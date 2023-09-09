|
Tyler Van Dyke throws 5 TD passes in Miami's statement 48-33 win over No. 23 Texas A&M
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) This season for the Miami Hurricanes was about re-instituting a winning culture led by the players and shown through energetic plays on the field.
The Hurricanes are already getting what they worked for.
Tyler Van Dyke threw a career-high five touchdown passes Saturday, Brashard Smith returned a kickoff 98 yards for a score and Miami overcame a slow start to defeat No. 23 Texas A&M 48-33.
Smith caught a kick near Miami's end zone and burst forward, untouched, for the Hurricanes' longest score of the young year. He celebrated only briefly on the sideline, then scampered back onto the field for kickoff coverage.
The play gave the Hurricanes an eight-point lead in the third quarter, and they built on that. It was a stark turnaround after Texas A&M jumped out to a 10-point first-quarter lead.
“Players are stepping up,” said receiver Xavier Restrepo, who had six catches for 126 yards. “Last year, it felt like the coaches had more energy than the players. This year, we all sat down the first day of spring training camp and were like, ‘This is our team, not the coaches’ team.'”
Van Dyke had two touchdown passes of 3 yards, as well as 52-, 11- and 64-yard scores. He finished with 374 yards passing to bring his season total to 575 - an impressive start after he struggled last year.
“I feel accuracy-wise, I'm the best I've ever been,” said Van Dyke, who was 21 of 30 with no interceptions. “Seeing the defense, I'm the best I've ever been. I'm seeing really well right now, and the confidence is a big thing there.”
Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman had 336 yards passing, including a 9-yard TD pass on fourth down to Noah Thomas that brought the Aggies within eight points with five minutes. On the next drive, Miami's Jacolby George caught a 64-yard touchdown pass - his third score of the day.
Weigman threw his first collegiate interception when safety Kamren Kinchens caught a pass intended for Ainias Smith in the third.
Kinchens was later carted off the field and taken to the hospital after a scary hit. Miami coach Mario Cristobal said he thinks Kinchens will be OK.
The Hurricanes lost to Texas A&M 17-9 a year ago in a down 5-7 season.
In Cristobal's second year, Miami (2-0) now has new offensive and defensive coordinators and a revamped offensive line after that unit was among their biggest weaknesses last season. The result has been a 250-yard rushing performance in a commanding 38-3 win over Miami (Ohio) in its opener and an impressive comeback win in the first real test of 2023.
“I felt like I could've went to sleep and woke up and still run my route with the O-line,” Restrepo said.
Miami ran into a massive wall in the Aggies defensive line, which features multiple five-star recruits. Texas A&M (1-1) limited Miami to 77 yards rushing and 3.2 yards per rush. The Hurricanes made up for it in the passing game, as their receivers broke free for 241 yards after the catch.
The 6-foot-5, 215-pound Colbie Young hauled in six passes for 75 yards and a touchdown.
The Aggies, led by sixth-year head coach Jimbo Fisher and new offensive coordinator and play-caller Bobby Petrino totaled 433 yards, but gave up 451.
“We made plays in all three phases,” Fisher said. “But we gave plays up in all three phases.”
Special teams jumpstarted the Aggies' offense early.
Texas A&M's first drive of the game started at Miami’s 15 after a blocked punt, and Weigman strutted into the endzone from the 1 to cap a three-play, 57-second drive that gave the Aggies a 7-0 lead.
In the second quarter, the Aggies recovered a muffed punt by George, which led to a 9-yard rushing touchdown by Amari Daniels, making it 17-7.
George made up for it when he caught the go-ahead touchdown that made it 21-17 just before halftime.
Aggies receiver Evan Stewart had 11 catches for 142 yards.
Lightning in the area delayed the start of the game by about 30 minutes.
A RARE VISIT
Texas A&M is the second SEC opponent to ever face the Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium, and first since the Florida Gators visited in 2013. Miami won that game 21-16.
THE TAKEAWAY
Texas A&M: After a strong first quarter, the Aggies came undone with a missed field goal, interception and fumble in the latter three quarters - all momentum-killing plays on the road.
