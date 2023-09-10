|
|TEMPLE
|RUT
Kyle Monangai powers Rutgers to a 36-7 win over Temple
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) With its offense stuck in neutral for three quarters, Rutgers finally got going, erupting for three fourth quarter touchdowns to roll past Temple, 36-7, Saturday night. Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai led the charge, rushing for a career-high 165 yards and a touchdown in that decisive quarter.
Monangai carried the ball a career-high 28 times for a 5.9 average as Rutgers (2-0, 1-0 Big Ten) defeated Temple for the seventh straight time.
Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt threw for 199 yards and a touchdown as the Scarlet Knights pounded out 453 total yards.
Temple (1-1, 1-0 AAC) quarterback E.J. Warner, the son of Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, was 20-of-48 for 230 yards, with one TD and two interceptions.
Monangai scored on a one-yard run early in the fourth quarter to give Rutgers a 19-7 lead. Running backs Al-Shadee Salaam and Samuel Brown V tacked on touchdown runs of five and one-yard, respectively, in the fourth quarter.
“Well, he (Monangai) ran tough and he ran tough last week as well,” said Rutgers coach Greg Schiano. “I want to make sure that we get everybody experience because in this league, you need multiple backs. This is a tough, tough, tough, league. So I think we are doing that.”
Rutgers controlled the fourth quarter with a ground game that churned out 123 yards. The Scarlet Knights held the ball for 11:53 in the quarter.
“I was really proud we got together as a team going into that fourth quarter, and we decided, hey, enough, let’s go play the way we are playing and coaching the way we’re capable of coaching,” said Schiano. “Some nights it’s like that. Some nights, you feel you’re half a step forward and half a step back, and all of the sudden just, boom, so I was pleased.”
Wimsatt connected with running back Ja'shon Benjamin on a 33-yard catch-and-run TD in the first quarter and kicker Jai Patel added field goals of 51, 43 and 23-yards. The 51-yarder tied for the seventh longest in Rutgers history.
Temple made it a one-score game, 13-7, on the first play of the fourth quarter. Warner hit wide receiver Dante Wright on a nine-yard TD pass in the middle of the end zone but Temple couldn't muster anything else as Warner threw two second half interceptions. The Owls had a prime opportunity to score in the third quarter, but a Warner pass fell incomplete in the end zone on fourth-and-goal from the three-yard line.
On the ensuing drive, Rutgers went 75 yards in 7 plays, with Monangai getting the bulk of the work, carrying six times for 57 yards.
The Owls managed only 277 yards against a stout Rutgers defense that has allowed just 14 points in its first two games.
“The quarterback (Warmer) got hit early, not a whole lot of sacks but he took some hits out there,” said Temple coach Stan Drayton. “Our receivers have to do a better job. We dropped the ball. We’ve got to address that issue. These are all correctable issues, we have to get back to work.”
THE TAKEAWAYS
Temple: Warner was under pressure for most of the game, but his decision-making on when to throw it or take the run will have to improve if the Owls hope to make a run in the American Athletic Conference.
Rutgers: It's only two games, but it is apparent opponents will have a difficult time running against the Scarlet Knights. Temple managed just 63 yards on the ground on 23 carries (2.7 avg.) and never got its offense in rhythm. Against Northwestern last week, the Scarlet Knights allowed just 12 yards.
UP NEXT:
Temple: Hosts Norfolk State on Saturday afternoon.
Rutgers: Hosts Virgina Tech on Saturday afternoon.
D. Wright
10 WR
59 ReYds, ReTD, 5 RECs
K. Monangai
5 RB
165 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|17
|Rushing
|5
|11
|Passing
|12
|6
|Penalty
|3
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|6-16
|7-15
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|310
|452
|Total Plays
|71
|72
|Avg Gain
|4.4
|6.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|84
|254
|Rush Attempts
|24
|51
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.5
|5.0
|Yards Passing
|226
|198
|Comp. - Att.
