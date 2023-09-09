|
Toledo scores record 50 points in 1st half, scores 10 touchdowns to thrash Texas Southern 71-3
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) Dequan Finn threw for three first-half touchdowns and Peny Boone rushed for three more before intermission as Toledo bounced back from a last-second loss to Illinois by thrashing Texas Southern, 71-3 on Saturday.
Opening a rare stretch of four straight home games in September, Toledo was a model of efficiency. The Rockets scored 10 touchdowns on their 11 possessions and punted just once while scoring the third most points in school history. Three quarterbacks completed a collective 27 of 32 passes for 371 yards and five touchdowns with a dozen receivers pulled in at least one catch. Ten backs had at least one carry as the Rockets rushed for 178 yards.
Finn started, completing 16 of 17 passes for 232 yards and three touchdowns in the first half to help Toledo (1-1) to a 50-3 lead at intermission - setting a school record for most points scored in a half. Tucker Gleason started the second half for the Rockets, completing 8 of 11 passes for 90 yards and two touchdowns. John Alan Richter finished, hitting 3 of 4 passes for 49 yards. Boone rushed for three touchdowns on six carries for 39 yards.
Texas Southern (0-2) was down 29-0 before Curtis Falkenburg capped a 12-play, 59-yard drive by kicking a 34-yard field goal for the Tigers' only points.
Jace Wilson was just 8-of-20 passing for 92 yards with an interception for the Tigers. Jacorey Howard had 11 carries for 43 yards. Texas Southern amassed just 238 yards of offense.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|34
|Rushing
|13
|8
|Passing
|3
|21
|Penalty
|1
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|4-12
|11-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|238
|549
|Total Plays
|61
|75
|Avg Gain
|3.9
|7.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|141
|178
|Rush Attempts
|40
|43
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.5
|4.1
|Yards Passing
|97
|371
|Comp. - Att.
|9-21
|27-32
|Yards Per Pass
|2.4
|11.6
|Penalties - Yards
|11-107
|4-42
|Touchdowns
|0
|10
|Rushing TDs
|0
|5
|Passing TDs
|0
|5
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-37.0
|1-38.0
|Return Yards
|0
|53
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-30
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-23
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|97
|PASS YDS
|371
|
|
|141
|RUSH YDS
|178
|
|
|238
|TOTAL YDS
|549
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Wilson 14 QB
|J. Wilson
|8/20
|92
|0
|1
|
Q. Davis 5 WR
|Q. Davis
|1/1
|5
|0
|0
|
A. Body 1 QB
|A. Body
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Howard 23 RB
|J. Howard
|11
|43
|0
|10
|
L. Owens 22 RB
|L. Owens
|8
|37
|0
|11
|
D. Ford 25 RB
|D. Ford
|6
|33
|0
|13
|
J. Wilson 14 QB
|J. Wilson
|12
|2
|0
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Morton 8 WR
|D. Morton
|1
|1
|31
|0
|31
|
Q. Davis 5 WR
|Q. Davis
|2
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
J. Johnson 7 TE
|J. Johnson
|8
|4
|23
|0
|9
|
A. Bennett 4 WR
|A. Bennett
|5
|2
|14
|0
|11
|
T. Achane 9 TE
|T. Achane
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
S. Sims 2 WR
|S. Sims
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Noel III 5 DT
|E. Noel III
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Falkenburg 16 K
|C. Falkenburg
|1/1
|34
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Hellen 49 K
|P. Hellen
|6
|43.2
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Finn 7 QB
|D. Finn
|16/17
|232
|3
|0
|
T. Gleason 4 QB
|T. Gleason
|7/10
|77
|2
|0
|
J. Richter 6 QB
|J. Richter
|3/4
|49
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Boone 13 RB
|P. Boone
|6
|39
|3
|17
|
J. Stuart 0 RB
|J. Stuart
|5
|37
|1
|21
|
W. Shaw III 32 RB
|W. Shaw III
|6
|28
|0
|6
|
M. Drennen II 26 RB
|M. Drennen II
|7
|28
|1
|8
|
C. Walendzak 24 RB
|C. Walendzak
|8
|14
|0
|7
|
B. McMahon 28 RB
|B. McMahon
|3
|9
|0
|7
|
M. Kelly 3 RB
|M. Kelly
|2
|8
|0
|7
|
D. Finn 7 QB
|D. Finn
|4
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Gleason 4 QB
|T. Gleason
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Newton 1 WR
|J. Newton
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Ezirim 45 TE
|C. Ezirim
|3
|2
|66
|0
|41
|
C. Rusk 23 WR
|C. Rusk
|5
|5
|64
|1
|33
|
L. Stephens 85 WR
|L. Stephens
|5
|5
|62
|2
|25
|
J. Newton 1 WR
|J. Newton
|3
|3
|55
|1
|37
|
J. Vandeross III 2 WR
|J. Vandeross III
|3
|3
|26
|0
|13
|
J. Stephens 89 TE
|J. Stephens
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
J. Willoughby 15 WR
|J. Willoughby
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
M. Drennen II 26 RB
|M. Drennen II
|2
|2
|16
|0
|9
|
D. Munnerlyn 17 WR
|D. Munnerlyn
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
C. Walendzak 24 RB
|C. Walendzak
