|
|
|SELOU
|SALA
Harris, Webb lead South Alabama to 35-17 win over SE Louisiana
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) Carter Bradley threw for 258 yards and a touchdown, La'Damian Webb ran for two scores and South Alabama overcame a slow start to beat Southeast Louisiana 35-17 on Saturday.
The Jaguars (1-1) were locked in a 7-7 tie after a pair of punts and an interception on their first possession of the third quarter but they scored on four straight possessions to pull away from their FCS opponent, who tacked on 10 late points.
Webb's fist touchdown tied the game at 7 and his second, a 13-yard scamper, started the second-half onslaught.
Webb ran for 81 yards on seven carries. Kentrel Bullock had 82 on 14 with an 8-yard TD to make it 21-7. Bradley and Caullin Lacy teamed up for an 84-yard catch-and-run in the opening seconds of the fourth quarter. Lacy had eight catches for 138 yards.
The Jaguars ended up with 509 yards, 322 in the second half.
The Lions (0-2) had 412 yards, 350 passing. Ivan Drobacky opened the scoring with a 4-yard reception from Zach Clement to cap a 93-yard drive. Harlan Dixon closed the scoring with a 1-yard plunge at the end of an 80-yard drive.
--- AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|23
|Rushing
|3
|11
|Passing
|16
|12
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-10
|6-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|3-3
|Total Net Yards
|412
|512
|Total Plays
|63
|61
|Avg Gain
|6.5
|8.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|58
|245
|Rush Attempts
|27
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.1
|6.8
|Yards Passing
|354
|267
|Comp. - Att.
|25-36
|19-25
|Yards Per Pass
|9.0
|10.7
|Penalties - Yards
|7-55
|6-80
|Touchdowns
|2
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|4
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-36.3
|2-41.0
|Return Yards
|-45
|-17
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1--45
|1--17
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|354
|PASS YDS
|267
|
|
|58
|RUSH YDS
|245
|
|
|412
|TOTAL YDS
|512
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Z. Clement 13 QB
|Z. Clement
|10/15
|181
|0
|0
|
E. Sawyer 17 QB
|E. Sawyer
|15/21
|173
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Graham Jr. 8 RB
|R. Graham Jr.
|10
|34
|0
|9
|
Z. Clement 13 QB
|Z. Clement
|3
|19
|0
|12
|
H. Dixon 3 RB
|H. Dixon
|10
|13
|1
|4
|
M. Williams 86 WR
|M. Williams
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
E. Sawyer 17 QB
|E. Sawyer
|3
|-14
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Lewis 9 WR
|D. Lewis
|8
|7
|81
|0
|20
|
D. Hugley 80 WR
|D. Hugley
|1
|1
|76
|0
|76
|
H. Dixon 3 RB
|H. Dixon
|8
|5
|65
|0
|33
|
M. Williams 86 WR
|M. Williams
|4
|3
|41
|0
|21
|
B. Sharp 5 TE
|B. Sharp
|2
|2
|29
|0
|16
|
C. Pierce 18 DB
|C. Pierce
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
X. Hill 16 WR
|X. Hill
|2
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
I. Drobocky 38 TE
|I. Drobocky
|2
|2
|9
|1
|5
|
C. Lorio 82 WR
|C. Lorio
|2
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
J. Logan 15 TE
|J. Logan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Legette 6 DB
|T. Legette
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Callaghan 41 K
|R. Callaghan
|1/1
|29
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Dunlap 26 P
|A. Dunlap
|4
|36.3
|2
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Bradley 2 QB
|C. Bradley
|18/24
|264
|1
|1
|
G. Lopez 7 QB
|G. Lopez
|1/1
|3
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Webb 3 RB
|L. Webb
|8
|83
|2
|33
|
K. Bullock 14 RB
|K. Bullock
|13
|77
|1
|34
|
M. Lee Jr. 29 RB
|M. Lee Jr.
|12
|66
|1
|13
|
P. Martin 22 RB
|P. Martin
|3
|19
|0
|14
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Lacy 4 WR
|C. Lacy
|10
|8
|140
|1
|85
|
D. Voisin 9 WR
|D. Voisin
|4
|4
|70
|0
|29
|
K. Bullock 14 RB
|K. Bullock
|1
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
J. Pritchett 12 WR
|J. Pritchett
|4
|2
|16
|0
|10
|
L. Sefcik 88 TE
|L. Sefcik
|2
|2
|15
|0
|9
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Strong Jr. 55 DL
|M. Strong Jr.
