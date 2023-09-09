|
|SIL
|NILL
Baker guides Southern Illinois over Northern Illinois 14-11 for the first FCS-over-FBS result
DEKALB, Ill. (AP) Nic Baker and Ro Elliott each ran for a first-half touchdown and FCS-member Southern Illinois held on for a 14-11 victory over Northern Illinois on Saturday.
It was the second consecutive season SIU has beaten an FBS school - and the first FCS-over-FBS result this season.
Baker, who also passed for 148 yards, scored on an 8-yard run with 1:58 left in the first quarter to put the Salukis (2-0) up 7-0. Elliot pushed the lead to 14-0 early in the second quarter with a 10-yard scoring run.
Jake Seibert's 27-yard field goal pulled the Huskies (1-1) within 11 points at halftime.
The only scoring in the second half came 47 seconds into the final quarter when Rocky Lombardi connected with Kacper Rutkiewicz for a 62-yard touchdown and then converted the two-point pass to get the Huskies within three points. The TD completed a nine-play, 99-yard drive.
Baker competed 16-of-24 passes for Southern Illinois. Elliott finished with nine carries for 58 yards.
Lombardi completed 21-of-37 passes for 297 yards with two interceptions. Rutkiewicz finished with six catches for 139 yards.
R. Elliott
1 RB
58 RuYds, RuTD, 23 ReYds, 2 RECs
K. Rutkiewicz
8 WR
139 ReYds, ReTD, 6 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|10
|18
|Rushing
|3
|5
|Passing
|6
|12
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-11
|7-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|219
|360
|Total Plays
|50
|72
|Avg Gain
|4.4
|5.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|71
|63
|Rush Attempts
|26
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.7
|1.9
|Yards Passing
|148
|297
|Comp. - Att.
|16-24
|23-38
|Yards Per Pass
|4.4
|6.3
|Penalties - Yards
|6-39
|7-70
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|3
|Punts - Avg
|8-43.4
|4-40.8
|Return Yards
|-4
|37
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-37
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|3--4
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|148
|PASS YDS
|297
|
|71
|RUSH YDS
|63
|
|219
|TOTAL YDS
|360
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
N. Baker 8 QB
|N. Baker
|16/24
|148
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
R. Elliott 1 RB
|R. Elliott
|9
|58
|1
|19
J. Strong 6 RB
|J. Strong
|3
|15
|0
|9
J. Benefield 3 RB
|J. Benefield
|3
|12
|0
|7
N. Baker 8 QB
|N. Baker
|7
|-10
|1
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
A. Quinn 41 TE
|A. Quinn
|3
|2
|51
|0
|40
V. Davis III 11 WR
|V. Davis III
|7
|5
|46
|0
|18
R. Elliott 1 RB
|R. Elliott
|2
|2
|23
|0
|15
I. Hartrup 5 WR
|I. Hartrup
|4
|3
|18
|0
|7
J. Benefield 3 RB
|J. Benefield
|2
|2
|6
|0
|6
D. Cox 2 WR
|D. Cox
|5
|2
|4
|0
|3
B. Combs 12 LB
|B. Combs
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
J. Strong 6 RB
|J. Strong
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
U. Steed 7 S
|U. Steed
|4-2
|0.0
|1
T. Varga 97 DE
|T. Varga
|4-2
|2.0
|0
C. Bohanek 16 LB
|C. Bohanek
|4-4
|0.0
|0
M. Davis Jr. 17 CB
|M. Davis Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|1
P. Jules 4 S
|P. Jules
|3-6
|0.0
|0
I. Brown 1 S
|I. Brown
|3-0
|0.0
|0
K. Bowdry 96 DT
|K. Bowdry
|2-1
|0.0
|0
D. Smith 8 LB
|D. Smith
|2-2
|0.0
|0
D. Cowan 2 DE
|D. Cowan
|2-2
|0.0
|0
D. Cleveland 93 DT
|D. Cleveland
|2-1
|1.0
|0
P. Reeves 90 DT
|P. Reeves
|2-0
|0.0
|0
J. Wells 21 S
|J. Wells
|1-0
|1.0
|0
Z. Burrola 10 LB
|Z. Burrola
|1-0
|0.0
|0
D. Hearns 27 S
|D. Hearns
|1-0
|0.0
|1
B. Combs 12 LB
|B. Combs
|1-1
|0.0
|0
L. Wilbert 22 LB
|L. Wilbert
|1-0
|1.0
|0
D. Greene 98 DE
|D. Greene
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
T. Burks 97 K
|T. Burks
|0/1
