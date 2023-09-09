|
Kim, Carter power Michigan State's 45-14 win over Richmond
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) Nathan Carter ran for 111 yards and three touchdowns and Noah Kim threw three scoring passes to lead Michigan State to a 45-14 victory over Richmond on Saturday.
The Spartans' defense also held the Spiders to 193 yards of total offense, including 75 yards rushing.
“We did not take these guys lightly,” said Michigan State coach Mel Tucker.
Carter had scoring runs of 2, 44 and 6 yards in the third quarter to put the game out of reach for the Spartans (2-0).
Kim started the game hitting only three of his first seven pass attempts and then completed 15 straight to finish 18 of 22 for 292 yards. He had scoring passes to Tre Mosley, Tyneil Hopper and Antonio Gates Jr.
It was the second straight week that Kim has struggled at the start of the game. Last week against Central Michigan he started out 2 of 7 and finished 18 of 31.
“I thought our performance was better,” Kim said. “That was one of the key things we wanted to focus on in practice this past week and we showed hints of that. But I still think there's a lot to improve on.”
The Spiders (0-2) scored twice late in the game, on a 47-yard fumble return by Aaron Banks and Jackson Hardy's 5-yard pass to Sean Clarke.
“I think defensively we’re OK ... I think we can stop the run, for the most part,” UR coach Russ Huesman said. ”(Offensively), it was tough sailing out there today. They’re pretty good on defense. ... I don’t think it’s indicative of what we can do offensively.
“I thought the play-calling was better this week than last week. I think we had an idea of what we want to do and an identity. Even though we only scored one (offensive) touchdown, I’m kind of optimistic that we can get this offense going.”
BROWN OUT
Michigan State’s Alante Brown, who was carted off the field last week with an injury after the game-opening kickoff against Central Michigan and came back in the game, was held out against Richmond.
Brown was listed as out Saturday on Michigan State’s Big Ten Availability Report.
Concern was raised this week after he returned to the game and returned a kickoff 16 yards late in the first half against Central Michigan. The Nebraska transfer was on the sideline, not in uniform, in the second half as the Spartans pulled away for a 31-7 victory.
KICKING GAME
It appears Michigan State has found its kicker in North Carolina transfer Jonathan Kim. The Spartans' kicking game has been inconsistent over the last two seasons and Kim has shown he can make lengthy field goals. He made a 52-yarder Saturday that bounced in through the uprights after hitting a 47-yard attempt last week.
THE TAKEAWAY
Richmond: The Spiders, an FCS team, were overmatched against a Power Five school. Richmond's offensive line was overpowered for the second straight week. After Richmond gave up five sacks in the season-opener, Michigan State totaled seven sacks and had 13 tackles for a loss.
MSU: For the second straight week, it took a couple of series before the Spartans got going on offense. The Spartans will not be able to afford that against high-scoring Washington next week.
“We started fast on defense," Tucker said. "We didn't as fast on offense but we were able to get going.
“We're not going to have a 24-hour (celebration) rule right now. I told those guys, and they all agree, we get the celebration over in the locker room. Once you leave the locker room, Washington's on the clock.”
UP NEXT
Richmond: Hosts Delaware State on Saturday.
MSU: Faces its toughest test of the early season against No. 8 Washington at home on Saturday.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|11
|21
|Rushing
|4
|8
|Passing
|6
|13
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-12
|5-9
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|193
|465
|Total Plays
|54
|61
|Avg Gain
|3.6
|7.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|75
|162
|Rush Attempts
|29
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.6
|4.3
|Yards Passing
|118
|303
|Comp. - Att.