|21-47
|10-21
|Yards Per Pass
|4.4
|8.9
|Penalties - Yards
|7-45
|5-57
|Touchdowns
|1
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-35.9
|3-42.3
|Return Yards
|0
|39
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-39
|Safeties
|0
|0
|226
|PASS YDS
|198
|84
|RUSH YDS
|254
|310
|TOTAL YDS
|452
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
E. Warner 3 QB
|E. Warner
|20/48
|230
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Smith 24 RB
|J. Smith
|9
|45
|0
|14
|
D. Hubbard 28 RB
|D. Hubbard
|4
|30
|0
|21
|
E. Saydee 2 RB
|E. Saydee
|7
|13
|0
|4
|
Q. Patterson 16 QB
|Q. Patterson
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
E. Warner 3 QB
|E. Warner
|3
|-3
|0
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Wright 10 WR
|D. Wright
|11
|5
|59
|1
|21
|
D. Martin-Robinson 5 TE
|D. Martin-Robinson
|7
|4
|58
|0
|19
|
A. Anderson Jr. 15 WR
|A. Anderson Jr.
|5
|2
|36
|0
|28
|
Z. Baines 80 WR
|Z. Baines
|7
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
R. Clark 95 TE
|R. Clark
|4
|3
|21
|0
|9
|
E. Saydee 2 RB
|E. Saydee
|2
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
D. Hubbard 28 RB
|D. Hubbard
|3
|3
|12
|0
|9
|
J. Smith 24 RB
|J. Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Adams 17 WR
|J. Adams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Smith 84 TE
|J. Smith
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Osueke 24 CB
|B. Osueke
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Francis 19 S
|T. Francis
|3-8
|0.0
|0
|
J. Magee 6 LB
|J. Magee
|3-7
|1.0
|0
|
A. Haye 97 DL
|A. Haye
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hill 21 CB
|D. Hill
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hollins 12 LB
|J. Hollins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Clark 20 CB
|E. Clark
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Rigby 0 LB
|Y. Rigby
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wilcoxson 29 S
|K. Wilcoxson
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
E. Deravil 27 S
|E. Deravil
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Yeoman 23 LB
|C. Yeoman
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Black 34 LB
|D. Black
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Jordan 13 LB
|L. Jordan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mahone 17 DL
|J. Mahone
|0-5
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thomas 30 DL
|T. Thomas
|0-8
|0.0
|0
|
A. Odom 8 S
|A. Odom
|0-9
|0.0
|0
|
D. Woodbury 11 LB
|D. Woodbury
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hood 41 DL
|D. Hood
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. McMurray 7 CB
|J. McMurray
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Price 35 K
|C. Price
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Atton 91 P
|D. Atton
|7
|35.9
|2
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Wimsatt 2 QB
|G. Wimsatt
|10/21
|198
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Monangai 5 RB
|K. Monangai
|28
|165
|1
|27
|
J. Benjamin 20 RB
|J. Benjamin
|5
|36
|0
|17
|
A. Salaam 26 RB
|A. Salaam
|5
|28
|1
|18
|
G. Wimsatt 2 QB
|G. Wimsatt
|8
|24
|0
|17
|
S. Brown V 27 RB
|S. Brown V
|4
|6
|1
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jackson 9 WR
|J. Jackson
|7
|4
|95
|0
|61
|
J. Benjamin 20 RB
|J. Benjamin
|1
|1
|33
|1
|33
|
S. Brown V 27 RB
|S. Brown V
|1
|1
|27
|0
|27
|
I. Washington 14 WR
|I. Washington
|4
|2
|24
|0
|15
|
C. Dremel 6 WR
|C. Dremel
|5
|2
|19
|0
|12
|
J. Langan 21 TE
|J. Langan
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Powell 22 LB
|T. Powell
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
F. Dixon 10 DB
|F. Dixon
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Igbinosun 4 DB
|D. Igbinosun
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
M. Toure 1 LB
|M. Toure
|1-6
|0.0
|0
|
M. Melton 16 DB
|M. Melton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Rogers 0 DB
|E. Rogers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Davis 21 DB
|C. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ahanotu 92 DL
|M. Ahanotu
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Loyal 6 DB
|S. Loyal
|1-4
|0.0
|1
|
T. Rainey 51 DL
|T. Rainey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Konga 90 DL
|R. Konga
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jennings 17 LB
|D. Jennings
|0-7
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thompson 14 DL
|J. Thompson
|0-3
|0.0
|1
|
K. Hamilton 48 DL
|K. Hamilton
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
W. Bailey 23 DL
|W. Bailey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Lewis 71 DL
|A. Lewis
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
I. Iton 9 DL
|I. Iton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Patel 44 K
|J. Patel
|3/3
|51
|3/3
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
F. Appleby 95 P
|F. Appleby
|3
|42.3
|1
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.McAtamney kicks 65 yards from RUT 35 to the TEM End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25(15:00 - 1st) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for E.Saydee (W.Bailey).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 25(14:53 - 1st) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Ahanotu; D.Igbinosun at TEM 25.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TEMPLE 25(14:18 - 1st) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for Z.Baines (E.Rogers).