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
M. Kelly 3 RB
|M. Kelly
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Andrews 41 TE
|D. Andrews
|1
|1
|3
|1
|3
|
E. Holley III 87 WR
|E. Holley III
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. McMahon 28 RB
|B. McMahon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Vanderbosch 83 WR
|J. Vanderbosch
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Culpepper 95 DT
|J. Culpepper
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
J. Peters 46 LB
|J. Peters
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Taylor 56 LB
|T. Taylor
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Poynter 59 DT
|M. Poynter
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
C. Butler 52 DT
|C. Butler
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
N. Bauer 6 S
|N. Bauer
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Quigley 39 K
|L. Quigley
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|
L. Pawlak 29 K
|L. Pawlak
|0/0
|0
|8/8
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
E. Duran 36 P
|E. Duran
|1
|38.0
|1
|38
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Holley III 87 WR
|E. Holley III
|2
|27.0
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Beale 10 WR
|A. Beale
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|
A. Torres 88 TE
|A. Torres
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|
D. Ray Jr. 97 DT
|D. Ray Jr.
|1
|-3.0
|-3
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Denning kicks 65 yards from TOL 35 to the TSO End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSO 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Wilson steps back to pass. J.Wilson pass incomplete intended for A.Bennett.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TXSO 25(14:52 - 1st) J.Howard rushed to TSO 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by TOL at TSO 25.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - TXSO 25(14:24 - 1st) PENALTY on TSO-A.Hemphill False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - TXSO 20(14:12 - 1st) J.Wilson steps back to pass. J.Wilson pass incomplete intended for E.Noel.
|Punt
4 & 15 - TXSO 20(14:10 - 1st) P.Hellen punts 37 yards to TOL 43 Center-TSO. Downed by TSO.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 43(14:04 - 1st) J.Stuart rushed to TOL 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by TSO at TOL 46.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - TOLEDO 46(13:25 - 1st) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 46. Catch made by J.Newton at TOL 46. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by TSO at TOL 47.
|+17 YD
3 & 6 - TOLEDO 47(12:47 - 1st) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 47. Catch made by J.Newton at TOL 47. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by TSO at TSO 36.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 36(12:13 - 1st) D.Finn pass complete to TSO 36. Catch made by J.Vandeross at TSO 36. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by TSO at TSO 24.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 24(11:42 - 1st) D.Finn rushed to TSO 18 for 6 yards. Tackled by TSO at TSO 18.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - TOLEDO 18(11:22 - 1st) J.Stuart rushed to TSO 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by TSO at TSO 15.
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - TOLEDO 15(11:02 - 1st) J.Stuart rushed to TSO 8 for 7 yards. Tackled by TSO at TSO 8.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - TOLEDO 8(10:23 - 1st) D.Finn rushed to TSO 1 for 7 yards. Tackled by TSO at TSO 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - TOLEDO 1(10:05 - 1st) P.Boone rushed to TSO End Zone for 1 yards. P.Boone for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(10:01 - 1st) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. A.Torres rushed to TSO 3 for yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:01 - 1st) M.Denning kicks 65 yards from TOL 35 to the TSO End Zone. C.Lewis returns the kickoff. Tackled by TOL at TSO 17.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSO 17(9:52 - 1st) J.Howard rushed to TSO 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by TOL at TSO 19.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TXSO 19(9:27 - 1st) J.Wilson steps back to pass. J.Wilson pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|+8 YD
3 & 8 - TXSO 19(9:24 - 1st) J.Wilson scrambles to TSO 27 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TOL at TSO 27.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSO 27(9:01 - 1st) J.Wilson pass complete to TSO 27. Catch made by J.Johnson at TSO 27. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by TOL at TSO 30.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TXSO 30(8:29 - 1st) J.Wilson rushed to TSO 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by TOL at TSO 30.
