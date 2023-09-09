|
|
|SMU
|OKLA
Dillon Gabriel's 4 TD passes lead No. 18 Oklahoma to a 28-11 win over SMU
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) It wasn't pretty, but Oklahoma coach Brent Venables liked it that way.
Dillon Gabriel threw four touchdown passes, Tawee Walker ran for a career-high 117 yards and No. 18 Oklahoma clawed out a 28-11 win over SMU on Saturday night.
Oklahoma lost five games by eight or fewer points last season in Venables' first year as head coach, so he was pleased to see the Sooners win a game they led by just three points early in the fourth quarter.
“I love that about our team - the fight and the courage and the belief and the never flinch attitude that they had,” he said. “I thought, that was what you want to see. A year ago, I’m not sure if we would have figured out a way to win that game.”
Andrel Anthony caught seven passes for 76 yards and a touchdown for the Sooners (2-0), and linebacker Danny Stutsman anchored a steady defense with 17 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, a fumble recovery and a sack.
Preston Stone passed for 250 yards, Jaylan Knighton had 103 yards from scrimmage and Jake Bailey had seven catches for 73 yards for SMU (1-1).
SMU outgained Oklahoma 367 yards to 365, but the Sooners went without a turnover while SMU turned it over twice and had a punt blocked.
“We got beat 28-11, give them credit, but I think we all know the game is a lot closer than that," SMU coach Rhett Lashlee said. "Give them credit. In the last 12 minutes, they beat us 14 to nothing. So they deserved that part. But for three and a half quarters, it was pretty much evenly matched.”
Gabriel connected with Anthony for a 29-yard touchdown pass to open the scoring in the first quarter three plays after Peyton Bowen blocked a punt to set up the Sooners at the SMU 40.
Gabriel's 2-yard pass to Blake Smith closed a 13-play, 94-yard drive and put the Sooners up 14-3 in the second quarter.
SMU tightened the game in the quarter when Stone found Stone Eby in the end zone for a 2-yard touchdown pass. Stone connected with Jake Bailey for the 2-point conversion to cut OU's lead to 14-11 with 12:09 left.
Oklahoma came right back, and Gabriel connected with Jalil Farooq for 21 yards three minutes after SMU's touchdown to go up 21-11.
The Sooners stopped the Mustangs on downs and quickly took advantage. Gabriel found running back Marcus Major in the flat for a 27-yard touchdown pass, and the Sooners controlled the game from there.
“Really felt like we had a lot of momentum," Lashlee said. "Felt like we were going to have a chance to get a stop and go down and win the game. Credit to them the way they finished the last two drives and the way we didn’t.”
THE TAKEAWAY
SMU: The Mustangs looked ready for their move next season to the Atlantic Coast Conference. They were competitive throughout. Stone made several impressive throws under pressure, and the Mustangs moved the ball. They just struggled to finish drives.
“Proud of our team," Lashlee said. "I think they proved we belong. We just got to find a way to finish those last 12 minutes when you get within three.”
Oklahoma: The Sooners played bend-but-don't break defense well. SMU’s fourth-quarter touchdown was the first touchdown Oklahoma allowed this season. The last time the Sooners went seven quarters without allowing a TD to start a season was 2003.
WALK-ON RUNNING
Walker, a walk-on, got the bulk of the work and showed he could handle it. He consistently got yards after contact and showed some burst at times. In two games, he has 28 carries for 161 yards.
“I’m a big believer in Tawee, the type of worker he is, the downhill threat he is," Gabriel said. "Not afraid of contact, just setting the tone that way. I think it’s all relative to how we want to play.”
MILESTONE TOUCHDOWN
Gabriel's touchdown pass to Farooq was the 100th scoring toss of his college career. He threw 70 touchdown passes at Central Florida before coming to Oklahoma, then he threw 25 last season. He has six this season for 101 total.
SIDELINE INTERFERENCE
Venables was called for sideline interference in the fourth quarter.
“What do you mean?” Venables said. "I was in the white and he ran into me. So I was hoping for a warning. But I don’t deserve a warning. I need to be better there.”
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Oklahoma won by about as much as expected and the teams ahead of the Sooners won, so they likely won't move much.