Miami: With a dominant win in their season opener and a statement win over a ranked opponent, Miami is showing that it is vastly improved from last year's team.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Texas A&M is at risk of tumbling out of the AP Top 25 after the loss.
UP NEXT
Texas A&M: Hosts Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday.
Miami: Hosts Bethune-Cookman on Thursday.
---
C. Weigman
15 QB
336 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 2 INTs, 29 RuYds, RuTD
|
T. Van Dyke
9 QB
374 PaYds, 5 PaTDs, -12 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|28
|16
|Rushing
|7
|4
|Passing
|14
|10
|Penalty
|7
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|8-18
|3-9
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|433
|451
|Total Plays
|82
|54
|Avg Gain
|5.3
|8.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|97
|77
|Rush Attempts
|29
|24
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|3.2
|Yards Passing
|336
|374
|Comp. - Att.
|31-53
|21-30
|Yards Per Pass
|6.3
|11.8
|Penalties - Yards
|7-55
|10-112
|Touchdowns
|4
|5
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|5
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-42.7
|3-33.0
|Return Yards
|2
|30
|Punts - Returns
|2-2
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-30
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|336
|PASS YDS
|374
|
|
|97
|RUSH YDS
|77
|
|
|433
|TOTAL YDS
|451
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Weigman 15 QB
|C. Weigman
|31/53
|336
|2
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Daniels 4 RB
|A. Daniels
|18
|62
|1
|14
|
C. Weigman 15 QB
|C. Weigman
|5
|29
|1
|13
|
R. Owens 2 RB
|R. Owens
|5
|7
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Stewart 1 WR
|E. Stewart
|16
|11
|142
|0
|44
|
N. Thomas 3 WR
|N. Thomas
|7
|4
|38
|1
|16
|
R. Owens 2 RB
|R. Owens
|5
|3
|35
|0
|24
|
A. Smith 0 WR
|A. Smith
|6
|3
|27
|0
|20
|
J. Johnson 19 TE
|J. Johnson
|6
|3
|22
|0
|10
|
A. Daniels 4 RB
|A. Daniels
|6
|4
|20
|0
|9
|
E. Crownover 24 RB
|E. Crownover
|2
|1
|19
|1
|19
|
M. Wright 42 TE
|M. Wright
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
J. Johnson III 32 RB
|J. Johnson III
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Mathews 2 DB
|J. Mathews
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. York 21 LB
|T. York
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Richardson 26 DB
|D. Richardson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Cooper 45 LB
|E. Cooper
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
F. Diggs 10 DL
|F. Diggs
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Nolen 0 DL
|W. Nolen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Overton 18 DL
|L. Overton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Chappell 7 DB
|T. Chappell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Raikes 34 DL
|I. Raikes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Anderson 1 DB
|B. Anderson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thomas 14 DB
|J. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gilbert 20 DB
|J. Gilbert
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kerr 33 DB
|J. Kerr
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. DeBerry 28 DB
|J. DeBerry
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Stewart 4 DL
|S. Stewart
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Turner 5 DL
|S. Turner
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Jackson 3 DL
|M. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Regis 17 DL
|A. Regis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Bond 47 K
|R. Bond
|2/3
|28
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Constantinou 95 P
|N. Constantinou
|3
|42.7
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Owens 2 RB
|R. Owens
|3
|20.3
|29
|0
|
D. Brooks 25 DB
|D. Brooks
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|
D. Bailey Jr. 26 RB
|D. Bailey Jr.
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Smith 0 WR
|A. Smith
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|
C. Russell Jr. 24 LB
|C. Russell Jr.
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Van Dyke 9 QB
|T. Van Dyke
|21/30
|374
|5
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Parrish Jr. 21 RB
|H. Parrish Jr.
|10
|50
|0
|18
|
A. Allen 28 RB
|A. Allen
|5
|22
|0
|13
|
D. Chaney Jr. 2 RB
|D. Chaney Jr.
|3
|11
|0
|5
|
M. Fletcher Jr. 22 RB
|M. Fletcher Jr.
