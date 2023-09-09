|
Kejon Owens runs for 3 second-half TDs to help FIU beat UNT 46-39
MIAMI (AP) Kejon Owens ran for three second-half touchdowns, including a 6-yard TD that gave Florida International the lead for good in the fourth quarter, Hezekiah Masses returned an interception for a touchdown and the Panthers beat North Texas 46-39 Saturday night.
Owens finished with 10 carries for a career-high 101 yards and Shomari Lawrence added 89 yards rushing and a score on 18 attempts for FIU (2-1). Keyone Jenkins was 20-of-32 passing for 291 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions.
Stone Earle went 10-of-20 passing for 96 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions, and added 67 yards rushing on seven carries, before being replaced by Chandler Rogers to open the second half. Rogers completed 11 of 15 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns and scored on a 23-yard run that gave UNT (0-2) a 39-38 lead with 10:03 left.
On the next play from scrimmage, Jenkins hit Jalen Bracey for a 27-yard gain to midfield and later, on fourth-and-2, hooked up with Dean Patterson for a 35-yarder that led to Owens' winning touchdown and Jenkins ran in the 2-point conversion to cap the scoring less than 3 minutes later.
Rogers hit Blair Conwright for a 28-yard gain and then connected with Roderic Burns for another 20 yards to set up a first-and-10 at the FIU 14. After three short runs, on fourth-and-5, Rogers' pass intended for Trey Cleveland fell incomplete, the Panthers took possession at their own 9 with 4:14 to go and killed the clock.
|
C. Rogers
4 QB
201 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 49 RuYds, RuTD
|
K. Jenkins
1 QB
291 PaYds, PaTD, 2 INTs, 39 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|21
|Rushing
|13
|8
|Passing
|11
|13
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-13
|3-12
|4th Down Conv
|2-4
|3-3
|Total Net Yards
|548
|514
|Total Plays
|81
|67
|Avg Gain
|6.8
|7.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|251
|223
|Rush Attempts
|45
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.6
|6.4
|Yards Passing
|297
|291
|Comp. - Att.
|21-36
|20-32
|Yards Per Pass
|7.7
|8.7
|Penalties - Yards
|3-35
|6-55
|Touchdowns
|5
|6
|Rushing TDs
|2
|4
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|3
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|2
|Punts - Avg
|2-33.0
|5-37.0
|Return Yards
|1
|32
|Punts - Returns
|1-1
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-0
|2-32
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|297
|PASS YDS
|291
|
|
|251
|RUSH YDS
|223
|
|
|548
|TOTAL YDS
|514
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Rogers 4 QB
|C. Rogers
|11/15
|201
|2
|0
|
S. Earle 3 QB
|S. Earle
|10/20
|96
|1
|2
|
R. Burns 2 WR
|R. Burns
|1/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Earle 3 QB
|S. Earle
|7
|67
|0
|34
|
O. Adaway III 27 RB
|O. Adaway III
|11
|57
|1
|13
|
C. Rogers 4 QB
|C. Rogers
|6
|49
|1
|23
|
I. Ragsdale 6 RB
|I. Ragsdale
|5
|35
|0
|17
|
I. Johnson 23 RB
|I. Johnson
|7
|29
|0
|11
|
A. Adeyi 5 RB
|A. Adeyi
|8
|26
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Ward 8 WR
|D. Ward
|4
|4
|85
|1
|59
|
J. Maclin 9 WR
|J. Maclin
|6
|3
|61
|1
|39
|
R. Burns 2 WR
|R. Burns
|6
|4
|54
|0
|20
|
T. Cleveland 7 WR
|T. Cleveland
|7
|3
|47
|1
|25
|
B. Conwright 0 WR
|B. Conwright
|5
|2
|29
|0
|28
|
K. Horton 1 WR
|K. Horton
|2
|2
|12
|0
|13
|
L. Sides 17 WR
|L. Sides
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
I. Johnson 23 RB
|I. Johnson
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
O. Adaway III 27 RB
|O. Adaway III
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Smart 15 WR
|J. Smart
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Kropp 15 LB
|C. Kropp
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Smith 11 S
|P. Smith
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Wilson 1 S
|L. Wilson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Hill 0 S
|P. Hill
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
L. Thompson 6 CB
|L. Thompson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Smith 36 LB
|J. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
E. Wesloski 32 LB
|E. Wesloski
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Davis 8 CB
|J. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 19 LB
|J. Brown
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Richards 44 DL
|M. Richards
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Brown 10 DL
|R. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Vailea 51 DL
|F. Vailea
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Alobwede 96 DL
|V. Alobwede
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Moore 94 DL
