|SUT
|BYU
Slovis throws for 348 yards, 4 touchdowns and BYU routs Southern Utah 41-16
PROVO, Utah (AP) Kedon Slovis threw for 348 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another score to lead BYU to a 41-16 victory over Southern Utah on Saturday afternoon.
Isaac Rex paced the Cougars with a career-high 112 yards and a touchdown on four catches. It was the first 100-yard game of Rex’s career. BYU (2-0) averaged 7.2 yards per play against the Thunderbirds after struggling on offense in its season opening win over Sam Houston.
“Things started working out for us,” Slovis said. “We kept chugging away. Shooters shoot and eventually the shots start to fall. You just got to keep trusting the process and the calls and the scheme.”
Justin Miller threw for 235 yards and a touchdown to lead Southern Utah. Zach Mitchell finished with a career-high 135 yards on seven catches. SUU (0-2) didn’t find a consistent rhythm on offense until the second half, spoiling the Thunderbirds’ upset chances over their instate foe.
After tossing an early interception, Slovis guided the Cougars on three straight touchdown drives to help BYU carve out a 27-3 halftime lead. Slovis capped each scoring drive with a touchdown pass, highlighted by Darrius Lassiter’s 42-yard catch-and-run after the scoring play started with Slovis reeling in a high snap.
“If you give him time to throw, then he can do it,” BYU coach Kalani Sitake said.
Things started getting out of hand for the Thunderbirds in all phases during the second quarter. Harrison Taggart blocked an SUU punt to set up BYU’s second touchdown drive. Then, Kamden Garrett picked off a pass from Miller at the BYU 30 to set up the Cougars’ fourth touchdown drive just before halftime.
“It’s cliche but guys are flying around,” BYU linebacker Max Tooley said. “Everyone is trying to gang-tackle. That’s what’s going to make a defense aggressive, being willing to impose your will on the other team on every play. Make them quit.”
Southern Utah finally scored its first touchdown on a 33-yard catch by Wooden early in the third quarter. But Tyler Graham missed a 45-yard field goal on the Thunderbirds’ next drive and BYU extended its lead to 34-10 on a 6-yard run from Slovis before the end of the quarter.
“Our kids in our locker room like football more than the teams we’re playing like football,” SUU coach DeLane Fitzgerald said. “We’re going to, come hell or high-water, play for three straight hours.”
THE TAKEAWAY
Southern Utah: The Thunderbirds scored on their opening drive but struggled to move the ball against BYU’s defense as the first half progressed. SUU had four consecutive punts and a turnover on its next five drives.
BYU: Big plays rescued the Cougars from another sluggish start on offense. BYU had eight passing plays gaining 15 or more yards, with three of those plays resulting in touchdowns.
SPECIAL TEAMS SNAFUS
Mistakes on special teams at critical junctures hurt Southern Utah. BYU scored touchdowns following a blocked punt, a missed field goal, and a muffed punt.
“Special teams did us in,” Fitzgerald said. “I don’t know if we beat them on special teams, I don’t know if we win that football game, but we’re right there with them even-steven at the end.”
RUNNING ON EMPTY
BYU generated just 46 yards on 23 carries. The Cougars gained 10 or more yards on a single running play. LJ Martin, the team’s leading rusher, finished with 27 yards on six carries. Lead back Aidan Robbins tallied six yards on only three carries - all in the first quarter.
“I just want to see the ball carried with more intensity and get more yards,” Sitake said. “We need someone who can carry the ball and do it the right way. We need someone who can block for them and make sure we get more yards. What we got is not good enough.”
UP NEXT
Southern Utah is at UC Davis on Saturday.
BYU is at Arkansas on Saturday.
