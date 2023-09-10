|
|
Nowell's TD on blocked punt sparks TCU to 41-6 romp over Nicholls
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) Blake Nowell returned a blocked punt 24 yards for a touchdown, Chandler Morris threw for 263 yards with two TDs while running for another score, and TCU beat lower-division Nicholls 41-6 on Saturday night.
Morris was 26-of-30 passing with a 14-yard TD to Jaylon Robinson and a 4-yarder to Alabama transfer JoJo Earle after throwing two interceptions near or at the goal line the previous week in their loss to Colorado.
“Definitely protecting the football,” Morris said when asked what the emphasis was over the past week. “I had two costly turnovers last week that I mean, I couldn’t even turn on Animal Planet during the week and watch some shows without seeing it on TV. So that was definitely a big emphasis for me, and then using my feet more.”
He ran six times for 63 yards, including a 32-yard scoring run on a third-and-12 play at the end of the first quarter.
A week after the Horned Frogs (1-1) opened at home by losing to Colorado as a three-touchdown favorite, they never trailed after Trent Battle blocked the punt to end Nicholls' opening possession of the game. Nowell picked it up and ran it in for TCU's first blocked-punt return for a TD since 2011.
“I would say (our energy) was better. ... It’s still far from what we need, but it was better. I thought we played with some excitement,” coach Sonny Dykes said.
Gavin Lasseigne kicked field goals of 40 and 47 yards for Nicholls (0-2) of the Football Championship Subdivision.
TCU was the national runner-up last season and began this one as the No. 17 team in the AP poll, but dropped out after the 45-42 loss to future Big 12 foe Colorado in Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders’ debut. The 22nd-ranked Buffaloes did back that up with a 36-14 win over Nebraska in their home opener Saturday.
TCU took a 24-3 lead into halftime on Griffin Kell’s school-record-tying 57-yard field goal on the final play of the second quarter.
With the Frogs up 21-0 in the second quarter and poised to score again after Morris converted fourth-and-4 with an 8-yard run to the Nicholls 4, the quarterback had to leave the field for a play after his helmet came off. The ensuing shotgun snap to redshirt freshman Josh Hoover was bobbled and lost in the backfield.
"We could have called a timeout. But, you know, we wanted Josh to have some experience anyway, so felt like that was a chance to get him and get him a play,” Dykes said. “So we put him in the game to hand off as opposed to using a timeout.”
Hoover threw a 34-yard TD pass to Jordyn Bailey in the game’s final minute.
THE TAKEAWAY
Nicholls: Left-handed quarterback Pat McQuaide completed 17 of 36 passes for 177 yards. Colonels running back Collin Guggenheim, who had five consecutive 100-yard rushing games at the end of 2021, and ran for 543 yards as the No. 2 back last year, was held to 38 yards on 14 carries.
TCU: While there is still plenty to work on, the Horned Frogs did what they were supposed to do against an overmatched opponent. They had 442 total yards. Twelve different receivers had catches. TCU also held the Colonels to 263 yards after Colorado piled up 565 against them.
UP NEXT
Nicholls has a bye week before playing the second of three consecutive road games Sept. 23 at No. 24 Tulane (1-1).
TCU plays its Big 12 opener at conference newcomer Houston (1-1) next Saturday.
---
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|22
|Rushing
|5
|9
|Passing
|9
|13
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|8-20
|4-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|2-4
|Total Net Yards
|263
|438
|Total Plays
|75
|69
|Avg Gain
|3.5
|6.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|86
|132
|Rush Attempts
|39
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.2
|3.5
|Yards Passing
|177
|306
|Comp. - Att.