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Torney 99 P
|N. Torney
|8
|43.4
|1
|64
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
V. Davis III 11 WR
|V. Davis III
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
R. Lombardi 12 QB
|R. Lombardi
|23/38
|297
|1
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
A. Brown 1 RB
|A. Brown
|18
|60
|0
|14
G. Williams 21 RB
|G. Williams
|2
|10
|0
|9
B. Lampe 49 FB
|B. Lampe
|2
|5
|0
|4
B. Dozier 10 WR
|B. Dozier
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
R. Lombardi 12 QB
|R. Lombardi
|11
|-11
|0
|12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
K. Rutkiewicz 8 WR
|K. Rutkiewicz
|9
|6
|139
|1
|62
C. Carter 11 TE
|C. Carter
|4
|3
|54
|0
|20
G. Williams 21 RB
|G. Williams
|6
|5
|32
|0
|7
D. Patterson 9 WR
|D. Patterson
|6
|3
|25
|0
|11
J. Johnson 16 WR
|J. Johnson
|6
|3
|23
|0
|9
T. Rudolph 85 WR
|T. Rudolph
|5
|2
|15
|0
|17
A. Brown 1 RB
|A. Brown
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
J. Dolphin 26 LB
|J. Dolphin
|5-1
|0.0
|0
C. Brown 6 S
|C. Brown
|4-0
|0.0
|0
J. Hansen 7 S
|J. Hansen
|4-2
|1.0
|0
D. Lafayette 3 S
|D. Lafayette
|3-0
|0.0
|0
R. Thomas 4 DE
|R. Thomas
|3-1
|1.0
|0
G. Gumbs 18 DE
|G. Gumbs
|2-0
|1.0
|0
J. Prophete 24 CB
|J. Prophete
|2-0
|0.0
|0
J. Finley 20 CB
|J. Finley
|2-1
|0.0
|0
T. Jackson 0 LB
|T. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
C. McGarrell 22 S
|C. McGarrell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
D. O'Malley 8 DT
|D. O'Malley
|1-1
|1.0
|0
A. Knighten 29 CB
|A. Knighten
|1-0
|0.0
|0
R. Williams 97 DE
|R. Williams
|1-2
|0.5
|0
D. Gilbert 23 LB
|D. Gilbert
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Ester 1 DT
|J. Ester
|1-1
|0.5
|0
N. Valcarcel 9 S
|N. Valcarcel
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
J. Seibert 30 K
|J. Seibert
|1/3
|27
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Foley 98 P
|T. Foley
|4
|40.8
|2
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
B. Dozier 10 WR
|B. Dozier
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
G. Amegatcher 5 CB
|G. Amegatcher
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
K. Rutkiewicz 8 WR
|K. Rutkiewicz
|2
|18.5
|19
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) K.Woodill kicks 65 yards from NIL 35 to the SIL End Zone. V.Davis returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Lafayette at SIL 20.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SIL 20(14:52 - 1st) J.Strong rushed to SIL 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Brown at SIL 29.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - SIL 29(14:25 - 1st) N.Baker steps back to pass. N.Baker pass incomplete intended for D.Cox. PENALTY on NIL-R.Thomas Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SIL 44(14:20 - 1st) N.Baker pass complete to SIL 44. Catch made by I.Hartrup at SIL 44. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Finley at SIL 50.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - SIL 50(14:14 - 1st) J.Strong rushed to NIL 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Dolphin at NIL 47.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - SIL 47(13:36 - 1st) N.Baker steps back to pass. N.Baker pass incomplete intended for B.Combs.
|No Gain
4 & 7 - SIL 47(13:29 - 1st) J.Strong rushed to SIL 44 for yards. Tackled by J.Finley at SIL 44. PENALTY on SIL-A.Quinn Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 11 - SIL 43(13:24 - 1st) N.Torney punts 37 yards to NIL 20 Center-SIL. Fair catch by K.Rutkiewicz.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - NILL 20(13:06 - 1st) R.Lombardi steps back to pass. R.Lombardi sacked at NIL 12 for -8 yards (D.Cleveland)
|+3 YD
2 & 18 - NILL 12(12:32 - 1st) A.Brown rushed to NIL 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Varga; B.Combs at NIL 15.
