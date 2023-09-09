|
|NMEXST
|LIB
Kaidon Salter throws for two scores, runs for two more in Liberty's 33-17 win over New Mexico State
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) Kaidon Salter accounted for four touchdowns and Liberty defeated New Mexico State 33-17 in a Conference USA opener on Saturday night.
Salter had two short touchdown runs to go with TD passes of 40 yards to CJ Daniels and 24 yards to Bentley Hanshaw.
The Flames (2-0) piled up 526 yards on offense. Salter completed 15 of 25 passes for 276 yards and Daniels had 129 receiving yards. Quinton Cooley ran for 106 yards to lead a rushing attack that racked up 250 yards and Billy Lucas contributed 90 yards rushing.
Salter's touchdown pass to Hanshaw gave the Flames a 20-17 lead in the second quarter and a short field goal by Teagen Lenderink put Liberty up 23-17 at the half. Salter added a 2-yard scoring run and Lenderink added another short field goal to close out the scoring in the third quarter.
After scoring 17 points in the first half, the Aggies struggled after halftime with a fumble, a 3-and-out and an interception on their first three possessions.
Diego Pavia had 150 yards passing and led NMSU (1-2) with 65 yards rushing.
D. Pavia
10 QB
150 PaYds, PaTD, 2 INTs, 65 RuYds
K. Salter
7 QB
276 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 40 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|26
|Rushing
|7
|15
|Passing
|6
|9
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-10
|9-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|341
|523
|Total Plays
|50
|77
|Avg Gain
|6.8
|6.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|172
|247
|Rush Attempts
|24
|52
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.2
|4.8
|Yards Passing
|169
|276
|Comp. - Att.
|14-26
|15-25
|Yards Per Pass
|6.0
|11.0
|Penalties - Yards
|6-48
|7-82
|Touchdowns
|2
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-42.0
|2-52.0
|Return Yards
|6
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-6
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|169
|PASS YDS
|276
|172
|RUSH YDS
|247
|341
|TOTAL YDS
|523
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
D. Pavia 10 QB
|D. Pavia
|12/21
|150
|1
|2
E. Stowers 7 QB
|E. Stowers
|2/5
|19
|0
|0
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
D. Pavia 10 QB
|D. Pavia
|9
|65
|0
|19
M. Watkins 8 RB
|M. Watkins
|5
|45
|0
|22
E. Stowers 7 QB
|E. Stowers
|1
|26
|0
|26
J. Jones 3 RB
|J. Jones
|2
|16
|1
|10
P. Johnson III 0 WR
|P. Johnson III
|1
|15
|0
|15
S. Thomas 4 RB
|S. Thomas
|4
|3
|0
|1
J. Brady 6 WR
|J. Brady
|1
|3
|0
|3
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
C. Bellamy 1 WR
|C. Bellamy
|3
|3
|74
|0
|52
J. Smith 12 WR
|J. Smith
|1
|1
|29
|0
|29
S. Thomas 4 RB
|S. Thomas
|2
|2
|26
|0
|14
T. Hudson 14 WR
|T. Hudson
|3
|2
|17
|1
|13
T. Whitford 85 TE
|T. Whitford
|2
|2
|11
|0
|6
P. Johnson III 0 WR
|P. Johnson III
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
M. Watkins 8 RB
|M. Watkins
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
R. Tiavaasue 19 TE
|R. Tiavaasue
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
J. Jones 3 RB
|J. Jones
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
K. David 11 WR
|K. David
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
J. Brady 6 WR
|J. Brady
|3
|1
|-7
|0
|-7
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
M. McLean 2 S
|M. McLean
|5-3
|0.0
|0
S. Aupiu 14 LB
|S. Aupiu
|5-1
|0.0
|0
J. Vincent 24 S
|J. Vincent
|4-6
|0.0
|0
D. Early 11 S
|D. Early
|3-5
|0.0
|0
M. Rowser 13 S
|M. Rowser
|2-3
|0.0
|0
D. Wilson Jr. 3 DT
|D. Wilson Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
B. Sculark 4 CB