|+2 YD
3 & 7 - TXSO 30(8:07 - 1st) J.Howard rushed to TSO 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by TOL at TSO 32.
|Punt
4 & 5 - TXSO 32(7:37 - 1st) P.Hellen punts 33 yards to TOL 35 Center-TSO. Fair catch by A.Beale.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 35(7:31 - 1st) D.Finn scrambles to TOL 38 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TSO at TOL 38.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - TOLEDO 38(7:02 - 1st) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 38. Catch made by J.Vandeross at TOL 38. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by TSO at TOL 39.
|+13 YD
3 & 6 - TOLEDO 39(6:18 - 1st) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 39. Catch made by J.Vandeross at TOL 39. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by TSO at TSO 48.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 48(5:47 - 1st) PENALTY on TSO-E.Noel Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+21 YD
1 & 5 - TOLEDO 43(5:36 - 1st) J.Stuart rushed to TSO 22 for 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TSO at TSO 22. PENALTY on TSO-C.Henderson Personal Foul / Defense 11 yards accepted.
|-9 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 11(5:12 - 1st) D.Finn rushed to TSO 20 for -9 yards. D.Finn FUMBLES forced by TSO. Fumble RECOVERED by TOL-D.Finn at TSO 20. Tackled by TSO at TSO 20.
|+19 YD
2 & 19 - TOLEDO 20(4:30 - 1st) D.Finn pass complete to TSO 20. Catch made by J.Stephens at TSO 20. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by TSO at TSO 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - TOLEDO 1(4:15 - 1st) P.Boone rushed to TSO End Zone for 1 yards. P.Boone for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:12 - 1st) L.Pawlak extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:12 - 1st) M.Denning kicks 65 yards from TOL 35 to the TSO End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TXSO 25(4:12 - 1st) L.Owens rushed to TSO 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by TOL at TSO 36.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TXSO 36(3:44 - 1st) J.Wilson pass complete to TSO 36. Catch made by J.Johnson at TSO 36. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by TOL at TSO 45.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - TXSO 45(3:18 - 1st) J.Wilson pass complete to TSO 45. Catch made by J.Johnson at TSO 45. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSO 49(2:46 - 1st) J.Wilson steps back to pass. J.Wilson sacked at TSO 49 for -2 yards (C.Butler; M.Poynter)
|+11 YD
2 & 12 - TXSO 49(2:22 - 1st) J.Wilson pass complete to TSO 49. Catch made by A.Bennett at TSO 49. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 40.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - TXSO 40(2:20 - 1st) J.Wilson rushed to TOL 31 for yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 31. PENALTY on TSO-A.Hemphill Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
3 & 11 - TXSO 50(1:40 - 1st) J.Wilson steps back to pass. J.Wilson sacked at TSO 45 for -5 yards (J.Culpepper)
4 & 6 - TXSO 45(1:08 - 1st) P.Hellen punts yards to TSO 45 Center-TSO. D.Ray blocked the kick. J.Howard recovered the blocked kick. Tackled by TOL at TSO 48. PENALTY on TSO-J.Howard Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 10(0:34 - 1st) T.Gleason rushed to TSO 6 for yards. Tackled by TSO at TSO 6. PENALTY on TSO-TSO Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - TOLEDO 5(0:12 - 1st) J.Newton rushed to TSO 3 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TSO at TSO 3.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - TOLEDO 3(15:00 - 2nd) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for E.Holley.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - TOLEDO 3(14:57 - 2nd) J.Stuart rushed to TSO End Zone for 3 yards. J.Stuart for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:55 - 2nd) L.Pawlak extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:55 - 2nd) M.Denning kicks 60 yards from TOL 35 to the TSO 5. Fair catch by A.Bennett.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSO 25(14:55 - 2nd) J.Howard rushed to TSO 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by TOL at TSO 28.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TXSO 28(14:35 - 2nd) J.Wilson steps back to pass. J.Wilson pass incomplete intended for A.Bennett.
