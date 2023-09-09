|
Andrew Peasley throws 3 TD passes to lead Wyoming to 31-17 win against Portland State
LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) Andrew Peasley threw three touchdown passes to lead Wyoming to a 31-17 victory over Portland State on Saturday.
Wyoming (2-0), which upset Texas Tech 35-34 in double-overtime at home in a season opener, faced Portland State (0-2) for the first time and put up 371 yards of offense while holding the Vikings scoreless for most of the second half.
Peasley completed 11 of 16 passes for 201 yards. Ayir Asante had a pair of touchdown catches and finished with 78 yards receiving. Wyatt Wieland also had a scoring catch.
Sam Scott ran for 70 of Wyoming's 170 yards.
Dante Chachere was 22-of-38 passing for 214 yards with a touchdown pass and a 2-yard scoring run.
After Wyoming turned the ball over with a fumble on its first possession, it scored on three of the next four possessions and led 21-10 at halftime.
D. Chachere
15 QB
214 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 5 RuYds, RuTD
A. Peasley
6 QB
201 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 43 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|19
|Rushing
|6
|10
|Passing
|14
|9
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|11-20
|4-8
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|344
|371
|Total Plays
|79
|55
|Avg Gain
|4.4
|6.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|90
|170
|Rush Attempts
|40
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.3
|4.4
|Yards Passing
|254
|201
|Comp. - Att.
|23-39
|11-16
|Yards Per Pass
|5.1
|11.4
|Penalties - Yards
|2-15
|3-24
|Touchdowns
|2
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-42.8
|3-38.7
|Return Yards
|22
|11
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-22
|1-10
|Safeties
|0
|0
|254
|PASS YDS
|201
|90
|RUSH YDS
|170
|344
|TOTAL YDS
|371
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
D. Chachere 15 QB
|D. Chachere
|22/38
|214
|1
|1
J. Braddock 6 WR
|J. Braddock
|1/1
|40
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
Q. Craig 17 RB
|Q. Craig
|12
|54
|0
|9
J. Malary 28 RB
|J. Malary
|6
|24
|0
|7
D. Chachere 15 QB
|D. Chachere
|17
|5
|1
|11
A. Van Buren 21 RB
|A. Van Buren
|4
|3
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
J. Braddock 6 WR
|J. Braddock
|10
|7
|61
|0
|14
M. Griffin 8 WR
|M. Griffin
|6
|3
|61
|1
|40
Q. Craig 17 RB
|Q. Craig
|6
|6
|55
|0
|12
N. Bennett 7 WR
|N. Bennett
|7
|4
|44
|0
|19
D. Chase 3 WR
|D. Chase
|7
|2
|25
|0
|14
A. Van Buren 21 RB
|A. Van Buren
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
S. Bolin 12 CB
|S. Bolin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
P. McKenna 0 LB
|P. McKenna
|7-0
|0.0
|0
M. Hurst 2 S
|M. Hurst
|5-0
|0.0
|0
I. Avery 7 CB
|I. Avery
|3-0
|0.0
|1
J. Willingham 31 LB
|J. Willingham
|3-2
|0.5
|0
D. Bright 4 CB
|D. Bright
|2-0
|0.0
|0
D. Kahaulelio 99 DT
|D. Kahaulelio
|2-1
|0.0
|0
Z. Wusstig 3 DB
|Z. Wusstig
|2-1
|0.0
|0
K. Freeman 46 DL
|K. Freeman
|2-0
|0.0
|0
B. Lutui 66 DT
|B. Lutui
|1-0
|0.0
|0
D. Goodman 21 DB
|D. Goodman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
T. West 30 CB
|T. West
|1-1
|0.0
|0
P. Wing 57 LB
|P. Wing
|1-0
|0.0
|0
S. Elliott 91 DL
|S. Elliott
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
G. Smith 97 K
|G. Smith
|1/1
|45
|2/2
|5
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
G. Triplett 90 P
|G. Triplett
|5
|42.8
|2
|56
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
A. Peasley 6 QB
|A. Peasley
|11/16
|201
|3
|1
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
S. Scott 22 RB
|S. Scott
|11
|70
|0
|19
A. Peasley 6 QB
|A. Peasley
|6
|43
|0
|22
D. James 7 RB
|D. James
|14
|33
|0
|8
J. Ferrell 32 RB
|J. Ferrell
|5
|18
|1
|17
W. Wieland 11 WR
|W. Wieland
|1
|11
|0
|11
D. Boddie Jr. 2 WR
|D. Boddie Jr.
