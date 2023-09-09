|
|
|UAB
|GAS
Brin, Georgia Southern claim shootout win as the QB accounts for 3 TDs in win over UAB
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) Davis Brin threw for 318 yards and two touchdowns and Georgia Southern beat UAB 49-35 on Saturday.
On the first play from scrimmage UAB's Jermaine Brown Jr. fumbled on a six-yard loss and Justin Rhodes recovered to set up a short field for the Eagles (2-0). Brin finished a four-play, 19-yard drive with a 5-yard scoring pass to Jalen White and a 7-0 advantage. Later, before the first quarter ended, Brin ran it in for from the 4 to conclude a 13-play, 80-yard drive that lasted 5:29.
Trailing 21-7, the Blazers rallied with two touchdowns in a little more than four minutes just before halftime for a 22-21 lead. Jacob Zeno threw a 5-yard score to Bryce Damous with 5:50 before intermission. After holding Georgia Southern to three-and-out, Isaiah Jacobs ran it in from the 5 and the 2-point conversion put the Blazers ahead.
But the Eagles responded with a quick score to give them the lead for the remainder when OJ Arnold ran it in from 39 yards out with 39 seconds before intermission.
Zeno threw for 385 yards and two touchdowns for UAB (1-1).
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
J. Zeno
4 QB
385 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 18 RuYds, RuTD
|
D. Brin
5 QB
318 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 18 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|26
|Rushing
|5
|7
|Passing
|17
|18
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|8-13
|10-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|484
|462
|Total Plays
|72
|73
|Avg Gain
|6.7
|6.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|99
|118
|Rush Attempts
|29
|25
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|4.7
|Yards Passing
|385
|344
|Comp. - Att.
|33-43
|39-48
|Yards Per Pass
|8.7
|7.2
|Penalties - Yards
|4-45
|7-55
|Touchdowns
|5
|6
|Rushing TDs
|3
|3
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-2
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|1-55.0
|1-39.0
|Return Yards
|42
|21
|Punts - Returns
|1-19
|1-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-23
|1-14
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|385
|PASS YDS
|344
|
|
|99
|RUSH YDS
|118
|
|
|484
|TOTAL YDS
|462
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Zeno 4 QB
|J. Zeno
|33/43
|385
|2
|1
|
T. Jones 3 WR
|T. Jones
|1/1
|0
|0
|0
|
H. Barker 12 QB
|H. Barker
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Jacobs 20 RB
|I. Jacobs
|8
|47
|1
|25
|
J. Brown Jr. 1 RB
|J. Brown Jr.
|13
|34
|1
|19
|
J. Zeno 4 QB
|J. Zeno
|8
|18
|1
|19
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Palmer 19 WR
|T. Palmer
|10
|6
|102
|0
|29
|
I. Hooks 0 WR
|I. Hooks
|7
|6
|80
|1
|20
|
F. Farrier II 2 WR
|F. Farrier II
|1
|1
|67
|0
|67
|
B. Damous 48 TE
|B. Damous
|8
|7
|47
|1
|13
|
S. Rudolph 7 WR
|S. Rudolph
|5
|4
|33
|0
|14
|
T. Jones 3 WR
|T. Jones
|1
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
J. Brown Jr. 1 RB
|J. Brown Jr.
