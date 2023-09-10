|
|OKLAST
|ARIZST
Oklahoma State stymies Arizona State defensively for 27-15 win
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) Oklahoma State played to the sticks a stuck it to Arizona State.
Garret Rangel found a wide-open Brennan Presley on a 16-yard touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter after Oklahoma State's final fourth-down stop, clinching a 27-15 win over the Sun Devils on Saturday night.
“We've got to play the sticks,” Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said of defending fourth downs. “We practiced it 20 times more than I’ve ever practiced in my 19 years as coach and so I feel like we’re better at it. I think it paid off for us tonight.”
The Cowboys (2-0) were one of the FBS' worst teams at stopping teams on fourth downs last season, in part because they didn't practice it.
Gundy and his staff ingrained the way to play on fourth down - don't let the offensive player get to the first-down stick - throughout spring and fall practice.
It paid off in one of the hottest games in Arizona State history - 104 degrees at kickoff.
Oklahoma State had an interception and forced Arizona State to turn it over on downs four times - the biggest one from the Sun Devils' 33-yard line in the fourth quarter.
Rangel, the Cowboys' third quarterback of the night, then caught Arizona State on a blitz and floated a pass to Presley, who had no one within 15 yards of him. Gunnar Gundy earlier found De’Zhaun Stribling on a 3-yard touchdown on a slant after Arizona State turned it over on downs near midfield.
“The coaches really focused on short-yardage situations every fourth down and it showed up in the game really, really well for us,” Oklahoma State linebacker Nick Martin said. “We held it down, battened down the hatches.”
The Sun Devils (1-1) labored offensively for the second straight week, finishing with 277 total yards. Freshman Jaden Rashada had some good moments early, some shaky ones later to finish with 167 yards and a touchdown on 16-of-29 passing with an interception.
Arizona State went 1 for 5 on fourth downs, 6 for 15 on third.
“You're not going to win many games when you're not converting third-and-1s and fourth-and-1s,” Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham said. “We were getting in manageable situations and we just didn't get the job done.”
Defenses controlled the game early on a hot night in the desert before the offenses found some cracks.
Arizona State played without one starting tackle against Oklahoma State and lost another in the first quarter. The Sun Devils still had some offensive success, putting together two first-half scoring drives.
Cam Skattebo capped the first by scoring on a 13-run run on a direct snap. Rashada then pulled in Oklahoma State's defense with a play-action fake, leaving Elijah Badger wide open for a 65-yard touchdown to put Arizona State up 15-6 after a 2-point conversion.
“Just keeping my eyes down field, extending plays, which always makes it harder on the defense,” Rashada said.
The Cowboys took advantage of a short field to tie it at 7-all on Ollie Gordon's 2-yard TD run. Alex Hale's 52-yard field goal pulled the Cowboys within 15-10 at halftime.
Oklahoma State took away Arizona State's deep-ball opportunities in the second half and stuffed the Sun Devils on crucial fourth-down plays to pull out a tough road win.
BOHLE INUURED
Arizona State got even thinner on the offensive line early in the game.
Starting right tackle Emmit Bohle went down on the Sun Devils’ second drive and had to be carted off after an air cast was placed on his left leg.
Arizona State was already without starting left guard Isaia Glass and backup guard Cade Briggs due to injuries.
THE TAKEAWAY
Oklahoma State: The Cowboys still have some kinks to work out offensively, not to mention settle on a quarterback, but their defense led the way on a sizzling night in the desert.
Arizona State: The Sun Devils' offensive deficiencies against Southern Utah the previous week were exposed even more against a physical FBS school like Oklahoma State.
UP NEXT
Oklahoma State: hosts South Alabama next Saturday.
Arizona State: hosts Fresno State next Saturday.
---
D. Stribling
88 WR
65 ReYds, ReTD, 7 RECs
|
E. Badger
2 WR
80 ReYds, ReTD, 3 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|16
|Rushing
|8
|10
|Passing
|6
|4
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|8-16
|6-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-5
|Total Net Yards
|304
|277
|Total Plays
|63
|63
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|4.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|113
|110
|Rush Attempts
|31
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|3.2
|Yards Passing
|191
|167
|Comp. - Att.
