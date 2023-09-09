|
No. 10 Notre Dame beats NC State 45-24 for 29th straight regular-season win against ACC teams
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) Notre Dame had started the season with little on-field stress and even less drama. That's one reason why coach Marcus Freeman was so pleased with the way his 10th-ranked Fighting Irish responded to playing on the road in the fourth quarter of a tight game.
Audric Estime ran for an 80-yard touchdown on the first play after an extended weather delay and Sam Hartman three of his four scores after halftime to help Notre Dame beat North Carolina State 45-24 on Saturday, earning yet another win against an Atlantic Coast Conference opponent.
Estime ran for 134 yards and two scores, including a 7-yard run through traffic with 10:42 left that put the Fighting Irish (3-0) in firm control after leading just 24-17 entering the final quarter.
“I think it’s a sign of a mature football team,” Freeman said.
Notre Dame has now won 29 straight regular-season matchups against ACC teams in its scheduling partnership with the conference as a football independent but a member in all other league sports.
For Hartman, the sixth-year passer who transferred from Wake Forest, it was a familiar foe, too. The Demon Deacons were every-year instate opponents for the Wolfpack in the ACC’s former divisional format, and Hartman was 0-2 in Raleigh - including last November while taking four sacks.
This time, Hartman’s team played from in front the entire way, and he threw for three scores after halftime as the Fighting Irish finally began to pull away. The last was a 35-yard score to tight end Holden Staes - who also had a 40-yard scoring catch in the third - with 4:35 left that pushed the margin to 45-17.
He also shook off a fumble on a sack that set up N.C. State with a short field late in the third quarter, but the Irish defense held and the Wolfpack missed a short field goal.
“He's a competitor,” Freeman said of Hartman. “He wants to get it fixed. There was no panic.”
Brennan Armstrong ran for a score and threw for two more for N.C. State (1-1), but he threw three interceptions and the Wolfpack got little rushing production beyond his 26 yards. His 9-yard pass to Bradley Rozner with 1:16 left before halftime marked the first touchdown Notre Dame had given up this year after allowing just a field goal in each romp against Navy and Tennessee State.
“Every time we got in that game and made it a game, within one possession, they responded,” Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren said. "That’s what good teams do, and we had our opportunities throughout that football game.”
THE TAKEAWAY
Notre Dame: This wasn't as easy as the score indicated much of the way. But Estime's long run along with a 65-yard catch-and-run play by Chris Tyree - whom the Wolfpack lost track of behind coverage - that led to a TD just before halftime proved critical big plays. Notre Dame finished with 456 total yards and gradually asserted control, including interceptions on consecutive possessions early in the fourth quarter in turning a one-possession game into a blowout.
N.C. State: The Wolfpack won the opener against Connecticut by leaning heavily on Armstrong's legs in a low-volume passing game with no clear-cut top receiving threat. That scenario happened again, with Wolfpack receivers making some big plays but often struggling to create separation and much of a window for Armstrong to throw. That was illustrated by some drops and a major fourth-quarter mistake by K.C. Concepcion, who had a pass slip through his hands, hit him in the facemask and bounce to Notre Dame's Xavier Watts to set up a short field and one of Hartman's TD tosses.
“We just put our defense in terrible situations and never helped them out,” Armstrong said.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Notre Dame winning on the road by steadily building a lead should help keep its position in the next AP Top 25, if not inch up with losses ahead of the Irish.
LONG WAIT, FAST START
The game included a 1-hour, 45-minute weather and lightning delay with Notre Dame leading 3-0 at the 14:45 mark of the second quarter. Freeman even had hot dogs brought in for players to eat to stay ready.
Estime said he just had one. Turns out that was plenty.
Once the teams returned, he burst through a big hole on the right side and pulled away from defenders for the 80-yard score that was a quick jolt of energy for the Irish after the long wait.
“That was just the result of everyone staying ready,” Estime said.
UP NEXT
Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish return home for the third time in four games to host Central Michigan on Saturday.
N.C. State: VMI visits the Wolfpack on Saturday in a nonconference matchup.
