Ohio overcomes 10-0 deficit, comes back to knock off Florida Atlantic, 17-10
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) O'Shaan Allison scored on a 5-yard run in the third quarter to allow Ohio to overcome a 10-point first-half deficit and earn a 17-10 win over Florida Atlantic on Saturday night.
The Bobcats did not allow the Florida Atlantic offense to score. The Owls got a 37-yard field goal from Logan Lupo in the second quarter, and two minutes later Jarron Morris returned an interception 72 yards to put FAU on top 10-0 with five minutes left in the half.
Kurtis Rourke got Ohio on the board with a 13-yard pass to Will Kacmarek to make it 10-7 at intermission. The Bobcats marched 80 yards in nine plays in the third quarter to take the lead, 14-10 and Alex Kasee capped the night by converting on a 39-yard field goal with 5:26 left.
Rourke was 18 of 29 for 203 yards and a touchdown, but was picked off twice. Allison finished with 80 yards on 22 carries to lead Ohio (2-1).
Casey Thompson was 23 of 42 for 180 yards to lead Florida Atlantic (1-1) but was picked off twice. LaJohntay Wester caught 12 passes for 101 yards.
O. Allison
0 RB
84 RuYds, RuTD, 9 ReYds, 2 RECs
|
L. Wester
1 WR
101 ReYds, 13 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|13
|Rushing
|8
|2
|Passing
|11
|11
|Penalty
|3
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-14
|5-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|346
|181
|Total Plays
|73
|57
|Avg Gain
|4.7
|3.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|150
|3
|Rush Attempts
|45
|15
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|0.2
|Yards Passing
|196
|178
|Comp. - Att.
|17-28
|23-42
|Yards Per Pass
|6.6
|3.5
|Penalties - Yards
|2-25
|6-80
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|3
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|2
|Punts - Avg
|4-37.8
|6-45.0
|Return Yards
|-24
|85
|Punts - Returns
|1-4
|1-29
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2--28
|2-56
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|196
|PASS YDS
|178
|
|
|150
|RUSH YDS
|3
|
|
|346
|TOTAL YDS
|181
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Allison 0 RB
|O. Allison
|23
|84
|1
|9
|
S. Bangura 5 RB
|S. Bangura
|16
|40
|0
|7
|
K. Rourke 7 QB
|K. Rourke
|6
|26
|0
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Williams 85 TE
|M. Williams
|2
|2
|46
|0
|34
|
M. Cross 19 WR
|M. Cross
|3
|3
|41
|0
|17
|
T. Walton 4 WR
|T. Walton
|2
|2
|36
|0
|27
|
W. Kacmarek 87 TE
|W. Kacmarek
|3
|3
|29
|1
|13
|
J. Jones 8 WR
|J. Jones
|2
|2
|20
|0
|10
|
S. Wiglusz 12 WR
|S. Wiglusz
|3
|3
|15
|0
|9
|
O. Allison 0 RB
|O. Allison
|2
|2
|9
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Buell 0 DT
|R. Buell
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Bonner 28 DE
|S. Bonner
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Pearson 12 CB
|T. Pearson
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Brawley 21 S
|A. Brawley
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Wheatley 24 P
|J. Wheatley
|4
|37.8
|0
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Wilburn 3 WR
|K. Wilburn
|1
|30.0
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Walton 4 WR
|T. Walton
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Thompson 11 QB
|C. Thompson
|23/41
|178
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. McCammon III 3 RB
|L. McCammon III
|8
|25
|0
|12
|
K. Lewis 5 RB
|K. Lewis
|3
|1
|0
|3
|
C. Thompson 11 QB
|C. Thompson
|4
|-23
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Wester 1 WR
|L. Wester
|13
|13
|101
|0
|21
|
T. Johnson 0 WR
|T. Johnson
|3
|3
|29
|0
|13
|
J. Sumlin 31 TE
|J. Sumlin
|2
|2
|17
|0
|11
|
L. McCammon III 3 RB
|L. McCammon III
|3
|3
|16
|0
|15
|
Z. Moore 48 TE
|Z. Moore
|2
|2
|15
|0
|9
|
J. Burton 8 WR
|J. Burton
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Wester Jr. 41 DB
|J. Wester Jr.
