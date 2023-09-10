|
Caleb Williams propels No. 6 USC to a 49-point first half in a 56-10 victory over Stanford
LOS ANGELES (AP) After well over a century of competition, nobody knows when Southern California and Stanford will meet again on a football field.
The Trojans are headed into this rivalry's hiatus with all of the bragging rights after a blowout victory that demonstrated both programs' current place in the process of building a champion.
Caleb Williams passed for 281 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score while playing only the first half, Zachariah Branch returned a punt 75 yards for a TD, and No. 6 USC routed Stanford 56-10 on Saturday night.
MarShawn Lloyd and Austin Jones also rushed for scores, and Dorian Singer, Brenden Rice and Lake McRee caught TD passes while their Heisman Trophy winner led USC (3-0, 1-0 Pac-12) to one of the most prolific first halves in school history.
“That was one of our more complete halves, where guys were firing on all cylinders,” coach Lincoln Riley said. “All three sides of the ball just surged and got the momentum and kept it. It's fun to see the team really playing there at a high level together for a sustained period.”
The Trojans racked up 433 yards of offense and got seven touchdowns by seven players while building a 49-3 halftime lead - the third-largest in Pac-12 history - in the conference's final opening game, at least in its current configuration.
USC is headed to the Big Ten and Stanford will join the ACC next year after the collapse of the conference they’ve called home in various forms since 1922. This was also the last scheduled meeting between USC and its oldest rival in a series that began in 1905, although the private schools could resume it in the future.
“We’re proud of taking advantage of the moment, in that this is potentially the last SC-Stanford game for a while,” said Riley, who won at Stanford last year in his first road game at USC. “This was a series that we talked with the team a lot last year. This was a series that in recent years had went a little bit of a different way. I’m really, big-picture, proud to be able to get the final last two (meetings) here. It was important for us to seize the moment and opportunity.”
Williams only got seven offensive series, but he showed off every aspect of the talent expected to make him the No. 1 pick in the next NFL draft. He made a 21-yard TD run on USC's first drive, pushing through Stanford's Zahran Manley for the final few yards, and he threw a spectacular 75-yard TD pass to Rice in the second quarter to put USC up 42-3.
“Not pacing myself at all,” Williams said. “I’m going out there trying to kill. That’s what we’re trying to do. We’re trying to make everybody feel our pain and play on our own terms, like Coach said. Take that identity of ourselves and figure that out.”
USC generously used backups in the second half of their blowout of the Cardinal (1-1, 0-1).
“Obviously, we’re not at their level right now,” new coach Troy Taylor said. "But we will shoot to be there, and we will continue to work at it.”
Ashton Daniels got hurt while getting sacked early in the second quarter of his second career start for Stanford. Backup Justin Lamson passed for 121 yards and rushed for the Cardinal’s only touchdown with 3:35 to play. Taylor said Daniels' injury doesn't appear to be serious.
“We’re a young team, we knew that,” Taylor said. “But that doesn’t mean we can’t be a really good team, so we’re going to continue to work, and I can promise you that those guys will not go in the tank. They’ll be ready to move on.”
USC’s defense also performed well in the first half, forcing two turnovers and holding Stanford to 146 yards after having stretches of inconsistency in the Trojans' first two blowout wins this season.
The Trojans got another spectacular play by Branch, the freshman from Las Vegas who fielded a punt early in the second quarter and split the Stanford coverage unit down the middle. Branch returned a kickoff for a TD in his electrifying debut two weeks ago.
Branch's punt return TD put the Trojans up 28-0. After Jamil Muhammad forced a fumble for USC, Williams ended another drive with another brilliant effort, extending a play with his elusiveness before throwing a 19-yard dart to Singer 10:42 before halftime.
THE TAKEAWAY
Stanford: The impressive offense displayed at Hawaii last week disappeared against an elite opponent. The Cardinal appear to have a talent deficit after two straight losing seasons and a coaching change, but Taylor is just at the start of his rebuilding process.
