|
|
|TXSTSM
|TXSA
Harris, Barnes lead UTSA to 20-13 win over Texas State a week after Bobcats beat Baylor
SAN ANTOINIO (AP) Kevorian Barnes ran for 103 yards, Frank Harris bounced back from an early injury to throw the winning touchdown pass and UTSA defeated Texas State 20-13 on Saturday.
The Battle of I-35 drew 49,342 fans, the second-largest crowd to watch the Roadrunners in the Alamodome. The schools are just 50 miles apart.
Harris, shaken up in the first half, returned after halftime and found Willie McCoy for a 20-yard score late in the third quarter for a 17-10 lead.
After the defense forced a three-and-out on the Bobcats' last possession, Barnes had 35 yards as the Roadrunners ran out the last 4:16.
The UTSA defense was strong all day, holding the team that beat Baylor 42-21 last week to 242 yards, just 69 in the second half. In picking up their first win over a Power Five program, Texas State piled up 441 yards. But they went from averaging 6.4 yards per snap to just 4.1.
Harris finished 26 of 37 for 214 yards.
TJ Finley was 16 of 30 for 211 for the Bobcats. Jahmyl Jeter scored the lone touchdown on a short run in the second quarter.
UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor coached Texas State head coach G.J. Kinne during his senior year (2006) at Gilmer high school. Kinne was a quarterback who led the team to a 10-0 record. The last meeting was Traylor's first game with the Roadrunners in 2020 and they won 51-48 in double overtime. UTSA leads the series 5-0.
It was 10-10 at halftime when the bands played together for the halftime show.
--- AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|13
|27
|Rushing
|6
|15
|Passing
|7
|10
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|3-13
|13-22
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|242
|372
|Total Plays
|59
|92
|Avg Gain
|4.1
|4.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|31
|158
|Rush Attempts
|29
|54
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.1
|2.9
|Yards Passing
|211
|214
|Comp. - Att.
|16-30
|26-38
|Yards Per Pass
|5.1
|4.2
|Penalties - Yards
|6-48
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-41.9
|4-44.0
|Return Yards
|-3
|0
|Punts - Returns
|2--3
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|211
|PASS YDS
|214
|
|
|31
|RUSH YDS
|158
|
|
|242
|TOTAL YDS
|372
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Finley 7 QB
|T. Finley
|16/30
|211
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Mahdi 21 RB
|I. Mahdi
|6
|23
|0
|11
|
C. Hill 11 RB
|C. Hill
|6
|17
|0
|7
|
D. Davenport 8 RB
|D. Davenport
|5
|10
|0
|6
|
J. Jeter 28 RB
|J. Jeter
|2
|9
|1
|6
|
T. Finley 7 QB
|T. Finley
|10
|-28
|0
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Donley 18 WR
|D. Donley
|9
|5
|79
|0
|23
|
K. Wilson 2 WR
|K. Wilson
|5
|4
|69
|0
|55
|
A. Hawkins 1 WR
|A. Hawkins
|7
|3
|41
|0
|28
|
B. McCoy 85 WR
|B. McCoy
|1
|1
|20
|1
|20
|
S. Shaw Jr. 5 WR
|S. Shaw Jr.
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
C. Hill 11 RB
|C. Hill
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Hobert 10 WR
|J. Hobert
|3
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
I. Mahdi 21 RB
|I. Mahdi
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Davenport 8 RB
|D. Davenport
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Holton 23 S
|S. Holton
|10-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Spears 12 S
|T. Spears
|9-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Holloway 0 LB
|B. Holloway
|7-9
|0.5
|0
|
D. Foster Jr. 3 LB
|D. Foster Jr.
