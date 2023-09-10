|
|
|TEXAS
|BAMA
Hook 'em Horns! No. 11 Texas, Ewers pull off 34-24 victory at No. 3 Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) Quinn Ewers and the Texas Longhorns gave themselves an early welcome to the Southeastern Conference. And perhaps a welcome back to national title contention.
Ewers finished what he started last season, passing for 349 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 11 Texas to a 34-24 victory over third-ranked Alabama on Saturday night in a huge win for a program trying to climb back to its old level of prominence nationally.
The Longhorns (2-0) delivered the biggest victory under Steve Sarkisian in a game that slipped away last season after a red-hot Ewers exited because of a first-quarter shoulder injury. He was back and with another big weapon in Adonai Mitchell. Texas is set to join Alabama & Co. in the SEC next season.
“Even when it got dicey ... I love the response and the grit and perseverance our guys showed,” said Sarkisian, a former Alabama offensive coordinator who parlayed that stint into the Texas job.
It didn't come without a fight from the Crimson Tide (1-1), which has now seen three games slip away late in the past two seasons. Alabama had its 21-game home winning streak snapped along with a 57-game regular-season binge against nonconference teams dating to Nick Saban's debut season, 2007.
“This was a test for us,” Saban said. "I told the players early in the week that this was going to be a test, that we were playing a really good team and that we would find out where we were as a team. It was a test for everybody. It was a test for the coaches, it was a test for me, it was a test for all the players.
“And we obviously didn't do very well. But it's the mid-term, it's not the final.”
Mitchell delivered big against ‘Bama - again. The Georgia transfer caught touchdown passes of 7 and 39 yards in the fourth quarter. As a freshman Mitchell’s 40-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter of the national championship game against the Tide gave Georgia the lead and the first of back-to-back titles.
He caught the winner against Ohio State in the semifinal as well. Then Mitchell headed to Texas and another showdown with Alabama.
Sarkisian came into the game 14-12 at Texas and with just two wins in nine tries against ranked teams. He left with a doozie of a win over his former boss. Texas fans lingered, sometimes breaking into chants of “SEC.”
Sarkisian reiterated that this game wouldn't make or break the Longhorns season, but added it's a solid “benchmark” for where they stand.
“We have a ton of respect for Alabama, and I know how well they’re coached. I know how hard they play," he said. "I think it just shows a lot about what we’re capable of. Like I said coming into this game, this game isn’t going to define our season. We have 10 regular-season games left.”
Ewers was 24-of-38 passing and tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders had five catches for 114 yards.
Alabama's Jalen Milroe delivered big plays passing and running, but also was picked off twice on bad decisions. He was 14 of 27 for 255 yards with a pair of touchdowns.
Alabama didn't grab its first lead until Milroe found Jermaine Burton - also a transfer from two-time defending national champion Georgia - in the left corner of the end zone for a 49-yard touchdown with 14 seconds left in the third quarter. That came after a fourth-down stop when Ewers couldn't control the snap under center.
That lead became a double-digit deficit again in a whirlwind 84-second span.
Ewers answered right back with a 50-yard pass and run to Sanders. Then he promptly hit Mitchell for his 7-yarder.
Jerrin Thompson stepped in front of Milroe's pass and raced 32 yards to set up Jonathon Brooks' 5-yard run. Suddenly it was Texas 27, Alabama 16.
Milroe and ‘Bama weren’t done. Milroe recovered a dropped snap and hit tight end Amari Niblack, who rambled for a 39-yard touchdown.
Milroe's two-point pass made it 27-24 with 11:08 left before Mitchell's long score put it away.
Ewers refused to wonder publicly what might have been if he hadn't been hurt last season after passing for 134 yards on the first two drives. A year later, he got to savor the victory with his parents.
“It's definitely going to be a moment I remember forever,” he said.
THE TAKEAWAY
Texas: The Horns kept up the pressure on Milroe and delivered big plays offensively. More importantly, Texas didn't flinch on the big stage, especially in the fourth quarter on their first trip to Tuscaloosa since 1902.
Alabama: The offensive line was pushed around much of the night. Penalties proved costly. And Saban's team faces renewed questions after losing a pair of down-to-the-wire games last season.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Texas vaults into the Top 10. How far is the question. The Tide will tumble but maybe not all that far.