USC: This rivalry game clearly meant plenty to the Trojans, who celebrated every big play on the sideline and poured it on throughout the first half. Riley's team has a week off before the schedule gets tougher, and the Trojans appear ready to take the next step.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Alabama's loss to Texas could clear a Top 5 spot for USC, or the Longhorns could leapfrog the Trojans despite this impressive victory.
UP NEXT
Stanford: Hosts Sacramento State on Saturday, Sept. 16.
USC: At Arizona State on Saturday, Sept. 23.
---
J. Lamson
8 QB
121 PaYds, 36 RuYds, RuTD
C. Williams
13 QB
281 PaYds, 3 PaTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|27
|Rushing
|9
|8
|Passing
|7
|17
|Penalty
|4
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|3-12
|5-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|349
|573
|Total Plays
|66
|65
|Avg Gain
|5.3
|8.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|209
|180
|Rush Attempts
|41
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.1
|6.4
|Yards Passing
|140
|393
|Comp. - Att.
|10-25
|30-37
|Yards Per Pass
|5.1
|10.6
|Penalties - Yards
|5-40
|7-70
|Touchdowns
|1
|8
|Rushing TDs
|1
|4
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|4-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-47.9
|5-42.2
|Return Yards
|0
|157
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|5-118
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-39
|Safeties
|0
|0
|140
|PASS YDS
|393
|209
|RUSH YDS
|180
|349
|TOTAL YDS
|573
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Lamson 8 QB
|J. Lamson
|8/18
|121
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
C. Filkins 2 RB
|C. Filkins
|5
|63
|0
|59
|
E. Smith 22 RB
|E. Smith
|5
|50
|0
|29
|
J. Lamson 8 QB
|J. Lamson
|16
|36
|1
|9
S. Irvin 26 RB
|S. Irvin
|4
|22
|0
|20
B. Yurosek 84 TE
|B. Yurosek
|5
|19
|0
|8
B. Farrell 3 WR
|B. Farrell
|2
|9
|0
|6
R. Butler 15 RB
|R. Butler
|1
|1
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
B. Yurosek 84 TE
|B. Yurosek
|7
|4
|54
|0
|23
|
J. Humphreys 5 WR
|J. Humphreys
|4
|2
|42
|0
|31
|
E. Smith 22 RB
|E. Smith
|3
|2
|20
|0
|11
E. Ayomanor 13 WR
|E. Ayomanor
|3
|1
|11
|0
|11
M. Reuben 0 WR
|M. Reuben
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
R. Butler 15 RB
|R. Butler
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
C. Wright 6 CB
|C. Wright
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Bernadel 0 LB
|G. Bernadel
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sinclair 8 LB
|T. Sinclair
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 29 CB
|T. Williams
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gilman 33 S
|A. Gilman
|3-0
|0.0
|0
A. Franklin 94 DL
|A. Franklin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
M. Rose 35 LB
|M. Rose
|1-0
|0.0
|0
S. Lytle 57 LB
|S. Lytle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
B. Hudson 48 LB
|B. Hudson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
T. Phillips 40 DL
|T. Phillips
|1-0
|0.0
|0
O. Porter 27 S
|O. Porter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Thompson 28 CB
|J. Thompson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
J. Karty 43 K
|J. Karty
|1/1
|38
|1/1
|4
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
C. Weselman 15 P
|C. Weselman
|5
|49.6
|0
|59
A. Flintoft 37 P
|A. Flintoft
|2
|43.5
|1
|50
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
B. Farrell 3 WR
|B. Farrell
|2
|22.5
|29
|0
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
C. Williams 13 QB
|C. Williams
|19/22
|281
|3
|0
|
M. Moss 7 QB
|M. Moss
|11/15
|112
|0
|0
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
M. Moss 7 QB
|M. Moss
|1
|15
|1
|15
|
A. Peterson 27 RB
|A. Peterson
|2
|14
|0
|9
|
Q. Joyner 21 RB
|Q. Joyner
|5
|14
|0
|11
|
D. Barlow 22 RB
|D. Barlow
|2
|7
|0
|7
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
T. Washington 16 WR
|T. Washington
|4
|4
|73
|0
|28
|
D. Robinson 19 WR
|D. Robinson
|5
|4
|71
|0
|34
|
Z. Branch 1 WR
|Z. Branch
|4
|4
|30
|0
|15
|
L. McRee 87 TE
|L. McRee
|4
|4
|29
|0
|12
|
M. Williams 4 WR
|M. Williams
|6
|4
|19
|0
|15
|
J. Lane 89 WR
|J. Lane
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Zamora 44 WR
|J. Zamora
|2
|2
|11
|0
|6
|
Z. Branch 8 S
|Z. Branch
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
M. Jackson III 9 WR
|M. Jackson III
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
Q. Joyner 21 RB
|Q. Joyner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
J. Smith 19 S
|J. Smith
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Shaw 27 S
|B. Shaw
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 4 S
|M. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
R. Height 2 DL
|R. Height
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Roland-Wallace 17 CB
|C. Roland-Wallace