|5-5
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bell 33 DE
|B. Bell
|4-2
|2.0
|0
|
J. Eaton 1 CB
|J. Eaton
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mills 7 CB
|C. Mills
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Coleman 91 DT
|T. Coleman
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Main 40 DE
|C. Main
|2-6
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ford-Dement 2 CB
|K. Ford-Dement
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Coleman 29 S
|C. Coleman
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Culp 20 S
|K. Culp
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Haynes 14 LB
|K. Haynes
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Wright 11 DE
|D. Wright
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Cage 90 DE
|B. Cage
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ratcliff 97 DT
|D. Ratcliff
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Washington 94 DT
|K. Washington
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Revels 8 DE
|J. Revels
|0-8
|0.0
|0
|
T. Webb 95 DT
|T. Webb
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Rorie 93 DT
|C. Rorie
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Webb 27 WR
|K. Webb
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Shipley 36 K
|M. Shipley
|2/2
|43
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. O'Kelly 99 P
|S. O'Kelly
|7
|41.9
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Mahdi 21 RB
|I. Mahdi
|4
|29.8
|34
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Hobert 10 WR
|J. Hobert
|2
|-1.5
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
F. Harris 0 QB
|F. Harris
|26/37
|214
|1
|0
|
E. Marburger 12 QB
|E. Marburger
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Barnes 4 RB
|K. Barnes
|26
|103
|0
|23
|
R. Henry 20 RB
|R. Henry
|8
|34
|0
|17
|
R. Griffin 24 RB
|R. Griffin
|3
|22
|1
|20
|
F. Harris 0 QB
|F. Harris
|12
|15
|0
|17
|
K. Brown 43 LB
|K. Brown
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
T. Bell II 15 DL
|T. Bell II
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Marburger 12 QB
|E. Marburger
|2
|-13
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Ogle-Kellogg 11 WR
|T. Ogle-Kellogg
|9
|6
|78
|0
|30
|
J. Cephus 2 WR
|J. Cephus
|9
|6
|38
|0
|12
|
W. McCoy 19 WR
|W. McCoy
|2
|1
|20
|1
|20
|
C. Carpenter 15 WR
|C. Carpenter
|3
|3
|17
|0
|8
|
K. Barnes 4 RB
|K. Barnes
|3
|3
|16
|0
|8
|
D. McCuin 14 WR
|D. McCuin
|3
|2
|14
|0
|10
|
O. Cardenas 9 TE
|O. Cardenas
|3
|2
|14
|0
|11
|
D. Amador 18 WR
|D. Amador
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Clark 1 WR
|D. Clark
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Moore 1 LB
|T. Moore
|4-2
|2.0
|0
|
K. Robinson 21 DB
|K. Robinson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Morris 25 LB
|A. Morris
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 7 LB
|D. Taylor
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Cage 38 LB
|P. Cage
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wisdom 0 S
|R. Wisdom
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bell II 15 DL
|T. Bell II
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Griffin 14 CB
|D. Griffin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Brown 2 DL
|B. Brown
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ligon 8 LB
|J. Ligon
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. French 10 LB
|M. French
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Alexander 18 CB
|K. Alexander
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Booker-Brown 16 DL
|N. Booker-Brown
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 40 LB
|J. Robinson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Fortune 4 CB
|N. Fortune
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Pewee 13 LB
|O. Pewee
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Simon 17 DL
|A. Simon
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Clayton 95 DL
|C. Clayton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Groce Jr. 22 LB
|R. Groce Jr.
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Nwachuku 6 S
|K. Nwachuku
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Davison 29 S
|E. Davison
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Anyanwu 33 LB
|N. Anyanwu
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Matterson 3 DL
|B. Matterson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Allen 82 K
|C. Allen
|2/2
|46
|2/2
|8
|
T. Sandell 47 K
|T. Sandell
|1/1
|46
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Dean 5 P
|L. Dean
|4
|44.0
|2
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Carpenter 15 WR
|C. Carpenter
|3
|19.3
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Carpenter 15 WR
|C. Carpenter
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Sandell kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to the TXST End Zone. I.Mahdi returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Taylor at TXST 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 34(14:53 - 1st) C.Hill rushed to TXST 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Ligon at TXST 34.
|Sack
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 34(14:23 - 1st) T.Finley steps back to pass. T.Finley sacked at TXST 27 for -7 yards (A.Morris)
|+13 YD
3 & 17 - TXSTSM 27(13:59 - 1st) T.Finley pass complete to TXST 27. Catch made by D.Donley at TXST 27. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by UTSA at TXST 40.
