|
|
|TNTECH
|NMEX
Hopkins throws for 4 TDs, Croskey-Merritt runs for 3; New Mexico thumps Tennessee Tech, ends skid
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) Dylan Hopkins threw four touchdown passes, Jacory Croskey-Merritt ran for 163 yards and three TDs on 12 carries and New Mexico beat Tennessee Tech 56-10 Saturday night to snap a 10-game losing streak.
New Mexico, which ended last season on a nine-game skid and lost its season opener against Texas A&M 52-10, won for the first time in nearly a calendar year, dating to the Lobos 27-10 win over UTEP on Sept. 17, 2023.
Hopkins completed 13 of 17 passes for 273 yards with an interception.
Croskey-Merritt capped a 10-play, 87-yard opening drive with a 47-yard TD run. Tennessee Tech (0-2) answered with a 15-play, 77-yard drive to make it 7-7 when Ethan Roberts hit Metrius Fleming with a 6-yard scoring strike with 2:17 left in the first quarter. Croskey-Merritt scored on a 1-yard run early in the second before Hopkins threw touchdown passes of 78 yards to Deuce Jones and 27 yards to Luke Wysong to give the Lobos a 28-7 lead with 55 seconds left in the half.
Roberts was 17-of-29 passing for 164 yards and a touchdown for Tennessee Tech.
The Golden Eagles have lost five in a row, dating to last season.
Hopkins and Croskey-Merritt transferred from UAB in the offseason.
---
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
E. Roberts
14 QB
164 PaYds, PaTD, -3 RuYds
|
J. Croskey-Merritt
5 RB
162 RuYds, 3 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|22
|Rushing
|6
|9
|Passing
|8
|11
|Penalty
|4
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|8-17
|6-9
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|272
|572
|Total Plays
|70
|56
|Avg Gain
|3.9
|10.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|100
|281
|Rush Attempts
|34
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.9
|7.8
|Yards Passing
|172
|291
|Comp. - Att.
|20-36
|15-20
|Yards Per Pass
|4.4
|14.6
|Penalties - Yards
|10-85
|11-90
|Touchdowns
|1
|8
|Rushing TDs
|0
|4
|Passing TDs
|1
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|6-41.5
|2-46.0
|Return Yards
|35
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-6
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-29
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|172
|PASS YDS
|291
|
|
|100
|RUSH YDS
|281
|
|
|272
|TOTAL YDS
|572
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
E. Roberts 14 QB
|E. Roberts
|17/29
|164
|1
|0
|
M. Richey 15 QB
|M. Richey
|3/6
|13
|0
|0
|
H. Gibson 4 QB
|H. Gibson
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Allen 3 RB
|J. Allen
|14
|67
|0
|8
|
J. Pegues 0 RB
|J. Pegues
|8
|41
|0
|9
|
H. Gibson 4 QB
|H. Gibson
|3
|8
|0
|6
|
T. Baker 25 RB
|T. Baker
|4
|5
|0
|4
|
E. Roberts 14 QB
|E. Roberts
|4
|-3
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Clark 9 WR
|B. Clark
|9
|5
|43
|0
|18
|
H. Barnhart 88 TE
|H. Barnhart
|5
|2
|38
|0
|31
|
J. Pegues 0 RB
|J. Pegues
|3
|2
|25
|0
|14
|
Q. Cross 2 WR
|Q. Cross
|5
|2
|19
|0
|17
|
J. Allen 3 RB
|J. Allen
|2
|2
|18
|0
|15
|
M. Fleming 7 WR
|M. Fleming
|6
|3
|14
|1
|6
|
Q. Thornton 6 WR
|Q. Thornton
|3
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
R. Perkins 84 TE
|R. Perkins
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Gilmore 6 DB
|J. Gilmore
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Coutras 20 DB
|T. Coutras
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Rickert 55 DL
|D. Rickert
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Kilgore 1 DB
|G. Kilgore
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Price 10 DB
|J. Price
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
A. Garcia 18 LB
|A. Garcia
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hudson 2 DB
|C. Hudson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Swafford 19 LB
|A. Swafford
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Emmanwori 7 DB
|O. Emmanwori
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Gaines 30 DL
|T. Gaines
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hunter 31 DB
|D. Hunter