---
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll
S. Hartman
10 QB
286 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, -27 RuYds
B. Armstrong
5 QB
260 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 3 INTs, 26 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|20
|Rushing
|6
|5
|Passing
|10
|10
|Penalty
|0
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|5-14
|8-19
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|456
|344
|Total Plays
|61
|78
|Avg Gain
|7.5
|4.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|170
|84
|Rush Attempts
|37
|30
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.6
|2.8
|Yards Passing
|286
|260
|Comp. - Att.
|15-24
|22-48
|Yards Per Pass
|8.7
|5.2
|Penalties - Yards
|10-82
|8-54
|Touchdowns
|6
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|4
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|3-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|3
|Punts - Avg
|6-50.7
|6-40.5
|Return Yards
|0
|41
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|4-41
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|3-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|286
|PASS YDS
|260
|170
|RUSH YDS
|84
|456
|TOTAL YDS
|344
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
S. Hartman 10 QB
|S. Hartman
|15/24
|286
|4
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
A. Estime 7 RB
|A. Estime
|14
|134
|2
|80
J. Price 24 RB
|J. Price
|7
|31
|0
|11
J. Love 12 RB
|J. Love
|6
|24
|0
|7
G. Payne 3 RB
|G. Payne
|4
|6
|0
|3
M. Evans 88 TE
|M. Evans
|1
|2
|0
|2
S. Hartman 10 QB
|S. Hartman
|5
|-27
|0
|16
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
H. Staes 13 TE
|H. Staes
|5
|4
|115
|2
|40
C. Tyree 2 RB
|C. Tyree
|3
|2
|68
|0
|65
A. Estime 7 RB
|A. Estime
|2
|2
|22
|0
|12
J. Greathouse 19 WR
|J. Greathouse
|3
|3
|15
|1
|13
D. Sherwood 38 TE
|D. Sherwood
|1
|1
|10
|1
|10
J. Price 24 RB
|J. Price
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
M. Evans 88 TE
|M. Evans
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
J. Thomas 83 WR
|J. Thomas
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
R. Flores Jr. 17 WR
|R. Flores Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
B. Morrison 20 CB
|B. Morrison
|3-0
|0.0
|1
T. Harper 13 S
|T. Harper
|3-4
|0.0
|0
C. Gray 29 CB
|C. Gray
|2-0
|0.0
|0
J. Kiser 24 LB
|J. Kiser
|2-3
|0.0
|0
H. Cross III 56 DL
|H. Cross III
|2-3
|0.0
|0
D. Brown 2 S
|D. Brown
|2-1
|0.0
|1
R. Henderson 11 S
|R. Henderson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
J. Tuihalamaka 44 DL
|J. Tuihalamaka
|2-2
|0.0
|0
M. Liufau 8 LB
|M. Liufau
|2-3
|0.0
|0
J. Jean-Baptiste 1 DL
|J. Jean-Baptiste
|1-4
|0.0
|0
A. Carter II 4 S
|A. Carter II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Mickey 7 CB
|J. Mickey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Bertrand 27 LB
|J. Bertrand
|1-4
|0.0
|0
D. Hinish 41 DL
|D. Hinish
|1-2
|1.0
|0
C. Hart 5 CB
|C. Hart
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Botelho 12 DL
|J. Botelho
|1-0
|0.0
|0
X. Watts 0 S
|X. Watts
|1-2
|0.0
|1
J. Onye 47 DL
|J. Onye
|1-0
|0.0
|0
S. Hartman 10 QB
|S. Hartman
|0-1
|0.5
|0
J. Burnham 40 DL
|J. Burnham
|0-1
|0.0
|0
R. Mills 99 DL
|R. Mills
|0-2
|0.0
|0
N. Osafo-Mensah 31 DL
|N. Osafo-Mensah
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
S. Shrader 32 K
|S. Shrader
|1/2
|54
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
B. McFerson 14 P
|B. McFerson
|6
|50.7
|0
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
B. Armstrong 5 QB
|B. Armstrong
|22/47
|260
|2
|3
K. Concepcion 10 WR
|K. Concepcion
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
B. Armstrong 5 QB
|B. Armstrong
|12
|26
|1
|9
J. Houston 3 RB
|J. Houston
|7
|26
|0
|13
K. Lesane 15 WR
|K. Lesane
|2
|12
|0
|8
D. Mimms III 34 RB
|D. Mimms III
|4
|9
|0
|4
K. Raphael 20 RB
|K. Raphael
|3
|7
|0
|3
M. Allen 2 RB
|M. Allen
|1
|4
|0
|4
J. Gray 8 WR
|J. Gray
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
J. Vereen 11 TE
|J. Vereen
|7
|4
|65
|0
|22
K. Lesane 15 WR
|K. Lesane
|4
|2
|53
|0
|38
P. Rooks 4 WR
|P. Rooks
|5
|3
|31
|0
|17
B. Rozner 80 WR
|B. Rozner
|3
|2
|30
|1
|21
K. Concepcion 10 WR
|K. Concepcion
|11
|5
|24
|0
|9
D. Collins 86 WR
|D. Collins
|2
|1
|23
|1
|23
J. Gray 8 WR
|J. Gray
|4
|2
|15
|0
|8
K. Raphael 20 RB
|K. Raphael
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
T. Pennix 6 TE
|T. Pennix
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
T. Timmons Jr. 82 WR
|T. Timmons Jr.