|Penalty
3 & 15 - NILL 15(11:52 - 1st) PENALTY on SIL-D.Cowan Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+23 YD
3 & 10 - NILL 20(11:52 - 1st) R.Lombardi pass complete to NIL 20. Catch made by K.Rutkiewicz at NIL 20. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by U.Steed at NIL 43.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 43(11:16 - 1st) A.Brown rushed to NIL 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by I.Brown at NIL 49.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - NILL 49(10:40 - 1st) A.Brown rushed to SIL 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Brown at SIL 48.
|-2 YD
3 & 1 - NILL 48(9:52 - 1st) A.Brown rushed to SIL 50 for -2 yards. Tackled by K.Bowdry at SIL 50.
|Punt
4 & 3 - NILL 50(9:07 - 1st) T.Foley punts 49 yards to SIL 1 Center-NIL. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SIL 1(8:47 - 1st) N.Baker rushed to SIL 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Ester at SIL 2.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - SIL 2(8:20 - 1st) J.Strong rushed to SIL 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Williams at SIL 5.
|Sack
3 & 6 - SIL 5(7:42 - 1st) N.Baker steps back to pass. N.Baker sacked at SIL 3 for -2 yards (D.O'Malley) PENALTY on SIL-V.Davis Illegal Motion 5 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 8 - SIL 3(7:05 - 1st) N.Torney punts 40 yards to SIL 43 Center-SIL. Downed by SIL.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 43(6:54 - 1st) R.Lombardi pass complete to SIL 43. Catch made by D.Patterson at SIL 43. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by P.Jules at SIL 32.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 32(6:19 - 1st) A.Brown rushed to SIL 34 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Cowan; C.Bohanek at SIL 34.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - NILL 34(5:39 - 1st) R.Lombardi steps back to pass. R.Lombardi pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|Penalty
3 & 12 - NILL 34(5:36 - 1st) PENALTY on NIL-D.Patterson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
3 & 17 - NILL 39(5:36 - 1st) R.Lombardi pass complete to SIL 39. Catch made by G.Barnes at SIL 39. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by P.Jules; U.Steed at SIL 30.
|No Good
4 & 8 - NILL 37(4:52 - 1st) J.Seibert 47 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-NIL Holder-NIL.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - SIL 30(4:46 - 1st) N.Baker pass complete to SIL 30. Catch made by R.Elliott at SIL 30. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Finley at SIL 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SIL 45(3:57 - 1st) R.Elliott rushed to SIL 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Brown at SIL 45.
|+40 YD
2 & 6 - SIL 45(3:26 - 1st) N.Baker pass complete to SIL 45. Catch made by A.Quinn at SIL 45. Gain of 40 yards. Tackled by C.McGarrell at NIL 15.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SIL 15(2:48 - 1st) J.Benefield rushed to NIL 8 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Dolphin at NIL 8.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - SIL 8(2:05 - 1st) N.Baker rushed to NIL End Zone for 8 yards. N.Baker for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:58 - 1st) T.Burks extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:37 - 1st) T.Burks kicks 55 yards from SIL 35 to the NIL 10. B.Dozier returns the kickoff. Tackled by Z.Burrola at NIL 24. PENALTY on NIL-T.Myles Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 12(1:32 - 1st) A.Brown rushed to NIL 21 for 9 yards. Tackled by U.Steed at NIL 21.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - NILL 21(1:21 - 1st) A.Brown rushed to NIL 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by P.Reeves at NIL 23.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 23(0:40 - 1st) R.Lombardi rushed to NIL 35 for 12 yards. R.Lombardi ran out of bounds.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 35(15:00 - 2nd) R.Lombardi rushed to NIL 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Varga at NIL 36.
|+19 YD
2 & 9 - NILL 36(14:22 - 2nd) R.Lombardi pass complete to NIL 36. Catch made by C.Carter at NIL 36. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by SIL at SIL 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 45(13:37 - 2nd) R.Lombardi steps back to pass. R.Lombardi pass incomplete intended for D.Patterson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NILL 45(13:30 - 2nd) R.Lombardi rushed to SIL 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Bohanek at SIL 45.