|M. Moore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Texada 5 CB
|R. Texada
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wood 21 LB
|K. Wood
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Rauschenberg 99 K
|N. Rauschenberg
|2/2
|49
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Evans 41 P
|S. Evans
|1
|36.0
|0
|36
|
A. Jacklin 29 P
|A. Jacklin
|1
|30.0
|0
|30
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Horton 1 WR
|K. Horton
|7
|20.9
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Burns 2 WR
|R. Burns
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Jenkins 1 QB
|K. Jenkins
|20/32
|291
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Owens 5 RB
|K. Owens
|9
|95
|2
|47
|
S. Lawrence 0 RB
|S. Lawrence
|16
|89
|1
|28
|
K. Jenkins 1 QB
|K. Jenkins
|10
|39
|1
|16
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Mitchell 10 WR
|K. Mitchell
|10
|7
|94
|1
|38
|
D. Patterson 11 WR
|D. Patterson
|2
|2
|75
|0
|40
|
J. Bracey 14 WR
|J. Bracey
|8
|5
|59
|0
|27
|
J. Miamen 88 TE
|J. Miamen
|2
|2
|20
|0
|10
|
S. Lawrence 0 RB
|S. Lawrence
|2
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
R. Beers 89 TE
|R. Beers
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. McDonald 85 TE
|J. McDonald
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
A. Hooker 9 WR
|A. Hooker
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Daniel 24 DB
|D. Daniel
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Manuel 10 LB
|D. Manuel
|5-3
|0.5
|0
|
R. Peterson 42 LB
|R. Peterson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Potts 7 DB
|J. Potts
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Preston 14 DB
|L. Preston
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Blades 22 DB
|B. Blades
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Nobles 97 LB
|A. Nobles
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Anderson-Taylor 15 LB
|E. Anderson-Taylor
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Masses 12 DB
|H. Masses
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Huff 2 LB
|A. Huff
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Christian 4 DB
|C. Christian
|1-2
|0.0
|1
|
J. Daly 0 DL
|J. Daly
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Guerad 99 DL
|J. Guerad
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Passmore 8 DL
|J. Passmore
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Gabriel 37 K
|C. Gabriel
|1/1
|31
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Montiel 25 K
|D. Montiel
|5
|37.0
|2
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Bracey 14 WR
|J. Bracey
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) L.Matias kicks 60 yards from FIU 35 to the NTX 5. K.Horton returns the kickoff. Tackled by P.Thompson at NTX 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 26(14:54 - 1st) S.Earle steps back to pass. NTX pass incomplete intended for T.Cleveland.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 26(14:45 - 1st) I.Johnson rushed to NTX 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel at NTX 28.
|+14 YD
3 & 8 - NTEXAS 28(14:25 - 1st) S.Earle pass complete to NTX 28. Catch made by J.Maclin at NTX 28. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by L.Preston at NTX 42.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 42(13:46 - 1st) S.Earle pass complete to NTX 42. Catch made by T.Cleveland at NTX 42. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by B.Blades at NTX 48.
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - NTEXAS 48(13:14 - 1st) I.Johnson rushed to FIU 43 for 9 yards. Tackled by R.Peterson at FIU 43.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 43(12:40 - 1st) S.Earle pass complete to FIU 43. Catch made by K.Horton at FIU 43. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by B.Blades at FIU 44.
|+7 YD
2 & 11 - NTEXAS 44(12:11 - 1st) S.Earle rushed to FIU 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by R.Peterson at FIU 37.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - NTEXAS 37(12:06 - 1st) S.Earle steps back to pass. S.Earle pass incomplete intended for J.Maclin.
|+12 YD
4 & 4 - NTEXAS 37(12:02 - 1st) I.Ragsdale rushed to FIU 25 for 12 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel at FIU 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(11:40 - 1st) S.Earle steps back to pass. S.Earle pass incomplete intended for R.Burns.
|+25 YD
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(11:12 - 1st) S.Earle pass complete to FIU 25. Catch made by T.Cleveland at FIU 25. Gain of 25 yards. T.Cleveland for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:50 - 1st) N.Rauschenberg extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:50 - 1st) NTX kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to the FIU End Zone. Touchback.