|Punt
4 & 4 - TXSTSM 40(13:16 - 1st) S.O'Kelly punts 36 yards to UTSA 24 Center-J.Oehrlein. Fair catch by C.Carpenter.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 24(13:09 - 1st) K.Barnes rushed to UTSA 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Foster S.Holton at UTSA 28.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - TXSA 28(12:51 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 28. Catch made by K.Barnes at UTSA 28. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by B.Holloway J.Revels at UTSA 32.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - TXSA 32(12:31 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 32. Catch made by C.Carpenter at UTSA 32. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Mills T.Spears at UTSA 36.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 36(12:00 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 36. Catch made by C.Carpenter at UTSA 36. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Mills at UTSA 41.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - TXSA 41(11:26 - 1st) K.Barnes rushed to UTSA 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Ratcliff D.Foster at UTSA 45.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - TXSA 45(11:07 - 1st) F.Harris rushed to UTSA 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Holloway; J.Revels at UTSA 45.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - TXSA 45(10:33 - 1st) F.Harris rushed to UTSA 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Revels; B.Cage at UTSA 47.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 47(10:06 - 1st) K.Barnes rushed to TXST 41 for 12 yards. Tackled by S.Holton at TXST 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 41(9:45 - 1st) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for UTSA.
|Sack
2 & 10 - TXSA 41(9:37 - 1st) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris sacked at TXST 47 for -6 yards (K.Haynes)
|No Gain
3 & 16 - TXSA 47(8:55 - 1st) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for UTSA.
|Punt
4 & 16 - TXSA 47(8:46 - 1st) L.Dean punts 47 yards to TXST End Zone Center-C.Collenback. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 20(8:38 - 1st) I.Mahdi rushed to TXST 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.French; A.Simon at TXST 22.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - TXSTSM 22(8:11 - 1st) I.Mahdi rushed to TXST 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.French; R.Groce at TXST 25.
|Sack
3 & 5 - TXSTSM 25(7:37 - 1st) T.Finley steps back to pass. T.Finley sacked at TXST 19 for -6 yards (J.Robinson)
|Punt
4 & 11 - TXSTSM 19(7:01 - 1st) S.O'Kelly punts 49 yards to UTSA 32 Center-J.Oehrlein. Fair catch by C.Carpenter.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 32(6:55 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 32. Catch made by T.Ogle-Kellogg at UTSA 32. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by S.Holton at UTSA 40.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - TXSA 40(6:31 - 1st) K.Barnes rushed to UTSA 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Holloway at UTSA 41.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - TXSA 41(6:03 - 1st) K.Barnes rushed to UTSA 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Revels; B.Holloway at UTSA 43.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 43(5:46 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 43. Catch made by T.Ogle-Kellogg at UTSA 43. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Holton at TXST 47. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 47(5:25 - 1st) K.Barnes rushed to TXST 49 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Revels; C.Rorie at TXST 49.
|+4 YD
2 & 12 - TXSA 49(4:59 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to TXST 49. Catch made by D.McCuin at TXST 49. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by S.Holton at TXST 45.
|+17 YD
3 & 8 - TXSA 45(4:33 - 1st) F.Harris scrambles to TXST 28 for 17 yards. Tackled by T.Spears at TXST 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 28(4:14 - 1st) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for O.Cardenas.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - TXSA 28(4:08 - 1st) PENALTY on UTSA-M.Hart False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - TXSA 33(4:08 - 1st) K.Barnes rushed to TXST 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Bell; T.Webb at TXST 33.
|+4 YD
3 & 15 - TXSA 33(3:48 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to TXST 33. Catch made by K.Barnes at TXST 33. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Holloway at TXST 29.