|4
|6
|0
|4
|
T. Van Dyke 9 QB
|T. Van Dyke
|2
|-12
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Restrepo 7 WR
|X. Restrepo
|9
|6
|126
|0
|48
|
J. George 3 WR
|J. George
|6
|5
|94
|3
|64
|
C. Young 4 WR
|C. Young
|8
|6
|75
|1
|32
|
I. Horton 16 WR
|I. Horton
|1
|1
|52
|1
|52
|
C. McCormick 84 TE
|C. McCormick
|2
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
H. Parrish Jr. 21 RB
|H. Parrish Jr.
|3
|2
|7
|0
|8
|
T. Harrell 15 WR
|T. Harrell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Davis 22 DB
|J. Davis
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kinchens 5 S
|K. Kinchens
|4-3
|0.0
|1
|
J. Williams 20 S
|J. Williams
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Couch 0 CB
|T. Couch
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
F. Mauigoa 51 LB
|F. Mauigoa
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Porter Jr. 2 DB
|D. Porter Jr.
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Flagg Jr. 11 LB
|C. Flagg Jr.
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mesidor 3 DL
|A. Mesidor
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Cloyd 23 LB
|K. Cloyd
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harvey 12 DL
|J. Harvey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Bain Jr. 44 DL
|R. Bain Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brown 6 DB
|D. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Taylor III 56 DL
|L. Taylor III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Kelly 9 DL
|N. Kelly
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Bissainthe 31 LB
|W. Bissainthe
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harrison-Hunte 81 DL
|J. Harrison-Hunte
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith 4 LB
|K. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Borregales 30 K
|A. Borregales
|2/3
|50
|6/6
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Joyce 94 P
|D. Joyce
|3
|33.0
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Smith 0 WR
|B. Smith
|1
|98.0
|98
|1
|
M. Redding III 13 WR
|M. Redding III
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|
X. Restrepo 7 WR
|X. Restrepo
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. George 3 WR
|J. George
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Bond kicks 63 yards from TXAM 35 to the MFL 2. X.Restrepo returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Mathews at MFL 11.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 11(14:56 - 1st) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.York at MFL 13.
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - MIAMI 13(14:19 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 13. Catch made by H.Parrish at MFL 13. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by F.Diggs at MFL 12.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - MIAMI 12(13:43 - 1st) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for X.Restrepo.
|Punt
4 & 9 - MIAMI 12(13:27 - 1st) D.Joyce punts 3 yards to MFL 15 Center-M.Napper. C.Russell returned punt from the MFL 15. Tackled by MFL at MFL 15.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 15(13:27 - 1st) C.Weigman pass complete to MFL 15. Catch made by A.Daniels at MFL 15. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Kinchens at MFL 6.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - TXAM 6(12:52 - 1st) A.Daniels rushed to MFL 1 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Williams; K.Kinchens at MFL 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - TXAM 1(12:31 - 1st) C.Weigman rushed to MFL End Zone for 1 yards. C.Weigman for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:30 - 1st) R.Bond extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:30 - 1st) R.Bond kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to the MFL End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(12:30 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 25. Catch made by J.George at MFL 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.York at MFL 30.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - MIAMI 30(12:02 - 1st) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Anderson; T.York at MFL 34.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - MIAMI 34(11:49 - 1st) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 34 for yards. Tackled by T.Chappell; J.Gilbert at MFL 40. PENALTY on MFL-F.Mauigoa Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
3 & 11 - MIAMI 24(11:09 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 24. Catch made by C.Young at MFL 24. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by F.Diggs; J.DeBerry at MFL 32.
|Punt
4 & 3 - MIAMI 32(10:38 - 1st) D.Joyce punts 51 yards to TXAM 17 Center-M.Napper. Downed by D.Joyce.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIAMI 17(10:29 - 1st) PENALTY on TXAM-K.Robinson False Start 5 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & 15 - MIAMI 12(10:29 - 1st) PENALTY on MFL-MFL Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 27(10:29 - 1st) A.Daniels rushed to TXAM 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Mesidor at TXAM 31.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - TXAM 31(9:59 - 1st) A.Daniels rushed to TXAM 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Williams; W.Bissainthe at TXAM 35.