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 25(10:50 - 1st) K.Jenkins pass complete to FIU 25. Catch made by K.Mitchell at FIU 25. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by P.Hill at NTX 37.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 37(10:17 - 1st) K.Jenkins pass complete to NTX 37. Catch made by J.Bracey at NTX 37. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 28.
|+28 YD
2 & 1 - FIU 28(9:46 - 1st) S.Lawrence rushed to NTX End Zone for 28 yards. S.Lawrence for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:39 - 1st) C.Gabriel extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:39 - 1st) L.Matias kicks 60 yards from FIU 35 to the NTX 5. K.Horton returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Williams at NTX 26.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 26(9:31 - 1st) I.Ragsdale rushed to NTX 25 for -1 yards. I.Ragsdale FUMBLES forced by D.Manuel. Fumble RECOVERED by NTX-I.Ragsdale at NTX 25. Tackled by FIU at NTX 25.
|+16 YD
2 & 11 - NTEXAS 25(9:22 - 1st) S.Earle pass complete to NTX 25. Catch made by T.Cleveland at NTX 25. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by C.Christian at NTX 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 41(8:45 - 1st) S.Earle steps back to pass. S.Earle pass incomplete intended for T.Cleveland.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 41(8:09 - 1st) S.Earle pass complete to NTX 41. Catch made by J.Smart at NTX 41. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Potts at NTX 41.
|Sack
3 & 10 - NTEXAS 37(7:43 - 1st) S.Earle steps back to pass. S.Earle sacked at NTX 41 for 4 yards (A.Huff) S.Earle FUMBLES forced by A.Huff. Fumble RECOVERED by FIU-FIU at NTX 37. PENALTY on NTX-NTX Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 38(7:44 - 1st) K.Jenkins pass complete to NTX 31. Catch made by K.Mitchell at NTX 31. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 31.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - FIU 32(7:19 - 1st) K.Jenkins steps back to pass. K.Jenkins pass incomplete intended for J.Bracey.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - FIU 32(7:16 - 1st) K.Jenkins rushed to NTX 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 29.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - FIU 29(6:48 - 1st) K.Jenkins rushed to NTX 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 28.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 27(6:21 - 1st) S.Lawrence rushed to NTX 21 for 6 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 21.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - FIU 21(5:31 - 1st) S.Lawrence rushed to NTX 16 for 5 yards. S.Lawrence FUMBLES forced by NTX. Fumble RECOVERED by NTX-NTX at NTX 16. Tackled by FIU at NTX 16.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 16(5:23 - 1st) S.Earle steps back to pass. S.Earle pass incomplete intended for T.Cleveland.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 16(5:14 - 1st) I.Johnson rushed to NTX 21 for 5 yards. Tackled by FIU at NTX 21.
|+23 YD
3 & 5 - NTEXAS 21(4:36 - 1st) S.Earle scrambles to NTX 44 for 23 yards. S.Earle ran out of bounds.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 46(4:14 - 1st) O.Adaway rushed to FIU 46 for 8 yards. Tackled by FIU at FIU 46.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - NTEXAS 47(3:51 - 1st) O.Adaway rushed to FIU 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by FIU at FIU 44.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 43(3:26 - 1st) S.Earle pass complete to FIU 43. Catch made by K.Horton at FIU 43. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by FIU at FIU 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 30(2:51 - 1st) S.Earle steps back to pass. S.Earle pass incomplete intended for J.Maclin.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 30(2:26 - 1st) S.Earle pass complete to FIU 30. Catch made by B.Conwright at FIU 30. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by FIU at FIU 29.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NTEXAS 30(2:02 - 1st) S.Earle steps back to pass. S.Earle pass incomplete intended for B.Conwright.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - NTEXAS 37(2:00 - 1st) N.Rauschenberg 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NTX Holder-NTX.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:44 - 1st) N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to the FIU End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 25(1:44 - 1st) K.Owens rushed to FIU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by NTX at FIU 28.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - FIU 28(1:19 - 1st) K.Jenkins steps back to pass. K.Jenkins pass incomplete intended for A.Hooker.