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - TXSA 36(3:05 - 1st) C.Allen 46 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Collenback Holder-L.Dean.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:01 - 1st) T.Sandell kicks 64 yards from UTSA 35 to the TXST 1. I.Mahdi returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Wakefield at TXST 29.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 29(2:55 - 1st) T.Finley pass complete to TXST 29. Catch made by A.Hawkins at TXST 29. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by P.Cage at TXST 36.
|Penalty
2 & 3 - TXSTSM 36(2:36 - 1st) PENALTY on TXST-D.Strawn False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - TXSTSM 31(2:20 - 1st) D.Davenport rushed to TXST 37 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by P.Cage at TXST 37.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - TXSTSM 37(2:05 - 1st) T.Finley steps back to pass. T.Finley pass incomplete intended for A.Hawkins.
|+6 YD
4 & 2 - TXSTSM 37(2:01 - 1st) J.Jeter rushed to TXST 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by E.Davison; K.Nwachuku at TXST 43.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 43(1:29 - 1st) T.Finley pass complete to TXST 43. Catch made by S.Shaw at TXST 43. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Griffin at UTSA 48.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - TXSTSM 48(1:04 - 1st) D.Davenport rushed to UTSA 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor at UTSA 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 46(0:49 - 1st) T.Finley steps back to pass. T.Finley pass incomplete intended for K.Wilson.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 46(0:49 - 1st) D.Davenport rushed to UTSA 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Brown at UTSA 42.
|-1 YD
3 & 6 - TXSTSM 42(0:30 - 1st) T.Finley rushed to UTSA 43 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Bell at UTSA 43.
|No Gain
4 & 7 - TXSTSM 43(15:00 - 2nd) T.Finley steps back to pass. T.Finley pass incomplete intended for J.Hobert.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 43(14:45 - 2nd) R.Henry rushed to UTSA 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Holloway; J.Revels at UTSA 45.
|+17 YD
2 & 8 - TXSA 45(14:34 - 2nd) R.Henry rushed to TXST 38 for 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Spears at TXST 38.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 38(14:09 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to TXST 38. Catch made by T.Ogle-Kellogg at TXST 38. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.Spears at TXST 35.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - TXSA 35(13:50 - 2nd) R.Henry rushed to TXST 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Foster at TXST 31.
|+11 YD
3 & 3 - TXSA 31(13:21 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to TXST 31. Catch made by J.Cephus at TXST 31. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Holton at TXST 20.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 20(12:54 - 2nd) R.Griffin rushed to TXST End Zone for 20 yards. R.Griffin for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:48 - 2nd) C.Allen extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:48 - 2nd) T.Sandell kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to the TXST End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(12:48 - 2nd) C.Hill rushed to TXST 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Ligon; M.French at TXST 28.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - TXSTSM 28(12:18 - 2nd) C.Hill rushed to TXST 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.French at TXST 30.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - TXSTSM 30(12:01 - 2nd) T.Finley steps back to pass. T.Finley pass incomplete intended for D.Donley.
|Punt
4 & 5 - TXSTSM 30(12:05 - 2nd) S.O'Kelly punts 48 yards to UTSA 22 Center-J.Oehrlein. Downed by J.Oehrlein.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 22(11:51 - 2nd) K.Barnes rushed to UTSA 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Cage; B.Bell at UTSA 25.
|+12 YD
2 & 7 - TXSA 25(11:23 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 25. Catch made by J.Cephus at UTSA 25. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by B.Holloway C.Mills at UTSA 37.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 37(10:52 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 37. Catch made by H.Thomas at UTSA 37. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.Coleman at UTSA 48.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 48(10:33 - 2nd) K.Barnes rushed to TXST 41 for 11 yards. Tackled by T.Spears at TXST 41.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 41(10:12 - 2nd) F.Harris scrambles to TXST 39 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Ford-Dement at TXST 39.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - TXSA 39(9:49 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to TXST 39. Catch made by D.Clark at TXST 39. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by B.Holloway; K.Culp at TXST 37.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - TXSA 37(9:09 - 2nd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for UTSA.
|+3 YD
4 & 6 - TXSA 37(9:08 - 2nd) F.Harris scrambles to TXST 34 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Holloway at TXST 34.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 34(9:01 - 2nd) I.Mahdi rushed to TXST 45 for 11 yards. Tackled by K.Robinson at TXST 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 45(8:46 - 2nd) T.Finley steps back to pass. T.Finley pass incomplete intended for D.Donley.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 45(8:40 - 2nd) I.Mahdi rushed to TXST 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by O.Pewee at TXST 45.