UP NEXT
Texas: Hosts Wyoming on Saturday.
Alabama: At South Florida on Saturday.
---
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
Q. Ewers
3 QB
349 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 15 RuYds
|
J. Milroe
4 QB
255 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 2 INTs, 44 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|18
|Rushing
|7
|7
|Passing
|12
|10
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|7-18
|5-14
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|454
|362
|Total Plays
|75
|62
|Avg Gain
|6.1
|5.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|105
|107
|Rush Attempts
|37
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.8
|3.1
|Yards Passing
|349
|255
|Comp. - Att.
|24-38
|14-27
|Yards Per Pass
|9.2
|7.0
|Penalties - Yards
|4-40
|10-90
|Touchdowns
|4
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|3
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|3-50.0
|5-52.6
|Return Yards
|48
|-6
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1--6
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-48
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|349
|PASS YDS
|255
|
|
|105
|RUSH YDS
|107
|
|
|454
|TOTAL YDS
|362
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Q. Ewers 3 QB
|Q. Ewers
|24/38
|349
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Brooks 24 RB
|J. Brooks
|14
|53
|1
|14
|
C. Baxter 4 RB
|C. Baxter
|11
|31
|0
|8
|
Q. Ewers 3 QB
|Q. Ewers
|3
|15
|0
|11
|
K. Robinson 7 RB
|K. Robinson
|3
|6
|0
|3
|
A. Mitchell 5 WR
|A. Mitchell
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
X. Worthy 1 WR
|X. Worthy
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Blue 23 RB
|J. Blue
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Sanders 0 TE
|J. Sanders
|7
|5
|114
|0
|50
|
A. Mitchell 5 WR
|A. Mitchell
|5
|3
|78
|2
|39
|
X. Worthy 1 WR
|X. Worthy
|10
|5
|75
|1
|44
|
J. Whittington 13 WR
|J. Whittington
|5
|3
|44
|0
|31
|
C. Baxter 4 RB
|C. Baxter
|4
|4
|21
|0
|11
|
J. Blue 23 RB
|J. Blue
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Brooks 24 RB
|J. Brooks
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
Q. Ewers 3 QB
|Q. Ewers
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
K. Robinson 7 RB
|K. Robinson
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
G. Helm 85 TE
|G. Helm
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Catalon 11 DB
|J. Catalon
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ford 41 LB
|J. Ford
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thompson 28 DB
|J. Thompson
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Barron 23 DB
|J. Barron
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
E. Burke 91 LB
|E. Burke
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Hill Jr. 0 LB
|A. Hill Jr.
|3-2
|1.5
|0
|
R. Watts 6 DB
|R. Watts
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gbenda 33 LB
|D. Gbenda
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
K. Crawford 21 DB
|K. Crawford
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Broughton 45 DL
|V. Broughton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Collins 95 DL
|A. Collins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Finkley 1 LB
|J. Finkley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Murphy II 90 DL
|B. Murphy II
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sweat 93 DL
|T. Sweat
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Sorrell 88 LB
|B. Sorrell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bush 43 LB
|J. Bush
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bledsoe 94 DL
|J. Bledsoe
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
C. Vasek 92 LB
|C. Vasek
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Auburn 45 K
|B. Auburn
|2/3
|29
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Sanborn 27 P
|R. Sanborn
|3
|50.0
|1
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Robinson 7 RB
|K. Robinson
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Milroe 4 QB
|J. Milroe
|14/27
|255
|2
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. McClellan 2 RB
|J. McClellan
|12
|45
|0
|15
|
J. Milroe 4 QB
|J. Milroe
|15
|44
|0
|20
|
R. Williams 5 RB
|R. Williams
|6
|12
|0
|5
|
J. Miller 26 RB
|J. Miller
|2
|6
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Prentice 6 WR
|K. Prentice
|6
|5
|68
|0
|28
|
J. Burton 3 WR
|J. Burton
|2
|2
|58
|1
|49
|
A. Niblack 84 TE
|A. Niblack
|5
|2
|45
|1
|39
|
I. Bond 17 WR
|I. Bond
|4
|1
|34
|0
|34
|
M. Benson 11 WR
|M. Benson
|2
|2
|33
|0
|27
|
J. McClellan 2 RB
|J. McClellan
|3
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
R. Williams 5 RB
|R. Williams
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Brooks 7 WR
|J. Brooks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Downs 2 DB
|C. Downs
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Key 6 DB
|J. Key
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Marshall 17 LB
|T. Marshall