|B. Sculark
|2-0
|0.0
|0
A. Seldon 8 CB
|A. Seldon
|2-4
|0.0
|0
G. Peterson 16 LB
|G. Peterson
|2-4
|0.0
|0
R. Akles 0 CB
|R. Akles
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Dervil 5 S
|J. Dervil
|1-6
|0.0
|0
N. Webb Walker 99 LB
|N. Webb Walker
|1-1
|0.0
|0
K. Elliott 44 LB
|K. Elliott
|1-6
|0.0
|0
T. Martinez 35 LB
|T. Martinez
|1-1
|0.0
|0
M. Miller 20 S
|M. Miller
|1-1
|0.0
|0
G. Iniguez 10 DT
|G. Iniguez
|1-2
|0.0
|0
A. Pouncy 18 LB
|A. Pouncy
|0-1
|0.0
|0
B. Peleti 40 LB
|B. Peleti
|0-1
|0.0
|0
I. Reed 98 DL
|I. Reed
|0-1
|0.0
|0
J. Vessel 19 S
|J. Vessel
|0-1
|0.0
|0
R. Robinson 30 S
|R. Robinson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
E. Albertson 84 K
|E. Albertson
|1/1
|35
|2/2
|5
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
Z. Haynes 90 P
|Z. Haynes
|2
|42.0
|0
|44
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
J. Brady 6 WR
|J. Brady
|2
|23.0
|34
|0
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
J. Smith 12 WR
|J. Smith
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
K. Salter 7 QB
|K. Salter
|15/25
|276
|2
|0
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
Q. Cooley 20 RB
|Q. Cooley
|20
|106
|0
|20
B. Lucas 0 RB
|B. Lucas
|15
|90
|0
|20
K. Salter 7 QB
|K. Salter
|9
|40
|2
|20
V. Blue 24 RB
|V. Blue
|5
|14
|0
|12
A. Bedgood 82 WR
|A. Bedgood
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
C. Daniels 4 WR
|C. Daniels
|7
|4
|129
|1
|60
B. Hanshaw 15 TE
|B. Hanshaw
|2
|2
|45
|1
|24
T. Sibley 21 WR
|T. Sibley
|4
|4
|43
|0
|20
N. Frith 5 WR
|N. Frith
|3
|1
|29
|0
|29
B. Lucas 0 RB
|B. Lucas
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
A. Henderson 83 TE
|A. Henderson
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
V. Blue 24 RB
|V. Blue
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
A. Bedgood 82 WR
|A. Bedgood
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
E. Smoot 9 WR
|E. Smoot
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
T. Dupree 35 LB
|T. Dupree
|4-7
|0.0
|0
B. Green 15 S
|B. Green
|4-2
|0.0
|1
J. Jolly Jr. 0 LB
|J. Jolly Jr.
|3-4
|1.0
|0
B. Bishop 6 DB
|B. Bishop
|2-1
|0.0
|1
Q. Reese 16 S
|Q. Reese
|2-0
|0.0
|0
P. Hodge 24 DB
|P. Hodge
|1-1
|0.0
|0
K. Singleton 3 CB
|K. Singleton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
A. Williams 26 CB
|A. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
T. Bush 23 DE
|T. Bush
|1-2
|0.0
|0
J. Carter 25 LB
|J. Carter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
B. Dixon 99 DT
|B. Dixon
|0-3
|0.5
|0
J. Hardy 4 DT
|J. Hardy
|0-2
|0.0
|0
C. Bazile Jr. 11 DE
|C. Bazile Jr.
|0-1
|0.5
|0
C. Boti 92 DT
|C. Boti
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
T. Lenderink 95 P
|T. Lenderink
|2/2
|29
|1/2
|7
N. Brown 42 K
|N. Brown
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
M. Morgan 37 P
|M. Morgan
|2
|52.0
|0
|52
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
A. Bedgood 82 WR
|A. Bedgood
|1
|30.0
|30
|0
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Morgan kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to the NMS End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Pavia rushed to NMS 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Jolly; T.Dupree at NMS 31.
|+15 YD
2 & 4 - NMEXST 31(14:22 - 1st) D.Pavia pass complete to NMS 31. Catch made by C.Bellamy at NMS 31. Gain of 15 yards. C.Bellamy FUMBLES forced by Q.Reese. Fumble RECOVERED by NMS-J.Jones at NMS 46. Tackled by LIB at NMS 46.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 46(13:45 - 1st) M.Watkins rushed to LIB 32 for 22 yards. Tackled by Q.Reese at LIB 32.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 32(13:11 - 1st) D.Pavia rushed to LIB 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Dupree; J.Jolly at LIB 29.