|+20 YD
3 & 10 - NILL 45(12:49 - 2nd) R.Lombardi pass complete to SIL 45. Catch made by C.Carter at SIL 45. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by B.Combs at SIL 25.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 25(12:06 - 2nd) R.Lombardi rushed to SIL 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Varga at SIL 24.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NILL 24(11:26 - 2nd) R.Lombardi steps back to pass. R.Lombardi pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|-1 YD
3 & 9 - NILL 24(11:19 - 2nd) R.Lombardi rushed to SIL 25 for -1 yards. Tackled by I.Brown at SIL 25.
|No Good
4 & 10 - NILL 32(10:45 - 2nd) J.Seibert 42 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-NIL Holder-NIL.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SIL 25(10:37 - 2nd) N.Baker pass complete to SIL 25. Catch made by D.Cox at SIL 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Brown at SIL 28.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - SIL 28(10:16 - 2nd) J.Benefield rushed to SIL 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Thomas at SIL 27. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - SIL 27(9:33 - 2nd) N.Baker steps back to pass. N.Baker pass incomplete intended for J.Strong.
|Punt
4 & 6 - SIL 27(9:20 - 2nd) N.Torney punts 55 yards to NIL 18 Center-SIL. K.Rutkiewicz returned punt from the NIL 18. Tackled by D.Hearns at NIL 37.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 37(9:07 - 2nd) R.Lombardi pass complete to NIL 37. Catch made by K.Rutkiewicz at NIL 37. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by C.Bohanek at NIL 36.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - NILL 36(8:28 - 2nd) R.Lombardi pass complete to NIL 36. Catch made by G.Williams at NIL 36. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by U.Steed at NIL 43.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - NILL 43(7:51 - 2nd) R.Lombardi steps back to pass. R.Lombardi pass incomplete intended for C.Carter. PENALTY on SIL-Z.Burrola Defensive Pass Interference 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 45(7:32 - 2nd) R.Lombardi rushed to NIL 44 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Bowdry at NIL 44.
|+8 YD
2 & 11 - NILL 44(6:58 - 2nd) R.Lombardi pass complete to NIL 44. Catch made by J.Johnson at NIL 44. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by P.Jules at SIL 48.
|-2 YD
3 & 3 - NILL 48(5:58 - 2nd) R.Lombardi pass complete to SIL 48. Catch made by T.Rudolph at SIL 48. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by P.Jules at SIL 50.
|Punt
4 & 5 - NILL 50(5:33 - 2nd) T.Foley punts 36 yards to SIL 14 Center-NIL. Fair catch by D.Mitchell.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SIL 14(5:21 - 2nd) N.Baker pass complete to SIL 14. Catch made by I.Hartrup at SIL 14. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Hansen at SIL 19.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - SIL 19(5:00 - 2nd) N.Baker pass complete to SIL 19. Catch made by I.Hartrup at SIL 19. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Lafayette at SIL 26.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SIL 26(4:40 - 2nd) N.Baker pass complete to SIL 26. Catch made by J.Benefield at SIL 26. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Hansen at SIL 32.
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - SIL 32(4:17 - 2nd) R.Elliott rushed to SIL 40 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Jackson at SIL 40.
|Sack
1 & 10 - SIL 40(3:52 - 2nd) N.Baker steps back to pass. N.Baker sacked at SIL 39 for -1 yards (G.Gumbs)
|+8 YD
2 & 11 - SIL 39(3:32 - 2nd) N.Baker pass complete to SIL 39. Catch made by R.Elliott at SIL 39. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Brown at SIL 47.
|Sack
3 & 3 - SIL 47(2:52 - 2nd) N.Baker steps back to pass. N.Baker sacked at SIL 42 for -5 yards (R.Thomas)
|Punt
4 & 8 - SIL 42(2:12 - 2nd) N.Torney punts 58 yards to NIL End Zone Center-SIL. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 20(2:04 - 2nd) R.Lombardi pass complete to NIL 20. Catch made by G.Williams at NIL 20. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by SIL at NIL 24.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - NILL 24(1:23 - 2nd) R.Lombardi pass complete to NIL 24. Catch made by G.Williams at NIL 24. Gain of 7 yards. G.Williams ran out of bounds.