|18-25
|19-23
|Yards Per Pass
|2.9
|13.2
|Penalties - Yards
|3-25
|5-45
|Touchdowns
|1
|6
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-40.0
|3-42.3
|Return Yards
|0
|10
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|1-10
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|118
|PASS YDS
|303
|75
|RUSH YDS
|162
|193
|TOTAL YDS
|465
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
K. Wickersham 16 QB
|K. Wickersham
|16/22
|102
|0
|0
J. Hardy 12 QB
|J. Hardy
|2/2
|16
|1
|0
S. Smith 2 RB
|S. Smith
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
O. Laughlin 43 LB
|O. Laughlin
|1
|20
|0
|20
S. Smith 2 RB
|S. Smith
|3
|17
|0
|13
J. Brown 7 RB
|J. Brown
|5
|10
|0
|6
F. Webb 8 RB
|F. Webb
|5
|10
|0
|9
K. Wickersham 16 QB
|K. Wickersham
|11
|8
|0
|20
M. Howard 1 RB
|M. Howard
|3
|6
|0
|7
J. Hardy 12 QB
|J. Hardy
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
J. Garcia Jr. 4 WR
|J. Garcia Jr.
|5
|4
|34
|0
|12
N. DeGennaro 11 WR
|N. DeGennaro
|7
|5
|28
|0
|9
S. Smith 2 RB
|S. Smith
|3
|3
|22
|0
|15
Q. Veney 3 WR
|Q. Veney
|2
|2
|17
|0
|11
L. Ellis 81 WR
|L. Ellis
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
S. Clarke 87 TE
|S. Clarke
|1
|1
|5
|1
|5
J. Griffin 5 WR
|J. Griffin
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
B. Heagarty 26 TE
|B. Heagarty
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
M. Howard 1 RB
|M. Howard
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
T. Wheeler 30 LB
|T. Wheeler
|10-2
|0.0
|0
A. Banks 8 DB
|A. Banks
|7-1
|0.0
|0
D. Hoilette 34 LB
|D. Hoilette
|5-2
|0.0
|0
M. Jarmolowich 25 DB
|M. Jarmolowich
|3-2
|0.0
|0
B. Parker 4 DB
|B. Parker
|3-1
|0.0
|0
C. Graves 37 DB
|C. Graves
|2-1
|0.0
|0
C. Stocklinski 54 DL
|C. Stocklinski
|2-0
|0.0
|0
M. Louis 5 DL
|M. Louis
|2-2
|0.0
|0
A. Murray 99 DL
|A. Murray
|2-2
|0.0
|0
D. Stocker 15 DB
|D. Stocker
|2-2
|0.0
|0
J. Grant 44 DL
|J. Grant
|2-0
|0.0
|0
Z. Barnett 90 DL
|Z. Barnett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Joseph 10 LB
|J. Joseph
|1-2
|0.0
|0
C. Byrd 96 DL
|C. Byrd
|1-0
|0.0
|0
T. Tomlinson 20 DB
|T. Tomlinson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
Q. Morris-Walker 16 DB
|Q. Morris-Walker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
A. Rankin Jr. 23 DB
|A. Rankin Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
W. Galloway 9 LB
|W. Galloway
|1-1
|0.0
|0
M. Fitz 94 DL
|M. Fitz
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
A. Lopez 97 P
|A. Lopez
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|
J. Alsheskie 58 K
|J. Alsheskie
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
A. Trusler 35 P
|A. Trusler
|7
|40.0
|2
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
S. Smith 2 RB
|S. Smith
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
N. Carter 5 RB
|N. Carter
|19
|111
|3
|44
N. Kim 10 QB
|N. Kim
|6
|21
|0
|12
D. Primm 24 RB
|D. Primm
|4
|17
|0
|8
J. Berger 8 RB
|J. Berger
|2
|7
|0
|6
J. Martinez 25 RB
|J. Martinez
|5
|6
|0
|3
J. Simmons 22 RB
|J. Simmons
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
T. Mosley 17 WR
|T. Mosley
|5
|5
|84
|1
|26
J. Glover 15 WR
|J. Glover
|3
|2
|60
|0
|31
A. Gates Jr. 7 WR
|A. Gates Jr.
|1
|1
|45
|1
|45
C. Fitzpatrick 16 WR
|C. Fitzpatrick
|4
|3
|33
|0
|13
M. Foster Jr. 83 WR
|M. Foster Jr.