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
Y. Banks 8 S
|Y. Banks
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Guajardo 36 K
|D. Guajardo
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Martin 87 P
|J. Martin
|2
|41.0
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Pritchett 12 WR
|J. Pritchett
|1
|26.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) SAB kicks 40 yards from SAB 35 to the SEL 25. SEL returns the kickoff. Tackled by SAB at SEL 29.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SELOU 29(14:53 - 1st) PENALTY on SEL-SEL False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 15 - SELOU 24(14:53 - 1st) R.Graham rushed to SEL 33 for 9 yards. Tackled by SAB at SEL 33.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - SELOU 33(14:19 - 1st) M.Williams rushed to SEL 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by SAB at SEL 39.
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - SELOU 39(13:27 - 1st) R.Graham rushed to SEL 47 for 8 yards. Tackled by SAB at SEL 47.
|Sack
1 & 10 - SELOU 47(13:00 - 1st) E.Sawyer steps back to pass. E.Sawyer sacked at SEL 40 for -7 yards (SAB)
|+15 YD
2 & 17 - SELOU 40(12:26 - 1st) E.Sawyer pass complete to SEL 40. Catch made by D.Lewis at SEL 40. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 45.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - SELOU 45(11:54 - 1st) R.Graham rushed to SAB 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 42.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SELOU 42(11:19 - 1st) H.Dixon rushed to SAB 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 39.
|-1 YD
2 & 7 - SELOU 39(10:54 - 1st) E.Sawyer pass complete to SAB 39. Catch made by H.Dixon at SAB 39. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 40.
|+18 YD
3 & 8 - SELOU 40(10:19 - 1st) E.Sawyer pass complete to SAB 40. Catch made by D.Lewis at SAB 40. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 22.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - SELOU 22(9:41 - 1st) R.Graham rushed to SAB 24 for -2 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 24.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - SELOU 24(9:06 - 1st) E.Sawyer steps back to pass. E.Sawyer pass incomplete intended for H.Dixon.
|Penalty
3 & 12 - SELOU 24(8:39 - 1st) E.Sawyer steps back to pass. E.Sawyer pass incomplete intended for SEL. PENALTY on SEL-J.Bell Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 22 - SELOU 34(8:31 - 1st) E.Sawyer steps back to pass. E.Sawyer pass incomplete intended for H.Dixon.
|Punt
4 & 22 - SELOU 34(8:29 - 1st) A.Dunlap punts 30 yards to SAB 4 Center-SEL. Downed by SEL.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 4(8:20 - 1st) M.Lee rushed to SAB 12 for 8 yards. Tackled by SEL at SAB 12.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - SALA 12(7:58 - 1st) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for C.Lacy.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - SALA 12(7:49 - 1st) M.Lee rushed to SAB 12 for 0 yards. Tackled by SEL at SAB 12.
|Punt
4 & 2 - SALA 12(7:09 - 1st) J.Martin punts 38 yards to SAB 50 Center-SAB. Fair catch by H.Dixon.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - SELOU 50(7:02 - 1st) E.Sawyer pass complete to SAB 50. Catch made by H.Dixon at SAB 50. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 40.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SELOU 40(6:19 - 1st) H.Dixon rushed to SAB 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 39.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SELOU 39(5:55 - 1st) E.Sawyer steps back to pass. E.Sawyer pass incomplete intended for D.Hugley. PENALTY on SEL-SEL Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 15 - SELOU 44(5:44 - 1st) H.Dixon rushed to SAB 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 42.
|+13 YD
2 & 13 - SELOU 42(5:28 - 1st) E.Sawyer pass complete to SAB 42. Catch made by H.Dixon at SAB 42. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SELOU 29(4:49 - 1st) E.Sawyer steps back to pass. E.Sawyer pass incomplete intended for D.Lewis.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - SELOU 29(4:43 - 1st) E.Sawyer pass complete to SAB 29. Catch made by D.Lewis at SAB 29. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 17.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SELOU 17(4:10 - 1st) R.Graham rushed to SAB 10 for 7 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 10.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - SELOU 10(3:39 - 1st) R.Graham rushed to SAB 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 9.
