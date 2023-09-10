|
|PURDUE
|VATECH
Heavy rainfall, long delay can't slow down Purdue, Hudson Card leads Boilermakers past Hokies 24-17
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) Hudson Card threw for 248 yards and rushed for a score to lift Purdue to a 24-17 victory over Virginia Tech on Saturday in a game delayed for nearly six hours by a thunderstorm and heavy rainfall.
The storm hit the area with five minutes remaining in the first quarter, prompting Virginia Tech officials to clear Lane Stadium. The storm dumped more than four inches of rain and caused a 5 hour, 27-minute delay.
Officials from both schools even contemplated canceling the game.
“We did not want to do that,” Purdue coach Ryan Walters said. “We got in touch with our pilots, and they said as long as we were taking off by 4 in the morning, we were good. I figured if we could start playing by 1 a.m., we’d be in good shape. You only get 12 guaranteed opportunities, so I didn’t want to waste this one.”
Card’s 1-yard run with eight minutes remaining was the difference for the Boilermakers (1-1), who handed Walters his first victory and took some of the sting out of a 39-35 defeat to Fresno State in the season opener.
Several Boilermaker players gave Walters a Gatorade shower after the game.
“It makes you want more,” Walters said. “I’m really proud of the guys. This was a unique game in and of itself with the delay, but to get that first one on the road against a quality opponent, I thought the guys showed a lot of resiliency and just how they’d respond to adversity.”
Card completed 23 of 34 for the Boilermakers, who finished with 427 yards of offense.
Virginia Tech (1-1) rallied from a 17-0 deficit, scoring 17 unanswered in the final six minutes of the first half. But the Hokies' six second-half possessions ended with four punts, a turnover, a loss of possession on downs.
Grant Wells threw for 243 yards and two scores for the Hokies, but also threw two interceptions and was sacked three times.
“My hat’s off to those guys,” Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry said. “They played a nice football game. That was a group that was in the Big Ten championship last year. They have some kids on that football team that know how to win, kids with experience and size and some good wins under their belt.”
TAKEAWAYS
Purdue: The Boilermakers weren’t perfect in this one, but Card made some timely plays, Devin Mockobee had some tough runs, the defense held in the second half, and most importantly, Purdue did not turn the ball over. That will be the recipe for success for this team the rest of the season.
“That was a really big win for us and just the confidence for our guys,” Card said. “I’m proud of the way we competed. It wasn’t easy, but we found a way.”
Virginia Tech: For the second straight game, Virginia Tech’s running game was awful. The Hokies finished with 11 yards against Purdue after rushing for just 109 in the season opener against ODU. Expect that to be a point of emphasis for coach Brent Pry and his staff going forward.
“We’ve got to be able to run the ball better,” Pry said. “We’ve got find ways to run the ball. If it can be inside, we’ve got to run it outside. We’ve got to be little more creative there.”
DELAY TACTICS
Purdue’s players spent much of the delay playing Spades or Hangman, or just hanging out with family and friends in the stadium’s concourse - all part of their coach’s strategy to get their minds off the game and the delay. Officials wanted to restart the game at 3 p.m., but the storm hadn’t dissipated, and they then contemplated canceling the game before agreeing to attempt a 6:15 p.m. restart.
UP NEXT
Purdue: The Boilermakers host Syracuse on Saturday.
Virginia Tech: The Hokies play at Rutgers on Saturday.
H. Card
1 QB
248 PaYds, 16 RuYds, RuTD
G. Wells
6 QB
243 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 2 INTs, -24 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|19
|Rushing
|9
|3
|Passing
|13
|12
|Penalty
|0
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|7-17
|2-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|426
|286
|Total Plays
|80
|62
|Avg Gain
|5.3
|4.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|178
|11
|Rush Attempts
|46
|22
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.9
|0.5
|Yards Passing
|248
|275
|Comp. - Att.