|+19 YD
2 & 7 - NMEXST 29(12:06 - 1st) D.Pavia rushed to LIB 10 for 19 yards. Tackled by A.Williams; C.Boti at LIB 10.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 10(11:29 - 1st) J.Jones rushed to LIB End Zone for 10 yards. J.Jones for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:22 - 1st) E.Albertson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:22 - 1st) E.Albertson kicks 65 yards from NMS 35 to the LIB End Zone. A.Bedgood returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Akles at LIB 30.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 30(11:15 - 1st) K.Salter pass complete to LIB 30. Catch made by B.Hanshaw at LIB 30. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by A.Seldon at NMS 49.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 49(10:37 - 1st) Q.Cooley rushed to NMS 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Webb Walker; J.Vincent at NMS 43.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - LIB 43(10:09 - 1st) Q.Cooley rushed to NMS 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by G.Peterson; J.Dervil at NMS 37.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LIB 37(9:51 - 1st) K.Salter pass complete to NMS 37. Catch made by N.Frith at NMS 37. Gain of yards. Tackled by B.Sculark at NMS 22. PENALTY on LIB-J.White Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 20 - LIB 47(9:36 - 1st) K.Salter pass complete to NMS 47. Catch made by T.Sibley at NMS 47. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by S.Aupiu; J.Vessel at NMS 42.
|+12 YD
2 & 15 - LIB 42(9:18 - 1st) V.Blue rushed to NMS 30 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Dervil; J.Vincent at NMS 30.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - LIB 30(8:41 - 1st) B.Lucas rushed to NMS 24 for 6 yards. Tackled by G.Peterson at NMS 24.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 24(7:48 - 1st) B.Lucas rushed to NMS 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Vincent at NMS 20.
|-4 YD
2 & 6 - LIB 20(7:31 - 1st) K.Salter rushed to NMS 24 for -4 yards. K.Salter FUMBLES forced by N.Webb Walker. Fumble RECOVERED by NMS-M.McLean at NMS 24. Tackled by LIB at NMS 24.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 24(7:01 - 1st) S.Thomas rushed to NMS 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Green; T.Dupree at NMS 25.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NMEXST 25(6:18 - 1st) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for P.Johnson.
|+6 YD
3 & 9 - NMEXST 25(6:14 - 1st) D.Pavia pass complete to NMS 25. Catch made by M.Watkins at NMS 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Hardy; B.Dixon at NMS 31.
|Punt
4 & 3 - NMEXST 31(5:26 - 1st) Z.Haynes punts 40 yards to LIB 29 Center-NMS. Downed by K.Elliott.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 29(5:23 - 1st) V.Blue rushed to LIB 27 for -2 yards. Tackled by M.McLean at LIB 27.
|+20 YD
2 & 12 - LIB 27(4:50 - 1st) K.Salter pass complete to LIB 27. Catch made by T.Sibley at LIB 27. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by J.Vincent at LIB 47.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 47(4:00 - 1st) Q.Cooley rushed to LIB 50 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.McLean at LIB 50.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - LIB 50(3:30 - 1st) Q.Cooley rushed to NMS 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Seldon at NMS 45.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - LIB 45(2:47 - 1st) B.Lucas rushed to NMS 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Wilson at NMS 40.
|+40 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 40(2:18 - 1st) K.Salter pass complete to NMS 40. Catch made by C.Daniels at NMS 40. Gain of 40 yards. C.Daniels for 40 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:08 - 1st) T.Lenderink extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:08 - 1st) M.Morgan kicks 56 yards from LIB 35 to the NMS 9. J.Brady returns the kickoff. J.Brady ran out of bounds. PENALTY on NMS-C.Bellamy Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 14(2:02 - 1st) D.Pavia rushed to NMS 22 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Jolly; T.Bush at NMS 22.