|+10 YD
3 & 7 - FIU 28(1:11 - 1st) K.Jenkins pass complete to FIU 28. Catch made by J.Miamen at FIU 28. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by NTX at FIU 38.
|Sack
1 & 10 - FIU 38(0:36 - 1st) K.Jenkins steps back to pass. K.Jenkins sacked at FIU 35 for -3 yards (E.Wesloski)
|No Gain
2 & 13 - FIU 35(0:22 - 1st) K.Jenkins steps back to pass. K.Jenkins pass incomplete intended for M.Jackson. PENALTY on FIU-FIU Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards declined.
|+8 YD
3 & 13 - FIU 35(0:22 - 1st) K.Jenkins pass complete to FIU 35. Catch made by J.Bracey at FIU 35. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by NTX at FIU 43.
|Punt
4 & 4 - FIU 44(15:00 - 2nd) D.Montiel punts 42 yards to NTX 14 Center-FIU. R.Burns returned punt from the NTX 14. Tackled by J.Anderson at NTX 15.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 14(14:52 - 2nd) I.Johnson rushed to NTX 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by FIU at NTX 16.
|Int
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 14(14:28 - 2nd) S.Earle pass INTERCEPTED at FIU 45. Intercepted by C.Christian at FIU 45. Tackled by NTX at FIU 45. PENALTY on NTX-NTX Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 30(14:16 - 2nd) A.Adeyi rushed to NTX 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by FIU at NTX 32.
|Int
2 & 8 - NTEXAS 32(13:59 - 2nd) S.Earle pass INTERCEPTED at NTX 32. Intercepted by H.Masses at NTX 32. H.Masses for 32 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:47 - 2nd) C.Gabriel extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(13:47 - 2nd) L.Matias kicks 63 yards from FIU 35 to the NTX 2. K.Horton returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Beers at NTX 24.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 24(13:40 - 2nd) S.Earle pass complete to NTX 24. Catch made by L.Sides at NTX 24. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Daniel at NTX 29.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - NTEXAS 29(13:14 - 2nd) S.Earle pass INTERCEPTED at NTX 29. Intercepted by C.Christian at NTX 29. Tackled by NTX at NTX 9. PENALTY on FIU-T.O'Neal Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 44(12:01 - 2nd) I.Ragsdale rushed to NTX 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Guerad at NTX 46. PENALTY on NTX-NTX Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
2 & 23 - NTEXAS 31(12:01 - 2nd) S.Earle scrambles to NTX 35 for 0 yards. S.Earle ran out of bounds.
3 & 19 - NTEXAS(11:57 - 2nd) S.Earle steps back to pass. S.Earle pass incomplete intended for B.Conwright. PENALTY on FIU-FIU Defensive Offside 5 yards offset. PENALTY on NTX-NTX Offensive Holding 10 yards offset. No Play.
|+5 YD
3 & 19 - NTEXAS 35(11:53 - 2nd) I.Ragsdale rushed to NTX 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by FIU at NTX 40.
|Punt
4 & 14 - NTEXAS 40(11:43 - 2nd) S.Evans punts 36 yards to FIU 24 Center-NTX. Fair catch by D.Patterson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 24(11:28 - 2nd) K.Jenkins steps back to pass. K.Jenkins pass incomplete intended for J.McDonald.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 24(11:28 - 2nd) K.Jenkins pass complete to FIU 24. Catch made by J.McDonald at FIU 24. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by NTX at FIU 35.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 35(11:05 - 2nd) S.Lawrence rushed to FIU 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by NTX at FIU 39.
|+13 YD
2 & 6 - FIU 39(10:41 - 2nd) K.Jenkins pass complete to FIU 39. Catch made by J.Bracey at FIU 39. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 48.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 48(10:04 - 2nd) K.Jenkins pass complete to NTX 48. Catch made by K.Mitchell at NTX 48. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 35.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 35(9:18 - 2nd) K.Jenkins pass complete to NTX 35. Catch made by S.Lawrence at NTX 35. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 18.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 17(8:34 - 2nd) S.Lawrence rushed to NTX 12 for 5 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 12.