|6
|4
|20
|0
|7
|
I. Jacobs 20 RB
|I. Jacobs
|3
|3
|18
|0
|11
|
M. Holt-Bennett 13 WR
|M. Holt-Bennett
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Payne 11 TE
|D. Payne
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 13 LB
|J. Jones
|1
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Swoopes 0 S
|K. Swoopes
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Rowell 4 S
|I. Rowell
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Mayes 12 CB
|B. Mayes
|5-1
|0.0
|1
|
E. Roussaw Jr. 27 LB
|E. Roussaw Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Little 8 LB
|D. Little
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Dempsey 1 CB
|C. Dempsey
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. McWilliams 5 CB
|M. McWilliams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Miller 11 S
|D. Miller
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Moore 15 DL
|M. Moore
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bratton 2 LB
|J. Bratton
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
M. Fairbanks II 9 LB
|M. Fairbanks II
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Miller 26 S
|D. Miller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Brown 16 S
|A. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Penn 92 DL
|K. Penn
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
N. Eason Jr. 10 LB
|N. Eason Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Howard 43 DL
|T. Howard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 18 LB
|K. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Lee III 23 CB
|R. Lee III
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
F. McWilliams 99 DL
|F. McWilliams
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Quinn 19 K
|M. Quinn
|0/1
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Foley 27 P
|P. Foley
|1
|55.0
|0
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Shanks 28 WR
|K. Shanks
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. McWilliams 5 CB
|M. McWilliams
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Arnold 22 RB
|O. Arnold
|5
|54
|1
|39
|
J. White 25 RB
|J. White
|11
|40
|1
|16
|
D. Brin 5 QB
|D. Brin
|6
|18
|1
|7
|
D. Cobb 17 WR
|D. Cobb
|1
|9
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Burgess Jr. 2 WR
|D. Burgess Jr.
|10
|8
|75
|1
|26
|
K. Hood 7 WR
|K. Hood
|10
|8
|70
|1
|25
|
A. Queeley 4 WR
|A. Queeley
|7
|5
|51
|0
|16
|
J. Mcafee 9 TE
|J. Mcafee
|10
|8
|50
|0
|17
|
D. Cobb 17 WR
|D. Cobb
|4
|4
|49
|0
|20
|
O. Arnold 22 RB
|O. Arnold
|2
|2
|25
|0
|21
|
M. Sanders Jr. 21 WR
|M. Sanders Jr.
|2
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
J. White 25 RB
|J. White
|3
|3
|10
|1
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Watson-Trent 1 LB
|M. Watson-Trent
|8-5
|0.0
|0
|
T. Davis 16 DB
|T. Davis
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hickman 4 DB
|D. Hickman
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Meyers 29 DB
|J. Meyers
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jackson 9 LB
|K. Jackson
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Williams 6 DB
|C. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Walker 13 DL
|I. Walker
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Rhodes 88 DL
|J. Rhodes
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lee Jr. 7 LB
|T. Lee Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Bartholomew 17 DB
|S. Bartholomew
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 5 DB
|T. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Denton 2 DB
|J. Denton
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bullard 57 DL
|L. Bullard
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Fall 94 DL
|E. Fall
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Rhodes 91 DL
|D. Rhodes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Stroud 18 DL
|M. Stroud
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Lantz 98 K
|M. Lantz
|2/2
|38
|5/5
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Smith 90 P
|A. Smith
|1
|39.0
|0
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Cobb 17 WR
|D. Cobb
|3
|25.3
|33
|0
|
E. Dirrim 27 TE
|E. Dirrim
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|
D. Buchannon 15 WR
|D. Buchannon
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Hood 7 WR
|K. Hood
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Lantz kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to the UAB End Zone. Touchback.
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Brown rushed to UAB 19 for -6 yards. J.Brown FUMBLES forced by K.Jackson. Fumble RECOVERED by GSO-J.Rhodes at UAB 19. Tackled by UAB at UAB 19.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 19(14:56 - 1st) D.Brin pass complete to UAB 19. Catch made by A.Queeley at UAB 19. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by I.Rowell K.Swoopes at UAB 3.
|-3 YD
1 & Goal - GAS 3(14:13 - 1st) J.White rushed to UAB 6 for -3 yards. Tackled by M.Moore at UAB 6.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - GAS 6(13:36 - 1st) J.White rushed to UAB 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Roussaw J.Bratton at UAB 5.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - GAS 5(13:03 - 1st) D.Brin pass complete to UAB 5. Catch made by J.White at UAB 5. Gain of 5 yards. J.White for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:56 - 1st) M.Lantz extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:56 - 1st) M.Lantz kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to the UAB End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 25(12:56 - 1st) J.Brown rushed to UAB 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by GSO at UAB 36.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 36(12:38 - 1st) J.Zeno pass complete to UAB 31. Tackled by J.Rhodes at UAB 31. Catch made by J.Jones at UAB 31. Gain of -5 yards.