|4
|2
|23
|0
|15
M. Carr 6 TE
|M. Carr
|1
|1
|22
|0
|22
N. Carter 5 RB
|N. Carter
|2
|2
|14
|0
|9
T. Hopper 23 TE
|T. Hopper
|1
|1
|13
|1
|13
J. Franklin 19 TE
|J. Franklin
|2
|2
|9
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
A. Grose 15 DB
|A. Grose
|5-2
|0.5
|0
C. Haladay 27 LB
|C. Haladay
|3-2
|0.0
|0
J. Hall 5 LB
|J. Hall
|3-2
|0.0
|0
D. Tatum 21 DB
|D. Tatum
|3-1
|0.0
|0
Z. Young 9 DL
|Z. Young
|2-3
|1.5
|0
K. Bogle 2 DL
|K. Bogle
|2-0
|1.0
|0
A. Alexander 33 LB
|A. Alexander
|2-0
|0.0
|0
J. Windmon 4 LB
|J. Windmon
|2-3
|0.0
|0
C. Brantley 0 DB
|C. Brantley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
T. Adeleye 52 DL
|T. Adeleye
|2-0
|1.0
|0
J. Thompson 55 DL
|J. Thompson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
J. Mangham 1 DB
|J. Mangham
|2-0
|0.0
|0
A. Brule 7 LB
|A. Brule
|2-2
|0.5
|0
K. Talley 44 DL
|K. Talley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
M. Spencer 43 DB
|M. Spencer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
D. Butler 45 DL
|D. Butler
|1-2
|0.0
|0
K. Majeed 34 DB
|K. Majeed
|1-2
|0.0
|0
M. Hansen 97 DL
|M. Hansen
|1-2
|0.0
|0
C. Kimbrough 12 DB
|C. Kimbrough
|1-0
|0.0
|0
C. Rucker 25 DB
|C. Rucker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
A. Smith 19 DB
|A. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
A. Willie 20 DB
|A. Willie
|0-1
|0.0
|0
S. Barrow Jr. 8 DL
|S. Barrow Jr.
|0-1
|0.5
|0
S. Brown 14 DB
|S. Brown
|0-1
|0.0
|0
A. Dunn 98 DL
|A. Dunn
|0-1
|0.0
|0
B. Wright 26 DL
|B. Wright
|0-2
|1.0
|0
D. Harmon 41 DL
|D. Harmon
|0-2
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
R. Eckley 96 P
|R. Eckley
|2
|39.5
|2
|40
M. O'Shaughnessy 42 P
|M. O'Shaughnessy
|1
|48.0
|0
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
M. Foster Jr. 83 WR
|M. Foster Jr.
|2
|22.5
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
T. Henry 2 WR
|T. Henry
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Kim kicks 65 yards from MSU 35 to the RCH End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - RICH 25(15:00 - 1st) S.Smith rushed to RCH 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Mangham at RCH 26.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - RICH 26(14:29 - 1st) K.Wickersham steps back to pass. K.Wickersham pass incomplete intended for B.Heagarty.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - RICH 26(14:23 - 1st) K.Wickersham steps back to pass. K.Wickersham sacked at RCH 19 for -7 yards (B.Wright; S.Barrow)
|Punt
4 & 16 - RICH 19(13:34 - 1st) A.Trusler punts 34 yards to MSU 47 Center-RCH. Fair catch by T.Henry.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 47(13:34 - 1st) N.Kim steps back to pass. N.Kim pass incomplete intended for M.Foster.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - MICHST 47(13:26 - 1st) N.Carter rushed to MSU 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Grant at MSU 48.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - MICHST 48(12:55 - 1st) N.Kim steps back to pass. N.Kim pass incomplete intended for J.Glover.
|Punt
4 & 9 - MICHST 48(12:51 - 1st) R.Eckley punts 40 yards to RCH 12 Center-MSU. Fair catch by S.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - RICH 12(12:44 - 1st) M.Howard rushed to RCH 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Brule Z.Young at RCH 14.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - RICH 14(12:12 - 1st) K.Wickersham pass complete to RCH 14. Catch made by N.DeGennaro at RCH 14. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Brantley at RCH 20.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - RICH 20(11:39 - 1st) K.Wickersham steps back to pass. K.Wickersham pass incomplete intended for J.Garcia.
|Punt
4 & 2 - RICH 20(11:33 - 1st) A.Trusler punts 42 yards to MSU 38 Center-RCH. Fair catch by T.Henry.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 38(11:26 - 1st) N.Carter rushed to MSU 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Joseph at MSU 43.