|Sack
1 & 10 - NILL 31(1:21 - 2nd) R.Lombardi steps back to pass. R.Lombardi sacked at NIL 25 for -6 yards (T.Varga)
|+17 YD
2 & 16 - NILL 25(0:59 - 2nd) R.Lombardi pass complete to NIL 25. Catch made by T.Rudolph at NIL 25. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by SIL at NIL 42.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 42(0:54 - 2nd) R.Lombardi pass complete to NIL 42. Catch made by K.Rutkiewicz at NIL 42. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by SIL at SIL 38.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 38(0:37 - 2nd) R.Lombardi rushed to SIL 30 for 8 yards. R.Lombardi ran out of bounds.
|Int
2 & 2 - NILL 30(0:29 - 2nd) R.Lombardi pass INTERCEPTED at SIL 15. Intercepted by M.Davis at SIL 15. Tackled by NIL at SIL 15.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Burks kicks 65 yards from SIL 35 to the NIL End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 25(15:00 - 3rd) R.Lombardi steps back to pass. R.Lombardi pass incomplete intended for A.Brown.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NILL 25(14:52 - 3rd) R.Lombardi steps back to pass. R.Lombardi pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NILL 25(14:47 - 3rd) R.Lombardi steps back to pass. R.Lombardi pass incomplete intended for T.Rudolph.
|Punt
4 & 10 - NILL 25(14:43 - 3rd) T.Foley punts 32 yards to SIL 43 Center-NIL. Downed by NIL.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - SIL 43(14:33 - 3rd) N.Baker pass complete to SIL 43. Catch made by A.Quinn at SIL 43. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Prophete at NIL 46.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - SIL 46(13:59 - 3rd) N.Baker pass complete to NIL 46. Catch made by V.Davis at NIL 46. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by D.O'Malley; N.Valcarcel at NIL 28.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SIL 28(13:06 - 3rd) N.Baker pass complete to NIL 28. Catch made by V.Davis at NIL 28. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Lafayette at NIL 24.
|+14 YD
2 & 6 - SIL 24(12:29 - 3rd) N.Baker pass complete to NIL 24. Catch made by V.Davis at NIL 24. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Dolphin at NIL 10.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - SIL 10(11:49 - 3rd) R.Elliott rushed to NIL End Zone for 10 yards. R.Elliott for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:45 - 3rd) T.Burks extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:45 - 3rd) T.Burks kicks 61 yards from SIL 35 to the NIL 4. Fair catch by T.Rudolph.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 25(11:45 - 3rd) A.Brown rushed to NIL 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by P.Jules; K.Bowdry at NIL 26.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - NILL 26(11:07 - 3rd) A.Brown rushed to NIL 34 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Davis at NIL 34.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - NILL 34(10:38 - 3rd) B.Lampe rushed to NIL 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at NIL 35.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 35(10:17 - 3rd) A.Brown rushed to NIL 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by P.Jules; T.Varga at NIL 36.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - NILL 36(9:32 - 3rd) A.Brown rushed to NIL 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Bohanek; D.Greene at NIL 37.
|+27 YD
3 & 8 - NILL 37(8:54 - 3rd) R.Lombardi pass complete to NIL 37. Catch made by K.Rutkiewicz at NIL 37. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by U.Steed at SIL 36.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 36(7:44 - 3rd) R.Lombardi pass complete to SIL 36. Catch made by G.Williams at SIL 36. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by Z.Burrola at SIL 29.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - NILL 29(7:18 - 3rd) G.Williams rushed to SIL 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Cleveland at SIL 28.
|+14 YD
3 & 2 - NILL 28(6:57 - 3rd) A.Brown rushed to SIL 14 for 14 yards. Tackled by D.Hearns at SIL 14.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 14(6:32 - 3rd) A.Brown rushed to SIL 10 for 4 yards. Tackled by P.Jules; D.Smith at SIL 10.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - NILL 10(6:26 - 3rd) A.Brown rushed to SIL 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by P.Jules; C.Bohanek at SIL 10.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - NILL 10(5:41 - 3rd) R.Lombardi steps back to pass. R.Lombardi pass incomplete intended for K.Rutkiewicz.