|+12 YD
2 & 17 - UAB 31(12:05 - 1st) J.Zeno pass complete to UAB 31. Catch made by I.Hooks at UAB 31. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Meyers at UAB 43.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - UAB 43(11:25 - 1st) J.Brown rushed to UAB 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Meyers D.Rhodes at UAB 45.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - UAB 45(11:02 - 1st) J.Brown rushed to UAB 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Watson-Trent L.Bullard at UAB 45.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 45(10:57 - 1st) D.Brin pass complete to UAB 45. Catch made by J.Mcafee at UAB 45. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by E.Roussaw at UAB 40.
|Int
2 & 5 - GAS 40(10:36 - 1st) D.Brin pass INTERCEPTED at UAB 30. Intercepted by B.Mayes at UAB 30. Tackled by D.Burgess at GSO 47.
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 47(10:29 - 1st) J.Zeno pass complete to GSO 47. Catch made by T.Jones at GSO 47. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by T.Davis at GSO 24.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 24(10:04 - 1st) J.Zeno pass complete to GSO 24. Catch made by J.Brown at GSO 24. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by C.Williams at GSO 25.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - UAB 25(9:26 - 1st) I.Jacobs rushed to GSO 26 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Gilmore at GSO 26. PENALTY on GSO-GSO Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - UAB 20(9:02 - 1st) J.Zeno steps back to pass. J.Zeno pass incomplete intended for B.Damous.
|+2 YD
3 & 6 - UAB 20(8:57 - 1st) J.Zeno scrambles to GSO 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Lee at GSO 18.
|No Good
4 & 4 - UAB 25(8:25 - 1st) M.Quinn 35 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-UAB Holder-UAB.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 20(8:25 - 1st) D.Brin pass complete to GSO 20. Catch made by D.Burgess at GSO 20. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by UAB at GSO 27.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - GAS 27(7:54 - 1st) D.Brin pass complete to GSO 27. Catch made by D.Burgess at GSO 27. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Moore at GSO 32.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 32(7:19 - 1st) D.Brin pass complete to GSO 32. Catch made by K.Hood at GSO 32. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Miller at GSO 37.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - GAS 37(6:54 - 1st) D.Brin pass complete to GSO 37. Catch made by D.Burgess at GSO 37. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by B.Mayes at GSO 43.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 43(6:25 - 1st) D.Brin pass complete to GSO 43. Catch made by A.Queeley at GSO 43. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by K.Swoopes at UAB 42.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 42(5:50 - 1st) D.Brin rushed to UAB 35 for 7 yards. Tackled by N.Eason at UAB 35.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - GAS 35(5:23 - 1st) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for K.Hood.
|+20 YD
3 & 3 - GAS 35(5:15 - 1st) D.Brin pass complete to UAB 35. Catch made by D.Cobb at UAB 35. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by B.Mayes at UAB 15.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 15(4:44 - 1st) D.Brin pass complete to UAB 15. Catch made by J.White at UAB 15. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by B.Mayes at UAB 9.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - GAS 9(4:10 - 1st) D.Brin pass complete to UAB 9. Catch made by J.Mcafee at UAB 9. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by B.Mayes at UAB 6.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - GAS 6(3:46 - 1st) D.Brin rushed to UAB 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Moore; D.Little at UAB 4.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - GAS 4(3:06 - 1st) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for J.Mcafee.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - GAS 4(3:00 - 1st) D.Brin rushed to UAB End Zone for 4 yards. D.Brin for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:56 - 1st) M.Lantz extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:56 - 1st) M.Lantz kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to the UAB End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 25(2:56 - 1st) J.Brown rushed to UAB 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by I.Walker at UAB 26.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - UAB 26(2:32 - 1st) J.Brown rushed to UAB 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Watson-Trent at UAB 28.
|+13 YD
3 & 7 - UAB 28(1:57 - 1st) J.Zeno pass complete to UAB 28. Catch made by I.Hooks at UAB 28. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by D.Hickman at UAB 41.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 41(1:24 - 1st) J.Brown rushed to UAB 38 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Rhodes at UAB 38.