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
M. Allen 2 RB
|M. Allen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
B. Armstrong 5 QB
|B. Armstrong
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
J. Houston 3 RB
|J. Houston
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
P. Wilson 11 LB
|P. Wilson
|4-10
|0.0
|0
D. Boykin 12 DB
|D. Boykin
|3-8
|0.0
|0
D. Vann 1 DT
|D. Vann
|3-1
|2.0
|0
A. White 3 CB
|A. White
|2-2
|1.0
|0
C. Fordham 10 LB
|C. Fordham
|2-3
|0.0
|0
S. Battle 7 CB
|S. Battle
|2-3
|0.0
|0
D. Betty 26 LB
|D. Betty
|1-0
|0.0
|0
R. Kennedy 8 DB
|R. Kennedy
|1-4
|0.0
|0
B. Cleveland 44 DL
|B. Cleveland
|1-4
|1.0
|0
S. Brown 0 S
|S. Brown
|1-1
|0.0
|0
J. Poole 33 LB
|J. Poole
|0-1
|0.0
|0
S. Jackson 9 DE
|S. Jackson
|0-3
|0.0
|0
J. Scott 2 LB
|J. Scott
|0-3
|0.0
|0
K. Bonner 34 LB
|K. Bonner
|0-1
|0.0
|0
T. Price 13 DE
|T. Price
|0-2
|0.0
|0
C. Clark 5 DT
|C. Clark
|0-1
|0.0
|0
N. Potter 97 DL
|N. Potter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
B. Fitzgerald 19 S
|B. Fitzgerald
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
B. Narveson 44 K
|B. Narveson
|1/2
|49
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
C. Noonkester 98 P
|C. Noonkester
|6
|40.5
|4
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
J. Gray 8 WR
|J. Gray
|2
|26.0
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
J. Coit 21 WR
|J. Coit
|4
|10.3
|15
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Smith kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to the ND End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ND 25(15:00 - 1st) A.Estime rushed to ND 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Jackson; D.Vann at ND 26.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - ND 26(14:24 - 1st) A.Estime rushed to ND 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Brown at ND 26.
|Sack
3 & 9 - ND 26(13:43 - 1st) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman sacked at ND 14 for -12 yards (D.Vann) S.Hartman FUMBLES forced by D.Vann. Fumble RECOVERED by ND-P.Coogan at ND 14.
|Punt
4 & 21 - ND 14(12:50 - 1st) B.McFerson punts 50 yards to NCST 36 Center-ND. J.Coit returned punt from the NCST 36. Tackled by R.Henderson at ND 49.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 49(12:52 - 1st) J.Gray rushed to ND 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Brown at ND 49.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - NCST 49(12:32 - 1st) PENALTY on NCST-C.Toudle False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 15 - NCST 46(12:13 - 1st) B.Armstrong pass complete to NCST 46. Catch made by K.Concepcion at NCST 46. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by R.Henderson at ND 49.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NCST 49(11:41 - 1st) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for NCST.
|Punt
4 & 10 - NCST 49(11:36 - 1st) C.Noonkester punts 39 yards to ND 10 Center-NCST. Fair catch by C.Tyree.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ND 10(11:28 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to ND 10. Catch made by J.Greathouse at ND 10. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by D.Vann at ND 10.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ND 10(10:52 - 1st) A.Estime rushed to ND 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Clark; D.Boykin at ND 10.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - ND 10(10:08 - 1st) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for J.Thomas.