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Morris 4 DB
|J. Morris
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Lupo 43 P
|L. Lupo
|1/1
|37
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Lupo 43 P
|L. Lupo
|6
|45.0
|0
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Lewis 5 RB
|K. Lewis
|2
|23.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Wester 1 WR
|L. Wester
|1
|29.0
|29
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from FAU 35 to the OHI End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OHIO 25(15:00 - 1st) PENALTY on OHI-K.Seegars Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & 25 - OHIO 10(15:00 - 1st) PENALTY on FAU-FAU Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|Int
1 & 10 - OHIO 25(15:00 - 1st) K.Rourke pass INTERCEPTED at OHI 25. Intercepted by J.Wester at OHI 25. Tackled by OHI at OHI 35.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 19(14:11 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by FAU at OHI 21. PENALTY on FAU-E.Anderson Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 36(14:29 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by FAU at OHI 38.
|+15 YD
2 & 8 - OHIO 38(14:01 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 38. Catch made by M.Cross at OHI 38. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by FAU at FAU 47.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 47(13:28 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to FAU 47. Catch made by M.Cross at FAU 47. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by FAU at FAU 38.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - OHIO 38(12:46 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to FAU 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by FAU at FAU 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 34(12:34 - 1st) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for OHI.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 34(12:13 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to FAU 35 for -1 yards. Tackled by FAU at FAU 35.
|+8 YD
3 & 11 - OHIO 35(11:40 - 1st) K.Rourke scrambles to FAU 27 for 8 yards. Tackled by FAU at FAU 27.
|No Good
4 & 3 - OHIO 34(10:52 - 1st) A.Kasee 44 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-J.Holloway Holder-J.Wheatley.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 27(10:44 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by OHI at FAU 29.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - FAU 29(10:09 - 1st) C.Thompson pass complete to FAU 29. Catch made by L.Wester at FAU 29. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by OHI at FAU 29.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - FAU 29(9:34 - 1st) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for FAU.
|Punt
4 & 8 - FAU 29(9:29 - 1st) L.Lupo punts 46 yards to OHI 25 Center-N.Marino. Fair catch by T.Walton.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 25(9:21 - 1st) O.Allison rushed to OHI 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by FAU at OHI 32.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - OHIO 32(8:41 - 1st) O.Allison rushed to OHI 38 for 6 yards. Tackled by FAU at OHI 38.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 38(7:59 - 1st) K.Rourke scrambles to OHI 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by FAU at OHI 38.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - OHIO 39(7:07 - 1st) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for OHI.
|+9 YD
3 & 9 - OHIO 39(7:13 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 39. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at OHI 39. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by FAU at OHI 48.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 48(6:24 - 1st) O.Allison rushed to FAU 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by FAU at FAU 47.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - OHIO 47(5:54 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to FAU 47. Catch made by O.Allison at FAU 47. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by FAU at FAU 40.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 40(5:12 - 1st) O.Allison rushed to FAU 41 for -1 yards. Tackled by FAU at FAU 41.
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - OHIO 41(4:41 - 1st) K.Rourke scrambles to FAU 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by FAU at FAU 36.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - OHIO 36(3:54 - 1st) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for OHI.
|+5 YD
4 & 6 - OHIO 36(3:45 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to FAU 36. Catch made by W.Kacmarek at FAU 36. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by FAU at FAU 31.
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 31(3:40 - 1st) C.Thompson pass complete to FAU 31. Catch made by L.Wester at FAU 31. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 48.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 48(3:10 - 1st) K.Lewis rushed to FAU 48 for -4 yards. Tackled by OHI at FAU 48.
|-4 YD
2 & 14 - FAU 48(2:44 - 1st) C.Thompson scrambles to FAU 44 for -4 yards. Tackled by OHI at FAU 44.
|No Gain
3 & 18 - FAU 44(1:59 - 1st) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for FAU.
|Punt
4 & 18 - FAU 44(2:01 - 1st) L.Lupo punts 56 yards to OHI End Zone Center-N.Marino. Touchback. PENALTY on OHI-OHI Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 10(2:00 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 10. Catch made by T.Walton at OHI 10. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by FAU at OHI 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 37(1:33 - 1st) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for OHI.
|Sack
2 & 10 - OHIO 37(1:36 - 1st) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke sacked at OHI 33 for -4 yards (FAU)
|+10 YD
3 & 14 - OHIO 33(1:06 - 1st) K.Rourke scrambles to OHI 43 for 10 yards. Tackled by FAU at OHI 43.
|Punt
4 & 4 - OHIO 43(0:22 - 1st) J.Wheatley punts 37 yards to FAU 20 Center-J.Holloway. Fair catch by L.Wester.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 20(15:00 - 2nd) K.Lewis rushed to FAU 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by OHI at FAU 22.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - FAU 22(14:22 - 2nd) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for FAU.