|+10 YD
3 & 10 - TXSTSM 45(8:04 - 2nd) T.Finley pass complete to TXST 45. Catch made by D.Donley at TXST 45. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by R.Groce; P.Cage at UTSA 45. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was upheld.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 45(7:32 - 2nd) I.Mahdi rushed to UTSA 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Moore; C.Clayton at UTSA 43.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TXSTSM 43(7:11 - 2nd) T.Finley steps back to pass. T.Finley pass incomplete intended for S.Shaw.
|+11 YD
3 & 8 - TXSTSM 43(7:08 - 2nd) T.Finley rushed to UTSA 32 for 11 yards. Tackled by R.Wisdom at UTSA 32.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 32(6:27 - 2nd) T.Finley pass complete to UTSA 32. Catch made by A.Hawkins at UTSA 32. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by N.Fortune at UTSA 26.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - TXSTSM 26(6:00 - 2nd) D.Davenport rushed to UTSA 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Simon; N.Anyanwu at UTSA 26.
|+23 YD
3 & 4 - TXSTSM 26(5:36 - 2nd) T.Finley pass complete to UTSA 26. Catch made by D.Donley at UTSA 26. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by R.Wisdom at UTSA 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - TXSTSM 3(5:14 - 2nd) J.Jeter rushed to UTSA End Zone for 3 yards. J.Jeter for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(5:11 - 2nd) M.Shipley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:11 - 2nd) M.Velasco kicks 62 yards from TXST 35 to the UTSA 3. C.Carpenter returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Blunt at UTSA 28.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 28(5:03 - 2nd) R.Griffin rushed to UTSA 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Holloway; D.Foster at UTSA 29.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - TXSA 29(4:26 - 2nd) R.Griffin rushed to UTSA 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Foster C.Main at UTSA 30.
|+8 YD
3 & 8 - TXSA 30(3:51 - 2nd) F.Harris scrambles to UTSA 38 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Main at UTSA 38.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 38(3:18 - 2nd) R.Henry rushed to UTSA 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Eaton at UTSA 42.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - TXSA 42(2:57 - 2nd) R.Henry rushed to UTSA 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Foster at UTSA 46.
|+9 YD
3 & 2 - TXSA 46(2:36 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 46. Catch made by T.Ogle-Kellogg at UTSA 46. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Holton at TXST 45.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 45(2:26 - 2nd) R.Henry rushed to TXST 47 for -2 yards. Tackled by B.Cage at TXST 47.
|Sack
2 & 12 - TXSA 47(1:49 - 2nd) E.Marburger steps back to pass. E.Marburger sacked at UTSA 48 for -5 yards (K.Washington)
|Sack
3 & 17 - TXSA 48(1:43 - 2nd) E.Marburger steps back to pass. E.Marburger sacked at UTSA 40 for -8 yards (B.Bell)
|Punt
4 & 25 - TXSA 40(1:36 - 2nd) L.Dean punts 49 yards to TXST 11 Center-C.Collenback. J.Hobert returned punt from the TXST 11. Tackled by X.Spencer at TXST 11.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 11(1:28 - 2nd) T.Finley rushed to TXST 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor at TXST 14.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - TXSTSM 14(1:08 - 2nd) T.Finley pass complete to TXST 14. Catch made by D.Donley at TXST 14. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Robinson at TXST 24.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 24(1:00 - 2nd) T.Finley pass complete to TXST 24. Catch made by D.Donley at TXST 24. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by K.Robinson at TXST 47.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 47(0:52 - 2nd) T.Finley pass complete to TXST 47. Catch made by A.Hawkins at TXST 47. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by R.Wisdom; P.Cage at UTSA 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(0:37 - 2nd) T.Finley steps back to pass. T.Finley pass incomplete intended for A.Hawkins.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(0:32 - 2nd) T.Finley steps back to pass. T.Finley pass incomplete intended for D.Donley.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(0:26 - 2nd) T.Finley steps back to pass. T.Finley pass incomplete intended for D.Donley.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - TXSTSM 32(0:21 - 2nd) M.Shipley 42 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Oehrlein Holder-S.O'Kelly.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:16 - 2nd) M.James kicks 41 yards from TXST 35 to the UTSA 24. Fair catch by N.Anyanwu.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(0:16 - 2nd) UTSA kneels at the UTSA 24.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.James kicks 62 yards from TXST 35 to the UTSA 3. C.Carpenter returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Culp; D.Martinez at UTSA 18.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 18(14:55 - 3rd) K.Barnes rushed to UTSA 14 for -4 yards. Tackled by A.Edwards; J.Revels at UTSA 14.