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lawson 32 LB
|D. Lawson
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. McKinstry 1 DB
|K. McKinstry
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Keenan III 96 DL
|T. Keenan III
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Eboigbe 92 DL
|J. Eboigbe
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Turner 15 LB
|D. Turner
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Arnold 3 DB
|T. Arnold
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Oatis 91 DL
|J. Oatis
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Moore 13 DB
|M. Moore
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 50 DL
|T. Smith
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Braswell 41 LB
|C. Braswell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Blackshire 40 LB
|K. Blackshire
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Reichard 16 K
|W. Reichard
|3/3
|51
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Burnip 86 P
|J. Burnip
|5
|52.6
|3
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Law 19 WR
|K. Law
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. McKinstry 1 DB
|K. McKinstry
|1
|-6.0
|-6
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) W.Reichard kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to the TEX End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(15:00 - 1st) Q.Ewers pass complete to TEX 25. Catch made by C.Baxter at TEX 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Key at TEX 36.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 36(14:30 - 1st) Q.Ewers pass complete to TEX 36. Catch made by X.Worthy at TEX 36. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by T.Marshall C.Downs at TEX 38.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - TEXAS 38(14:01 - 1st) C.Baxter rushed to TEX 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Marshall at TEX 42.
|+11 YD
3 & 4 - TEXAS 42(13:29 - 1st) Q.Ewers scrambles to BAMA 47 for 11 yards. Tackled by C.Downs at BAMA 47.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 47(13:07 - 1st) J.Brooks rushed to BAMA 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Smith at BAMA 45.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TEXAS 45(12:00 - 1st) Q.Ewers pass complete to BAMA 45. Catch made by J.Sanders at BAMA 45. Gain of yards. J.Sanders FUMBLES forced by BAMA. Fumble RECOVERED by TEX-TEX at TEX 41. Tackled by BAMA at TEX 41. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for J.Sanders.
|+2 YD
3 & 8 - TEXAS 45(12:00 - 1st) J.Brooks rushed to BAMA 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Lawson D.Turner at BAMA 43.
|Penalty
4 & 5 - TEXAS 43(11:09 - 1st) PENALTY on TEX-TEX Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 10 - TEXAS 48(11:09 - 1st) R.Sanborn punts 45 yards to BAMA 3 Center-TEX. Downed by TEX.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 3(10:55 - 1st) J.McClellan rushed to BAMA 12 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Thompson R.Watts at BAMA 12.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - BAMA 12(10:26 - 1st) J.McClellan rushed to BAMA 17 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Catalon at BAMA 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 17(9:56 - 1st) J.Milroe steps back to pass. J.Milroe pass incomplete intended for A.Niblack.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - BAMA 17(9:50 - 1st) J.Milroe pass complete to BAMA 17. Catch made by J.McClellan at BAMA 17. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by R.Watts at BAMA 29.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 29(9:13 - 1st) J.Milroe scrambles to BAMA 41 for 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Catalon at BAMA 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 41(8:40 - 1st) J.Milroe steps back to pass. J.Milroe pass incomplete intended for I.Bond.
|Int
2 & 10 - BAMA 41(8:35 - 1st) J.Milroe pass INTERCEPTED at BAMA 46. Intercepted by J.Barron at BAMA 46. Tackled by J.Milroe at BAMA 30.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 30(8:27 - 1st) C.Baxter rushed to BAMA 22 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Key T.Arnold at BAMA 22.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - TEXAS 22(7:52 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to BAMA 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Marshall T.Arnold at BAMA 20.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 20(7:18 - 1st) A.Mitchell rushed to BAMA 15 for 5 yards. A.Mitchell FUMBLES forced by C.Downs. Fumble RECOVERED by TEX-J.Sanders at BAMA 15. Tackled by at BAMA 15.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - TEXAS 15(6:28 - 1st) Q.Ewers pass complete to BAMA 15. Catch made by C.Baxter at BAMA 15. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Lawson T.Marshall at BAMA 12.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - TEXAS 12(5:58 - 1st) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for X.Worthy.