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Washington 5 DB
|N. Washington
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McGowan 47 LB
|J. McGowan
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Brooks 97 DL
|K. Brooks
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gilmore 6 DB
|J. Gilmore
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hunt 3 DB
|A. Hunt
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. McLaurin 94 DL
|E. McLaurin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Squires 15 DL
|D. Squires
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Olsen 29 K
|H. Olsen
|1/1
|37
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Bigelow 13 P
|N. Bigelow
|6
|41.5
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Baker 25 RB
|T. Baker
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Gilmore 6 DB
|J. Gilmore
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Hopkins 10 QB
|D. Hopkins
|13/17
|273
|4
|1
|
D. Dampier 13 QB
|D. Dampier
|2/2
|18
|0
|0
|
D. Tabscott 7 QB
|D. Tabscott
|0/1
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Croskey-Merritt 5 RB
|J. Croskey-Merritt
|12
|162
|3
|55
|
D. Lewis 21 RB
|D. Lewis
|6
|51
|0
|23
|
S. White 9 RB
|S. White
|6
|30
|0
|12
|
D. Dampier 13 QB
|D. Dampier
|3
|14
|1
|6
|
A. Henry 2 RB
|A. Henry
|3
|10
|0
|13
|
D. Hopkins 10 QB
|D. Hopkins
|3
|9
|0
|5
|
Z. Vigil 23 RB
|Z. Vigil
|3
|5
|0
|2
|
R. Leutele 30 LB
|R. Leutele
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Jones 14 WR
|D. Jones
|1
|1
|78
|1
|78
|
L. Wysong 15 WR
|L. Wysong
|5
|4
|53
|1
|27
|
C. Medford 4 WR
|C. Medford
|2
|1
|49
|0
|49
|
A. Erickson 11 WR
|A. Erickson
|2
|2
|19
|0
|12
|
E. Hunter 83 TE
|E. Hunter
|2
|2
|18
|0
|16
|
D. Washington 0 WR
|D. Washington
|3
|2
|13
|1
|16
|
D. Hopkins 10 QB
|D. Hopkins
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
M. Geers 17 TE
|M. Geers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Lewis 5 S
|J. Lewis
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Morris 2 CB
|Z. Morris
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Santorineos 21 LB
|M. Santorineos
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 16 LB
|D. Johnson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Riley 36 LB
|S. Riley
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ellis 22 S
|C. Ellis
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Leutele 30 LB
|R. Leutele
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Smith 12 S
|A. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wilson 24 LB
|J. Wilson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lewis 21 RB
|D. Lewis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Drake 45 DE
|K. Drake
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
G. Lopez 99 DE
|G. Lopez
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Kiehne 90 DE
|T. Kiehne
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Taylor 13 S
|B. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gainer 93 DE
|D. Gainer
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ford 66 DT
|T. Ford
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Murphy 38 S
|D. Murphy
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pola-Gates 9 S
|N. Pola-Gates
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Drzewiecki 94 K
|L. Drzewiecki
|0/0
|0
|8/8
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Rodriguez 10 P
|A. Rodriguez
|2
|46.0
|0
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Wysong 15 WR
|L. Wysong
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Wysong 15 WR
|L. Wysong
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Parker kicks 65 yards from TNT 35 to the NM End Zone. L.Wysong returns the kickoff. Tackled by TNT at NM 13.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 13(14:55 - 1st) D.Hopkins pass complete to NM 13. Catch made by L.Wysong at NM 13. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by C.Hudson at NM 14.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - NMEX 14(14:08 - 1st) D.Hopkins rushed to NM 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Rickert at NM 16.