|Field Goal
3 & 6 - NILL 17(5:38 - 3rd) J.Seibert 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NIL Holder-NIL.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:35 - 3rd) J.Seibert kicks 55 yards from NIL 35 to the SIL 10. Out of bounds.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SIL 35(5:35 - 3rd) R.Elliott rushed to SIL 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Thomas; J.Hansen at SIL 40.
|Sack
2 & 5 - SIL 40(4:54 - 3rd) N.Baker steps back to pass. N.Baker sacked at SIL 35 for -5 yards (J.Hansen)
|No Gain
3 & 10 - SIL 35(4:24 - 3rd) N.Baker steps back to pass. N.Baker pass incomplete intended for D.Cox.
|Punt
4 & 10 - SIL 35(4:24 - 3rd) N.Torney punts 64 yards to NIL 1 Center-SIL. Downed by D.Newman.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 1(4:02 - 3rd) B.Lampe rushed to NIL 5 for 4 yards. Tackled by P.Reeves at NIL 5.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - NILL 5(3:20 - 3rd) A.Brown rushed to NIL 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by U.Steed; D.Cleveland at NIL 8.
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - NILL 8(2:39 - 3rd) R.Lombardi pass complete to NIL 8. Catch made by G.Williams at NIL 8. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Bohanek at NIL 15.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 15(2:03 - 3rd) R.Lombardi pass complete to NIL 15. Catch made by D.Patterson at NIL 15. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by SIL at NIL 21.
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - NILL 21(1:24 - 3rd) R.Lombardi pass complete to NIL 21. Catch made by D.Patterson at NIL 21. Gain of 8 yards.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 29(0:56 - 3rd) G.Williams rushed to NIL 38 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Cowan at NIL 38.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - NILL 38(0:15 - 3rd) R.Lombardi pass complete to NIL 38. Catch made by J.Johnson at NIL 38. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by SIL at NIL 44.
|Sack
1 & 10 - NILL 44(15:00 - 4th) R.Lombardi steps back to pass. R.Lombardi sacked at NIL 38 for -6 yards (J.Wells)
|+62 YD
2 & 16 - NILL 38(14:21 - 4th) R.Lombardi pass complete to NIL 38. Catch made by K.Rutkiewicz at NIL 38. Gain of 62 yards. K.Rutkiewicz for 62 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(14:13 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. T.Rudolph steps back to pass. Catch made by R.Lombardi at SIL 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:13 - 4th) K.Woodill kicks 65 yards from NIL 35 to the SIL End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SIL 25(14:13 - 4th) J.Benefield rushed to SIL 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Williams; J.Dolphin at SIL 29.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - SIL 29(13:44 - 4th) N.Baker pass complete to SIL 29. Catch made by V.Davis at SIL 29. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Gilbert at SIL 33.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - SIL 33(13:08 - 4th) N.Baker steps back to pass. N.Baker pass incomplete intended for V.Davis.
|Punt
4 & 2 - SIL 33(13:02 - 4th) N.Torney punts 34 yards to NIL 33 Center-SIL. Fair catch by K.Rutkiewicz.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 33(12:55 - 4th) B.Dozier rushed to NIL 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Cowan at NIL 32.
|Int
2 & 11 - NILL 32(12:20 - 4th) R.Lombardi pass INTERCEPTED at SIL 28. Intercepted by D.Hearns at SIL 28. Tackled by K.Rutkiewicz at SIL 24.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SIL 24(12:01 - 4th) R.Elliott rushed to SIL 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Thomas at SIL 27. PENALTY on SIL-C.Evans Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 17 - SIL 17(11:39 - 4th) N.Baker steps back to pass. N.Baker pass incomplete intended for D.Cox.
|No Gain
2 & 17 - SIL 17(11:34 - 4th) N.Baker pass complete to SIL 17. Catch made by J.Benefield at SIL 17. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Prophete at SIL 17.
|+6 YD
3 & 17 - SIL 17(10:13 - 4th) N.Baker pass complete to SIL 17. Catch made by V.Davis at SIL 17. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Hansen at SIL 23.