|23-34
|18-40
|Yards Per Pass
|6.4
|5.6
|Penalties - Yards
|7-47
|3-25
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|6-39.0
|7-46.3
|Return Yards
|33
|1
|Punts - Returns
|4-28
|1-1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-5
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|248
|PASS YDS
|275
|178
|RUSH YDS
|11
|426
|TOTAL YDS
|286
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
H. Card 1 QB
|H. Card
|23/34
|248
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
D. Mockobee 45 RB
|D. Mockobee
|21
|95
|1
|20
T. Tracy Jr. 3 RB
|T. Tracy Jr.
|4
|51
|1
|22
D. Downing 22 RB
|D. Downing
|6
|22
|0
|5
H. Card 1 QB
|H. Card
|12
|16
|1
|12
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
M. Klare 86 TE
|M. Klare
|9
|8
|64
|0
|27
T. Sheffield 8 WR
|T. Sheffield
|6
|4
|60
|0
|36
A. Yaseen 2 WR
|A. Yaseen
|4
|4
|58
|0
|26
D. Burks 4 WR
|D. Burks
|4
|1
|18
|0
|18
D. Downing 22 RB
|D. Downing
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
T. Tracy Jr. 3 RB
|T. Tracy Jr.
|6
|3
|14
|0
|8
D. Mockobee 45 RB
|D. Mockobee
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
G. Miller 88 TE
|G. Miller
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
D. Biber 82 TE
|D. Biber
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
D. Thieneman 31 DB
|D. Thieneman
|7-0
|0.0
|1
K. Jenkins 4 LB
|K. Jenkins
|5-0
|1.0
|0
O. Brothers 8 LB
|O. Brothers
|4-0
|0.0
|0
I. Nichols 93 DL
|I. Nichols
|4-0
|1.0
|0
S. Kane 21 DB
|S. Kane
|3-0
|0.0
|0
N. Scourton 5 LB
|N. Scourton
|3-1
|1.0
|0
M. Brown 1 DB
|M. Brown
|3-0
|0.0
|0
C. Allen 10 DB
|C. Allen
|2-0
|0.0
|1
M. Langham 35 DL
|M. Langham
|1-0
|0.0
|0
S. Kpaka 50 DL
|S. Kpaka
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. M'Ba 0 DL
|J. M'Ba
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
B. Freehill 39 K
|B. Freehill
|1/2
|43
|3/3
|6
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
J. Ansell 30 P
|J. Ansell
|6
|39.0
|2
|50
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
O. Brothers 8 LB
|O. Brothers
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
T. Sheffield 8 WR
|T. Sheffield
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
M. Wilson 16 DB
|M. Wilson
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
A. Sowinski 26 WR
|A. Sowinski
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
M. Thomas 24 RB
|M. Thomas
|6
|18
|0
|9
K. Drones 1 QB
|K. Drones
|1
|13
|0
|13
B. Tuten 33 RB
|B. Tuten
|8
|4
|0
|14
G. Wells 6 QB
|G. Wells
|7
|-24
|0
|6
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
D. Wright 8 TE
|D. Wright
|7
|4
|77
|0
|26
S. Gosnell 12 WR
|S. Gosnell
|5
|3
|72
|0
|39
J. Lane 83 WR
|J. Lane
|6
|5
|54
|1
|21
B. Tuten 33 RB
|B. Tuten
|4
|2
|45
|1
|30
B. Gosnell 82 TE
|B. Gosnell
|3
|3
|21
|0
|14
T. Holloway 11 WR
|T. Holloway
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
D. Lofton 3 WR
|D. Lofton
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
M. Delane 4 CB
|M. Delane
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
M. Thomas 24 RB
|M. Thomas
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
D. Felton 9 WR
|D. Felton
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
K. Lawson 21 LB
|K. Lawson
|10-3
|1.0
|0
J. Stroman 26 S
|J. Stroman
|6-7
|0.0
|0
M. Delane 4 CB
|M. Delane
|6-0
|0.0
|0
A. Powell-Ryland 52 DL
|A. Powell-Ryland
|4-0
|0.0
|0
A. Tisdale 34 LB
|A. Tisdale
|4-3
|1.0
|0
J. Jones 15 S
|J. Jones
|3-0
|0.0
|0
J. Keller 24 LB
|J. Keller
|2-3
|0.0
|0
K. Burgos 2 DL
|K. Burgos
|2-0
|0.0
|0
K. Jenkins 7 DE
|K. Jenkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
C. Nelson 17 DL
|C. Nelson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
W. Johnson 53 LB
|W. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
C. Woodson 20 DE
|C. Woodson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
D. Strong 44 CB
|D. Strong
|1-0
|0.0
|0
B. Johnson 8 CB
|B. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
C. McCray 56 DL
|C. McCray
|1-0
|0.0
|0
D. Canteen 13 CB
|D. Canteen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Fuga 6 DL
|J. Fuga
|1-2
|0.0
|0
N. Pollard 3 DL
|N. Pollard
|1-1
|0.0
|0
W. Pene 91 DL
|W. Pene
|0-1
|0.0
|0
P. Prioleau 20 RB
|P. Prioleau
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
J. Love 97 K
|J. Love
|1/1
|41
|2/2
|5
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
P. Moore 85 P
|P. Moore
|7
|46.3
|3
|55
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