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bullock 7 S
|C. Bullock
|3-0
|0.0
|0
S. Lee 53 LB
|S. Lee
|2-0
|0.0
|0
B. Alexander 90 DL
|B. Alexander
|2-0
|0.0
|0
E. Gentry 18 LB
|E. Gentry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
Z. Branch 8 S
|Z. Branch
|2-0
|0.0
|0
C. Wright 22 CB
|C. Wright
|2-0
|0.0
|0
T. Curtis 25 LB
|T. Curtis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Muhammad 10 DL
|J. Muhammad
|1-0
|1.0
|0
A. Lucas 6 DL
|A. Lucas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
K. Barrs 92 DL
|K. Barrs
|1-0
|0.0
|0
C. Pierce 24 S
|C. Pierce
|1-0
|0.0
|0
D. Benton 79 DL
|D. Benton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
B. Shelby 34 DL
|B. Shelby
|1-0
|0.0
|0
A. Beavers Jr. 15 S
|A. Beavers Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
E. Hughes 56 DL
|E. Hughes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
K. Pepe 94 DL
|K. Pepe
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
D. Lynch 46 K
|D. Lynch
|0/0
|0
|8/8
|8
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
E. Czaplicki 37 P
|E. Czaplicki
|5
|42.2
|3
|49
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
Z. Branch 1 WR
|Z. Branch
|3
|33.7
|75
|1
M. Jackson III 9 WR
|M. Jackson III
|2
|8.5
|9
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Karty kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to the USC End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - USC 25(15:00 - 1st) A.Jones rushed to USC 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Sinclair at USC 29.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - USC 29(14:39 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to USC 29. Catch made by Z.Branch at USC 29. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Bailey at USC 37.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - USC 37(14:19 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to USC 37. Catch made by Z.Branch at USC 37. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Z.Manley at STA 48.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - USC 48(13:44 - 1st) A.Jones rushed to STA 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel at STA 46.
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - USC 46(13:09 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to STA 46. Catch made by A.Jones at STA 46. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.Wright at STA 35.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - USC 35(12:46 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to STA 35. Catch made by L.McRee at STA 35. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Wright at STA 27.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - USC 27(12:25 - 1st) A.Jones rushed to STA 21 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Sinclair at STA 21.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - USC 21(12:10 - 1st) C.Williams rushed to STA End Zone for 21 yards. C.Williams for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:59 - 1st) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:59 - 1st) E.Czaplicki kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to the STA End Zone. Touchback.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25(11:59 - 1st) A.Daniels pass complete to STA 25. Catch made by B.Farrell at STA 25. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at STA 38.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 38(11:20 - 1st) E.Smith rushed to STA 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at STA 41.
|Int
2 & 7 - STNFRD 38(10:37 - 1st) A.Daniels pass INTERCEPTED at STA 43. Intercepted by M.Williams at STA 43. Tackled by W.Aybar at STA 4.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & Goal - USC 4(10:27 - 1st) PENALTY on USC-USC Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 19 - USC 19(10:27 - 1st) M.Lloyd rushed to STA 10 for 9 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel at STA 10.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - USC 10(9:53 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to STA 10. Catch made by Z.Branch at STA 10. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Gilman at STA 5.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - USC 5(9:09 - 1st) M.Lloyd rushed to STA End Zone for 5 yards. M.Lloyd for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:05 - 1st) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:05 - 1st) E.Czaplicki kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to the STA End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25(9:05 - 1st) C.Filkins rushed to STA 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Alexander at STA 27.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - STNFRD 27(8:34 - 1st) A.Daniels steps back to pass. A.Daniels pass incomplete intended for M.Reuben.