|17-36
|26-31
|Yards Per Pass
|4.1
|9.9
|Penalties - Yards
|7-45
|5-50
|Touchdowns
|0
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-33.0
|3-42.0
|Return Yards
|6
|108
|Punts - Returns
|1-6
|4-108
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|177
|PASS YDS
|306
|
|
|86
|RUSH YDS
|132
|
|
|263
|TOTAL YDS
|438
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. McQuaide 7 QB
|P. McQuaide
|17/36
|177
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Guggenheim 19 RB
|C. Guggenheim
|14
|38
|0
|9
|
J. Spears 2 RB
|J. Spears
|10
|35
|0
|7
|
M. Albert 4 RB
|M. Albert
|5
|13
|0
|4
|
J. Dalmado 20 RB
|J. Dalmado
|2
|9
|0
|5
|
T. Matthews 1 WR
|T. Matthews
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
P. McQuaide 7 QB
|P. McQuaide
|7
|-13
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Lemay 0 WR
|N. Lemay
|10
|8
|100
|0
|34
|
T. Montgomery 86 WR
|T. Montgomery
|4
|3
|43
|0
|24
|
Q. Brown 24 WR
|Q. Brown
|6
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
L. Negrotto 9 TE
|L. Negrotto
|3
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
T. Matthews 1 WR
|T. Matthews
|5
|2
|8
|0
|8
|
N. Hebb 43 TE
|N. Hebb
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Smith 17 DB
|M. Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Robinson Jr. 5 WR
|D. Robinson Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Spears 2 RB
|J. Spears
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Albert 4 RB
|M. Albert
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Mathews 29 DB
|D. Mathews
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Morton 2 DB
|T. Morton
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Ennis 44 LB
|E. Ennis
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Shaheen 10 LB
|H. Shaheen
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith 15 DB
|K. Smith
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jackson 6 DB
|J. Jackson
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
D. Davis 95 DL
|D. Davis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Parker 49 TE
|J. Parker
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Eddie 18 DB
|M. Eddie
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Sharkey 11 LB
|Q. Sharkey
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Lee 35 DB
|E. Lee
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Fank 99 DL
|J. Fank
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Villavaso 45 DL
|A. Villavaso
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Lovelace 56 DL
|R. Lovelace
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Ganci 98 DL
|P. Ganci
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Whalen 97 DL
|D. Whalen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Lasseigne 46 K
|G. Lasseigne
|2/2
|47
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Dupre 38 K
|K. Dupre
|6
|38.5
|1
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Spears 2 RB
|J. Spears
|2
|23.0
|24
|0
|
D. Robinson Jr. 5 WR
|D. Robinson Jr.
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Morton 2 DB
|T. Morton
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Bailey 9 RB
|E. Bailey
|19
|67
|0
|21
|
C. Morris 4 QB
|C. Morris
|7
|66
|1
|32
|
T. Sanders 2 RB
|T. Sanders
|5
|13
|0
|6
|
C. Wren 21 RB
|C. Wren
|2
|-1
|0
|1
|
T. Battle 17 RB
|T. Battle
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
M. Everhart 22 WR
|M. Everhart
|2
|-3
|0
|3
|
J. Robinson 13 WR
|J. Robinson
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|
J. Hoover 10 QB
|J. Hoover
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Thompson 84 WR
|W. Thompson
|8
|8
|92
|0
|28
|
J. Bailey 27 WR
|J. Bailey
|2
|2
|57
|1
|34
|
J. Robinson 13 WR
|J. Robinson
|6
|5
|39
|1
|14
|
J. Richardson 7 WR
|J. Richardson
|1
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
J. Earle 11 WR
|J. Earle
|2
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
E. Bailey 9 RB
|E. Bailey
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
D. Rogers 80 TE
|D. Rogers
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
T. Battle 17 RB
|T. Battle
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
T. Sanders 2 RB
|T. Sanders
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Wiley 19 TE
|J. Wiley
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Bech 18 WR
|J. Bech
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
M. Everhart 22 WR
|M. Everhart
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Biddle 11 S
|C. Biddle
|1
|1
|4
|1
|4
|
D. Allen 14 WR
|D. Allen
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Obiazor 4 LB
|N. Obiazor
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 52 DL
|D. Williams
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Hodges 57 LB
|J. Hodges
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Banks Jr. 0 LB
|S. Banks Jr.
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Newton 2 CB
|J. Newton
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Perry 3 S
|M. Perry
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hodge 6 LB
|J. Hodge
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 25 S
|J. Johnson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Fox 90 DL
|C. Fox
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Foster 15 S
|J. Foster
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Huddleston 40 DL
|K. Huddleston
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lewis 20 CB
|C. Lewis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Brooks 9 LB
|M. Brooks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lester 22 S
|J. Lester
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Carter 98 DL
|A. Carter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Camara 1 S
|A. Camara
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McMillan 16 CB
|J. McMillan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Oyewale 97 DL
|P. Oyewale
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Clark 21 S
|B. Clark
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Canada 7 CB
|C. Canada
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ibukun-Okeyode 94 DL
|M. Ibukun-Okeyode
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 13 WR
|J. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Fontenette 14 S
|R. Fontenette
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. D'Abreu 44 DL
|R. D'Abreu
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
M. Deal 95 DL
|M. Deal
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
Z. Chapman 42 DL
|Z. Chapman
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Helm 24 CB
|A. Helm
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Glover 26 CB
|V. Glover
|0-1
|0.0
|1
|
M. Bradford 28 S
|M. Bradford
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lingren 96 DL
|C. Lingren
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Misi 99 DL
|S. Misi
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Kell 39 K
|G. Kell
|2/2
|57
|5/5
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sandy 31 P
|J. Sandy
|3
|42.0
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Everhart 22 WR
|M. Everhart
|2
|23.5
|29
|0
|
S. Banks Jr. 0 LB
|S. Banks Jr.
