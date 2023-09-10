|
|UCLA
|SDGST
Moore throws for 290 yards and 3 scores as UCLA beats San Diego State 35-10
SAN DIEGO (AP) Dante Moore threw for 290 yards and three touchdowns in his second college game and T.J. Harden had a 53-yard scoring run for UCLA, which used big plays to overpower the San Diego State Aztecs 35-10 on Saturday night.
Although UCLA coach Chip Kelly won't say it, Moore, an 18-year-old from Detroit who completed 17 of 27 passes, appears to have won the quarterback competition against Ethan Garbers with the Bruins' Pac-12 opener coming up in two weeks against two-time defending champion Utah. The Bruins outgained the Aztecs 550 yards to 259 yards.
Asked when he’d commit to one QB, Kelly said: “Not tonight.”
“I feel like we have three guys that are really good football players so that's something that not every team can say, and we'll see how this whole thing plays itself out," Kelly said.
Moore, the first five-star recruit in Kelly's six seasons in Westwood, started and played through the third quarter a week after coming off the bench to replace the ineffective Garbers in a 27-13 win against Coastal Carolina. Moore was replaced by Collin Schlee early in the fourth quarter against the Aztecs and Garbers didn't play.
The Bruins (2-0) improved to 22-1-1 in a series that dates to 1922. The Aztecs (2-1) were hoping to make it two straight against the Bruins after winning 23-14 at the Rose Bowl in 2019.
Moore and Josiah Norwood connected on an 81-yard catch-and-run on the first play of UCLA's third drive and Moore threw a 24-yard scoring pass to Logan Loya late in the second quarter. Moore sidearmed a 6-yard TD pass to Carsen Ryan late in the third quarter. The three TDs tied the school record by a true freshman set by Cade McNown in 1995 and matched by Josh Rosen in 2015.
“When I came in and took the first snap of this game, I felt more calm for sure, felt more in control and sure of what I can do,” Moore said. “Different from when you get your number called in the second quarter than going out for the first snap.”
Moore enrolled at UCLA in January after graduating early from high school. “If I would have came in the fall I think I'd be screwed right now for sure,” he said. “As a quarterback it's always good to get out there early to your school and see how the offense is, especially go through spring ball.”
With the Bruins starting their third drive on their 19, Norwood was wide open as the inside receiver in a triple set, caught Moore's pass at about the 37 and outraced four defenders to the end zone.
Jalen Mayden responded by moving the Aztecs 75 yards on nine plays to tie the game on a 21-yard pass to Mekhi Shaw.
Moore then led the Bruins to touchdowns on consecutive drives to go up 21-7.
Carson Steele ran 13 yards practically untouched on fourth down to cap a drive kept alive by two pass interference calls against Dez Malone, who was covering J. Michael Sturdivant. On third-and-9, Moore was flushed and gained eight yards before landing awkwardly.
Three plays into the next UCLA drive, Harden sped through a huge hole on the left side for his 59-yard score.
The Aztecs could have pulled within a touchdown late in the second quarter, but Joshua Nicholson dropped a pass from Mayden in the end zone and they had to settle for a 44-yard field goal by Jack Browning that made it 21-10.
Running a no-huddle offense out of the shotgun, Moore needed less than a minute and seven plays to move 85 yards for a 28-10 lead just before halftime. He hit Moliki Matavao for 35 yards and then Loya for a 24-yard touchdown.
Moore is “a super-young kid but he knows what he's doing,” Loya said. “He's going to be a star, 100%. He already is, but he's going to continue to grow.”
The Aztecs appeared to have scored on a strip-sack of Moore midway through the third quarter but after a review, the ball was placed on the 1. The Aztecs were stuffed on two straight plays before Mayden's deflected pass was intercepted by Darius Muasau in the end zone, one of three takeaways by the Bruins.
“We will be very explosive this year,” Loya said.
THE TAKEAWAY
UCLA: Kelly improved to 29-29 in his six seasons at UCLA. ... Harden had 91 yards on nine carries and Steele had 84 yards on 12 rushes.