|22-32
|16-29
|Yards Per Pass
|5.0
|5.1
|Penalties - Yards
|8-60
|4-30
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-41.4
|4-37.0
|Return Yards
|13
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-13
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|191
|PASS YDS
|167
|
|
|113
|RUSH YDS
|110
|
|
|304
|TOTAL YDS
|277
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
O. Gordon II 0 RB
|O. Gordon II
|9
|53
|1
|31
|
J. Nixon 3 RB
|J. Nixon
|7
|43
|0
|34
|
E. Collins 24 RB
|E. Collins
|8
|30
|0
|9
|
G. Rangel 13 QB
|G. Rangel
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Stribling 88 WR
|D. Stribling
|10
|7
|65
|1
|20
|
J. Bray 5 WR
|J. Bray
|4
|3
|47
|0
|16
|
B. Presley 80 WR
|B. Presley
|4
|4
|24
|1
|16
|
E. Collins 24 RB
|E. Collins
|2
|2
|19
|0
|18
|
O. Gordon II 0 RB
|O. Gordon II
|2
|2
|9
|0
|6
|
T. Shettron 2 WR
|T. Shettron
|3
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
K. Daniels 5 S
|K. Daniels
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
R. Owens 10 WR
|R. Owens
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Martin 4 LB
|N. Martin
|5-5
|0.0
|0
|
C. Oliver 30 LB
|C. Oliver
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Daniels 5 S
|K. Daniels
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
L. Rawls 6 S
|L. Rawls
|3-2
|0.0
|1
|
X. Benson 1 LB
|X. Benson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 95 DE
|J. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 3 CB
|C. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Black 2 CB
|K. Black
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Latu 92 DE
|N. Latu
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
D. Brown 87 DE
|D. Brown
|0-1
|0.5
|0
J. Kirkland 97 DT
|J. Kirkland
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Epps 7 S
|C. Epps
|0-1
|0.0
|0
D. Stephens 33 LB
|D. Stephens
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Hale 19 K
|A. Hale
|2/3
|52
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
B. Presley 80 WR
|B. Presley
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Rashada 5 QB
|J. Rashada
|16/29
|167
|1
|1
|
J. Conyers 12 TE
|J. Conyers
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Skattebo 4 RB
|C. Skattebo
|14
|62
|1
|13
|
D. Brooks 25 RB
|D. Brooks
|9
|27
|0
|11
|
J. Rashada 5 QB
|J. Rashada
|5
|3
|0
|9
|
J. Conyers 12 TE
|J. Conyers
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Badger 2 WR
|E. Badger
|6
|3
|80
|1
|65
|
X. Guillory 1 WR
|X. Guillory
|7
|4
|47
|0
|34
|
J. Conyers 12 TE
|J. Conyers
|5
|4
|17
|0
|8
|
B. Pierre 13 TE
|B. Pierre
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
D. Brooks 25 RB
|D. Brooks
|2
|2
|8
|0
|9
|
G. Sanders 6 WR
|G. Sanders
|6
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
C. Skattebo 4 RB
|C. Skattebo
|2
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Simmons 7 DB
|S. Simmons
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ford 4 DB
|D. Ford
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brown 82 LB
|T. Brown
|3-2
|0.5
|0
|
B. Green 35 DL
|B. Green
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|
D. Mallory 98 DL
|D. Mallory
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Torrence 9 DB
|R. Torrence
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 6 DB
|M. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Taylor 14 DB
|A. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Dorbah 32 DL
|P. Dorbah
|1-3
|0.5
|0
|
C. McCullough 22 LB
|C. McCullough
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Clark 1 DB
|J. Clark
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
T. Romney 24 LB
|T. Romney
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Edmonds 5 DB
|C. Edmonds
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Benjamin 92 DL
|S. Benjamin
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Fite 99 DL
|C. Fite
|0-2
|0.0
|0
C. Smith 3 DL
|C. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Monday 93 DL
|T. Monday
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
J. Carlson 16 P
|J. Carlson
|4
|37.0
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
E. Badger 2 WR
|E. Badger
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Longhetto kicks 65 yards from ASU 35 to the OKS End Zone. Touchback.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(15:00 - 1st) A.Bowman pass complete to OKS 25. Catch made by D.Stribling at OKS 25. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by T.Brown at OKS 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 45(14:39 - 1st) A.Bowman steps back to pass. A.Bowman pass incomplete intended for B.Cassity.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 45(14:25 - 1st) A.Bowman pass complete to OKS 45. Catch made by B.Presley at OKS 45. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Clark at OKS 49.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - OKLAST 49(14:03 - 1st) A.Bowman steps back to pass. A.Bowman pass incomplete intended for J.Bray.
