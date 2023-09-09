|
|
|TULSA
|WASH
Michael Penix Jr. throws 3 more TD passes, No. 8 Washington routs Tulsa 43-10
SEATTLE (AP) Washington linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio knows the little bit of sloppiness that showed up for the eighth-ranked Huskies on Saturday can't happen against other opponents on the schedule.
Against Tulsa they were brief hiccups on the way to another big day.
“We don’t take games for granted, every game is hard to win and you have got to respect every single opponent. But at the end of the day, I mean, that wasn’t our best game. And it was clear to see,” Ulofoshio said.
Michael Penix Jr. threw three more touchdown passes, wide receivers Rome Odunze and Ja’Lynn Polk both ran for touchdowns on reverses and Washington cruised past Tulsa 43-10 on Saturday.
Washington (2-0) warmed up for next week’s big nonconference game at Michigan State with another big game from its star quarterback, but an overall performance by the Huskies that will have some correctable moments to talk about this week.
“We're doing a good job getting the (wins) but we know we left a lot out there that we know we can improve on,” Washington coach Kalen DeBoer said.
Penix was 28 of 38 for 409 yards. He completed passes to 10 receivers, with Jalen McMillan having the biggest game with eight receptions for 120 yards and a touchdown.
But some of the crisp execution that highlighted Washington’s season-opening rout of Boise State last week was missing even if the Huskies were never threatened in rolling to their ninth straight win dating to last season.
Penix threw his first interception of the season on a miscommunication with Odunze and was picked off in the end zone. Odunze dropped a pair easy catches, yet still finished with seven grabs for 107 yards. McMillan let a sure touchdown bounce off his hands late in the first half and, three plays later, fumbled deep in Tulsa territory with Penix forced to save a touchdown making the tackle on the return.
Even with the occasional sloppiness, Washington’s talent was simply too much for the Golden Hurricane (1-1) to hang with.
“We got a lot of things that we can do and I would hate to be a defensive coordinator going against (Washington offensive coordinator Ryan) Grubb," Penix said. "He makes sure we're prepared each and every day.”
Polk scored on a 27-yard run late in the first quarter going untouched with a convoy of blockers. Odunze’s TD run came late in the third quarter on a 14-yard rush. All three staring wide receivers for Washington have TD runs in the first two games after McMillan scored on a run last week against Boise State.
They can also catch as well. Oduzne had a 2-yard TD catch on Washington’s opening drive, McMillan added a 9-yard TD catch and Germie Bernard scored on a 7-yard reception from Penix in the third quarter.
Tulsa quarterback Cardell Williams was 6 of 14 for 65 yards passing and threw an interception in the end zone in the first half. Williams appeared to suffer a hand injury in the second quarter and was replaced by Roman Fuller. Williams emerged at halftime with an ice bag wrapped around his right, throwing hand.
Tulsa coach Kevin Wilson said Williams had a bruised thumb. X-rays were negative but Williams was having trouble gripping the football.
Fuller was 12 of 18 for 85 yards and threw an 15-yard touchdown to Luke McGary early in the fourth quarter.
“We played hard, we battled, we fought,” Wilson said. “They got tremendous talent, tremendous speed. Our offense played hard enough to move the ball, but making some one-on-one plays, it was difficult.”
INJURED LIST
Washington played without a trio of key contributors as edge rusher Zion Tupuola-Fetui, defensive tackle Faatui Tuitele and running back Dillon Johnson all did not play.
Tulsa starting quarterback Braylon Braxton did not play after injuring his ankle in the first quarter of the opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
THE TAKEAWAY
Tulsa: The Golden Hurricane should be encouraged by how they ran the ball and sustained some long drives against Washington’s defense. Tulsa had 168 yards rushing and had five drives of seven plays or longer. The downside? Only two of those drive ended in points.
Washington: The Huskies running game remains their biggest issue after managing just 109 yards. Take away runs by wide receivers and a couple of scrambles by Penix and Washington’s running backs combined for 49 yards rushing.