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - FIU 12(8:02 - 2nd) S.Lawrence rushed to NTX 13 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Smith at NTX 13.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - FIU 13(7:13 - 2nd) K.Jenkins steps back to pass. K.Jenkins pass incomplete intended for E.Rivers.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - FIU 21(7:08 - 2nd) C.Gabriel 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-FIU Holder-FIU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:50 - 2nd) L.Matias kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to the NTX End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(6:50 - 2nd) A.Adeyi rushed to NTX 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by FIU at NTX 29.
|+11 YD
2 & 6 - NTEXAS 29(6:26 - 2nd) O.Adaway rushed to NTX 40 for 11 yards. Tackled by FIU at NTX 40.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 40(6:00 - 2nd) O.Adaway rushed to NTX 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by FIU at NTX 43.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - NTEXAS 44(5:27 - 2nd) S.Earle scrambles to FIU 49 for 7 yards. S.Earle ran out of bounds.
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 49(5:06 - 2nd) S.Earle rushed to FIU 15 for 34 yards. Tackled by FIU at FIU 15.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 15(4:42 - 2nd) O.Adaway rushed to FIU 9 for 6 yards. Tackled by FIU at FIU 9.
|+9 YD
2 & Goal - NTEXAS 9(4:21 - 2nd) O.Adaway rushed to FIU End Zone for 9 yards. O.Adaway for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:12 - 2nd) N.Rauschenberg extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:12 - 2nd) N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to the FIU End Zone. J.Bracey returns the kickoff. Tackled by NTX at FIU 17.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 12(4:06 - 2nd) K.Owens rushed to FIU 16 for 4 yards. Tackled by NTX at FIU 16.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - FIU 16(3:42 - 2nd) K.Jenkins pass complete to FIU 16. Catch made by A.Hooker at FIU 16. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by NTX at FIU 19.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - FIU 19(2:57 - 2nd) K.Jenkins steps back to pass. K.Jenkins pass incomplete intended for FIU.
|Punt
4 & 3 - FIU 19(2:55 - 2nd) D.Montiel punts 41 yards to NTX 40 Center-FIU. Fair catch by R.Burns.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 40(2:44 - 2nd) I.Ragsdale rushed to FIU 43 for 17 yards. Tackled by H.Masses at FIU 43.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 43(2:36 - 2nd) S.Earle pass complete to FIU 43. Catch made by R.Burns at FIU 43. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by J.Potts at FIU 26.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 26(2:07 - 2nd) A.Adeyi rushed to FIU 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel at FIU 23.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NTEXAS 23(1:43 - 2nd) S.Earle steps back to pass. S.Earle pass incomplete intended for R.Burns.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NTEXAS 23(1:22 - 2nd) S.Earle steps back to pass. S.Earle sacked at FIU 31 for -8 yards (D.Manuel; J.Passmore)
|Field Goal
4 & 15 - NTEXAS 39(1:13 - 2nd) N.Rauschenberg 49 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NTX Holder-NTX.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:08 - 2nd) N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to the FIU End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 25(1:08 - 2nd) S.Lawrence rushed to FIU 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by V.Alobwede at FIU 33.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - FIU 33(0:47 - 2nd) K.Jenkins pass complete to FIU 33. Catch made by K.Mitchell at FIU 33. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Texada at FIU 39.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 39(0:35 - 2nd) K.Jenkins pass complete to FIU 39. Catch made by K.Mitchell at FIU 39. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by NTX at FIU 44.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - FIU 43(0:35 - 2nd) K.Jenkins scrambles to FIU 47 for yards. Tackled by NTX at FIU 47. PENALTY on FIU-P.Houston Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 16 - FIU 33(0:26 - 2nd) K.Jenkins steps back to pass. K.Jenkins pass incomplete intended for K.Mitchell.