|Punt
4 & 10 - TEMPLE 25(14:12 - 1st) D.Atton punts 36 yards to RUT 39 Center-TEM. Fair catch by R.Rochelle.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 39(14:05 - 1st) G.Wimsatt rushed to RUT 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Magee at RUT 44.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - RUT 44(13:25 - 1st) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Hill; T.Thomas at RUT 47.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - RUT 47(12:51 - 1st) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 50 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Francis; A.Odom at RUT 50.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 50(12:11 - 1st) G.Wimsatt pass complete to RUT 50. Catch made by C.Dremel at RUT 50. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Wilcoxson at TEM 43.
|-5 YD
2 & 3 - RUT 43(11:30 - 1st) K.Monangai rushed to TEM 48 for -5 yards. Tackled by J.Hollins at TEM 48.
|+9 YD
3 & 8 - RUT 48(10:51 - 1st) G.Wimsatt pass complete to TEM 48. Catch made by J.Jackson at TEM 48. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Hill at TEM 39.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 39(10:15 - 1st) J.Benjamin rushed to TEM 22 for 17 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas; A.Odom at TEM 22.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 22(9:36 - 1st) J.Benjamin rushed to TEM 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Black; Y.Rigby at TEM 21.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - RUT 21(8:57 - 1st) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for C.Dremel (T.Francis).
|+15 YD
3 & 9 - RUT 21(8:51 - 1st) G.Wimsatt pass complete to TEM 21. Catch made by I.Washington at TEM 21. Gain of 15 yards. I.Washington FUMBLES forced by B.Osueke. Fumble RECOVERED by TEM-Y.Rigby at TEM 6. Tackled by RUT at TEM 6.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 6(8:42 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 6. Catch made by D.Wright at TEM 6. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Melton; D.Jennings at TEM 12.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - TEMPLE 12(8:14 - 1st) D.Hubbard rushed to TEM 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Thompson; F.Dixon at TEM 15.
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - TEMPLE 15(7:52 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 15. Catch made by A.Anderson at TEM 15. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by S.Loyal; D.Igbinosun at TEM 23.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 23(7:18 - 1st) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Powell; M.Toure at TEM 27.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - TEMPLE 27(6:41 - 1st) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Hamilton; D.Jennings at TEM 28.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - TEMPLE 28(5:53 - 1st) PENALTY on TEM-TEM Delay of Game 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TEMPLE 23(5:33 - 1st) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for Z.Baines.
|Punt
4 & 10 - TEMPLE 23(5:27 - 1st) D.Atton punts 34 yards to RUT 43 Center-TEM. Downed by Z.Baines.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 43(5:18 - 1st) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson (J.Magee).
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - RUT 43(5:13 - 1st) G.Wimsatt pass complete to RUT 43. Catch made by J.Jackson at RUT 43. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by E.Clark at RUT 50.
|+17 YD
3 & 3 - RUT 50(4:36 - 1st) G.Wimsatt rushed to TEM 33 for 17 yards. Tackled by A.Odom; E.Clark at TEM 33.
|+33 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 33(4:11 - 1st) G.Wimsatt pass complete to TEM 33. Catch made by J.Benjamin at TEM 33. Gain of 33 yards. J.Benjamin for 33 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(3:47 - 1st) J.Patel extra point is good. PENALTY on TEM-TEM Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:47 - 1st) J.McAtamney kicks 65 yards from RUT 35 to the TEM End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25(3:47 - 1st) J.Smith rushed to TEM 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Toure; T.Powell at TEM 29.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TEMPLE 29(3:14 - 1st) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for J.Smith.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - TEMPLE 29(3:07 - 1st) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for A.Anderson.
|Punt
4 & 6 - TEMPLE 29(3:02 - 1st) D.Atton punts 40 yards to RUT 31 Center-TEM. Fair catch by R.Rochelle.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 31(2:55 - 1st) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas; T.Francis at RUT 34.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - RUT 34(2:19 - 1st) G.Wimsatt pass complete to RUT 34. Catch made by I.Washington at RUT 34. Gain of 9 yards. TEM ran out of bounds.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 43(1:41 - 1st) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Magee; A.Odom at RUT 49.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - RUT 49(1:06 - 1st) K.Monangai rushed to TEM 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Magee at TEM 49.