DeBoer said part of the issue is seeing so many opportunities in the pass game.
“It’s just really hard when you see so many things that are just open, that are given and your guys can attack and go make plays, it’s hard not to call those plays,” DeBoer said.
UP NEXT
Tulsa: Hosts No. 18 Oklahoma on Saturday.
Washington: At Michigan State on Saturday.
---
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll
|
R. Fuller
10 QB
85 PaYds, PaTD, -4 RuYds
|
M. Penix Jr.
9 QB
409 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 11 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|30
|Rushing
|9
|6
|Passing
|9
|20
|Penalty
|3
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|8-17
|5-7
|4th Down Conv
|2-4
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|318
|563
|Total Plays
|73
|62
|Avg Gain
|4.4
|9.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|168
|109
|Rush Attempts
|40
|22
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.2
|5.0
|Yards Passing
|150
|454
|Comp. - Att.
|18-33
|30-40
|Yards Per Pass
|4.0
|11.4
|Penalties - Yards
|7-65
|7-93
|Touchdowns
|1
|6
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-37.7
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|6
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-6
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|150
|PASS YDS
|454
|
|
|168
|RUSH YDS
|109
|
|
|318
|TOTAL YDS
|563
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Fuller 10 QB
|R. Fuller
|12/19
|85
|1
|0
|
C. Williams 7 QB
|C. Williams
|6/14
|65
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ford 6 RB
|J. Ford
|15
|67
|0
|19
|
B. Jackson 3 RB
|B. Jackson
|10
|55
|0
|15
|
A. Watkins 23 RB
|A. Watkins
|11
|51
|0
|9
|
C. Williams 7 QB
|C. Williams
|2
|0
|0
|5
|
B. Presley 5 RB
|B. Presley
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
R. Fuller 10 QB
|R. Fuller
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Presley 5 RB
|B. Presley
|6
|3
|54
|0
|32
|
M. Shoulders 4 WR
|M. Shoulders
|6
|3
|23
|0
|10
|
D. Williams 19 WR
|D. Williams
|6
|2
|16
|0
|9
|
L. McGary 87 TE
|L. McGary
|2
|1
|15
|1
|15
|
A. Watkins 23 RB
|A. Watkins
|2
|2
|15
|0
|9
|
J. Ford 6 RB
|J. Ford
|2
|2
|9
|0
|10
|
C. Chester 15 WR
|C. Chester
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
K. Benjamin 18 WR
|K. Benjamin
|4
|2
|7
|0
|5
|
B. Jackson 3 RB
|B. Jackson
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Parker 5 DB
|K. Parker
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Oliver 25 S
|J. Oliver
|3-2
|0.0
|1
|
K. Williams 9 DB
|K. Williams
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Simon 24 LB
|J. Simon
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jones 11 DB
|D. Jones
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ray 1 S
|K. Ray
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 8 LB
|C. Smith
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Campbell 13 CB
|N. Campbell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Kulkin 40 LB
|M. Kulkin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Ostroski 48 DL
|O. Ostroski
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Hamden 57 DL
|Z. Hamden
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hopkins 41 LB
|D. Hopkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Simon 90 DL
|J. Simon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Rogers 99 DL
|E. Rogers
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
X. Lanier 7 DB
|X. Lanier
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Carlisle 4 CB
|T. Carlisle
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
V. Malone 32 DL
|V. Malone
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Ellis 3 CB
|R. Ellis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Meyer 91 K
|C. Meyer
|1/1
|44
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Davies 29 P
|A. Davies
|3
|37.7
|1
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Ford 6 RB
|J. Ford
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
|M. Penix Jr.