|+7 YD
4 & 2 - TEXAS 12(5:52 - 1st) Q.Ewers pass complete to BAMA 12. Catch made by J.Sanders at BAMA 12. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Downs at BAMA 5.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - TEXAS 5(5:17 - 1st) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for J.Whittington.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - TEXAS 5(5:13 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to BAMA 4 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Braswell T.Smith at BAMA 4.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - TEXAS 4(4:52 - 1st) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for X.Worthy.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - TEXAS 12(4:46 - 1st) B.Auburn 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TEX Holder-TEX.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:42 - 1st) W.Stone kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to the BAMA End Zone. Fair catch by K.Law.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(4:42 - 1st) J.Milroe rushed to BAMA 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by E.Burke at BAMA 36.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 36(4:14 - 1st) J.McClellan rushed to TEX 49 for 15 yards. Tackled by V.Broughton at TEX 49.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 49(3:46 - 1st) J.McClellan rushed to TEX 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Thompson J.Ford at TEX 48.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - BAMA 48(3:12 - 1st) R.Williams rushed to TEX 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Finkley at TEX 43.
|+1 YD
3 & 4 - BAMA 43(2:39 - 1st) R.Williams rushed to TEX 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Gbenda at TEX 42.
|+6 YD
4 & 3 - BAMA 42(2:00 - 1st) J.Milroe pass complete to TEX 42. Catch made by M.Benson at TEX 42. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by at TEX 36.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 36(1:40 - 1st) J.Milroe pass complete to TEX 36. Catch made by A.Niblack at TEX 36. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Catalon at TEX 30.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - BAMA 30(1:23 - 1st) J.McClellan rushed to TEX 24 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Catalon at TEX 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 24(0:44 - 1st) J.McClellan rushed to TEX 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Ford B.Murphy at TEX 24.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BAMA 24(0:11 - 1st) J.Milroe steps back to pass. J.Milroe pass incomplete intended for J.Brooks.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - BAMA 24(0:05 - 1st) J.Milroe steps back to pass. J.Milroe pass incomplete intended for R.Williams.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - BAMA 32(15:00 - 2nd) W.Reichard 42 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BAMA Holder-BAMA.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:55 - 2nd) W.Reichard kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to the TEX End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(14:55 - 2nd) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for X.Worthy.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - TEXAS 25(14:49 - 2nd) C.Baxter rushed to TEX 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Oatis at TEX 28.
|+13 YD
3 & 7 - TEXAS 28(14:14 - 2nd) Q.Ewers pass complete to TEX 28. Catch made by J.Whittington at TEX 28. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by C.Downs M.Moore at TEX 41.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TEXAS 41(13:44 - 2nd) X.Worthy steps back to pass. X.Worthy pass incomplete intended for A.Mitchell. PENALTY on BAMA-T.Arnold Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+44 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 44(13:35 - 2nd) Q.Ewers pass complete to BAMA 44. Catch made by X.Worthy at BAMA 44. Gain of 44 yards. X.Worthy for 44 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:26 - 2nd) B.Auburn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:26 - 2nd) W.Stone kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to the BAMA End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(13:26 - 2nd) R.Williams rushed to BAMA 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Ford D.Gbenda at BAMA 30.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - BAMA 30(12:59 - 2nd) J.Milroe steps back to pass. J.Milroe pass incomplete intended for J.McClellan.
|+9 YD
3 & 5 - BAMA 30(12:50 - 2nd) J.Milroe pass complete to BAMA 30. Catch made by J.Burton at BAMA 30. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Thompson at BAMA 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 39(12:28 - 2nd) R.Williams rushed to BAMA 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Ford at BAMA 39.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - BAMA 39(11:59 - 2nd) J.Milroe scrambles to BAMA 42 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Barron A.Hill at BAMA 42.
|Sack
3 & 8 - BAMA 42(11:20 - 2nd) J.Milroe steps back to pass. J.Milroe sacked at BAMA 32 for -10 yards (D.Gbenda)
|Punt
4 & 18 - BAMA 32(10:42 - 2nd) J.Burnip punts 61 yards to TEX 7 Center-BAMA. Downed by BAMA.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 7(10:30 - 2nd) C.Baxter rushed to TEX 7 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Eboigbe at TEX 7. PENALTY on BAMA-J.Eboigbe Face Mask (15 Yards) 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 22(10:20 - 2nd) Q.Ewers pass complete to TEX 22. Catch made by J.Blue at TEX 22. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Marshall at TEX 29.