|+23 YD
3 & 7 - TXSO 28(14:33 - 2nd) J.Wilson pass complete to TSO 28. Catch made by Q.Davis at TSO 28. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 49.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXSO 49(14:02 - 2nd) J.Howard rushed to TOL 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 42.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - TXSO 42(13:04 - 2nd) J.Wilson rushed to TOL 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSO 39(12:44 - 2nd) J.Wilson steps back to pass. J.Wilson pass incomplete intended for A.Bennett.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - TXSO 39(12:41 - 2nd) J.Howard rushed to TOL 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 36.
|+11 YD
3 & 7 - TXSO 36(12:08 - 2nd) J.Wilson rushed to TOL 25 for 11 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 25. PENALTY on TOL-J.Peters Personal Foul / Defense 12 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TXSO 12(11:55 - 2nd) J.Wilson steps back to pass. J.Wilson pass incomplete intended for L.Owens. PENALTY on TSO-T.Brown Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 19 - TXSO 22(11:46 - 2nd) J.Wilson scrambles to TOL 16 for 6 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 16.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - TXSO 16(11:11 - 2nd) J.Wilson steps back to pass. J.Wilson pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - TXSO 16(11:06 - 2nd) J.Wilson steps back to pass. J.Wilson pass incomplete intended for Q.Davis.
|Field Goal
4 & 13 - TXSO 24(11:01 - 2nd) C.Falkenburg 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TSO Holder-TSO.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:55 - 2nd) G.Romero kicks 63 yards from TSO 35 to the TOL 2. E.Holley returns the kickoff. Tackled by TSO at TOL 28.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 28(10:48 - 2nd) P.Boone rushed to TOL 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by TSO at TOL 33.
|+25 YD
2 & 5 - TOLEDO 33(10:28 - 2nd) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 33. Catch made by L.Stephens at TOL 33. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by TSO at TSO 42.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 42(9:56 - 2nd) D.Finn pass complete to TSO 42. Catch made by C.Ezirim at TSO 42. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by TSO at TSO 17.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 17(9:28 - 2nd) P.Boone rushed to TSO End Zone for 17 yards. P.Boone for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:37 - 2nd) L.Pawlak extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:37 - 2nd) M.Denning kicks 55 yards from TOL 35 to the TSO 10. TSO returns the kickoff. Tackled by TOL at TSO 10.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSO 10(9:36 - 2nd) J.Wilson rushed to TSO 9 for -1 yards. Tackled by TOL at TSO 9.
|Sack
2 & 11 - TXSO 9(9:21 - 2nd) J.Wilson steps back to pass. J.Wilson sacked at TSO 2 for -7 yards (T.Taylor)
|+5 YD
3 & 18 - TXSO 2(8:36 - 2nd) Q.Davis pass complete to TSO 2. Catch made by J.Johnson at TSO 2. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by TOL at TSO 7.
|Punt
4 & 13 - TXSO 7(7:56 - 2nd) P.Hellen punts 51 yards to TOL 42 Center-TSO. A.Beale returned punt from the TOL 42. Tackled by TSO at TSO 42.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 42(7:49 - 2nd) P.Boone rushed to TSO 32 for 10 yards. Tackled by TSO at TSO 32.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 32(7:30 - 2nd) P.Boone rushed to TSO 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by TSO at TSO 27.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - TOLEDO 27(7:14 - 2nd) D.Finn pass complete to TSO 27. Catch made by C.Rusk at TSO 27. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by TSO at TSO 21.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 21(6:52 - 2nd) D.Finn pass complete to TSO 21. Catch made by L.Stephens at TSO 21. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by TSO at TSO 16.