|+13 YD
3 & 2 - RUT 49(0:48 - 1st) K.Monangai rushed to TEM 36 for 13 yards. Tackled by Y.Rigby; T.Francis at TEM 36. PENALTY on TEM-TEM Illegal Substitution 5 yards declined.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 36(0:27 - 1st) S.Brown rushed to TEM 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Wilcoxson; Y.Rigby at TEM 32.
|-2 YD
2 & 6 - RUT 32(15:00 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt rushed to TEM 34 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.McMurray; A.Odom at TEM 34.
|+1 YD
3 & 8 - RUT 34(14:22 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt rushed to TEM 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Woodbury; A.Haye at TEM 33.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - RUT 41(13:36 - 2nd) J.Patel 51 yard field goal attempt is good Center-RUT Holder-RUT.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:31 - 2nd) J.McAtamney kicks 65 yards from RUT 35 to the TEM End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25(13:31 - 2nd) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Ahanotu at TEM 29.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TEMPLE 29(13:11 - 2nd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for Z.Baines.
|+10 YD
3 & 6 - TEMPLE 29(13:06 - 2nd) E.Warner rushed to TEM 39 for 10 yards. E.Warner FUMBLES forced by T.Powell. Fumble RECOVERED by TEM-L.Watson at TEM 39. Tackled by RUT at TEM 39.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 39(12:46 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 39. Catch made by E.Saydee at TEM 39. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by T.Powell at RUT 46.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 46(12:17 - 2nd) E.Saydee rushed to RUT 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Jennings; A.Lewis at RUT 45.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - TEMPLE 45(11:46 - 2nd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for Z.Baines (D.Jennings).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - TEMPLE 45(11:42 - 2nd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for D.Wright.
|Punt
4 & 9 - TEMPLE 45(11:39 - 2nd) D.Atton punts 36 yards to RUT 9 Center-TEM. Fair catch by R.Rochelle.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 9(11:30 - 2nd) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 11 for 2 yards. Tackled by Y.Rigby at RUT 11.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - RUT 11(10:58 - 2nd) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 17 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Francis; T.Thomas at RUT 17.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - RUT 17(10:26 - 2nd) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Haye; J.Mahone at RUT 19.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - RUT 19(10:12 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt pass complete to RUT 35. Catch made by I.Washington at RUT 35. Gain of yards. Tackled by D.Hill at RUT 19. PENALTY on RUT-RUT Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 19 - RUT 10(9:44 - 2nd) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 9 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Haye at RUT 9.
|+61 YD
2 & 20 - RUT 9(9:08 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt pass complete to RUT 9. Catch made by J.Jackson at RUT 9. Gain of 61 yards. Tackled by B.Osueke at TEM 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 30(8:20 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt rushed to TEM 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Francis at TEM 30.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - RUT 30(7:40 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for I.Washington.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - RUT 30(7:32 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for C.Dremel.
|Penalty
4 & 10 - RUT 30(7:27 - 2nd) PENALTY on TEM-D.Black Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - RUT 33(7:27 - 2nd) J.Patel 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-RUT Holder-RUT.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:22 - 2nd) J.McAtamney kicks 65 yards from RUT 35 to the TEM End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25(7:22 - 2nd) D.Hubbard rushed to TEM 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Toure; W.Bailey at TEM 28.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TEMPLE 28(6:48 - 2nd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for J.Smith (M.Toure).
|+16 YD
3 & 7 - TEMPLE 28(6:43 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 28. Catch made by D.Wright at TEM 28. Gain of 16 yards. D.Wright ran out of bounds.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 44(6:32 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 44. Catch made by R.Clark at TEM 44. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by S.Loyal at TEM 49.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - TEMPLE 49(5:57 - 2nd) D.Wright rushed to RUT 47 for yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Toure at RUT 47. PENALTY on TEM-TEM Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - TEMPLE 39(5:36 - 2nd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for TEM. PENALTY on TEM-TEM Illegal Formation 5 yards declined.