---
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll
|
I. Wooden
8 WR
87 ReYds, ReTD, 6 RECs, 6 RuYds
|
K. Slovis
10 QB
348 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, INT, 6 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|19
|Rushing
|3
|1
|Passing
|12
|16
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|7-15
|3-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|346
|394
|Total Plays
|60
|55
|Avg Gain
|5.8
|7.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|84
|46
|Rush Attempts
|27
|23
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.1
|2.0
|Yards Passing
|262
|348
|Comp. - Att.
|17-33
|22-32
|Yards Per Pass
|7.9
|10.9
|Penalties - Yards
|5-43
|3-25
|Touchdowns
|2
|6
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-34.2
|5-48.2
|Return Yards
|2
|0
|Punts - Returns
|4-2
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|262
|PASS YDS
|348
|
|
|84
|RUSH YDS
|46
|
|
|346
|TOTAL YDS
|394
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Miller 12 QB
|J. Miller
|16/30
|235
|1
|1
|
E. Bolingbroke 4 WR
|E. Bolingbroke
|1/1
|27
|0
|0
|
J. Berry 3 QB
|J. Berry
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Robison 5 QB
|G. Robison
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Lambson 32 RB
|T. Lambson
|7
|32
|1
|16
|
B. Wissler 21 RB
|B. Wissler
|11
|23
|0
|8
|
G. Robison 5 QB
|G. Robison
|3
|13
|0
|11
|
J. Miller 12 QB
|J. Miller
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
I. Wooden 8 WR
|I. Wooden
|2
|6
|0
|6
|
L. Freeman 23 RB
|L. Freeman
|2
|2
|0
|3
|
J. Jefferson 6 RB
|J. Jefferson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Mitchell 14 WR
|Z. Mitchell
|13
|7
|135
|0
|30
|
I. Wooden 8 WR
|I. Wooden
|8
|6
|87
|1
|33
|
F. Calderon 36 TE
|F. Calderon
|2
|2
|24
|0
|18
|
T. Patrick 2 WR
|T. Patrick
|5
|2
|16
|0
|11
|
B. Wissler 21 RB
|B. Wissler
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Freeman 23 RB
|L. Freeman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Gola-Callard 12 S
|T. Gola-Callard
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Washington 10 CB
|J. Washington
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Lockett-Smith 25 CB
|Q. Lockett-Smith
|2-2
|0.0
|1
|
G. Ramirez 11 S
|G. Ramirez
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Pleasant-Johnson 31 CB
|L. Pleasant-Johnson
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
R. Horsey 44 DT
|R. Horsey
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Cullimore 6 LB
|K. Cullimore
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Payne 33 DT
|P. Payne
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Hale 28 S
|B. Hale
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Sua-Filo 93 DT
|R. Sua-Filo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Siaosi 50 DE
|S. Siaosi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Purcell 94 DE
|A. Purcell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dunn 8 LB
|J. Dunn
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Westover 59 DE
|S. Westover
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Nellems 22 LB
|A. Nellems
|0-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tongamoa 99 DT
|J. Tongamoa
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Coleman 24 CB
|C. Coleman
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Graham 43 K
|T. Graham
|1/2
|29
|1/2
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Bolingbroke 4 WR
|E. Bolingbroke
|2
|1.5
|3
|0
|
I. Wooden 8 WR
|I. Wooden
|1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|
A. Felton 7 CB
|A. Felton
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Slovis 10 QB
|K. Slovis
|22/32
|348
|4
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Martin 27 RB
|L. Martin
|6
|27
|0
|17
|
D. Smith 20 RB
|D. Smith
|7
|16
|1
|7
|
A. Robbins 3 RB
|A. Robbins
|3
|6
|0
|3
|
K. Slovis 10 QB
|K. Slovis
|1
|6
|1
|6
|
E. Nawahine 21 RB
|E. Nawahine
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
P. Kingston 82 WR
|P. Kingston
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
C. Fennegan 11 QB
|C. Fennegan
|2
|-5
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Rex 83 TE
|I. Rex
|8
|4
|112
|1
|65
|
C. Roberts 2 WR
|C. Roberts
|7
|6
|84
|1
|39
|
D. Lassiter 5 WR
|D. Lassiter
|7
|5
|73
|1
|42
|
K. Hill 1 WR
|K. Hill
|3
|3
|41
|1
|25
|
P. Kingston 82 WR
|P. Kingston
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
L. Martin 27 RB
|L. Martin
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
A. Robbins 3 RB
|A. Robbins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Slade 26 S
|E. Slade
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Moa 41 LB
|S. Moa
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Christensen 4 CB
|C. Christensen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Heckard 5 CB
|E. Heckard
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Haws 95 DT
|C. Haws
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bywater 2 LB
|B. Bywater
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 0 CB
|J. Robinson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tooley 31 LB
|M. Tooley
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Mangelson 93 DE
|B. Mangelson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ah You 3 LB
|C. Ah You
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wall 28 S
|T. Wall
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Garrett 7 CB
|K. Garrett
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
P. Rex 17 S
|P. Rex
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Moore 12 S
|M. Moore
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Bagnah 13 DE
|I. Bagnah
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Batty 92 DE
|T. Batty
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Schoonover 48 DE
|B. Schoonover
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Vongphachanh 10 LB
|A. Vongphachanh
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cravens 91 DT
|J. Cravens
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mahe 62 DT
|A. Mahe
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Sellesin 56 DE
|N. Sellesin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Ferrin 44 K
|W. Ferrin
|0/0
|0
|5/6
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Rehkow 24 P
|R. Rehkow
|5
|48.2
|2
|64
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Kingston 82 WR
|P. Kingston
|3
|29.0
|41
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Nyberg 23 WR
|H. Nyberg
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Harris kicks 65 yards from SUT 35 to the BYU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 25(15:00 - 1st) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for A.Robbins.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BYU 25(14:55 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to BYU 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Sua-Filo at BYU 25.