|+6 YD
3 & 8 - STNFRD 27(8:30 - 1st) A.Daniels pass complete to STA 27. Catch made by B.Yurosek at STA 27. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by R.Davis at STA 33.
|Punt
4 & 2 - STNFRD 33(7:55 - 1st) C.Weselman punts 39 yards to USC 28 Center-STA. Z.Branch returned punt from the USC 28. Tackled by P.Warford at USC 33.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - USC 33(7:43 - 1st) M.Lloyd rushed to USC 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Sinclair at USC 35.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - USC 35(7:28 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to USC 35. Catch made by M.Williams at USC 35. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Wright at USC 40.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - USC 40(6:51 - 1st) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for M.Williams.
|Punt
4 & 3 - USC 40(6:42 - 1st) E.Czaplicki punts 45 yards to STA 15 Center-USC. Fair catch by C.Filkins.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 15(6:36 - 1st) A.Daniels rushed to STA 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Ta'ufo'ou at STA 16.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - STNFRD 16(6:05 - 1st) A.Daniels scrambles to STA 26 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Smith at STA 26.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 26(5:45 - 1st) E.Smith rushed to STA 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Height at STA 27.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - STNFRD 27(5:28 - 1st) A.Daniels steps back to pass. A.Daniels pass incomplete intended for B.Yurosek.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - STNFRD 27(5:21 - 1st) A.Daniels steps back to pass. A.Daniels pass incomplete intended for B.Yurosek.
|Punt
4 & 9 - STNFRD 27(5:15 - 1st) C.Weselman punts 59 yards to USC 14 Center-STA. Z.Branch returned punt from the USC 14. Tackled by G.Bernadel at USC 35. PENALTY on USC-C.Roland-Wallace Defensive Holding 7 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 7(5:02 - 1st) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for USC.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - USC 7(4:37 - 1st) A.Jones rushed to USC 24 for 17 yards. Tackled by T.Sinclair at USC 24.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - USC 24(4:31 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to USC 24. Catch made by T.Washington at USC 24. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by A.Gilman at USC 35.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - USC 35(4:11 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to USC 35. Catch made by T.Washington at USC 35. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 37.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - USC 37(3:41 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to STA 37. Catch made by L.McRee at STA 37. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Bailey at STA 29.
|+15 YD
2 & 2 - USC 29(3:17 - 1st) M.Lloyd rushed to STA End Zone for 14 yards. M.Lloyd for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on USC-M.Jackson Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - USC 25(3:10 - 1st) M.Lloyd rushed to STA 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Keneley at STA 21.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - USC 21(2:40 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to STA 21. Catch made by A.Jones at STA 21. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Wright at STA 18.
|+12 YD
3 & 3 - USC 18(2:11 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to STA 18. Catch made by L.McRee at STA 18. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by D.Bailey at STA 6.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - USC 6(1:35 - 1st) A.Jones rushed to STA 3 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel at STA 3.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - USC 3(1:09 - 1st) Z.Branch rushed to STA 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Edwards at STA 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - USC 1(0:10 - 1st) A.Jones rushed to STA End Zone for 1 yards. A.Jones for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:07 - 1st) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:07 - 1st) D.Lynch kicks 64 yards from USC 35 to the STA 1. B.Farrell returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Lynch at STA 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 30(15:00 - 2nd) A.Daniels steps back to pass. A.Daniels pass incomplete intended for S.Roush.
|Sack
2 & 10 - STNFRD 30(14:55 - 2nd) A.Daniels steps back to pass. A.Daniels sacked at STA 28 for -2 yards (S.Byrd) A.Daniels FUMBLES forced by S.Byrd. Fumble RECOVERED by STA-L.Rogers at STA 28. Tackled by at STA 28.