|+16 YD
3 & 15 - TEMPLE 39(5:30 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 39. Catch made by D.Martin-Robinson at TEM 39. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by T.Powell; D.Jennings at RUT 45.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 45(5:12 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to RUT 45. Catch made by TEM at RUT 45. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 45. PENALTY on TEM-TEM Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+19 YD
1 & 15 - TEMPLE 50(5:04 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to RUT 50. Catch made by D.Martin-Robinson at RUT 50. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by F.Dixon at RUT 31.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 31(4:37 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to RUT 31. Catch made by D.Wright at RUT 31. Gain of 7 yards. D.Wright ran out of bounds.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - TEMPLE 24(4:23 - 2nd) D.Hubbard rushed to RUT 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Thompson; D.Jennings at RUT 21.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 21(3:48 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to RUT 21. Catch made by D.Hubbard at RUT 21. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Igbinosun at RUT 18.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - TEMPLE 18(3:13 - 2nd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for TEM. PENALTY on TEM-J.Smith Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
2 & 22 - TEMPLE 33(3:00 - 2nd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner sacked at RUT 48 for -15 yards (D.Igbinosun)
|No Gain
3 & 37 - TEMPLE 48(2:18 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to RUT 48. Catch made by D.Hubbard at RUT 48. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by D.Jennings; R.Konga at RUT 48.
|Punt
4 & 37 - TEMPLE 48(1:33 - 2nd) D.Atton punts 34 yards to RUT 14 Center-TEM. Downed by C.Yeoman.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 14(1:20 - 2nd) J.Benjamin rushed to RUT 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by Y.Rigby; J.Magee at RUT 16.
|+13 YD
2 & 8 - RUT 16(0:36 - 2nd) J.Benjamin rushed to RUT 29 for 13 yards. Tackled by C.Yeoman at RUT 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 29(0:20 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - RUT 29(0:14 - 2nd) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 44 for 15 yards. Tackled by L.Jordan; A.Odom at RUT 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 44(0:07 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for J.Langan (D.Hill).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Van Eekeren kicks 30 yards from TEM 35 to the RUT 35. Out of bounds. PENALTY on TEM-TEM Kickoff Out of Bounds 0 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 35(15:00 - 3rd) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Odom; T.Thomas at RUT 39.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - RUT 39(14:29 - 3rd) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 48 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Hill at RUT 48.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 48(13:53 - 3rd) J.Benjamin rushed to TEM 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas; K.Wilcoxson at TEM 49.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - RUT 49(13:12 - 3rd) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for C.Dremel.
|Sack
3 & 7 - RUT 49(13:10 - 3rd) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt sacked at RUT 49 for -2 yards (J.Magee)
|Punt
4 & 9 - RUT 49(12:35 - 3rd) F.Appleby punts 38 yards to TEM 13 Center-RUT. Fair catch by D.Wright.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 13(12:27 - 3rd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for D.Wright (I.Iton).
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 13(12:24 - 3rd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 13. Catch made by R.Clark at TEM 13. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Powell at TEM 20.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - TEMPLE 20(12:00 - 3rd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for TEM (R.Longerbeam). PENALTY on RUT-RUT Defensive Pass Interference 9 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 29(11:58 - 3rd) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Loyal; A.Lewis at TEM 31.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - TEMPLE 31(11:24 - 3rd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 31. Catch made by R.Clark at TEM 31. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by S.Loyal; F.Dixon at TEM 40.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 40(10:40 - 3rd) E.Warner pass complete to RUT 39. Catch made by D.Wright at RUT 39. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by M.Melton at RUT 39.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 39(10:14 - 3rd) J.Smith rushed to RUT 27 for 12 yards. Tackled by F.Dixon at RUT 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 27(9:44 - 3rd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for D.Martin-Robinson (D.Jennings).
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 27(9:34 - 3rd) J.Smith rushed to RUT 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Powell at RUT 25.
|+21 YD
3 & 8 - TEMPLE 25(9:20 - 3rd) E.Warner pass complete to RUT 25. Catch made by Z.Baines at RUT 25. Gain of 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Rogers at RUT 4.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - TEMPLE 4(9:08 - 3rd) J.Smith rushed to RUT 4 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Hamilton; T.Rainey at RUT 4.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - TEMPLE 4(8:33 - 3rd) E.Warner rushed to RUT 2 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Toure at RUT 2.
|-1 YD
3 & Goal - TEMPLE 2(7:47 - 3rd) Q.Patterson rushed to RUT 3 for -1 yards. Tackled by F.Dixon at RUT 3.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - TEMPLE 3(6:58 - 3rd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for TEM (F.Dixon).