SDSU: Mayden had just 18 yards on nine carries a week after running for a school-record 132 yards by a quarterback and two touchdowns on eight carries in a 36-28 win against Idaho State.
UP NEXT
UCLA: Hosts North Carolina Central next Saturday.
SDSU: Visits No. 16 Oregon State next Saturday.
---
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|17
|Rushing
|12
|4
|Passing
|12
|11
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-11
|6-17
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|550
|259
|Total Plays
|68
|71
|Avg Gain
|8.1
|3.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|254
|63
|Rush Attempts
|39
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.5
|1.9
|Yards Passing
|296
|196
|Comp. - Att.
|18-29
|20-38
|Yards Per Pass
|9.1
|4.4
|Penalties - Yards
|7-89
|4-40
|Touchdowns
|5
|1
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|3
|Punts - Avg
|5-41.8
|7-43.0
|Return Yards
|15
|15
|Punts - Returns
|3-25
|2-15
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|3--10
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|296
|PASS YDS
|196
|
|
|254
|RUSH YDS
|63
|
|
|550
|TOTAL YDS
|259
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Harden 25 RB
|T. Harden
|9
|91
|1
|59
|
C. Steele 33 RB
|C. Steele
|12
|84
|1
|17
|
C. Schlee 9 QB
|C. Schlee
|2
|35
|0
|23
|
A. Adkins 23 RB
|A. Adkins
|5
|26
|0
|11
|
C. Yankoff 7 RB
|C. Yankoff
|4
|19
|0
|9
|
J. Pedersen 28 RB
|J. Pedersen
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
D. Moore 3 QB
|D. Moore
|5
|-3
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Norwood 14 WR
|J. Norwood
|2
|2
|87
|1
|81
|
L. Loya 17 WR
|L. Loya
|6
|4
|77
|1
|24
|
J. Sturdivant 1 WR
|J. Sturdivant
|3
|2
|23
|0
|12
|
K. Ford 19 WR
|K. Ford
|4
|2
|21
|0
|18
|
T. Harden 25 RB
|T. Harden
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
C. Ryan 20 RB
|C. Ryan
|3
|1
|6
|1
|6
|
R. Cragun 10 WR
|R. Cragun
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Steele 33 RB
|C. Steele
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
B. Schlom 21 WR
|B. Schlom
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Latu 15 DL
|L. Latu
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
D. Justice 19 DB
|D. Justice
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Johnson 36 DB
|A. Johnson
|0-0
|0.0
|2
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Lopez 93 K
|R. Lopez
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
W. Powers 45 P
|W. Powers
|5
|41.8
|1
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Yankoff 7 RB
|C. Yankoff
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Loya 17 WR
|L. Loya
|3
|8.3
|16
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Christon 23 RB
|K. Christon
|9
|27
|0
|16
|
J. Mayden 18 QB
|J. Mayden
|9
|18
|0
|11
|
M. Blake 13 RB
|M. Blake
|5
|17
|0
|7
|
J. Armstead 2 RB
|J. Armstead
|9
|9
|0
|6
|
T. O'Dell 10 QB
|T. O'Dell
|1
|-8
|0
|-8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Shaw 83 WR
|M. Shaw
|6
|5
|54
|1
|21
|
M. Redman 81 TE
|M. Redman
|8
|5
|32
|0
|9
|
K. Christon 23 RB
|K. Christon
|3
|3
|26
|0
|11
|
P. Wesley II 14 WR
|P. Wesley II
|5
|2
|25
|0
|16
|
J. Rudolph 82 TE
|J. Rudolph
|3
|2
|21
|0
|14
|
M. Blake 13 RB
|M. Blake
|1
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
J. Nicholson 85 WR
|J. Nicholson
|6
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
L. Tanner 89 TE
|L. Tanner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Davis 29 RB
|C. Davis
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Z. Fiaseu 6 LB
|Z. Fiaseu
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Okpoko 90 DL
|D. Okpoko
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. McDonald 55 LB
|C. McDonald
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Browning 13 K
|J. Browning
|1/1
|44
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Browning 13 K
|J. Browning
|7
|43.0
|2
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Christon 23 RB
|K. Christon
|2
|20.5
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Shaw 83 WR
|M. Shaw
|2
|7.5
|15
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Browning kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to the UCLA End Zone. C.Yankoff returns the kickoff. Tackled by SDSU at UCLA 23.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 23(14:56 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to UCLA 30 for 7 yards. Tackled by SDSU at UCLA 30.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - UCLA 30(14:35 - 1st) D.Moore steps back to pass. D.Moore pass incomplete intended for C.Ryan.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - UCLA 30(14:26 - 1st) D.Moore rushed to UCLA 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by SDSU at UCLA 30.