|+14 YD
3 & 10 - BYU 25(14:18 - 1st) K.Slovis pass complete to BYU 25. Catch made by D.Lassiter at BYU 25. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by Q.Lockett-Smith at BYU 39.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 39(13:35 - 1st) P.Kingston rushed to BYU 38 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Gola-Callard at BYU 38.
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - BYU 38(12:50 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to BYU 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Tongamoa; A.Nellems at BYU 41.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - BYU 41(12:08 - 1st) K.Slovis pass complete to BYU 41. Catch made by C.Roberts at BYU 41. Gain of yards. Tackled by T.Gola-Callard at SUT 42. PENALTY on BYU-C.Roberts Illegal Touch Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 13 - BYU 36(11:28 - 1st) R.Rehkow punts 28 yards to SUT 36 Center-BYU. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - SUT 36(11:23 - 1st) J.Miller pass complete to SUT 36. Catch made by I.Wooden at SUT 36. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at BYU 44.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - SUT 44(10:47 - 1st) J.Miller pass complete to BYU 44. Catch made by I.Wooden at BYU 44. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by B.Bywater; T.Wall at BYU 30.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SUT 30(9:59 - 1st) B.Wissler rushed to BYU 22 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Bywater; A.Vongphachanh at BYU 22.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - SUT 22(9:13 - 1st) G.Robison steps back to pass. G.Robison pass incomplete intended for I.Wooden.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - SUT 22(9:10 - 1st) T.Lambson rushed to BYU 18 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Wall; A.Vongphachanh at BYU 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SUT 18(8:20 - 1st) J.Miller steps back to pass. J.Miller pass incomplete intended for I.Wooden.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - SUT 18(8:07 - 1st) T.Lambson rushed to BYU 12 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Christensen at BYU 12.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - SUT 12(7:29 - 1st) J.Miller steps back to pass. J.Miller pass incomplete intended for T.Patrick.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - SUT 19(7:21 - 1st) T.Graham 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-G.Lipkin Holder-A.Vigil.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:17 - 1st) R.Harris kicks 62 yards from SUT 35 to the BYU 3. P.Kingston returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Bowring at BYU 44.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 44(7:08 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to BYU 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Nellems; S.Westover at BYU 47.
|Int
2 & 7 - BYU 47(6:39 - 1st) K.Slovis pass INTERCEPTED at BYU 49. Intercepted by Q.Lockett-Smith at BYU 49.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SUT 49(6:26 - 1st) J.Miller steps back to pass. J.Miller pass incomplete intended for Z.Mitchell.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - SUT 49(6:22 - 1st) B.Wissler rushed to BYU 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Slade at BYU 48.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - SUT 48(5:35 - 1st) J.Miller steps back to pass. J.Miller pass incomplete intended for B.Wissler.