|+24 YD
3 & 2 - TXAM 35(9:09 - 1st) C.Weigman pass complete to TXAM 35. Catch made by R.Owens at TXAM 35. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by T.Couch at MFL 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 41(8:37 - 1st) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TXAM 41(8:37 - 1st) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for R.Owens.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - TXAM 41(8:29 - 1st) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for N.Thomas. PENALTY on MFL-F.Mauigoa Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 31(8:24 - 1st) C.Weigman pass complete to MFL 31. Catch made by A.Smith at MFL 31. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by K.Kinchens at MFL 29.
|+14 YD
2 & 8 - TXAM 29(7:42 - 1st) A.Daniels rushed to MFL 15 for 14 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at MFL 15.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 15(7:07 - 1st) A.Daniels rushed to MFL 8 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Kinchens; F.Mauigoa at MFL 8.
|-2 YD
2 & Goal - TXAM 8(6:47 - 1st) A.Daniels rushed to MFL 10 for -2 yards. Tackled by W.Bissainthe at MFL 10.
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - TXAM 10(6:11 - 1st) C.Weigman pass complete to MFL 10. Catch made by E.Stewart at MFL 10. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Porter at MFL 7.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - TXAM 14(5:30 - 1st) R.Bond 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-G.Townsend Holder-N.Constantinou.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:25 - 1st) R.Bond kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to the MFL End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(5:25 - 1st) M.Fletcher rushed to MFL 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by W.Nolen at MFL 25.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - MIAMI 25(4:51 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 25. Catch made by J.George at MFL 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Kerr at MFL 36.
|+48 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 36(4:30 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 36. Catch made by X.Restrepo at MFL 36. Gain of 48 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson at TXAM 16.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 16(4:06 - 1st) M.Fletcher rushed to TXAM 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by W.Nolen at TXAM 14.
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - MIAMI 14(3:32 - 1st) H.Parrish rushed to TXAM 3 for 11 yards. Tackled by B.Anderson at TXAM 3.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - MIAMI 3(2:50 - 1st) M.Fletcher rushed to TXAM 3 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.York at TXAM 3.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - MIAMI 3(2:13 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to TXAM 3. Catch made by C.Young at TXAM 3. Gain of 3 yards. C.Young for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:08 - 1st) A.Borregales extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:08 - 1st) A.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to the TXAM End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(2:08 - 1st) C.Weigman pass complete to TXAM 25. Catch made by A.Smith at TXAM 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Harvey at TXAM 30.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - TXAM 30(1:33 - 1st) A.Daniels rushed to TXAM 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Harrison-Hunte; A.Mesidor at TXAM 32.
3 & 3 - TXAM(0:51 - 1st) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for A.Daniels. PENALTY on TXAM-TXAM Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards offset. PENALTY on MFL-MFL Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards offset. No Play.
|+11 YD
3 & 3 - TXAM 32(0:43 - 1st) C.Weigman rushed to TXAM 43 for 11 yards. Tackled by C.Flagg at TXAM 43.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 43(0:18 - 1st) C.Weigman pass complete to TXAM 43. Catch made by J.Johnson at TXAM 43. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 47(15:00 - 2nd) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - TXAM 47(14:56 - 2nd) R.Owens rushed to MFL 48 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Davis at MFL 48.
|-1 YD
3 & 11 - TXAM 48(14:16 - 2nd) C.Weigman rushed to MFL 49 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Mesidor at MFL 49.
|Punt
4 & 12 - TXAM 49(13:34 - 2nd) N.Constantinou punts 42 yards to MFL 7 Center-G.Townsend. J.George MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by TXAM-E.Cooper at MFL 9. Tackled by MFL at MFL 9. PENALTY on MFL-R.Shelton Offensive Holding 0 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & Goal - TXAM 9(13:20 - 2nd) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|+9 YD
2 & Goal - TXAM 9(13:16 - 2nd) A.Daniels rushed to MFL End Zone for 9 yards. A.Daniels for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:11 - 2nd) R.Bond extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:11 - 2nd) R.Bond kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to the MFL End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(13:11 - 2nd) M.Fletcher rushed to MFL 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by I.Raikes at MFL 29.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - MIAMI 29(12:38 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for C.Young.
|+16 YD
3 & 6 - MIAMI 29(12:33 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 29. Catch made by C.Young at MFL 29. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Thomas at MFL 45.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 45(11:48 - 2nd) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Cooper at MFL 48.
|+52 YD
2 & 7 - MIAMI 48(11:14 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 48. Catch made by I.Horton at MFL 48. Gain of 52 yards. I.Horton for 52 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:06 - 2nd) A.Borregales extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:06 - 2nd) A.Borregales kicks 63 yards from MFL 35 to the TXAM 2. R.Owens returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Cloyd at TXAM 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 31(10:58 - 2nd) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for TXAM.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - TXAM 31(10:53 - 2nd) A.Daniels rushed to TXAM 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Harvey at TXAM 33.