|Punt
4 & 3 - UCLA 30(13:56 - 1st) W.Powers punts 42 yards to SDSU 28 Center-UCLA. M.Shaw returned punt from the SDSU 28. Tackled by UCLA at SDSU 28.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 28(13:41 - 1st) K.Christon rushed to SDSU 24 for -4 yards. Tackled by UCLA at SDSU 24.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - SDGST 24(13:11 - 1st) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for M.Redman.
|+7 YD
3 & 14 - SDGST 24(12:54 - 1st) M.Blake rushed to SDSU 31 for 7 yards. Tackled by UCLA at SDSU 31. PENALTY on SDSU-C.Bennett Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 7 - SDGST 31(12:54 - 1st) J.Browning punts 49 yards to UCLA 20 Center-SDSU. Fair catch by L.Loya.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 20(12:30 - 1st) D.Moore pass complete to UCLA 20. Catch made by K.Jones at UCLA 20. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by SDSU at UCLA 28.
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - UCLA 28(12:13 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to UCLA 35 for 7 yards. Tackled by SDSU at UCLA 35.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 35(11:44 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to UCLA 32 for -3 yards. Tackled by SDSU at UCLA 32.
|+5 YD
2 & 13 - UCLA 32(11:10 - 1st) D.Moore pass complete to UCLA 32. Catch made by C.Steele at UCLA 32. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by SDSU at UCLA 37.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - UCLA 37(10:39 - 1st) D.Moore steps back to pass. D.Moore pass incomplete intended for L.Loya.
|Punt
4 & 8 - UCLA 37(10:21 - 1st) W.Powers punts 35 yards to SDSU 28 Center-UCLA. Downed by UCLA.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 28(10:13 - 1st) K.Christon rushed to SDSU 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by UCLA at SDSU 34.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - SDGST 34(9:46 - 1st) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 34. Catch made by J.Rudolph at SDSU 34. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by UCLA at SDSU 41.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 41(9:04 - 1st) K.Christon rushed to SDSU 36 for -5 yards. Tackled by UCLA at SDSU 36.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - SDGST 36(8:26 - 1st) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for P.Wesley.
|-1 YD
3 & 15 - SDGST 36(8:22 - 1st) J.Mayden rushed to SDSU 35 for -1 yards. Tackled by UCLA at SDSU 35.
|Punt
4 & 16 - SDGST 35(7:45 - 1st) J.Browning punts 50 yards to UCLA 15 Center-SDSU. L.Loya returned punt from the UCLA 15. Tackled by SDSU at UCLA 19.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:26 - 1st) B.Glessner kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the SDSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 25(7:26 - 1st) J.Armstead rushed to SDSU 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by UCLA at SDSU 26.
|+11 YD
2 & 9 - SDGST 26(6:51 - 1st) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 26. Catch made by M.Shaw at SDSU 26. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by UCLA at SDSU 37.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 37(6:20 - 1st) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 37. Catch made by M.Redman at SDSU 37. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by UCLA at SDSU 45.
|+20 YD
2 & 2 - SDGST 45(5:33 - 1st) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 45. Catch made by M.Blake at SDSU 45. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 35(4:58 - 1st) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for P.Wesley.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 35(4:45 - 1st) J.Armstead rushed to UCLA 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 32.