|-3 YD
3 & 13 - STNFRD 28(14:02 - 2nd) C.Filkins rushed to STA 25 for -3 yards. Tackled by S.Byrd at STA 25.
|Punt
4 & 16 - STNFRD 25(13:43 - 2nd) C.Weselman punts 50 yards to USC 25 Center-STA. Z.Branch returned punt from the USC 25. Z.Branch for 75 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:43 - 2nd) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|Penalty
|(13:43 - 2nd) PENALTY on STA-STA Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Kickoff
|(13:43 - 2nd) E.Czaplicki kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to the STA End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25(13:43 - 2nd) J.Lamson rushed to STA 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Shaw at STA 27.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - STNFRD 27(13:09 - 2nd) J.Lamson steps back to pass. J.Lamson pass incomplete intended for STA.
|+31 YD
3 & 8 - STNFRD 27(13:05 - 2nd) J.Lamson pass complete to STA 27. Catch made by J.Humphreys at STA 27. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by C.Roland-Wallace at USC 42.
|Sack
1 & 10 - STNFRD 42(12:48 - 2nd) J.Lamson steps back to pass. J.Lamson sacked at USC 43 for -1 yards (J.Muhammad) J.Lamson FUMBLES forced by J.Muhammad. Fumble RECOVERED by USC-T.Curtis at USC 43. Tackled by STA at USC 45.
|Result
|Play
1 & 10 - USC(12:43 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for D.Singer. PENALTY on USC-D.Singer Offensive Pass Interference 10 yards offset. PENALTY on STA-STA Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards offset. No Play.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - USC 45(12:38 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 45. Catch made by T.Washington at USC 45. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 36.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - USC 36(11:10 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to STA 36. Catch made by T.Washington at STA 36. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by S.Jorgensen at STA 21.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - USC 21(10:54 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to STA 21. Catch made by Z.Branch at STA 21. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by A.Gilman at STA 19.
|+19 YD
2 & 8 - USC 19(10:48 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to STA 19. Catch made by D.Singer at STA 19. Gain of 19 yards. D.Singer for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:42 - 2nd) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:42 - 2nd) E.Czaplicki kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to the STA End Zone. Touchback.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25(10:42 - 2nd) E.Smith rushed to STA 44 for 19 yards. Tackled by J.Smith at STA 44.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 44(9:45 - 2nd) B.Yurosek rushed to STA 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Shaw at STA 47.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - STNFRD 47(9:34 - 2nd) J.Lamson rushed to USC 44 for 9 yards. Tackled by B.Shaw at USC 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 44(8:47 - 2nd) J.Lamson steps back to pass. J.Lamson pass incomplete intended for STA.
|+29 YD
2 & 10 - STNFRD 44(8:41 - 2nd) E.Smith rushed to USC 15 for 29 yards. Tackled by J.Smith at USC 15.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 15(7:55 - 2nd) J.Lamson rushed to USC 10 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Height at USC 10.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - STNFRD 10(7:10 - 2nd) J.Lamson steps back to pass. J.Lamson pass incomplete intended for E.Ayomanor.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - STNFRD 10(7:04 - 2nd) PENALTY on STA-C.McLaughlin False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - STNFRD 15(7:06 - 2nd) J.Lamson steps back to pass. J.Lamson pass incomplete intended for J.Humphreys.
|Penalty
4 & 10 - STNFRD 15(7:02 - 2nd) PENALTY on STA-L.Berzins False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Field Goal
4 & 15 - STNFRD 28(7:02 - 2nd) J.Karty 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-STA Holder-STA.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:57 - 2nd) J.Karty kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to the USC End Zone. Touchback.