|28/38
|409
|3
|1
|
D. Morris 5 QB
|D. Morris
|2/2
|45
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Nixon 8 RB
|W. Nixon
|6
|30
|0
|12
|
J. Polk 2 WR
|J. Polk
|1
|27
|1
|27
|
D. Ngata 21 RB
|D. Ngata
|6
|18
|1
|9
|
R. Odunze 1 WR
|R. Odunze
|1
|14
|1
|14
|
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
|M. Penix Jr.
|2
|11
|0
|6
|
G. Bernard 4 WR
|G. Bernard
|2
|8
|0
|8
|
S. Adams II 28 RB
|S. Adams II
|4
|1
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. McMillan 11 WR
|J. McMillan
|9
|8
|120
|1
|35
|
R. Odunze 1 WR
|R. Odunze
|10
|7
|107
|1
|34
|
J. Polk 2 WR
|J. Polk
|6
|5
|81
|0
|33
|
G. Bernard 4 WR
|G. Bernard
|2
|2
|43
|1
|36
|
D. Culp 83 TE
|D. Culp
|2
|1
|30
|0
|30
|
W. Nixon 8 RB
|W. Nixon
|4
|2
|25
|0
|18
|
D. Boston 12 WR
|D. Boston
|2
|2
|23
|0
|12
|
J. Westover 37 TE
|J. Westover
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
Q. Moore 88 TE
|Q. Moore
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
S. Adams II 28 RB
|S. Adams II
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Hampton 7 DB
|D. Hampton
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Ulofoshio 5 LB
|E. Ulofoshio
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Muhammad 1 CB
|J. Muhammad
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Tuputala 11 LB
|A. Tuputala
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Esteen 24 S
|M. Esteen
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Trice 8 LB
|B. Trice
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Powell 3 CB
|M. Powell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Miller 49 LB
|G. Miller
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Banks 6 CB
|D. Banks
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Warner 32 S
|T. Warner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bruener 42 LB
|C. Bruener
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Goforth 10 LB
|R. Goforth
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hill 34 CB
|A. Hill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Turner 20 S
|A. Turner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
U. Ale 68 DL
|U. Ale
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Jackson 25 CB
|E. Jackson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Asoau-Afoa 46 LB
|S. Asoau-Afoa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Parker 94 DL
|A. Parker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dixon 9 CB
|T. Dixon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Tunuufi 52 LB
|V. Tunuufi
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Green 0 CB
|J. Green
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hopkins Jr. 14 LB
|M. Hopkins Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Letuligasenoa 91 DL
|T. Letuligasenoa
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dunn 12 S
|T. Dunn
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Fabiculanan 13 DB
|K. Fabiculanan
|0-1
|0.0
|1
|
L. Holtzclaw 41 LB
|L. Holtzclaw
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Gross 95 K
|G. Gross
|0/1
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Bernard 4 WR
|G. Bernard
|2
|25.5
|38
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. McMillan 11 WR
|J. McMillan
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Meyer kicks 30 yards from TSA 35 to the WAS 35. Out of bounds.
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 35(15:00 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 35. Catch made by J.McMillan at WAS 35. Gain of 35 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Oliver at TSA 30. PENALTY on TSA-O.Ostroski Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 15(14:48 - 1st) W.Nixon rushed to TSA 8 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Smith at TSA 8.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - WASH 8(14:12 - 1st) W.Nixon rushed to TSA 4 for 4 yards. Tackled by O.Ostroski at TSA 4.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - WASH 4(13:35 - 1st) W.Nixon rushed to TSA 1 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Williams; T.Carlisle at TSA 1.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - WASH 1(13:03 - 1st) W.Nixon rushed to TSA 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by O.Ostroski; E.Rogers at TSA 2.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - WASH 2(12:34 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to TSA 2. Catch made by R.Odunze at TSA 2. Gain of 2 yards. R.Odunze for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:19 - 1st) G.Gross extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:19 - 1st) G.Gross kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to the TSA End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(12:19 - 1st) J.Ford rushed to TSA 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Turner at TSA 28.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TULSA 28(11:51 - 1st) J.Ford rushed to TSA 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Trice at TSA 28. PENALTY on TSA-TSA Illegal Formation 5 yards declined.
