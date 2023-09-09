|
|
|SCST
|GATECH
King gets passing attack going, leads Georgia Tech to 48-13 win over South Carolina State
ATLANTA (AP) Haynes King passed for 290 yards and four touchdowns, Jamal Haynes ran for 113 yards and one score and Georgia Tech bounced back from a season-opening loss to beat South Carolina State 48-13 on Saturday.
King, a transfer from Texas A&M, completed 21 of 29 passes before giving way to let Zach Pyron in the fourth quarter as the Yellow Jackets (1-1) churned out 578 yards of total offense.
“This week we honed in and we preached about execution,” King said. “We still left some stuff out there, and the drives we didn't finish it was up to us. We messed it up, a lack of execution right there.”
South Carolina State (0-3) has lost seven in a row and 11 of 14 after going 3-8 last season.
After blowing a 28-13 halftime lead and losing to Louisville last week at nearby Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Jackets went up 21-0 midway through the second quarter as King connected with Eric Singleton on a deep shot down the left side for a 40-yard score. Georgia Tech pushed the lead to 28-6 just before halftime as Haynes broke off a 67-yard dash down the left side to set up King's 8-yard TD pass to Brett Seither.
The Jackets went 5 for 6 in the red zone.
“That's been a whole establishment for getting that inside of our minds,” Haynes said. “Getting down there and getting the job done has been really good this week, and it's going to continue forward."
South Carolina State linebacker Aiden Webber was disqualified in the second quarter for targeting against Trey Cooley as the running back caught a 6-yard pass on the left sideline at the Bulldogs' 3-yard line. Cooley, though, lost a fumble near the goal line on the next play for a touchback, spoiling a chance for the Jackets to take an early three-touchdown lead.
Cooley made up for the mistake on the first play of the third, catching a pass in the right flat to ramble 55 yards for a TD that made it 35-6. Late in the third he scored on a run from 15 yards out to give the Jackets a 45-13 lead.
Georgia Tech's Kyle Kennard intercepted a short pass on the opening drive and ran it back 12 yards deep into South Carolina State territory. The Jackets took a 7-0 lead four plays later on Haynes' 4-yard run.
“It was actually a play we prepared for all week,” Kennard said. “We had a play designed for that all week. It was a screen, and sure enough it opened up and I saw the quarterback lift his hand off the ball, and I'm like, ‘Is he really about to throw this?’ And he threw it. So, yeah, here we are.”
Kennard recovered a fumble at the Tech 26 to thwart another drive late in the third.
THE TAKEAWAY
South Carolina State: The Bulldogs used three quarterbacks, but the passing attack never got going and finished with 91 yards. Corey Fields finished 9 for 15 through the air and managed to orchestrate a scoring drive that made it 21-6 late in the second when Kacy Fields ran in from 1 yard out. The extra-point attempt was blocked. Andre Washington and Prometheus Franklin were a combined 1 for 4.
Georgia Tech: The victory wasn't exactly an elixir. The team got some bad news in the second quarter when starting receiver Chase Lane left the game with a left leg injury and in the fourth when leading tackler Eddie Kelly had to be helped off the field as he limped to the sideline with a leg injury. Gavin Stewart, who ranked second in the Atlantic Coast Conference field-goal percentage last year after going 12 of 13, is off to a 0 for 3 start this season after missing a 47-yarder wide left late in the second. Aidan Birr converted from 30 yards in the third to make it 38-13.
LONG DELAYS
Scheduled to begin at 1 p.m., the game started 2 hours, 23 minutes late because of lightning in the area. The teams came on the field after one delay and were set to begin at 1:42, but another delay with lightning, thunder and heavy rain pushed the opening kickoff back again. The game finally ended at 6:34 p.m.
UP NEXT
South Carolina State: Hosts The Citadel on Sept. 23.
Georgia Tech: Visits No. 20 Ole Miss next Saturday.