|Punt
4 & 9 - SUT 48(5:32 - 1st) J.Miller punts 33 yards to BYU 15 Center-SUT. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 15(5:26 - 1st) K.Slovis pass complete to BYU 15. Catch made by I.Rex at BYU 15. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by A.Nellems; L.Pleasant-Johnson at BYU 26.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 26(4:41 - 1st) K.Slovis pass complete to BYU 26. Catch made by C.Roberts at BYU 26. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by L.Pleasant-Johnson; C.Coleman at BYU 39.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 39(3:57 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to BYU 46 for 7 yards. Tackled by L.Pleasant-Johnson at BYU 46.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - BYU 46(3:13 - 1st) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for D.Lassiter.
|+16 YD
3 & 3 - BYU 46(3:08 - 1st) K.Slovis pass complete to BYU 46. Catch made by I.Rex at BYU 46. Gain of 16 yards. I.Rex ran out of bounds.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 38(2:38 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to SUT 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by L.Pleasant-Johnson; T.Gola-Callard at SUT 32.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - BYU 32(2:04 - 1st) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for I.Rex.
|+12 YD
3 & 4 - BYU 32(1:49 - 1st) K.Slovis pass complete to SUT 32. Catch made by C.Roberts at SUT 32. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Washington at SUT 20.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 20(1:25 - 1st) K.Slovis pass complete to SUT 20. Catch made by I.Rex at SUT 20. Gain of 20 yards. I.Rex for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(1:03 - 1st) W.Ferrin extra point is no good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:03 - 1st) W.Ferrin kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to the SUT End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SUT 25(1:03 - 1st) G.Robison rushed to SUT 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Bagnah at SUT 27.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - SUT 27(0:24 - 1st) T.Lambson rushed to SUT 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Tooley at SUT 28.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - SUT 28(15:00 - 2nd) J.Miller steps back to pass. J.Miller pass incomplete intended for SUT.
|Punt
4 & 7 - SUT 28(14:56 - 2nd) A.Vigil punts yards to SUT 36 Center-SUT. H.Taggart blocked the kick. BYU recovered the blocked kick.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 36(14:48 - 2nd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for I.Rex.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 36(14:45 - 2nd) L.Martin rushed to SUT 19 for 17 yards. L.Martin ran out of bounds.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 19(14:04 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass complete to SUT 19. Catch made by L.Martin at SUT 19. Gain of 5 yards. L.Martin ran out of bounds.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - BYU 14(13:22 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass complete to SUT 14. Catch made by C.Roberts at SUT 14. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Dunn; A.Purcell at SUT 8.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - BYU 8(12:59 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass complete to SUT 8. Catch made by K.Hill at SUT 8. Gain of 8 yards. K.Hill for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(12:46 - 2nd) PENALTY on BYU-C.Etienne False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(12:46 - 2nd) W.Ferrin extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:36 - 2nd) W.Ferrin kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to the SUT End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - SUT 25(12:36 - 2nd) J.Miller pass complete to SUT 25. Catch made by T.Patrick at SUT 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at SUT 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SUT 36(12:07 - 2nd) B.Wissler rushed to SUT 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Bywater at SUT 36.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SUT 36(11:49 - 2nd) J.Miller steps back to pass. J.Miller pass incomplete intended for Z.Mitchell.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - SUT 36(11:43 - 2nd) PENALTY on SUT-SUT Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
3 & 15 - SUT 31(11:43 - 2nd) B.Wissler rushed to SUT 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Bywater at SUT 33.
|Punt
4 & 13 - SUT 33(11:17 - 2nd) A.Vigil punts 45 yards to BYU 22 Center-SUT. H.Nyberg returned punt from the BYU 22.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 22(10:09 - 2nd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for BYU.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 22(10:05 - 2nd) D.Smith rushed to BYU 23 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Cullimore at BYU 23.
|+8 YD
3 & 9 - BYU 23(9:24 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass complete to BYU 23. Catch made by C.Roberts at BYU 23. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Gola-Callard at BYU 31.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - BYU 31(8:32 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass complete to BYU 31. Catch made by M.Fakahua at BYU 31. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.Gola-Callard at BYU 34.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 34(7:55 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass complete to BYU 34. Catch made by D.Lassiter at BYU 34. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by G.Ramirez; Q.Lockett-Smith at BYU 39.
|+19 YD
2 & 5 - BYU 39(7:08 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass complete to BYU 39. Catch made by P.Kingston at BYU 39. Gain of 19 yards. P.Kingston ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 42(6:27 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass complete to SUT 42. Catch made by D.Lassiter at SUT 42. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by A.Nellems; K.Cullimore at SUT 42.
|+42 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 42(5:55 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass complete to SUT 42. Catch made by D.Lassiter at SUT 42. Gain of 42 yards. D.Lassiter for 42 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:47 - 2nd) W.Ferrin extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:47 - 2nd) W.Ferrin kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to the SUT End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SUT 25(5:47 - 2nd) B.Wissler rushed to SUT 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Bywater; E.Slade at SUT 30.