UP NEXT
SMU hosts Prairie View on Saturday.
Oklahoma visits in-state opponent Tulsa on Saturday.
---
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll
|
P. Stone
2 QB
250 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 8 RuYds
|
D. Gabriel
8 QB
176 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, 20 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|22
|Rushing
|4
|11
|Passing
|13
|11
|Penalty
|5
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-16
|7-15
|4th Down Conv
|2-4
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|367
|365
|Total Plays
|79
|74
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|117
|189
|Rush Attempts
|34
|47
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|4.0
|Yards Passing
|250
|176
|Comp. - Att.
|26-45
|19-27
|Yards Per Pass
|5.4
|6.0
|Penalties - Yards
|2-15
|9-93
|Touchdowns
|1
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-25.2
|5-40.6
|Return Yards
|-5
|0
|Punts - Returns
|2--5
|2--3
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|250
|PASS YDS
|176
|
|
|117
|RUSH YDS
|189
|
|
|367
|TOTAL YDS
|365
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Stone 2 QB
|P. Stone
|26/45
|250
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Knighton 4 RB
|J. Knighton
|15
|76
|0
|23
|
L. Johnson Jr. 11 RB
|L. Johnson Jr.
|9
|21
|0
|8
|
P. Stone 2 QB
|P. Stone
|4
|8
|0
|7
|
V. Gardner 24 RB
|V. Gardner
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
R. Daniels Jr. 13 WR
|R. Daniels Jr.
|3
|6
|0
|4
|
M. Dixon 5 WR
|M. Dixon
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Bailey 12 WR
|J. Bailey
|7
|7
|73
|0
|30
|
R. Brinson 3 WR
|R. Brinson
|5
|2
|46
|0
|29
|
M. Dixon 5 WR
|M. Dixon
|6
|3
|42
|0
|20
|
J. Knighton 4 RB
|J. Knighton
|4
|3
|27
|0
|19
|
R. Maryland 82 TE
|R. Maryland
|6
|4
|20
|0
|6
|
J. Kerley 1 WR
|J. Kerley
|4
|2
|14
|0
|13
|
K. Smith 9 WR
|K. Smith
|2
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
V. Gardner 24 RB
|V. Gardner
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Lavine 31 RB
|T. Lavine
|3
|2
|6
|0
|4
|
S. Eby 44 OL
|S. Eby
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
L. Johnson Jr. 11 RB
|L. Johnson Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Daniels Jr. 13 WR
|R. Daniels Jr.
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. McGill 2 S
|J. McGill
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Walker 34 LB
|A. Walker
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Levelston 96 DT
|D. Levelston
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Massey 0 S
|B. Massey
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Crossley 1 S
|B. Crossley
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wilson 24 LB
|K. Wilson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Adimora 20 S
|C. Adimora
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Kilgore 54 LB
|A. Kilgore
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Samuels 11 DE
|J. Samuels
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Nwokobia 23 S
|I. Nwokobia
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Megginson 18 CB
|C. Megginson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Sanders Jr. 22 S
|C. Sanders Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Chatman 40 DT
|E. Chatman
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Burns 8 LB
|J. Burns
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Smith 58 DE
|I. Smith
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Robertson 15 DE
|C. Robertson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Miller 6 DT
|J. Miller
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Roberson 92 DT
|K. Roberson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Paul 9 DE
|N. Paul
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rogers 4 CB
|J. Rogers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Rogers 41 K
|C. Rogers
|1/2
|27
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Bujcevski 92 P
|R. Bujcevski
|3
|30.0
|0
|46
|
P. Stone 2 QB
|P. Stone
|1
|36.0
|1
|36
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Massey 0 S
|B. Massey
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Daniels Jr. 13 WR
|R. Daniels Jr.
