N. Gaddy
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
D. Carnell 13 DB
|D. Carnell
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Mevis 92 K
|H. Mevis
|1/1
|38
|2/3
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Williams 97 P
|R. Williams
|4
|33.5
|3
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Burks Jr. 20 DB
|M. Burks Jr.
|3
|17.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Burden III 3 WR
|L. Burden III
|2
|10.0
|13
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) S.Payne kicks 30 yards from MTS 35 to the MIZ 35. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(14:55 - 1st) C.Schrader rushed to MIZ 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by MTS at MIZ 32.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - MIZZOU 32(14:45 - 1st) C.Schrader rushed to MIZ 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by MTS at MIZ 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 37(14:24 - 1st) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for L.Burden.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 37(13:51 - 1st) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for T.Wease.
|Sack
3 & 10 - MIZZOU 37(13:46 - 1st) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook sacked at MIZ 33 for -4 yards (D.Francis)
|Punt
4 & 14 - MIZZOU 33(13:02 - 1st) R.Williams punts 33 yards to MTS 34 Center-MIZ. Downed by T.Flint.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 34(12:51 - 1st) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MTS 38.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - MTSU 38(12:31 - 1st) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MTS 38.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - MTSU 38(12:09 - 1st) N.Vattiato steps back to pass. N.Vattiato pass incomplete intended for E.Metcalf.
|Punt
4 & 8 - MTSU 38(12:03 - 1st) M.Tillman punts 19 yards to MIZ 43 Center-MTS. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 43(11:57 - 1st) C.Schrader rushed to MIZ 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by MTS at MIZ 44.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - MIZZOU 44(11:30 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 44. Catch made by M.Miller at MIZ 44. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by MTS at MIZ 50.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - MIZZOU 50(10:54 - 1st) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for L.Burden.
|Punt
4 & 3 - MIZZOU 50(10:40 - 1st) R.Williams punts 33 yards to MTS 17 Center-MIZ. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 17(10:40 - 1st) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 11 for -6 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MTS 11.
|+6 YD
2 & 16 - MTSU 11(10:01 - 1st) N.Vattiato pass complete to MTS 11. Catch made by H.Willis at MTS 11. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MTS 17.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MTSU 17(9:37 - 1st) N.Vattiato steps back to pass. N.Vattiato pass incomplete intended for J.Sherman.
|Punt
4 & 10 - MTSU 17(9:32 - 1st) T.Turk punts 51 yards to MIZ 32 Center-MTS. L.Burden returned punt from the MIZ 32. Tackled by MTS at MIZ 45.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 45(9:19 - 1st) N.Peat rushed to MTS 44 for 11 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 44.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 44(8:44 - 1st) N.Peat rushed to MTS 29 for 15 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 29.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 29(8:23 - 1st) N.Peat rushed to MTS 22 for 7 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 22.
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - MIZZOU 22(8:04 - 1st) N.Peat rushed to MTS 14 for 8 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 14.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 14(7:45 - 1st) N.Peat rushed to MTS 10 for 4 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 10.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - MIZZOU 10(7:25 - 1st) C.Schrader rushed to MTS 4 for yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 4. PENALTY on MIZ-C.Johnson Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 16 - MIZZOU 20(7:07 - 1st) PENALTY on MIZ-C.Tollison False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+14 YD
2 & 21 - MIZZOU 25(6:55 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to MTS 25. Catch made by L.Burden at MTS 25. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 11.
|Sack
3 & 7 - MIZZOU 11(6:14 - 1st) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook sacked at MTS 21 for -10 yards (D.Francis)
|Field Goal
4 & 17 - MIZZOU 28(5:34 - 1st) H.Mevis 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MIZ Holder-MIZ.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:21 - 1st) H.Mevis kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to the MTS End Zone. Touchback.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(5:21 - 1st) N.Vattiato pass complete to MTS 25. Catch made by J.Tate at MTS 25. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MTS 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 48(4:38 - 1st) N.Vattiato pass complete to MTS 48. Catch made by J.Tate at MTS 48. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MTS 48.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MTSU 48(4:22 - 1st) N.Vattiato steps back to pass. N.Vattiato pass incomplete intended for J.Olson.
|Sack
3 & 10 - MTSU 48(4:21 - 1st) N.Vattiato steps back to pass. N.Vattiato sacked at MTS 37 for -11 yards (N.Gaddy)
|Punt
4 & 21 - MTSU 37(3:39 - 1st) M.Tillman punts 63 yards to MIZ End Zone Center-MTS. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 20(3:28 - 1st) B.Cook rushed to MIZ 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by MTS at MIZ 26.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - MIZZOU 26(2:58 - 1st) C.Schrader rushed to MIZ 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by MTS at MIZ 32.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 32(2:26 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 32. Catch made by L.Burden at MIZ 32. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by MTS at MIZ 37.