|+4 YD
2 & 13 - UAB 38(0:49 - 1st) I.Jacobs rushed to UAB 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by I.Walker; E.Fall at UAB 42.
|+19 YD
3 & 9 - UAB 42(0:05 - 1st) J.Zeno scrambles to GSO 39 for 19 yards. Tackled by M.Watson-Trent at GSO 39.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 39(15:00 - 2nd) J.Zeno pass complete to GSO 39. Catch made by J.Brown at GSO 39. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Williams at GSO 32.
|+13 YD
2 & 3 - UAB 32(14:33 - 2nd) J.Zeno pass complete to GSO 32. Catch made by T.Palmer at GSO 32. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by D.Hickman at GSO 19.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 19(14:24 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to GSO End Zone for 19 yards. J.Brown for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:15 - 2nd) M.Quinn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:15 - 2nd) J.Delange kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to the GSO End Zone. D.Cobb returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Brown at GSO 33.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 33(14:06 - 2nd) O.Arnold rushed to GSO 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Penn at GSO 38.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - GAS 38(13:42 - 2nd) O.Arnold rushed to GSO 46 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Swoopes at GSO 46.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 46(13:26 - 2nd) D.Brin pass complete to GSO 46. Catch made by D.Burgess at GSO 46. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by UAB at GSO 49.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - GAS 49(13:01 - 2nd) O.Arnold rushed to UAB 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Fairbanks; J.Bratton at UAB 50.
|+10 YD
3 & 6 - GAS 50(12:26 - 2nd) D.Brin pass complete to UAB 50. Catch made by A.Queeley at UAB 50. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by I.Rowell at UAB 40.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 40(11:47 - 2nd) D.Cobb rushed to UAB 31 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Little; I.Rowell at UAB 31.
|Penalty
2 & 1 - GAS 31(11:12 - 2nd) D.Brin pass complete to UAB 31. Catch made by D.Burgess at UAB 31. Gain of yards. D.Burgess for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on GSO-D.Burgess Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
2 & 16 - GAS 46(11:03 - 2nd) D.Brin pass complete to UAB 46. Catch made by D.Burgess at UAB 46. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Bratton; B.Mayes at UAB 34.
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - GAS 34(10:51 - 2nd) D.Brin pass complete to UAB 34. Catch made by J.Mcafee at UAB 34. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Swoopes at UAB 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 26(10:23 - 2nd) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for A.Queeley.
|+26 YD
2 & 10 - GAS 26(10:15 - 2nd) O.Arnold pass complete to UAB 26. Catch made by D.Burgess at UAB 26. Gain of 26 yards. D.Burgess for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:10 - 2nd) M.Lantz extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:10 - 2nd) M.Lantz kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to the UAB End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 25(10:10 - 2nd) I.Jacobs rushed to UAB 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Rhodes; K.Jackson at UAB 24.
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - UAB 24(9:39 - 2nd) J.Zeno pass complete to UAB 24. Catch made by I.Jacobs at UAB 24. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by M.Watson-Trent at UAB 23.