|+10 YD
3 & 7 - NMEX 16(13:32 - 1st) D.Hopkins pass complete to NM 16. Catch made by D.Hopkins at NM 16. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Hudson at NM 26.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 26(13:00 - 1st) J.Croskey-Merritt rushed to NM 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Swafford at NM 30.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - NMEX 30(12:36 - 1st) J.Croskey-Merritt rushed to NM 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Coutras at NM 35.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - NMEX 35(12:00 - 1st) J.Croskey-Merritt rushed to NM 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Rickert at NM 40.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 40(11:24 - 1st) D.Hopkins pass complete to NM 40. Catch made by R.Davis at NM 40. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Price; J.Gilmore at NM 45.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - NMEX 45(10:59 - 1st) D.Hopkins pass complete to NM 45. Catch made by A.Erickson at NM 45. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by TNT at TNT 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 48(10:16 - 1st) D.Lewis rushed to TNT 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by TNT at TNT 48.
|+48 YD
2 & 10 - NMEX 48(9:24 - 1st) J.Croskey-Merritt rushed to TNT End Zone for 48 yards. J.Croskey-Merritt for 48 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:10 - 1st) L.Drzewiecki extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:01 - 1st) L.Drzewiecki kicks 65 yards from NM 35 to the TNT End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TNTECH 25(9:10 - 1st) J.Allen rushed to TNT 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis at TNT 33.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - TNTECH 33(8:43 - 1st) E.Roberts steps back to pass. E.Roberts pass incomplete intended for H.Barnhart.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - TNTECH 33(8:32 - 1st) J.Allen rushed to TNT 39 for 6 yards.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TNTECH 39(8:00 - 1st) J.Allen rushed to TNT 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Drake; C.Ellis at TNT 45.
|Penalty
2 & 4 - TNTECH 45(7:22 - 1st) E.Roberts steps back to pass. E.Roberts pass incomplete intended for M.Fleming. PENALTY on NM-D.Johnson Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TNTECH 50(7:22 - 1st) J.Pegues rushed to NM 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by Z.Morris at NM 47.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - TNTECH 47(6:52 - 1st) E.Roberts pass complete to NM 47. Catch made by J.Allen at NM 47. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by Z.Morris at NM 44.
|+15 YD
3 & 4 - TNTECH 44(6:14 - 1st) E.Roberts pass complete to NM 44. Catch made by B.Clark at NM 44. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis at NM 29.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TNTECH 29(5:56 - 1st) J.Allen rushed to NM 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis at NM 24.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - TNTECH 24(5:39 - 1st) E.Roberts pass complete to NM 24. Catch made by M.Fleming at NM 24. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by A.Smith at NM 20.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - TNTECH 20(4:55 - 1st) E.Roberts rushed to NM 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TNTECH 17(4:21 - 1st) E.Roberts steps back to pass. E.Roberts pass incomplete intended for H.Barnhart.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - TNTECH 17(4:12 - 1st) E.Roberts pass complete to NM 17. Catch made by J.Allen at NM 17. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by S.Riley at NM 2.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - TNTECH 2(3:48 - 1st) J.Allen rushed to NM 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Leutele at NM 1.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - TNTECH 1(2:53 - 1st) PENALTY on TNT-H.Barnhart False Start 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - TNTECH 6(2:53 - 1st) E.Roberts steps back to pass. E.Roberts pass incomplete intended for M.Fleming.
|+6 YD
3 & Goal - TNTECH 6(2:47 - 1st) E.Roberts pass complete to NM 6. Catch made by M.Fleming at NM 6. Gain of 6 yards. M.Fleming for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:33 - 1st) H.Olsen extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:33 - 1st) D.Parker kicks 30 yards from TNT 35 to the NM 35. Out of bounds.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 35(2:33 - 1st) J.Croskey-Merritt rushed to NM 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Garcia at NM 42.