|+12 YD
2 & 2 - NMEXST 22(1:09 - 1st) D.Pavia pass complete to NMS 22. Catch made by S.Thomas at NMS 22. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Jolly at NMS 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEXST 34(0:29 - 1st) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for J.Jones.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NMEXST 34(0:27 - 1st) E.Stowers rushed to NMS 41 for yards. Tackled by B.Bishop at NMS 41. PENALTY on NMS-A.Vaipulu Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 20 - NMEXST 24(0:04 - 1st) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for K.David.
|+29 YD
3 & 20 - NMEXST 24(0:02 - 1st) D.Pavia pass complete to NMS 24. Catch made by J.Smith at NMS 24. Gain of 29 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Williams at LIB 47.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 47(15:00 - 2nd) M.Watkins rushed to LIB 38 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Bishop at LIB 38.
|Penalty
2 & 1 - NMEXST 38(14:23 - 2nd) E.Stowers pass INTERCEPTED at LIB 38. Intercepted by P.Hodge at LIB 38. Tackled by NMS at LIB 10. PENALTY on LIB-P.Hodge Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEXST 23(14:10 - 2nd) E.Stowers steps back to pass. E.Stowers pass incomplete intended for J.Jones.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - NMEXST 23(13:59 - 2nd) J.Jones rushed to LIB 17 for 6 yards. Tackled by P.Hodge at LIB 17.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - NMEXST 17(13:13 - 2nd) M.Watkins rushed to LIB 17 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Dupree; J.Hardy at LIB 17.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - NMEXST 25(12:37 - 2nd) E.Albertson 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NMS Holder-NMS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:32 - 2nd) E.Albertson kicks 65 yards from NMS 35 to the LIB End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 25(12:32 - 2nd) K.Salter pass complete to LIB 25. Catch made by A.Bedgood at LIB 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Miller at LIB 29.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - LIB 29(11:59 - 2nd) K.Salter pass complete to LIB 29. Catch made by V.Blue at LIB 29. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by B.Sculark at LIB 34.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - LIB 34(11:25 - 2nd) B.Lucas rushed to LIB 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Elliott; R.Robinson at LIB 35.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 35(10:50 - 2nd) Q.Cooley rushed to LIB 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Elliott; A.Seldon at LIB 39.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - LIB 39(10:15 - 2nd) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter pass incomplete intended for A.Henderson.
|+60 YD
3 & 6 - LIB 39(10:09 - 2nd) K.Salter pass complete to LIB 39. Catch made by C.Daniels at LIB 39. Gain of 60 yards. Tackled by A.Seldon; M.Miller at NMS 1.
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - LIB 1(9:16 - 2nd) Q.Cooley rushed to NMS 3 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Martinez at NMS 3.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - LIB 3(8:46 - 2nd) K.Salter rushed to NMS End Zone for 3 yards. K.Salter for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(8:40 - 2nd) T.Lenderink extra point is blocked.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:40 - 2nd) M.Morgan kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to the NMS End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25(8:40 - 2nd) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for J.Brady.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - NMEXST 25(8:36 - 2nd) D.Pavia pass complete to NMS 25. Catch made by R.Tiavaasue at NMS 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Dupree; B.Green at NMS 31.
|+52 YD
3 & 4 - NMEXST 31(7:40 - 2nd) D.Pavia pass complete to NMS 31. Catch made by C.Bellamy at NMS 31. Gain of 52 yards. Tackled by J.Carter at LIB 17.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 17(6:54 - 2nd) S.Thomas rushed to LIB 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Dupree; B.Dixon at LIB 16.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - NMEXST 16(6:07 - 2nd) J.Brady rushed to LIB 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Dupree at LIB 13.