|+75 YD
1 & 10 - USC 25(6:57 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 25. Catch made by B.Rice at USC 25. Gain of 75 yards. B.Rice for 75 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:46 - 2nd) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:46 - 2nd) E.Czaplicki kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to the STA End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25(6:46 - 2nd) B.Farrell rushed to STA 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Byrd at STA 28.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - STNFRD 28(6:07 - 2nd) B.Yurosek rushed to STA 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Wright at STA 34.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - STNFRD 34(5:26 - 2nd) PENALTY on USC-R.Davis Defensive Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 39(5:08 - 2nd) J.Lamson rushed to STA 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Ta'ufo'ou at STA 43.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - STNFRD 43(4:31 - 2nd) J.Lamson steps back to pass. J.Lamson pass incomplete intended for J.Humphreys.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - STNFRD 43(4:27 - 2nd) J.Lamson rushed to STA 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Smith at STA 47.
|Punt
4 & 2 - STNFRD 47(3:41 - 2nd) C.Weselman punts 53 yards to USC End Zone Center-STA. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - USC 20(3:34 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 20. Catch made by D.Singer at USC 20. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by Z.Manley at USC 42.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - USC 42(2:54 - 2nd) M.Lloyd rushed to STA 45 for 13 yards. Tackled by S.Edwards at STA 45.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - USC 45(2:12 - 2nd) M.Lloyd rushed to STA 20 for 25 yards. Tackled by S.Edwards at STA 20.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - USC 20(1:20 - 2nd) M.Lloyd rushed to STA 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Moi at STA 19.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - USC 19(0:34 - 2nd) M.Lloyd rushed to STA 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Jorgensen at STA 15.
|+14 YD
3 & 5 - USC 15(0:28 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to STA 15. Catch made by K.Hudson at STA 15. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by B.Nelson at STA 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - USC 1(0:15 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to STA 1. Catch made by L.McRee at STA 1. Gain of 1 yards. for yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:10 - 2nd) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:10 - 2nd) E.Czaplicki kicks 63 yards from USC 35 to the STA 2. E.Smith returns the kickoff. Tackled by USC at STA 14.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 14(0:04 - 2nd) E.Smith rushed to STA 12 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Smith at STA 12.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) E.Czaplicki kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to the STA End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Lamson rushed to STA 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at STA 28.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - STNFRD 28(14:29 - 3rd) B.Farrell rushed to STA 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Smith at STA 34.
|-2 YD
3 & 1 - STNFRD 34(13:30 - 3rd) J.Lamson rushed to STA 32 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.Lucas at STA 32.
|Punt
4 & 3 - STNFRD 32(13:12 - 3rd) C.Weselman punts 47 yards to USC 21 Center-STA. M.Jackson returned punt from the USC 21. Tackled by M.Leigber; A.Gilman at USC 29.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - USC 29(13:00 - 3rd) Q.Joyner rushed to USC 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Franklin at USC 33.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - USC 33(12:35 - 3rd) M.Moss steps back to pass. M.Moss pass incomplete intended for Q.Joyner.
|+3 YD
3 & 6 - USC 33(12:30 - 3rd) Q.Joyner rushed to USC 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Franklin at USC 36.
|Punt
4 & 4 - USC 36(11:51 - 3rd) E.Czaplicki punts 49 yards to STA 15 Center-USC. Fair catch by C.Filkins.
|Result
|Play
|+59 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 15(11:44 - 3rd) C.Filkins rushed to USC 26 for 59 yards. Tackled by C.Bullock at USC 26.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 26(11:02 - 3rd) C.Filkins rushed to USC 20 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Wright at USC 20.