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - MIZZOU 37(1:57 - 1st) C.Schrader rushed to MIZ 36 for -1 yards. Tackled by MTS at MIZ 36.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - MIZZOU 36(1:23 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 36. Catch made by M.Miller at MIZ 36. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by MTS at MIZ 41.
|Punt
4 & 1 - MIZZOU 41(0:37 - 1st) R.Williams punts 45 yards to MTS 14 Center-MIZ. Fair catch by K.Stewart.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 14(0:33 - 1st) N.Vattiato scrambles to MTS 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MTS 15.
|-3 YD
2 & 9 - MTSU 15(15:00 - 2nd) N.Vattiato pass complete to MTS 15. Catch made by F.Peasant at MTS 15. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MTS 12.
|+13 YD
3 & 7 - MTSU 12(14:23 - 2nd) N.Vattiato scrambles to MTS 25 for 13 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MTS 25.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(13:51 - 2nd) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MTS 23.
|+11 YD
2 & 12 - MTSU 23(13:12 - 2nd) N.Vattiato rushed to MTS 34 for 11 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MTS 34.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - MTSU 34(12:51 - 2nd) N.Vattiato pass complete to MTS 34. Catch made by A.Toney at MTS 34. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MTS 35.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 35(12:28 - 2nd) N.Vattiato pass complete to MTS 35. Catch made by K.Norris at MTS 35. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MTS 41.
|+11 YD
2 & 4 - MTSU 41(12:05 - 2nd) N.Vattiato rushed to MIZ 48 for 11 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 48. PENALTY on MIZ-K.Abrams-Draine Face Mask (15 Yards) 15 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 33(11:05 - 2nd) N.Vattiato pass complete to MIZ 33. Catch made by T.Wilkins at MIZ 33. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 26.
|Sack
2 & 3 - MTSU 26(10:42 - 2nd) N.Vattiato steps back to pass. N.Vattiato sacked at MIZ 28 for -2 yards (N.Gaddy)
|+25 YD
3 & 5 - MTSU 28(10:25 - 2nd) F.Peasant rushed to MIZ 3 for 25 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 3.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - MTSU 3(9:42 - 2nd) N.Vattiato rushed to MIZ 3 for 0 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 3.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MTSU 3(9:05 - 2nd) J.Credle rushed to MIZ 3 for 0 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 3.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - MTSU 3(8:25 - 2nd) N.Vattiato pass complete to MIZ 3. Catch made by K.Norris at MIZ 3. Gain of 3 yards. K.Norris for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:03 - 2nd) Z.Rankin extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:03 - 2nd) S.Payne kicks 55 yards from MTS 35 to the MIZ 10. M.Burks returns the kickoff. Tackled by MTS at MIZ 29.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 29(8:02 - 2nd) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 29. Catch made by L.Burden at MIZ 29. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by MTS at MIZ 38.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - MIZZOU 38(7:25 - 2nd) N.Peat rushed to MIZ 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by MTS at MIZ 38.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - MIZZOU 38(7:02 - 2nd) N.Peat rushed to MIZ 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by MTS at MIZ 44.
|Sack
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 44(6:36 - 2nd) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook sacked at MIZ 43 for -1 yards (Q.Dunnigan)
|No Gain
2 & 11 - MIZZOU 43(6:03 - 2nd) N.Peat rushed to MIZ 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by MTS at MIZ 43.