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) K.Dupre kicks 65 yards from NIC 35 to the TCU End Zone. M.Everhart returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Williams; E.Reames at TCU 18.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 18(14:55 - 1st) E.Bailey rushed to TCU 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by P.Ganci at TCU 20.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - TCU 20(14:39 - 1st) C.Morris pass complete to TCU 20. Catch made by J.Robinson at TCU 20. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Smith at TCU 27.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - TCU 27(14:09 - 1st) E.Bailey rushed to TCU 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Smith at TCU 30.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 30(13:53 - 1st) C.Morris pass complete to TCU 30. Catch made by J.Robinson at TCU 30. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Davis at TCU 33.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - TCU 33(13:28 - 1st) C.Morris pass complete to TCU 33. Catch made by J.Robinson at TCU 33. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by E.Ennis at TCU 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 41(13:13 - 1st) C.Morris steps back to pass. C.Morris pass incomplete intended for J.Robinson.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - TCU 41(13:10 - 1st) T.Battle rushed to TCU 40 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Davis at TCU 40.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - TCU 40(12:30 - 1st) C.Morris steps back to pass. C.Morris pass incomplete intended for M.Everhart.
|Punt
4 & 11 - TCU 40(12:25 - 1st) J.Sandy punts 49 yards to NIC 11 Center-TCU. Fair catch by J.Spears.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - NICHST 11(12:17 - 1st) P.McQuaide pass complete to NIC 11. Catch made by Q.Brown at NIC 11. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Foster at NIC 26.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NICHST 26(11:48 - 1st) P.McQuaide rushed to NIC 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at NIC 30.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - NICHST 30(11:27 - 1st) C.Guggenheim rushed to NIC 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges at NIC 30.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - NICHST 30(11:05 - 1st) P.McQuaide steps back to pass. P.McQuaide pass incomplete intended for Q.Brown.
|Punt
4 & 6 - NICHST 30(10:43 - 1st) K.Dupre punts yards to TCU 30 Center-NIC. J.Bax blocked the kick. B.Nowell recovered the blocked kick. B.Nowell for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:35 - 1st) G.Kell extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(10:35 - 1st) G.Kell kicks 60 yards from TCU 35 to the NIC 5. J.Spears returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Battle at NIC 27.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NICHST 27(10:28 - 1st) P.McQuaide pass complete to NIC 27. Catch made by N.Lemay at NIC 27. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by B.Clark at NIC 38.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NICHST 38(10:06 - 1st) J.Spears rushed to NIC 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Obiazor; J.Foster at NIC 44.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - NICHST 44(9:42 - 1st) P.McQuaide pass complete to NIC 44. Catch made by N.Lemay at NIC 44. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by A.Helm; N.Obiazor at NIC 47.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - NICHST 47(9:10 - 1st) J.Spears rushed to NIC 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Hodge at NIC 47.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - NICHST 47(8:51 - 1st) C.Guggenheim rushed to NIC 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Hodge at NIC 47.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 47(7:58 - 1st) C.Morris rushed to NIC 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by NIC at NIC 46.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - TCU 46(7:34 - 1st) E.Bailey rushed to NIC 8 for yards. Tackled by D.Mathews; T.Morton at NIC 8. PENALTY on TCU-A.Coker Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 19 - TCU 44(6:37 - 1st) C.Morris pass complete to TCU 44. Catch made by D.Allen at TCU 44. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by M.Eddie at TCU 47.
|+8 YD
3 & 16 - TCU 47(6:25 - 1st) C.Morris pass complete to TCU 47. Catch made by T.Sanders at TCU 47. Gain of 8 yards. T.Sanders ran out of bounds.
|+6 YD
4 & 8 - TCU 45(6:15 - 1st) C.Morris pass complete to NIC 45. Catch made by J.Bech at NIC 45. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by E.Lee at NIC 39.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NICHST 39(6:12 - 1st) P.McQuaide steps back to pass. P.McQuaide pass incomplete intended for Q.Brown.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NICHST 39(6:06 - 1st) P.McQuaide steps back to pass. P.McQuaide pass incomplete intended for T.Matthews.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NICHST 39(6:00 - 1st) P.McQuaide steps back to pass. P.McQuaide pass incomplete intended for J.Spears.