|-2 YD
2 & 4 - STNFRD 20(10:32 - 3rd) J.Lamson rushed to USC 22 for -2 yards. Tackled by R.Height at USC 22.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - STNFRD 22(10:01 - 3rd) J.Lamson rushed to USC 15 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Bullock at USC 15. PENALTY on USC-D.Robinson Defensive Holding 8 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - STNFRD 7(9:13 - 3rd) B.Yurosek rushed to USC 1 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Bullock at USC 1.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - STNFRD 1(8:52 - 3rd) PENALTY on STA-T.Mayberry False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - STNFRD 6(8:27 - 3rd) R.Butler rushed to USC 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Alexander at USC 5.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - STNFRD 5(7:41 - 3rd) J.Lamson rushed to USC 4 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Shaw at USC 4.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - STNFRD 4(7:01 - 3rd) J.Lamson steps back to pass. J.Lamson pass incomplete intended for B.Yurosek.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - USC 4(6:57 - 3rd) M.Moss pass complete to USC 4. Catch made by J.Lane at USC 4. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by T.Williams at USC 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 16(6:14 - 3rd) M.Moss steps back to pass. M.Moss pass incomplete intended for M.Williams.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - USC 16(6:11 - 3rd) Q.Joyner rushed to USC 27 for 11 yards. Tackled by T.Sinclair at USC 27.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - USC 27(5:39 - 3rd) M.Moss pass complete to USC 27. Catch made by D.Robinson at USC 27. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by C.Wright at USC 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 41(5:06 - 3rd) M.Moss steps back to pass. M.Moss pass incomplete intended for D.Robinson.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - USC 41(5:00 - 3rd) Q.Joyner rushed to USC 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel at USC 43.
|+4 YD
3 & 8 - USC 43(4:16 - 3rd) M.Moss pass complete to USC 43. Catch made by M.Jackson at USC 43. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Williams; G.Bernadel at USC 47.
|Punt
4 & 4 - USC 47(3:46 - 3rd) E.Czaplicki punts 33 yards to STA 20 Center-USC. Fair catch by C.Filkins.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 20(3:28 - 3rd) J.Lamson pass complete to STA 29. Catch made by E.Smith at STA 29. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by B.Shelby at STA 29.
|-1 YD
2 & 1 - STNFRD 29(2:48 - 3rd) C.Filkins rushed to STA 28 for -1 yards. Tackled by E.Gentry at STA 28.
|-4 YD
3 & 2 - STNFRD 28(2:39 - 3rd) B.Yurosek rushed to STA 24 for -4 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at STA 24.
|Punt
4 & 6 - STNFRD 24(2:00 - 3rd) A.Flintoft punts 50 yards to USC 26 Center-STA. M.Jackson returned punt from the USC 26. M.Jackson for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on USC-D.Robinson Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - USC 25(1:18 - 3rd) M.Moss pass complete to USC 25. Catch made by D.Robinson at USC 25. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by STA at USC 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 37(0:42 - 3rd) D.Barlow rushed to USC 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Phillips at USC 37.
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - USC 37(0:25 - 3rd) M.Moss pass complete to USC 37. Catch made by M.Williams at USC 37. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by C.Wright at USC 34.
|+11 YD
3 & 13 - USC 34(15:00 - 4th) M.Moss pass complete to USC 34. Catch made by D.Robinson at USC 34. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by O.Porter at USC 45.
|Punt
4 & 2 - USC 45(14:18 - 4th) E.Czaplicki punts 37 yards to STA 18 Center-USC. Fair catch by C.Filkins.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 18(14:10 - 4th) J.Lamson pass complete to STA 18. Catch made by E.Ayomanor at STA 18. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by Z.Branch at STA 29.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - STNFRD 29(13:43 - 4th) J.Lamson steps back to pass. J.Lamson pass incomplete intended for J.Humphreys. PENALTY on USC-C.Roland-Wallace Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 44(13:22 - 4th) J.Lamson steps back to pass. J.Lamson pass incomplete intended for R.Butler.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - STNFRD 44(13:17 - 4th) S.Irvin rushed to USC 47 for 9 yards. Tackled by Z.Branch at USC 47.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - STNFRD 47(12:36 - 4th) J.Lamson rushed to USC 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Hughes at USC 45.
|-7 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 45(11:54 - 4th) J.Lamson rushed to STA 47 for -7 yards. J.Lamson FUMBLES forced by USC. Fumble RECOVERED by STA-J.Lamson at STA 47. Tackled by USC at STA 48.
|No Gain
2 & 17 - STNFRD 48(11:22 - 4th) J.Lamson steps back to pass. J.Lamson pass incomplete intended for M.Reuben.