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
A. Asante 5 WR
|A. Asante
|4
|2
|78
|2
|64
W. Wieland 11 WR
|W. Wieland
|3
|3
|50
|1
|29
R. Marquez 20 WR
|R. Marquez
|3
|2
|33
|0
|19
J. Gyllenborg 84 TE
|J. Gyllenborg
|2
|2
|22
|0
|13
J. Sargent 8 WR
|J. Sargent
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
T. Welch 81 TE
|T. Welch
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
S. Scott 22 RB
|S. Scott
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
W. Ekeler 31 S
|W. Ekeler
|5-0
|0.0
|1
E. Gibbs 28 LB
|E. Gibbs
|5-0
|0.0
|0
W. Brown 2 NT
|W. Brown
|4-0
|0.0
|0
J. Bertagnole 96 DT
|J. Bertagnole
|3-0
|1.0
|0
S. Suiaunoa 43 LB
|S. Suiaunoa
|3-0
|1.0
|0
C. Godbout 94 NT
|C. Godbout
|3-1
|2.5
|0
T. Davis 9 CB
|T. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
B. Florentine 63 NT
|B. Florentine
|1-0
|0.0
|0
C. DeMarzo 25 LB
|C. DeMarzo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
C. Shay 33 LB
|C. Shay
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Hawkins 7 CB
|J. Hawkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
I. White 42 S
|I. White
|1-0
|0.0
|0
C. Hawkins 41 LB
|C. Hawkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
B. Siders 34 DE
|B. Siders
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
J. Hoyland 46 K
|J. Hoyland
|1/1
|56
|4/4
|7
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
C. Stewart 39 P
|C. Stewart
|3
|38.7
|1
|50
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
C. Cooley 19 WR
|C. Cooley
|2
|1.0
|4
|0
D. Boddie Jr. 2 WR
|D. Boddie Jr.
|1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) G.Smith kicks 65 yards from PRST 35 to the WYO End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 25(15:00 - 1st) A.Peasley scrambles to WYO 34 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Willingham at WYO 34.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - WYO 34(14:16 - 1st) D.James rushed to WYO 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Hurst at WYO 37.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 37(13:39 - 1st) A.Peasley pass complete to WYO 37. Catch made by R.Marquez at WYO 37. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by PRST at PRST 49.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 49(13:00 - 1st) S.Scott rushed to PRST 37 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Willingham; Z.Wusstig at PRST 37.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 37(12:21 - 1st) A.Peasley scrambles to PRST 29 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.West; D.Kahaulelio at PRST 29.
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - WYO 29(11:43 - 1st) S.Scott rushed to PRST 22 for 7 yards. S.Scott FUMBLES forced by B.Lutui. Fumble RECOVERED by PRST-I.Avery at PRST 22. Tackled by WYO at PRST 22.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PORTST 22(11:28 - 1st) J.Malary rushed to PRST 23 for 1 yards. Tackled by WYO at PRST 23.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - PORTST 23(10:51 - 1st) D.Chachere pass complete to PRST 23. Catch made by J.Braddock at PRST 23. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by W.Ekeler at PRST 33.