|+29 YD
3 & 12 - UAB 23(8:59 - 2nd) J.Zeno pass complete to UAB 23. Catch made by T.Palmer at UAB 23. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by J.Denton at GSO 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 48(8:41 - 2nd) J.Zeno steps back to pass. J.Zeno pass incomplete intended for T.Palmer.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - UAB 48(8:38 - 2nd) J.Zeno pass complete to GSO 48. Catch made by B.Damous at GSO 48. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by S.Bartholomew at GSO 37.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 37(8:08 - 2nd) J.Zeno pass complete to GSO 37. Catch made by B.Damous at GSO 37. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Davis at GSO 31.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - UAB 31(7:41 - 2nd) J.Zeno steps back to pass. J.Zeno pass incomplete intended for I.Hooks. The Replay Official reviewed the pass interception and the play was upheld.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - UAB 31(7:38 - 2nd) J.Zeno steps back to pass. J.Zeno pass incomplete intended for J.Brown. PENALTY on UAB-W.Parker Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+16 YD
3 & 14 - UAB 41(7:28 - 2nd) J.Zeno pass complete to GSO 41. Catch made by I.Hooks at GSO 41. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Meyers at GSO 25.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 25(6:49 - 2nd) J.Zeno pass complete to GSO 25. Catch made by T.Palmer at GSO 25. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by K.Jackson; T.Davis at GSO 6.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - UAB 6(6:29 - 2nd) J.Zeno pass complete to GSO 6. Catch made by B.Damous at GSO 6. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Meyers; L.Bullard at GSO 5.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - UAB 5(5:55 - 2nd) J.Zeno pass complete to GSO 5. Catch made by B.Damous at GSO 5. Gain of 5 yards. B.Damous for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:50 - 2nd) M.Quinn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:50 - 2nd) J.Delange kicks 59 yards from UAB 35 to the GSO 6. D.Cobb returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Brown at GSO 28.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - GAS 28(5:44 - 2nd) PENALTY on GSO-C.Strong False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - GAS 23(5:44 - 2nd) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for D.Burgess.
|+6 YD
2 & 15 - GAS 23(5:38 - 2nd) D.Brin pass complete to GSO 23. Catch made by A.Queeley at GSO 23. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Dempsey at GSO 29.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - GAS 29(4:58 - 2nd) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for A.Queeley.
|Punt
4 & 9 - GAS 29(4:48 - 2nd) A.Smith punts 39 yards to UAB 32 Center-GSO. M.McWilliams returned punt from the UAB 32. Tackled by J.Smyth; K.Wallace at GSO 49.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 49(4:36 - 2nd) J.Zeno pass complete to GSO 49. Catch made by I.Jacobs at GSO 49. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Denton at GSO 38.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 38(4:04 - 2nd) I.Jacobs rushed to GSO 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Watson-Trent; E.Fall at GSO 36.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - UAB 36(3:31 - 2nd) J.Zeno pass complete to GSO 36. Catch made by T.Palmer at GSO 36. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Watson-Trent; J.Denton at GSO 29.
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - UAB 29(3:00 - 2nd) I.Jacobs rushed to GSO 21 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Jackson; E.Fall at GSO 21.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 21(2:35 - 2nd) J.Zeno pass complete to GSO 21. Catch made by B.Damous at GSO 21. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by T.Davis at GSO 8.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - UAB 8(2:11 - 2nd) I.Jacobs rushed to GSO 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Watson-Trent at GSO 5.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - UAB 5(1:52 - 2nd) I.Jacobs rushed to GSO End Zone for 5 yards. I.Jacobs for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(1:44 - 2nd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. H.Barker rushed to GSO 3 for yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:44 - 2nd) J.Delange kicks 63 yards from UAB 35 to the GSO 2. D.Cobb returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.McWilliams at GSO 23.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 23(1:38 - 2nd) D.Brin pass complete to GSO 23. Catch made by D.Burgess at GSO 23. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by D.Little at GSO 38.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 38(1:22 - 2nd) D.Brin scrambles to GSO 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by UAB at GSO 40.
|+21 YD
2 & 8 - GAS 40(1:04 - 2nd) D.Brin pass complete to GSO 40. Catch made by K.Hood at GSO 40. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by I.Rowell at UAB 39.
|+39 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 39(0:46 - 2nd) O.Arnold rushed to UAB End Zone for 39 yards. O.Arnold for 39 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:39 - 2nd) M.Lantz extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:39 - 2nd) M.Lantz kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to the UAB End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 25(0:39 - 2nd) J.Zeno steps back to pass. J.Zeno pass incomplete intended for T.Palmer.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - UAB 25(0:35 - 2nd) J.Zeno pass complete to UAB 25. Catch made by J.Brown at UAB 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Jackson; M.Watson-Trent at UAB 32.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - UAB 32(0:12 - 2nd) J.Zeno steps back to pass. J.Zeno pass incomplete intended for J.Brown.
|Punt
4 & 3 - UAB 32(0:09 - 2nd) P.Foley punts 55 yards to GSO 13 Center-UAB. K.Hood returned punt from the GSO 13. Tackled by N.Eason at GSO 20.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Delange kicks 45 yards from UAB 35 to the GSO 20. D.Buchannon returns the kickoff. Tackled by I.Rowell at GSO 42. PENALTY on GSO-R.Dedman Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 15(14:53 - 3rd) J.White rushed to GSO 14 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Bratton; F.McWilliams at GSO 14.