|Punt
4 & 6 - OKLAST 49(14:01 - 1st) H.Kaak punts 38 yards to ASU 13 Center-OKS. Fair catch by M.Stovall.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 13(13:46 - 1st) J.Rashada pass complete to ASU 13. Catch made by X.Guillory at ASU 13. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by K.Daniels; T.Rucker at ASU 13.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZST 13(13:17 - 1st) C.Skattebo rushed to ASU 14 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Latu at ASU 14.
|+6 YD
3 & 9 - ARIZST 14(13:05 - 1st) J.Rashada pass complete to ASU 14. Catch made by J.Conyers at ASU 14. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Oliver; K.Black at ASU 20.
|Punt
4 & 3 - ARIZST 20(12:33 - 1st) J.Carlson punts 44 yards to OKS 36 Center-ASU. Fair catch by B.Presley. PENALTY on OKS-D.Beamon Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 26(12:17 - 1st) J.Nixon rushed to OKS 25 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Brown at OKS 25.
|+10 YD
2 & 11 - OKLAST 25(11:58 - 1st) A.Bowman pass complete to OKS 25. Catch made by D.Stribling at OKS 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by ASU at OKS 35.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - OKLAST 35(11:36 - 1st) A.Bowman rushed to OKS 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Mallory at OKS 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 37(11:21 - 1st) A.Bowman steps back to pass. A.Bowman pass incomplete intended for J.Nixon.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 37(11:15 - 1st) A.Bowman pass complete to OKS 37. Catch made by J.Nixon at OKS 37. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.McCullough at OKS 45.
|-1 YD
3 & 2 - OKLAST 45(10:34 - 1st) J.Nixon rushed to OKS 44 for -1 yards. Tackled by S.Benjamin; S.Simmons at OKS 44.
|Punt
4 & 3 - OKLAST 44(9:56 - 1st) W.Pahl punts 33 yards to ASU 23 Center-OKS. Fair catch by M.Stovall.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 23(9:46 - 1st) E.Badger rushed to ASU 40 for 17 yards. Tackled by K.Daniels at ASU 40.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 40(9:19 - 1st) J.Rashada scrambles to ASU 39 for -1 yards. Tackled by N.Martin at ASU 39.
|+11 YD
2 & 11 - ARIZST 39(8:42 - 1st) D.Brooks rushed to OKS 50 for 11 yards. Tackled by K.Daniels; D.McKinney at OKS 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 50(8:08 - 1st) J.Rashada steps back to pass. J.Rashada pass incomplete intended for X.Guillory.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZST 50(8:03 - 1st) D.Brooks rushed to OKS 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.McKinney; A.Goodlow at OKS 48.
|+9 YD
3 & 8 - ARIZST 48(7:26 - 1st) J.Rashada pass complete to OKS 48. Catch made by D.Brooks at OKS 48. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.McKinney at OKS 39.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 39(7:02 - 1st) J.Rashada pass complete to OKS 39. Catch made by E.Badger at OKS 39. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by X.Benson; T.Rucker at OKS 31.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - ARIZST 31(6:26 - 1st) C.Skattebo rushed to OKS 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Martin at OKS 27.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 27(5:40 - 1st) J.Rashada pass complete to OKS 27. Catch made by J.Conyers at OKS 27. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Walterscheid at OKS 19.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - ARIZST 19(5:00 - 1st) C.Skattebo rushed to OKS 13 for 6 yards. Tackled by X.Benson at OKS 13.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 13(4:36 - 1st) C.Skattebo rushed to OKS End Zone for 13 yards. C.Skattebo for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:28 - 1st) D.Longhetto extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:28 - 1st) D.Longhetto kicks 65 yards from ASU 35 to the OKS End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(4:28 - 1st) A.Bowman pass complete to OKS 25. Catch made by T.Shettron at OKS 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by R.Torrence at OKS 33.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - OKLAST 33(4:05 - 1st) A.Bowman steps back to pass. A.Bowman pass incomplete intended for T.Shettron.
|+18 YD
3 & 2 - OKLAST 33(3:59 - 1st) A.Bowman pass complete to OKS 33. Catch made by E.Collins at OKS 33. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by S.Simmons; C.McCullough at ASU 49.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 49(3:23 - 1st) E.Collins rushed to ASU 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Brown; J.Clark at ASU 46.