|Int
1 & 10 - PORTST 33(10:26 - 1st) D.Chachere pass INTERCEPTED at PRST 44. Intercepted by W.Ekeler at PRST 44. Tackled by A.Van Buren at PRST 34.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 34(10:18 - 1st) A.Peasley pass complete to PRST 34. Catch made by R.Marquez at PRST 34. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by PRST at PRST 15.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 15(9:47 - 1st) D.James rushed to PRST 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by PRST at PRST 12.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - WYO 12(9:11 - 1st) D.James rushed to PRST 4 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Hurst at PRST 4.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - WYO 4(8:25 - 1st) J.Ferrell rushed to PRST 1 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Hurst at PRST 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - WYO 1(8:06 - 1st) J.Ferrell rushed to PRST End Zone for 1 yards. J.Ferrell for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:03 - 1st) J.Hoyland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:03 - 1st) J.Hoyland kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to the PRST End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PORTST 25(8:03 - 1st) A.Van Buren rushed to PRST 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Bertagnole at PRST 29.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - PORTST 29(7:22 - 1st) D.Chachere steps back to pass. D.Chachere pass incomplete intended for J.Braddock.
|+12 YD
3 & 6 - PORTST 29(7:18 - 1st) D.Chachere pass complete to PRST 29. Catch made by Q.Craig at PRST 29. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by WYO at PRST 41.
|Sack
1 & 10 - PORTST 41(6:39 - 1st) D.Chachere steps back to pass. D.Chachere sacked at PRST 38 for -3 yards (C.Godbout)
|+6 YD
2 & 13 - PORTST 38(6:00 - 1st) Q.Craig rushed to PRST 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Shay at PRST 44.
|+1 YD
3 & 7 - PORTST 44(5:15 - 1st) D.Chachere rushed to PRST 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by WYO at PRST 45.
|Punt
4 & 6 - PORTST 45(4:26 - 1st) G.Triplett punts 22 yards to WYO 33 Center-PRST. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 33(4:19 - 1st) A.Peasley pass complete to WYO 33. Catch made by T.Welch at WYO 33. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by PRST at WYO 36.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - WYO 36(3:41 - 1st) D.James rushed to WYO 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by PRST at WYO 36.
|+64 YD
3 & 7 - WYO 36(3:02 - 1st) A.Peasley pass complete to WYO 36. Catch made by A.Asante at WYO 36. Gain of 64 yards. A.Asante for 64 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:51 - 1st) J.Hoyland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:51 - 1st) J.Hoyland kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to the PRST End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PORTST 25(2:51 - 1st) D.Chachere steps back to pass. D.Chachere pass incomplete intended for D.Chase.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - PORTST 25(2:40 - 1st) C.Grubb rushed to PRST 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by WYO at PRST 29.
|+11 YD
3 & 6 - PORTST 29(1:57 - 1st) D.Chachere pass complete to PRST 29. Catch made by Q.Craig at PRST 29. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by WYO at PRST 40.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PORTST 40(1:28 - 1st) Q.Craig rushed to PRST 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by WYO at PRST 42.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - PORTST 42(0:57 - 1st) D.Chachere rushed to PRST 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by WYO at PRST 44.
|+14 YD
3 & 6 - PORTST 44(0:18 - 1st) D.Chachere pass complete to PRST 44. Catch made by J.Braddock at PRST 44. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 42.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PORTST 42(0:02 - 1st) A.Van Buren rushed to WYO 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Gibbs at WYO 37.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - PORTST 37(15:00 - 2nd) Q.Craig rushed to WYO 30 for 7 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 30.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PORTST 30(14:23 - 2nd) Q.Craig rushed to WYO 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.DeMarzo at WYO 27.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - PORTST 27(13:43 - 2nd) Q.Craig rushed to WYO 21 for 6 yards. Tackled by E.Gibbs at WYO 21.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - PORTST 21(13:10 - 2nd) D.Chachere rushed to WYO 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 19.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - PORTST 19(12:40 - 2nd) D.Chachere rushed to WYO 20 for -1 yards. Tackled by W.Ekeler at WYO 20.
|+7 YD
2 & 11 - PORTST 20(11:58 - 2nd) J.Malary rushed to WYO 13 for 7 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 13.
|+1 YD
3 & 4 - PORTST 13(11:25 - 2nd) J.Malary rushed to WYO 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 12.