|+13 YD
3 & 6 - NMEXST 13(5:18 - 2nd) D.Pavia pass complete to LIB 13. Catch made by T.Hudson at LIB 13. Gain of 13 yards. T.Hudson for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:18 - 2nd) E.Albertson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:18 - 2nd) E.Albertson kicks 65 yards from NMS 35 to the LIB End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 25(5:18 - 2nd) K.Salter pass complete to LIB 25. Catch made by T.Sibley at LIB 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Vincent; M.Rowser at LIB 34.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - LIB 34(4:46 - 2nd) Q.Cooley rushed to LIB 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Vincent; M.Rowser at LIB 39.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 39(4:09 - 2nd) Q.Cooley rushed to LIB 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Aupiu at LIB 41.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - LIB 41(3:31 - 2nd) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter pass incomplete intended for E.Smoot. PENALTY on LIB-J.White Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - LIB 41(3:31 - 2nd) PENALTY on LIB-C.Mitchell False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+20 YD
3 & 13 - LIB 36(3:31 - 2nd) K.Salter rushed to NMS 44 for 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Dervil M.Rowser at NMS 44.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 44(2:52 - 2nd) B.Lucas rushed to NMS 24 for 20 yards. Tackled by M.Rowser at NMS 24.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 24(2:17 - 2nd) K.Salter pass complete to NMS 24. Catch made by B.Hanshaw at NMS 24. Gain of 24 yards. B.Hanshaw for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:13 - 2nd) N.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:13 - 2nd) M.Morgan kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to the NMS End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25(2:13 - 2nd) D.Pavia pass complete to NMS 25. Catch made by T.Whitford at NMS 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Jolly at NMS 31. PENALTY on LIB-J.Jolly Face Mask (15 Yards) 15 yards accepted.
|Int
1 & 10 - NMEXST 46(1:54 - 2nd) D.Pavia pass INTERCEPTED at LIB 15. Intercepted by B.Green at LIB 15. Tackled by NMS at LIB 15.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 15(1:48 - 2nd) K.Salter pass complete to LIB 15. Catch made by A.Henderson at LIB 15. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by NMS at LIB 20.
|+29 YD
2 & 5 - LIB 20(1:27 - 2nd) K.Salter pass complete to LIB 20. Catch made by N.Frith at LIB 20. Gain of 29 yards. N.Frith ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 49(1:15 - 2nd) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter pass incomplete intended for N.Frith.
|+23 YD
2 & 10 - LIB 49(1:07 - 2nd) K.Salter pass complete to LIB 49. Catch made by C.Daniels at LIB 49. Gain of 23 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Vincent at NMS 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 28(1:01 - 2nd) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter pass incomplete intended for N.Frith.
|+20 YD
2 & 10 - LIB 28(0:55 - 2nd) Q.Cooley rushed to NMS 8 for 20 yards. Tackled by J.Vincent; J.Dervil at NMS 8.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - LIB 8(0:30 - 2nd) Q.Cooley rushed to NMS 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Dervil; J.Vincent at NMS 5.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - LIB 5(0:27 - 2nd) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter pass incomplete intended for C.Daniels.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - LIB 5(0:22 - 2nd) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter pass incomplete intended for E.Smoot.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - LIB 12(0:18 - 2nd) T.Lenderink 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-LIB Holder-LIB.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) E.Albertson kicks 65 yards from NMS 35 to the LIB End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 25(15:00 - 3rd) Q.Cooley rushed to LIB 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Early at LIB 31.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - LIB 31(14:29 - 3rd) Q.Cooley rushed to LIB 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Aupiu at LIB 33.
|+10 YD
3 & 2 - LIB 33(13:58 - 3rd) Q.Cooley rushed to LIB 43 for 10 yards. Tackled by D.Early; J.Dervil at LIB 43.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 43(13:25 - 3rd) Q.Cooley rushed to LIB 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by I.Reed; G.Peterson at LIB 48.