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - TXAM 33(10:20 - 2nd) C.Weigman pass complete to TXAM 33. Catch made by A.Daniels at TXAM 33. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by F.Mauigoa; J.Davis at TXAM 40.
|Punt
4 & 1 - TXAM 40(9:34 - 2nd) N.Constantinou punts 35 yards to MFL 25 Center-G.Townsend. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(9:28 - 2nd) D.Chaney rushed to MFL 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.York; A.Regis at MFL 30.
|+23 YD
2 & 5 - MIAMI 30(8:54 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 30. Catch made by X.Restrepo at MFL 30. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by L.Overton at TXAM 47.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIAMI 47(8:12 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for C.Young. PENALTY on MFL-F.Mauigoa Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 20 - MIAMI 43(8:05 - 2nd) D.Chaney rushed to MFL 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson at MFL 47.
|Penalty
2 & 16 - MIAMI 47(7:28 - 2nd) PENALTY on TXAM-M.Jackson Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - MIAMI 48(7:11 - 2nd) H.Parrish rushed to TXAM 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.York at TXAM 48.
|Penalty
3 & 11 - MIAMI 48(6:30 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for J.George. PENALTY on TXAM-J.DeBerry Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 33(6:23 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke rushed to TXAM 37 for -4 yards. Tackled by S.Stewart at TXAM 37.
|+8 YD
2 & 14 - MIAMI 37(5:33 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to TXAM 37. Catch made by C.Young at TXAM 37. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson; J.DeBerry at TXAM 29.
|Sack
3 & 6 - MIAMI 29(4:48 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke sacked at TXAM 37 for -8 yards (S.Turner) T.Van Dyke FUMBLES forced by S.Turner. Fumble RECOVERED by MFL-MFL at TXAM 37. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 37.
|No Good
4 & 13 - MIAMI 44(3:59 - 2nd) A.Borregales 54 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-M.Napper Holder-D.Joyce.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 37(3:58 - 2nd) R.Owens rushed to TXAM 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by F.Mauigoa at TXAM 38.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TXAM 38(3:21 - 2nd) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for E.Stewart.
|+13 YD
3 & 8 - TXAM 38(3:16 - 2nd) C.Weigman rushed to MFL 49 for 13 yards. Tackled by K.Cloyd at MFL 49. PENALTY on MFL-K.Cloyd Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 39(2:55 - 2nd) C.Weigman pass complete to MFL 39. Catch made by E.Stewart at MFL 39. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Porter at MFL 30.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - TXAM 30(2:21 - 2nd) R.Owens rushed to MFL 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Kelly at MFL 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 27(1:50 - 2nd) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for N.Thomas.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - TXAM 27(1:48 - 2nd) PENALTY on TXAM-M.Wright False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 15 - TXAM 32(1:47 - 2nd) C.Weigman pass complete to MFL 32. Catch made by J.Johnson at MFL 32. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at MFL 26.
|+1 YD
3 & 9 - TXAM 26(1:16 - 2nd) C.Weigman pass complete to MFL 26. Catch made by R.Owens at MFL 26. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Davis at MFL 25.
|No Good
4 & 8 - TXAM 32(1:02 - 2nd) R.Bond 42 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-G.Townsend Holder-N.Constantinou.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(0:57 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for H.Parrish.