|2
|-2.5
|1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Gabriel 8 QB
|D. Gabriel
|19/27
|176
|4
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Walker 29 RB
|T. Walker
|21
|117
|0
|30
|
M. Major 24 RB
|M. Major
|8
|39
|0
|17
|
D. Gabriel 8 QB
|D. Gabriel
|8
|20
|0
|10
|
J. Arnold 10 QB
|J. Arnold
|4
|11
|0
|8
|
J. Barnes 2 RB
|J. Barnes
|2
|5
|0
|4
|
G. Sawchuk 27 RB
|G. Sawchuk
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Anthony 5 WR
|A. Anthony
|9
|7
|76
|1
|29
|
J. Farooq 3 WR
|J. Farooq
|2
|2
|33
|1
|21
|
T. Walker 29 RB
|T. Walker
|3
|3
|25
|0
|11
|
M. Major 24 RB
|M. Major
|3
|2
|23
|1
|27
|
D. Stoops 12 WR
|D. Stoops
|4
|2
|17
|0
|10
|
A. Stogner 81 TE
|A. Stogner
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
B. Smith 16 TE
|B. Smith
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
G. Freeman 82 WR
|G. Freeman
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Bunkley-Shelton 6 WR
|L. Bunkley-Shelton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Barnes 2 RB
|J. Barnes
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Lawrence 12 DB
|K. Lawrence
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stutsman 28 LB
|D. Stutsman
|6-7
|1.0
|0
|
K. Lewis 10 LB
|K. Lewis
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Spears-Jennings 3 DB
|R. Spears-Jennings
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Pearson 21 DB
|R. Pearson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Washington 5 DB
|W. Washington
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Laulu 8 DL
|J. Laulu
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Bowen 22 DB
|P. Bowen
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bowman Jr. 2 DB
|B. Bowman Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Walker 26 DB
|K. Walker
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Halton 56 DL
|G. Halton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Coe 94 DL
|I. Coe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Downs 40 DL
|E. Downs
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Bothroyd 80 DL
|R. Bothroyd
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harrington 4 DB
|J. Harrington
|1-3
|0.0
|1
|
R. Thomas 32 DL
|R. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Vickers 6 DB
|M. Vickers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Williams 9 DB
|G. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gilliam Jr. 44 DL
|K. Gilliam Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kanak 7 LB
|J. Kanak
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Terry 95 DL
|D. Terry
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. McKinzie 11 LB
|K. McKinzie
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lacey 54 DL
|J. Lacey
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Z. Schmit 34 K
|Z. Schmit
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Plaster 36 K
|J. Plaster
|3
|42.7
|2
|46
|
L. Elzinga 48 P
|L. Elzinga
|2
|37.5
|2
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Farooq 3 WR
|J. Farooq
|1
|29.0
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Freeman 82 WR
|G. Freeman
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|
P. Bowen 22 DB
|P. Bowen
|1
|-10.0
|-10
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Rogers kicks 63 yards from SMU 35 to the OKL 2. J.Farooq returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Wilson at OKL 31.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 31(14:54 - 1st) M.Major rushed to OKL 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Massey at OKL 37.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - OKLA 37(14:33 - 1st) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for A.Anthony.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - OKLA 37(14:31 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 37. Catch made by A.Anthony at OKL 37. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Megginson at OKL 43.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 43(14:13 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 43. Catch made by M.Major at OKL 43. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by J.McGill at OKL 39.
|+4 YD
2 & 14 - OKLA 39(13:49 - 1st) M.Major rushed to OKL 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Massey at OKL 43.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - OKLA 43(13:18 - 1st) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for M.Major.
|Punt
4 & 10 - OKLA 43(13:19 - 1st) J.Plaster punts 42 yards to SMU 15 Center-B.Anderson. R.Daniels returned punt from the SMU 15. Tackled by K.Lewis; P.Bowen at SMU 16.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 16(13:09 - 1st) L.Johnson rushed to SMU 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Bothroyd at SMU 17.
|+11 YD
2 & 9 - SMU 17(12:48 - 1st) P.Stone pass complete to SMU 17. Catch made by M.Dixon at SMU 17. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by G.Williams at SMU 28.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 28(12:22 - 1st) L.Johnson rushed to SMU 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Kanak; J.Harrington at SMU 30.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - SMU 30(12:05 - 1st) P.Stone steps back to pass. P.Stone pass incomplete intended for R.Daniels.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - SMU 30(11:57 - 1st) P.Stone steps back to pass. P.Stone pass incomplete intended for R.Brinson.