|+16 YD
2 & 5 - TOLEDO 16(5:44 - 2nd) D.Finn pass complete to TSO 16. Catch made by L.Stephens at TSO 16. Gain of 16 yards. L.Stephens for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:44 - 2nd) L.Pawlak extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(5:44 - 2nd) PENALTY on TSO-TSO Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(5:44 - 2nd) M.Denning kicks 38 yards from TOL 50 to the TSO 12. L.Owens returns the kickoff. Tackled by TOL at TSO 12.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TXSO 12(5:41 - 2nd) J.Wilson rushed to TSO 21 for 9 yards. Tackled by TOL at TSO 21.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - TXSO 21(5:15 - 2nd) L.Owens rushed to TSO 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by TOL at TSO 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSO 25(4:54 - 2nd) J.Wilson steps back to pass. J.Wilson pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - TXSO 25(4:46 - 2nd) L.Owens rushed to TSO 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by TOL at TSO 36.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSO 36(4:28 - 2nd) L.Owens rushed to TSO 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by TOL at TSO 38.
|+31 YD
2 & 8 - TXSO 38(4:01 - 2nd) J.Wilson pass complete to TSO 38. Catch made by D.Morton at TSO 38. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 31.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSO 31(3:26 - 2nd) L.Owens rushed to TOL 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 29.
|Sack
2 & 8 - TXSO 29(3:12 - 2nd) J.Wilson steps back to pass. J.Wilson sacked at TOL 37 for -8 yards (J.Culpepper) J.Wilson FUMBLES forced by J.Culpepper. Fumble RECOVERED by TOL-J.Culpepper at TOL 37. Tackled by TSO at TOL 37.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 37(3:11 - 2nd) M.Kelly rushed to TOL 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by TSO at TOL 38.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - TOLEDO 38(2:49 - 2nd) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 38. Catch made by M.Kelly at TOL 38. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by TSO at TOL 43.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - TOLEDO 43(2:17 - 2nd) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 43. Catch made by L.Stephens at TOL 43. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by TSO at TOL 49.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 49(2:30 - 2nd) M.Kelly rushed to TSO 44 for 7 yards. Tackled by TSO at TSO 44.
|+41 YD
2 & 15 - TOLEDO 44(2:09 - 2nd) D.Finn pass complete to TSO 44. Catch made by C.Ezirim at TSO 44. Gain of 41 yards. Tackled by TSO at TSO 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - TOLEDO 3(1:28 - 2nd) D.Finn pass complete to TSO 3. Catch made by D.Andrews at TSO 3. Gain of 3 yards. D.Andrews for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:20 - 2nd) L.Pawlak extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:20 - 2nd) M.Denning kicks 55 yards from TOL 35 to the TSO 10. Fair catch by A.Bennett.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSO 25(1:20 - 2nd) J.Howard rushed to TSO 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by TOL at TSO 29.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - TXSO 29(0:47 - 2nd) J.Howard rushed to TSO 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by TOL at TSO 33.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) G.Romero kicks 57 yards from TSO 35 to the TOL 8. E.Holley returns the kickoff. Tackled by TSO at TOL 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 36(14:55 - 3rd) T.Gleason pass complete to TOL 36. Catch made by C.Rusk at TOL 36. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by TSO at TOL 40.
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - TOLEDO 40(14:31 - 3rd) C.Walendzak rushed to TOL 39 for -1 yards. Tackled by TSO at TOL 39.
|+11 YD
3 & 7 - TOLEDO 39(14:08 - 3rd) T.Gleason pass complete to TOL 39. Catch made by C.Rusk at TOL 39. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TSO at TSO 50.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 50(13:41 - 3rd) PENALTY on TOL-TOL False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 15 - TOLEDO 45(13:32 - 3rd) C.Walendzak rushed to TSO 48 for 7 yards. Tackled by TSO at TSO 48.