|+10 YD
3 & 16 - FIU 33(0:23 - 2nd) K.Jenkins rushed to FIU 43 for 10 yards. Tackled by NTX at FIU 43.
|Punt
4 & 6 - FIU 43(0:22 - 2nd) D.Montiel punts 40 yards to NTX 17 Center-FIU. Fair catch by R.Burns.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 17(0:07 - 2nd) A.Adeyi rushed to NTX 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Anderson-Taylor at NTX 22.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to the FIU End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - FIU 25(15:00 - 3rd) PENALTY on FIU-T.Burke False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+16 YD
1 & 15 - FIU 20(15:00 - 3rd) K.Jenkins scrambles to FIU 36 for 16 yards. K.Jenkins ran out of bounds.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 36(14:35 - 3rd) S.Lawrence rushed to FIU 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Wesloski; L.Wilson at FIU 41.
|+17 YD
2 & 5 - FIU 41(13:53 - 3rd) K.Jenkins pass complete to FIU 41. Catch made by K.Mitchell at FIU 41. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by P.Smith at NTX 42.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 42(13:27 - 3rd) K.Jenkins pass complete to NTX 42. Catch made by J.Miamen at NTX 42. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Smith at NTX 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 32(12:52 - 3rd) K.Jenkins rushed to NTX 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 32.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 32(12:40 - 3rd) S.Lawrence rushed to NTX 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Moore at NTX 28.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - FIU 28(12:05 - 3rd) K.Owens rushed to NTX 21 for 7 yards. Tackled by L.Wilson at NTX 21.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 21(11:45 - 3rd) K.Owens rushed to NTX End Zone for 21 yards. K.Owens for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:31 - 3rd) C.Gabriel extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:31 - 3rd) L.Matias kicks 55 yards from FIU 35 to the NTX 10. K.Horton returns the kickoff. Tackled by L.Matias at NTX 29.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 29(11:23 - 3rd) C.Rogers pass complete to NTX 29. Catch made by R.Burns at NTX 29. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Daniel at NTX 35.
|+13 YD
2 & 4 - NTEXAS 35(10:50 - 3rd) O.Adaway rushed to NTX 48 for 13 yards. Tackled by FIU at NTX 48.
|+39 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 48(10:40 - 3rd) C.Rogers pass complete to NTX 48. Catch made by J.Maclin at NTX 48. Gain of 39 yards. Tackled by L.Preston at FIU 13.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 13(9:51 - 3rd) O.Adaway rushed to FIU 13 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Peterson; J.Potts at FIU 13.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NTEXAS 12(9:37 - 3rd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for O.Adaway.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - NTEXAS 13(9:34 - 3rd) PENALTY on FIU-J.Daly Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
3 & Goal - NTEXAS 8(9:34 - 3rd) C.Rogers pass complete to FIU End Zone. Catch made by J.Maclin at FIU End Zone. Gain of 8 yards. J.Maclin for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:26 - 3rd) N.Rauschenberg extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:26 - 3rd) N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to the FIU End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 25(9:26 - 3rd) S.Lawrence rushed to FIU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Richards at FIU 28.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - FIU 28(9:10 - 3rd) K.Jenkins steps back to pass. K.Jenkins pass incomplete intended for S.Lawrence.
|+2 YD
3 & 7 - FIU 28(8:55 - 3rd) K.Jenkins pass complete to FIU 28. Catch made by J.Bracey at FIU 28. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by P.Hill at FIU 30.
|Punt
4 & 5 - FIU 30(8:25 - 3rd) D.Montiel punts 33 yards to NTX 37 Center-FIU. Fair catch by R.Burns.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 37(8:15 - 3rd) C.Rogers pass complete to NTX 37. Catch made by R.Burns at NTX 37. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Daniel at NTX 48.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 48(7:47 - 3rd) C.Rogers scrambles to FIU 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Peterson; J.Daly at FIU 49.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - NTEXAS 49(7:35 - 3rd) A.Adeyi rushed to FIU 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Daniel at FIU 42.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 42(7:13 - 3rd) C.Rogers pass complete to FIU 42. Catch made by D.Ward at FIU 42. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Daniel at FIU 38.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - NTEXAS 38(6:43 - 3rd) A.Adeyi rushed to FIU 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Peterson at FIU 34.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - NTEXAS 34(6:09 - 3rd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for B.Conwright.