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - MICHST 43(10:56 - 1st) N.Carter rushed to MSU 42 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Grant M.Louis at MSU 42.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - MICHST 42(10:19 - 1st) N.Kim steps back to pass. N.Kim pass incomplete intended for M.Foster.
|Punt
4 & 6 - MICHST 42(10:08 - 1st) R.Eckley punts 39 yards to RCH 19 Center-MSU. S.Smith MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by MSU-H.Pepper at RCH 19. Tackled by RCH at RCH 19.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 19(9:57 - 1st) J.Berger rushed to RCH 13 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Wheeler at RCH 13.
|+1 YD
2 & 16 - MICHST 13(9:03 - 1st) J.Berger rushed to RCH 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Murray at RCH 12.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - MICHST 12(8:24 - 1st) N.Carter rushed to RCH 8 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Banks at RCH 8.
|-3 YD
1 & Goal - MICHST 8(8:08 - 1st) N.Kim rushed to RCH 11 for -3 yards. Tackled by D.Hoilette at RCH 11.
|+11 YD
2 & 11 - MICHST 11(7:49 - 1st) N.Kim pass complete to RCH 11. Catch made by T.Mosley at RCH 11. Gain of 11 yards. T.Mosley for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(7:38 - 1st) PENALTY on MSU-MSU Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(7:38 - 1st) J.Kim extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:26 - 1st) J.Kim kicks 65 yards from MSU 35 to the RCH End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - RICH 25(7:26 - 1st) K.Wickersham pass complete to RCH 25. Catch made by J.Garcia at RCH 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Brantley J.Windmon at RCH 29.
|+12 YD
2 & 6 - RICH 29(6:41 - 1st) K.Wickersham pass complete to RCH 29. Catch made by J.Garcia at RCH 29. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by D.Tatum A.Grose at RCH 41.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - RICH 41(5:56 - 1st) S.Smith rushed to RCH 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Grose J.Windmon at RCH 44.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - RICH 44(5:14 - 1st) K.Wickersham pass complete to RCH 44. Catch made by S.Smith at RCH 44. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay at MSU 48.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - RICH 48(4:25 - 1st) J.Brown rushed to MSU 50 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Windmon at MSU 50.
|+15 YD
2 & 12 - RICH 50(3:50 - 1st) K.Wickersham pass complete to MSU 50. Catch made by S.Smith at MSU 50. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by A.Grose J.Windmon at MSU 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RICH 35(3:06 - 1st) K.Wickersham steps back to pass. K.Wickersham sacked at MSU 38 for -3 yards (D.Harmon; A.Brule)
|No Gain
2 & 13 - RICH 38(2:14 - 1st) K.Wickersham steps back to pass. K.Wickersham pass incomplete intended for J.Griffin.
|+6 YD
3 & 13 - RICH 38(2:04 - 1st) K.Wickersham pass complete to MSU 38. Catch made by Q.Veney at MSU 38. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay at MSU 32.
|+1 YD
4 & 7 - RICH 32(1:32 - 1st) K.Wickersham pass complete to MSU 32. Catch made by J.Griffin at MSU 32. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by A.Smith at MSU 31.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MICHST 31(1:25 - 1st) N.Kim steps back to pass. N.Kim pass incomplete intended for T.Henry. PENALTY on MSU-S.Brown Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 20 - MICHST 21(0:54 - 1st) N.Kim pass complete to MSU 21. Catch made by N.Carter at MSU 21. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by M.Louis at MSU 30.
|+12 YD
2 & 11 - MICHST 30(0:45 - 1st) N.Kim scrambles to MSU 42 for 12 yards. Out of bounds.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 42(0:36 - 1st) N.Kim pass complete to MSU 42. Catch made by N.Carter at MSU 42. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Wheeler at MSU 47.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - MICHST 47(0:11 - 1st) N.Kim steps back to pass. N.Kim pass incomplete intended for C.Fitzpatrick.