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - GAS 14(14:22 - 3rd) D.Brin pass complete to GSO 14. Catch made by J.Mcafee at GSO 14. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Miller at GSO 19.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - GAS 19(13:58 - 3rd) D.Brin pass complete to GSO 19. Catch made by J.Mcafee at GSO 19. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Bratton at GSO 26.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 26(13:38 - 3rd) D.Brin pass complete to GSO 26. Catch made by A.Queeley at GSO 26. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.McWilliams at GSO 30.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - GAS 30(12:59 - 3rd) PENALTY on GSO-P.Wimbley False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+16 YD
2 & 11 - GAS 25(12:43 - 3rd) J.White rushed to GSO 41 for 16 yards. Tackled by I.Rowell at GSO 41.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 41(12:16 - 3rd) J.White rushed to UAB 48 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.Miller at UAB 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 48(11:48 - 3rd) J.White rushed to UAB 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by E.Roussaw at UAB 48.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GAS 48(11:21 - 3rd) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for K.Hood.
|+21 YD
3 & 10 - GAS 48(11:09 - 3rd) D.Brin pass complete to UAB 48. Catch made by O.Arnold at UAB 48. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by K.Swoopes; R.Lee at UAB 27.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 27(10:38 - 3rd) O.Arnold rushed to UAB 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Little at UAB 26.
|+25 YD
2 & 9 - GAS 26(10:16 - 3rd) D.Brin pass complete to UAB 26. Catch made by K.Hood at UAB 26. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by A.Brown at UAB 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - GAS 1(9:55 - 3rd) D.Brin pass complete to UAB 1. Catch made by K.Hood at UAB 1. Gain of 1 yards. K.Hood for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:49 - 3rd) M.Lantz extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:49 - 3rd) M.Lantz kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to the UAB End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 25(9:49 - 3rd) J.Brown rushed to UAB 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Smith at UAB 29.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - UAB 29(9:22 - 3rd) J.Zeno steps back to pass. J.Zeno pass incomplete intended for J.Brown.
|+12 YD
3 & 6 - UAB 29(9:18 - 3rd) J.Zeno pass complete to UAB 29. Catch made by I.Hooks at UAB 29. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by M.Watson-Trent at UAB 41.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 41(8:53 - 3rd) J.Zeno pass complete to UAB 41. Catch made by T.Palmer at UAB 41. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Smith at GSO 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 48(8:24 - 3rd) J.Zeno rushed to GSO 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Stroud; J.Rhodes at GSO 48.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - UAB 48(7:53 - 3rd) J.Zeno scrambles to GSO 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Walker at GSO 46. PENALTY on GSO-K.Jackson Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 31(7:36 - 3rd) I.Jacobs rushed to GSO 6 for 25 yards. Tackled by D.Hickman at GSO 6.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - UAB 6(7:18 - 3rd) I.Jacobs rushed to GSO 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Jackson at GSO 5.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - UAB 5(6:36 - 3rd) J.Brown rushed to GSO 2 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Davis at GSO 2.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - UAB 2(5:54 - 3rd) PENALTY on UAB-W.Parker False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
3 & Goal - UAB 7(5:25 - 3rd) J.Zeno pass complete to GSO 7. Catch made by I.Hooks at GSO 7. Gain of 7 yards. I.Hooks for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:19 - 3rd) M.Quinn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:19 - 3rd) J.Delange kicks 41 yards from UAB 35 to the GSO 24. E.Dirrim returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Diamond; R.Lee at GSO 35.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 35(5:15 - 3rd) D.Brin pass complete to GSO 35. Catch made by M.Sanders at GSO 35. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by K.Swoopes at GSO 49.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 49(4:36 - 3rd) J.White rushed to UAB 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Penn; N.Eason at UAB 45.