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - SDGST 32(4:00 - 1st) J.Mayden pass complete to UCLA 32. Catch made by K.Christon at UCLA 32. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 24.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 24(3:23 - 1st) J.Mayden rushed to UCLA 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 21.
|+21 YD
2 & 7 - SDGST 21(2:48 - 1st) J.Mayden pass complete to UCLA 21. Catch made by M.Shaw at UCLA 21. Gain of 21 yards. M.Shaw for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:33 - 1st) J.Browning extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:33 - 1st) J.Browning kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to the UCLA End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(2:33 - 1st) D.Moore pass complete to UCLA 25. Catch made by T.Harden at UCLA 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by SDSU at UCLA 32.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - UCLA 32(1:59 - 1st) T.Harden rushed to UCLA 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by SDSU at UCLA 36.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UCLA 36(1:40 - 1st) D.Moore steps back to pass. D.Moore pass incomplete intended for J.Sturdivant. PENALTY on SDSU-D.Malone Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 49(1:38 - 1st) D.Moore pass complete to SDSU 49. Catch made by J.Sturdivant at SDSU 49. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 37.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UCLA 37(1:08 - 1st) D.Moore steps back to pass. D.Moore pass incomplete intended for J.Sturdivant. PENALTY on SDSU-D.Malone Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 22(1:01 - 1st) T.Harden rushed to SDSU 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 21.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UCLA 21(0:25 - 1st) D.Moore steps back to pass. D.Moore pass incomplete intended for C.Ryan.
|+8 YD
3 & 9 - UCLA 21(0:20 - 1st) D.Moore scrambles to SDSU 13 for 8 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 13.
|+13 YD
4 & 1 - UCLA 13(15:00 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to SDSU End Zone for 13 yards. C.Steele for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:56 - 2nd) R.Lopez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:56 - 2nd) B.Glessner kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the SDSU End Zone. K.Christon returns the kickoff. Tackled by UCLA at SDSU 22.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 22(14:51 - 2nd) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 22. Catch made by M.Shaw at SDSU 22. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by UCLA at SDSU 26.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - SDGST 26(14:11 - 2nd) J.Armstead rushed to SDSU 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by UCLA at SDSU 26.
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - SDGST 26(13:37 - 2nd) J.Mayden scrambles to SDSU 34 for 8 yards. Tackled by UCLA at SDSU 34.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SDGST 34(12:46 - 2nd) PENALTY on SDSU-M.Murao False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - SDGST 29(12:25 - 2nd) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for J.Rudolph.
|+4 YD
2 & 15 - SDGST 29(12:20 - 2nd) J.Mayden rushed to SDSU 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by UCLA at SDSU 33.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - SDGST 33(11:41 - 2nd) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for M.Redman.
|Punt
4 & 11 - SDGST 33(11:32 - 2nd) J.Browning punts 40 yards to UCLA 27 Center-SDSU. L.Loya returned punt from the UCLA 27. Tackled by SDSU at UCLA 32.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 32(11:22 - 2nd) T.Harden rushed to UCLA 38 for 6 yards. Tackled by SDSU at UCLA 38.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - UCLA 38(10:55 - 2nd) T.Harden rushed to UCLA 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by SDSU at UCLA 41.
|+59 YD
3 & 1 - UCLA 41(10:37 - 2nd) T.Harden rushed to SDSU End Zone for 59 yards. T.Harden for 59 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:21 - 2nd) R.Lopez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:21 - 2nd) B.Glessner kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the SDSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 25(10:21 - 2nd) K.Christon rushed to SDSU 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by UCLA at SDSU 30.