|+19 YD
3 & 11 - MIZZOU 43(5:24 - 2nd) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 43. Catch made by L.Burden at MIZ 43. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 38.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 38(4:55 - 2nd) C.Schrader rushed to MTS 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 36.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - MIZZOU 36(4:13 - 2nd) C.Schrader rushed to MTS 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 36.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - MIZZOU 36(3:29 - 2nd) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for M.Cooper. PENALTY on MTS-MTS Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - MIZZOU 31(3:22 - 2nd) B.Cook rushed to MTS 26 for 5 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 26.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 26(2:52 - 2nd) C.Schrader rushed to MTS 18 for 8 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 18.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - MIZZOU 18(2:18 - 2nd) B.Cook rushed to MTS 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 16(1:40 - 2nd) C.Schrader rushed to MTS 16 for 0 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 16.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 16(1:03 - 2nd) B.Cook pass complete to MTS 16. Catch made by B.Norfleet at MTS 16. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 5. PENALTY on MTS-J.Thomas Defensive Targeting 2 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - MIZZOU 3(0:52 - 2nd) C.Schrader rushed to MTS 3 for 0 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 3.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - MIZZOU 3(0:33 - 2nd) B.Cook rushed to MTS 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - MIZZOU 1(0:25 - 2nd) B.Cook rushed to MTS End Zone for 1 yards. B.Cook for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:24 - 2nd) H.Mevis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:24 - 2nd) H.Mevis kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to the MTS End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(0:24 - 2nd) N.Vattiato scrambles to MTS 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MTS 25.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(15:00 - 3rd) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 41 for 16 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MTS 41.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 41(14:39 - 3rd) N.Vattiato pass complete to MTS 41. Catch made by J.Tate at MTS 41. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 45.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 45(14:17 - 3rd) N.Vattiato pass complete to MIZ 45. Catch made by J.Olson at MIZ 45. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 35.
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 35(13:55 - 3rd) F.Peasant rushed to MIZ 41 for -6 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 41.
|+5 YD
2 & 16 - MTSU 41(13:26 - 3rd) N.Vattiato pass complete to MIZ 41. Catch made by J.Sherman at MIZ 41. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 36.
|+4 YD
3 & 11 - MTSU 36(12:47 - 3rd) N.Vattiato pass complete to MIZ 36. Catch made by J.Tate at MIZ 36. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 32.
|+14 YD
4 & 7 - MTSU 32(12:04 - 3rd) N.Vattiato pass complete to MIZ 32. Catch made by J.Olson at MIZ 32. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 18.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 18(11:33 - 3rd) N.Vattiato scrambles to MIZ 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 17.
|-3 YD
2 & 9 - MTSU 17(11:07 - 3rd) N.Vattiato rushed to MIZ 20 for -3 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 20.
|+16 YD
3 & 12 - MTSU 20(10:37 - 3rd) N.Vattiato pass complete to MIZ 20. Catch made by J.Credle at MIZ 20. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 4.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - MTSU 4(9:43 - 3rd) F.Peasant rushed to MIZ 2 for 2 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 2.
|Sack
2 & Goal - MTSU 2(9:27 - 3rd) N.Vattiato steps back to pass. N.Vattiato sacked at MIZ 6 for -4 yards (D.Carnell)
|No Gain
3 & Goal - MTSU 6(8:49 - 3rd) N.Vattiato steps back to pass. N.Vattiato pass incomplete intended for F.Peasant.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - MTSU 13(8:43 - 3rd) Z.Rankin 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MTS Holder-MTS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:38 - 3rd) S.Payne kicks 63 yards from MTS 35 to the MIZ 2. M.Burks returns the kickoff. Tackled by MTS at MIZ 20.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 20(8:33 - 3rd) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 20. Catch made by L.Burden at MIZ 20. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by MTS at MIZ 27.
|+10 YD
2 & 3 - MIZZOU 27(7:55 - 3rd) C.Schrader rushed to MIZ 37 for 10 yards. Tackled by MTS at MIZ 37.
|+44 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 37(7:25 - 3rd) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 37. Catch made by L.Burden at MIZ 37. Gain of 44 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 19.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 19(6:48 - 3rd) C.Schrader rushed to MTS 13 for 6 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 13.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - MIZZOU 13(6:33 - 3rd) C.Schrader rushed to MTS 8 for 5 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 8. PENALTY on MTS-D.Francis Face Mask (15 Yards) 9 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - MIZZOU 4(6:31 - 3rd) C.Schrader rushed to MTS 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 3.