|+32 YD
3 & 7 - TULSA 28(11:42 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to TSA 28. Catch made by B.Presley at TSA 28. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by D.Hampton at WAS 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 40(11:12 - 1st) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for K.Benjamin.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - TULSA 40(11:03 - 1st) C.Williams rushed to WAS 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Hampton at WAS 35.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - TULSA 35(10:37 - 1st) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for L.McGary.
|+6 YD
4 & 5 - TULSA 35(10:27 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to WAS 35. Catch made by M.Shoulders at WAS 35. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Muhammad at WAS 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 29(10:06 - 1st) J.Ford rushed to WAS 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Goforth at WAS 29.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - TULSA 29(9:38 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to WAS 29. Catch made by E.Hall at WAS 29. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Hampton at WAS 26.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - TULSA 26(9:01 - 1st) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for M.Shoulders.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - TULSA 34(8:55 - 1st) C.Meyer 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TSA Holder-TSA.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:48 - 1st) C.Meyer kicks 51 yards from TSA 35 to the WAS 14. G.Bernard returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.O'Keefe at TSA 48. PENALTY on WAS-V.Tunuufi Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 13 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 13(8:38 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 13. Catch made by J.Polk at WAS 13. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by K.Williams at WAS 16.
|+33 YD
2 & 7 - WASH 16(8:13 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 16. Catch made by J.Polk at WAS 16. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by K.Ray; K.Parker at WAS 49.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 49(7:41 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 49. Catch made by J.McMillan at WAS 49. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Parker at TSA 42.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - WASH 42(6:58 - 1st) G.Bernard rushed to TSA 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Simon at TSA 42.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - WASH 42(6:25 - 1st) S.Adams rushed to TSA 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by O.Ostroski; K.Williams at TSA 42.
|+5 YD
4 & 1 - WASH 42(5:37 - 1st) M.Penix rushed to TSA 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 37.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 37(4:50 - 1st) W.Nixon rushed to TSA 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Simon at TSA 32.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - WASH 32(4:00 - 1st) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.McMillan. PENALTY on TSA-J.Oliver Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 17(3:25 - 1st) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for R.Odunze.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WASH 17(3:20 - 1st) S.Adams rushed to TSA 13 for yards. Tackled by K.Ray at TSA 13. PENALTY on WAS-T.Fautanu Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+27 YD
2 & 20 - WASH 27(2:59 - 1st) J.Polk rushed to TSA End Zone for 27 yards. J.Polk for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:46 - 1st) G.Gross extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:46 - 1st) G.Gross kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to the TSA End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(2:46 - 1st) B.Jackson rushed to TSA 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Tuputala; K.Fabiculanan at TSA 27.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - TULSA 27(2:16 - 1st) B.Jackson rushed to TSA 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Tuputala at TSA 31.
|+10 YD
3 & 4 - TULSA 31(1:44 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to TSA 31. Catch made by J.Ford at TSA 31. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Hampton at TSA 41.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 41(1:10 - 1st) J.Ford rushed to TSA 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Hampton at TSA 44.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TULSA 44(0:44 - 1st) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for D.Williams.
|+5 YD
3 & 7 - TULSA 44(0:33 - 1st) J.Ford rushed to TSA 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Bruener at TSA 49.
|Sack
4 & 2 - TULSA 49(15:00 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams sacked at TSA 44 for -5 yards (V.Tunuufi)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 44(14:49 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to TSA 44. Catch made by W.Nixon at TSA 44. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Oliver; T.Carlisle at TSA 37.