|+11 YD
4 & 3 - PORTST 12(10:34 - 2nd) D.Chachere pass complete to WYO 12. Catch made by M.Griffin at WYO 12. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - PORTST 1(10:01 - 2nd) D.Chachere rushed to WYO 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 1.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - PORTST 1(9:31 - 2nd) A.Van Buren rushed to WYO 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 2.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - PORTST 2(8:55 - 2nd) D.Chachere rushed to WYO End Zone for 2 yards. D.Chachere for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:50 - 2nd) G.Smith extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:50 - 2nd) G.Smith kicks 65 yards from PRST 35 to the WYO End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 25(8:50 - 2nd) D.James rushed to WYO 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by P.McKenna at WYO 25.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - WYO 25(8:15 - 2nd) D.James rushed to WYO 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by Z.Wusstig at WYO 27.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - WYO 27(7:37 - 2nd) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for A.Asante.
|Punt
4 & 8 - WYO 27(7:27 - 2nd) C.Stewart punts 24 yards to PRST 49 Center-C.York. Downed by C.DeMarzo.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PORTST 49(7:19 - 2nd) D.Chachere steps back to pass. D.Chachere pass incomplete intended for D.Chase.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - PORTST 49(7:14 - 2nd) Q.Craig rushed to WYO 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 45.
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - PORTST 45(6:33 - 2nd) D.Chachere pass complete to WYO 45. Catch made by A.Van Buren at WYO 45. Gain of 8 yards. A.Van Buren FUMBLES forced by T.Davis. Fumble RECOVERED by WYO-T.Davis at WYO 37. Tackled by PRST at PRST 49.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 49(6:20 - 2nd) D.James rushed to PRST 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by P.McKenna at PRST 44.
|+15 YD
2 & 5 - WYO 44(5:43 - 2nd) S.Scott rushed to PRST 29 for 15 yards. Tackled by PRST at PRST 29.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 29(4:58 - 2nd) A.Peasley pass complete to PRST 29. Catch made by W.Wieland at PRST 29. Gain of 29 yards. W.Wieland for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:52 - 2nd) J.Hoyland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:52 - 2nd) J.Hoyland kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to the PRST End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - PORTST 25(4:52 - 2nd) D.Chachere pass complete to PRST 25. Catch made by D.Chase at PRST 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by WYO at PRST 36.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PORTST 36(4:42 - 2nd) D.Chachere pass complete to PRST 36. Catch made by J.Braddock at PRST 36. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by WYO at PRST 41.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - PORTST 41(4:34 - 2nd) D.Chachere pass complete to PRST 41. Catch made by N.Bennett at PRST 41. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by WYO at PRST 44.
|+8 YD
3 & 2 - PORTST 44(4:07 - 2nd) Q.Craig rushed to WYO 48 for 8 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 48.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PORTST 48(3:29 - 2nd) D.Chachere steps back to pass. D.Chachere pass incomplete intended for PRST. PENALTY on PRST-PRST Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - PORTST 42(3:22 - 2nd) D.Chachere rushed to PRST 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by WYO at PRST 42.
|+14 YD
2 & 20 - PORTST 42(2:43 - 2nd) D.Chachere pass complete to PRST 42. Catch made by D.Chase at PRST 42. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 44.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - PORTST 44(2:02 - 2nd) D.Chachere steps back to pass. D.Chachere sacked at PRST 45 for -11 yards (B.Siders; C.Godbout)
|Punt
4 & 17 - PORTST 45(1:51 - 2nd) G.Triplett punts 50 yards to WYO 5 Center-PRST. D.Boddie returned punt from the WYO 5. Tackled by PRST at WYO 4.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 4(1:42 - 2nd) S.Scott rushed to WYO 11 for 7 yards. Tackled by PRST at WYO 11.
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - WYO 11(1:23 - 2nd) S.Scott rushed to WYO 19 for 8 yards. Tackled by Z.Wusstig at WYO 19.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 19(1:15 - 2nd) S.Scott rushed to WYO 38 for 19 yards. Tackled by M.Hurst at WYO 38.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 38(1:08 - 2nd) A.Peasley pass complete to WYO 38. Catch made by W.Wieland at WYO 38. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by I.Avery at PRST 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 49(1:03 - 2nd) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for A.Asante.