|+3 YD
2 & 14 - TXSA 14(14:22 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 14. Catch made by O.Cardenas at UTSA 14. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by S.Holton at UTSA 17.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - TXSA 17(13:35 - 3rd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris sacked at UTSA 10 for -7 yards (B.Holloway; K.Webb)
|Punt
4 & 18 - TXSA 10(12:45 - 3rd) L.Dean punts 45 yards to TXST 45 Center-C.Collenback. J.Hobert returned punt from the TXST 45. Tackled by UTSA at TXST 42.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 42(12:45 - 3rd) T.Finley pass complete to TXST 42. Catch made by K.Wilson at TXST 42. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Griffin at TXST 48.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - TXSTSM 48(12:22 - 3rd) I.Mahdi rushed to UTSA 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Morris at UTSA 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 47(12:08 - 3rd) T.Finley steps back to pass. T.Finley pass incomplete intended for A.Hawkins.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 47(12:04 - 3rd) PENALTY on TXST-T.Scott False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - TXSTSM 48(12:04 - 3rd) T.Finley steps back to pass. T.Finley pass incomplete intended for J.Hobert.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - TXSTSM 48(11:58 - 3rd) T.Finley steps back to pass. T.Finley pass incomplete intended for I.Mahdi.
|Punt
4 & 15 - TXSTSM 48(11:54 - 3rd) S.O'Kelly punts 39 yards to UTSA 13 Center-J.Oehrlein. Fair catch by C.Carpenter.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 13(11:49 - 3rd) K.Barnes rushed to UTSA 12 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Main; B.Holloway at UTSA 12.
|+8 YD
2 & 11 - TXSA 12(11:30 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 12. Catch made by C.Carpenter at UTSA 12. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Spears; C.Mills at UTSA 20.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - TXSA 20(11:07 - 3rd) K.Barnes rushed to UTSA 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Main; T.Spears at UTSA 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 24(10:46 - 3rd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for J.Cephus.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 24(10:40 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 24. Catch made by D.McCuin at UTSA 24. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by K.Culp at UTSA 34.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 34(10:15 - 3rd) K.Barnes rushed to UTSA 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Bell at UTSA 38.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TXSA 38(9:56 - 3rd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for J.Cephus.
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - TXSA 38(9:55 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 38. Catch made by J.Cephus at UTSA 38. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Eaton at UTSA 46.
|Sack
1 & 10 - TXSA 46(9:28 - 3rd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris sacked at UTSA 37 for -9 yards (B.Bell)
|-5 YD
2 & 19 - TXSA 37(9:02 - 3rd) K.Barnes rushed to UTSA 32 for -5 yards. Tackled by T.Coleman at UTSA 32.
|+18 YD
3 & 24 - TXSA 32(8:26 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 32. Catch made by T.Ogle-Kellogg at UTSA 32. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by S.Holton at TXST 50. PENALTY on UTSA-C.Carpenter Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards offset. PENALTY on TXST-J.Eaton Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards offset.
|Punt
4 & 6 - TXSA 50(7:56 - 3rd) L.Dean punts 35 yards to TXST 15 Center-C.Collenback. Fair catch by J.Hobert.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 15(7:49 - 3rd) T.Finley pass complete to TXST 15. Catch made by K.Wilson at TXST 15. Gain of 7 yards. K.Wilson K.Alexander ran out of bounds.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - TXSTSM 22(7:34 - 3rd) T.Finley pass complete to TXST 22. Catch made by J.Hobert at TXST 22. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Moore at TXST 28.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 28(7:00 - 3rd) T.Finley scrambles to TXST 27 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Brown at TXST 27.