|+12 YD
3 & 8 - FAU 22(14:20 - 2nd) C.Thompson pass complete to FAU 22. Catch made by T.Johnson at FAU 22. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by OHI at FAU 34.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 34(13:53 - 2nd) K.Lewis rushed to FAU 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by OHI at FAU 37.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - FAU 37(13:30 - 2nd) C.Thompson pass complete to FAU 37. Catch made by T.Johnson at FAU 37. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by OHI at FAU 41.
|+9 YD
3 & 3 - FAU 41(12:54 - 2nd) C.Thompson pass complete to FAU 41. Catch made by Z.Moore at FAU 41. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by OHI at FAU 50.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 50(12:17 - 2nd) C.Thompson pass complete to FAU 50. Catch made by Z.Moore at FAU 50. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 44.
|Penalty
2 & 4 - FAU 44(11:54 - 2nd) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson sacked at OHI 48 for yards (OHI) PENALTY on FAU-L.McCammon Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-6 YD
2 & 19 - FAU 41(11:44 - 2nd) C.Thompson pass complete to FAU 41. Catch made by L.McCammon at FAU 41. Gain of -6 yards. Tackled by OHI at FAU 35.
|+7 YD
3 & 25 - FAU 35(11:22 - 2nd) C.Thompson pass complete to FAU 35. Catch made by L.Wester at FAU 35. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by OHI at FAU 42.
|Punt
4 & 18 - FAU 42(10:19 - 2nd) L.Lupo punts 37 yards to OHI 21 Center-N.Marino. T.Walton returned punt from the OHI 21. Tackled by FAU at OHI 25.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 25(10:05 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 25. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at OHI 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by FAU at OHI 31.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - OHIO 31(9:39 - 2nd) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by FAU at OHI 34.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - OHIO 34(9:03 - 2nd) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 34 for 0 yards. S.Bangura FUMBLES forced by FAU. Fumble RECOVERED by FAU-FAU at OHI 33. Tackled by OHI at OHI 33. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 33(9:03 - 2nd) L.McCammon rushed to OHI 21 for 12 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 21(8:13 - 2nd) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for FAU.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - FAU 21(8:22 - 2nd) C.Thompson pass complete to OHI 21. Catch made by L.Wester at OHI 21. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 18.
|Sack
3 & 7 - FAU 18(7:37 - 2nd) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson sacked at OHI 20 for -2 yards (R.Buell)
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - FAU 27(7:00 - 2nd) L.Lupo 37 yard field goal attempt is good Center-N.Marino Holder-N.Salmon.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:54 - 2nd) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from FAU 35 to the OHI End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 25(6:54 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 25. Catch made by T.Walton at OHI 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by FAU at OHI 34. PENALTY on FAU-J.Morris Face Mask (15 Yards) 15 yards accepted.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 49(6:12 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 49. Catch made by W.Kacmarek at OHI 49. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by FAU at FAU 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 40(5:54 - 2nd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for OHI.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 40(5:52 - 2nd) O.Allison rushed to FAU 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by FAU at FAU 34.
|Int
3 & 4 - OHIO 34(5:15 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass INTERCEPTED at FAU 34. Intercepted by J.Morris at FAU 34. J.Morris for 66 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:12 - 2nd) L.Lupo extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(5:12 - 2nd) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from FAU 35 to the OHI End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 25(5:12 - 2nd) O.Allison rushed to OHI 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by FAU at OHI 34.
|+7 YD
2 & 1 - OHIO 34(4:42 - 2nd) O.Allison rushed to OHI 41 for 7 yards. Tackled by FAU at OHI 41.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 41(4:15 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 41. Catch made by J.Jones at OHI 41. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by FAU at FAU 49.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 49(3:43 - 2nd) S.Bangura rushed to FAU 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by FAU at FAU 42.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - OHIO 42(3:17 - 2nd) S.Bangura rushed to FAU 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by FAU at FAU 38.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 38(2:33 - 2nd) O.Allison rushed to FAU 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by FAU at FAU 36.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - OHIO 36(1:54 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to FAU 36. Catch made by O.Allison at FAU 36. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by FAU at FAU 34.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - OHIO 34(0:56 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to FAU 34. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at FAU 34. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by FAU at FAU 27. PENALTY on FAU-D.Hawthorne Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 13(0:56 - 2nd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for OHI.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - OHIO 13(0:55 - 2nd) S.Bangura rushed to FAU 13 for 0 yards. Tackled by FAU at FAU 13.