|-2 YD
2 & 3 - TEXAS 29(9:43 - 2nd) J.Blue rushed to TEX 27 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Eboigbe at TEX 27.
|+18 YD
3 & 5 - TEXAS 27(9:10 - 2nd) Q.Ewers pass complete to TEX 27. Catch made by J.Sanders at TEX 27. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by J.Key at TEX 45.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 45(8:44 - 2nd) Q.Ewers pass complete to TEX 45. Catch made by X.Worthy at TEX 45. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by J.Key at BAMA 38.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 38(8:24 - 2nd) Q.Ewers pass complete to BAMA 38. Catch made by X.Worthy at BAMA 38. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by M.Moore at BAMA 35.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - TEXAS 35(7:55 - 2nd) X.Worthy rushed to BAMA 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Arnold at BAMA 32.
|+9 YD
3 & 4 - TEXAS 32(7:21 - 2nd) Q.Ewers pass complete to BAMA 32. Catch made by X.Worthy at BAMA 32. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Key at BAMA 23.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 23(6:54 - 2nd) Q.Ewers pass complete to BAMA 23. Catch made by J.Brooks at BAMA 23. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Downs M.Moore at BAMA 19.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - TEXAS 19(6:28 - 2nd) C.Baxter rushed to BAMA 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Keenan K.Blackshire at BAMA 16.
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - TEXAS 16(6:06 - 2nd) C.Baxter rushed to BAMA 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Keenan J.Oatis at BAMA 13.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 13(5:28 - 2nd) Q.Ewers pass complete to BAMA 13. Catch made by J.Whittington at BAMA 13. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by K.McKinstry M.Moore at BAMA 13.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TEXAS 13(4:51 - 2nd) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for J.Brooks.
|+2 YD
3 & 10 - TEXAS 13(4:46 - 2nd) Q.Ewers scrambles to BAMA 11 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Lawson at BAMA 11.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - TEXAS 19(4:10 - 2nd) B.Auburn 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TEX Holder-TEX.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:05 - 2nd) W.Stone kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to the BAMA End Zone. Touchback.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(4:05 - 2nd) J.Milroe scrambles to BAMA 45 for 20 yards. Tackled by J.Catalon K.Crawford at BAMA 45.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 45(3:28 - 2nd) J.McClellan rushed to BAMA 44 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Catalon at BAMA 44.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - BAMA 44(2:56 - 2nd) J.Milroe steps back to pass. J.Milroe pass incomplete intended for A.Niblack.
|+3 YD
3 & 11 - BAMA 44(2:50 - 2nd) J.Milroe scrambles to BAMA 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Hill at BAMA 47.
|Punt
4 & 8 - BAMA 47(2:08 - 2nd) J.Burnip punts 44 yards to TEX 9 Center-BAMA. Downed by BAMA.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 9(1:58 - 2nd) C.Baxter rushed to TEX 10 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Lawson C.Braswell at TEX 10.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - TEXAS 10(1:53 - 2nd) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for J.Sanders.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - TEXAS 10(1:48 - 2nd) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for X.Worthy.
|Punt
4 & 9 - TEXAS 10(1:38 - 2nd) R.Sanborn punts 56 yards to BAMA 34 Center-TEX. K.McKinstry returned punt from the BAMA 34. Tackled by TEX at BAMA 28. PENALTY on TEX-TEX Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 38(1:34 - 2nd) J.Milroe pass complete to BAMA 38. Catch made by K.Prentice at BAMA 38. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by R.Watts at BAMA 37.