|-1 YD
2 & 4 - GAS 45(4:07 - 3rd) D.Brin pass complete to UAB 45. Catch made by J.White at UAB 45. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 46.
|+10 YD
3 & 5 - GAS 46(3:45 - 3rd) D.Brin pass complete to UAB 46. Catch made by D.Cobb at UAB 46. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by M.McWilliams at UAB 36. PENALTY on UAB-C.Dempsey Face Mask (15 Yards) 15 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 21(3:19 - 3rd) D.Brin rushed to UAB 20 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Bratton at UAB 20.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - GAS 20(2:32 - 3rd) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for M.Sanders.
|+12 YD
3 & 9 - GAS 20(2:29 - 3rd) D.Brin pass complete to UAB 20. Catch made by D.Cobb at UAB 20. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by C.Dempsey at UAB 8.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - GAS 8(1:33 - 3rd) D.Brin pass complete to UAB 8. Catch made by D.Burgess at UAB 8. Gain of 1 yards. D.Burgess FUMBLES forced by M.Fairbanks. Fumble RECOVERED by UAB-J.Bratton at UAB 7. Tackled by GSO at UAB 7. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 7(1:33 - 3rd) J.Brown rushed to UAB 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Lee at UAB 9.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - UAB 9(1:02 - 3rd) J.Zeno pass complete to UAB 9. Catch made by B.Damous at UAB 9. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Williams at UAB 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 18(0:25 - 3rd) J.Brown rushed to UAB 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Bullard at UAB 18.
|+20 YD
2 & 10 - UAB 18(15:00 - 4th) J.Zeno pass complete to UAB 18. Catch made by I.Hooks at UAB 18. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by D.Hickman at UAB 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 38(14:21 - 4th) J.Zeno steps back to pass. J.Zeno pass incomplete intended for S.Rudolph.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - UAB 38(14:20 - 4th) J.Zeno pass complete to UAB 38. Catch made by S.Rudolph at UAB 38. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by M.Watson-Trent at UAB 49.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 49(13:46 - 4th) J.Zeno pass complete to UAB 49. Catch made by S.Rudolph at UAB 49. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Davis at GSO 45.
|Int
2 & 4 - UAB 45(13:05 - 4th) J.Zeno pass INTERCEPTED at GSO 38. Intercepted by T.Smith at GSO 38. Tackled by D.Payne at UAB 48. PENALTY on UAB-D.Payne Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 38(12:54 - 4th) D.Brin pass complete to UAB 38. Catch made by K.Hood at UAB 38. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by I.Rowell at UAB 31.
|+17 YD
2 & 3 - GAS 31(12:32 - 4th) D.Brin pass complete to UAB 31. Catch made by J.Mcafee at UAB 31. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by B.Mayes at UAB 14.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 14(11:59 - 4th) D.Brin pass complete to UAB 14. Catch made by O.Arnold at UAB 14. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Penn; K.Johnson at UAB 10.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - GAS 10(11:08 - 4th) D.Brin pass complete to UAB 10. Catch made by K.Hood at UAB 10. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by E.Roussaw at UAB 6.
|+6 YD
3 & Goal - GAS 6(10:34 - 4th) J.White rushed to UAB End Zone for 6 yards. J.White for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(10:31 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. D.Brin steps back to pass. Catch made by J.Mcafee at UAB 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:31 - 4th) M.Lantz kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to the UAB End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 25(10:31 - 4th) J.Zeno pass complete to UAB 25. Catch made by J.Brown at UAB 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Watson-Trent at UAB 32.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - UAB 32(10:01 - 4th) J.Zeno steps back to pass. J.Zeno pass incomplete intended for T.Palmer.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - UAB 32(9:54 - 4th) J.Zeno scrambles to UAB 34 for 2 yards. FUMBLES forced by K.Jackson. PENALTY on UAB-Q.Yates Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|-6 YD
4 & 1 - UAB 34(9:24 - 4th) J.Zeno rushed to UAB 31 for -6 yards. J.Zeno FUMBLES forced by GSO. Fumble RECOVERED by UAB-J.Zeno at UAB 24. Tackled by J.Rhodes at UAB 21.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 21(9:18 - 4th) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for J.Mcafee.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GAS 21(8:50 - 4th) D.Brin pass complete to UAB 21. Catch made by J.Mcafee at UAB 21. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by T.Howard at UAB 21.