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - TOLEDO 48(12:57 - 3rd) T.Gleason pass complete to TSO 48. Catch made by C.Walendzak at TSO 48. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by TSO at TSO 36.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 36(12:03 - 3rd) T.Gleason pass complete to TSO 36. Catch made by D.Munnerlyn at TSO 36. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by TSO at TSO 22.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 22(11:31 - 3rd) W.Shaw rushed to TSO 16 for 6 yards. Tackled by TSO at TSO 16.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - TOLEDO 16(10:58 - 3rd) W.Shaw rushed to TSO 11 for 5 yards. Tackled by TSO at TSO 11.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 11(10:24 - 3rd) W.Shaw rushed to TSO 10 for 1 yards. Tackled by TSO at TSO 10.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - TOLEDO 10(10:11 - 3rd) T.Gleason pass complete to TSO 10. Catch made by L.Stephens at TSO 10. Gain of 10 yards. L.Stephens for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:02 - 3rd) L.Pawlak extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:02 - 3rd) M.Denning kicks 61 yards from TOL 35 to the TSO 4. Fair catch by A.Bennett.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSO 25(10:02 - 3rd) L.Owens rushed to TSO 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by TOL at TSO 27.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - TXSO 27(9:31 - 3rd) J.Wilson pass complete to TSO 27. Catch made by A.Bennett at TSO 27. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by TOL at TSO 30.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - TXSO 30(9:15 - 3rd) J.Wilson steps back to pass. J.Wilson pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|Punt
4 & 5 - TXSO 30(8:44 - 3rd) P.Hellen punts 45 yards to TOL 25 Center-TSO. A.Torres returned punt from the TOL 25. Pushed out of bounds by TSO at TOL 42. PENALTY on TOL-E.Holley Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+69 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 27(8:44 - 3rd) W.Shaw rushed to TSO End Zone for 4 yards. W.Shaw for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on TOL-D.Munnerlyn Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 16 - TOLEDO 21(8:28 - 3rd) C.Walendzak rushed to TOL 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by TSO at TOL 25.
|+13 YD
2 & 12 - TOLEDO 25(8:02 - 3rd) T.Gleason pass complete to TOL 25. Catch made by C.Ezirim at TOL 25. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by TSO at TOL 38. PENALTY on TSO-TSO Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 47(7:42 - 3rd) C.Walendzak rushed to TSO 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by TSO at TSO 42.
|-3 YD
2 & 5 - TOLEDO 42(7:20 - 3rd) C.Walendzak rushed to TSO 45 for -3 yards. Tackled by TSO at TSO 45.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - TOLEDO 45(7:06 - 3rd) T.Gleason steps back to pass. T.Gleason pass incomplete intended for J.Vanderbosch.
|Punt
4 & 8 - TOLEDO 45(6:37 - 3rd) E.Duran punts 38 yards to TSO 7 Center-TOL. Downed by P.Reasonover.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TXSO 7(6:30 - 3rd) J.Howard rushed to TSO 17 for 10 yards. Tackled by TOL at TSO 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSO 17(5:59 - 3rd) J.Howard rushed to TSO 17 for 0 yards. Tackled by TOL at TSO 17.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - TXSO 17(5:25 - 3rd) J.Howard rushed to TSO 25 for 8 yards. Tackled by TOL at TSO 25.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - TXSO 25(4:47 - 3rd) L.Owens rushed to TSO 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by TOL at TSO 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSO 30(4:05 - 3rd) L.Owens rushed to TSO 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by TOL at TSO 30.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TXSO 30(3:28 - 3rd) J.Wilson steps back to pass. J.Wilson pass incomplete intended for T.Achane.
|Sack
3 & 10 - TXSO 30(3:26 - 3rd) J.Wilson steps back to pass. J.Wilson sacked at TSO 18 for -12 yards (J.Peters)
|Punt
4 & 22 - TXSO 18(2:43 - 3rd) P.Hellen punts 41 yards to TOL 41 Center-TSO. Downed by U.Yaro.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 41(2:33 - 3rd) W.Shaw rushed to TOL 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by TSO at TOL 47.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - TOLEDO 47(2:08 - 3rd) W.Shaw rushed to TSO 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by TSO at TSO 47.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 47(1:39 - 3rd) C.Walendzak rushed to TSO 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by TSO at TSO 45.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TOLEDO 45(1:02 - 3rd) T.Gleason steps back to pass. T.Gleason pass incomplete intended for J.Vanderbosch.
|+16 YD
3 & 8 - TOLEDO 45(0:54 - 3rd) T.Gleason pass complete to TSO 45. Catch made by J.Willoughby at TSO 45. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by TSO at TSO 29.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 29(0:21 - 3rd) C.Walendzak rushed to TSO 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by TSO at TSO 27.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - TOLEDO 27(15:00 - 4th) T.Gleason scrambles to TSO 21 for 6 yards. Tackled by TSO at TSO 21.