|+8 YD
3 & Goal - SELOU 9(3:09 - 1st) R.Graham rushed to SAB 1 for 8 yards. R.Graham FUMBLES forced by SAB. Fumble RECOVERED by SAB-W.Miller at SAB End Zone. Tackled by SEL at SAB End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 20(2:56 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 20. Catch made by SAB at SAB 20. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by SEL at SAB 22.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - SALA 22(2:12 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 22. Catch made by C.Lacy at SAB 22. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by SEL at SAB 26.
|+21 YD
3 & 4 - SALA 26(1:52 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 26. Catch made by K.Bullock at SAB 26. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by SEL at SAB 47.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 47(1:13 - 1st) K.Bullock rushed to SEL 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by SEL at SEL 48.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - SALA 48(0:37 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to SEL 48. Catch made by L.Sefcik at SEL 48. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by SEL at SEL 39.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 39(0:00 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to SEL 39. Catch made by D.Voisin at SEL 39. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by SEL at SEL 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 25(15:00 - 2nd) K.Bullock rushed to SEL 23 for yards. Tackled by SEL at SEL 23. PENALTY on SAB-R.Smith Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 20 - SALA 35(14:38 - 2nd) K.Bullock rushed to SEL 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by SEL at SEL 30.
|Penalty
2 & 15 - SALA 26(14:00 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to SEL 30. Catch made by D.Voisin at SEL 30. Gain of yards. Tackled by SEL at SEL 26. PENALTY on SAB-SAB Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-5 YD
2 & 30 - SALA 46(13:46 - 2nd) K.Bullock rushed to SAB 49 for -5 yards. Tackled by SEL at SAB 49.
3 & 35 - SALA(13:06 - 2nd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for SAB. PENALTY on SAB-J.McCulloch Offensive Holding 10 yards declined. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 35 - SALA 49(13:02 - 2nd) J.Martin punts 44 yards to SEL 7 Center-SAB. Downed by R.Fletcher.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - SELOU 7(12:44 - 2nd) E.Sawyer pass complete to SEL 7. Catch made by C.Pierce at SEL 7. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by SAB at SEL 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SELOU 25(12:08 - 2nd) H.Dixon rushed to SEL 29 for yards. Tackled by SAB at SEL 29. PENALTY on SEL-SEL Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 20 - SELOU 15(11:46 - 2nd) Z.Clement rushed to SEL 27 for 12 yards. Tackled by SAB at SEL 27.
|+20 YD
2 & 8 - SELOU 27(11:06 - 2nd) E.Sawyer pass complete to SEL 27. Catch made by D.Lewis at SEL 27. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by SAB at SEL 47.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SELOU 47(10:33 - 2nd) H.Dixon rushed to SEL 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by SAB at SEL 48.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - SELOU 48(10:18 - 2nd) H.Dixon rushed to SAB 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 48.
|+11 YD
3 & 5 - SELOU 48(9:29 - 2nd) E.Sawyer pass complete to SAB 48. Catch made by M.Williams at SAB 48. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 37.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SELOU 37(8:22 - 2nd) E.Sawyer pass complete to SAB 37. Catch made by C.Lorio at SAB 37. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 34.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - SELOU 34(7:51 - 2nd) E.Sawyer steps back to pass. E.Sawyer pass incomplete intended for M.Williams. PENALTY on SAB-SAB Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - SELOU 19(7:46 - 2nd) R.Graham rushed to SAB 21 for -2 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 21.
|-1 YD
2 & 12 - SELOU 21(7:13 - 2nd) E.Sawyer scrambles to SAB 22 for -1 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 22.
|+13 YD
3 & 13 - SELOU 22(6:45 - 2nd) E.Sawyer pass complete to SAB 22. Catch made by X.Hill at SAB 22. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 9.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - SELOU 9(6:07 - 2nd) Z.Clement rushed to SAB 4 for 5 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 4.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - SELOU 4(5:30 - 2nd) E.Sawyer pass complete to SAB 4. Catch made by I.Drobocky at SAB 4. Gain of 4 yards. I.Drobocky for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:25 - 2nd) R.Callaghan extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:25 - 2nd) A.Mahler kicks 65 yards from SEL 35 to the SAB End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 25(5:25 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 25. Catch made by C.Lacy at SAB 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by SEL at SAB 31.