|Punt
4 & 10 - ND 10(10:05 - 1st) B.McFerson punts 59 yards to NCST 31 Center-ND. J.Coit returned punt from the NCST 31. Tackled by D.Brown at NCST 40.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 40(9:52 - 1st) M.Allen rushed to NCST 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Osafo-Mensah; M.Liufau at NCST 44.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - NCST 44(9:26 - 1st) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for M.Allen.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - NCST 44(9:21 - 1st) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for P.Rooks.
|Punt
4 & 6 - NCST 44(9:16 - 1st) C.Noonkester punts 42 yards to ND 14 Center-NCST. Fair catch by C.Tyree.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ND 14(9:09 - 1st) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for J.Thomas.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ND 14(9:05 - 1st) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for J.Thomas.
|+16 YD
3 & 10 - ND 14(8:58 - 1st) S.Hartman rushed to ND 30 for 16 yards. Tackled by P.Wilson at ND 30.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ND 30(8:21 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to ND 30. Catch made by J.Greathouse at ND 30. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by S.Jackson; C.Fordham at ND 32.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - ND 32(7:43 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to ND 32. Catch made by J.Price at ND 32. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by P.Wilson; D.Boykin at ND 41.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ND 41(7:02 - 1st) J.Price rushed to NCST 48 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.Boykin at NCST 48.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ND 48(6:15 - 1st) J.Price rushed to NCST 39 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Boykin at NCST 39.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - ND 39(5:39 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to NCST 39. Catch made by M.Evans at NCST 39. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by A.White; B.Fitzgerald at NCST 37.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ND 37(4:59 - 1st) J.Price rushed to NCST 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by P.Wilson at NCST 34.
|Sack
2 & 7 - ND 34(4:17 - 1st) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman sacked at NCST 48 for -14 yards (D.Vann) PENALTY on ND-S.Hartman Intentional Grounding 0 yards accepted.
|+12 YD
3 & 21 - ND 48(4:08 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to NCST 48. Catch made by A.Estime at NCST 48. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by P.Wilson; R.Kennedy at NCST 36.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - ND 44(3:27 - 1st) S.Shrader 54 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Vinson Holder-D.Devezin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:18 - 1st) S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to the NCST End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 25(3:18 - 1st) J.Houston rushed to NCST 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Kiser; J.Jean-Baptiste at NCST 27.
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - NCST 27(2:50 - 1st) B.Armstrong rushed to NCST 26 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Morrison at NCST 26.
|+21 YD
3 & 9 - NCST 26(2:15 - 1st) B.Armstrong pass complete to NCST 26. Catch made by B.Rozner at NCST 26. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by J.Mickey at NCST 47.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 47(1:46 - 1st) B.Armstrong pass complete to NCST 47. Catch made by K.Concepcion at NCST 47. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by M.Liufau at NCST 45.
|+13 YD
2 & 12 - NCST 45(1:18 - 1st) J.Houston rushed to ND 42 for 13 yards. Tackled by T.Harper; J.Bertrand at ND 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 42(0:42 - 1st) K.Concepcion steps back to pass. K.Concepcion pass incomplete intended for K.Lesane.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - NCST 42(0:32 - 1st) B.Armstrong rushed to ND 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Liufau; J.Jean-Baptiste at ND 40.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - NCST 40(15:00 - 2nd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for K.Concepcion.
|Punt
4 & 8 - NCST 40(14:55 - 2nd) C.Noonkester punts 40 yards to ND End Zone Center-NCST. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+80 YD
1 & 10 - ND 20(14:45 - 2nd) A.Estime rushed to NCST End Zone for 80 yards. A.Estime for 80 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:32 - 2nd) S.Shrader extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:32 - 2nd) S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to the NCST End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 25(14:32 - 2nd) B.Armstrong rushed to NCST 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by X.Watts at NCST 25.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - NCST 25(14:01 - 2nd) B.Armstrong rushed to NCST 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Liufau; J.Bertrand at NCST 31.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - NCST 31(13:15 - 2nd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for P.Rooks.
|Penalty
4 & 4 - NCST 31(13:12 - 2nd) PENALTY on ND-J.Kiser Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 36(13:12 - 2nd) J.Houston rushed to NCST 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Jean-Baptiste; T.Harper at NCST 37.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - NCST 37(12:43 - 2nd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for M.Allen. PENALTY on NCST-A.Belton Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 19 - NCST 27(12:36 - 2nd) J.Houston rushed to NCST 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by H.Cross at NCST 30.
|+9 YD
3 & 16 - NCST 30(12:06 - 2nd) B.Armstrong rushed to NCST 39 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Bertrand at NCST 39.