|Int
2 & 10 - WYO 49(0:58 - 2nd) A.Peasley pass INTERCEPTED at PRST 33. Intercepted by I.Avery at PRST 33. Tackled by J.Hollingsworth at WYO 45.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - PORTST 45(0:49 - 2nd) D.Chachere pass complete to WYO 45. Catch made by N.Bennett at WYO 45. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by W.Ekeler at WYO 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PORTST 33(0:43 - 2nd) D.Chachere steps back to pass. D.Chachere pass incomplete intended for M.Griffin.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - PORTST 33(0:37 - 2nd) D.Chachere scrambles to WYO 28 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Suiaunoa at WYO 28.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - PORTST 28(0:30 - 2nd) D.Chachere steps back to pass. D.Chachere pass incomplete intended for N.Bennett.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - PORTST 35(0:21 - 2nd) G.Smith 45 yard field goal attempt is good Center-PRST Holder-PRST.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Hoyland kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to the PRST End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PORTST 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Malary rushed to PRST 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by WYO at PRST 32.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - PORTST 32(14:36 - 3rd) J.Malary rushed to PRST 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by WYO at PRST 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PORTST 36(14:03 - 3rd) D.Chachere steps back to pass. D.Chachere pass incomplete intended for J.Braddock.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - PORTST 36(13:55 - 3rd) D.Chachere pass complete to PRST 36. Catch made by Q.Craig at PRST 36. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by WYO at PRST 47.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PORTST 47(13:35 - 3rd) J.Malary rushed to WYO 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Godbout at WYO 49.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - PORTST 49(12:54 - 3rd) D.Chachere steps back to pass. D.Chachere pass incomplete intended for D.Chase.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - PORTST 49(12:50 - 3rd) D.Chachere steps back to pass. D.Chachere pass incomplete intended for N.Bennett.
|Punt
4 & 6 - PORTST 49(12:44 - 3rd) G.Triplett punts 49 yards to WYO End Zone Center-PRST. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 20(12:36 - 3rd) S.Scott rushed to WYO 17 for -3 yards. Tackled by D.Kahaulelio at WYO 17.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - WYO 17(11:59 - 3rd) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for T.Welch.
|+15 YD
3 & 13 - WYO 17(11:52 - 3rd) A.Peasley pass complete to WYO 17. Catch made by J.Sargent at WYO 17. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by PRST at WYO 32.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 32(11:13 - 3rd) W.Wieland rushed to WYO 43 for 11 yards. Tackled by P.McKenna at WYO 43.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 43(10:35 - 3rd) D.James rushed to WYO 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by PRST at WYO 47.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - WYO 47(9:58 - 3rd) A.Peasley pass complete to WYO 47. Catch made by J.Gyllenborg at WYO 47. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by I.Avery at PRST 44.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 44(9:38 - 3rd) A.Peasley pass complete to PRST 44. Catch made by J.Gyllenborg at PRST 44. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by D.Bright at PRST 31.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 31(9:00 - 3rd) J.Ferrell rushed to PRST 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by P.McKenna at PRST 32.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - WYO 32(8:21 - 3rd) S.Scott rushed to PRST 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by P.McKenna at PRST 32.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - WYO 32(7:41 - 3rd) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley sacked at PRST 39 for -7 yards (S.Elliott; J.Willingham)
|Field Goal
4 & 18 - WYO 46(6:48 - 3rd) J.Hoyland 56 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.York Holder-C.Stewart.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:42 - 3rd) J.Hoyland kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to the PRST End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PORTST 25(6:42 - 3rd) Q.Craig rushed to PRST 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Florentine at PRST 26.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - PORTST 26(6:11 - 3rd) Q.Craig rushed to PRST 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by W.Ekeler at PRST 28.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - PORTST 28(5:32 - 3rd) D.Chachere steps back to pass. D.Chachere pass incomplete intended for M.Griffin.
|Punt
4 & 7 - PORTST 28(5:25 - 3rd) G.Triplett punts 37 yards to WYO 35 Center-PRST. C.Cooley returned punt from the WYO 35. Tackled by W.Blakey at WYO 33.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 33(5:16 - 3rd) A.Peasley rushed to WYO 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.West at WYO 33.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - WYO 33(4:34 - 3rd) J.Ferrell rushed to PRST 50 for 17 yards. Tackled by J.Willingham at PRST 50.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 50(4:10 - 3rd) A.Peasley pass complete to PRST 50. Catch made by W.Wieland at PRST 50. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Bright at PRST 42.