|Punt
4 & 8 - SMU 30(11:52 - 1st) R.Bujcevski punts 0 yards to SMU 30 Center-W.Benton. P.Bowen blocked the kick. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 40(11:43 - 1st) J.Arnold rushed to SMU 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Levelston at SMU 38.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - OKLA 38(11:15 - 1st) T.Walker rushed to SMU 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Walker at SMU 29.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 29(10:49 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to SMU 29. Catch made by A.Anthony at SMU 29. Gain of 29 yards. A.Anthony for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:39 - 1st) Z.Schmit extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:39 - 1st) Z.Schmit kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to the SMU End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 25(10:39 - 1st) J.Knighton rushed to SMU 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Downs at SMU 29.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - SMU 29(10:15 - 1st) P.Stone steps back to pass. P.Stone pass incomplete intended for J.Knighton.
|+29 YD
3 & 6 - SMU 29(10:13 - 1st) P.Stone pass complete to SMU 29. Catch made by R.Brinson at SMU 29. Gain of 29 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Vickers at OKL 42.
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 42(9:55 - 1st) P.Stone pass complete to OKL 42. Catch made by J.Bailey at OKL 42. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by R.Pearson at OKL 12.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 12(9:34 - 1st) P.Stone steps back to pass. P.Stone pass incomplete intended for R.Brinson. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 12(9:27 - 1st) J.Knighton rushed to OKL 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Harrington; E.Downs at OKL 10.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - SMU 10(8:54 - 1st) P.Stone steps back to pass. P.Stone pass incomplete intended for M.Dixon.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - SMU 17(8:47 - 1st) C.Rogers 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-W.Benton Holder-R.Bujcevski.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:43 - 1st) C.Rogers kicks 40 yards from SMU 35 to the OKL 25. Fair catch by J.Farooq.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(8:43 - 1st) D.Gabriel scrambles to OKL 28 for yards. Tackled by SMU at OKL 28. PENALTY on OKL-W.Rouse Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 20 - OKLA 15(8:23 - 1st) D.Gabriel scrambles to OKL 25 for 10 yards. Tackled by E.Chatman at OKL 25.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - OKLA 25(7:57 - 1st) M.Major rushed to OKL 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Adimora at OKL 29.
|Sack
3 & 6 - OKLA 29(7:25 - 1st) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel sacked at OKL 20 for -9 yards (E.Chatman)
|Punt
4 & 15 - OKLA 20(6:40 - 1st) J.Plaster punts 40 yards to SMU 40 Center-B.Anderson. R.Daniels returned punt from the SMU 40. R.Daniels FUMBLES forced by OKL. Fumble RECOVERED by SMU-R.Daniels at SMU 40. Tackled by OKL at SMU 34.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SMU 34(6:40 - 1st) P.Stone pass complete to SMU 34. Catch made by M.Dixon at SMU 34. Gain of yards. Tackled by OKL at SMU 38. PENALTY on SMU-R.Maryland Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 20 - SMU 24(6:16 - 1st) R.Daniels rushed to SMU 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Lawrence at SMU 28.
|+3 YD
2 & 16 - SMU 28(5:48 - 1st) R.Daniels rushed to SMU 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Stutsman at SMU 31.
|+10 YD
3 & 13 - SMU 31(5:16 - 1st) P.Stone pass complete to SMU 31. Catch made by J.Bailey at SMU 31. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by K.Lawrence at SMU 41.
|Punt
4 & 3 - SMU 41(4:28 - 1st) R.Bujcevski punts 46 yards to OKL 13 Center-W.Benton. G.Freeman returned punt from the OKL 13. Tackled by I.Nwokobia at OKL 20.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 20(4:18 - 1st) M.Major rushed to OKL 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Wilson at OKL 23.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - OKLA 23(4:02 - 1st) M.Major rushed to OKL 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Burns at OKL 25.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - OKLA 25(3:39 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 25. Catch made by A.Anthony at OKL 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by B.Crossley at OKL 31.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 31(3:24 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 31. Catch made by A.Anthony at OKL 31. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by SMU at OKL 35.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - OKLA 35(2:58 - 1st) D.Gabriel scrambles to OKL 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.McGill at OKL 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 41(2:23 - 1st) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for G.Freeman.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - OKLA 41(2:17 - 1st) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for D.Stoops.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - OKLA 41(2:11 - 1st) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for L.Bunkley-Shelton.