|+2 YD
3 & 10 - GAS 21(8:08 - 4th) D.Brin rushed to UAB 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 19.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - GAS 27(7:30 - 4th) M.Lantz 37 yard field goal attempt is good Center-GSO Holder-GSO.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:26 - 4th) M.Lantz kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to the UAB End Zone. K.Shanks returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Ferguson at UAB 17.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 17(7:26 - 4th) J.Zeno pass complete to UAB 17. Catch made by S.Rudolph at UAB 17. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by M.Watson-Trent; T.Davis at UAB 31.
|+67 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 31(6:56 - 4th) J.Zeno pass complete to UAB 31. Catch made by F.Farrier at UAB 31. Gain of 67 yards. Tackled by S.Bartholomew at GSO 2.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - UAB 2(6:25 - 4th) J.Brown rushed to GSO 3 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Watson-Trent; T.Davis at GSO 3.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - UAB 3(6:02 - 4th) J.Zeno pass complete to GSO 3. Catch made by S.Rudolph at GSO 3. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - UAB 1(5:48 - 4th) J.Zeno rushed to GSO End Zone for 1 yards. J.Zeno for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(5:45 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. H.Barker steps back to pass. J.Zeno pass incomplete intended for UAB. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:45 - 4th) M.Quinn kicks onside 8 from UAB 35 to UAB 43. GSO returns the kickoff. Tackled by UAB at UAB 43.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 43(5:37 - 4th) D.Brin pass complete to UAB 43. Catch made by D.Cobb at UAB 43. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Swoopes at UAB 36.
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - GAS 36(5:05 - 4th) D.Brin pass complete to UAB 36. Catch made by K.Hood at UAB 36. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Dempsey at UAB 28.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 28(4:27 - 4th) D.Brin pass complete to UAB 28. Catch made by J.Mcafee at UAB 28. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Swoopes at UAB 23.
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - GAS 23(4:08 - 4th) J.White rushed to UAB 13 for 10 yards. Tackled by M.McWilliams at UAB 13.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 13(3:56 - 4th) J.White rushed to UAB 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by F.McWilliams; K.Penn at UAB 12.
|-7 YD
2 & 9 - GAS 12(3:13 - 4th) J.White rushed to UAB 19 for -7 yards. Tackled by D.Little at UAB 19.
|-1 YD
3 & 16 - GAS 19(2:31 - 4th) D.Brin pass complete to UAB 19. Catch made by K.Hood at UAB 19. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by M.Fairbanks at UAB 20.
|Field Goal
4 & 17 - GAS 28(1:41 - 4th) M.Lantz 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-GSO Holder-GSO.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:36 - 4th) M.Lantz kicks 30 yards from GSO 35 to the UAB 35. Out of bounds. PENALTY on GSO-M.Lantz Kickoff Out of Bounds 0 yards accepted.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 35(1:36 - 4th) J.Zeno pass complete to UAB 35. Catch made by I.Jacobs at UAB 35. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Jackson at UAB 43.
|+23 YD
2 & 2 - UAB 43(1:29 - 4th) J.Zeno pass complete to UAB 43. Catch made by T.Palmer at UAB 43. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by J.Meyers at GSO 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 34(1:20 - 4th) J.Zeno steps back to pass. J.Zeno pass incomplete intended for T.Palmer.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - UAB 34(1:11 - 4th) J.Zeno pass complete to GSO 34. Catch made by B.Damous at GSO 34. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 32.
|Sack
3 & 8 - UAB 32(1:07 - 4th) J.Zeno steps back to pass. J.Zeno sacked at GSO 34 for -2 yards (I.Walker) J.Zeno FUMBLES forced by I.Walker. Fumble RECOVERED by GSO-I.Walker at GSO 34. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.