|Penalty
2 & 3 - WASH 37(14:05 - 2nd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.Westover. PENALTY on TSA-D.Hopkins Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
1 & 10 - WASH 27(13:59 - 2nd) M.Penix pass INTERCEPTED at TSA End Zone. Intercepted by J.Oliver at TSA End Zone. J.Oliver ran out of bounds. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 20(13:50 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for B.Presley.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - TULSA 20(13:46 - 2nd) A.Watkins rushed to TSA 28 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Tuputala at TSA 28.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - TULSA 28(13:21 - 2nd) A.Watkins rushed to TSA 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Tuputala at TSA 31.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 31(12:46 - 2nd) A.Watkins rushed to TSA 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Holtzclaw; T.Letuligasenoa at TSA 35.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - TULSA 35(12:14 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to TSA 35. Catch made by D.Williams at TSA 35. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by WAS at TSA 42.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 42(11:43 - 2nd) B.Jackson rushed to WAS 43 for 15 yards. Tackled by M.Esteen at WAS 43.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 43(11:07 - 2nd) B.Jackson rushed to WAS 32 for 11 yards. Tackled by M.Powell at WAS 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 32(10:31 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for D.Williams.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - TULSA 32(10:25 - 2nd) J.Ford rushed to WAS 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Muhammad at WAS 27.
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - TULSA 27(10:02 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to WAS 27. Catch made by C.Chester at WAS 27. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by E.Jackson at WAS 20.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 20(9:25 - 2nd) J.Ford rushed to WAS 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Jackson; V.Tunuufi at WAS 18.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TULSA 18(8:51 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for D.Williams.
|Int
3 & 8 - TULSA 18(8:45 - 2nd) C.Williams pass INTERCEPTED at WAS End Zone. Intercepted by K.Fabiculanan at WAS End Zone. Tackled by TSA at WAS End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 20(8:37 - 2nd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for D.Culp.
|+26 YD
2 & 10 - WASH 20(8:27 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 20. Catch made by R.Odunze at WAS 20. Gain of 26 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Ray at WAS 46.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 46(8:10 - 2nd) D.Ngata rushed to TSA 45 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Kulkin at TSA 45.
|+12 YD
2 & 1 - WASH 45(7:40 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to TSA 45. Catch made by R.Odunze at TSA 45. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Campbell at TSA 33.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 33(6:50 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to TSA 33. Catch made by D.Boston at TSA 33. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 21.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 21(6:01 - 2nd) M.Penix scrambles to TSA 15 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Hopkins at TSA 15.
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - WASH 15(5:15 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to TSA 15. Catch made by Q.Moore at TSA 15. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Ray at TSA 7.
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - WASH 7(4:48 - 2nd) S.Adams rushed to TSA 9 for -2 yards. Tackled by V.Malone; K.Williams at TSA 9.
|+9 YD
2 & Goal - WASH 9(4:00 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to TSA 9. Catch made by J.McMillan at TSA 9. Gain of 9 yards. J.McMillan for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(3:55 - 2nd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. D.Morris steps back to pass. Catch made by K.Reynolds at TSA 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:55 - 2nd) G.Gross kicks 58 yards from WAS 35 to the TSA 7. Fair catch by J.Ford.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(3:55 - 2nd) J.Ford rushed to TSA 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Letuligasenoa; B.Trice at TSA 29.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - TULSA 29(3:28 - 2nd) J.Ford rushed to TSA 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Ulofoshio at TSA 31.
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - TULSA 31(2:55 - 2nd) R.Fuller pass complete to TSA 31. Catch made by M.Shoulders at TSA 31. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Banks at TSA 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 38(2:23 - 2nd) R.Fuller steps back to pass. R.Fuller pass incomplete intended for D.Williams.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - TULSA 38(2:15 - 2nd) R.Fuller pass complete to TSA 38. Catch made by B.Presley at TSA 38. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by WAS at TSA 44.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - TULSA 44(1:46 - 2nd) R.Fuller steps back to pass. R.Fuller pass incomplete intended for K.Benjamin.