|Punt
4 & 10 - OKLA 41(2:06 - 1st) J.Plaster punts 46 yards to SMU 13 Center-B.Anderson. Fair catch by R.Daniels.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 13(1:57 - 1st) L.Johnson rushed to SMU 21 for 8 yards. Tackled by I.Coe at SMU 21.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - SMU 21(1:43 - 1st) P.Stone pass complete to SMU 21. Catch made by J.Bailey at SMU 21. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by P.Bowen at SMU 25.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 25(1:02 - 1st) P.Stone pass complete to SMU 25. Catch made by J.Bailey at SMU 25. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by K.Lewis; D.Stutsman at SMU 40.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 40(0:38 - 1st) L.Johnson rushed to SMU 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Lacey; D.Stutsman at SMU 41.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - SMU 41(0:21 - 1st) P.Stone pass complete to SMU 41. Catch made by J.Bailey at SMU 41. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by P.Bowen at SMU 49.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - SMU 49(15:00 - 2nd) L.Johnson rushed to OKL 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Stutsman at OKL 46.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 46(14:43 - 2nd) L.Johnson rushed to OKL 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Terry at OKL 45.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - SMU 45(14:24 - 2nd) V.Gardner rushed to OKL 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Pearson; R.Bothroyd at OKL 42.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - SMU 42(13:41 - 2nd) P.Stone steps back to pass. P.Stone pass incomplete intended for R.Maryland.
|Punt
4 & 6 - SMU 42(13:34 - 2nd) P.Stone punts 36 yards to OKL 6 Center-W.Benton. Downed by SMU.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 6(13:26 - 2nd) T.Walker rushed to OKL 15 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.McGill at OKL 15.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - OKLA 15(13:07 - 2nd) T.Walker rushed to OKL 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Smith at OKL 18.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 18(12:45 - 2nd) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 18. Catch made by A.Anthony at OKL 18. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Davis-Robinson at OKL 30.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 30(12:18 - 2nd) D.Gabriel rushed to OKL 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Samuels at OKL 35.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - OKLA 35(12:02 - 2nd) T.Walker rushed to OKL 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Adimora; B.Massey at OKL 41.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 41(11:26 - 2nd) D.Gabriel rushed to OKL 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Levelston at OKL 44.
|+30 YD
2 & 7 - OKLA 44(11:06 - 2nd) T.Walker rushed to SMU 26 for 30 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.McGill at SMU 26.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 26(10:30 - 2nd) D.Gabriel pass complete to SMU 26. Catch made by J.Farooq at SMU 26. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by B.Massey at SMU 14.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 14(10:11 - 2nd) J.Barnes rushed to SMU 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Davis-Robinson at SMU 13.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - OKLA 13(9:50 - 2nd) T.Walker rushed to SMU 7 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Sanders at SMU 7.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - OKLA 7(9:31 - 2nd) T.Walker rushed to SMU 3 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Wilson at SMU 3.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - OKLA 3(9:16 - 2nd) T.Walker rushed to SMU 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.McGill at SMU 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - OKLA 2(8:39 - 2nd) D.Gabriel pass complete to SMU 2. Catch made by B.Smith at SMU 2. Gain of 2 yards. B.Smith for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:33 - 2nd) Z.Schmit extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:33 - 2nd) Z.Schmit kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to the SMU End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 25(8:33 - 2nd) P.Stone pass complete to SMU 25. Catch made by R.Maryland at SMU 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by R.Spears-Jennings at SMU 29.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - SMU 29(8:14 - 2nd) J.Knighton rushed to SMU 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Bowman at SMU 33.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - SMU 33(7:53 - 2nd) J.Knighton rushed to SMU 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Gilliam at SMU 34.
|+19 YD
4 & 1 - SMU 34(7:10 - 2nd) P.Stone pass complete to SMU 34. Catch made by J.Knighton at SMU 34. Gain of 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Spears-Jennings at OKL 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 47(6:27 - 2nd) P.Stone steps back to pass. P.Stone pass incomplete intended for L.Johnson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SMU 47(6:21 - 2nd) P.Stone steps back to pass. P.Stone pass incomplete intended for M.Dixon.