|No Gain
4 & 2 - NTEXAS 34(5:49 - 3rd) A.Adeyi rushed to FIU 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Daly at FIU 34.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 34(5:45 - 3rd) K.Jenkins pass complete to FIU 34. Catch made by R.Beers at FIU 34. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by L.Thompson at FIU 46.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 46(5:11 - 3rd) K.Owens rushed to NTX 47 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Wood; P.Hill at NTX 47.
|+47 YD
2 & 3 - FIU 47(4:42 - 3rd) K.Owens rushed to NTX End Zone for 47 yards. K.Owens for 47 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:37 - 3rd) C.Gabriel extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(4:37 - 3rd) PENALTY on FIU-FIU Offside on Free Kick 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(4:37 - 3rd) L.Matias kicks 61 yards from FIU 30 to the NTX 9. K.Horton returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Beers at NTX 32. PENALTY on NTX-NTX Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 22(4:30 - 3rd) I.Johnson rushed to NTX 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Peterson at NTX 24.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - NTEXAS 24(4:08 - 3rd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Maclin.
|+4 YD
3 & 8 - NTEXAS 24(4:04 - 3rd) C.Rogers pass complete to NTX 24. Catch made by I.Johnson at NTX 24. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Potts at NTX 28.
|Punt
4 & 4 - NTEXAS 28(3:39 - 3rd) A.Jacklin punts 30 yards to FIU 42 Center-NTX. Fair catch by D.Patterson.
|Result
|Play
|+40 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 42(3:13 - 3rd) K.Jenkins pass complete to FIU 42. Catch made by D.Patterson at FIU 42. Gain of 40 yards. Tackled by J.Davis at NTX 18.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 18(2:40 - 3rd) S.Lawrence rushed to NTX 12 for 6 yards. Tackled by P.Smith at NTX 12.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - FIU 12(2:23 - 3rd) S.Lawrence rushed to NTX 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Brown at NTX 10.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - FIU 10(1:57 - 3rd) K.Jenkins steps back to pass. K.Jenkins pass incomplete intended for K.Mitchell.
|+2 YD
4 & 2 - FIU 10(1:51 - 3rd) K.Owens rushed to NTX 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by P.Smith at NTX 8.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - FIU 8(1:00 - 3rd) K.Jenkins pass complete to NTX 8. Catch made by K.Mitchell at NTX 8. Gain of 8 yards. K.Mitchell for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:02 - 3rd) C.Gabriel extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:02 - 3rd) L.Matias kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to the NTX End Zone. K.Horton returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Beers at NTX 16.
|-12 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 16(0:57 - 3rd) NTX rushed to NTX 4 for -12 yards. NTX FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by NTX-C.Rogers at NTX 4.
|+12 YD
2 & 22 - NTEXAS 4(0:41 - 3rd) C.Rogers pass complete to NTX 4. Catch made by D.Ward at NTX 4. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by D.Daniel at NTX 16.
|+14 YD
3 & 10 - NTEXAS 16(15:00 - 4th) C.Rogers rushed to FIU 48 for 14 yards. C.Rogers ran out of bounds. PENALTY on NTX-L.Sides Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
3 & 6 - NTEXAS 20(14:41 - 4th) O.Adaway rushed to NTX 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel at NTX 23.
|+59 YD
4 & 3 - NTEXAS 23(14:00 - 4th) C.Rogers pass complete to NTX 23. Catch made by D.Ward at NTX 23. Gain of 59 yards. Tackled by E.Anderson-Taylor at FIU 18.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 18(13:19 - 4th) C.Rogers scrambles to FIU 19 for -1 yards. Tackled by FIU at FIU 19.
|+11 YD
2 & 11 - NTEXAS 19(12:44 - 4th) I.Johnson rushed to FIU 8 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.Daniel at FIU 8.