|+21 YD
2 & 7 - OKLAST 46(3:02 - 1st) E.Collins rushed to ASU 18 for 7 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 18. PENALTY on OKS-D.Cooper Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - OKLAST 49(2:52 - 1st) A.Bowman pass complete to ASU 49. Catch made by B.Presley at ASU 49. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Clark; T.Romney at ASU 49.
|Sack
3 & 10 - OKLAST 49(2:14 - 1st) A.Bowman steps back to pass. A.Bowman sacked at OKS 44 for -7 yards (B.Green)
|Punt
4 & 17 - OKLAST 44(1:38 - 1st) W.Pahl punts 40 yards to ASU 16 Center-OKS. Fair catch by M.Stovall.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 16(1:06 - 1st) K.Brown rushed to ASU 13 for -3 yards. K.Brown FUMBLES forced by C.Oliver. Fumble RECOVERED by ASU-B.Walden at ASU 13. Tackled by OKS at ASU 13.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - ARIZST 13(0:16 - 1st) J.Rashada steps back to pass. J.Rashada pass incomplete intended for E.Badger.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - ARIZST 13(0:12 - 1st) J.Rashada steps back to pass. J.Rashada pass incomplete intended for G.Sanders.
|Punt
4 & 13 - ARIZST 13(0:06 - 1st) J.Carlson punts 30 yards to ASU 43 Center-S.Zellers. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 43(15:00 - 2nd) A.Bowman pass complete to ASU 43. Catch made by J.Bray at ASU 43. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 27. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OKLAST 27(14:27 - 2nd) PENALTY on OKS-C.Birmingham False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 15 - OKLAST 32(14:03 - 2nd) A.Bowman pass complete to ASU 32. Catch made by D.Stribling at ASU 32. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Ford at ASU 25.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - OKLAST 25(13:43 - 2nd) A.Bowman pass complete to ASU 25. Catch made by O.Gordon at ASU 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Edmonds at ASU 19.
|+16 YD
3 & 2 - OKLAST 19(13:07 - 2nd) A.Bowman pass complete to ASU 19. Catch made by J.Bray at ASU 19. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by S.Simmons at ASU 3.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - OKLAST 3(12:48 - 2nd) O.Gordon rushed to ASU 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Clark; E.O'Neal at ASU 2.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - OKLAST 2(12:09 - 2nd) A.Bowman steps back to pass. A.Bowman pass incomplete intended for D.Stribling.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - OKLAST 2(12:02 - 2nd) O.Gordon rushed to ASU End Zone for 2 yards. O.Gordon for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:58 - 2nd) A.Hale extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:58 - 2nd) L.Ward kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to the ASU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(11:58 - 2nd) C.Skattebo rushed to ASU 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by X.Ross; N.Martin at ASU 25.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZST 25(11:28 - 2nd) C.Skattebo rushed to ASU 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by OKS at ASU 26.
|+9 YD
3 & 9 - ARIZST 26(10:50 - 2nd) J.Rashada scrambles to ASU 35 for 9 yards. J.Rashada ran out of bounds.
|+65 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 35(10:31 - 2nd) J.Rashada pass complete to ASU 35. Catch made by E.Badger at ASU 35. Gain of 65 yards. E.Badger for 65 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(10:07 - 2nd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. C.Skattebo rushed to OKS 1 for yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:07 - 2nd) D.Longhetto kicks 65 yards from ASU 35 to the OKS End Zone. Touchback.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(10:07 - 2nd) G.Gundy pass complete to OKS 25. Catch made by J.Bray at OKS 25. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by S.Simmons at OKS 40.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 40(9:46 - 2nd) G.Gundy pass complete to OKS 40. Catch made by J.Schultz at OKS 40. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Ford at OKS 46.