|+29 YD
2 & 4 - SALA 31(4:56 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 31. Catch made by D.Voisin at SAB 31. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by SEL at SEL 40.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SALA 40(4:35 - 2nd) PENALTY on SEL-SEL Encroachment 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+33 YD
1 & 5 - SALA 35(4:23 - 2nd) L.Webb rushed to SEL 2 for 33 yards. Tackled by SEL at SEL 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - SALA 2(4:04 - 2nd) L.Webb rushed to SEL End Zone for 2 yards. L.Webb for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:02 - 2nd) D.Guajardo extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:02 - 2nd) SAB kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to the SEL End Zone. C.Zuell returns the kickoff. Tackled by SAB at SEL 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SELOU 18(3:57 - 2nd) H.Dixon rushed to SEL 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by SAB at SEL 18.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - SELOU 18(3:33 - 2nd) E.Sawyer pass complete to SEL 18. Catch made by B.Sharp at SEL 18. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by SAB at SEL 31.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - SELOU 31(2:51 - 2nd) E.Sawyer pass complete to SEL 31. Catch made by SEL at SEL 31. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by SAB at SEL 45.
|Int
1 & 10 - SELOU 45(2:12 - 2nd) E.Sawyer pass INTERCEPTED at SEL 45. Intercepted by Y.Banks at SEL 45. Tackled by SEL at SAB 38.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 38(1:49 - 2nd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for C.Lacy.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - SALA 38(1:41 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 38. Catch made by J.Pritchett at SAB 38. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by SEL at SAB 44.
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - SALA 44(0:56 - 2nd) L.Webb rushed to SAB 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by SEL at SAB 46.
|+6 YD
4 & 2 - SALA 46(0:47 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 46. Catch made by C.Lacy at SAB 46. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by SEL at SEL 48.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SALA 48(0:34 - 2nd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for L.Sefcik. PENALTY on SAB-SAB Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 25 - SALA 37(0:34 - 2nd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for J.Pritchett.
|+8 YD
2 & 25 - SALA 37(0:28 - 2nd) M.Lee rushed to SAB 45 for 8 yards. Tackled by SEL at SAB 45.
|+34 YD
3 & 17 - SALA 45(0:03 - 2nd) K.Bullock rushed to SEL 21 for 34 yards. Tackled by SEL at SEL 21.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) A.Mahler kicks 65 yards from SEL 35 to the SAB End Zone. J.Pritchett returns the kickoff. Tackled by SEL at SAB 26.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 26(14:55 - 3rd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 26. Catch made by J.Pritchett at SAB 26. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by SEL at SAB 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 36(14:34 - 3rd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for SAB.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SALA 36(14:28 - 3rd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for J.Pritchett.
|Int
3 & 10 - SALA 36(14:23 - 3rd) C.Bradley pass INTERCEPTED at SAB 36. Intercepted by T.Legette at SAB 36. Tackled by SAB at SEL 19.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - SELOU 19(14:09 - 3rd) E.Sawyer steps back to pass. E.Sawyer sacked at SEL 13 for -6 yards (M.Strong)
|-1 YD
2 & 16 - SELOU 13(13:25 - 3rd) H.Dixon rushed to SEL 12 for -1 yards. Tackled by SAB at SEL 12.
|+10 YD
3 & 17 - SELOU 12(12:56 - 3rd) E.Sawyer pass complete to SEL 12. Catch made by H.Dixon at SEL 12. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by SAB at SEL 22.
|Punt
4 & 7 - SELOU 22(12:09 - 3rd) A.Dunlap punts 52 yards to SAB 26 Center-SEL. Fair catch by C.Lacy.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 26(12:00 - 3rd) L.Webb rushed to SAB 43 for 17 yards. Tackled by SEL at SAB 43.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 43(11:29 - 3rd) L.Webb rushed to SAB 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by SEL at SAB 48.
|+17 YD
2 & 5 - SALA 48(11:02 - 3rd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 48. Catch made by D.Voisin at SAB 48. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by SEL at SEL 35.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 35(10:11 - 3rd) L.Webb rushed to SEL 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by SEL at SEL 32.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - SALA 32(9:41 - 3rd) C.Bradley pass complete to SEL 32. Catch made by C.Lacy at SEL 32. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by SEL at SEL 23.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 23(9:13 - 3rd) C.Bradley pass complete to SEL 23. Catch made by D.Voisin at SEL 23. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by SEL at SEL 13.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 13(9:07 - 3rd) L.Webb rushed to SEL End Zone for 13 yards. L.Webb for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:50 - 3rd) D.Guajardo extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:50 - 3rd) SAB kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to the SEL End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SELOU 25(8:50 - 3rd) E.Sawyer steps back to pass. E.Sawyer pass incomplete intended for SEL.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - SELOU 25(8:43 - 3rd) R.Graham rushed to SEL 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by SAB at SEL 27.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - SELOU 27(8:02 - 3rd) E.Sawyer steps back to pass. E.Sawyer pass incomplete intended for J.Logan.