---
|
A. Washington
7 QB
54 RuYds, RuTD
|
H. King
10 QB
290 PaYds, 4 PaTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|27
|Rushing
|7
|14
|Passing
|6
|12
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|7-15
|6-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|291
|578
|Total Plays
|61
|67
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|8.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|196
|268
|Rush Attempts
|42
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.7
|8.1
|Yards Passing
|95
|310
|Comp. - Att.
|10-19
|24-34
|Yards Per Pass
|5.0
|9.1
|Penalties - Yards
|5-27
|3-44
|Touchdowns
|2
|6
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-35.8
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|72
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|4-60
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-12
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|95
|PASS YDS
|310
|
|
|196
|RUSH YDS
|268
|
|
|291
|TOTAL YDS
|578
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Fields Jr. 2 QB
|C. Fields Jr.
|9/15
|91
|0
|1
|
P. Franklin II 21 QB
|P. Franklin II
|1/2
|4
|0
|0
|
A. Washington 7 QB
|A. Washington
|0/2
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Howell 22 RB
|J. Howell
|6
|64
|0
|47
|
A. Washington 7 QB
|A. Washington
|12
|54
|1
|17
|
J. Shaw 32 RB
|J. Shaw
|7
|32
|0
|14
|
K. Fields 20 RB
|K. Fields
|9
|23
|1
|6
|
T. Smith 10 RB
|T. Smith
|4
|18
|0
|8
|
C. Fields Jr. 2 QB
|C. Fields Jr.
|3
|6
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Bailey 86 WR
|R. Bailey
|4
|3
|40
|0
|25
|
K. Toney 5 TE
|K. Toney
|6
|4
|29
|0
|15
|
J. Smith 13 WR
|J. Smith
|2
|2
|22
|0
|13
|
S. Burgess 83 WR
|S. Burgess
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Smith 10 RB
|T. Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Johnson 12 WR
|N. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Howell 22 RB
|J. Howell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Linder 18 WR
|J. Linder
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Smith 11 LB
|A. Smith
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Brunson 28 DB
|M. Brunson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Godbolt 43 DL
|P. Godbolt
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Evans 1 DB
|J. Evans
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Burroughs 21 DB
|S. Burroughs
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kirksey 99 DL
|J. Kirksey
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Austin 33 LB
|C. Austin
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bethea 44 DB
|D. Bethea
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Watkins 9 DB
|J. Watkins
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Green Jr. 34 DL
|J. Green Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
B. Tucker 92 DL
|B. Tucker
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Barber 95 DL
|N. Barber
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 29 LB
|J. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Harry 24 DB
|K. Harry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McKinney 97 DL
|J. McKinney
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Benjamin 25 DB
|J. Benjamin
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Weber 8 LB
|A. Weber
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Magee 0 DB
|M. Magee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Allen 16 DB
|J. Allen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bradley 3 DB
|M. Bradley
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Zimmerman 30 K
|G. Zimmerman
|0/0
|0
|1/2
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Cobb 36 P
|M. Cobb
|6
|35.8
|0
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Haynes 11 RB
|J. Haynes
|9
|113
|1
|67
|
T. Cooley 0 RB
|T. Cooley
|10
|93
|1
|21
|
D. Smith 4 RB
|D. Smith
|5
|32
|0
|14
|
E. Dickens 26 RB
|E. Dickens
|6
|29
|0
|19
|
Z. Pyron 5 QB
|Z. Pyron
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
H. King 10 QB
|H. King
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Leary 6 WR
|C. Leary
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Singleton Jr. 13 WR
|E. Singleton Jr.