|Penalty
2 & 4 - OKLAST 46(9:22 - 2nd) G.Gundy steps back to pass. G.Gundy pass incomplete intended for J.Bray. PENALTY on ASU-R.Torrence Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 39(9:17 - 2nd) G.Gundy steps back to pass. G.Gundy sacked at ASU 42 for -3 yards (P.Dorbah; T.Brown)
|+7 YD
2 & 13 - OKLAST 42(8:34 - 2nd) G.Gundy pass complete to ASU 42. Catch made by D.Stribling at ASU 42. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Ford at ASU 35.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - OKLAST 35(7:56 - 2nd) G.Gundy steps back to pass. G.Gundy pass incomplete intended for OKS.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - OKLAST 42(7:48 - 2nd) A.Hale 52 yard field goal attempt is good Center-OKS Holder-OKS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:41 - 2nd) L.Ward kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to the ASU End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(7:41 - 2nd) E.Badger rushed to ASU 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Oliver at ASU 29.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - ARIZST 29(7:12 - 2nd) J.Rashada pass complete to ASU 29. Catch made by G.Sanders at ASU 29. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Rucker at ASU 33.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - ARIZST 33(6:24 - 2nd) C.Skattebo rushed to ASU 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson; T.Rucker at ASU 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 36(5:42 - 2nd) C.Skattebo rushed to ASU 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Epps; K.Daniels at ASU 40.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - ARIZST 40(5:07 - 2nd) J.Rashada steps back to pass. J.Rashada pass incomplete intended for J.Conyers.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - ARIZST 40(4:59 - 2nd) PENALTY on OKS-D.Brown Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - ARIZST 45(4:55 - 2nd) J.Conyers rushed to ASU 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Latu; N.Martin at ASU 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 47(4:29 - 2nd) J.Rashada steps back to pass. J.Rashada pass incomplete intended for G.Sanders.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZST 47(4:17 - 2nd) D.Brooks rushed to ASU 46 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Oliver at ASU 46.
|+6 YD
3 & 11 - ARIZST 46(3:43 - 2nd) J.Rashada pass complete to ASU 46. Catch made by J.Conyers at ASU 46. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Goodlow at OKS 48.
|Sack
4 & 5 - ARIZST 48(3:03 - 2nd) J.Rashada steps back to pass. J.Rashada sacked at ASU 47 for -5 yards (A.Goodlow)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 47(2:56 - 2nd) E.Collins rushed to ASU 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Mallory at ASU 47.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 47(2:12 - 2nd) E.Collins rushed to ASU 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Clark; C.McCullough at ASU 45.
|Sack
3 & 8 - OKLAST 45(1:25 - 2nd) G.Gundy steps back to pass. G.Gundy sacked at ASU 50 for -5 yards (B.Green)
|Punt
4 & 13 - OKLAST 50(0:46 - 2nd) H.Kaak punts 42 yards to ASU 8 Center-Z.Zaragoza. Fair catch by M.Stovall.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 8(0:38 - 2nd) J.Rashada kneels at the ASU 7.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) L.Ward kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to the ASU End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(15:00 - 3rd) C.Skattebo rushed to ASU 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by N.Martin at ASU 34.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - ARIZST 34(14:28 - 3rd) C.Skattebo rushed to ASU 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Oliver at ASU 36.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARIZST 36(13:57 - 3rd) J.Rashada steps back to pass. J.Rashada pass incomplete intended for E.Badger. PENALTY on OKS-L.Rawls Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 49(13:50 - 3rd) D.Brooks rushed to OKS 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by N.Martin at OKS 42.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - ARIZST 42(13:15 - 3rd) D.Brooks rushed to OKS 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Rawls at OKS 40.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - ARIZST 40(12:56 - 3rd) D.Brooks rushed to OKS 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by X.Benson at OKS 40.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - ARIZST 40(12:20 - 3rd) C.Skattebo rushed to OKS 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Oliver; J.Kirkland at OKS 40.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 40(12:13 - 3rd) O.Gordon rushed to OKS 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Edmonds; T.Romney at OKS 42.
|+31 YD
2 & 8 - OKLAST 42(11:47 - 3rd) O.Gordon rushed to ASU 27 for 31 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Simmons at ASU 27.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OKLAST 27(11:05 - 3rd) G.Gundy steps back to pass. G.Gundy sacked at ASU 34 for yards (C.Smith) PENALTY on ASU-R.Torrence Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 17(10:36 - 3rd) O.Gordon rushed to ASU 8 for 9 yards. Tackled by S.Benjamin; C.Edmonds at ASU 8.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - OKLAST 8(9:53 - 3rd) O.Gordon rushed to ASU 3 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Simmons; T.Romney at ASU 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - OKLAST 3(9:25 - 3rd) G.Gundy pass complete to ASU 3. Catch made by D.Stribling at ASU 3. Gain of 3 yards. D.Stribling for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(9:09 - 3rd) PENALTY on OKS-J.Bray False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(9:09 - 3rd) A.Hale extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:09 - 3rd) L.Ward kicks 63 yards from OKS 35 to the ASU 2. E.Badger returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Epps at ASU 24.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 24(9:02 - 3rd) J.Rashada pass complete to ASU 24. Catch made by X.Guillory at ASU 24. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by N.Martin at ASU 32.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - ARIZST 32(8:37 - 3rd) D.Brooks rushed to ASU 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Martin; C.Oliver at ASU 33.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - ARIZST 33(7:58 - 3rd) C.Skattebo rushed to ASU 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Daniels at ASU 35.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 35(7:23 - 3rd) D.Brooks rushed to ASU 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Rawls; N.Martin at ASU 38.