|+22 YD
2 & 2 - WYO 42(3:37 - 3rd) A.Peasley rushed to PRST 20 for 22 yards. Pushed out of bounds by I.Avery at PRST 20. PENALTY on PRST-PRST Defensive Holding 5 yards declined.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WYO 20(3:06 - 3rd) PENALTY on WYO-L.Sandy False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - WYO 25(2:52 - 3rd) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for S.Scott.
|+11 YD
2 & 15 - WYO 25(2:46 - 3rd) A.Peasley rushed to PRST 14 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Willingham at PRST 14.
|+14 YD
3 & 4 - WYO 14(2:01 - 3rd) A.Peasley pass complete to PRST 14. Catch made by A.Asante at PRST 14. Gain of 14 yards. A.Asante for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:55 - 3rd) J.Hoyland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:55 - 3rd) J.Hoyland kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to the PRST End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - PORTST 25(1:55 - 3rd) D.Chachere pass complete to PRST 25. Catch made by J.Braddock at PRST 25. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by W.Brown at PRST 34.
|+8 YD
2 & 1 - PORTST 34(1:28 - 3rd) D.Chachere scrambles to PRST 42 for 8 yards. Tackled by WYO at PRST 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PORTST 42(0:53 - 3rd) D.Chachere steps back to pass. D.Chachere pass incomplete intended for S.Bolin.
|Sack
2 & 10 - PORTST 42(0:44 - 3rd) D.Chachere steps back to pass. D.Chachere sacked at PRST 32 for -10 yards (S.Suiaunoa) PENALTY on PRST-A.Van Buren Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|No Gain
3 & 20 - PORTST 32(0:13 - 3rd) D.Chachere steps back to pass. D.Chachere pass incomplete intended for N.Bennett.
|Punt
4 & 20 - PORTST 32(0:05 - 3rd) G.Triplett punts 56 yards to WYO 12 Center-PRST. C.Cooley returned punt from the WYO 12. Tackled by E.Spence at WYO 16.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 16(15:00 - 4th) D.James rushed to WYO 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Hurst at WYO 19.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - WYO 19(14:24 - 4th) W.Wieland rushed to WYO 48 for yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Goodman at WYO 48. PENALTY on WYO-WYO Personal Foul / Offense 9 yards accepted. No Play.
|-4 YD
2 & 17 - WYO 10(13:57 - 4th) D.Boddie rushed to WYO 6 for -4 yards. Tackled by P.Wing at WYO 6.
|-2 YD
3 & 21 - WYO 6(13:15 - 4th) J.Ferrell rushed to WYO 4 for -2 yards. Tackled by K.Freeman at WYO 4.
|Punt
4 & 23 - WYO 4(12:33 - 4th) C.Stewart punts 50 yards to PRST 46 Center-C.York. Downed by C.York.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PORTST 46(12:21 - 4th) Q.Craig rushed to WYO 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Bertagnole at WYO 49.
|Sack
2 & 5 - PORTST 49(11:47 - 4th) D.Chachere steps back to pass. D.Chachere sacked at PRST 49 for -2 yards (J.Bertagnole)
|+10 YD
3 & 7 - PORTST 49(11:11 - 4th) D.Chachere pass complete to PRST 49. Catch made by N.Bennett at PRST 49. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Hawkins at WYO 41.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - PORTST 41(10:39 - 4th) Q.Craig rushed to WYO 42 for -1 yards. Tackled by W.Ekeler at WYO 42.
|+14 YD
2 & 11 - PORTST 42(10:04 - 4th) D.Chachere pass complete to WYO 42. Catch made by J.Braddock at WYO 42. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by W.Brown at WYO 28.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PORTST 28(9:37 - 4th) D.Chachere rushed to WYO 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Gibbs at WYO 26.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - PORTST 26(9:00 - 4th) D.Chachere pass complete to WYO 26. Catch made by J.Braddock at WYO 26. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by W.Brown at WYO 23.