J. Lane 83 WR
|J. Lane
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) K.Lowe kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to the PUR End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(15:00 - 1st) H.Card steps back to pass. H.Card pass incomplete intended for T.Tracy.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - PURDUE 25(14:56 - 1st) H.Card pass complete to PUR 25. Catch made by G.Miller at PUR 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by A.Tisdale at PUR 33.
|+10 YD
3 & 2 - PURDUE 33(14:37 - 1st) H.Card pass complete to PUR 33. Catch made by T.Sheffield at PUR 33. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by K.Lawson at PUR 43.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 43(13:54 - 1st) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Powell-Ryland at PUR 45.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - PURDUE 45(13:29 - 1st) H.Card steps back to pass. H.Card pass incomplete intended for D.Burks.
|+9 YD
3 & 8 - PURDUE 45(13:23 - 1st) H.Card pass complete to PUR 45. Catch made by T.Sheffield at PUR 45. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 46.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 46(12:48 - 1st) H.Card pass complete to VT 46. Catch made by M.Klare at VT 46. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by M.Delane at VT 19.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 19(12:08 - 1st) D.Mockobee rushed to VT 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Lawson at VT 15.
|+15 YD
2 & 6 - PURDUE 15(11:35 - 1st) D.Mockobee rushed to VT End Zone for 15 yards. D.Mockobee for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:26 - 1st) B.Freehill extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:26 - 1st) J.Macias kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to the VT End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(11:26 - 1st) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for VT. PENALTY on PUR-C.Allen Defensive Pass Interference 7 yards accepted. No Play.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 32(11:23 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to VT 32. Catch made by J.Lane at VT 32. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by C.Allen at PUR 47.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 47(11:05 - 1st) B.Tuten rushed to PUR 50 for -3 yards. Tackled by O.Brothers at PUR 50.
|Penalty
2 & 13 - VATECH 50(10:29 - 1st) PENALTY on VT-K.Moore False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 18 - VATECH 45(10:29 - 1st) B.Tuten rushed to VT 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Langham at VT 45.
|No Gain
3 & 18 - VATECH 45(9:33 - 1st) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for D.Felton.
|Punt
4 & 18 - VATECH 45(9:27 - 1st) P.Moore punts 51 yards to PUR 4 Center-J.Pollock. Downed by C.Beck.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 4(9:15 - 1st) D.Downing rushed to PUR 9 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Keller at PUR 9.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - PURDUE 9(8:48 - 1st) H.Card pass complete to PUR 9. Catch made by T.Tracy at PUR 9. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at PUR 11.
|+9 YD
3 & 3 - PURDUE 11(8:15 - 1st) H.Card pass complete to PUR 11. Catch made by M.Klare at PUR 11. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Keller; P.Prioleau at PUR 20.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 20(7:38 - 1st) H.Card pass complete to PUR 20. Catch made by A.Yaseen at PUR 20. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by VT at PUR 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 36(7:08 - 1st) H.Card rushed to PUR 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Delane at PUR 40.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - PURDUE 40(6:37 - 1st) H.Card pass complete to PUR 40. Catch made by T.Tracy at PUR 40. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by M.Delane at PUR 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 48(6:16 - 1st) H.Card steps back to pass. H.Card pass incomplete intended for T.Tracy.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - PURDUE 48(6:07 - 1st) D.Downing rushed to VT 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Keller; C.Woodson at VT 49.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - PURDUE 49(5:50 - 1st) PENALTY on PUR-M.Moussa False Start 5 yards accepted.