|-2 YD
3 & 2 - TOLEDO 21(14:36 - 4th) C.Walendzak rushed to TSO 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by TSO at TSO 23. PENALTY on TSO-E.Noel Face Mask (15 Yards) 11 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 11(14:21 - 4th) M.Drennen rushed to TSO 10 for 1 yards. Tackled by TSO at TSO 10.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TOLEDO 10(13:50 - 4th) T.Gleason steps back to pass. T.Gleason pass incomplete intended for C.Ezirim.
|+10 YD
3 & 8 - TOLEDO 10(13:43 - 4th) T.Gleason pass complete to TSO 10. Catch made by C.Rusk at TSO 10. Gain of 10 yards. C.Rusk for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:38 - 4th) L.Pawlak extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:38 - 4th) L.Quigley kicks 55 yards from TOL 35 to the TSO 10. Out of bounds.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSO 35(13:38 - 4th) D.Ford rushed to TSO 32 for -3 yards. Tackled by TOL at TSO 32.
|+6 YD
2 & 13 - TXSO 32(12:58 - 4th) J.Wilson pass complete to TSO 32. Catch made by T.Achane at TSO 32. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by TOL at TSO 38.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - TXSO 38(12:22 - 4th) J.Wilson steps back to pass. J.Wilson pass incomplete intended for S.Sims.
|Penalty
4 & 7 - TXSO 38(12:19 - 4th) PENALTY on TSO-K.Charlo False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 12 - TXSO 33(12:19 - 4th) P.Hellen punts 52 yards to TOL 15 Center-TSO. Fair catch by J.Allen.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 15(12:12 - 4th) M.Drennen rushed to TOL 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by TSO at TOL 18.
|+33 YD
2 & 7 - TOLEDO 18(11:51 - 4th) J.Richter pass complete to TOL 18. Catch made by C.Rusk at TOL 18. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by TSO at TSO 49.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 49(11:10 - 4th) M.Drennen rushed to TSO 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by TSO at TSO 47.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - TOLEDO 47(10:44 - 4th) M.Drennen rushed to TSO 39 for 8 yards. Tackled by TSO at TSO 39.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 39(9:51 - 4th) B.McMahon rushed to TSO 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by TSO at TSO 38.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - TOLEDO 38(9:17 - 4th) J.Richter steps back to pass. J.Richter pass incomplete intended for B.McMahon.
|+9 YD
3 & 9 - TOLEDO 38(9:13 - 4th) J.Richter pass complete to TSO 38. Catch made by M.Drennen at TSO 38. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by TSO at TSO 29.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 29(8:35 - 4th) M.Drennen rushed to TSO 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by TSO at TSO 25.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - TOLEDO 25(7:58 - 4th) B.McMahon rushed to TSO 18 for 7 yards. Tackled by TSO at TSO 18.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 18(7:05 - 4th) B.McMahon rushed to TSO 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by TSO at TSO 17.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - TOLEDO 17(6:21 - 4th) M.Drennen rushed to TSO 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by TSO at TSO 14.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - TOLEDO 14(5:36 - 4th) J.Richter pass complete to TSO 14. Catch made by M.Drennen at TSO 14. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by TSO at TSO 7.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - TOLEDO 7(4:47 - 4th) M.Drennen rushed to TSO End Zone for 7 yards. M.Drennen for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:42 - 4th) L.Quigley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:42 - 4th) L.Quigley kicks 54 yards from TOL 35 to the TSO 11. Fair catch by A.Bennett.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TXSO 25(4:42 - 4th) J.Davis rushed to TSO 37 for 12 yards. Tackled by TOL at TSO 37.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - TXSO 37(3:42 - 4th) D.Ford rushed to TOL 50 for 13 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 50.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXSO 50(3:14 - 4th) D.Ford rushed to TOL 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 44.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - TXSO 44(2:44 - 4th) D.Ford rushed to TOL 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 39.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXSO 39(1:57 - 4th) D.Ford rushed to TOL 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 33.
|+10 YD
2 & 4 - TXSO 33(1:28 - 4th) J.Davis rushed to TOL 23 for 10 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 23.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXSO 23(1:20 - 4th) D.Ford rushed to TOL 17 for 6 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 17.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - TXSO 17(0:45 - 4th) J.Davis rushed to TOL 13 for 4 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 13.