|-2 YD
2 & Goal - MIZZOU 3(6:06 - 3rd) C.Schrader rushed to MTS 5 for -2 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 5.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - MIZZOU 5(5:05 - 3rd) B.Cook pass complete to MTS 5. Catch made by T.Wease at MTS 5. Gain of 5 yards. T.Wease for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(4:58 - 3rd) H.Mevis extra point is blocked.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:58 - 3rd) H.Mevis kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to the MTS End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(4:58 - 3rd) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MTS 26.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - MTSU 26(4:27 - 3rd) N.Vattiato steps back to pass. N.Vattiato pass incomplete intended for K.Norris.
|+14 YD
3 & 9 - MTSU 26(4:21 - 3rd) N.Vattiato pass complete to MTS 26. Catch made by J.Olson at MTS 26. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MTS 40.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 40(3:52 - 3rd) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 39 for -1 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MTS 39.
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - MTSU 39(3:23 - 3rd) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 38 for -1 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MTS 38.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - MTSU 38(2:46 - 3rd) N.Vattiato steps back to pass. N.Vattiato pass incomplete intended for J.Tate.
|Punt
4 & 12 - MTSU 38(2:41 - 3rd) T.Turk punts 44 yards to MIZ 18 Center-MTS. Fair catch by L.Burden.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 18(2:32 - 3rd) B.Cook rushed to MIZ 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by MTS at MIZ 19.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - MIZZOU 19(1:56 - 3rd) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for B.Norfleet.
|+13 YD
3 & 9 - MIZZOU 19(1:51 - 3rd) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 19. Catch made by T.Wease at MIZ 19. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by MTS at MIZ 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 32(1:19 - 3rd) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for D.Jackson.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 32(1:18 - 3rd) C.Schrader rushed to MIZ 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by MTS at MIZ 36.
|+15 YD
3 & 6 - MIZZOU 36(0:43 - 3rd) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 36. Catch made by L.Burden at MIZ 36. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 49.
|+49 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 49(15:00 - 4th) B.Cook pass complete to MTS 49. Catch made by N.Peat at MTS 49. Gain of 49 yards. N.Peat for 49 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:53 - 4th) H.Mevis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:53 - 4th) H.Mevis kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to the MTS End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(14:53 - 4th) N.Vattiato pass complete to MTS 25. Catch made by D.England-Chisolm at MTS 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MTS 26.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - MTSU 26(14:21 - 4th) N.Vattiato pass complete to MTS 26. Catch made by H.Willis at MTS 26. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MTS 29.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - MTSU 29(13:59 - 4th) N.Vattiato steps back to pass. N.Vattiato pass incomplete intended for J.Olson.
|Punt
4 & 6 - MTSU 29(13:56 - 4th) M.Tillman punts 49 yards to MIZ 22 Center-MTS. L.Burden returned punt from the MIZ 22. Tackled by MTS at MIZ 29.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 29(13:30 - 4th) C.Schrader rushed to MIZ 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by MTS at MIZ 33.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - MIZZOU 33(13:06 - 4th) B.Cook rushed to MIZ 42 for 9 yards. Tackled by MTS at MIZ 42.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 42(12:36 - 4th) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 42. Catch made by L.Burden at MIZ 42. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 48.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 48(11:48 - 4th) C.Schrader rushed to MTS 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 44.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - MIZZOU 44(11:11 - 4th) B.Cook rushed to MTS 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 39.
|Punt
4 & 1 - MIZZOU 39(10:27 - 4th) R.Williams punts 23 yards to MTS 16 Center-MIZ. Fair catch by MTS.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 16(10:19 - 4th) N.Vattiato pass complete to MTS 16. Catch made by J.Sherman at MTS 16. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MTS 32.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 32(9:40 - 4th) J.Credle rushed to MTS 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MTS 37.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - MTSU 37(9:24 - 4th) N.Vattiato steps back to pass. N.Vattiato pass incomplete intended for MTS.
|+17 YD
3 & 4 - MTSU 37(9:23 - 4th) N.Vattiato scrambles to MIZ 46 for 17 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 46(9:05 - 4th) N.Vattiato steps back to pass. N.Vattiato pass incomplete intended for J.Tate.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - MTSU 46(8:57 - 4th) N.Vattiato rushed to MIZ 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 42.