|Punt
4 & 7 - NCST 39(11:29 - 2nd) C.Noonkester punts 44 yards to ND 17 Center-NCST. Downed by C.Powell.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ND 17(11:16 - 2nd) A.Estime rushed to ND 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.White; D.Boykin at ND 19.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - ND 19(10:41 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to ND 19. Catch made by C.Tyree at ND 19. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by R.Kennedy at ND 22.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - ND 22(10:02 - 2nd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for C.Tyree.
|Punt
4 & 5 - ND 22(9:56 - 2nd) B.McFerson punts 47 yards to NCST 31 Center-ND. J.Coit returned punt from the NCST 31. Tackled by D.Brown at NCST 40.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ND 16(9:37 - 2nd) J.Price rushed to ND 16 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Fordham at ND 16.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - ND 16(9:03 - 2nd) J.Love rushed to ND 22 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Fordham; J.Scott at ND 22.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - ND 22(8:17 - 2nd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for R.Flores.
|Punt
4 & 4 - ND 22(8:10 - 2nd) B.McFerson punts 53 yards to NCST 25 Center-ND. J.Coit returned punt from the NCST 25. Tackled by J.Kiser at NCST 33.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 33(7:57 - 2nd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for T.Timmons.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - NCST 33(7:54 - 2nd) B.Armstrong pass complete to NCST 33. Catch made by T.Pennix at NCST 33. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by N.Osafo-Mensah; H.Cross at NCST 38.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NCST 38(7:18 - 2nd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for J.Vereen.
|Penalty
4 & 5 - NCST 38(7:15 - 2nd) PENALTY on NCST-C.Fordham False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 10 - NCST 33(7:15 - 2nd) C.Noonkester punts 45 yards to ND 22 Center-NCST. Downed by C.Powell.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ND 22(7:04 - 2nd) A.Estime rushed to ND 29 for 7 yards. Tackled by S.Battle; D.Boykin at ND 29.
|Penalty
2 & 3 - ND 29(6:29 - 2nd) PENALTY on ND-P.Coogan False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - ND 24(6:14 - 2nd) A.Estime rushed to ND 31 for 7 yards. Tackled by P.Wilson; D.Boykin at ND 31.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - ND 31(5:46 - 2nd) M.Evans rushed to ND 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Cleveland; J.Scott at ND 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ND 33(5:02 - 2nd) S.Hartman rushed to ND 36 for yards. Tackled by J.Scott; P.Wilson at ND 36. PENALTY on ND-J.Alt Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+45 YD
1 & 20 - ND 23(4:35 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to ND 23. Catch made by T.Merriweather at ND 23. Gain of 45 yards. Tackled by P.Wilson at NCST 32.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ND 32(3:48 - 2nd) G.Payne rushed to NCST 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Betty at NCST 31.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - ND 31(3:15 - 2nd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for H.Staes.
|Sack
3 & 9 - ND 31(3:08 - 2nd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman sacked at NCST 38 for -7 yards (A.White)
|No Good
4 & 16 - ND 46(2:29 - 2nd) S.Shrader 56 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-ND Holder-ND.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 38(2:19 - 2nd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for B.Rozner.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - NCST 38(2:15 - 2nd) B.Armstrong pass complete to NCST 38. Catch made by J.Vereen at NCST 38. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by T.Harper; X.Watts at ND 46.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 46(1:56 - 2nd) B.Armstrong pass complete to ND 46. Catch made by J.Gray at ND 46. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by B.Morrison at ND 39. PENALTY on ND-B.Morrison Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 24(1:50 - 2nd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for K.Concepcion.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NCST 24(1:46 - 2nd) B.Armstrong scrambles to ND 26 for yards. Tackled by H.Cross at ND 26. PENALTY on ND-R.Mills Personal Foul / Defense 12 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NCST 12(1:39 - 2nd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for NCST. PENALTY on ND-T.Harper Defensive Holding 6 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - NCST 6(1:34 - 2nd) B.Armstrong pass complete to ND 6. Catch made by J.Houston at ND 6. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by T.Harper at ND 6.
|-3 YD
2 & Goal - NCST 6(1:28 - 2nd) B.Armstrong rushed to ND 9 for -3 yards. B.Armstrong FUMBLES forced by ND. Fumble RECOVERED by NCST-B.Armstrong at ND 9. Tackled by ND at ND 9.