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - MIAMI 25(0:51 - 2nd) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 43 for 18 yards. Tackled by E.Cooper; T.York at MFL 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 43(0:37 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for C.McCormick.
|+32 YD
2 & 10 - MIAMI 43(0:37 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 43. Catch made by C.Young at MFL 43. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by J.Gilbert at TXAM 25.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(0:27 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to TXAM 25. Catch made by X.Restrepo at TXAM 25. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson at TXAM 6.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - MIAMI 6(0:20 - 2nd) PENALTY on MFL-MFL Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 11 - MIAMI 11(0:19 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to TXAM 11. Catch made by J.George at TXAM 11. Gain of 11 yards. J.George for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:13 - 2nd) A.Borregales extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) A.Borregales kicks 42 yards from MFL 35 to the TXAM 23. D.Bailey returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Balom at TXAM 30.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 30(14:56 - 3rd) A.Daniels rushed to TXAM 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Couch; D.Porter at TXAM 37.
|+12 YD
2 & 3 - TXAM 37(14:24 - 3rd) A.Daniels rushed to TXAM 49 for 12 yards. Tackled by K.Kinchens; K.Cloyd at TXAM 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 49(14:03 - 3rd) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for E.Crownover.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - TXAM 49(14:02 - 3rd) C.Weigman pass complete to TXAM 49. Catch made by N.Thomas at TXAM 49. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 47.
|+9 YD
3 & 6 - TXAM 47(13:30 - 3rd) C.Weigman pass complete to MFL 47. Catch made by E.Stewart at MFL 47. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Porter at MFL 38.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 38(13:06 - 3rd) C.Weigman pass complete to MFL 38. Catch made by E.Stewart at MFL 38. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at MFL 29.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - TXAM 29(12:27 - 3rd) R.Owens rushed to MFL 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Flagg at MFL 25.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(11:45 - 3rd) C.Weigman pass complete to MFL 20. Catch made by R.Owens at MFL 20. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Flagg; K.Smith at MFL 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 15(11:12 - 3rd) R.Owens rushed to MFL 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Taylor at MFL 15.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - TXAM 15(10:32 - 3rd) C.Weigman rushed to MFL 10 for 5 yards. Tackled by F.Mauigoa; C.Flagg at MFL 10.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - TXAM 10(9:58 - 3rd) C.Weigman pass complete to MFL 10. Catch made by E.Stewart at MFL 10. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Davis at MFL 6.
|Penalty
4 & Goal - TXAM 6(9:11 - 3rd) PENALTY on TXAM-T.Zuhn False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - TXAM 18(9:09 - 3rd) R.Bond 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-G.Townsend Holder-N.Constantinou.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:55 - 3rd) A.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to the TXAM End Zone. R.Owens returns the kickoff. Tackled by MFL at TXAM 17.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 17(8:48 - 3rd) A.Daniels rushed to TXAM 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Bain at TXAM 21.
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - MIAMI 21(8:11 - 3rd) A.Daniels rushed to TXAM 20 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Flagg at TXAM 20.
|+15 YD
3 & 7 - MIAMI 20(7:33 - 3rd) C.Weigman pass complete to TXAM 20. Catch made by M.Muhammad at TXAM 20. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by T.Couch at TXAM 35.
|Int
1 & 10 - MIAMI 35(7:21 - 3rd) C.Weigman pass INTERCEPTED at TXAM 50. Intercepted by K.Kinchens at TXAM 50. Tackled by M.Wright at TXAM 22.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 22(7:04 - 3rd) H.Parrish rushed to TXAM 24 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson at TXAM 24.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - TXAM 24(6:25 - 3rd) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for J.George.
|+8 YD
3 & 12 - TXAM 24(6:21 - 3rd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to TXAM 24. Catch made by H.Parrish at TXAM 24. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by L.Overton at TXAM 16.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - TXAM 24(5:42 - 3rd) A.Borregales 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Napper Holder-D.Joyce.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:39 - 3rd) A.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to the TXAM End Zone. Touchback.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(5:39 - 3rd) C.Weigman pass complete to TXAM 25. Catch made by N.Thomas at TXAM 25. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by K.Kinchens at TXAM 41.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 41(5:05 - 3rd) A.Daniels rushed to TXAM 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by F.Mauigoa at TXAM 45.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - MIAMI 45(4:36 - 3rd) C.Weigman pass complete to TXAM 45. Catch made by E.Stewart at TXAM 45. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 46.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 46(4:05 - 3rd) C.Weigman pass complete to MFL 46. Catch made by M.Wright at MFL 46. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at MFL 28.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 28(3:37 - 3rd) C.Weigman pass complete to MFL 28. Catch made by N.Thomas at MFL 28. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Brown at MFL 19.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - MIAMI 19(3:10 - 3rd) A.Daniels rushed to MFL 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 19.