|Punt
4 & 8 - SELOU 27(7:56 - 3rd) A.Dunlap punts 34 yards to SAB 39 Center-SEL. Downed by SEL.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 39(7:44 - 3rd) M.Lee rushed to SAB 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by SEL at SAB 43.
|+13 YD
2 & 6 - SALA 43(7:19 - 3rd) M.Lee rushed to SEL 44 for 13 yards. Tackled by SEL at SEL 44.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 44(6:56 - 3rd) C.Bradley pass complete to SEL 44. Catch made by C.Lacy at SEL 44. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by SEL at SEL 25.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 25(6:38 - 3rd) M.Lee rushed to SEL 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by SEL at SEL 24.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - SALA 24(6:10 - 3rd) M.Lee rushed to SEL 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by SEL at SEL 22.
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - SALA 22(5:30 - 3rd) C.Bradley pass complete to SEL 22. Catch made by C.Lacy at SEL 22. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by SEL at SEL 14.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 14(4:59 - 3rd) K.Bullock rushed to SEL 15 for -1 yards. Tackled by SEL at SEL 15.
|+7 YD
2 & 11 - SALA 15(4:23 - 3rd) K.Bullock rushed to SEL 8 for 7 yards. Tackled by SEL at SEL 8.
|+8 YD
3 & Goal - SALA 8(3:56 - 3rd) K.Bullock rushed to SEL End Zone for 8 yards. K.Bullock for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:52 - 3rd) D.Guajardo extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:52 - 3rd) SAB kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to the SEL End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SELOU 25(3:52 - 3rd) Z.Clement rushed to SEL 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by SAB at SEL 27.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - SELOU 27(3:08 - 3rd) Z.Clement steps back to pass. Z.Clement pass incomplete intended for SEL.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - SELOU 27(2:57 - 3rd) Z.Clement steps back to pass. Z.Clement pass incomplete intended for SEL. PENALTY on SAB-K.Jacobs Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SELOU 42(2:52 - 3rd) H.Dixon rushed to SEL 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by SAB at SEL 45.
|+16 YD
2 & 7 - SELOU 45(2:13 - 3rd) Z.Clement pass complete to SEL 45. Catch made by B.Sharp at SEL 45. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 39.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SELOU 39(1:45 - 3rd) H.Dixon rushed to SAB 40 for -1 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 40.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - SELOU 40(1:13 - 3rd) Z.Clement steps back to pass. Z.Clement pass incomplete intended for X.Hill.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - SELOU 40(1:07 - 3rd) Z.Clement steps back to pass. Z.Clement pass incomplete intended for H.Dixon.
|Punt
4 & 11 - SELOU 40(1:02 - 3rd) A.Dunlap punts 29 yards to SAB 11 Center-SEL. Fair catch by C.Lacy.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 11(0:55 - 3rd) K.Bullock rushed to SAB 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by SEL at SAB 13.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - SALA 13(0:23 - 3rd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 13. Catch made by C.Lacy at SAB 13. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by SEL at SAB 16.
|+85 YD
3 & 6 - SALA 15(15:00 - 4th) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 15. Catch made by C.Lacy at SAB 15. Gain of 85 yards. C.Lacy for 85 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:44 - 4th) D.Guajardo extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:44 - 4th) SAB kicks 61 yards from SAB 35 to the SEL 4. C.Pierce returns the kickoff. Tackled by SAB at SEL 22. PENALTY on SEL-SEL Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+76 YD
1 & 10 - SELOU 12(14:29 - 4th) Z.Clement pass complete to SEL 12. Catch made by D.Hugley at SEL 12. Gain of 76 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 12.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SELOU 12(14:16 - 4th) R.Graham rushed to SAB 11 for 0 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 11. PENALTY on SEL-J.Logan Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+9 YD
1 & 20 - SELOU 22(13:54 - 4th) Z.Clement pass complete to SAB 22. Catch made by D.Lewis at SAB 22. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 13.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - SELOU 13(13:12 - 4th) Z.Clement steps back to pass. Z.Clement pass incomplete intended for SEL.