|Punt
4 & 10 - NICHST 39(5:53 - 1st) K.Dupre punts 34 yards to TCU 27 Center-NIC. J.Earle returned punt from the TCU 27. Tackled by J.Parker at TCU 33.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 33(5:43 - 1st) C.Morris pass complete to TCU 33. Catch made by J.Robinson at TCU 33. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Morton at TCU 40.
|-1 YD
2 & 3 - TCU 40(5:26 - 1st) E.Bailey rushed to TCU 39 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Mathews at TCU 39.
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - TCU 39(5:11 - 1st) C.Morris pass complete to TCU 39. Catch made by W.Thompson at TCU 39. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by E.Ennis at TCU 41.
|Punt
4 & 2 - TCU 41(4:27 - 1st) J.Sandy punts 36 yards to NIC 23 Center-TCU. Fair catch by J.Spears.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NICHST 23(4:20 - 1st) P.McQuaide steps back to pass. P.McQuaide pass incomplete intended for N.Lemay.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - NICHST 23(7:02 - 1st) C.Guggenheim rushed to NIC 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Hodge; M.Bradford at NIC 24.
|+6 YD
3 & 9 - NICHST 24(3:40 - 1st) C.Guggenheim rushed to NIC 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges at NIC 30.
|Penalty
4 & 3 - NICHST 30(2:57 - 1st) PENALTY on NIC-H.Cormier False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 8 - NICHST 25(2:48 - 1st) K.Dupre punts 54 yards to TCU 21 Center-NIC. Downed by M.Eddie.
|Result
|Play
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 21(2:36 - 1st) C.Morris pass complete to TCU 21. Catch made by W.Thompson at TCU 21. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by K.Smith at TCU 49.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 49(2:20 - 1st) E.Bailey rushed to NIC 30 for 21 yards. Tackled by D.Mathews at NIC 30.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 30(1:58 - 1st) E.Bailey rushed to NIC 31 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Villavaso at NIC 31.
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - TCU 31(1:30 - 1st) E.Bailey rushed to NIC 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Parker at NIC 32.
|+32 YD
3 & 12 - TCU 32(1:12 - 1st) C.Morris scrambles to NIC End Zone for 32 yards. C.Morris for 32 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:00 - 1st) G.Kell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:00 - 1st) G.Kell kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to the NIC End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NICHST 25(1:00 - 1st) J.Spears rushed to NIC 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at NIC 28.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - NICHST 28(0:32 - 1st) P.McQuaide pass complete to NIC 28. Catch made by T.Montgomery at NIC 28. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.McMillan at NIC 37.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NICHST 37(15:00 - 2nd) P.McQuaide pass complete to NIC 37. Catch made by T.Matthews at NIC 37. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by TCU at NIC 45.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - NICHST 45(14:31 - 2nd) P.McQuaide pass complete to NIC 45. Catch made by T.Matthews at NIC 45. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by TCU at NIC 45.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - NICHST 45(13:56 - 2nd) C.Guggenheim rushed to NIC 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Camara at NIC 47.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NICHST 47(13:35 - 2nd) P.McQuaide pass complete to NIC 47. Catch made by N.Lemay at NIC 47. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Newton at TCU 48.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - NICHST 48(12:56 - 2nd) PENALTY on NIC-R.Lambert False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NICHST 47(12:56 - 2nd) P.McQuaide steps back to pass. P.McQuaide pass incomplete intended for T.Montgomery.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NICHST 47(12:38 - 2nd) P.McQuaide steps back to pass. P.McQuaide pass incomplete intended for N.Lemay.
|Punt
4 & 10 - NICHST 47(12:33 - 2nd) K.Dupre punts 38 yards to TCU 15 Center-NIC. J.Earle returned punt from the TCU 15. Tackled by J.Bellanger at TCU 45.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 45(12:16 - 2nd) E.Bailey rushed to TCU 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by NIC at TCU 48.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - TCU 48(11:52 - 2nd) E.Bailey rushed to NIC 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by NIC at NIC 49.