|+19 YD
3 & 1 - MIAMI 19(2:32 - 3rd) C.Weigman pass complete to MFL 19. Catch made by E.Crownover at MFL 19. Gain of 19 yards. E.Crownover for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(2:29 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for TXAM. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:29 - 3rd) R.Bond kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to the MFL End Zone. Touchback.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(2:29 - 3rd) A.Allen rushed to MFL 38 for 13 yards. Tackled by T.Chappell at MFL 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 38(1:55 - 3rd) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for X.Restrepo.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TXAM 38(1:52 - 3rd) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for C.Young.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TXAM 38(1:44 - 3rd) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for T.Harrell.
|Punt
4 & 10 - TXAM 38(1:44 - 3rd) D.Joyce punts 45 yards to TXAM 17 Center-M.Napper. A.Smith returned punt from the TXAM 17. Tackled by J.Harris at TXAM 19.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIAMI 19(1:34 - 3rd) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for N.Thomas. PENALTY on MFL-D.Brown Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 34(1:27 - 3rd) A.Daniels rushed to TXAM 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Williams; C.Flagg at TXAM 37.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - MIAMI 37(0:49 - 3rd) C.Weigman pass complete to TXAM 37. Catch made by J.Johnson at TXAM 37. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by MFL at TXAM 43.
|-12 YD
3 & 1 - MIAMI 43(0:14 - 3rd) A.Daniels rushed to TXAM 31 for -12 yards. A.Daniels FUMBLES forced by J.Davis. Fumble RECOVERED by MFL-K.Kinchens at TXAM 31. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 31.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 31(15:00 - 4th) A.Allen rushed to TXAM 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by E.Cooper at TXAM 32.
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - TXAM 32(14:19 - 4th) A.Allen rushed to TXAM 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Mathews at TXAM 27.
|+24 YD
3 & 6 - TXAM 27(13:37 - 4th) T.Van Dyke pass complete to TXAM 27. Catch made by X.Restrepo at TXAM 27. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by F.Diggs at TXAM 3.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - TXAM 3(12:49 - 4th) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for X.Restrepo.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - TXAM 3(12:41 - 4th) T.Van Dyke pass complete to TXAM 3. Catch made by J.George at TXAM 3. Gain of 3 yards. J.George for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:37 - 4th) A.Borregales extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:37 - 4th) A.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to the TXAM End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(12:37 - 4th) A.Daniels rushed to TXAM 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Cloyd at TXAM 25.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - MIAMI 25(12:02 - 4th) C.Weigman pass complete to TXAM 25. Catch made by E.Stewart at TXAM 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Williams; D.Porter at TXAM 27.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - MIAMI 27(11:24 - 4th) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for E.Stewart.
|Punt
4 & 8 - MIAMI 27(11:12 - 4th) N.Constantinou punts 51 yards to MFL 22 Center-G.Townsend. Fair catch by X.Restrepo.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 22(11:08 - 4th) D.Chaney rushed to MFL 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Jackson at MFL 24.
|+20 YD
2 & 8 - TXAM 24(10:24 - 4th) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 24. Catch made by C.McCormick at MFL 24. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by J.Mathews at MFL 44.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 44(9:43 - 4th) A.Allen rushed to MFL 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Cooper at MFL 47.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - TXAM 47(8:58 - 4th) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for C.Young. PENALTY on TXAM-J.DeBerry Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 38(8:53 - 4th) A.Allen rushed to TXAM 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Cooper; T.York at TXAM 36.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TXAM 36(8:09 - 4th) H.Parrish rushed to TXAM 34 for yards. Tackled by J.Mathews; E.Cooper at TXAM 34. PENALTY on MFL-F.Mauigoa Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 18 - TXAM 46(7:57 - 4th) T.Van Dyke pass complete to TXAM 46. Catch made by X.Restrepo at TXAM 46. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Chappell at TXAM 40.