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - SMU 47(6:15 - 2nd) P.Stone rushed to OKL 40 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Laulu; P.Bowen at OKL 40.
|No Gain
4 & 3 - SMU 40(5:27 - 2nd) P.Stone steps back to pass. P.Stone pass incomplete intended for R.Maryland.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 40(5:23 - 2nd) M.Major rushed to OKL 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by I.Nwokobia at OKL 40.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - OKLA 40(4:57 - 2nd) M.Major rushed to OKL 46 for yards. Tackled by A.Kilgore; I.Nwokobia at OKL 46. PENALTY on SMU-J.Samuels Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - OKLA 45(4:42 - 2nd) T.Walker rushed to OKL 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Roberson at OKL 46.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - OKLA 46(4:23 - 2nd) D.Gabriel rushed to OKL 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by I.Nwokobia; J.McGill at OKL 46.
|Punt
4 & 4 - OKLA 46(3:41 - 2nd) L.Elzinga punts 42 yards to SMU 12 Center-B.Anderson. Fair catch by J.McGill.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 12(3:33 - 2nd) J.Knighton rushed to SMU 23 for 11 yards. Tackled by G.Halton at SMU 23.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 23(3:12 - 2nd) P.Stone pass complete to SMU 23. Catch made by M.Dixon at SMU 23. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by D.Stutsman at SMU 43.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 43(2:51 - 2nd) P.Stone pass complete to SMU 43. Catch made by J.Knighton at SMU 43. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Stutsman; J.Harrington at SMU 47.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - SMU 47(2:25 - 2nd) P.Stone pass complete to SMU 47. Catch made by J.Knighton at SMU 47. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 49.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - SMU 49(2:01 - 2nd) J.Knighton rushed to OKL 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 46(1:25 - 2nd) P.Stone steps back to pass. P.Stone pass incomplete intended for R.Daniels.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 46(1:19 - 2nd) P.Stone pass complete to OKL 46. Catch made by K.Smith at OKL 46. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by W.Washington at OKL 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 33(1:04 - 2nd) P.Stone steps back to pass. P.Stone pass incomplete intended for K.Smith.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 33(1:01 - 2nd) P.Stone pass complete to OKL 33. Catch made by J.Kerley at OKL 33. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by D.Stutsman at OKL 32.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - SMU 32(0:25 - 2nd) P.Stone steps back to pass. P.Stone pass incomplete intended for SMU.
|No Good
4 & 9 - SMU 39(0:18 - 2nd) C.Rogers 49 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-W.Benton Holder-R.Bujcevski.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 32(0:13 - 2nd) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 32. Catch made by J.Barnes at OKL 32. Gain of -3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Adimora at OKL 29.
|-2 YD
2 & 13 - OKLA 29(0:04 - 2nd) D.Gabriel kneels at the OKL 27.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) Z.Schmit kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to the SMU End Zone. Touchback.
|Sack
1 & 10 - SMU 25(15:00 - 3rd) P.Stone steps back to pass. P.Stone sacked at SMU 23 for -2 yards (D.Stutsman)
|+2 YD
2 & 12 - SMU 23(14:15 - 3rd) P.Stone pass complete to SMU 23. Catch made by J.Bailey at SMU 23. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Harrington at SMU 25.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - SMU 25(13:37 - 3rd) P.Stone steps back to pass. P.Stone pass incomplete intended for T.Lavine.
|Punt
4 & 10 - SMU 25(13:30 - 3rd) R.Bujcevski punts 44 yards to OKL 31 Center-W.Benton. Fair catch by G.Freeman. PENALTY on OKL-OKL Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 21(13:30 - 3rd) T.Walker rushed to OKL 27 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Walker at OKL 27.