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - MICHST 47(0:03 - 1st) N.Kim rushed to RCH 46 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Wheeler T.Tomlinson at RCH 46.
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 46(15:00 - 2nd) N.Kim pass complete to RCH 46. Catch made by J.Glover at RCH 46. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by A.Banks at RCH 15.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 15(14:28 - 2nd) N.Carter rushed to RCH 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Banks at RCH 13.
|+13 YD
2 & 8 - MICHST 13(13:59 - 2nd) N.Kim pass complete to RCH 13. Catch made by T.Hopper at RCH 13. Gain of 13 yards. T.Hopper for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:44 - 2nd) J.Kim extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:44 - 2nd) J.Kim kicks 65 yards from MSU 35 to the RCH End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - RICH 25(13:44 - 2nd) K.Wickersham pass complete to RCH 25. Catch made by N.DeGennaro at RCH 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Tatum at RCH 30.
|+13 YD
2 & 5 - RICH 30(13:10 - 2nd) S.Smith rushed to RCH 43 for 13 yards. Tackled by D.Tatum C.Haladay at RCH 43.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - RICH 43(12:23 - 2nd) K.Wickersham pass complete to RCH 43. Catch made by S.Smith at RCH 43. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by J.Hall; D.Butler at RCH 42.
|+9 YD
2 & 11 - RICH 42(11:37 - 2nd) K.Wickersham pass complete to RCH 42. Catch made by N.DeGennaro at RCH 42. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Windmon at MSU 49.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - RICH 49(11:00 - 2nd) K.Wickersham rushed to MSU 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Butler; A.Dunn at MSU 48.
|Punt
4 & 1 - RICH 48(10:20 - 2nd) A.Trusler punts 41 yards to MSU 7 Center-RCH. Fair catch by T.Henry.
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 7(10:20 - 2nd) N.Kim pass complete to MSU 7. Catch made by M.Carr at MSU 7. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by A.Banks at MSU 29. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 29(9:53 - 2nd) N.Carter rushed to MSU 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Wheeler D.Stocker at MSU 34.
|+19 YD
2 & 5 - MICHST 34(9:30 - 2nd) N.Carter rushed to RCH 47 for 19 yards. Tackled by B.Parker at RCH 47.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 47(8:53 - 2nd) N.Carter rushed to RCH 48 for -1 yards. Tackled by Z.Barnett T.Wheeler at RCH 48.
|+17 YD
2 & 11 - MICHST 48(8:14 - 2nd) N.Kim pass complete to RCH 48. Catch made by T.Mosley at RCH 48. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by T.Tomlinson at RCH 31.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MICHST 31(7:30 - 2nd) N.Kim pass complete to RCH 31. Catch made by M.Carr at RCH 31. Gain of yards. M.Carr for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on MSU-S.Brown Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 20 - MICHST 41(7:09 - 2nd) N.Kim rushed to RCH 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Hoilette M.Louis at RCH 35.
|+5 YD
2 & 14 - MICHST 35(6:34 - 2nd) N.Kim pass complete to RCH 35. Catch made by J.Franklin at RCH 35. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Banks at RCH 30.
|-5 YD
3 & 9 - MICHST 30(6:17 - 2nd) N.Kim rushed to RCH 35 for -5 yards. Tackled by A.Murray; M.Fitz at RCH 35.
|Field Goal
4 & 14 - MICHST 42(5:30 - 2nd) J.Kim 52 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MSU Holder-MSU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:17 - 2nd) J.Kim kicks 65 yards from MSU 35 to the RCH End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - RICH 25(5:17 - 2nd) K.Wickersham pass complete to RCH 25. Catch made by M.Howard at RCH 25. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay at RCH 24.
|+20 YD
2 & 11 - RICH 24(4:51 - 2nd) K.Wickersham scrambles to RCH 44 for 20 yards. Tackled by J.Mangham at RCH 44.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - RICH 44(4:02 - 2nd) M.Howard rushed to MSU 49 for 7 yards. Tackled by Z.Young C.Haladay at MSU 49.