|-3 YD
2 & 3 - NMEX 42(1:57 - 1st) D.Hopkins pass complete to NM 42. Catch made by D.Washington at NM 42. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by O.Emmanwori at NM 39.
|+2 YD
3 & 6 - NMEX 39(1:21 - 1st) D.Hopkins rushed to NM 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Coutras; A.Garcia at NM 41.
|Punt
4 & 4 - NMEX 41(0:39 - 1st) A.Rodriguez punts 53 yards to TNT 6 Center-NM. J.Gilmore returned punt from the TNT 6. Tackled by NM at TNT 40. PENALTY on TNT-A.Garcia Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TNTECH 3(0:39 - 1st) J.Allen rushed to TNT 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Riley at TNT 6.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - TNTECH 6(15:00 - 2nd) J.Allen rushed to TNT 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at TNT 8.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - TNTECH 8(14:27 - 2nd) E.Roberts steps back to pass. E.Roberts pass incomplete intended for M.Fleming. PENALTY on NM-N.Pola-Gates Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TNTECH 23(14:19 - 2nd) PENALTY on TNT-L.Weedman False Start 5 yards accepted.
|-1 YD
1 & 15 - TNTECH 18(14:19 - 2nd) E.Roberts rushed to TNT 17 for -1 yards. Tackled by S.Riley; D.Gainer at TNT 17.
|+12 YD
2 & 16 - TNTECH 17(13:07 - 2nd) E.Roberts pass complete to TNT 17. Catch made by B.Clark at TNT 17. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis at TNT 29.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - TNTECH 29(12:58 - 2nd) E.Roberts steps back to pass. E.Roberts pass incomplete intended for B.Clark.
|Punt
4 & 4 - TNTECH 29(12:53 - 2nd) N.Bigelow punts 44 yards to NM 27 Center-TNT. L.Wysong returned punt from the NM 27. Tackled by TNT at NM 27.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 27(12:58 - 2nd) J.Croskey-Merritt rushed to NM 47 for 20 yards. Tackled by J.Price at NM 47.
|Int
1 & 10 - NMEX 47(12:09 - 2nd) D.Hopkins pass INTERCEPTED at TNT 50. Intercepted by J.Price at TNT 50. Tackled by NM at TNT 50.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TNTECH 50(11:56 - 2nd) E.Roberts pass complete to NM 50. Catch made by Reece Perkins at NM 50. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Ellis; N.Pola-Gates at NM 46.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - TNTECH 46(11:12 - 2nd) PENALTY on TNT-TNT Delay of Game 5 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - TNTECH 49(11:12 - 2nd) J.Allen rushed to NM 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 46.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - TNTECH 46(10:17 - 2nd) E.Roberts steps back to pass. E.Roberts pass incomplete intended for Q.Thornton.
|Punt
4 & 6 - TNTECH 46(10:17 - 2nd) N.Bigelow punts 35 yards to NM 11 Center-TNT. Fair catch by L.Wysong.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 11(10:08 - 2nd) J.Croskey-Merritt rushed to NM 9 for -2 yards. Tackled by TNT at NM 9.
|+5 YD
2 & 12 - NMEX 9(9:27 - 2nd) D.Hopkins rushed to NM 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Swafford at NM 14.
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - NMEX 14(8:54 - 2nd) D.Hopkins pass complete to NM 14. Catch made by L.Wysong at NM 14. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Coutras at NM 22.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 22(7:56 - 2nd) D.Hopkins pass complete to NM 22. Catch made by L.Wysong at NM 22. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by TNT at NM 39.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 39(7:06 - 2nd) J.Croskey-Merritt rushed to NM 38 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Gaines; K.Brooks at NM 38.
|+12 YD
2 & 11 - NMEX 38(6:43 - 2nd) D.Hopkins pass complete to NM 38. Catch made by A.Erickson at NM 38. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by N.Washington at TNT 50.