|6
|3
|69
|1
|40
|
T. Cooley 0 RB
|T. Cooley
|3
|2
|61
|1
|55
|
M. Rutherford 8 WR
|M. Rutherford
|6
|5
|60
|0
|19
|
D. Blaylock 12 WR
|D. Blaylock
|4
|4
|46
|1
|23
|
C. Lane 7 WR
|C. Lane
|4
|3
|36
|0
|23
|
C. Leary 6 WR
|C. Leary
|4
|3
|27
|0
|25
|
B. Seither 80 TE
|B. Seither
|1
|1
|8
|1
|8
|
J. Haynes 11 RB
|J. Haynes
|2
|2
|2
|0
|5
|
D. Smith 4 RB
|D. Smith
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
K. Wallace 16 DB
|K. Wallace
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Janneh 18 WR
|A. Janneh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Boyd 9 WR
|A. Boyd
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Oliver 4 LB
|B. Oliver
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Efford 44 LB
|K. Efford
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kennard 9 DL
|K. Kennard
|3-2
|0.0
|1
|
E. Kelly 97 DL
|E. Kelly
|2-6
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 10 DB
|K. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Moala 13 LB
|P. Moala
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Collins 43 DL
|N. Collins
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Harvey 18 DB
|A. Harvey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Biggers 88 DL
|Z. Biggers
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Harris 11 DL
|K. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. White 3 LB
|A. White
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Bryant 15 DB
|S. Bryant
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. King 14 DB
|J. King
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 27 DL
|J. Robinson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wallace 16 DB
|K. Wallace
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tatum 7 LB
|T. Tatum
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Brooks 1 DB
|L. Brooks
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Powell-Lee 5 DB
|C. Powell-Lee
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sims 0 DB
|M. Sims
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Douse 99 DL
|D. Douse
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Reuben 6 DL
|E. Reuben
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Moore 95 DL
|J. Moore
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Scott 8 DL
|M. Scott
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Lockett 55 DL
|H. Lockett
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. BlackStrain 25 WR
|J. BlackStrain
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 28 DB
|J. Brown
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Birr 93 K
|A. Birr
|2/2
|42
|2/2
|8
|
G. Stewart 88 K
|G. Stewart
|0/1
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Blaylock 12 WR
|D. Blaylock
|3
|14.0
|20
|0
|
R. Shelley 17 DB
|R. Shelley
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) G.Stewart kicks 65 yards from GT 35 to the SCS End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SCST 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Howell rushed up the middle to SCS 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Kennard at SCS 29.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - SCST 29(14:42 - 1st) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete right intended for K.Toney (L.Brooks).
|Int
3 & 6 - SCST 29(14:15 - 1st) C.Fields pass middle INTERCEPTED at SCS 27. Intercepted by K.Kennard at SCS 27. Tackled by J.Howell at SCS 15.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 15(14:06 - 1st) H.King pass right complete to SCS 15. Catch made by C.Leary at SCS 15. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by M.Brunson at SCS 16.
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - GATECH 16(13:38 - 1st) H.King pass left complete to SCS 18. Catch made by C.Lane at SCS 18. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by D.Doe at SCS 17.
|+13 YD
3 & 12 - GATECH 17(13:10 - 1st) H.King pass right complete to SCS 11. Catch made by M.Rutherford at SCS 11. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by D.Doe; M.Brunson at SCS 4.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - GATECH 4(12:44 - 1st) J.Haynes rushed right tackle to SCS End Zone for 4 yards. J.Haynes for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:28 - 1st) G.Stewart extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:28 - 1st) G.Stewart kicks 65 yards from GT 35 to the SCS End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SCST 25(12:28 - 1st) C.Fields rushed right tackle to SCS 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by Z.Biggers; E.Kelly at SCS 25.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - SCST 25(11:47 - 1st) K.Fields rushed right tackle to SCS 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Oliver; E.Kelly at SCS 29.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - SCST 29(11:00 - 1st) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete right intended for R.Bailey.
|Punt
4 & 6 - SCST 29(10:57 - 1st) M.Cobb punts 31 yards to GT 40 Center-SCS. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 40(10:50 - 1st) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete left intended for C.Lane (P.Godbolt).