|+1 YD
3 & 11 - SELOU 13(13:06 - 4th) Z.Clement pass complete to SAB 13. Catch made by D.Lewis at SAB 13. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 12.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - SELOU 19(12:26 - 4th) R.Callaghan 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SEL Holder-SEL.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:09 - 4th) A.Mahler kicks 65 yards from SEL 35 to the SAB End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 25(12:09 - 4th) K.Bullock rushed to SAB 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by SEL at SAB 34.
|+1 YD
2 & 1 - SALA 34(11:43 - 4th) K.Bullock rushed to SAB 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by SEL at SAB 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 35(11:18 - 4th) K.Bullock rushed to SAB 31 for yards. Tackled by SEL at SAB 31. PENALTY on SAB-J.Robinson Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+14 YD
1 & 20 - SALA 25(11:01 - 4th) P.Martin rushed to SAB 39 for 14 yards. Tackled by SEL at SAB 39.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - SALA 39(10:38 - 4th) P.Martin rushed to SAB 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by SEL at SAB 42.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - SALA 42(9:58 - 4th) P.Martin rushed to SAB 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by SEL at SAB 44.
|+8 YD
4 & 1 - SALA 44(9:15 - 4th) L.Webb rushed to SEL 48 for 8 yards. Tackled by SEL at SEL 48.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 48(8:39 - 4th) K.Bullock rushed to SEL 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by SEL at SEL 46.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - SALA 46(8:00 - 4th) C.Bradley pass complete to SEL 46. Catch made by L.Sefcik at SEL 46. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by SEL at SEL 40.
|+8 YD
3 & 2 - SALA 40(7:36 - 4th) K.Bullock rushed to SEL 32 for 8 yards. Tackled by SEL at SEL 32.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 32(7:02 - 4th) M.Lee rushed to SEL 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by SEL at SEL 26.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - SALA 26(6:17 - 4th) M.Lee rushed to SEL 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by SEL at SEL 22.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 22(5:35 - 4th) M.Lee rushed to SEL 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by SEL at SEL 19.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - SALA 19(5:03 - 4th) M.Lee rushed to SEL 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by SEL at SEL 15.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - SALA 15(4:20 - 4th) K.Bullock rushed to SEL 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by SEL at SEL 13.
|+13 YD
4 & 1 - SALA 13(3:42 - 4th) M.Lee rushed to SEL End Zone for 13 yards. M.Lee for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:28 - 4th) D.Guajardo extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:28 - 4th) SAB kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to the SEL End Zone. C.Zuell returns the kickoff. Tackled by SAB at SEL 20.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - SELOU 20(3:18 - 4th) Z.Clement pass complete to SEL 20. Catch made by M.Williams at SEL 20. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by SAB at SEL 41.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SELOU 41(2:40 - 4th) Z.Clement pass complete to SEL 41. Catch made by M.Williams at SEL 41. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by SAB at SEL 50.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - SELOU 50(2:03 - 4th) Z.Clement pass complete to SEL 50. Catch made by C.Lorio at SEL 50. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 45.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SELOU 45(1:37 - 4th) Z.Clement pass complete to SAB 45. Catch made by D.Lewis at SAB 45. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 39.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - SELOU 39(1:09 - 4th) Z.Clement pass complete to SAB 39. Catch made by I.Drobocky at SAB 39. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SELOU 34(1:04 - 4th) Z.Clement steps back to pass. Z.Clement pass incomplete intended for M.Williams.
|+33 YD
2 & 10 - SELOU 34(0:59 - 4th) Z.Clement pass complete to SAB 34. Catch made by H.Dixon at SAB 34. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - SELOU 1(0:45 - 4th) H.Dixon rushed to SAB End Zone for 1 yards. H.Dixon for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:41 - 4th) R.Callaghan extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:41 - 4th) A.Mahler kicks 64 yards from SEL 35 to the SAB 1. Fair catch by K.Bullock.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 25(0:41 - 4th) G.Lopez pass complete to SAB 25. Catch made by T.Justice at SAB 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by SEL at SAB 28.