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - LIB 48(12:47 - 3rd) B.Lucas rushed to NMS 42 for 10 yards. Tackled by D.Early; M.McLean at NMS 42.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 42(12:10 - 3rd) K.Salter pass complete to NMS 42. Catch made by T.Sibley at NMS 42. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by M.McLean; J.Dervil at NMS 33.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - LIB 33(11:26 - 3rd) K.Salter pass complete to NMS 33. Catch made by C.Daniels at NMS 33. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Early at NMS 27.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 27(10:52 - 3rd) B.Lucas rushed to NMS 21 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Early; A.Pouncy at NMS 21.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - LIB 21(10:19 - 3rd) V.Blue rushed to NMS 20 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.McLean at NMS 20.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - LIB 20(9:43 - 3rd) B.Lucas rushed to NMS 16 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Early; B.Peleti at NMS 16.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 16(9:11 - 3rd) B.Lucas rushed to NMS 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Iniguez; G.Peterson at NMS 14.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - LIB 14(8:30 - 3rd) K.Salter rushed to NMS 7 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Aupiu at NMS 7.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - LIB 7(7:58 - 3rd) Q.Cooley rushed to NMS 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Elliott; A.Seldon at NMS 5.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - LIB 5(7:24 - 3rd) K.Salter rushed to NMS 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Peterson at NMS 5.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - LIB 5(6:47 - 3rd) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter pass incomplete intended for C.Daniels.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - LIB 5(6:41 - 3rd) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter pass incomplete intended for N.Frith. PENALTY on NMS-D.Early Defensive Pass Interference 3 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - LIB 2(6:35 - 3rd) Q.Cooley rushed to NMS 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Elliott; A.Seldon at NMS 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - LIB 2(6:00 - 3rd) K.Salter rushed to NMS End Zone for 2 yards. K.Salter for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:57 - 3rd) N.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:57 - 3rd) M.Morgan kicks 58 yards from LIB 35 to the NMS 7. J.Brady returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Carter at NMS 19.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 19(5:51 - 3rd) M.Watkins rushed to NMS 31 for 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Green at NMS 31.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 31(5:19 - 3rd) S.Thomas rushed to NMS 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Jolly; P.Hodge at NMS 32.
|Sack
2 & 9 - NMEXST 32(4:38 - 3rd) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia sacked at NMS 33 for 1 yards (J.Jolly) D.Pavia FUMBLES forced by J.Jolly. Fumble RECOVERED by LIB-T.Dupree at NMS 33. Tackled by A.Vaipulu at NMS 33.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 33(4:26 - 3rd) B.Lucas rushed to NMS 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Elliott at NMS 28.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - LIB 28(3:52 - 3rd) B.Lucas rushed to NMS 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.McLean at NMS 11. PENALTY on LIB-J.White Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - LIB 37(3:30 - 3rd) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter pass incomplete intended for A.Bedgood.
|Penalty
3 & 14 - LIB 37(3:29 - 3rd) PENALTY on NMS-G.Peterson Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+16 YD
3 & 9 - LIB 32(3:29 - 3rd) K.Salter pass complete to NMS 32. Catch made by B.Lucas at NMS 32. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 16.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 16(2:48 - 3rd) B.Lucas rushed to NMS 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Elliott; D.Wilson at NMS 13.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - LIB 13(2:04 - 3rd) V.Blue rushed to NMS 11 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Peterson; K.Elliott at NMS 11.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - LIB 11(1:30 - 3rd) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter pass incomplete intended for C.Daniels.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - LIB 19(1:27 - 3rd) T.Lenderink 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-LIB Holder-LIB. PENALTY on LIB-X.Gray Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:24 - 3rd) M.Morgan kicks 42 yards from LIB 35 to the NMS 23. Fair catch by J.Brady.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25(1:24 - 3rd) M.Watkins rushed to NMS 27 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Green at NMS 27.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - NMEXST 27(0:46 - 3rd) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for B.Childress.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - NMEXST 27(0:44 - 3rd) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for T.Hudson.
|Penalty
4 & 8 - NMEXST 27(0:39 - 3rd) PENALTY on NMS-M.McLean False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 13 - NMEXST 22(0:39 - 3rd) Z.Haynes punts 44 yards to LIB 34 Center-NMS. Fair catch by B.Green.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 34(0:32 - 3rd) Q.Cooley rushed to LIB 49 for 15 yards. Tackled by M.Rowser at LIB 49.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 49(15:00 - 4th) A.Bedgood rushed to LIB 48 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.McLean at LIB 48.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - LIB 48(14:15 - 4th) K.Salter rushed to LIB 48 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Vincent at LIB 48.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - LIB 48(13:46 - 4th) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter pass incomplete intended for LIB.
|Punt
4 & 11 - LIB 48(13:44 - 4th) M.Morgan punts 52 yards to NMS End Zone Center-LIB. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 20(13:36 - 4th) D.Pavia pass complete to NMS 20. Catch made by C.Bellamy at NMS 20. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Singleton at NMS 27.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - NMEXST 27(13:11 - 4th) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for J.Jones.