|+14 YD
2 & 5 - SDGST 30(9:38 - 2nd) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 30. Catch made by J.Rudolph at SDSU 30. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by UCLA at SDSU 44.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 44(8:58 - 2nd) M.Blake rushed to SDSU 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by UCLA at SDSU 46.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - SDGST 46(8:04 - 2nd) K.Christon rushed to SDSU 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by UCLA at SDSU 48.
|+11 YD
3 & 6 - SDGST 48(7:32 - 2nd) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 48. Catch made by K.Christon at SDSU 48. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 41.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 41(6:49 - 2nd) K.Christon rushed to UCLA 25 for 16 yards. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 25(6:08 - 2nd) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for J.Nicholson.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 25(5:54 - 2nd) J.Mayden scrambles to UCLA 27 for -2 yards. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 27.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - SDGST 27(5:21 - 2nd) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for J.Nicholson.
|Field Goal
4 & 12 - SDGST 34(5:07 - 2nd) J.Browning 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SDSU Holder-SDSU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:03 - 2nd) J.Browning kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to the UCLA End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(5:02 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to UCLA 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by SDSU at UCLA 37. PENALTY on UCLA-C.Ryan Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - UCLA 15(4:33 - 2nd) D.Moore steps back to pass. D.Moore pass incomplete intended for K.Ford.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - UCLA 20(4:28 - 2nd) D.Moore rushed to UCLA 28 for yards. Tackled by SDSU at UCLA 28. PENALTY on UCLA-UCLA Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 25 - UCLA 10(4:22 - 2nd) D.Moore steps back to pass. D.Moore pass incomplete intended for J.Sturdivant.
|+17 YD
3 & 25 - UCLA 10(4:17 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to UCLA 27 for 17 yards. Tackled by SDSU at UCLA 27.
|Punt
4 & 8 - UCLA 27(3:44 - 2nd) W.Powers punts 55 yards to SDSU 18 Center-UCLA. M.Shaw returned punt from the SDSU 18. Tackled by UCLA at SDSU 33.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 33(3:00 - 2nd) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 33. Catch made by P.Wesley at SDSU 33. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by UCLA at SDSU 43. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was overturned. J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 33. Catch made by P.Wesley at SDSU 33. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by UCLA at SDSU 42.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - SDGST 42(2:41 - 2nd) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for P.Wesley.
|-7 YD
3 & 1 - SDGST 42(2:34 - 2nd) J.Armstead rushed to SDSU 35 for -7 yards. Tackled by UCLA at SDSU 35. PENALTY on SDSU-J.Rudolph Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 8 - SDGST 35(2:28 - 2nd) J.Browning punts 41 yards to UCLA 24 Center-SDSU. L.Loya returned punt from the UCLA 24. Tackled by SDSU at UCLA 40. PENALTY on UCLA-C.Jones Illegal Blindside Block 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 15(2:16 - 2nd) D.Moore pass complete to UCLA 15. Catch made by K.Brown at UCLA 15. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by SDSU at UCLA 31.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 31(2:00 - 2nd) D.Moore pass complete to UCLA 31. Catch made by K.Brown at UCLA 31. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by SDSU at UCLA 37.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - UCLA 37(1:50 - 2nd) D.Moore steps back to pass. D.Moore pass incomplete intended for UCLA.
|+4 YD
3 & 4 - UCLA 37(1:45 - 2nd) D.Moore scrambles to UCLA 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by SDSU at UCLA 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCLA 41(1:38 - 2nd) D.Moore steps back to pass. D.Moore pass incomplete intended for H.Habermehl.
|+35 YD
2 & 10 - UCLA 41(1:34 - 2nd) D.Moore pass complete to UCLA 41. Catch made by M.Matavao at UCLA 41. Gain of 35 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 24.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 24(1:22 - 2nd) D.Moore pass complete to SDSU 24. Catch made by L.Loya at SDSU 24. Gain of 24 yards. L.Loya for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:20 - 2nd) R.Lopez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:20 - 2nd) B.Glessner kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the SDSU End Zone. Touchback.