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - GATECH 40(10:47 - 1st) T.Cooley rushed up the middle to SCS 46 for 14 yards. Tackled by J.Benjamin at SCS 46.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 46(10:20 - 1st) H.King pass deep middle complete to SCS 46. Catch made by M.Rutherford at SCS 46. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by SCS at SCS 27. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 27(10:08 - 1st) T.Cooley rushed right tackle to SCS 6 for 21 yards. Tackled by J.Evans; M.Brunson at SCS 6.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - GATECH 6(9:29 - 1st) H.King rushed right tackle to SCS 6 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Brunson at SCS 6.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - GATECH 6(8:58 - 1st) T.Cooley rushed up the middle to SCS 3 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Smith at SCS 3.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - GATECH 3(8:25 - 1st) H.King pass short right complete to SCS 3. Catch made by D.Blaylock at SCS 3. Gain of 3 yards. D.Blaylock for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:22 - 1st) G.Stewart extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:22 - 1st) G.Stewart kicks 65 yards from GT 35 to the SCS End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SCST 25(8:22 - 1st) A.Washington rushed up the middle to SCS 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Douse; N.Collins at SCS 31.
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - SCST 31(7:47 - 1st) T.Smith rushed left tackle to SCS 39 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Efford at SCS 39.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SCST 39(7:16 - 1st) PENALTY on SCS-N.Johnson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 15 - SCST 34(7:00 - 1st) T.Smith rushed up the middle to SCS 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Efford at SCS 40.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - SCST 40(6:25 - 1st) A.Washington rushed left tackle to SCS 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Douse; N.Collins at SCS 44.
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - SCST 44(5:37 - 1st) A.Washington rushed right tackle to GT 48 for 8 yards. Tackled by N.Collins at GT 48.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SCST 48(13:58 - 1st) K.Fields rushed right tackle to GT 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Johnson at GT 40. PENALTY on SCS-M.Umoren Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 17 - SCST 45(4:46 - 1st) K.Fields rushed up the middle to SCS 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Kennard at SCS 47.
|+1 YD
2 & 15 - SCST 47(3:59 - 1st) J.Shaw rushed left tackle to SCS 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Kelly; K.Efford at SCS 48.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - SCST 48(3:12 - 1st) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for J.Linder.
|Punt
4 & 14 - SCST 48(3:08 - 1st) M.Cobb punts 30 yards to GT 22 Center-SCS. Fair catch by D.Blaylock.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 22(3:00 - 1st) J.Haynes rushed left tackle to GT 32 for 10 yards. Tackled by B.Tucker at GT 32.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 32(2:31 - 1st) J.Haynes rushed right tackle to GT 40 for 8 yards. Tackled by S.Burroughs at GT 40.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - GATECH 40(1:58 - 1st) J.Haynes rushed right tackle to GT 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.McKinney at GT 41.
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - GATECH 41(1:21 - 1st) T.Cooley rushed up the middle to GT 48 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Kirksey at GT 48.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 48(0:39 - 1st) H.King pass right complete to GT 46. Catch made by E.Singleton at GT 46. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Benjamin; A.Weber at SCS 43.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - GATECH 43(0:08 - 1st) T.Cooley rushed up the middle to SCS 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Bradley; B.Tucker at SCS 37.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 37(15:00 - 2nd) H.King pass left complete to SCS 22. Catch made by C.Lane at SCS 22. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by M.Bradley; J.Benjamin at SCS 14.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 14(14:31 - 2nd) T.Cooley rushed left tackle to SCS 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Green at SCS 11.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - GATECH 11(13:58 - 2nd) H.King pass left complete to SCS 10. Catch made by T.Cooley at SCS 10. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Weber at SCS 5. PENALTY on SCS-A.Weber Defensive Targeting 2 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - GATECH 2(13:47 - 2nd) T.Cooley rushed up the middle to SCS 1 for 1 yards. T.Cooley FUMBLES forced by SCS. Fumble RECOVERED by SCS-SCS at SCS 1. Tackled by GT at SCS 1. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - SCST 20(13:32 - 2nd) A.Washington rushed up the middle to SCS 37 for 17 yards. Tackled by J.King; L.Brooks at SCS 37.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - SCST 37(12:43 - 2nd) A.Washington rushed up the middle to SCS 33 for -4 yards. Tackled by K.Harris at SCS 33.