|+11 YD
3 & 5 - PORTST 23(8:33 - 4th) D.Chachere rushed to WYO 12 for 11 yards. Tackled by E.Gibbs at WYO 12.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PORTST 12(7:51 - 4th) D.Chachere steps back to pass. D.Chachere pass incomplete intended for J.Braddock.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - PORTST 12(7:47 - 4th) D.Chachere rushed to WYO 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by W.Brown at WYO 10.
|+10 YD
3 & 8 - PORTST 10(7:08 - 4th) D.Chachere pass complete to WYO 10. Catch made by M.Griffin at WYO 10. Gain of 10 yards. M.Griffin for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:03 - 4th) G.Smith extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:03 - 4th) G.Smith kicks onside from PRST 35 to PRST 50. RECOVERED by T.Welch. Tackled by PRST at PRST 50.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 50(7:01 - 4th) S.Scott rushed to PRST 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by PRST at PRST 47.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - WYO 47(6:18 - 4th) S.Scott rushed to PRST 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by PRST at PRST 45.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - WYO 45(5:34 - 4th) D.James rushed to PRST 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Goodman at PRST 39.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 39(5:28 - 4th) D.James rushed to PRST 40 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Kahaulelio at PRST 40.
|+1 YD
2 & 11 - WYO 40(4:57 - 4th) D.James rushed to PRST 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by PRST at PRST 39. PENALTY on WYO-WYO Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
2 & 20 - WYO 49(4:40 - 4th) S.Scott rushed to PRST 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by P.McKenna at PRST 49.
|-2 YD
3 & 20 - WYO 49(3:24 - 4th) D.James rushed to WYO 49 for -2 yards. Tackled by K.Freeman at WYO 49.
|Punt
4 & 22 - WYO 49(3:16 - 4th) C.Stewart punts 42 yards to PRST 9 Center-C.York. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - PORTST 9(3:05 - 4th) Q.Craig rushed to PRST 18 for 9 yards. Tackled by WYO at PRST 18.
|+19 YD
2 & 1 - PORTST 18(2:43 - 4th) D.Chachere pass complete to PRST 18. Catch made by N.Bennett at PRST 18. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by S.Suiaunoa at PRST 37.
|Sack
1 & 10 - PORTST 37(2:18 - 4th) D.Chachere steps back to pass. D.Chachere sacked at PRST 34 for -3 yards (C.Godbout)
|+3 YD
2 & 13 - PORTST 34(1:46 - 4th) D.Chachere pass complete to PRST 34. Catch made by Q.Craig at PRST 34. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Hawkins at PRST 37.
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - PORTST 37(1:45 - 4th) D.Chachere pass complete to PRST 37. Catch made by Q.Craig at PRST 37. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by WYO at PRST 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PORTST 48(1:37 - 4th) D.Chachere steps back to pass. D.Chachere pass incomplete intended for D.Chase.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - PORTST 48(1:32 - 4th) D.Chachere pass complete to PRST 48. Catch made by Q.Craig at PRST 48. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Gibbs at WYO 45.
|+40 YD
3 & 3 - PORTST 45(1:25 - 4th) J.Braddock pass complete to WYO 45. Catch made by M.Griffin at WYO 45. Gain of 40 yards. Tackled by I.White at WYO 5.
|-5 YD
1 & Goal - PORTST 5(1:12 - 4th) A.Van Buren rushed to WYO 10 for -5 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 10.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - PORTST 10(1:07 - 4th) D.Chachere pass complete to WYO 10. Catch made by Q.Craig at WYO 10. Gain of yards. Q.Craig for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on PRST-PRST Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 15 - PORTST 15(1:06 - 4th) D.Chachere pass complete to WYO 15. Catch made by J.Braddock at WYO 15. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 9.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - PORTST 9(0:36 - 4th) D.Chachere steps back to pass. D.Chachere pass incomplete intended for PRST.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - PORTST 9(0:32 - 4th) D.Chachere steps back to pass. D.Chachere pass incomplete intended for M.Griffin.