|+49 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 50(5:46 - 2nd) D.Hopkins pass complete to TNT 50. Catch made by C.Medford at TNT 50. Gain of yards. C.Medford for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on TNT-N.Washington Defensive Holding 5 yards declined. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was overturned. D.Hopkins pass complete to TNT 50. Catch made by C.Medford at TNT 50. Gain of 49 yards. Tackled by TNT at TNT 1.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - NMEX 1(4:41 - 2nd) PENALTY on TNT-A.Swafford Defensive Delay of Game 5 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - NMEX 1(4:41 - 2nd) J.Croskey-Merritt rushed to TNT End Zone for 1 yards. J.Croskey-Merritt for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:41 - 2nd) L.Drzewiecki extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:41 - 2nd) L.Drzewiecki kicks 64 yards from NM 35 to the TNT 1. T.Baker returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Zimmerman at TNT 15.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TNTECH 15(4:41 - 2nd) J.Pegues rushed to TNT 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at TNT 17.
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - TNTECH 17(4:33 - 2nd) J.Allen rushed to TNT 25 for 8 yards. Tackled by NM at TNT 25.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TNTECH 25(4:06 - 2nd) J.Allen rushed to TNT 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Kiehne at TNT 28.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TNTECH 28(3:27 - 2nd) E.Roberts steps back to pass. E.Roberts pass incomplete intended for B.Clark.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - TNTECH 28(3:07 - 2nd) E.Roberts pass complete to TNT 28. Catch made by B.Clark at TNT 28. Gain of yards. Tackled by NM at TNT 34. PENALTY on NM-R.Leutele Offensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - TNTECH 33(3:00 - 2nd) J.Allen rushed to TNT 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by NM at TNT 34.
|Punt
4 & 1 - TNTECH 34(2:45 - 2nd) N.Bigelow punts 44 yards to NM 22 Center-TNT. Fair catch by L.Wysong.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:24 - 2nd) L.Drzewiecki kicks 65 yards from NM 35 to the TNT End Zone. Touchback.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - TNTECH 25(2:24 - 2nd) E.Roberts pass complete to TNT 25. Catch made by Q.Cross at TNT 25. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by NM at TNT 42.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - TNTECH 42(1:55 - 2nd) E.Roberts pass complete to TNT 42. Catch made by J.Pegues at TNT 42. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 44. PENALTY on NM-S.Riley Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TNTECH 29(1:48 - 2nd) H.Gibson rushed to NM 25 for 4 yards. FUMBLES forced by R.Leutele. Fumble RECOVERED by NM-D.Johnson at NM 25. Tackled by TNT at TNT 38.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 38(1:40 - 2nd) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for M.Geers.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - NMEX 38(1:40 - 2nd) J.Croskey-Merritt rushed to TNT 25 for 13 yards. Tackled by TNT at TNT 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 25(1:13 - 2nd) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for D.Washington.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - NMEX 25(1:00 - 2nd) D.Lewis rushed to TNT 27 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Coutras; D.Rickert at TNT 27.
|+27 YD
3 & 12 - NMEX 27(0:50 - 2nd) D.Hopkins pass complete to TNT 27. Catch made by L.Wysong at TNT 27. Gain of 27 yards. L.Wysong for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:50 - 2nd) L.Drzewiecki extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:50 - 2nd) L.Drzewiecki kicks 40 yards from NM 35 to the TNT 25. Fair catch by T.Baker.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TNTECH 25(0:50 - 2nd) J.Pegues rushed to TNT 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by NM at TNT 31.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - TNTECH 31(0:31 - 2nd) J.Pegues rushed to TNT 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Lopez at TNT 36.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TNTECH 36(0:31 - 2nd) E.Roberts pass complete to TNT 36. Catch made by J.Pegues at TNT 36. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at TNT 47.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TNTECH 47(0:16 - 2nd) E.Roberts pass complete to TNT 47. Catch made by J.Gilmore at TNT 47. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by NM at TNT 49.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TNTECH 49(0:14 - 2nd) E.Roberts steps back to pass. E.Roberts pass incomplete intended for M.Fleming.