|Int
2 & 7 - ARIZST 38(6:47 - 3rd) J.Rashada pass INTERCEPTED at ASU 49. Intercepted by L.Rawls at ASU 49. Tackled by ASU at ASU 49.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 49(6:41 - 3rd) J.Nixon rushed to ASU 41 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Edmonds; M.Williams at ASU 41.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - OKLAST 41(6:09 - 3rd) J.Nixon rushed to ASU 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Taylor at ASU 40.
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - OKLAST 40(5:30 - 3rd) E.Collins rushed to ASU 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.McCullough; S.Simmons at ASU 33.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 33(4:52 - 3rd) E.Collins rushed to ASU 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by P.Dorbah at ASU 28.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - OKLAST 28(4:21 - 3rd) G.Gundy steps back to pass. G.Gundy pass incomplete intended for D.Stribling.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - OKLAST 28(4:18 - 3rd) PENALTY on OKS-J.Brooks False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
3 & 10 - OKLAST 33(4:18 - 3rd) G.Gundy pass complete to ASU 33. Catch made by E.Collins at ASU 33. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by T.Romney at ASU 32.
|No Good
4 & 9 - OKLAST 40(3:45 - 3rd) A.Hale 50 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-Z.Zaragoza Holder-W.Pahl.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 32(3:38 - 3rd) C.Skattebo rushed to ASU 40 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Daniels at ASU 40.
|-3 YD
2 & 2 - ARIZST 40(3:07 - 3rd) J.Rashada pass complete to ASU 40. Catch made by J.Conyers at ASU 40. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by K.Black at ASU 37.
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - ARIZST 37(2:22 - 3rd) J.Rashada pass complete to ASU 37. Catch made by E.Badger at ASU 37. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Smith at ASU 44.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 44(1:48 - 3rd) J.Rashada pass complete to ASU 44. Catch made by C.Skattebo at ASU 44. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by D.Stephens; J.Kirkland at ASU 43.
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - ARIZST 43(1:11 - 3rd) J.Rashada pass complete to ASU 43. Catch made by X.Guillory at ASU 43. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by N.Martin; K.Daniels at ASU 48.
|-1 YD
3 & 6 - ARIZST 48(0:25 - 3rd) J.Rashada pass complete to ASU 48. Catch made by D.Brooks at ASU 48. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by OKS at ASU 47.
|Punt
4 & 7 - ARIZST 47(15:00 - 4th) J.Carlson punts 37 yards to OKS 16 Center-S.Zellers. Fair catch by B.Presley.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 16(14:53 - 4th) G.Rangel steps back to pass. G.Rangel pass incomplete intended for T.Shettron.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 16(14:46 - 4th) G.Rangel pass complete to OKS 16. Catch made by O.Gordon at OKS 16. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at OKS 19.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - OKLAST 19(14:15 - 4th) G.Rangel steps back to pass. G.Rangel pass incomplete intended for R.Owens.
|Punt
4 & 7 - OKLAST 19(14:15 - 4th) A.Hale punts 54 yards to ASU 27 Center-Z.Zaragoza. Fair catch by M.Stovall.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 27(14:07 - 4th) J.Rashada scrambles to ASU 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at ASU 31.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - ARIZST 31(13:34 - 4th) D.Brooks rushed to ASU 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Rawls at ASU 33.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - ARIZST 33(12:56 - 4th) J.Rashada steps back to pass. J.Rashada pass incomplete intended for X.Guillory.
|Punt
4 & 4 - ARIZST 33(12:50 - 4th) J.Carlson punts 37 yards to OKS 30 Center-S.Zellers. B.Presley returned punt from the OKS 30. Tackled by K.Brown at OKS 43.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 43(12:38 - 4th) G.Rangel pass complete to OKS 43. Catch made by D.Stribling at OKS 43. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by S.Simmons at ASU 48.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - OKLAST 48(12:15 - 4th) J.Nixon rushed to ASU 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Mallory at ASU 48.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - OKLAST 48(11:40 - 4th) G.Rangel rushed to ASU 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by P.Dorbah; C.Fite at ASU 46.