|Sack
3 & 12 - PURDUE 46(5:16 - 1st) H.Card steps back to pass. H.Card sacked at PUR 38 for -8 yards (A.Tisdale)
|Punt
4 & 20 - PURDUE 38(4:38 - 1st) J.Ansell punts 37 yards to VT 25 Center-N.Taylor. Fair catch by K.Lowe.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(4:31 - 1st) G.Wells rushed to VT 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Scourton at VT 27.
|+13 YD
2 & 8 - VATECH 27(4:05 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to VT 27. Catch made by S.Gosnell at VT 27. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by D.Thieneman at VT 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 40(3:38 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to VT 40. Catch made by J.Lane at VT 40. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by S.Kane at VT 40.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - VATECH 40(3:10 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to VT 40. Catch made by D.Wright at VT 40. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by PUR at VT 49.
|-5 YD
3 & 1 - VATECH 49(2:49 - 1st) B.Tuten rushed to VT 44 for -5 yards. B.Tuten FUMBLES forced by S.Kane. Fumble RECOVERED by VT-S.Gosnell at VT 44. Tackled by PUR at VT 44.
|Punt
4 & 6 - VATECH 44(2:28 - 1st) P.Moore punts 39 yards to PUR 17 Center-J.Pollock. M.Wilson returned punt from the PUR 17. Tackled by J.Hollifield at PUR 32.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 32(2:14 - 1st) H.Card rushed to PUR 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Lawson at PUR 35.
|+14 YD
2 & 7 - PURDUE 35(1:55 - 1st) H.Card pass complete to PUR 35. Catch made by D.Downing at PUR 35. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by M.Delane at PUR 49.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 49(1:17 - 1st) D.Downing rushed to VT 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Pollard at VT 50.
|+11 YD
2 & 9 - PURDUE 50(0:54 - 1st) H.Card pass complete to VT 50. Catch made by A.Yaseen at VT 50. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by M.Delane at VT 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 39(0:21 - 1st) H.Card steps back to pass. H.Card pass incomplete intended for M.Klare.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - PURDUE 39(0:14 - 1st) D.Mockobee rushed to VT 29 for 10 yards. Tackled by W.Pene; C.Nelson at VT 29.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 29(15:00 - 2nd) D.Mockobee rushed to VT 31 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.Powell-Ryland at VT 31.
|+5 YD
2 & 12 - PURDUE 31(14:29 - 2nd) H.Card pass complete to VT 31. Catch made by T.Sheffield at VT 31. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Delane at VT 26.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - PURDUE 26(13:49 - 2nd) H.Card pass complete to VT 26. Catch made by M.Klare at VT 26. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins at VT 26.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - PURDUE 33(13:09 - 2nd) B.Freehill 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-N.Taylor Holder-B.Cropsey.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:03 - 2nd) C.Krockover kicks 58 yards from PUR 35 to the VT 7. M.Thomas returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Furtney at VT 22.
|Int
1 & 10 - VATECH 22(12:57 - 2nd) G.Wells pass INTERCEPTED at VT 26. Intercepted by C.Allen at VT 26. Tackled by J.Lane at VT 21.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 21(12:51 - 2nd) H.Card steps back to pass. H.Card pass incomplete intended for T.Tracy.
|+21 YD
2 & 10 - PURDUE 21(12:46 - 2nd) T.Tracy rushed to VT End Zone for 21 yards. T.Tracy for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:39 - 2nd) B.Freehill extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:39 - 2nd) J.Macias kicks 64 yards from PUR 35 to the VT 1. B.Tuten returns the kickoff. Tackled by Y.Karlaftis at VT 30.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 30(12:29 - 2nd) M.Thomas rushed to VT 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins at VT 32.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - VATECH 32(12:00 - 2nd) G.Wells pass complete to VT 32. Catch made by B.Gosnell at VT 32. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins at VT 37.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - VATECH 37(11:21 - 2nd) G.Wells pass complete to VT 37. Catch made by B.Gosnell at VT 37. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by M.Brown at VT 39.