|Punt
4 & 11 - SIL 23(10:34 - 4th) N.Torney punts 52 yards to NIL 25 Center-SIL. K.Rutkiewicz returned punt from the NIL 25. Tackled by R.Pedro at NIL 43. PENALTY on NIL-NIL Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 33(10:10 - 4th) R.Lombardi pass complete to NIL 33. Catch made by C.Carter at NIL 33. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by M.Davis at NIL 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 48(9:44 - 4th) A.Brown rushed to NIL 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Cowan; C.Bohanek at NIL 48.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 48(9:22 - 4th) A.Brown rushed to SIL 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by P.Jules; D.Smith at SIL 47.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NILL 47(8:07 - 4th) R.Lombardi steps back to pass. R.Lombardi pass incomplete intended for D.Patterson.
|No Gain
4 & 5 - NILL 47(8:03 - 4th) R.Lombardi steps back to pass. R.Lombardi pass incomplete intended for K.Rutkiewicz.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SIL 47(7:58 - 4th) R.Elliott rushed to NIL 44 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Finley; J.Hansen at NIL 44.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - SIL 44(7:19 - 4th) N.Baker steps back to pass. N.Baker pass incomplete intended for I.Hartrup.
|+19 YD
3 & 1 - SIL 44(7:12 - 4th) R.Elliott rushed to NIL 25 for 19 yards. Tackled by D.Lafayette at NIL 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SIL 25(6:30 - 4th) N.Baker steps back to pass. N.Baker pass incomplete intended for V.Davis.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - SIL 25(6:22 - 4th) N.Baker pass complete to NIL 25. Catch made by D.Cox at NIL 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by G.Gumbs at NIL 24.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - SIL 24(5:35 - 4th) N.Baker steps back to pass. N.Baker pass incomplete intended for A.Quinn.
|No Good
4 & 9 - SIL 31(5:32 - 4th) T.Burks 41 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-SIL Holder-SIL.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 24(5:27 - 4th) R.Lombardi steps back to pass. R.Lombardi pass incomplete intended for T.Rudolph.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - NILL 24(5:17 - 4th) PENALTY on NIL-R.Lombardi Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
2 & 15 - NILL 19(5:20 - 4th) R.Lombardi steps back to pass. R.Lombardi sacked at NIL 8 for -11 yards (T.Varga)
|No Gain
3 & 26 - NILL 8(4:34 - 4th) R.Lombardi steps back to pass. R.Lombardi pass incomplete intended for G.Williams.
|Punt
4 & 26 - NILL 8(4:29 - 4th) T.Foley punts 46 yards to SIL 46 Center-NIL. Fair catch by D.Mitchell.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SIL 46(4:21 - 4th) R.Elliott rushed to SIL 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Dolphin at SIL 47.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - SIL 47(3:37 - 4th) R.Elliott rushed to SIL 50 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Dolphin at SIL 50.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - SIL 50(2:48 - 4th) PENALTY on SIL-N.Baker Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - SIL 45(2:48 - 4th) N.Baker steps back to pass. N.Baker sacked at SIL 39 for -6 yards (R.Williams; J.Ester)
|Punt
4 & 17 - SIL 39(2:40 - 4th) N.Torney punts 7 yards to SIL 46 Center-SIL. Downed by SIL.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 46(2:31 - 4th) R.Lombardi pass complete to SIL 46. Catch made by J.Johnson at SIL 46. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by M.Davis at SIL 37.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - NILL 37(1:51 - 4th) R.Lombardi steps back to pass. R.Lombardi pass incomplete intended for C.Carter.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - NILL 37(1:50 - 4th) A.Brown rushed to SIL 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Bohanek at SIL 33.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NILL 33(1:20 - 4th) R.Lombardi steps back to pass. R.Lombardi pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson. PENALTY on NIL-M.Schooley Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 20 - NILL 43(1:13 - 4th) R.Lombardi pass complete to SIL 43. Catch made by K.Rutkiewicz at SIL 43. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at SIL 35.
|Int
2 & 12 - NILL 35(0:29 - 4th) R.Lombardi pass INTERCEPTED at SIL 9. Intercepted by U.Steed at SIL 9. Tackled by D.Patterson at SIL 9. PENALTY on NIL-NIL Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.