|+31 YD
3 & 8 - TNTECH 49(0:08 - 2nd) E.Roberts pass complete to TNT 49. Catch made by H.Barnhart at TNT 49. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 20.
|Field Goal
1 & 10 - TNTECH 27(0:01 - 2nd) H.Olsen 37 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TNT Holder-TNT.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) L.Drzewiecki kicks 65 yards from NM 35 to the TNT End Zone. Touchback.
|-10 YD
1 & 10 - TNTECH 25(15:00 - 3rd) TNT rushed to TNT 25 for -10 yards. TNT FUMBLES forced by NM. Fumble RECOVERED by TNT-J.Allen at TNT 25. Tackled by NM at TNT 15.
|Penalty
2 & 20 - TNTECH 15(14:35 - 3rd) E.Roberts steps back to pass. E.Roberts pass incomplete intended for M.Fleming. PENALTY on NM-D.Johnson Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 15 - TNTECH 20(13:16 - 3rd) PENALTY on TNT-TNT Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
2 & 20 - TNTECH 15(13:16 - 3rd) E.Roberts steps back to pass. E.Roberts pass incomplete intended for H.Barnhart.
|+3 YD
3 & 20 - TNTECH 15(13:10 - 3rd) E.Roberts pass complete to TNT 15. Catch made by E.Widelock at TNT 15. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NM at TNT 18.
|Punt
4 & 17 - TNTECH 18(12:57 - 3rd) N.Bigelow punts 44 yards to NM 38 Center-TNT. Fair catch by L.Wysong.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 38(12:47 - 3rd) J.Croskey-Merritt rushed to NM 45 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Rickert at NM 45.
|+55 YD
2 & 3 - NMEX 45(12:38 - 3rd) J.Croskey-Merritt rushed to TNT End Zone for 55 yards. J.Croskey-Merritt for 55 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:29 - 3rd) L.Drzewiecki extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:25 - 3rd) L.Drzewiecki kicks 65 yards from NM 35 to the TNT End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TNTECH 25(12:25 - 3rd) J.Pegues rushed to TNT 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by NM at TNT 31.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - TNTECH 31(11:57 - 3rd) E.Roberts steps back to pass. E.Roberts pass incomplete intended for B.Clark.
|+4 YD
3 & 4 - TNTECH 31(11:52 - 3rd) E.Roberts pass complete to TNT 31. Catch made by B.Clark at TNT 31. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by Z.Morris at TNT 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TNTECH 35(11:20 - 3rd) E.Roberts steps back to pass. E.Roberts pass incomplete intended for B.Clark.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - TNTECH 35(11:10 - 3rd) J.Pegues rushed to TNT 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Santorineos at TNT 38.
|+7 YD
3 & 7 - TNTECH 38(10:29 - 3rd) E.Roberts pass complete to TNT 38. Catch made by H.Barnhart at TNT 38. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Ellis at TNT 45.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TNTECH 45(9:38 - 3rd) J.Pegues rushed to NM 46 for 9 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 46.
|+7 YD
2 & 1 - TNTECH 46(9:02 - 3rd) J.Pegues rushed to NM 39 for 7 yards. Tackled by S.Riley at NM 39.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TNTECH 39(8:01 - 3rd) E.Roberts pass complete to NM 39. Catch made by Q.Cross at NM 39. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by R.Leutele; Z.Morris at NM 37.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - TNTECH 37(7:36 - 3rd) J.Allen rushed to NM 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 32.
|-3 YD
3 & 3 - TNTECH 32(7:16 - 3rd) T.Baker rushed to NM 35 for -3 yards. Tackled by K.Drake at NM 35.
|No Gain
4 & 6 - TNTECH 35(6:52 - 3rd) E.Roberts steps back to pass. E.Roberts pass incomplete intended for Q.Cross.