|-1 YD
2 & 14 - SCST 33(12:11 - 2nd) A.Washington rushed right tackle to SCS 32 for -1 yards. A.Washington FUMBLES out of bounds.
|+6 YD
3 & 15 - SCST 32(12:02 - 2nd) A.Washington rushed left tackle to SCS 38 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Wallace at SCS 38.
|Punt
4 & 9 - SCST 38(11:27 - 2nd) M.Cobb punts 44 yards to GT 18 Center-SCS. D.Blaylock returned punt from the GT 18. Tackled by J.Jones at GT 38.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 38(10:46 - 2nd) H.King pass deep right complete to GT 45. Catch made by C.Lane at GT 45. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Allen; S.Burroughs at SCS 48.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 48(10:09 - 2nd) H.King pass complete to SCS 48. Catch made by J.Haynes at SCS 48. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by SCS at SCS 43.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - GATECH 43(9:35 - 2nd) J.Haynes rushed right tackle to SCS 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Tucker; C.Austin at SCS 37.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 37(9:25 - 2nd) H.King pass right complete to SCS 41. Catch made by J.Haynes at SCS 41. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by C.Austin at SCS 40.
|+40 YD
2 & 13 - GATECH 40(8:51 - 2nd) H.King pass deep left complete to SCS 2. Catch made by E.Singleton at SCS 2. Gain of 40 yards. E.Singleton for 40 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:30 - 2nd) G.Stewart extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:30 - 2nd) G.Stewart kicks 65 yards from GT 35 to the SCS End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SCST 25(8:30 - 2nd) K.Fields rushed up the middle to SCS 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Powell-Lee; T.Tatum at SCS 30.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - SCST 30(7:59 - 2nd) K.Fields rushed up the middle to SCS 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by H.Lockett; K.Efford at SCS 32.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - SCST 32(7:18 - 2nd) A.Washington rushed right tackle to SCS 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Kelly at SCS 34.
|Punt
4 & 1 - SCST 34(6:31 - 2nd) M.Cobb punts 33 yards to GT 33 Center-SCS. D.Blaylock returned punt from the GT 33. Tackled by S.Burroughs; J.Jones at GT 36.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 36(6:16 - 2nd) D.Smith rushed up the middle to GT 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by P.Godbolt at GT 38.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - GATECH 38(5:17 - 2nd) H.King pass left complete to GT 38. Catch made by D.Blaylock at GT 38. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by SCS at GT 44.
|+14 YD
3 & 2 - GATECH 44(4:56 - 2nd) D.Smith rushed up the middle to SCS 42 for 14 yards. Tackled by M.Magee at SCS 42. PENALTY on GT-D.Smith Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - GATECH 43(4:34 - 2nd) D.Smith rushed left tackle to GT 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Doe at GT 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 48(4:03 - 2nd) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete deep left intended for E.Singleton.
|+25 YD
2 & 10 - GATECH 48(3:47 - 2nd) H.King pass short middle complete to GT 48. Catch made by C.Leary at GT 48. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by A.Smith at SCS 27.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 27(3:19 - 2nd) C.Leary rushed right tackle to SCS 30 for -3 yards. Tackled by S.Burroughs at SCS 30.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - GATECH 30(2:53 - 2nd) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete middle intended for E.Singleton (J.Evans).
|No Gain
3 & 13 - GATECH 30(2:51 - 2nd) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete right intended for A.Janneh (D.Simmons).
|No Good
4 & 13 - GATECH 37(2:44 - 2nd) G.Stewart 47 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-GT Holder-GT.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 30(2:38 - 2nd) C.Fields pass right complete to SCS 30. Catch made by K.Toney at SCS 30. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by M.Sims; E.Kelly at SCS 33.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - GATECH 33(1:54 - 2nd) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete right intended for J.Howell.