|+13 YD
3 & 10 - OHIO 13(0:23 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to FAU 13. Catch made by W.Kacmarek at FAU 13. Gain of 13 yards. W.Kacmarek for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:23 - 2nd) G.Spetic extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:23 - 2nd) G.Spetic kicks 45 yards from OHI 35 to the FAU 20. FAU returns the kickoff. Tackled by OHI at FAU 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 37(0:17 - 2nd) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for FAU.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - FAU 38(0:10 - 2nd) C.Thompson pass complete to FAU 38. Catch made by L.Wester at FAU 38. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by OHI at FAU 41.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:56 - 3rd) OHI kicks 63 yards from OHI 35 to the FAU 2. FAU returns the kickoff. Tackled by OHI at FAU 32.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 32(14:52 - 3rd) C.Thompson pass complete to FAU 32. Catch made by T.Johnson at FAU 32. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by OHI at FAU 45.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 45(14:35 - 3rd) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by OHI at FAU 46.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - FAU 46(13:50 - 3rd) C.Thompson pass complete to FAU 46. Catch made by L.Wester at FAU 46. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 48.
|+8 YD
3 & 3 - FAU 48(13:15 - 3rd) C.Thompson pass complete to OHI 48. Catch made by L.Wester at OHI 48. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 40(12:35 - 3rd) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for FAU.
|Sack
2 & 10 - FAU 40(12:25 - 3rd) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson sacked at FAU 45 for -15 yards (S.Bonner)
|Punt
3 & 25 - FAU 45(11:30 - 3rd) L.Lupo punts 55 yards to OHI End Zone Center-N.Marino. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 20(11:25 - 3rd) O.Allison rushed to OHI 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by FAU at OHI 24.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - OHIO 24(10:52 - 3rd) O.Allison rushed to OHI 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by FAU at OHI 24.
|+6 YD
3 & 6 - OHIO 24(10:12 - 3rd) K.Rourke rushed to OHI 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by FAU at OHI 30.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 30(9:30 - 3rd) O.Allison rushed to OHI 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by FAU at OHI 32.
|+17 YD
2 & 8 - OHIO 32(9:06 - 3rd) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 32. Catch made by M.Cross at OHI 32. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by FAU at OHI 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 49(8:26 - 3rd) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by FAU at OHI 49.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 49(7:46 - 3rd) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 49. Catch made by M.Williams at OHI 49. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by FAU at FAU 39.
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 39(7:00 - 3rd) K.Rourke pass complete to FAU 39. Catch made by M.Williams at FAU 39. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by FAU at FAU 5.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - OHIO 5(5:38 - 3rd) O.Allison rushed to FAU End Zone for 5 yards. O.Allison for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:38 - 3rd) G.Spetic extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:38 - 3rd) G.Spetic kicks 60 yards from OHI 35 to the FAU 5. K.Lewis returns the kickoff. Tackled by OHI at FAU 26.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 26(5:31 - 3rd) C.Thompson pass complete to FAU 26. Catch made by L.McCammon at FAU 26. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by OHI at FAU 41.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 41(4:55 - 3rd) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 39 for -2 yards. Tackled by OHI at FAU 39.
|+3 YD
2 & 12 - FAU 39(4:27 - 3rd) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by OHI at FAU 42.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - FAU 42(4:02 - 3rd) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for FAU.
|Punt
4 & 9 - FAU 42(4:00 - 3rd) L.Lupo punts 38 yards to OHI 20 Center-N.Marino. Fair catch by T.Walton.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 20(3:40 - 3rd) O.Allison rushed to OHI 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by FAU at OHI 26.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - OHIO 26(3:07 - 3rd) O.Allison rushed to OHI 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by FAU at OHI 29.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - OHIO 29(2:30 - 3rd) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by FAU at OHI 31.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 31(1:49 - 3rd) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by FAU at OHI 37.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - OHIO 37(1:11 - 3rd) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by FAU at OHI 38.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - OHIO 38(0:29 - 3rd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for OHI.
|Punt
4 & 3 - OHIO 38(0:18 - 3rd) J.Wheatley punts 38 yards to FAU 24 Center-J.Holloway. Fair catch by L.Wester.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 24(0:12 - 3rd) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 32 for 8 yards. Tackled by OHI at FAU 32.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - FAU 32(15:00 - 4th) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by OHI at FAU 34.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 34(14:32 - 4th) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 33 for -1 yards. Tackled by OHI at FAU 33.
|+7 YD
2 & 11 - FAU 33(13:53 - 4th) C.Thompson pass complete to FAU 33. Catch made by L.McCammon at FAU 33. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by OHI at FAU 40.
|+15 YD
3 & 4 - FAU 40(13:18 - 4th) C.Thompson pass complete to FAU 40. Catch made by L.Wester at FAU 40. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 45.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - FAU 45(12:36 - 4th) PENALTY on FAU-C.Neal False Start 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - FAU 50(12:36 - 4th) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for FAU.