|Sack
2 & 3 - RICH 49(3:19 - 2nd) K.Wickersham steps back to pass. K.Wickersham sacked at RCH 48 for -3 yards (Z.Young)
|No Gain
3 & 6 - RICH 48(2:37 - 2nd) K.Wickersham steps back to pass. K.Wickersham sacked at RCH 44 for -4 yards (A.Grose; Z.Young)
|+20 YD
4 & 10 - RICH 44(1:46 - 2nd) O.Laughlin rushed to MSU 36 for 20 yards. Tackled by A.Grose at MSU 36.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - RICH 36(1:25 - 2nd) K.Wickersham pass complete to MSU 36. Catch made by N.DeGennaro at MSU 36. Gain of yards. Tackled by D.Tatum at MSU 19. PENALTY on RCH-G.Lamp Chop Block 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 25 - RICH 49(1:17 - 2nd) K.Wickersham steps back to pass. K.Wickersham pass incomplete intended for L.Ellis.
|+12 YD
2 & 25 - RICH 49(1:02 - 2nd) K.Wickersham pass complete to RCH 49. Catch made by L.Ellis at RCH 49. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by K.Bogle at MSU 39.
|Penalty
3 & 13 - RICH 39(0:57 - 2nd) K.Wickersham steps back to pass. K.Wickersham sacked at MSU 42 for -3 yards (MSU) PENALTY on MSU-C.Brantley Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - RICH 29(0:40 - 2nd) K.Wickersham rushed to MSU 19 for 10 yards. Tackled by M.Spencer at MSU 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RICH 19(0:29 - 2nd) S.Smith steps back to pass. S.Smith pass incomplete intended for B.Heagarty.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - RICH 19(0:28 - 2nd) K.Wickersham steps back to pass. K.Wickersham sacked at MSU 21 for -2 yards (B.Wright; D.Harmon)
|+6 YD
3 & 12 - RICH 21(0:25 - 2nd) K.Wickersham pass complete to MSU 21. Catch made by J.Garcia at MSU 21. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Grose at MSU 15.
|No Good
4 & 6 - RICH 22(0:19 - 2nd) A.Lopez 32 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-RCH Holder-RCH.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) W.McManus kicks 59 yards from RCH 35 to the MSU 6. M.Foster returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Wheeler at MSU 30. PENALTY on RCH-RCH Offensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 35(14:45 - 3rd) N.Kim pass complete to MSU 35. Catch made by T.Mosley at MSU 35. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by A.Banks at MSU 47.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 47(14:16 - 3rd) N.Kim pass complete to MSU 47. Catch made by J.Glover at MSU 47. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by A.Rankin A.Banks at RCH 24.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 24(13:48 - 3rd) N.Kim pass complete to RCH 24. Catch made by M.Foster at RCH 24. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by A.Banks at RCH 9.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - MICHST 9(13:20 - 3rd) N.Carter rushed to RCH 2 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Wheeler J.Joseph at RCH 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - MICHST 2(12:30 - 3rd) N.Carter rushed to RCH End Zone for 2 yards. N.Carter for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:28 - 3rd) J.Kim extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:28 - 3rd) J.Kim kicks 60 yards from MSU 35 to the RCH 5. Fair catch by M.Howard.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - RICH 25(12:28 - 3rd) PENALTY on RCH-K.Gouveia False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
1 & 15 - RICH 20(12:28 - 3rd) K.Wickersham steps back to pass. K.Wickersham sacked at RCH 19 for -1 yards (K.Bogle)
|No Gain
2 & 16 - RICH 19(11:39 - 3rd) K.Wickersham steps back to pass. K.Wickersham pass incomplete intended for N.DeGennaro.
|+5 YD
3 & 16 - RICH 19(11:23 - 3rd) K.Wickersham pass complete to RCH 19. Catch made by N.DeGennaro at RCH 19. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Grose D.Tatum at RCH 24.
|Punt
4 & 11 - RICH 24(10:56 - 3rd) A.Trusler punts 39 yards to MSU 37 Center-RCH. Fair catch by T.Henry.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 37(10:56 - 3rd) N.Carter rushed to MSU 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Murray W.Galloway at MSU 40.