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 3(6:50 - 3rd) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Francis; D.Hood at RUT 2.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - RUT 2(6:07 - 3rd) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for J.Langan.
|+4 YD
3 & 11 - RUT 2(6:01 - 3rd) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 6 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Hood; J.Mahone at RUT 6.
|Punt
4 & 7 - RUT 6(5:39 - 3rd) F.Appleby punts 55 yards to TEM 39 Center-RUT. Downed by T.Ward.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 39(5:26 - 3rd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for D.Martin-Robinson (D.Jennings).
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 39(5:21 - 3rd) J.Smith rushed to TEM 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Thompson; M.Toure at TEM 42.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - TEMPLE 42(4:38 - 3rd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for Z.Baines (F.Dixon).
|Punt
4 & 7 - TEMPLE 42(4:34 - 3rd) D.Atton punts 32 yards to RUT 26 Center-TEM. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - RUT 26(4:24 - 3rd) PENALTY on RUT-RUT Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 13 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 23 - RUT 13(4:24 - 3rd) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson (J.McMurray).
|+6 YD
2 & 23 - RUT 13(4:20 - 3rd) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 19 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas; C.Yeoman at RUT 19.
|+12 YD
3 & 5 - RUT 19(3:55 - 3rd) G.Wimsatt pass complete to RUT 19. Catch made by C.Dremel at RUT 19. Gain of 12 yards. TEM ran out of bounds.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 31(3:19 - 3rd) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Yeoman; D.Woodbury at RUT 36.
|-4 YD
2 & 5 - RUT 36(2:48 - 3rd) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 32 for -4 yards. Tackled by E.Deravil at RUT 32.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - RUT 32(2:30 - 3rd) PENALTY on TEM-TEM Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - RUT 37(2:24 - 3rd) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for RUT. PENALTY on RUT-H.Pierce Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 4 - RUT 37(2:14 - 3rd) F.Appleby punts 34 yards to TEM 29 Center-RUT. Fair catch by D.Wright.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 29(2:07 - 3rd) J.Smith rushed to TEM 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by I.Iton; M.Toure at TEM 34.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - TEMPLE 34(1:36 - 3rd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for TEM. PENALTY on RUT-M.Melton Defensive Pass Interference 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 44(1:33 - 3rd) J.Smith rushed to RUT 42 for 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Toure; F.Dixon at RUT 42.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 42(1:21 - 3rd) E.Warner pass complete to RUT 42. Catch made by A.Anderson at RUT 42. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by F.Dixon; S.Loyal at RUT 14.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 14(0:52 - 3rd) J.Smith rushed to RUT 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Powell at RUT 11.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - TEMPLE 11(0:16 - 3rd) J.Smith rushed to RUT 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Lewis; M.Ahanotu at RUT 9.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - TEMPLE 9(15:00 - 4th) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for D.Wright (W.Bailey).
|+9 YD
4 & Goal - TEMPLE 9(14:56 - 4th) E.Warner pass complete to RUT 9. Catch made by D.Wright at RUT 9. Gain of 9 yards. D.Wright for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:51 - 4th) C.Price extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:51 - 4th) C.Van Eekeren kicks 56 yards from TEM 35 to the RUT 9. Fair catch by R.Rochelle.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 25(14:51 - 4th) G.Wimsatt pass complete to RUT 25. Catch made by J.Jackson at RUT 25. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by B.Osueke at RUT 43.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 43(14:18 - 4th) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Francis; B.Osueke at RUT 49.
|+18 YD
2 & 4 - RUT 49(13:37 - 4th) K.Monangai rushed to TEM 33 for 18 yards. Tackled by E.Clark; A.Odom at TEM 33.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 33(13:07 - 4th) K.Monangai rushed to TEM 26 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Hood; T.Francis at TEM 26.
|+19 YD
2 & 3 - RUT 26(12:34 - 4th) K.Monangai rushed to TEM 7 for 19 yards. Tackled by E.Clark; T.Francis at TEM 7.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - RUT 7(12:11 - 4th) K.Monangai rushed to TEM 1 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Magee; T.Thomas at TEM 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - RUT 1(11:50 - 4th) K.Monangai rushed to TEM End Zone for 1 yards. K.Monangai for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(11:48 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. Catch made by R.Rochelle at TEM 3. Gain of yards. Tackled by B.Scott; J.McMurray at TEM 1. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:48 - 4th) J.McAtamney kicks 65 yards from RUT 35 to the TEM End Zone. Touchback.
|Int
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25(11:48 - 4th) E.Warner pass INTERCEPTED at TEM 47. Intercepted by S.Loyal at TEM 47. Tackled by D.Martin-Robinson at TEM 10.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 10(11:34 - 4th) G.Wimsatt rushed to TEM 6 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Wilcoxson; J.Magee at TEM 6.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - RUT 6(10:50 - 4th) G.Wimsatt rushed to TEM 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Magee; D.Woodbury at TEM 5.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - RUT 5(10:12 - 4th) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for I.Washington (J.McMurray).