|Sack
2 & 15 - FAU 50(12:10 - 4th) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson sacked at FAU 48 for -2 yards (OHI)
|Int
3 & 17 - FAU 48(11:30 - 4th) C.Thompson pass INTERCEPTED at FAU 48. Intercepted by T.Pearson at FAU 48. Tackled by FAU at OHI 40.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 40(11:04 - 4th) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 40. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at OHI 40. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by FAU at OHI 40.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 40(10:31 - 4th) O.Allison rushed to OHI 49 for 9 yards. Tackled by FAU at OHI 49.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - OHIO 49(9:52 - 4th) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by FAU at OHI 50.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 50(9:22 - 4th) S.Bangura rushed to FAU 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by FAU at FAU 43.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - OHIO 43(8:26 - 4th) S.Bangura rushed to FAU 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by FAU at FAU 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 39(7:42 - 4th) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for OHI.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 39(7:35 - 4th) K.Rourke pass complete to FAU 39. Catch made by J.Jones at FAU 39. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by FAU at FAU 29.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 29(6:58 - 4th) O.Allison rushed to FAU 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by FAU at FAU 24.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - OHIO 24(6:22 - 4th) O.Allison rushed to FAU 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by FAU at FAU 22.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - OHIO 22(5:40 - 4th) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for OHI.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - OHIO 29(5:31 - 4th) G.Spetic 39 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Holloway Holder-J.Wheatley.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:27 - 4th) G.Spetic kicks 60 yards from OHI 35 to the FAU 5. K.Lewis returns the kickoff. K.Lewis FUMBLES forced by OHI. Fumble RECOVERED by FAU-A.Cobb at FAU 5. Tackled by OHI at FAU 30.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 30(4:54 - 4th) C.Thompson pass complete to FAU 30. Catch made by L.Wester at FAU 30. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by OHI at FAU 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 42(4:35 - 4th) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for FAU.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - FAU 42(4:32 - 4th) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for FAU.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - FAU 42(4:30 - 4th) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for FAU.
|Punt
4 & 10 - FAU 42(4:26 - 4th) L.Lupo punts 38 yards to OHI 20 Center-N.Marino. Fair catch by T.Walton.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 20(4:29 - 4th) O.Allison rushed to OHI 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by FAU at OHI 23.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - OHIO 23(3:54 - 4th) O.Allison rushed to OHI 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by FAU at OHI 26.
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - OHIO 26(3:11 - 4th) O.Allison rushed to OHI 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by FAU at OHI 28.
|Punt
4 & 2 - OHIO 28(2:54 - 4th) J.Wheatley punts 33 yards to FAU 39 Center-J.Holloway. Fair catch by L.Wester.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 39(2:47 - 4th) C.Thompson pass complete to FAU 39. Catch made by L.Wester at FAU 39. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by OHI at FAU 42.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - FAU 42(2:14 - 4th) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for FAU.
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - FAU 42(2:21 - 4th) C.Thompson pass complete to FAU 42. Catch made by L.Wester at FAU 42. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 50.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 50(1:58 - 4th) C.Thompson pass complete to OHI 50. Catch made by J.Sumlin at OHI 50. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 39(1:49 - 4th) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for FAU.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - FAU 39(1:48 - 4th) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for FAU.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - FAU 39(1:43 - 4th) C.Thompson pass complete to OHI 39. Catch made by L.Wester at OHI 39. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 34.
|No Gain
4 & 5 - FAU 34(1:37 - 4th) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for FAU.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 34(1:24 - 4th) O.Allison rushed to OHI 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by FAU at OHI 35.
|-1 YD
2 & 9 - OHIO 35(1:20 - 4th) O.Allison rushed to OHI 34 for -1 yards. Tackled by FAU at OHI 34.
|-1 YD
3 & 10 - OHIO 34(1:16 - 4th) O.Allison rushed to OHI 33 for -1 yards. Tackled by FAU at OHI 33.
|Punt
4 & 11 - OHIO 28(0:31 - 4th) J.Wheatley punts 43 yards to FAU 29 Center-J.Holloway. L.Wester returned punt from the FAU 29. Tackled by OHI at OHI 42.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 42(0:19 - 4th) C.Thompson pass complete to OHI 42. Catch made by L.Wester at OHI 42. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 32(0:09 - 4th) C.Thompson spikes the ball.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - FAU 32(0:09 - 4th) C.Thompson pass complete to OHI 32. Catch made by J.Sumlin at OHI 32. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 26.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - FAU 26(0:06 - 4th) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for FAU.