|+1 YD
2 & 11 - TXSTSM 27(6:22 - 3rd) T.Finley pass complete to TXST 27. Catch made by K.Wilson at TXST 27. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by K.Alexander at TXST 28.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TXSTSM 28(6:13 - 3rd) T.Finley steps back to pass. T.Finley pass incomplete intended for D.Davenport.
|Punt
4 & 10 - TXSTSM 28(6:00 - 3rd) S.O'Kelly punts 40 yards to UTSA 32 Center-J.Oehrlein. Fair catch by C.Carpenter.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 32(5:52 - 3rd) R.Henry rushed to UTSA 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Spears at UTSA 36.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TXSA 36(5:32 - 3rd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for J.Cephus.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - TXSA 36(5:25 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 36. Catch made by D.Amador at UTSA 36. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Foster at UTSA 40. PENALTY on TXST-D.Ratcliff Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted.
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 45(5:10 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to TXST 45. Catch made by J.Cephus at TXST 45. Gain of -6 yards. Tackled by C.Coleman at UTSA 49.
|+1 YD
2 & 16 - TXSA 49(4:39 - 3rd) R.Henry rushed to UTSA 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Main; C.Coleman at UTSA 50.
|+30 YD
3 & 15 - TXSA 50(4:05 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 50. Catch made by T.Ogle-Kellogg at UTSA 50. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by J.Eaton at TXST 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 20(3:38 - 3rd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for T.Ogle-Kellogg.
|+80 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 20(3:25 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 20. Catch made by W.McCoy at UTSA 20. Gain of 80 yards. W.McCoy for 80 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:14 - 3rd) C.Allen extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:14 - 3rd) T.Sandell kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to the TXST End Zone. I.Mahdi returns the kickoff. Tackled by E.Davison at TXST 28.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 28(3:09 - 3rd) C.Hill rushed to TXST 35 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor; T.Moore at TXST 35.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - TXSTSM 35(2:48 - 3rd) C.Hill rushed to TXST 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Matterson; M.French at TXST 41.
|-1 YD
2 & 3 - TXSTSM 41(2:42 - 3rd) C.Hill rushed to TXST 40 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Matterson; O.Pewee at TXST 40.
|Sack
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 40(1:53 - 3rd) T.Finley steps back to pass. T.Finley sacked at TXST 33 for -7 yards (T.Moore)
|+7 YD
2 & 17 - TXSTSM 33(1:16 - 3rd) T.Finley pass complete to TXST 33. Catch made by C.Hill at TXST 33. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Moore at TXST 40.
|Punt
3 & 10 - TXSTSM 40(0:30 - 3rd) S.O'Kelly punts 34 yards to UTSA 26 Center-J.Oehrlein. Fair catch by C.Carpenter.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 26(0:21 - 3rd) K.Barnes rushed to UTSA 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Webb; D.Foster at UTSA 27.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - TXSA 27(15:00 - 4th) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 27. Catch made by K.Barnes at UTSA 27. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Coleman at UTSA 35.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - TXSA 35(14:23 - 4th) K.Barnes rushed to UTSA 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Bell at UTSA 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 37(13:54 - 4th) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for T.Ogle-Kellogg.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 37(13:44 - 4th) K.Barnes rushed to UTSA 50 for 13 yards. Tackled by T.Spears at UTSA 50.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 50(13:14 - 4th) K.Barnes rushed to TXST 38 for 12 yards. K.Barnes FUMBLES forced by S.Holton.
|Result
|Play
|+55 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 38(13:08 - 4th) T.Finley pass complete to TXST 38. Catch made by K.Wilson at TXST 38. Gain of 55 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 7.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - TXSTSM 7(12:20 - 4th) PENALTY on TXST-T.Scott False Start 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 12 - TXSTSM 12(12:08 - 4th) T.Finley pass complete to UTSA 12. Catch made by D.Davenport at UTSA 12. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by A.Morris at UTSA 12.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - TXSTSM 12(10:37 - 4th) T.Finley steps back to pass. T.Finley pass incomplete intended for TXST. PENALTY on TXST-T.Finley Intentional Grounding 8 yards accepted.