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 35(6:46 - 3rd) D.Lewis rushed to TNT 42 for 23 yards. Tackled by T.Coutras; J.Gilmore at TNT 42.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 42(5:50 - 3rd) D.Lewis rushed to TNT 31 for 11 yards. Tackled by T.Coutras at TNT 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 31(5:22 - 3rd) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for L.Wysong.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - NMEX 31(5:18 - 3rd) D.Lewis rushed to TNT 16 for 15 yards. Tackled by O.Emmanwori at TNT 16.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 16(4:38 - 3rd) D.Hopkins pass complete to TNT 16. Catch made by D.Washington at TNT 16. Gain of 16 yards. D.Washington for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:21 - 3rd) L.Drzewiecki extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:21 - 3rd) L.Drzewiecki kicks 40 yards from NM 35 to the TNT 25. Fair catch by T.Baker.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TNTECH 25(4:21 - 3rd) E.Roberts pass complete to TNT 25. Catch made by Q.Thornton at TNT 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Ellis at TNT 34.
|Penalty
2 & 1 - TNTECH 34(3:47 - 3rd) PENALTY on TNT-J.Lee-Brinkman False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - TNTECH 29(3:47 - 3rd) T.Baker rushed to TNT 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Riley; K.Drake at TNT 32.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - TNTECH 32(3:19 - 3rd) E.Roberts rushed to TNT 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Lewis at TNT 36. PENALTY on NM-C.Ellis Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TNTECH 49(2:59 - 3rd) H.Gibson rushed to TNT 49 for -2 yards. H.Gibson FUMBLES forced by NM. Fumble RECOVERED by NM-G.Lopez at TNT 49. Tackled by TNT at TNT 46.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:56 - 3rd) C.Steinkamp kicks 65 yards from NM 35 to the TNT End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TNTECH 25(1:56 - 3rd) J.Allen rushed to TNT 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Santorineos at TNT 27.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - TNTECH 27(1:26 - 3rd) J.Allen rushed to TNT 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Drake; D.Murphy at TNT 31.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - TNTECH 31(1:00 - 3rd) M.Richey steps back to pass. M.Richey pass incomplete intended for Q.Cross.
|Punt
4 & 4 - TNTECH 31(0:57 - 3rd) N.Bigelow punts 47 yards to NM 20 Center-TNT. Fair catch by L.Wysong. PENALTY on TNT-S.Simmons Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 37(0:49 - 3rd) D.Lewis rushed to NM 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Gaines at NM 41.
|+11 YD
2 & 6 - NMEX 41(0:21 - 3rd) S.White rushed to TNT 48 for 11 yards. Tackled by A.Garcia at TNT 48. PENALTY on NM-T.Stafford Defensive Holding 5 yards accepted.
|Penalty
2 & 14 - NMEX 33(15:00 - 4th) D.Tabscott steps back to pass. D.Tabscott pass incomplete intended for C.Medford. PENALTY on TNT-O.Emmanwori Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 48(14:47 - 4th) S.White rushed to NM 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Squires; A.Swafford at NM 49.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - NMEX 49(14:11 - 4th) PENALTY on NM-NM Delay of Kickoff 5 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
2 & 14 - NMEX 44(14:11 - 4th) S.White rushed to NM 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks; E.McLaurin at NM 46.
|Int
3 & 12 - NMEX 46(13:50 - 4th) D.Tabscott pass INTERCEPTED at NM 46. Intercepted by TNT at NM 46. Tackled by NM at NM 17.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TNTECH 27(13:39 - 4th) M.Richey steps back to pass. M.Richey pass incomplete intended for Q.Cross.
|-9 YD
2 & 10 - TNTECH 27(13:11 - 4th) M.Richey pass complete to NM 27. Catch made by B.Clark at NM 27. Gain of -9 yards. Tackled by B.Taylor at NM 36.