|+12 YD
3 & 4 - TCU 49(11:38 - 2nd) C.Morris pass complete to NIC 49. Catch made by W.Thompson at NIC 49. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by NIC at NIC 37. PENALTY on TCU-TCU Illegal Substitution 5 yards declined.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 37(11:15 - 2nd) C.Morris pass complete to NIC 37. Catch made by J.Bailey at NIC 37. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by NIC at NIC 14.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 14(10:43 - 2nd) C.Morris pass complete to NIC 14. Catch made by J.Robinson at NIC 14. Gain of 14 yards. J.Robinson for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:43 - 2nd) G.Kell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:43 - 2nd) G.Kell kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to the NIC End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NICHST 25(10:43 - 2nd) C.Guggenheim rushed to NIC 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges; C.Fox at NIC 27.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - NICHST 27(10:08 - 2nd) P.McQuaide pass incomplete intended for M.Smith.
|Sack
3 & 8 - NICHST 27(9:41 - 2nd) P.McQuaide steps back to pass. P.McQuaide sacked at NIC 20 for -7 yards (D.Williams)
|Punt
4 & 15 - NICHST 20(8:56 - 2nd) K.Dupre punts 33 yards to TCU 47 Center-NIC. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 47(8:55 - 2nd) M.Everhart rushed to TCU 41 for -6 yards. Tackled by NIC at TCU 41.
|+9 YD
2 & 16 - TCU 41(8:39 - 2nd) C.Morris pass complete to TCU 41. Catch made by W.Thompson at TCU 41. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by NIC at TCU 50.
|+5 YD
3 & 7 - TCU 50(8:00 - 2nd) C.Morris pass complete to TCU 50. Catch made by M.Everhart at TCU 50. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by NIC at NIC 45.
|+3 YD
4 & 2 - TCU 45(7:30 - 2nd) M.Everhart rushed to NIC 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by NIC at NIC 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 42(7:20 - 2nd) C.Morris steps back to pass. C.Morris pass incomplete intended for D.Allen.
|+24 YD
2 & 10 - TCU 42(7:12 - 2nd) C.Morris pass complete to NIC 42. Catch made by J.Richardson at NIC 42. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by NIC at NIC 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 18(6:37 - 2nd) T.Sanders rushed to NIC 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by NIC at NIC 18.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TCU 18(6:11 - 2nd) C.Morris steps back to pass. C.Morris pass incomplete intended for J.Earle.
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - TCU 18(6:06 - 2nd) C.Morris scrambles to NIC 12 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NIC at NIC 12.
|+8 YD
4 & 4 - TCU 12(5:57 - 2nd) C.Morris scrambles to NIC 4 for 8 yards. Tackled by NIC at NIC 4.
|-6 YD
1 & Goal - TCU 4(5:33 - 2nd) J.Hoover rushed to NIC 10 for -6 yards. J.Hoover FUMBLES forced by NIC. Fumble RECOVERED by NIC-K.Fisher at NIC 10. Tackled by TCU at NIC 10.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NICHST 10(5:23 - 2nd) J.Spears rushed to NIC 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Misi; N.Obiazor at NIC 13.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - NICHST 13(4:59 - 2nd) J.Spears rushed to NIC 17 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Obiazor; S.Banks at NIC 17.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - NICHST 17(4:19 - 2nd) PENALTY on NIC-M.Barthelemy False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
3 & 8 - NICHST 12(4:19 - 2nd) P.McQuaide pass complete to NIC 12. Catch made by L.Negrotto at NIC 12. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by S.Banks; J.Newton at NIC 20.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - NICHST 20(3:45 - 2nd) P.McQuaide pass complete to NIC 20. Catch made by T.Montgomery at NIC 20. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by B.Clark; J.Johnson at NIC 44.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - NICHST 44(3:14 - 2nd) P.McQuaide pass complete to NIC 44. Catch made by N.Lemay at NIC 44. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson; B.Clark at TCU 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NICHST 44(2:39 - 2nd) P.McQuaide steps back to pass. P.McQuaide pass incomplete intended for J.Spears.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - NICHST 44(2:09 - 2nd) P.McQuaide steps back to pass. P.McQuaide pass incomplete intended for D.Robinson. PENALTY on TCU-A.Camara Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NICHST 29(2:02 - 2nd) PENALTY on NIC-R.Lambert False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - NICHST 34(2:02 - 2nd) P.McQuaide steps back to pass. P.McQuaide pass incomplete intended for Q.Brown.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - NICHST 34(1:55 - 2nd) P.McQuaide steps back to pass. P.McQuaide pass incomplete intended for L.Negrotto.