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - SUT 30(5:08 - 2nd) L.Freeman rushed to SUT 29 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Bywater; T.Batty at SUT 29.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - SUT 29(4:23 - 2nd) J.Miller steps back to pass. J.Miller pass incomplete intended for L.Freeman.
|Punt
4 & 6 - SUT 29(4:19 - 2nd) A.Vigil punts 37 yards to BYU 34 Center-SUT. Fair catch by H.Nyberg.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 34(4:10 - 2nd) L.Martin rushed to BYU 33 for -1 yards. Tackled by Q.Lockett-Smith at BYU 33.
|+4 YD
2 & 11 - BYU 33(3:30 - 2nd) L.Martin rushed to BYU 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by Q.Lockett-Smith; A.Nellems at BYU 37.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - BYU 37(2:53 - 2nd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for D.Lassiter.
|Punt
4 & 7 - BYU 37(2:43 - 2nd) R.Rehkow punts 46 yards to SUT 17 Center-BYU. I.Wooden returned punt from the SUT 17. Tackled by M.McKenzie at SUT 16.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SUT 16(2:34 - 2nd) J.Miller pass complete to SUT 16. Catch made by I.Wooden at SUT 16. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by E.Heckard at SUT 18.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - SUT 18(1:57 - 2nd) J.Miller steps back to pass. J.Miller pass incomplete intended for Z.Mitchell.
|+18 YD
3 & 8 - SUT 18(1:50 - 2nd) J.Miller pass complete to SUT 18. Catch made by Z.Mitchell at SUT 18. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by E.Heckard; M.Moore at SUT 36.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SUT 36(1:33 - 2nd) J.Miller pass complete to SUT 36. Catch made by T.Patrick at SUT 36. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Garrett; M.Tooley at SUT 41.
|Int
2 & 5 - SUT 41(1:15 - 2nd) J.Miller pass INTERCEPTED at BYU 30. Intercepted by K.Garrett at BYU 30.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 30(1:07 - 2nd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for C.Roberts.
|+65 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 30(1:00 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass complete to BYU 30. Catch made by I.Rex at BYU 30. Gain of 65 yards. Tackled by J.Washington; L.Pleasant-Johnson at SUT 5.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - BYU 5(0:39 - 2nd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for A.Robbins. PENALTY on SUT-SUT Illegal Substitution 3 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - BYU 2(0:34 - 2nd) D.Smith rushed to SUT End Zone for 2 yards. D.Smith for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:30 - 2nd) W.Ferrin extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:30 - 2nd) W.Ferrin kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to the SUT End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SUT 25(0:30 - 2nd) T.Lambson rushed to SUT 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Mangelson at SUT 28.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) W.Ferrin kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to the SUT End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SUT 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Miller pass complete to SUT 25. Catch made by Z.Mitchell at SUT 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by E.Heckard; E.Slade at SUT 29.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - SUT 29(14:13 - 3rd) B.Wissler rushed to SUT 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Tooley; J.Cravens at SUT 32.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - SUT 32(13:27 - 3rd) J.Miller pass complete to SUT 32. Catch made by F.Calderon at SUT 32. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by E.Heckard at SUT 38.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - SUT 38(12:43 - 3rd) E.Bolingbroke pass complete to SUT 38. Catch made by Z.Mitchell at SUT 38. Gain of 27 yards. Z.Mitchell ran out of bounds.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SUT 35(11:47 - 3rd) B.Wissler rushed to BYU 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Batty at BYU 34. PENALTY on SUT-E.Riley Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|+16 YD
1 & 24 - SUT 49(11:47 - 3rd) T.Lambson rushed to BYU 33 for 16 yards. Tackled by M.Moore at BYU 33.