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - RUT 13(10:00 - 4th) J.Patel 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-RUT Holder-RUT.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:57 - 4th) J.McAtamney kicks 65 yards from RUT 35 to the TEM End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25(9:57 - 4th) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Powell; D.Jennings at TEM 26.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - TEMPLE 26(9:30 - 4th) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for D.Martin-Robinson.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - TEMPLE 26(9:26 - 4th) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for A.Anderson (M.Melton).
|Punt
4 & 9 - TEMPLE 26(9:24 - 4th) D.Atton punts 39 yards to RUT 35 Center-TEM. Fair catch by R.Rochelle.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 35(9:18 - 4th) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Woodbury; J.Mahone at RUT 41.
|+27 YD
2 & 4 - RUT 41(8:34 - 4th) K.Monangai rushed to TEM 32 for 27 yards. Tackled by D.Hill; J.McMurray at TEM 32.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 32(7:53 - 4th) K.Monangai rushed to TEM 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Odom; J.Mahone at TEM 29.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - RUT 29(7:11 - 4th) S.Brown rushed to TEM 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Black at TEM 29.
|+27 YD
3 & 7 - RUT 29(6:30 - 4th) G.Wimsatt pass complete to TEM 29. Catch made by S.Brown at TEM 29. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by T.Francis at TEM 2.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - RUT 2(5:56 - 4th) S.Brown rushed to TEM 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Haye at TEM 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - RUT 1(5:40 - 4th) S.Brown rushed to TEM End Zone for 1 yards. S.Brown for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:37 - 4th) J.Patel extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 34(5:30 - 4th) A.Salaam rushed to TEM 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Osueke at TEM 30.
|+18 YD
2 & 6 - RUT 30(4:53 - 4th) A.Salaam rushed to TEM 12 for 18 yards. Tackled by T.Francis at TEM 12.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 12(4:04 - 4th) A.Salaam rushed to TEM 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Black at TEM 11. PENALTY on TEM-C.Yeoman Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 6 yards accepted. Temple challenged the targeting and the play was overturned.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - RUT 6(3:51 - 4th) A.Salaam rushed to TEM 3 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Magee; J.Mahone at TEM 3.
|-2 YD
2 & Goal - RUT 3(3:19 - 4th) A.Salaam rushed to TEM 5 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Magee; E.Clark at TEM 5.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - RUT 5(2:40 - 4th) A.Salaam rushed to TEM End Zone for 5 yards. A.Salaam for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:34 - 4th) J.Patel extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:34 - 4th) J.McAtamney kicks 65 yards from RUT 35 to the TEM End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25(2:34 - 4th) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 25. Catch made by D.Martin-Robinson at TEM 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by RUT at TEM 29.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - TEMPLE 29(2:17 - 4th) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 29. Catch made by D.Hubbard at TEM 29. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by RUT at TEM 38.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 38(1:58 - 4th) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 38. Catch made by D.Martin-Robinson at TEM 38. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 43.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 43(1:31 - 4th) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 45. Catch made by D.Wright at TEM 45. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Davis at TEM 49.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TEMPLE 49(0:56 - 4th) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for D.Wright.
|+21 YD
3 & 6 - TEMPLE 49(0:53 - 4th) D.Hubbard rushed to RUT 30 for 21 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 30(0:42 - 4th) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for TEM. PENALTY on RUT-RUT Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 15(0:35 - 4th) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for D.Wright.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 15(0:33 - 4th) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for J.Smith.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TEMPLE 15(0:30 - 4th) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for J.Adams.
|No Gain
4 & 10 - TEMPLE 15(0:26 - 4th) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for A.Anderson.
|Result
|Play
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 15(0:22 - 4th) RUT rushed to RUT 10 for -5 yards. Tackled by TEM at RUT 10.