|+16 YD
3 & 3 - NMEXST 27(13:06 - 4th) D.Pavia rushed to NMS 43 for 16 yards. Tackled by T.Dupree at NMS 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEXST 43(12:41 - 4th) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia sacked at NMS 42 for -1 yards (B.Dixon; C.Bazile)
|+7 YD
2 & 11 - NMEXST 42(12:12 - 4th) D.Pavia pass complete to NMS 42. Catch made by P.Johnson at NMS 42. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by LIB at NMS 49.
|+15 YD
3 & 4 - NMEXST 49(11:44 - 4th) P.Johnson rushed to LIB 36 for 15 yards. Tackled by T.Dupree at LIB 36.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 36(11:17 - 4th) D.Pavia rushed to LIB 31 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Bishop; T.Bush at LIB 31.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - NMEXST 31(10:52 - 4th) D.Pavia pass complete to LIB 31. Catch made by T.Hudson at LIB 31. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 27.
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - NMEXST 27(10:31 - 4th) D.Pavia rushed to LIB 19 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Dupree at LIB 19.
|-7 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 19(10:18 - 4th) D.Pavia pass complete to LIB 19. Catch made by J.Brady at LIB 19. Gain of -7 yards. Tackled by B.Bishop at LIB 26.
|Int
2 & 17 - NMEXST 26(9:28 - 4th) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for K.David. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. D.Pavia pass INTERCEPTED at LIB 11. Intercepted by B.Bishop at LIB 11. Tackled by NMS at LIB 11.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 11(9:21 - 4th) Q.Cooley rushed to LIB 17 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Aupiu at LIB 17.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - LIB 17(8:40 - 4th) Q.Cooley rushed to LIB 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Aupiu at LIB 22.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 22(7:57 - 4th) Q.Cooley rushed to LIB 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Early; M.McLean at LIB 25.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - LIB 25(7:13 - 4th) K.Salter pass complete to LIB 25. Catch made by N.Frith at LIB 25. Gain of yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 49. PENALTY on LIB-N.Frith Offensive Pass Interference 12 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
2 & 19 - LIB 13(6:55 - 4th) B.Lucas rushed to LIB 26 for 13 yards. Tackled by R.Akles at LIB 26.
|+3 YD
3 & 6 - LIB 26(5:59 - 4th) K.Salter rushed to LIB 29 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Early at LIB 29. PENALTY on LIB-J.Tucker Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 3 - LIB 29(5:36 - 4th) M.Morgan punts 52 yards to NMS 19 Center-LIB. J.Smith returned punt from the NMS 19. Tackled by E.Auguste; D.Ricks at NMS 25.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25(5:28 - 4th) E.Stowers pass complete to NMS 25. Catch made by S.Thomas at NMS 25. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Green at NMS 39.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 39(5:02 - 4th) E.Stowers rushed to LIB 35 for 26 yards. Tackled by T.Dupree; K.Singleton at LIB 35.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 35(4:47 - 4th) E.Stowers pass complete to LIB 35. Catch made by T.Whitford at LIB 35. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by B.Green at LIB 30.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - NMEXST 30(4:11 - 4th) S.Thomas rushed to LIB 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Bush at LIB 30.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NMEXST 30(4:02 - 4th) E.Stowers steps back to pass. E.Stowers pass incomplete intended for K.David.
|No Gain
4 & 5 - NMEXST 30(4:02 - 4th) E.Stowers steps back to pass. E.Stowers pass incomplete intended for K.David.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 30(3:55 - 4th) B.Lucas rushed to LIB 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Wilson at LIB 35.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - LIB 35(3:14 - 4th) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter pass incomplete intended for A.Henderson. PENALTY on NMS-G.Peterson Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 50(3:10 - 4th) B.Lucas rushed to NMS 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Iniguez; T.Martinez at NMS 45.
|+12 YD
2 & 5 - LIB 45(2:13 - 4th) K.Salter rushed to NMS 33 for 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Sculark at NMS 33.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 33(1:24 - 4th) V.Blue rushed to NMS 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by G.Iniguez at NMS 32.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - LIB 32(0:54 - 4th) K.Salter kneels at the NMS 33.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - LIB 33(0:12 - 4th) K.Salter kneels at the NMS 34.