|+9 YD
3 & Goal - NCST 9(1:21 - 2nd) B.Armstrong pass complete to ND 9. Catch made by B.Rozner at ND 9. Gain of 9 yards. B.Rozner for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:16 - 2nd) B.Narveson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:16 - 2nd) C.Smith kicks 64 yards from NCST 35 to the ND 1. J.Price returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Poole; S.Brown at ND 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ND 22(1:10 - 2nd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for M.Evans.
|+65 YD
2 & 10 - ND 22(1:04 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to ND 22. Catch made by C.Tyree at ND 22. Gain of 65 yards. Tackled by R.Kennedy; P.Wilson at NCST 13.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - ND 13(0:45 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to NCST 13. Catch made by J.Greathouse at NCST 13. Gain of 13 yards. J.Greathouse for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:40 - 2nd) S.Shrader extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:40 - 2nd) S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to the NCST End Zone. J.Gray returns the kickoff. J.Gray FUMBLES forced by D.Bowen. Fumble RECOVERED by NCST-J.Baldwin at NCST 24. Tackled by ND at NCST 27.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 27(0:34 - 2nd) K.Raphael rushed to NCST 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Bertrand; H.Cross at NCST 30.
|+22 YD
2 & 7 - NCST 30(0:14 - 2nd) B.Armstrong pass complete to NCST 30. Catch made by J.Vereen at NCST 30. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by D.Brown at ND 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 48(0:05 - 2nd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for D.Collins.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to the NCST End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 25(15:00 - 3rd) K.Lesane rushed to NCST 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by X.Watts; H.Cross at NCST 29.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - NCST 29(14:36 - 3rd) PENALTY on ND-H.Cross Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - NCST 34(14:27 - 3rd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for J.Houston.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - NCST 34(14:22 - 3rd) D.Mimms rushed to NCST 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Jean-Baptiste; R.Mills at NCST 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 35(13:51 - 3rd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for K.Concepcion.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - NCST 35(13:47 - 3rd) B.Armstrong pass complete to NCST 35. Catch made by K.Concepcion at NCST 35. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Harper at NCST 44.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - NCST 44(13:17 - 3rd) D.Mimms rushed to NCST 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Liufau at NCST 47.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 47(12:43 - 3rd) J.Houston rushed to NCST 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Mills; J.Bertrand at NCST 48.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - NCST 48(12:17 - 3rd) B.Armstrong pass complete to NCST 48. Catch made by J.Gray at NCST 48. Gain of 8 yards. ran out of bounds.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - NCST 44(11:51 - 3rd) PENALTY on NCST-K.Lesane False Start 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NCST 48(11:42 - 3rd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for K.Concepcion.
|Punt
4 & 5 - NCST 48(11:23 - 3rd) C.Noonkester punts 33 yards to ND 15 Center-NCST. Fair catch by C.Tyree.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ND 15(11:16 - 3rd) A.Estime rushed to ND 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by P.Wilson; R.Kennedy at ND 16.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - ND 16(10:35 - 3rd) J.Price rushed to ND 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Battle at ND 19.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - ND 19(9:59 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to ND 19. Catch made by T.Merriweather at ND 19. Gain of yards. Tackled by NCST at ND 27. PENALTY on ND-J.Greathouse Offensive Pass Interference 9 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
3 & 15 - ND 10(9:29 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to ND 10. Catch made by A.Estime at ND 10. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by P.Wilson; J.Scott at ND 20.
|Punt
4 & 5 - ND 20(8:50 - 3rd) B.McFerson punts 44 yards to NCST 36 Center-ND. Fair catch by J.Coit.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 36(8:42 - 3rd) B.Armstrong pass complete to NCST 36. Catch made by J.Vereen at NCST 36. Gain of 10 yards. J.Vereen FUMBLES forced by R.Henderson. Fumble RECOVERED by NCST-J.Vereen at NCST 46. Tackled by ND at NCST 46. PENALTY on ND-ND Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 39(8:20 - 3rd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for T.Timmons.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NCST 39(8:14 - 3rd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for J.Vereen.