|Punt
4 & 4 - TULSA 44(1:43 - 2nd) A.Davies punts 27 yards to WAS 29 Center-TSA. Out of bounds. PENALTY on WAS-WAS Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 19(1:35 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 19. Catch made by S.Adams at WAS 19. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Jones at WAS 25.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - WASH 25(1:27 - 2nd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for R.Odunze.
|+10 YD
3 & 4 - WASH 25(1:22 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 25. Catch made by J.McMillan at WAS 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Smith; K.Ray at WAS 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 35(1:02 - 2nd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.Polk.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - WASH 35(1:00 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 35. Catch made by R.Odunze at WAS 35. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by K.Parker at TSA 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 49(0:45 - 2nd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.McMillan.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WASH 49(0:38 - 2nd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for W.Nixon.
|+16 YD
3 & 10 - WASH 49(0:32 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to TSA 49. Catch made by J.Polk at TSA 49. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 33.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 33(0:22 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to TSA 33. Catch made by J.McMillan at TSA 33. Gain of 18 yards. J.McMillan FUMBLES forced by C.Smith. Fumble RECOVERED by TSA-R.Ellis at TSA 15. Tackled by M.Penix at WAS 42.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 42(0:03 - 2nd) J.Ford rushed to WAS 23 for 19 yards. Tackled by E.Jackson; E.Ulofoshio at WAS 23.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) G.Gross kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to the TSA End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(15:00 - 3rd) A.Watkins rushed to TSA 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Ulofoshio at TSA 27.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TULSA 27(14:36 - 3rd) A.Watkins rushed to TSA 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Trice at TSA 27.
|+16 YD
3 & 8 - TULSA 27(14:07 - 3rd) R.Fuller pass complete to TSA 27. Catch made by B.Presley at TSA 27. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by D.Banks at TSA 43.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 43(13:54 - 3rd) A.Watkins rushed to TSA 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Hampton at TSA 46.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - TULSA 46(13:25 - 3rd) R.Fuller pass complete to TSA 46. Catch made by K.Benjamin at TSA 46. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Powell at WAS 49.
|-1 YD
3 & 2 - TULSA 49(12:41 - 3rd) B.Presley rushed to WAS 50 for -1 yards. Tackled by S.Asoau-Afoa at WAS 50.
|Punt
4 & 3 - TULSA 50(11:50 - 3rd) A.Davies punts 32 yards to WAS 18 Center-TSA. Fair catch by J.McMillan.
|Result
|Play
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 18(11:39 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 18. Catch made by D.Culp at WAS 18. Gain of 30 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Oliver at WAS 48.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 48(10:58 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 48. Catch made by J.Polk at WAS 48. Gain of 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Parker at TSA 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 33(10:12 - 3rd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for WAS.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - WASH 33(10:01 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to TSA 33. Catch made by R.Odunze at TSA 33. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Oliver at TSA 28.
|+11 YD
3 & 5 - WASH 28(9:19 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to TSA 28. Catch made by J.Westover at TSA 28. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by N.Campbell; K.Ray at TSA 17.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 17(8:47 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to TSA 17. Catch made by J.Polk at TSA 17. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by K.Williams at TSA 7.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - WASH 7(8:05 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to TSA 7. Catch made by G.Bernard at TSA 7. Gain of 7 yards. G.Bernard for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:00 - 3rd) G.Gross extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:00 - 3rd) G.Gross kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to the TSA End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(8:00 - 3rd) J.Ford rushed to TSA 30 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Muhammad at TSA 30.
|Sack
2 & 5 - TULSA 30(7:41 - 3rd) R.Fuller steps back to pass. R.Fuller sacked at TSA 26 for -4 yards (J.Muhammad)
|No Gain
3 & 9 - TULSA 26(7:05 - 3rd) R.Fuller steps back to pass. R.Fuller pass incomplete intended for C.Chester.