|+11 YD
2 & 4 - OKLA 27(13:16 - 3rd) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 27. Catch made by T.Walker at OKL 27. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by SMU at OKL 38.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 38(12:57 - 3rd) D.Gabriel scrambles to OKL 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Kilgore at OKL 43.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - OKLA 43(12:34 - 3rd) T.Walker rushed to OKL 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Crossley at OKL 45.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - OKLA 45(11:59 - 3rd) J.Arnold rushed to OKL 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Levelston at OKL 46.
|+2 YD
4 & 2 - OKLA 46(11:38 - 3rd) T.Walker rushed to OKL 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Samuels at OKL 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 48(11:08 - 3rd) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for G.Freeman.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - OKLA 48(10:57 - 3rd) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 48. Catch made by A.Stogner at OKL 48. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.McGill at SMU 49.
|+1 YD
3 & 7 - OKLA 49(10:36 - 3rd) G.Sawchuk rushed to SMU 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Levelston; C.Robertson at SMU 48.
|Punt
4 & 6 - OKLA 48(9:55 - 3rd) L.Elzinga punts 33 yards to SMU 15 Center-B.Anderson. Fair catch by J.McGill.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 15(9:48 - 3rd) J.Knighton rushed to SMU 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Terry; D.Stutsman at SMU 17.
|+17 YD
2 & 8 - SMU 17(9:06 - 3rd) P.Stone pass complete to SMU 17. Catch made by R.Brinson at SMU 17. Gain of 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Lawrence at SMU 34.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 34(8:48 - 3rd) J.Knighton rushed to SMU 39 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Kanak at SMU 39.
|+23 YD
2 & 5 - SMU 39(8:19 - 3rd) J.Knighton rushed to OKL 38 for 23 yards. J.Knighton FUMBLES forced by K.Lawrence. Fumble RECOVERED by OKL-D.Stutsman at OKL 38. Tackled by SMU at OKL 38.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 38(8:09 - 3rd) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 38. Catch made by T.Walker at OKL 38. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by A.Kilgore at OKL 41.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - OKLA 41(7:49 - 3rd) T.Walker rushed to OKL 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Kilgore at OKL 45.
|+10 YD
3 & 3 - OKLA 45(7:32 - 3rd) T.Walker rushed to SMU 45 for 10 yards. Tackled by A.Walker at SMU 45.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 45(7:14 - 3rd) T.Walker rushed to SMU 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Paul at SMU 40.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - OKLA 40(6:44 - 3rd) J.Barnes rushed to SMU 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Adimora at SMU 36.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - OKLA 36(6:25 - 3rd) D.Gabriel rushed to SMU 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Wilson; K.Roberson at SMU 36.
|+8 YD
4 & 1 - OKLA 36(5:50 - 3rd) J.Arnold rushed to SMU 28 for 8 yards. Tackled by I.Nwokobia at SMU 28.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 28(5:19 - 3rd) D.Gabriel pass complete to SMU 28. Catch made by D.Stoops at SMU 28. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Megginson at SMU 21.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - OKLA 21(5:01 - 3rd) T.Walker rushed to SMU 20 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Crossley at SMU 20.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - OKLA 20(4:42 - 3rd) T.Walker rushed to SMU 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Levelston at SMU 19.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - OKLA 19(4:08 - 3rd) J.Arnold rushed to SMU 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Wilson at SMU 19.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 19(4:05 - 3rd) L.Johnson rushed to SMU 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Lawrence at SMU 22.
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - SMU 22(3:41 - 3rd) P.Stone pass complete to SMU 22. Catch made by M.Dixon at SMU 22. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by K.Walker; D.Stutsman at SMU 33.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 33(3:04 - 3rd) L.Johnson rushed to SMU 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Lawrence at SMU 32.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - SMU 32(2:24 - 3rd) P.Stone steps back to pass. P.Stone pass incomplete intended for J.Kerley.
|+13 YD
3 & 11 - SMU 32(2:16 - 3rd) P.Stone pass complete to SMU 32. Catch made by J.Kerley at SMU 32. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by W.Washington at SMU 45.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 45(1:44 - 3rd) P.Stone pass complete to SMU 45. Catch made by T.Lavine at SMU 45. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by B.Bowman at SMU 49.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - SMU 49(1:06 - 3rd) V.Gardner rushed to OKL 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Thomas at OKL 47.