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - NCST 39(8:11 - 3rd) B.Armstrong pass complete to ND 39. Catch made by K.Concepcion at ND 39. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by B.Morrison at ND 31.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - NCST 39(7:34 - 3rd) B.Narveson 49 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Shimko Holder-C.Noonkester.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:27 - 3rd) C.Smith kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to the ND End Zone. J.Price returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Brown; J.Poole at ND 24.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - ND 24(7:20 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to ND 24. Catch made by H.Staes at ND 24. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 48.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ND 48(6:44 - 3rd) A.Estime rushed to NCST 40 for 8 yards. Tackled by S.Battle at NCST 40.
|+40 YD
2 & 2 - ND 40(6:03 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to NCST 40. Catch made by H.Staes at NCST 40. Gain of 40 yards. H.Staes for 40 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:50 - 3rd) S.Shrader extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:50 - 3rd) S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to the NCST End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 25(5:50 - 3rd) K.Lesane rushed to NCST 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Harper at NCST 33.
|+8 YD
2 & 2 - NCST 33(5:19 - 3rd) B.Armstrong rushed to NCST 41 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Gray at NCST 41.
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 41(4:52 - 3rd) B.Armstrong pass complete to NCST 41. Catch made by K.Lesane at NCST 41. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by C.Hart at ND 21. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 21(4:29 - 3rd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for J.Vereen.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - NCST 21(4:25 - 3rd) J.Houston rushed to ND 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Botelho at ND 18.
|+17 YD
3 & 7 - NCST 18(3:44 - 3rd) B.Armstrong pass complete to ND 18. Catch made by J.Vereen at ND 18. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by D.Brown; T.Harper at ND 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - NCST 1(3:03 - 3rd) B.Armstrong rushed to ND End Zone for 1 yards. B.Armstrong for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:55 - 3rd) B.Narveson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:55 - 3rd) C.Smith kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to the ND End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ND 25(2:55 - 3rd) J.Love rushed to ND 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Potter; S.Battle at ND 27.
|Sack
2 & 8 - ND 27(2:16 - 3rd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman sacked at ND 17 for -10 yards (B.Cleveland) S.Hartman FUMBLES forced by B.Cleveland. Fumble RECOVERED by NCST-N.Potter at ND 17. Tackled by ND at ND 17.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 17(2:06 - 3rd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for K.Concepcion.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - NCST 17(2:00 - 3rd) PENALTY on NCST-P.Rooks False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - NCST 22(2:00 - 3rd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for J.Gray.
|+6 YD
3 & 15 - NCST 22(1:54 - 3rd) B.Armstrong rushed to ND 16 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Jean-Baptiste at ND 16.
|No Good
4 & 9 - NCST 24(1:02 - 3rd) B.Narveson 34 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-NCST Holder-NCST.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ND 20(0:57 - 3rd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for M.Evans.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - ND 20(0:52 - 3rd) A.Estime rushed to ND 28 for 8 yards. Tackled by S.Brown; C.Fordham at ND 28.
|-2 YD
3 & 2 - ND 28(0:06 - 3rd) A.Estime rushed to ND 26 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Boykin; P.Wilson at ND 26.
|Punt
4 & 4 - ND 26(15:00 - 4th) B.McFerson punts 51 yards to NCST 23 Center-ND. Downed by J.Kiser.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 23(14:49 - 4th) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for T.Timmons.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - NCST 23(11:18 - 4th) J.Houston rushed to NCST 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Burnham; J.Kiser at NCST 26. PENALTY on NCST-L.Cooper Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
2 & 17 - NCST 16(14:40 - 4th) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for K.Concepcion.
|Int
3 & 17 - NCST 16(14:24 - 4th) B.Armstrong pass INTERCEPTED at NCST 33. Intercepted by X.Watts at NCST 33. Tackled by NCST at NCST 33.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ND 33(14:21 - 4th) J.Love rushed to NCST 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by P.Wilson; S.Jackson at NCST 30.
|+12 YD
2 & 7 - ND 30(13:41 - 4th) S.Hartman pass complete to NCST 30. Catch made by H.Staes at NCST 30. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by D.Boykin at NCST 18.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ND 18(13:05 - 4th) J.Love rushed to NCST 13 for 5 yards. Tackled by P.Wilson at NCST 13.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - ND 13(12:30 - 4th) G.Payne rushed to NCST 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Fordham at NCST 10.
|+10 YD
3 & 2 - ND 10(11:56 - 4th) S.Hartman pass complete to NCST 10. Catch made by D.Sherwood at NCST 10. Gain of 10 yards. D.Sherwood for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:38 - 4th) S.Shrader extra point is good.