|Punt
4 & 1 - VATECH 39(10:42 - 2nd) P.Moore punts 50 yards to PUR 11 Center-J.Pollock. Fair catch by A.Sowinski.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 11(10:34 - 2nd) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 11 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Tisdale at PUR 11.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - PURDUE 11(10:01 - 2nd) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Woodson at PUR 15.
|+2 YD
3 & 6 - PURDUE 15(9:26 - 2nd) H.Card rushed to PUR 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Lawson at PUR 17.
|Punt
4 & 4 - PURDUE 17(8:41 - 2nd) J.Ansell punts 50 yards to VT 33 Center-N.Taylor. Downed by T.Tracy.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 33(8:31 - 2nd) B.Tuten rushed to VT 47 for 14 yards. Tackled by D.Thieneman at VT 47.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 47(8:06 - 2nd) B.Tuten rushed to VT 44 for -3 yards. Tackled by I.Nichols at VT 44.
|+20 YD
2 & 13 - VATECH 44(7:43 - 2nd) G.Wells pass complete to VT 44. Catch made by S.Gosnell at VT 44. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 36(7:15 - 2nd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for D.Felton.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - VATECH 36(7:16 - 2nd) M.Thomas rushed to PUR 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by O.Brothers at PUR 30.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - VATECH 30(6:39 - 2nd) M.Thomas rushed to PUR 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by O.Brothers at PUR 30.
|+30 YD
4 & 4 - VATECH 30(6:04 - 2nd) G.Wells pass complete to PUR 30. Catch made by B.Tuten at PUR 30. Gain of 30 yards. B.Tuten for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:54 - 2nd) J.Love extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:54 - 2nd) K.Lowe kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to the PUR End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(5:54 - 2nd) H.Card steps back to pass. H.Card pass incomplete intended for D.Burks.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - PURDUE 25(5:47 - 2nd) H.Card pass complete to PUR 25. Catch made by A.Yaseen at PUR 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at PUR 30.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - PURDUE 30(5:03 - 2nd) H.Card pass complete to PUR 30. Catch made by M.Klare at PUR 30. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Lawson at PUR 34.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - PURDUE 34(4:28 - 2nd) H.Card rushed to PUR 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Lawson at PUR 34.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 34(4:18 - 2nd) G.Wells pass complete to PUR 34. Catch made by B.Tuten at PUR 34. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by D.Thieneman at PUR 19.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - VATECH 19(3:30 - 2nd) PENALTY on VT-B.Gosnell False Start 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - VATECH 24(3:15 - 2nd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for M.Thomas.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - VATECH 24(3:06 - 2nd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for J.Lane.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - VATECH 24(3:01 - 2nd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for D.Felton.
|Field Goal
4 & 15 - VATECH 31(2:56 - 2nd) J.Love 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Pollock Holder-P.Moore.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:51 - 2nd) K.Lowe kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to the PUR End Zone. Touchback.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(2:51 - 2nd) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 21 for -4 yards. Tackled by K.Burgos at PUR 21.
|+8 YD
2 & 14 - PURDUE 21(2:15 - 2nd) H.Card pass complete to PUR 21. Catch made by M.Klare at PUR 21. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by VT at PUR 29.
|+1 YD
3 & 6 - PURDUE 29(1:41 - 2nd) H.Card rushed to PUR 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.McCray at PUR 30.
|Punt
4 & 5 - PURDUE 30(1:29 - 2nd) J.Ansell punts 41 yards to VT 29 Center-N.Taylor. J.Lane returned punt from the VT 29. Tackled by N.Taylor at VT 30.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 30(1:19 - 2nd) G.Wells pass complete to VT 30. Catch made by J.Lane at VT 30. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by D.Thieneman at VT 48. PENALTY on PUR-J.M'Ba Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 37(1:10 - 2nd) G.Wells pass complete to PUR 37. Catch made by J.Lane at PUR 37. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Allen at PUR 24.