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - BAMA 37(1:05 - 2nd) J.Milroe scrambles to BAMA 40 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Hill D.Gbenda at BAMA 40.
|+28 YD
3 & 8 - BAMA 40(0:57 - 2nd) J.Milroe pass complete to BAMA 40. Catch made by K.Prentice at BAMA 40. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by J.Barron at TEX 32.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 32(0:43 - 2nd) J.Milroe pass complete to TEX 32. Catch made by K.Prentice at TEX 32. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by K.Crawford at TEX 17.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 17(0:32 - 2nd) J.Milroe pass complete to TEX 17. Catch made by R.Williams at TEX 17. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by at TEX 12.
|-3 YD
2 & 5 - BAMA 12(0:27 - 2nd) J.Milroe rushed to TEX 15 for -3 yards. Tackled by E.Burke at TEX 15.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - BAMA 15(0:23 - 2nd) J.Milroe pass complete to TEX 15. Catch made by J.Burton at TEX 15. Gain of yards. J.Burton for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on BAMA-D.Dalcourt Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 13 - BAMA 20(0:13 - 2nd) PENALTY on BAMA-S.McLaughlin False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
3 & 18 - BAMA 25(0:13 - 2nd) J.Milroe scrambles to TEX 12 for 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Barron at TEX 12.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - BAMA 20(0:05 - 2nd) W.Reichard 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BAMA Holder-BAMA.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) W.Stone kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to the BAMA End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.McClellan rushed to BAMA 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Catalon at BAMA 28.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - BAMA 28(14:34 - 3rd) J.McClellan rushed to BAMA 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Watts B.Sorrell at BAMA 31.
|+34 YD
3 & 4 - BAMA 31(13:56 - 3rd) J.Milroe pass complete to BAMA 31. Catch made by I.Bond at BAMA 31. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by at TEX 35.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 35(13:19 - 3rd) J.McClellan rushed to TEX 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Thompson J.Bush at TEX 32.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - BAMA 32(12:43 - 3rd) J.Milroe pass complete to TEX 32. Catch made by J.Burton at TEX 32. Gain of yards. J.Burton for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on BAMA-K.Proctor Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 17 - BAMA 42(12:28 - 3rd) PENALTY on BAMA-S.McLaughlin False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
2 & 22 - BAMA 47(12:16 - 3rd) J.Milroe pass complete to TEX 47. Catch made by K.Prentice at TEX 47. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by TEX at TEX 38.
|+5 YD
3 & 13 - BAMA 38(11:42 - 3rd) J.Milroe scrambles to TEX 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by TEX at TEX 33.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - BAMA 41(11:09 - 3rd) W.Reichard 51 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BAMA Holder-BAMA.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:04 - 3rd) W.Reichard kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to the TEX End Zone. K.Robinson returns the kickoff. Tackled by Q.Robinson K.Story at TEX 22.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 22(10:52 - 3rd) C.Baxter rushed to TEX 17 for -5 yards. Tackled by T.Arnold at TEX 17.
|+4 YD
2 & 15 - TEXAS 17(10:17 - 3rd) Q.Ewers pass complete to TEX 17. Catch made by C.Baxter at TEX 17. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Moore D.Lawson at TEX 21.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - TEXAS 21(9:40 - 3rd) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for J.Whittington.
|Punt
4 & 11 - TEXAS 21(9:35 - 3rd) R.Sanborn punts 49 yards to BAMA 30 Center-TEX. Downed by TEX. PENALTY on BAMA-T.Arnold Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BAMA 20(9:24 - 3rd) J.Milroe steps back to pass. J.Milroe pass incomplete intended for I.Bond. PENALTY on TEX-G.Holmes Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 35(9:18 - 3rd) J.Miller rushed to BAMA 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Sorrell at BAMA 40.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - BAMA 40(8:42 - 3rd) J.Miller rushed to BAMA 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Crawford at BAMA 41.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - BAMA 41(8:04 - 3rd) J.Milroe steps back to pass. J.Milroe pass incomplete intended for J.McClellan.
|Punt
4 & 4 - BAMA 41(7:58 - 3rd) J.Burnip punts 53 yards to TEX 6 Center-BAMA. Fair catch by X.Worthy.
|Result
|Play
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 6(7:50 - 3rd) Q.Ewers pass complete to TEX 6. Catch made by A.Mitchell at TEX 6. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by K.McKinstry at TEX 38.