|+13 YD
2 & 7 - MICHST 40(10:26 - 3rd) N.Kim pass complete to MSU 40. Catch made by C.Fitzpatrick at MSU 40. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by T.Wheeler at RCH 47.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 47(9:49 - 3rd) N.Carter rushed to RCH 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Wheeler B.Parker at RCH 44.
|+44 YD
2 & 7 - MICHST 44(8:45 - 3rd) N.Carter rushed to RCH 1 for yards. Tackled by A.Rankin at RCH 1. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was overturned. N.Carter rushed to RCH End Zone for 44 yards. N.Carter for 44 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:25 - 3rd) J.Kim extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:25 - 3rd) J.Kim kicks 53 yards from MSU 35 to the RCH 12. Fair catch by M.Howard.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - RICH 25(8:25 - 3rd) J.Brown rushed to RCH 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Hall at RCH 29.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - RICH 29(7:36 - 3rd) K.Wickersham pass complete to RCH 29. Catch made by N.DeGennaro at RCH 29. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Hall A.Brule at RCH 32.
|-2 YD
3 & 3 - RICH 32(7:02 - 3rd) F.Webb rushed to RCH 30 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Hall at RCH 30.
|Punt
4 & 5 - RICH 30(6:18 - 3rd) A.Trusler punts 40 yards to MSU 30 Center-RCH. Fair catch by T.Henry.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 30(6:09 - 3rd) N.Carter rushed to MSU 29 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Wheeler J.Joseph at MSU 29.
|+18 YD
2 & 11 - MICHST 29(5:35 - 3rd) N.Kim pass complete to MSU 29. Catch made by T.Mosley at MSU 29. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by B.Parker at MSU 47.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 47(4:39 - 3rd) N.Carter rushed to MSU 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Hoilette T.Wheeler at MSU 48.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - MICHST 48(4:21 - 3rd) N.Carter rushed to RCH 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Stocklinski C.Graves at RCH 50.
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - MICHST 50(3:55 - 3rd) N.Kim pass complete to RCH 50. Catch made by M.Foster at RCH 50. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Hoilette at RCH 42.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 42(2:56 - 3rd) N.Kim pass complete to RCH 42. Catch made by T.Mosley at RCH 42. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by D.Stocker at RCH 16.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 16(1:53 - 3rd) N.Carter rushed to RCH 7 for 9 yards. Tackled by B.Parker at RCH 7.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - MICHST 7(1:40 - 3rd) N.Carter rushed to RCH 6 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Wheeler D.Stocker at RCH 6.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - MICHST 6(1:18 - 3rd) N.Carter rushed to RCH End Zone for 6 yards. N.Carter for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:12 - 3rd) S.Rusnak extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:12 - 3rd) S.Rusnak kicks 65 yards from MSU 35 to the RCH End Zone. Touchback.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - RICH 25(1:12 - 3rd) M.Howard rushed to RCH 22 for -3 yards. Tackled by A.Brule Z.Young at RCH 22.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - RICH 22(0:35 - 3rd) K.Wickersham steps back to pass. K.Wickersham pass incomplete intended for N.DeGennaro.
|Sack
3 & 13 - RICH 22(0:28 - 3rd) K.Wickersham steps back to pass. K.Wickersham sacked at RCH 18 for -4 yards (T.Adeleye)
|Punt
4 & 17 - RICH 18(15:00 - 4th) A.Trusler punts 46 yards to MSU 36 Center-RCH. T.Henry returned punt from the MSU 36. Tackled by J.Hayes at MSU 46.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:36 - 4th) J.Alsheskie extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(14:36 - 4th) W.McManus kicks 55 yards from RCH 35 to the MSU 10. M.Foster returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Traynor at MSU 31.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 31(14:28 - 4th) N.Kim pass complete to MSU 31. Catch made by J.Franklin at MSU 31. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Wheeler M.Jarmolowich at MSU 35.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - MICHST 35(14:12 - 4th) D.Primm rushed to MSU 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Jarmolowich at MSU 39.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - MICHST 39(13:41 - 4th) N.Kim rushed to MSU 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Graves at MSU 43.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 43(12:56 - 4th) N.Kim pass complete to MSU 43. Catch made by C.Fitzpatrick at MSU 43. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Stocker at RCH 48.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - MICHST 48(12:22 - 4th) D.Primm rushed to RCH 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Stocklinski D.Hoilette at RCH 45.