|+25 YD
3 & 7 - GATECH 33(1:34 - 2nd) C.Fields pass short right complete to SCS 38. Catch made by R.Bailey at SCS 38. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by E.Reuben; J.King at GT 42.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 42(1:25 - 2nd) C.Fields pass right complete to GT 36. Catch made by R.Bailey at GT 36. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by GT at GT 35.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - GATECH 35(1:19 - 2nd) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete deep right intended for K.Toney.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - GATECH 35(1:12 - 2nd) C.Fields pass deep left complete to GT 36. Catch made by K.Toney at GT 36. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.King at GT 29.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - GATECH 29(1:05 - 2nd) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete deep right intended for J.Linder. PENALTY on GT-M.Sims Defensive Pass Interference 14 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 14(0:57 - 2nd) C.Fields pass middle complete to GT 14. Catch made by J.Smith at GT 14. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - GATECH 1(0:46 - 2nd) K.Fields rushed up the middle to GT End Zone for 1 yards. K.Fields for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(0:34 - 2nd) G.Zimmerman extra point is blocked.
|Penalty
|(0:34 - 2nd) PENALTY on GT-D.Douse Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(0:34 - 2nd) M.Cobb kicks 50 yards from SCS 50 to the GT End Zone. Touchback.
|+67 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(0:34 - 2nd) J.Haynes rushed up the middle to SCS 8 for 67 yards. Tackled by M.Brunson at SCS 8.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - GATECH 8(0:20 - 2nd) H.King pass left complete to SCS 8. Catch made by B.Seither at SCS 8. Gain of 8 yards. B.Seither for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:16 - 2nd) G.Stewart extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(0:16 - 2nd) G.Stewart kicks 65 yards from GT 35 to the SCS End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(0:16 - 2nd) C.Fields kneels at the SCS 24.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Cobb kicks 51 yards from SCS 35 to the GT 14. J.Haynes returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Cobb at GT 45.
|+55 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 45(14:53 - 3rd) H.King pass right complete to GT 40. Catch made by T.Cooley at GT 40. Gain of 55 yards. T.Cooley for 55 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:42 - 3rd) A.Birr extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:42 - 3rd) G.Stewart kicks 65 yards from GT 35 to the SCS End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SCST 25(14:42 - 3rd) C.Fields rushed up the middle to SCS 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Kennard; M.Scott at SCS 31.
|+14 YD
2 & 4 - SCST 31(14:12 - 3rd) A.Washington rushed up the middle to SCS 45 for 14 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks; E.Kelly at SCS 45.
|+47 YD
1 & 10 - SCST 45(13:30 - 3rd) J.Howell rushed left tackle to GT 8 for 47 yards. Tackled by A.Harvey at GT 8.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - SCST 8(12:42 - 3rd) K.Fields rushed up the middle to GT 7 for 1 yards. Tackled by P.Moala; E.Kelly at GT 7.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - SCST 7(12:01 - 3rd) K.Fields rushed up the middle to GT 1 for 6 yards. Tackled by E.Kelly at GT 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - SCST 1(11:43 - 3rd) A.Washington rushed up the middle to GT End Zone for 1 yards. A.Washington for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:39 - 3rd) G.Zimmerman extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:39 - 3rd) G.Zimmerman kicks 57 yards from SCS 35 to the GT 8. C.Leary returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Austin at GT 32.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 32(11:33 - 3rd) H.King pass deep middle complete to GT 30. Catch made by M.Rutherford at GT 30. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by A.Smith at GT 47.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 47(11:09 - 3rd) H.King pass right complete to GT 45. Catch made by D.Blaylock at GT 45. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by D.Bethea at SCS 30.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 30(10:46 - 3rd) J.Haynes rushed up the middle to SCS 15 for 15 yards. Tackled by A.Smith at SCS 15.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 15(10:18 - 3rd) J.Haynes rushed right tackle to SCS 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by P.Godbolt at SCS 12.