|+33 YD
2 & 8 - SUT 33(11:14 - 3rd) J.Miller pass complete to BYU 33. Catch made by I.Wooden at BYU 33. Gain of 33 yards. I.Wooden for 33 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:00 - 3rd) T.Graham extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:00 - 3rd) R.Harris kicks 65 yards from SUT 35 to the BYU End Zone. P.Kingston returns the kickoff. Tackled by G.Ramirez; C.Bowring at BYU 16.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 16(10:54 - 3rd) K.Slovis pass complete to BYU 16. Catch made by D.Lassiter at BYU 16. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by G.Ramirez at BYU 28.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 28(10:26 - 3rd) L.Martin rushed to BYU 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Gola-Callard; C.Coleman at BYU 33.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - BYU 33(9:46 - 3rd) L.Martin rushed to BYU 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Horsey at BYU 34.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - BYU 34(9:14 - 3rd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for I.Rex.
|Punt
4 & 4 - BYU 34(9:03 - 3rd) R.Rehkow punts 64 yards to SUT 2 Center-BYU. E.Bolingbroke returned punt from the SUT 2. Tackled by M.McKenzie at SUT 2.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SUT 2(8:52 - 3rd) T.Lambson rushed to SUT 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Vongphachanh; T.Batty at SUT 2.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SUT 2(8:04 - 3rd) J.Miller steps back to pass. J.Miller pass incomplete intended for T.Patrick.
|+29 YD
3 & 10 - SUT 2(7:56 - 3rd) J.Miller pass complete to SUT 2. Catch made by Z.Mitchell at SUT 2. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by E.Slade at SUT 31.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SUT 31(7:11 - 3rd) I.Wooden rushed to SUT 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by E.Slade at SUT 37. PENALTY on BYU-BYU Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SUT 48(6:38 - 3rd) PENALTY on SUT-A.Leausa False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+19 YD
1 & 15 - SUT 47(6:17 - 3rd) J.Miller pass complete to SUT 47. Catch made by I.Wooden at SUT 47. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by K.Garrett at BYU 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SUT 34(5:39 - 3rd) J.Miller steps back to pass. J.Miller pass incomplete intended for T.Patrick.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - SUT 34(5:30 - 3rd) J.Miller pass complete to BYU 34. Catch made by Z.Mitchell at BYU 34. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by E.Slade; B.Mangelson at BYU 27.
|-1 YD
3 & 3 - SUT 27(4:49 - 3rd) B.Wissler rushed to BYU 28 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Haws at BYU 28.
|No Good
4 & 4 - SUT 35(4:03 - 3rd) T.Graham 45 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-G.Lipkin Holder-E.Bolingbroke.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BYU 28(4:01 - 3rd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for I.Rex. PENALTY on SUT-A.Purcell Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 43(3:54 - 3rd) K.Slovis pass complete to BYU 43. Catch made by K.Marion at BYU 43. Gain of 11 yards. K.Marion ran out of bounds.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 46(3:13 - 3rd) L.Martin rushed to SUT 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Coleman; R.Horsey at SUT 45.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - BYU 45(2:35 - 3rd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for I.Rex.
|+6 YD
3 & 9 - BYU 45(2:30 - 3rd) K.Slovis pass complete to SUT 45. Catch made by C.Roberts at SUT 45. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Gola-Callard at SUT 39.
|+8 YD
4 & 3 - BYU 39(1:49 - 3rd) K.Slovis pass complete to SUT 39. Catch made by K.Hill at SUT 39. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Washington at SUT 31.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 31(1:16 - 3rd) K.Slovis pass complete to SUT 31. Catch made by K.Hill at SUT 31. Gain of 25 yards.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - BYU 6(1:03 - 3rd) K.Slovis rushed to SUT End Zone for 6 yards. K.Slovis for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:36 - 3rd) W.Ferrin extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:36 - 3rd) W.Ferrin kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to the SUT End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - SUT 25(0:36 - 3rd) G.Robison rushed to SUT 36 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Wall at SUT 36.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SUT 36(15:00 - 4th) B.Wissler rushed to SUT 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Haws at SUT 38.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - SUT 38(14:20 - 4th) I.Wooden rushed to SUT 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Bywater; T.Wall at SUT 38.