|+37 YD
3 & 7 - MTSU 42(8:21 - 4th) N.Vattiato pass complete to MIZ 42. Catch made by E.Metcalf at MIZ 42. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 5.
|-3 YD
1 & Goal - MTSU 5(7:56 - 4th) J.Credle rushed to MIZ 8 for -3 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 8.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MTSU 8(7:18 - 4th) N.Vattiato steps back to pass. N.Vattiato pass incomplete intended for D.England-Chisolm.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - MTSU 8(7:10 - 4th) N.Vattiato steps back to pass. N.Vattiato pass incomplete intended for F.Peasant.
|Penalty
4 & Goal - MTSU 8(7:04 - 4th) PENALTY on MTS-S.Porcher False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
4 & 13 - MTSU 13(7:04 - 4th) N.Vattiato pass complete to MIZ 13. Catch made by J.Olson at MIZ 13. Gain of 13 yards. J.Olson for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:57 - 4th) Z.Rankin extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:57 - 4th) S.Payne kicks 65 yards from MTS 35 to the MIZ End Zone. M.Burks returns the kickoff. Tackled by MTS at MIZ 14.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 14(6:52 - 4th) C.Schrader rushed to MIZ 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by MTS at MIZ 15.
|Sack
2 & 9 - MIZZOU 4(6:17 - 4th) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook sacked at MIZ 15 for 11 yards (S.Brumfield) B.Cook FUMBLES forced by S.Brumfield. Fumble RECOVERED by MIZ-MIZ at MIZ 15. Tackled by MTS at MIZ 15. SAFETY.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:07 - 4th) H.Mevis kicks 62 yards from MIZ 20 to the MTS 18. D.England-Chisolm returns the kickoff. Tackled by MIZ at MTS 43.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 43(6:02 - 4th) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MTS 45.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - MTSU 45(5:37 - 4th) N.Vattiato steps back to pass. N.Vattiato pass incomplete intended for MTS.
|+11 YD
3 & 8 - MTSU 45(5:27 - 4th) N.Vattiato pass complete to MTS 45. Catch made by D.England-Chisolm at MTS 45. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 44.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 44(4:48 - 4th) F.Peasant rushed to MIZ 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 42.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - MTSU 42(4:05 - 4th) N.Vattiato steps back to pass. N.Vattiato pass incomplete intended for D.England-Chisolm.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - MTSU 42(3:57 - 4th) N.Vattiato pass complete to MIZ 42. Catch made by J.Olson at MIZ 42. Gain of yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 31. PENALTY on MTS-J.Graham Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
3 & 18 - MTSU 48(3:37 - 4th) N.Vattiato pass complete to MTS 48. Catch made by E.Metcalf at MTS 48. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 42.
|No Gain
4 & 8 - MTSU 42(3:28 - 4th) N.Vattiato steps back to pass. N.Vattiato pass incomplete intended for J.Olson.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 42(3:22 - 4th) C.Schrader rushed to MIZ 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by MTS at MIZ 45.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - MIZZOU 45(3:17 - 4th) C.Schrader rushed to MTS 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 49.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - MIZZOU 49(3:10 - 4th) PENALTY on MIZ-M.Johnson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - MIZZOU 46(3:10 - 4th) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 46. Catch made by T.Wease at MIZ 46. Gain of yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 31. PENALTY on MIZ-L.Burden Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 21 - MIZZOU 31(3:01 - 4th) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for MIZ. PENALTY on MTS-T.Ross Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 46(2:55 - 4th) C.Schrader rushed to MIZ 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by MTS at MIZ 50.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - MIZZOU 50(2:49 - 4th) C.Schrader rushed to MTS 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 43.
|Sack
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 43(2:04 - 4th) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook sacked at MIZ 43 for -14 yards (D.Smith)
|Sack
2 & 24 - MIZZOU 43(1:18 - 4th) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook sacked at MIZ 40 for -3 yards (Q.Dunnigan)
|-1 YD
3 & 27 - MIZZOU 40(0:33 - 4th) B.Cook kneels at the MIZ 39.