|-1 YD
2 & 7 - GATECH 12(9:50 - 3rd) J.Haynes rushed up the middle to SCS 13 for -1 yards. Tackled by N.Barber; A.Smith at SCS 13.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - GATECH 13(9:30 - 3rd) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete left intended for A.Boyd.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - GATECH 20(9:26 - 3rd) A.Birr 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-GT Holder-GT.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:22 - 3rd) G.Stewart kicks 65 yards from GT 35 to the SCS End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SCST 25(9:22 - 3rd) J.Howell rushed up the middle to SCS 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by Z.Biggers; J.Moore at SCS 29.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - SCST 29(8:42 - 3rd) J.Howell rushed up the middle to SCS 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Oliver at SCS 31.
|+9 YD
3 & 4 - SCST 31(7:59 - 3rd) C.Fields pass short middle complete to SCS 35. Catch made by J.Smith at SCS 35. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Efford at SCS 40.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SCST 40(7:13 - 3rd) J.Howell rushed right tackle to SCS 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks; K.Efford at SCS 45.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - SCST 45(6:35 - 3rd) C.Fields pass left complete to SCS 45. Catch made by R.Bailey at SCS 45. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SCST 47(6:01 - 3rd) C.Fields rushed up the middle to GT 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Oliver at GT 47.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - SCST 47(5:00 - 3rd) K.Fields rushed right tackle to GT 48 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Oliver at GT 48.
|+15 YD
3 & 11 - SCST 48(4:21 - 3rd) C.Fields pass right complete to GT 48. Catch made by K.Toney at GT 48. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Johnson at GT 33.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SCST 33(3:42 - 3rd) C.Fields pass short right complete to GT 31. Catch made by K.Toney at GT 31. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Tatum at GT 28.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - SCST 28(3:08 - 3rd) J.Howell rushed right tackle to GT 26 for 2 yards. J.Howell FUMBLES forced by K.Kennard. Fumble RECOVERED by GT-K.Kennard at GT 26. Tackled by SCS at GT 26.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 26(3:01 - 3rd) H.King pass middle complete to GT 24. Catch made by C.Leary at GT 24. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by M.Brunson at GT 29.
|+14 YD
2 & 7 - GATECH 29(2:28 - 3rd) H.King pass short middle complete to GT 34. Catch made by M.Rutherford at GT 34. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at GT 43.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 43(1:57 - 3rd) T.Cooley rushed right tackle to SCS 41 for 16 yards. Tackled by C.Austin at SCS 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 41(1:20 - 3rd) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete deep middle intended for E.Singleton.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - GATECH 41(1:15 - 3rd) T.Cooley rushed up the middle to SCS 34 for 7 yards. Tackled by N.Barber at SCS 34.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - GATECH 34(0:41 - 3rd) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete right intended for C.Leary.
|+14 YD
4 & 3 - GATECH 34(0:40 - 3rd) H.King pass right complete to SCS 34. Catch made by D.Blaylock at SCS 34. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Evans at SCS 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 20(0:20 - 3rd) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete left intended for T.Cooley. The Replay Official reviewed the backward pass and the play was upheld.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - GATECH 20(0:16 - 3rd) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete deep right intended for GT. PENALTY on SCS-P.Godbolt Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+15 YD
2 & 5 - GATECH 15(0:10 - 3rd) T.Cooley rushed up the middle to SCS End Zone for 15 yards. T.Cooley for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:05 - 3rd) A.Birr extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:05 - 3rd) G.Stewart kicks 65 yards from GT 35 to the SCS End Zone. Touchback.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - SCST 25(0:05 - 3rd) J.Shaw rushed right tackle to SCS 39 for 14 yards. Tackled by P.Moala at SCS 39.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SCST 39(15:00 - 4th) A.Washington rushed right tackle to SCS 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by Z.Biggers at SCS 41.