|Punt
4 & 9 - TULSA 26(6:58 - 3rd) A.Davies punts yards to WAS 44 Center-TSA. Fair catch by J.McMillan. PENALTY on WAS-M.Esteen Roughing the Kicker 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 41(6:54 - 3rd) B.Jackson rushed to TSA 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Goforth at TSA 42.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - TULSA 42(6:12 - 3rd) R.Fuller steps back to pass. R.Fuller pass incomplete intended for M.Shoulders. PENALTY on WAS-T.Dixon Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 43(6:05 - 3rd) R.Fuller pass complete to WAS 43. Catch made by M.Shoulders at WAS 43. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.Dixon at WAS 33.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 33(5:37 - 3rd) B.Jackson rushed to WAS 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Ulofoshio at WAS 30.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - TULSA 30(5:02 - 3rd) B.Jackson rushed to WAS 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by U.Ale at WAS 28.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - TULSA 28(4:31 - 3rd) R.Fuller steps back to pass. R.Fuller pass incomplete intended for B.Presley.
|-1 YD
4 & 5 - TULSA 28(4:22 - 3rd) R.Fuller pass complete to WAS 28. Catch made by J.Ford at WAS 28. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by B.Trice at WAS 29.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 29(4:15 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 29. Catch made by J.McMillan at WAS 29. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by TSA at WAS 45.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 45(3:41 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 45. Catch made by J.McMillan at WAS 45. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by TSA at WAS 50.
|+18 YD
2 & 5 - WASH 50(3:11 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 50. Catch made by J.McMillan at WAS 50. Gain of 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Jones at TSA 32.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 32(2:27 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to TSA 32. Catch made by R.Odunze at TSA 32. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Simon; D.Jones at TSA 20.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 20(1:50 - 3rd) S.Adams rushed to TSA 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Simon at TSA 19.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - WASH 19(1:05 - 3rd) PENALTY on TSA-E.Rogers Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+14 YD
2 & 4 - WASH 14(0:47 - 3rd) R.Odunze rushed to TSA End Zone for 14 yards. R.Odunze for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:40 - 3rd) G.Gross extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:40 - 3rd) G.Gross kicks 61 yards from WAS 35 to the TSA 4. J.Ford returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Dunn at TSA 17.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 17(0:35 - 3rd) A.Watkins rushed to TSA 25 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Esteen at TSA 25.
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - TULSA 25(15:00 - 4th) A.Watkins rushed to TSA 32 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Esteen at TSA 32. PENALTY on WAS-M.Esteen Horse Collar Tackle 15 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 47(14:37 - 4th) R.Fuller pass complete to TSA 47. Catch made by A.Watkins at TSA 47. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Parker at WAS 47.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - TULSA 47(14:10 - 4th) R.Fuller steps back to pass. R.Fuller pass incomplete intended for M.Shoulders.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - TULSA 47(14:08 - 4th) R.Fuller steps back to pass. R.Fuller pass incomplete intended for B.Presley. PENALTY on WAS-V.Nunley Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 32(14:01 - 4th) R.Fuller pass complete to WAS 32. Catch made by A.Watkins at WAS 32. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by E.Ulofoshio; A.Tuputala at WAS 23.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - TULSA 23(13:27 - 4th) B.Jackson rushed to WAS 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Ulofoshio at WAS 20.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 20(12:59 - 4th) R.Fuller pass complete to WAS 20. Catch made by B.Jackson at WAS 20. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by E.Ulofoshio at WAS 19.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - TULSA 19(12:32 - 4th) B.Jackson rushed to WAS 12 for 7 yards. Tackled by E.Ulofoshio at WAS 12.
|Penalty
3 & 2 - TULSA 12(11:58 - 4th) PENALTY on TSA-C.Baah False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
3 & 7 - TULSA 17(11:58 - 4th) R.Fuller pass complete to WAS 17. Catch made by K.Benjamin at WAS 17. Gain of 2 yards. K.Benjamin ran out of bounds.