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 38(7:27 - 3rd) Q.Ewers pass complete to TEX 38. Catch made by J.Sanders at TEX 38. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by K.McKinstry at BAMA 28.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 28(7:01 - 3rd) C.Baxter rushed to BAMA 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Eboigbe at BAMA 24.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TEXAS 24(6:43 - 3rd) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for G.Helm.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - TEXAS 24(6:37 - 3rd) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for X.Worthy.
|No Good
4 & 6 - TEXAS 32(6:31 - 3rd) B.Auburn 42 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-TEX Holder-TEX.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 24(6:26 - 3rd) J.Milroe steps back to pass. J.Milroe pass incomplete intended for K.Prentice.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BAMA 24(6:21 - 3rd) R.Williams rushed to BAMA 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Murphy at BAMA 24.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - BAMA 24(5:43 - 3rd) PENALTY on BAMA-J.Latham False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
3 & 15 - BAMA 19(5:42 - 3rd) J.Milroe steps back to pass. J.Milroe sacked at BAMA 14 for -5 yards (A.Hill)
|Punt
4 & 20 - BAMA 14(5:06 - 3rd) J.Burnip punts 47 yards to TEX 39 Center-BAMA. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 39(4:59 - 3rd) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for A.Mitchell.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - TEXAS 39(4:51 - 3rd) J.Brooks rushed to TEX 48 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Downs at TEX 48.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - TEXAS 48(4:31 - 3rd) J.Brooks rushed to TEX 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Lawson J.Eboigbe at TEX 48.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - TEXAS 48(3:53 - 3rd) Q.Ewers rushed to TEX 46 for 2 yards. Q.Ewers FUMBLES forced by BAMA. Fumble RECOVERED by TEX-J.Brooks at TEX 46. Tackled by D.Turner at TEX 50. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 50(3:49 - 3rd) Q.Ewers pass complete to TEX 50. Catch made by Q.Ewers at TEX 50. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Marshall at BAMA 47.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - TEXAS 47(3:22 - 3rd) J.Brooks rushed to BAMA 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Downs T.Marshall at BAMA 42.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - TEXAS 42(3:01 - 3rd) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for A.Mitchell.
|+1 YD
4 & 2 - TEXAS 42(2:59 - 3rd) J.Brooks rushed to BAMA 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Turner D.Lawson at BAMA 41.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 41(2:52 - 3rd) R.Williams rushed to BAMA 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Collins C.Vasek at BAMA 42.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - BAMA 42(2:16 - 3rd) J.McClellan rushed to BAMA 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Burke at BAMA 44.
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - BAMA 44(1:34 - 3rd) J.Milroe rushed to TEX 48 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Gbenda at TEX 48.
|Sack
1 & 10 - BAMA 48(1:02 - 3rd) J.Milroe steps back to pass. J.Milroe sacked at TEX 49 for -1 yards (T.Sweat)
|+49 YD
2 & 11 - BAMA 49(0:22 - 3rd) J.Milroe pass complete to TEX 49. Catch made by J.Burton at TEX 49. Gain of 49 yards. J.Burton for 49 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:14 - 3rd) W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:14 - 3rd) W.Reichard kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to the TEX End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(0:14 - 3rd) Q.Ewers pass complete to TEX 25. Catch made by K.Robinson at TEX 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Downs at TEX 28.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - TEXAS 28(11:08 - 4th) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for A.Mitchell. PENALTY on BAMA-T.Arnold Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+50 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 43(14:53 - 4th) Q.Ewers pass complete to TEX 43. Catch made by J.Sanders at TEX 43. Gain of 50 yards. Tackled by K.McKinstry at BAMA 7.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - TEXAS 7(14:10 - 4th) Q.Ewers pass complete to BAMA 7. Catch made by A.Mitchell at BAMA 7. Gain of 7 yards. A.Mitchell for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:05 - 4th) B.Auburn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:05 - 4th) W.Stone kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to the BAMA End Zone. Touchback.
|Int
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(14:05 - 4th) J.Milroe pass INTERCEPTED at BAMA 37. Intercepted by J.Thompson at BAMA 37. Tackled by C.Dippre at BAMA 5.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:50 - 4th) W.Stone kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to the BAMA End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(13:50 - 4th) J.Milroe steps back to pass. J.Milroe pass incomplete intended for I.Bond.