|No Gain
3 & 17 - STNFRD 48(11:15 - 4th) J.Lamson steps back to pass. J.Lamson pass incomplete intended for E.Ayomanor. PENALTY on STA-J.Pogorelc Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 17 - STNFRD 48(11:10 - 4th) A.Flintoft punts 37 yards to USC 15 Center-STA. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - USC 15(11:03 - 4th) M.Moss pass complete to USC 15. Catch made by M.Williams at USC 15. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by STA at USC 30.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - USC 30(10:34 - 4th) M.Moss pass complete to USC 30. Catch made by M.Williams at USC 30. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by S.Lytle at USC 32.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - USC 32(10:01 - 4th) M.Moss pass complete to USC 32. Catch made by J.Zamora at USC 32. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Wright at USC 38.
|-6 YD
3 & 3 - USC 38(9:33 - 4th) Q.Joyner rushed to USC 32 for -6 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel at USC 32.
|Punt
4 & 8 - USC 32(8:59 - 4th) E.Czaplicki punts 47 yards to STA 21 Center-USC. Fair catch by C.Filkins.
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 21(8:48 - 4th) J.Lamson pass complete to STA 21. Catch made by B.Yurosek at STA 21. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by C.Pierce at STA 44.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 44(8:12 - 4th) J.Lamson pass complete to STA 44. Catch made by B.Yurosek at STA 44. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by E.Gentry at USC 37.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 37(7:35 - 4th) J.Lamson pass complete to USC 37. Catch made by E.Smith at USC 37. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by S.Lee at USC 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 26(6:58 - 4th) J.Lamson steps back to pass. J.Lamson pass incomplete intended for STA.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - STNFRD 26(6:54 - 4th) J.Lamson pass complete to USC 26. Catch made by J.Humphreys at USC 26. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.Roland-Wallace at USC 15.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 15(6:08 - 4th) J.Lamson pass complete to USC 15. Catch made by B.Yurosek at USC 15. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by S.Lee at USC 9.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - STNFRD 9(5:05 - 4th) B.Yurosek rushed to USC 1 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Beavers at USC 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - STNFRD 1(4:53 - 4th) J.Lamson rushed to USC End Zone for yards. J.Lamson for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on STA-A.Bank Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 11 - STNFRD 11(4:35 - 4th) J.Lamson rushed to USC 2 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Benton at USC 2.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - STNFRD 2(4:10 - 4th) J.Lamson rushed to USC 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Beavers; K.Pepe at USC 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - STNFRD 1(3:37 - 4th) J.Lamson rushed to USC End Zone for 1 yards. J.Lamson for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(3:35 - 4th) J.Karty extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:35 - 4th) J.Karty kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to the USC End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - USC 25(3:35 - 4th) M.Moss pass complete to USC 25. Catch made by J.Zamora at USC 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Wright at USC 30.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - USC 30(3:08 - 4th) A.Peterson rushed to USC 39 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Williams at USC 39.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - USC 39(2:25 - 4th) A.Peterson rushed to USC 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Rose at USC 44.
|+34 YD
2 & 5 - USC 44(1:34 - 4th) M.Moss pass complete to USC 44. Catch made by D.Robinson at USC 44. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by C.Wright at STA 22. PENALTY on STA-C.Wright Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 22(1:38 - 4th) M.Moss steps back to pass. M.Moss pass incomplete intended for J.Lane.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - USC 22(1:34 - 4th) D.Barlow rushed to STA 15 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Williams at STA 15.
|+15 YD
3 & 3 - USC 15(1:06 - 4th) M.Moss rushed to STA End Zone for 15 yards. M.Moss for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:58 - 4th) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:58 - 4th) D.Lynch kicks 55 yards from USC 35 to the STA 10. B.Farrell returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Curtis at STA 26.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 41(0:53 - 4th) S.Irvin rushed to USC 39 for 20 yards. Tackled by C.Roland-Wallace at USC 39.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 39(0:45 - 4th) S.Irvin rushed to USC 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Curtis at USC 34.
|-12 YD
2 & 5 - STNFRD 34(0:10 - 4th) S.Irvin rushed to USC 46 for -12 yards. S.Irvin FUMBLES forced by USC. Fumble RECOVERED by USC-A.Beavers at USC 46. Tackled by STA at USC 46.