|+15 YD
4 & 5 - TULSA 15(11:20 - 4th) R.Fuller pass complete to WAS 15. Catch made by L.McGary at WAS 15. Gain of 15 yards. L.McGary for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:12 - 4th) C.Meyer extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:12 - 4th) M.Slaba kicks 63 yards from TSA 35 to the WAS 2. G.Bernard returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Burton at WAS 15.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 15(11:05 - 4th) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 15. Catch made by W.Nixon at WAS 15. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by J.Oliver; K.Ray at WAS 33.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 33(10:23 - 4th) W.Nixon rushed to WAS 45 for 12 yards. Tackled by K.Williams at WAS 45.
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 45(10:01 - 4th) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 45. Catch made by G.Bernard at WAS 45. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 19(9:10 - 4th) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for W.Nixon.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - WASH 19(9:08 - 4th) S.Adams rushed to TSA 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Kulkin; Z.Hamden at TSA 17.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - WASH 17(8:28 - 4th) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for R.Odunze.
|No Good
4 & 8 - WASH 24(8:22 - 4th) G.Gross 34 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-WAS Holder-WAS.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 20(8:17 - 4th) R.Fuller pass complete to TSA 20. Catch made by D.Williams at TSA 20. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Green at TSA 29.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - TULSA 29(7:52 - 4th) R.Fuller steps back to pass. R.Fuller pass incomplete intended for TSA.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - TULSA 29(7:45 - 4th) A.Watkins rushed to TSA 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Bruener at TSA 29.
|Punt
4 & 1 - TULSA 29(7:01 - 4th) A.Davies punts 54 yards to WAS 17 Center-TSA. J.McMillan returned punt from the WAS 17. Pushed out of bounds by Z.Neilsen at WAS 23. PENALTY on TSA-Z.Neilsen Horse Collar Tackle 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 38(6:51 - 4th) G.Bernard rushed to WAS 46 for 8 yards. G.Bernard ran out of bounds.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - WASH 46(6:11 - 4th) D.Ngata rushed to WAS 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Rogers at WAS 47.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - WASH 47(5:35 - 4th) D.Ngata rushed to TSA 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by E.Rogers; Z.Hamden at TSA 47.
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 47(5:09 - 4th) D.Morris pass complete to TSA 47. Catch made by R.Odunze at TSA 47. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by K.Ray; X.Lanier at TSA 13.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 13(4:32 - 4th) D.Morris pass complete to TSA 13. Catch made by D.Boston at TSA 13. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Parker at TSA 2.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - WASH 2(3:57 - 4th) D.Ngata rushed to TSA 3 for -1 yards. Tackled by Z.Hamden at TSA 3.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - WASH 3(3:31 - 4th) D.Ngata rushed to TSA 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Ellis; K.Williams at TSA 1. PENALTY on TSA-K.Williams Face Mask (15 Yards) 0 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - WASH 1(3:06 - 4th) D.Ngata rushed to TSA End Zone for 1 yards. D.Ngata for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:00 - 4th) G.Gross extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:00 - 4th) G.Gross kicks 60 yards from WAS 35 to the TSA 5. Fair catch by J.Ford.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(3:00 - 4th) B.Jackson rushed to TSA 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by G.Miller at TSA 32.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - TULSA 32(2:23 - 4th) J.Ford rushed to TSA 38 for 6 yards. Tackled by G.Miller at TSA 38.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 38(1:42 - 4th) J.Ford rushed to TSA 46 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Warner at TSA 46.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - TULSA 46(1:11 - 4th) J.Ford rushed to WAS 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Warner at WAS 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 49(0:45 - 4th) J.Ford rushed to WAS 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Hopkins; T.Dunn at WAS 49.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - TULSA 49(0:14 - 4th) A.Watkins rushed to WAS 40 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Hill at WAS 40.
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - TULSA 40(0:05 - 4th) A.Watkins rushed to WAS 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Dunn; G.Miller at WAS 33.