|Sack
2 & 10 - BAMA 25(13:44 - 4th) J.Milroe steps back to pass. J.Milroe sacked at BAMA 18 for -7 yards (E.Burke)
|+27 YD
3 & 17 - BAMA 18(12:58 - 4th) J.Milroe pass complete to BAMA 18. Catch made by M.Benson at BAMA 18. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by J.Barron at BAMA 45.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 45(12:28 - 4th) J.Milroe pass complete to BAMA 45. Catch made by K.Prentice at BAMA 45. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by K.Crawford at TEX 38.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 38(11:55 - 4th) J.McClellan rushed to TEX 39 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Ford at TEX 39.
|+39 YD
2 & 11 - BAMA 39(11:18 - 4th) J.Milroe pass complete to TEX 39. Catch made by A.Niblack at TEX 39. Gain of 39 yards. A.Niblack for 39 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(11:08 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Milroe steps back to pass. Catch made by I.Bond at TEX 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:08 - 4th) W.Reichard kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to the TEX End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(11:08 - 4th) Q.Ewers pass complete to TEX 25. Catch made by J.Sanders at TEX 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Turner at TEX 30. PENALTY on TEX-K.Banks Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - TEXAS 20(10:45 - 4th) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for K.Robinson.
|+31 YD
2 & 15 - TEXAS 20(10:39 - 4th) Q.Ewers pass complete to TEX 20. Catch made by J.Whittington at TEX 20. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by J.Key at BAMA 49.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 49(10:00 - 4th) Q.Ewers pass complete to BAMA 49. Catch made by C.Baxter at BAMA 49. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by K.McKinstry at BAMA 46.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - TEXAS 46(9:33 - 4th) C.Baxter rushed to BAMA 39 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Oatis at BAMA 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 39(9:09 - 4th) C.Baxter rushed to BAMA 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Lawson J.Oatis at BAMA 39.
|+39 YD
2 & 10 - TEXAS 39(8:31 - 4th) Q.Ewers pass complete to BAMA 39. Catch made by A.Mitchell at BAMA 39. Gain of 39 yards. A.Mitchell for 39 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:23 - 4th) B.Auburn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:23 - 4th) W.Stone kicks 63 yards from TEX 35 to the BAMA 2. K.Law returns the kickoff. Tackled by TEX at BAMA 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 20(8:18 - 4th) J.Milroe steps back to pass. J.Milroe pass incomplete intended for I.Bond.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BAMA 20(8:12 - 4th) J.Milroe steps back to pass. J.Milroe pass incomplete intended for A.Niblack.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - BAMA 20(8:06 - 4th) J.Milroe steps back to pass. J.Milroe sacked at BAMA 12 for -8 yards (A.Hill; J.Bledsoe)
|Punt
4 & 18 - BAMA 12(7:24 - 4th) J.Burnip punts 58 yards to TEX 30 Center-BAMA. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 30(7:14 - 4th) C.Baxter rushed to TEX 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Marshall at TEX 33.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - TEXAS 33(6:23 - 4th) J.Brooks rushed to TEX 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Downs K.Blackshire at TEX 38.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - TEXAS 38(5:35 - 4th) J.Brooks rushed to TEX 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Blackshire at TEX 41.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 41(5:19 - 4th) J.Brooks rushed to TEX 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Eboigbe T.Keenan at TEX 43.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - TEXAS 43(5:14 - 4th) J.Brooks rushed to TEX 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Keenan T.Marshall at TEX 44.
|+14 YD
3 & 7 - TEXAS 44(5:09 - 4th) J.Brooks rushed to BAMA 42 for 14 yards. Tackled by J.Key at BAMA 42.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 42(4:24 - 4th) K.Robinson rushed to BAMA 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Marshall at BAMA 39.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TEXAS 39(3:41 - 4th) J.Brooks rushed to BAMA 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Smith at BAMA 39.
|+4 YD
3 & 7 - TEXAS 39(2:53 - 4th) J.Brooks rushed to BAMA 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Keenan at BAMA 35.
|Penalty
4 & 3 - TEXAS 35(2:09 - 4th) PENALTY on BAMA-T.Marshall Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 30(1:38 - 4th) Q.Ewers kneels at the BAMA 32.
|-2 YD
2 & 12 - TEXAS 32(1:06 - 4th) Q.Ewers kneels at the BAMA 34.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - TEXAS 34(0:30 - 4th) Q.Ewers kneels at the BAMA 36.