|Sack
1 & 10 - SDGST 25(1:20 - 2nd) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden sacked at SDSU 20 for -5 yards (L.Latu)
|+3 YD
2 & 15 - SDGST 20(1:15 - 2nd) K.Christon rushed to SDSU 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by UCLA at SDSU 23.
|+3 YD
3 & 12 - SDGST 23(1:11 - 2nd) M.Blake rushed to SDSU 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by UCLA at SDSU 26.
|Punt
4 & 9 - SDGST 26(0:23 - 2nd) J.Browning punts 39 yards to UCLA 35 Center-SDSU. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 35(0:16 - 2nd) D.Moore pass complete to UCLA 35. Catch made by L.Loya at UCLA 35. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 43.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 43(0:09 - 2nd) D.Moore pass complete to SDSU 43. Catch made by J.Sturdivant at SDSU 43. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCLA 32(0:01 - 2nd) D.Moore steps back to pass. D.Moore pass incomplete intended for UCLA.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Glessner kicks 62 yards from UCLA 35 to the SDSU 3. K.Christon returns the kickoff. Tackled by UCLA at SDSU 22.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 22(14:55 - 3rd) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 22. Catch made by M.Shaw at SDSU 22. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by UCLA at SDSU 41.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 41(14:12 - 3rd) J.Armstead rushed to SDSU 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by UCLA at SDSU 43.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - SDGST 43(13:26 - 3rd) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for M.Redman.
|+2 YD
3 & 8 - SDGST 43(13:23 - 3rd) J.Mayden scrambles to SDSU 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by UCLA at SDSU 45.
|Punt
4 & 6 - SDGST 45(12:46 - 3rd) J.Browning punts 40 yards to UCLA 15 Center-SDSU. Fair catch by L.Loya.
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 15(12:33 - 3rd) D.Moore steps back to pass. D.Moore pass incomplete intended for L.Loya. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. D.Moore pass complete to UCLA 15. Catch made by L.Loya at UCLA 15. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by SDSU at UCLA 38.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 38(12:26 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to UCLA 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by SDSU at UCLA 43.
|Sack
2 & 5 - UCLA 43(12:11 - 3rd) D.Moore steps back to pass. D.Moore sacked at UCLA 41 for -2 yards (D.Okpoko)
|No Gain
3 & 7 - UCLA 41(11:32 - 3rd) D.Moore steps back to pass. D.Moore pass incomplete intended for L.Loya.
|Punt
4 & 7 - UCLA 41(11:27 - 3rd) W.Powers punts 34 yards to SDSU 25 Center-UCLA. Fair catch by M.Shaw.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 25(11:21 - 3rd) J.Armstead rushed to SDSU 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by UCLA at SDSU 27.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - SDGST 27(10:39 - 3rd) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for J.Nicholson.
|Sack
3 & 8 - SDGST 27(10:22 - 3rd) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 27. Catch made by K.Christon at SDSU 27. Gain of yards. Tackled by UCLA at SDSU 43. PENALTY on UCLA-K.Churchwell Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was overturned. J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden sacked at SDSU 25 for -2 yards (L.Latu) PENALTY on UCLA-K.Churchwell Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 40(10:12 - 3rd) K.Christon rushed to SDSU 39 for -1 yards. Tackled by UCLA at SDSU 39.
|+6 YD
2 & 11 - SDGST 39(9:24 - 3rd) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 39. Catch made by M.Redman at SDSU 39. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by UCLA at SDSU 45.
|Int
3 & 5 - SDGST 45(8:52 - 3rd) J.Mayden pass INTERCEPTED at UCLA 29. Intercepted by A.Johnson at UCLA 29. Tackled by SDSU at UCLA 29. PENALTY on UCLA-G.Murphy Personal Foul / Defense 14 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 24 - UCLA 15(8:46 - 3rd) T.Harden rushed to UCLA 14 for -1 yards. Tackled by SDSU at UCLA 14.