|+8 YD
3 & 12 - TXAM 40(7:16 - 4th) T.Van Dyke pass complete to TXAM 40. Catch made by C.Young at TXAM 40. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.DeBerry at TXAM 32.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - TXAM 40(6:31 - 4th) A.Borregales 50 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Napper Holder-D.Joyce.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:28 - 4th) A.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to the TXAM End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(6:28 - 4th) PENALTY on TXAM-M.Nabou False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+44 YD
1 & 15 - MIAMI 20(6:28 - 4th) C.Weigman pass complete to TXAM 20. Catch made by E.Stewart at TXAM 20. Gain of 44 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 36.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 36(5:58 - 4th) C.Weigman pass complete to MFL 36. Catch made by E.Stewart at MFL 36. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Davis at MFL 24.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIAMI 24(5:29 - 4th) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for N.Thomas. PENALTY on MFL-D.Brown Defensive Pass Interference 12 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 9(5:22 - 4th) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for R.Owens.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MIAMI 9(5:17 - 4th) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for E.Stewart.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - MIAMI 9(5:13 - 4th) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for N.Thomas.
|+9 YD
4 & Goal - MIAMI 9(5:07 - 4th) C.Weigman pass complete to MFL 9. Catch made by N.Thomas at MFL 9. Gain of 9 yards. N.Thomas for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:02 - 4th) R.Bond extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(5:02 - 4th) PENALTY on MFL-W.Bissainthe Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted.
|Kickoff
|(5:02 - 4th) R.Bond kicks 33 yards from TXAM 50 to the MFL 17. M.Redding returns the kickoff. Tackled by TXAM at MFL 20.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 20(4:58 - 4th) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 33 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.Mathews at MFL 33.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 33(4:14 - 4th) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 30 for -3 yards. Tackled by F.Diggs at MFL 30.
|+6 YD
2 & 13 - TXAM 30(3:35 - 4th) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 30. Catch made by X.Restrepo at MFL 30. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Mathews at MFL 36.
|+64 YD
3 & 7 - TXAM 36(2:50 - 4th) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 36. Catch made by J.George at MFL 36. Gain of 64 yards. J.George for 64 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:37 - 4th) A.Borregales extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:37 - 4th) A.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to the TXAM End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(2:37 - 4th) C.Weigman pass complete to TXAM 25. Catch made by A.Daniels at TXAM 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by F.Mauigoa at TXAM 27.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - MIAMI 27(2:09 - 4th) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for E.Stewart. PENALTY on MFL-J.Williams Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for E.Stewart.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - MIAMI 27(2:06 - 4th) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for A.Smith.
|+20 YD
4 & 8 - MIAMI 27(2:04 - 4th) C.Weigman pass complete to TXAM 27. Catch made by A.Smith at TXAM 27. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by K.Kinchens at TXAM 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 47(1:58 - 4th) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for A.Smith.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MIAMI 47(1:50 - 4th) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for A.Daniels.
|+13 YD
3 & 10 - MIAMI 47(1:46 - 4th) C.Weigman pass complete to TXAM 47. Catch made by E.Stewart at TXAM 47. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 40.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 40(1:41 - 4th) C.Weigman pass complete to MFL 40. Catch made by A.Daniels at MFL 40. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by T.Couch at MFL 38.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - MIAMI 38(1:33 - 4th) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for E.Stewart.
|+28 YD
3 & 8 - MIAMI 38(1:26 - 4th) C.Weigman pass complete to MFL 38. Catch made by E.Stewart at MFL 38. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by J.Davis at MFL 10.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 10(1:08 - 4th) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for N.Thomas.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MIAMI 10(1:02 - 4th) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for A.Daniels.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MIAMI 10(0:57 - 4th) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for A.Smith.
|Int
4 & 10 - MIAMI 10(0:52 - 4th) C.Weigman pass INTERCEPTED at MFL 2. Intercepted by T.Couch at MFL 2. Tackled by TXAM at MFL 4.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 4(0:44 - 4th) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 8 for 4 yards. Tackled by I.Raikes at MFL 8.