|Sack
3 & 20 - TXSTSM 20(11:19 - 4th) T.Finley steps back to pass. T.Finley sacked at UTSA 26 for -6 yards (N.Booker-Brown)
|Field Goal
4 & 26 - TXSTSM 33(10:46 - 4th) M.Shipley 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Oehrlein Holder-S.O'Kelly.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:37 - 4th) M.James kicks 54 yards from TXST 35 to the UTSA 11. C.Carpenter returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Emmanuel at UTSA 29.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 29(10:29 - 4th) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 29. Catch made by O.Cardenas at UTSA 29. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by B.Holloway at UTSA 40.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 40(10:02 - 4th) K.Barnes rushed to UTSA 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Holloway; C.Main at UTSA 42.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - TXSA 42(9:35 - 4th) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 42. Catch made by J.Cephus at UTSA 42. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Spears at UTSA 49.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - TXSA 49(9:12 - 4th) F.Harris rushed to TXST 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Holloway at TXST 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 49(8:49 - 4th) E.Marburger steps back to pass. E.Marburger pass incomplete intended for D.McCuin.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TXSA 49(8:44 - 4th) K.Barnes rushed to TXST 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Holloway; D.Foster at TXST 49.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TXSA 49(5:47 - 4th) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for T.Ogle-Kellogg. PENALTY on TXST-D.Wright Defensive Offside 5 yards declined. PENALTY on TXST-C.Mills Defensive Pass Interference 10 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 39(7:58 - 4th) F.Harris pass complete to TXST 39. Catch made by J.Cephus at TXST 39. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Ford-Dement at TXST 33.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - TXSA 33(7:31 - 4th) K.Barnes rushed to TXST 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Eaton; J.Revels at TXST 30.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - TXSA 30(7:20 - 4th) K.Barnes rushed to TXST 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Foster; C.Main at TXST 30.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - TXSA 30(7:00 - 4th) F.Harris rushed to TXST 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 27.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 27(6:30 - 4th) K.Barnes rushed to TXST 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Spears at TXST 25.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TXSA 25(6:05 - 4th) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for T.Ogle-Kellogg.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - TXSA 25(5:58 - 4th) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for W.McCoy. PENALTY on UTSA-E.Almaraz Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - TXSA 33(5:53 - 4th) C.Allen 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Collenback Holder-L.Dean.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:47 - 4th) T.Sandell kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to the TXST End Zone. I.Mahdi returns the kickoff. Tackled by E.Davison at TXST 29.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 29(5:42 - 4th) D.Davenport rushed to TXST 27 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Bell at TXST 27.
|Sack
2 & 12 - TXSTSM 27(5:00 - 4th) T.Finley steps back to pass. T.Finley sacked at TXST 21 for -6 yards (T.Moore)
|No Gain
3 & 18 - TXSTSM 21(4:30 - 4th) T.Finley steps back to pass. T.Finley pass incomplete intended for A.Hawkins.
|Punt
4 & 18 - TXSTSM 21(4:26 - 4th) S.O'Kelly punts 47 yards to UTSA 32 Center-J.Oehrlein. C.Carpenter returned punt from the UTSA 32. Tackled by D.Mourning at UTSA 32.
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 32(4:16 - 4th) K.Barnes rushed to TXST 45 for 23 yards. Tackled by T.Spears at TXST 45.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 45(3:24 - 4th) K.Barnes rushed to TXST 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Main at TXST 43.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TXSA 43(2:35 - 4th) F.Harris rushed to TXST 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Culp at TXST 43.
|+10 YD
3 & 8 - TXSA 43(1:54 - 4th) K.Barnes rushed to TXST 33 for 10 yards. Tackled by S.Holton at TXST 33.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 33(1:11 - 4th) UTSA kneels at the TXST 34.
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - TXSA 34(0:23 - 4th) UTSA kneels at the TXST 35.