|+21 YD
3 & 15 - NICHST 34(1:48 - 2nd) P.McQuaide pass complete to TCU 34. Catch made by N.Lemay at TCU 34. Gain of 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Johnson at TCU 13.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NICHST 13(1:39 - 2nd) M.Albert rushed to TCU 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Obiazor at TCU 12.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - NICHST 12(1:07 - 2nd) P.McQuaide pass complete to TCU 12. Catch made by Q.Brown at TCU 12. Gain of yards. Q.Brown for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on NIC-T.Montgomery Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 24 - NICHST 27(0:58 - 2nd) P.McQuaide rushed to TCU 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Brooks at TCU 27.
|+4 YD
3 & 24 - NICHST 27(0:51 - 2nd) T.Matthews rushed to TCU 23 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Perry at TCU 23.
|Field Goal
4 & 20 - NICHST 30(0:36 - 2nd) G.Lasseigne 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NIC Holder-K.Dupre.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:31 - 2nd) K.Dupre kicks 52 yards from NIC 35 to the TCU 13. S.Banks returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Lairy; M.Melancon at TCU 30.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 30(0:25 - 2nd) C.Morris pass complete to TCU 30. Catch made by T.Battle at TCU 30. Gain of 11 yards. T.Battle ran out of bounds.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 41(0:17 - 2nd) C.Morris scrambles to NIC 45 for 14 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson at NIC 45.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 45(0:08 - 2nd) C.Morris pass complete to NIC 45. Catch made by J.Wiley at NIC 45. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Jackson at NIC 39.
|Field Goal
2 & 4 - TCU 47(0:00 - 2nd) G.Kell 57 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TCU Holder-J.Sandy. PENALTY on NIC-NIC Running Into the Kicker 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) G.Kell kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to the NIC End Zone. J.Spears returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Everhart at NIC 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NICHST 24(14:52 - 3rd) P.McQuaide steps back to pass. P.McQuaide pass incomplete intended for T.Matthews.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - NICHST 24(14:44 - 3rd) C.Guggenheim rushed to NIC 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Fox at NIC 28.
|+9 YD
3 & 6 - NICHST 28(14:12 - 3rd) C.Guggenheim rushed to NIC 37 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Perry at NIC 37.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NICHST 37(13:45 - 3rd) C.Guggenheim rushed to NIC 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at NIC 39.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - NICHST 39(13:09 - 3rd) M.Albert rushed to NIC 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges at NIC 42.
|+2 YD
3 & 5 - NICHST 42(12:27 - 3rd) M.Albert rushed to NIC 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by TCU at NIC 44.
|Punt
4 & 3 - NICHST 44(12:09 - 3rd) K.Dupre punts 41 yards to TCU 15 Center-NIC. J.Earle returned punt from the TCU 15. Tackled by K.Williams at TCU 17.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 17(11:51 - 3rd) E.Bailey rushed to TCU 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by H.Shaheen at TCU 22.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - TCU 22(11:32 - 3rd) E.Bailey rushed to TCU 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by NIC at TCU 25.
|-3 YD
3 & 2 - TCU 25(11:05 - 3rd) C.Morris pass complete to TCU 25. Catch made by W.Thompson at TCU 25. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by T.Morton at TCU 22.
|Punt
4 & 5 - TCU 22(10:28 - 3rd) J.Sandy punts 41 yards to NIC 37 Center-TCU. T.Morton returned punt from the NIC 37. Tackled by J.Foster; J.McMillan at NIC 43.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NICHST 43(10:15 - 3rd) P.McQuaide steps back to pass. P.McQuaide pass incomplete intended for Q.Brown.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - NICHST 43(10:09 - 3rd) J.Spears rushed to NIC 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Obiazor at NIC 44.
|+15 YD
3 & 9 - NICHST 44(9:37 - 3rd) P.McQuaide pass complete to NIC 44. Catch made by N.Lemay at NIC 44. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by C.Canada at TCU 41.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NICHST 41(9:04 - 3rd) J.Spears rushed to TCU 34 for 7 yards. Tackled by P.Oyewale at TCU 34.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - NICHST 34(8:36 - 3rd) J.Spears rushed to TCU 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Obiazor at TCU 32.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - NICHST 32(8:11 - 3rd) PENALTY on NIC-Q.Brown False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
3 & 6 - NICHST 37(7:12 - 3rd) P.McQuaide scrambles to TCU 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Perry; P.Oyewale at TCU 31.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NICHST 31(6:21 - 3rd) J.Spears rushed to TCU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Obiazor; J.Hodges at TCU 28.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - NICHST 28(5:40 - 3rd) M.Albert rushed to TCU 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Newton at TCU 24.