|Sack
1 & 10 - VATECH 24(1:03 - 2nd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells sacked at PUR 31 for -7 yards (I.Nichols)
|+6 YD
2 & 17 - VATECH 31(0:58 - 2nd) G.Wells rushed to PUR 25 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by PUR at PUR 25.
|+20 YD
3 & 11 - VATECH 25(0:49 - 2nd) G.Wells pass complete to PUR 25. Catch made by D.Wright at PUR 25. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by D.Thieneman at PUR 5.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - VATECH 5(0:32 - 2nd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for S.Gosnell.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - VATECH 5(0:24 - 2nd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for B.Tuten.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - VATECH 5(0:19 - 2nd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for B.Tuten. PENALTY on PUR-D.Thieneman Roughing the Passer 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - VATECH 2(0:16 - 2nd) G.Wells pass complete to PUR 2. Catch made by J.Lane at PUR 2. Gain of 2 yards. J.Lane for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:10 - 2nd) J.Love extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:10 - 2nd) K.Lowe kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to the PUR End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(0:10 - 2nd) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Stroman at PUR 29.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Macias kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to the VT End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(15:00 - 3rd) B.Tuten rushed to VT 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Kpaka at VT 28.
|Int
2 & 7 - VATECH 28(14:38 - 3rd) G.Wells pass INTERCEPTED at VT 40. Intercepted by D.Thieneman at VT 40. Tackled by VT at VT 40.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 40(14:29 - 3rd) D.Mockobee rushed to VT 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at VT 34.
|-3 YD
2 & 4 - PURDUE 34(14:07 - 3rd) D.Mockobee rushed to VT 37 for -3 yards. Tackled by A.Powell-Ryland at VT 37.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - PURDUE 37(13:31 - 3rd) H.Card steps back to pass. H.Card pass incomplete intended for T.Sheffield.
|Punt
4 & 7 - PURDUE 37(13:19 - 3rd) J.Ansell punts 37 yards to VT End Zone Center-N.Taylor. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 20(13:09 - 3rd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for D.Wright.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - VATECH 20(13:03 - 3rd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for D.Lofton.
|+22 YD
3 & 10 - VATECH 20(12:57 - 3rd) G.Wells pass complete to VT 20. Catch made by D.Wright at VT 20. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by D.Thieneman at VT 42.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 42(12:30 - 3rd) B.Tuten rushed to VT 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by I.Nichols at VT 43.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - VATECH 43(12:03 - 3rd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for VT.
|Sack
3 & 9 - VATECH 43(11:57 - 3rd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells sacked at VT 30 for -13 yards (K.Jenkins)
|Punt
4 & 22 - VATECH 30(11:15 - 3rd) P.Moore punts 41 yards to PUR 29 Center-J.Pollock. O.Brothers returned punt from the PUR 29. Tackled by VT at PUR 29.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 29(11:05 - 3rd) H.Card pass complete to PUR 29. Catch made by M.Klare at PUR 29. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by J.Stroman at PUR 27.
|+18 YD
2 & 12 - PURDUE 27(10:32 - 3rd) H.Card pass complete to PUR 27. Catch made by D.Burks at PUR 27. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by D.Strong at PUR 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 45(9:56 - 3rd) H.Card steps back to pass. H.Card pass incomplete intended for T.Sheffield.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - PURDUE 45(9:50 - 3rd) H.Card rushed to PUR 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Powell-Ryland at PUR 49.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - PURDUE 49(9:13 - 3rd) H.Card pass complete to PUR 49. Catch made by T.Tracy at PUR 49. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Stroman; A.Tisdale at VT 47.
|Punt
4 & 2 - PURDUE 47(8:33 - 3rd) J.Ansell punts 39 yards to VT 8 Center-N.Taylor. Fair catch by T.Holloway.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 8(8:28 - 3rd) M.Thomas rushed to VT 17 for 9 yards. Tackled by I.Nichols at VT 17.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - VATECH 17(8:04 - 3rd) M.Thomas rushed to VT 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.M'Ba at VT 20.