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 46(11:24 - 4th) J.Nixon rushed to ASU 12 for 34 yards. Tackled by S.Simmons at ASU 12.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 12(10:22 - 4th) J.Nixon rushed to ASU 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by P.Dorbah; C.Smith at ASU 10.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - OKLAST 10(9:42 - 4th) E.Collins rushed to ASU 1 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.McCullough; J.Clark at ASU 1.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - OKLAST 1(8:46 - 4th) PENALTY on OKS-OKS Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-3 YD
1 & Goal - OKLAST 6(8:43 - 4th) E.Collins rushed to ASU 9 for -3 yards. Tackled by B.Green at ASU 9.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - OKLAST 9(8:03 - 4th) G.Rangel pass complete to ASU 9. Catch made by B.Presley at ASU 9. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by S.Simmons at ASU 5.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - OKLAST 5(7:23 - 4th) G.Rangel steps back to pass. G.Rangel pass incomplete intended for D.Stribling.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - OKLAST 12(7:15 - 4th) A.Hale 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-Z.Zaragoza Holder-W.Pahl.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:11 - 4th) L.Ward kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to the ASU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(7:11 - 4th) J.Rashada steps back to pass. J.Rashada pass incomplete intended for E.Badger.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZST 25(7:06 - 4th) C.Skattebo rushed to ASU 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by X.Benson at ASU 34.
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - ARIZST 34(6:41 - 4th) J.Conyers rushed to ASU 33 for -1 yards. Tackled by L.Rawls; X.Benson at ASU 33.
|No Gain
4 & 2 - ARIZST 33(6:09 - 4th) J.Rashada steps back to pass. J.Rashada pass incomplete intended for C.Skattebo.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 33(6:03 - 4th) O.Gordon rushed to ASU 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Monday; T.Romney at ASU 33.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 33(5:34 - 4th) G.Rangel pass complete to ASU 33. Catch made by D.Stribling at ASU 33. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Ford at ASU 24.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - OKLAST 24(4:56 - 4th) O.Gordon rushed to ASU 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Fite; D.Mallory at ASU 22.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 22(4:27 - 4th) O.Gordon rushed to ASU 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Brown at ASU 21.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - OKLAST 21(3:41 - 4th) G.Rangel pass complete to ASU 21. Catch made by K.Daniels at ASU 21. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by R.Torrence at ASU 16.
|+16 YD
3 & 4 - OKLAST 16(3:18 - 4th) G.Rangel pass complete to ASU 16. Catch made by B.Presley at ASU 16. Gain of 16 yards. B.Presley for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:56 - 4th) A.Hale extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:56 - 4th) L.Ward kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to the ASU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(2:56 - 4th) J.Rashada steps back to pass. J.Rashada pass incomplete intended for G.Sanders.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ARIZST 25(2:52 - 4th) J.Rashada steps back to pass. J.Rashada pass incomplete intended for G.Sanders.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - ARIZST 25(2:49 - 4th) J.Rashada steps back to pass. J.Rashada pass incomplete intended for G.Sanders.
|+34 YD
4 & 10 - ARIZST 25(2:44 - 4th) J.Rashada pass complete to ASU 25. Catch made by X.Guillory at ASU 25. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by K.Daniels at OKS 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 41(2:15 - 4th) J.Rashada steps back to pass. J.Rashada sacked at OKS 45 for -4 yards (N.Latu; D.Brown)
|+12 YD
2 & 14 - ARIZST 45(2:08 - 4th) J.Rashada pass complete to OKS 45. Catch made by B.Pierre at OKS 45. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by L.Rawls at OKS 33. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was in bounds and the play was upheld.
|Penalty
3 & 2 - ARIZST 33(1:34 - 4th) PENALTY on ASU-M.Iheanachor False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - ARIZST 38(0:56 - 4th) J.Rashada pass complete to OKS 38. Catch made by E.Badger at OKS 38. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKS 38. PENALTY on ASU-E.Badger Illegal Touch Pass 0 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
4 & 7 - ARIZST 38(1:21 - 4th) J.Rashada steps back to pass. J.Rashada pass incomplete intended for X.Guillory.