|+8 YD
3 & 8 - SUT 38(13:33 - 4th) J.Miller rushed to SUT 46 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Tooley at SUT 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SUT 46(12:47 - 4th) J.Miller steps back to pass. J.Miller pass incomplete intended for Z.Mitchell.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - SUT 46(12:40 - 4th) B.Wissler rushed to SUT 45 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Tooley; A.Mahe at SUT 45.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - SUT 45(11:56 - 4th) J.Miller steps back to pass. J.Miller pass incomplete intended for Z.Mitchell.
|Punt
4 & 11 - SUT 45(11:49 - 4th) A.Vigil punts 49 yards to BYU 6 Center-SUT. Downed by A.Felton.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 6(11:39 - 4th) D.Smith rushed to BYU 5 for -1 yards. Tackled by P.Payne at BYU 5.
|-4 YD
2 & 11 - BYU 5(11:01 - 4th) D.Smith rushed to BYU 1 for -4 yards. Tackled by SUT at BYU 1. PENALTY on BYU-BYU Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|+5 YD
3 & 15 - BYU 1(10:41 - 4th) D.Smith rushed to BYU 6 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Gola-Callard at BYU 6.
|Punt
4 & 10 - BYU 6(10:02 - 4th) R.Rehkow punts 55 yards to BYU 45 Center-BYU. A.Felton MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by BYU-M.McKenzie at SUT 39. Tackled by SUT at SUT 39.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:39 - 4th) W.Ferrin kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to the SUT End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SUT 25(9:39 - 4th) J.Miller pass complete to SUT 25. Catch made by I.Wooden at SUT 25. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by C.Christensen at SUT 24.
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - SUT 24(8:55 - 4th) L.Freeman rushed to SUT 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Moa at SUT 27.
|+20 YD
3 & 8 - SUT 27(8:26 - 4th) J.Miller pass complete to SUT 27. Catch made by Z.Mitchell at SUT 27. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by B.Mangelson at SUT 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SUT 47(7:59 - 4th) J.Miller steps back to pass. J.Miller pass incomplete intended for Z.Mitchell.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - SUT 47(7:18 - 4th) B.Wissler rushed to BYU 50 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Mangelson; N.Sellesin at BYU 50.
|+30 YD
3 & 7 - SUT 50(6:36 - 4th) J.Miller pass complete to BYU 50. Catch made by Z.Mitchell at BYU 50. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by P.Rex at BYU 20.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - SUT 20(6:00 - 4th) J.Miller pass complete to BYU 20. Catch made by F.Calderon at BYU 20. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by S.Moa at BYU 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - SUT 2(5:21 - 4th) T.Lambson rushed to BYU End Zone for 2 yards. T.Lambson for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(5:15 - 4th) T.Graham extra point is no good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:15 - 4th) R.Harris kicks 65 yards from SUT 35 to the BYU End Zone. P.Kingston returns the kickoff. Tackled by H.Peay; Q.Lockett-Smith at BYU 30.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 30(5:08 - 4th) C.Fennegan rushed to BYU 25 for -5 yards. Tackled by SUT at BYU 25.
|+1 YD
2 & 15 - BYU 25(4:21 - 4th) E.Nawahine rushed to BYU 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Hale at BYU 26.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - BYU 26(3:38 - 4th) C.Fennegan rushed to BYU 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Siasosi at BYU 26.
|Punt
4 & 14 - BYU 26(2:54 - 4th) R.Rehkow punts 48 yards to SUT 26 Center-BYU. E.Bolingbroke returned punt from the SUT 26. Tackled by BYU at SUT 29.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SUT 29(2:44 - 4th) J.Jefferson rushed to SUT 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Haws; B.Schoonover at SUT 29.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SUT 29(2:04 - 4th) G.Robison rushed to SUT 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Ah You at SUT 29.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - SUT 29(1:15 - 4th) J.Berry steps back to pass. J.Berry pass incomplete intended for N.Macias.
|Punt
4 & 10 - SUT 29(1:10 - 4th) A.Vigil punts 33 yards to BYU 38 Center-SUT. Downed by SUT.