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - NICHST 24(5:02 - 3rd) M.Albert rushed to TCU 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Newton at TCU 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NICHST 21(4:24 - 3rd) P.McQuaide steps back to pass. P.McQuaide pass incomplete intended for NIC.
|-4 YD
2 & 10 - NICHST 21(4:14 - 3rd) P.McQuaide rushed to TCU 25 for -4 yards. Tackled by M.Perry at TCU 25.
|Penalty
3 & 14 - NICHST 25(3:25 - 3rd) PENALTY on NIC-P.McQuaide Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 19 - NICHST 30(3:04 - 3rd) P.McQuaide steps back to pass. P.McQuaide pass incomplete intended for D.Robinson.
|Field Goal
4 & 19 - NICHST 37(2:56 - 3rd) G.Lasseigne 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NIC Holder-NIC.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:51 - 3rd) K.Dupre kicks 62 yards from NIC 35 to the TCU 3. M.Everhart returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Williams at TCU 32.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 32(2:44 - 3rd) E.Bailey rushed to TCU 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by H.Shaheen at TCU 36.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - TCU 36(2:27 - 3rd) E.Bailey rushed to TCU 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Mathews at TCU 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 42(2:00 - 3rd) E.Bailey rushed to TCU 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Mathews at TCU 42.
|+20 YD
2 & 10 - TCU 42(1:35 - 3rd) C.Morris pass complete to TCU 42. Catch made by W.Thompson at TCU 42. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by T.Morton at NIC 38.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 38(1:16 - 3rd) E.Bailey rushed to NIC 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Mathews at NIC 32.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - TCU 32(0:46 - 3rd) E.Bailey rushed to NIC 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Davis at NIC 32.
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - TCU 32(0:17 - 3rd) E.Bailey rushed to NIC 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by Q.Sharkey; D.Whalen at NIC 30.
|-3 YD
4 & 2 - TCU 30(15:00 - 4th) J.Robinson rushed to NIC 33 for -3 yards. Tackled by M.Eddie at NIC 33.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NICHST 33(14:53 - 4th) C.Guggenheim rushed to NIC 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at NIC 38.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - NICHST 38(14:22 - 4th) C.Guggenheim rushed to NIC 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Fox at NIC 40.
|-1 YD
3 & 3 - NICHST 40(14:00 - 4th) P.McQuaide pass complete to NIC 40. Catch made by M.Albert at NIC 40. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by J.Foster at NIC 39.
|Punt
4 & 4 - NICHST 39(13:35 - 4th) K.Dupre punts 31 yards to TCU 30 Center-NIC. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 30(13:10 - 4th) C.Morris pass complete to TCU 30. Catch made by E.Bailey at TCU 30. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by Q.Sharkey at TCU 46.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 46(12:41 - 4th) C.Morris pass complete to TCU 46. Catch made by W.Thompson at TCU 46. Gain of 16 yards. W.Thompson ran out of bounds.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TCU 38(12:21 - 4th) PENALTY on TCU-B.Coleman False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 15 - TCU 43(12:10 - 4th) E.Bailey rushed to NIC 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Ennis at NIC 38.
|+19 YD
2 & 10 - TCU 38(11:47 - 4th) C.Morris pass complete to NIC 38. Catch made by J.Earle at NIC 38. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by E.Lee at NIC 19.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 19(11:28 - 4th) C.Morris pass complete to NIC 19. Catch made by W.Thompson at NIC 19. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson at NIC 11.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - TCU 11(11:00 - 4th) E.Bailey rushed to NIC 7 for 4 yards. Tackled by NIC at NIC 7.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - TCU 7(10:40 - 4th) E.Bailey rushed to NIC 4 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Jackson; E.Lee at NIC 4.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - TCU 4(10:22 - 4th) C.Morris pass complete to NIC 4. Catch made by C.Biddle at NIC 4. Gain of 4 yards. C.Biddle for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:15 - 4th) G.Kell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:15 - 4th) G.Kell kicks 63 yards from TCU 35 to the NIC 2. D.Robinson returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Battle; C.Curtis at NIC 12.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NICHST 12(10:08 - 4th) P.McQuaide steps back to pass. P.McQuaide pass incomplete intended for L.Negrotto.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - NICHST 12(10:04 - 4th) C.Guggenheim rushed to NIC 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Banks at NIC 13.