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - NTEXAS 8(12:12 - 4th) I.Johnson rushed to FIU 10 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Guerad; D.Manuel at FIU 10.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 10(11:27 - 4th) C.Rogers pass complete to FIU End Zone. Catch made by D.Ward at FIU End Zone. Gain of 10 yards. D.Ward for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+2 YD
|(11:18 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for NTX. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:18 - 4th) N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to the FIU End Zone. Touchback.
|Int
1 & 10 - FIU 25(11:18 - 4th) K.Jenkins pass INTERCEPTED at FIU 30. Intercepted by P.Hill at FIU 30. Tackled by D.Patterson at FIU 30.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 30(11:11 - 4th) C.Rogers scrambles to FIU 24 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Nobles at FIU 24.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - NTEXAS 24(10:46 - 4th) A.Adeyi rushed to FIU 23 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Nobles at FIU 23.
|+23 YD
3 & 3 - NTEXAS 23(10:06 - 4th) C.Rogers rushed to FIU End Zone for 23 yards. C.Rogers for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(10:03 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. C.Rogers steps back to pass. Catch made by J.Smart at FIU 3. Gain of yards. Tackled by B.Blades at FIU 1. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:03 - 4th) N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to the FIU End Zone. Touchback.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 25(10:03 - 4th) K.Jenkins pass complete to FIU 25. Catch made by J.Bracey at FIU 25. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by L.Wilson at NTX 48.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 48(9:29 - 4th) S.Lawrence rushed to NTX 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at NTX 44.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - FIU 44(9:04 - 4th) K.Jenkins steps back to pass. K.Jenkins pass incomplete intended for J.Bracey.
|+2 YD
3 & 6 - FIU 44(8:57 - 4th) K.Jenkins rushed to NTX 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 42.
|+35 YD
4 & 4 - FIU 42(8:24 - 4th) K.Jenkins pass complete to NTX 42. Catch made by D.Patterson at NTX 42. Gain of 35 yards. Tackled by L.Thompson at NTX 7.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - FIU 7(7:37 - 4th) K.Jenkins rushed to NTX 6 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Wilson at NTX 6.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - FIU 6(6:56 - 4th) K.Jenkins rushed to NTX End Zone for 6 yards. K.Jenkins for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(7:09 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. K.Jenkins rushed to NTX 3 for yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(7:09 - 4th) PENALTY on FIU-K.Jenkins Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(7:09 - 4th) L.Matias kicks 66 yards from FIU 20 to the NTX 14. K.Horton returns the kickoff. Tackled by L.Matias at NTX 38.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 38(6:58 - 4th) C.Rogers pass complete to NTX 38. Catch made by B.Conwright at NTX 38. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by H.Masses at FIU 34.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 34(6:31 - 4th) C.Rogers pass complete to FIU 34. Catch made by R.Burns at FIU 34. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by J.Potts; C.Christian at FIU 14.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 14(5:59 - 4th) O.Adaway rushed to FIU 14 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Daly; J.Guerad at FIU 14.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 14(5:37 - 4th) O.Adaway rushed to FIU 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Huff at FIU 13.
|+4 YD
3 & 9 - NTEXAS 13(5:17 - 4th) C.Rogers rushed to FIU 9 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel; C.Christian at FIU 9.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - NTEXAS 9(4:27 - 4th) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for T.Cleveland.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 9(4:14 - 4th) S.Lawrence rushed to FIU 17 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Kropp at FIU 17.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - FIU 17(3:29 - 4th) S.Lawrence rushed to FIU 18 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Kropp at FIU 18.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - FIU 18(2:46 - 4th) K.Jenkins rushed to FIU 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Brown; C.Kropp at FIU 21.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 21(1:58 - 4th) S.Lawrence rushed to FIU 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Wesloski at FIU 22.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - FIU 22(1:47 - 4th) K.Owens rushed to FIU 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by F.Vailea at FIU 26.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - FIU 26(1:02 - 4th) K.Owens rushed to FIU 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Kropp at FIU 26.
|Punt
4 & 5 - FIU 26(0:12 - 4th) D.Montiel punts 29 yards to NTX 45 Center-FIU. Downed by FIU.