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - SCST 41(14:28 - 4th) T.Smith rushed right tackle to SCS 39 for -2 yards. Tackled by P.Moala at SCS 39.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - SCST 39(13:41 - 4th) A.Washington steps back to pass. A.Washington pass incomplete middle intended for T.Smith.
|Punt
4 & 10 - SCST 39(13:37 - 4th) M.Cobb punts 40 yards to GT 21 Center-SCS. D.Blaylock returned punt from the GT 21. Tackled by J.Jones at GT 40.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 40(13:15 - 4th) Z.Pyron rushed up the middle to GT 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by SCS at GT 44.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - GATECH 44(12:45 - 4th) D.Smith rushed right tackle to SCS 46 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at SCS 46.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 46(12:08 - 4th) Z.Pyron pass right complete to SCS 47. Catch made by D.Smith at SCS 47. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at SCS 45.
|+20 YD
2 & 9 - GATECH 45(11:31 - 4th) Z.Pyron pass deep left complete to SCS 45. Catch made by E.Singleton at SCS 45. Gain of 20 yards. E.Singleton ran out of bounds.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(11:02 - 4th) D.Smith rushed right tackle to SCS 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Bethea; J.Jones at SCS 24.
|-1 YD
2 & 9 - GATECH 24(10:00 - 4th) Z.Pyron pass short left complete to SCS 21. Catch made by M.Rutherford at SCS 21. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by P.Godbolt at SCS 25.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - GATECH 25(9:48 - 4th) Z.Pyron steps back to pass. Z.Pyron pass incomplete deep right intended for M.Rutherford.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - GATECH 32(9:36 - 4th) A.Birr 42 yard field goal attempt is good Center-GT Holder-GT.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:33 - 4th) G.Stewart kicks 65 yards from GT 35 to the SCS End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SCST 25(9:33 - 4th) J.Shaw rushed up the middle to SCS 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Oliver at SCS 33.
|-1 YD
2 & 2 - SCST 33(8:43 - 4th) A.Washington rushed left tackle to SCS 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by H.Lockett; K.Kennard at SCS 32.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - SCST 32(8:16 - 4th) T.Smith rushed up the middle to SCS 38 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.White at SCS 38.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SCST 38(7:51 - 4th) J.Shaw rushed up the middle to SCS 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.White; J.Robinson at SCS 40.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - SCST 40(7:07 - 4th) J.Shaw rushed up the middle to SCS 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Bryant at SCS 43.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - SCST 43(6:24 - 4th) A.Washington steps back to pass. A.Washington pass incomplete deep right intended for N.Johnson.
|Penalty
4 & 5 - SCST 43(6:16 - 4th) PENALTY on SCS-SCS Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 10 - SCST 38(6:16 - 4th) M.Cobb punts 37 yards to GT 25 Center-SCS. R.Shelley returned punt from the GT 25. Tackled by SCS at GT 43.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 43(6:05 - 4th) E.Dickens rushed left tackle to GT 40 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Kirksey at GT 40.
|Int
2 & 13 - GATECH 40(5:27 - 4th) Z.Pyron pass left INTERCEPTED at GT 38. Intercepted by J.Green at GT 38. Tackled by GT at GT 38.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SCST 38(5:19 - 4th) J.Shaw rushed up the middle to GT 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at GT 38.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - SCST 38(4:42 - 4th) J.Shaw rushed up the middle to GT 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Collins; K.Efford at GT 34.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - SCST 34(3:51 - 4th) P.Franklin steps back to pass. P.Franklin pass incomplete deep left intended for T.Houston.
|+4 YD
4 & 6 - SCST 34(3:47 - 4th) P.Franklin pass short middle complete to GT 34. Catch made by S.Burgess at GT 34. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by S.Bryant; J.BlackStrain at GT 30.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 30(3:42 - 4th) E.Dickens rushed up the middle to GT 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Watkins; A.Smith at GT 30.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - GATECH 30(2:57 - 4th) E.Dickens rushed left tackle to GT 40 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Watkins at GT 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 40(2:05 - 4th) E.Dickens rushed up the middle to GT 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Watkins; J.Kirksey at GT 40.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - GATECH 40(1:23 - 4th) E.Dickens rushed right tackle to GT 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Barber; A.Smith at GT 43.
|+19 YD
3 & 7 - GATECH 43(0:31 - 4th) E.Dickens rushed up the middle to SCS 38 for 19 yards. Tackled by K.Harry at SCS 38.