|-1 YD
3 & 2 - SMU 47(0:20 - 3rd) P.Stone rushed to OKL 48 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Lacey; D.Stutsman at OKL 48.
|Penalty
4 & 3 - SMU 48(15:00 - 4th) P.Stone steps back to pass. P.Stone pass incomplete intended for R.Daniels. PENALTY on OKL-J.Kanak Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 33(14:55 - 4th) M.Dixon rushed to OKL 34 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Bowman; D.Stutsman at OKL 34.
|+13 YD
2 & 11 - SMU 34(14:05 - 4th) J.Knighton rushed to OKL 21 for 13 yards. Tackled by K.Lawrence at OKL 21. PENALTY on OKL-OKL Defensive Sideline Interference 10 yards accepted.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 11(13:58 - 4th) R.Daniels rushed to OKL 12 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Laulu at OKL 12.
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - SMU 12(13:03 - 4th) J.Knighton rushed to OKL 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Laulu at OKL 10.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - SMU 10(12:20 - 4th) P.Stone steps back to pass. P.Stone pass incomplete intended for R.Maryland. PENALTY on OKL-P.Bowen Defensive Pass Interference 8 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - SMU 2(12:14 - 4th) P.Stone pass complete to OKL 2. Catch made by S.Eby at OKL 2. Gain of 2 yards. S.Eby for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(12:09 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. P.Stone steps back to pass. Catch made by J.Bailey at OKL 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:09 - 4th) C.Rogers kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to the OKL End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(12:09 - 4th) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 25. Catch made by T.Walker at OKL 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.Robertson at OKL 36.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 36(11:47 - 4th) D.Gabriel pass complete to SMU 50. Catch made by A.Anthony at SMU 50. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by SMU at SMU 50.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 50(11:24 - 4th) T.Walker rushed to SMU 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Walker at SMU 46.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - OKLA 46(11:07 - 4th) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for A.Anthony.
|+17 YD
3 & 6 - OKLA 46(11:06 - 4th) M.Major rushed to SMU 29 for 17 yards. Tackled by I.Smith; J.Rogers at SMU 29.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 29(10:33 - 4th) D.Gabriel pass complete to SMU 29. Catch made by A.Anthony at SMU 29. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by SMU at SMU 24.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - OKLA 24(10:14 - 4th) D.Gabriel pass complete to SMU 24. Catch made by M.Major at SMU 24. Gain of yards. M.Major for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on OKL-OKL Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - OKLA 29(10:09 - 4th) M.Major rushed to SMU 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Walker; J.Miller at SMU 26.
|+10 YD
3 & 7 - OKLA 26(9:35 - 4th) D.Gabriel pass complete to SMU 26. Catch made by D.Stoops at SMU 26. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Sanders at SMU 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 16(9:10 - 4th) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for D.Stoops.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - OKLA 16(9:09 - 4th) PENALTY on OKL-W.Rouse False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+21 YD
2 & 15 - OKLA 21(9:09 - 4th) D.Gabriel pass complete to SMU 21. Catch made by J.Farooq at SMU 21. Gain of 21 yards. J.Farooq for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:01 - 4th) Z.Schmit extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:01 - 4th) Z.Schmit kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to the SMU End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 25(9:01 - 4th) P.Stone rushed to SMU 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Stutsman at SMU 29.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - SMU 29(8:27 - 4th) L.Johnson rushed to SMU 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.McKinzie; R.Bothroyd at SMU 30.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - SMU 30(7:45 - 4th) P.Stone steps back to pass. P.Stone pass incomplete intended for R.Brinson.
|No Gain
4 & 5 - SMU 30(7:36 - 4th) P.Stone steps back to pass. P.Stone pass incomplete intended for J.Kerley.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 30(7:31 - 4th) T.Walker rushed to SMU 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Walker at SMU 29.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - OKLA 29(7:16 - 4th) T.Walker rushed to SMU 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Miller at SMU 27.
|+27 YD
3 & 7 - OKLA 27(6:42 - 4th) D.Gabriel pass complete to SMU 27. Catch made by M.Major at SMU 27. Gain of 27 yards. M.Major for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:40 - 4th) Z.Schmit extra point is good.