|+39 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 20(7:39 - 3rd) G.Wells pass complete to VT 20. Catch made by S.Gosnell at VT 20. Gain of 39 yards. Tackled by O.Brothers at PUR 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 41(7:03 - 3rd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for S.Gosnell.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - VATECH 41(7:04 - 3rd) G.Wells rushed to PUR 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins at PUR 40.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - VATECH 40(6:26 - 3rd) G.Wells scrambles to PUR 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins at PUR 40.
|Punt
4 & 9 - VATECH 40(5:41 - 3rd) P.Moore punts 35 yards to PUR 5 Center-J.Pollock. Downed by C.Beck.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 5(5:28 - 3rd) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 10 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Fuga; J.Stroman at PUR 10.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - PURDUE 10(5:01 - 3rd) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 19 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Tisdale; J.Stroman at PUR 19.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PURDUE 19(4:43 - 3rd) H.Card steps back to pass. H.Card pass incomplete intended for D.Burks. PENALTY on PUR-J.Kaltenberger Offensive Facemask 9 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 19 - PURDUE 10(4:28 - 3rd) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 19 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Lawson at PUR 19.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - PURDUE 19(3:54 - 3rd) H.Card pass complete to PUR 19. Catch made by M.Klare at PUR 19. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by K.Lawson at PUR 29.
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 29(3:13 - 3rd) H.Card pass complete to PUR 29. Catch made by T.Sheffield at PUR 29. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 35.
|Sack
1 & 10 - PURDUE 35(2:46 - 3rd) H.Card steps back to pass. H.Card sacked at VT 43 for -8 yards (K.Lawson)
|+4 YD
2 & 18 - PURDUE 43(2:07 - 3rd) D.Downing rushed to VT 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Stroman at VT 39.
|+6 YD
3 & 14 - PURDUE 39(1:32 - 3rd) H.Card scrambles to VT 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Stroman at VT 33.
|No Good
4 & 8 - PURDUE 40(0:54 - 3rd) B.Freehill 50 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-N.Taylor Holder-B.Cropsey.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 33(0:48 - 3rd) B.Tuten rushed to VT 30 for -3 yards. Tackled by N.Scourton at VT 30.
|+14 YD
2 & 13 - VATECH 30(0:14 - 3rd) G.Wells pass complete to VT 30. Catch made by B.Gosnell at VT 30. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by D.Thieneman at VT 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 44(15:00 - 4th) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for D.Felton. PENALTY on VT-B.Schick Unnecessary Roughness / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 25 - VATECH 29(14:55 - 4th) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for D.Wright.
|No Gain
2 & 25 - VATECH 29(14:50 - 4th) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for D.Lofton.
|Punt
3 & 25 - VATECH 29(14:45 - 4th) P.Moore punts 55 yards to PUR 16 Center-J.Pollock. T.Sheffield returned punt from the PUR 16. Tackled by J.Pollock at PUR 26.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 26(14:31 - 4th) H.Card pass complete to PUR 26. Catch made by M.Klare at PUR 26. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Keller at PUR 34.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - PURDUE 34(13:59 - 4th) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Lawson at PUR 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 38(13:32 - 4th) H.Card steps back to pass. H.Card pass incomplete intended for D.Biber.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - PURDUE 38(13:26 - 4th) T.Tracy rushed to PUR 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Stroman; N.Pollard at PUR 43.
|+12 YD
3 & 5 - PURDUE 43(12:45 - 4th) H.Card scrambles to VT 45 for 12 yards. Tackled by K.Burgos at VT 45.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 45(12:16 - 4th) D.Mockobee rushed to VT 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Stroman; J.Keller at VT 40.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - PURDUE 40(11:42 - 4th) H.Card steps back to pass. H.Card pass incomplete intended for D.Burks.