|Int
3 & 9 - NICHST 13(9:26 - 4th) P.McQuaide pass INTERCEPTED at NIC 26. Intercepted by V.Glover at NIC 26. Tackled by NIC at NIC 26.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 26(9:18 - 4th) T.Sanders rushed to NIC 20 for 6 yards. Tackled by E.Ennis at NIC 20.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - TCU 20(8:58 - 4th) T.Sanders rushed to NIC 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Fank at NIC 18.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - TCU 18(8:40 - 4th) T.Sanders rushed to NIC 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by Q.Sharkey at NIC 15.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 15(8:21 - 4th) T.Sanders rushed to NIC 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by H.Shaheen; D.Mathews at NIC 13.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - TCU 13(7:58 - 4th) C.Morris rushed to NIC 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by H.Shaheen at NIC 10.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - TCU 6(7:37 - 4th) C.Morris pass complete to NIC 10. Catch made by J.Bailey at NIC 10. Gain of yards. J.Bailey for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on TCU-C.Russell Illegal Blindside Block 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
3 & 16 - TCU 21(7:30 - 4th) C.Morris scrambles to NIC 19 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Morton at NIC 19.
|Penalty
4 & 14 - TCU 19(6:49 - 4th) PENALTY on TCU-J.Lott False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Field Goal
4 & 19 - TCU 31(6:37 - 4th) G.Kell 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TCU Holder-TCU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:32 - 4th) G.Kell kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to the NIC End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NICHST 25(6:31 - 4th) P.McQuaide steps back to pass. P.McQuaide pass incomplete intended for T.Matthews.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - NICHST 25(6:27 - 4th) J.Spears rushed to NIC 31 for 6 yards. J.Spears FUMBLES forced by S.Banks. Fumble RECOVERED by TCU-C.Biddle at NIC 31. Tackled by L.Negrotto at NIC 26.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 26(6:16 - 4th) C.Wren rushed to NIC 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Lovelace at NIC 25.
|Int
2 & 9 - TCU 25(5:55 - 4th) J.Hoover pass INTERCEPTED at NIC 9. Intercepted by J.Jackson at NIC 9. Tackled by TCU at NIC 9.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NICHST 9(5:45 - 4th) P.McQuaide pass complete to NIC 9. Catch made by N.Lemay at NIC 9. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by J.Lester at NIC 8.
|+10 YD
2 & 11 - NICHST 8(5:12 - 4th) P.McQuaide pass complete to NIC 8. Catch made by T.Montgomery at NIC 8. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by R.Fontenette at NIC 18.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - NICHST 18(4:44 - 4th) C.Guggenheim rushed to NIC 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Banks at NIC 20.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NICHST 20(4:08 - 4th) P.McQuaide pass complete to NIC 20. Catch made by N.Hebb at NIC 20. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Lewis at NIC 24.
|+34 YD
2 & 6 - NICHST 24(3:31 - 4th) P.McQuaide pass complete to NIC 24. Catch made by N.Lemay at NIC 24. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by R.Fontenette; V.Glover at TCU 42.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NICHST 42(2:51 - 4th) C.Guggenheim rushed to TCU 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by Z.Chapman; C.Lingren at TCU 40.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - NICHST 40(2:32 - 4th) P.McQuaide steps back to pass. P.McQuaide pass incomplete intended for Q.Brown.
|Sack
3 & 8 - NICHST 40(2:24 - 4th) P.McQuaide steps back to pass. P.McQuaide sacked at TCU 46 for -6 yards (M.Ibukun-Okeyode)
|No Gain
4 & 14 - NICHST 46(1:31 - 4th) P.McQuaide steps back to pass. P.McQuaide sacked at NIC 48 for -6 yards (M.Deal; R.D'Abreu)
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 48(1:31 - 4th) J.Hoover pass complete to NIC 48. Catch made by D.Rogers at NIC 48. Gain of 16 yards. D.Rogers ran out of bounds.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 32(1:14 - 4th) C.Wren rushed to NIC 34 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Parker at NIC 34.
|+34 YD
2 & 12 - TCU 34(0:58 - 4th) J.Hoover pass complete to NIC 34. Catch made by J.Bailey at NIC 34. Gain of 34 yards. J.Bailey for 34 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:48 - 4th) G.Kell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:48 - 4th) G.Kell kicks 64 yards from TCU 35 to the NIC 1. Fair catch by D.Robinson.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NICHST 25(0:48 - 4th) J.Dalmado rushed to NIC 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Huddleston at NIC 29.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - NICHST 29(0:17 - 4th) J.Dalmado rushed to NIC 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Carter at NIC 34.