|+18 YD
3 & 19 - TNTECH 36(12:43 - 4th) M.Richey pass complete to NM 36. Catch made by B.Clark at NM 36. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by D.Murphy; D.Johnson at NM 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TNTECH 18(10:57 - 4th) M.Richey steps back to pass. E.Roberts pass incomplete intended for J.Pegues.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TNTECH 18(12:04 - 4th) M.Richey steps back to pass. M.Richey pass incomplete intended for M.Fleming.
|+4 YD
3 & 10 - TNTECH 18(11:53 - 4th) M.Richey pass complete to NM 18. Catch made by M.Fleming at NM 18. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by A.Smith at NM 14.
|Sack
4 & 6 - TNTECH 14(11:19 - 4th) M.Richey steps back to pass. E.Roberts sacked at NM 23 for -9 yards (M.Santorineos)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NMEX 23(10:56 - 4th) PENALTY on NM-T.Stafford False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - NMEX 18(10:56 - 4th) D.Dampier rushed to NM 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by TNT at NM 22.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - NMEX 22(10:32 - 4th) A.Henry rushed to NM 22 for 0 yards. Tackled by TNT at NM 22. PENALTY on TNT-E.McLaurin Face Mask (15 Yards) 15 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 39(9:09 - 4th) D.Dampier rushed to TNT 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by TNT at TNT 35.
|+16 YD
2 & 6 - NMEX 35(8:41 - 4th) D.Dampier pass complete to TNT 35. Catch made by E.Hunter at TNT 35. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by A.Garcia; A.Hunt at TNT 19.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 19(7:58 - 4th) A.Henry rushed to TNT End Zone for 13 yards. Tackled by TNT at TNT End Zone. PENALTY on NM-D.Jones Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 7 - NMEX 16(6:52 - 4th) D.Dampier pass complete to TNT 16. Catch made by E.Hunter at TNT 16. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by G.Kilgore at TNT 14.
|-3 YD
2 & 5 - NMEX 14(6:22 - 4th) A.Henry rushed to TNT 17 for -3 yards. Tackled by G.Kilgore at TNT 17.
|+12 YD
3 & 8 - NMEX 17(5:44 - 4th) S.White rushed to TNT 5 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.McGowan; N.Washington at TNT 5.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - NMEX 5(5:13 - 4th) PENALTY on NM-D.Washington False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 10(5:13 - 4th) S.White rushed to TNT 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Garcia; J.McGowan at TNT 9.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - NMEX 9(4:51 - 4th) S.White rushed to TNT 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Price at TNT 6.
|+6 YD
3 & Goal - NMEX 6(4:21 - 4th) D.Dampier rushed to TNT End Zone for 6 yards. D.Dampier for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:14 - 4th) L.Drzewiecki extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:14 - 4th) C.Steinkamp kicks 40 yards from NM 35 to the TNT 25. Fair catch by T.Baker.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TNTECH 25(4:14 - 4th) T.Baker rushed to TNT 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Wilson at TNT 26.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - TNTECH 26(3:28 - 4th) H.Gibson steps back to pass. H.Gibson pass incomplete intended for Q.Thornton.
|+6 YD
3 & 9 - TNTECH 26(3:16 - 4th) H.Gibson rushed to TNT 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Wilson at TNT 32.
|Punt
4 & 3 - TNTECH 32(2:42 - 4th) N.Bigelow punts 35 yards to NM 33 Center-TNT. Fair catch by L.Wysong.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 33(2:31 - 4th) Z.Vigil rushed to NM 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Gaines; D.Hunter at NM 35.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - NMEX 35(1:40 - 4th) Z.Vigil rushed to NM 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Hunter at NM 37.
|+1 YD
3 & 6 - NMEX 37(0:56 - 4th) Z.Vigil rushed to NM 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.McGowan at NM 38.
|Punt
4 & 5 - NMEX 38(0:27 - 4th) A.Rodriguez punts 39 yards to TNT 23 Center-NM. Fair catch by Q.Thornton.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TNTECH 23(0:17 - 4th) T.Baker rushed to TNT 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Wilson; T.Ford at TNT 27.