|+45 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 45(11:49 - 4th) N.Kim pass complete to RCH 45. Catch made by A.Gates at RCH 45. Gain of 45 yards. A.Gates for 45 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:33 - 4th) S.Rusnak extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:33 - 4th) S.Rusnak kicks 65 yards from MSU 35 to the RCH End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - RICH 25(11:33 - 4th) F.Webb rushed to RCH 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Majeed M.Hansen at RCH 34.
|+12 YD
2 & 1 - RICH 34(10:57 - 4th) K.Wickersham pass complete to RCH 34. Catch made by J.Garcia at RCH 34. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Rucker at RCH 46.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - RICH 46(10:38 - 4th) F.Webb rushed to RCH 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Alexander M.Hansen at RCH 48.
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - RICH 48(9:58 - 4th) F.Webb rushed to RCH 46 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Adeleye K.Majeed at RCH 46.
|+1 YD
3 & 10 - RICH 46(9:00 - 4th) K.Wickersham scrambles to RCH 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Hansen at RCH 47.
|Punt
4 & 9 - RICH 47(8:18 - 4th) A.Trusler punts 38 yards to MSU 15 Center-RCH. Fair catch by T.Henry.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 15(8:04 - 4th) D.Primm rushed to MSU 23 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Louis M.Jarmolowich at MSU 23.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - MICHST 23(7:34 - 4th) D.Primm rushed to MSU 25 for 2 yards. D.Primm FUMBLES forced by M.Jarmolowich. Fumble RECOVERED by RCH-Q.Morris-Walker at MSU 25. Tackled by MSU at MSU 25.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - RICH 25(7:22 - 4th) J.Hardy pass complete to MSU 25. Catch made by Q.Veney at MSU 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.Kimbrough at MSU 14.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - RICH 14(6:51 - 4th) J.Brown rushed to MSU 8 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Alexander K.Majeed at MSU 8.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - RICH 8(6:09 - 4th) F.Webb rushed to MSU 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Butler S.Brown at MSU 5.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - RICH 5(5:21 - 4th) J.Hardy pass complete to MSU 5. Catch made by S.Clarke at MSU 5. Gain of 5 yards. S.Clarke for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:16 - 4th) J.Alsheskie extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:16 - 4th) W.McManus kicks 37 yards from RCH 35 to the MSU 28. Out of bounds.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 35(5:16 - 4th) J.Martinez rushed to MSU 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Jarmolowich A.Murray at MSU 37.
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - MICHST 37(4:49 - 4th) J.Martinez rushed to MSU 35 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Byrd at MSU 35.
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - MICHST 35(4:22 - 4th) K.Houser pass complete to MSU 35. Catch made by C.Fitzpatrick at MSU 35. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.Graves at MSU 46.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 46(3:48 - 4th) J.Martinez rushed to MSU 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by W.Galloway T.Tomlinson at MSU 49.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - MICHST 49(3:17 - 4th) J.Martinez rushed to RCH 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by Q.Morris-Walker D.Hoilette at RCH 49.
|+1 YD
3 & 5 - MICHST 49(2:47 - 4th) J.Martinez rushed to RCH 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Fitz at RCH 48.
|Punt
4 & 4 - MICHST 48(2:01 - 4th) M.O'Shaughnessy punts 48 yards to RCH End Zone Center-MSU. Touchback. PENALTY on MSU-A.Gates Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - RICH 30(1:49 - 4th) J.Brown rushed to RCH 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Talley at RCH 32.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - RICH 32(1:05 - 4th) J.Brown rushed to RCH 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Thompson J.Hall at RCH 32.
|+4 YD
3 & 8 - RICH 32(0:27 - 4th) J.Hardy rushed to RCH 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Thompson A.Willie at RCH 36.