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - PURDUE 40(11:31 - 4th) D.Mockobee rushed to VT 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Tisdale at VT 35.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 35(10:53 - 4th) T.Tracy rushed to VT 13 for 22 yards. Tackled by B.Johnson at VT 13.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 13(10:15 - 4th) T.Tracy rushed to VT 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Stroman at VT 10.
|-4 YD
2 & 7 - PURDUE 10(9:40 - 4th) D.Mockobee rushed to VT 14 for -4 yards. Tackled by C.Nelson at VT 14.
|+12 YD
3 & 11 - PURDUE 14(8:53 - 4th) H.Card pass complete to VT 14. Catch made by D.Mockobee at VT 14. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by W.Johnson at VT 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - PURDUE 2(8:06 - 4th) H.Card rushed to VT End Zone for 2 yards. H.Card for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:00 - 4th) B.Freehill extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:00 - 4th) C.Krockover kicks 45 yards from PUR 35 to the VT 20. B.Tuten returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Downing at VT 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 35(7:53 - 4th) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for B.Tuten.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - VATECH 35(7:46 - 4th) M.Thomas rushed to VT 33 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.M'Ba; N.Scourton at VT 33.
|Sack
3 & 12 - VATECH 33(7:08 - 4th) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells sacked at VT 20 for -13 yards (N.Scourton)
|Punt
4 & 25 - VATECH 20(6:16 - 4th) P.Moore punts 53 yards to PUR 27 Center-J.Pollock. A.Sowinski returned punt from the PUR 27. Tackled by C.Beck at PUR 30.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 30(6:05 - 4th) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Nelson; K.Lawson at PUR 33.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - PURDUE 33(5:36 - 4th) H.Card steps back to pass. H.Card pass incomplete intended for D.Mockobee.
|+26 YD
3 & 7 - PURDUE 33(5:29 - 4th) H.Card pass complete to PUR 33. Catch made by A.Yaseen at PUR 33. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by K.Lawson; J.Stroman at VT 41.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 41(4:40 - 4th) D.Downing rushed to VT 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Stroman at VT 36.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - PURDUE 36(4:03 - 4th) D.Downing rushed to VT 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Fuga; K.Lawson at VT 32.
|-2 YD
3 & 1 - PURDUE 32(3:23 - 4th) H.Card rushed to VT 34 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Canteen at VT 34.
|Penalty
4 & 3 - PURDUE 34(2:38 - 4th) PENALTY on PUR-M.Mbow False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 8 - PURDUE 39(2:38 - 4th) J.Ansell punts 30 yards to VT 9 Center-N.Taylor. Fair catch by T.Holloway.
|Result
|Play
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 9(2:30 - 4th) K.Drones pass complete to VT 9. Catch made by D.Wright at VT 9. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by S.Kane at VT 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 35(2:10 - 4th) K.Drones steps back to pass. K.Drones pass incomplete intended for D.Wright.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - VATECH 35(2:04 - 4th) K.Drones pass complete to VT 35. Catch made by T.Holloway at VT 35. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Brown at VT 41.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - VATECH 41(1:59 - 4th) K.Drones steps back to pass. K.Drones pass incomplete intended for B.Gosnell. PENALTY on PUR-S.Kane Defensive Pass Interference 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 45(1:54 - 4th) K.Drones rushed to PUR 42 for 13 yards. Tackled by M.Brown at PUR 42.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - VATECH 42(1:45 - 4th) K.Drones steps back to pass. K.Drones pass incomplete intended for T.Holloway.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - VATECH 42(1:36 - 4th) K.Drones steps back to pass. K.Drones pass incomplete intended for D.Lofton.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - VATECH 42(1:29 - 4th) K.Drones steps back to pass. K.Drones pass incomplete intended for M.Thomas.
|No Gain
4 & 10 - VATECH 42(1:23 - 4th) K.Drones steps back to pass. K.Drones pass incomplete intended for D.Felton.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 42(1:16 - 4th) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Fuga at PUR 45.
|+20 YD
2 & 7 - PURDUE 45(1:10 - 4th) D.Mockobee rushed to VT 35 for 20 yards. Tackled by A.Tisdale; J.Stroman at VT 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 35(1:02 - 4th) H.Card kneels at the VT 37.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - PURDUE 37(1:00 - 4th) H.Card kneels at the VT 39.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - PURDUE 39(0:15 - 4th) H.Card kneels at the VT 40.