|Sack
2 & 25 - UCLA 14(8:31 - 3rd) D.Moore steps back to pass. D.Moore sacked at UCLA End Zone for yards (Z.Fiaseu) D.Moore FUMBLES forced by Z.Fiaseu. Fumble RECOVERED by SDSU-SDSU at UCLA End Zone. SDSU for yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was overturned. D.Moore steps back to pass. D.Moore sacked at UCLA 1 for -13 yards (Z.Fiaseu) D.Moore FUMBLES forced by Z.Fiaseu. Fumble RECOVERED by SDSU-T.White at UCLA 1. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 1.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & Goal - SDGST 1(8:07 - 3rd) J.Armstead rushed to UCLA 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - SDGST 1(7:54 - 3rd) M.Blake rushed to UCLA 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 1.
|Int
3 & 1 - SDGST 1(6:28 - 3rd) J.Mayden pass INTERCEPTED at UCLA End Zone. Intercepted by D.Muasau at UCLA End Zone. Tackled by SDSU at UCLA End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCLA 20(6:25 - 3rd) D.Moore steps back to pass. D.Moore pass incomplete intended for K.Ford.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - UCLA 20(6:20 - 3rd) T.Harden rushed to UCLA 28 for 8 yards. Tackled by SDSU at UCLA 28.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - UCLA 28(5:57 - 3rd) D.Moore pass complete to UCLA 28. Catch made by R.Cragun at UCLA 28. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by SDSU at UCLA 33.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 33(5:31 - 3rd) T.Harden rushed to UCLA 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by SDSU at UCLA 38.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - UCLA 38(5:18 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to UCLA 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by SDSU at UCLA 42.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - UCLA 42(4:46 - 3rd) D.Moore pass complete to UCLA 42. Catch made by K.Ford at UCLA 42. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by SDSU at UCLA 45.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 45(4:33 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to SDSU 43 for 12 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 43.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 43(4:03 - 3rd) D.Moore pass complete to SDSU 43. Catch made by K.Ford at SDSU 43. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 25.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(3:43 - 3rd) D.Moore pass complete to SDSU 25. Catch made by L.Loya at SDSU 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 17.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - UCLA 17(3:23 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to SDSU 12 for 5 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 12.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 12(2:45 - 3rd) T.Harden rushed to SDSU 6 for 6 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 6.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - UCLA 6(2:11 - 3rd) D.Moore pass complete to SDSU 6. Catch made by C.Ryan at SDSU 6. Gain of 6 yards. C.Ryan for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:05 - 3rd) R.Lopez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:05 - 3rd) B.Glessner kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the SDSU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 25(2:05 - 3rd) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for J.Nicholson.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 25(2:00 - 3rd) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 25. Catch made by P.Wesley at SDSU 25. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by UCLA at SDSU 41.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 41(1:22 - 3rd) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 41. Catch made by M.Redman at SDSU 41. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by UCLA at SDSU 44.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - SDGST 44(0:52 - 3rd) K.Christon rushed to SDSU 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by UCLA at SDSU 49.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - SDGST 49(0:07 - 3rd) J.Armstead rushed to UCLA 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 49.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 49(15:00 - 4th) M.Blake rushed to UCLA 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 44.
|+18 YD
2 & 5 - SDGST 44(14:35 - 4th) J.Mayden pass complete to UCLA 44. Catch made by J.Nicholson at UCLA 44. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 26.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 26(13:54 - 4th) J.Mayden pass complete to UCLA 26. Catch made by M.Redman at UCLA 26. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 17.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - SDGST 17(13:12 - 4th) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for M.Shaw.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - SDGST 17(13:06 - 4th) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for L.Tanner.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - SDGST 17(13:02 - 4th) PENALTY on SDSU-SDSU Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
4 & 6 - SDGST 22(13:02 - 4th) J.Mayden pass complete to UCLA 22. Catch made by M.Shaw at UCLA 22. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 23.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 23(12:55 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to UCLA 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by SDSU at UCLA 28.
|+23 YD
2 & 5 - UCLA 28(12:26 - 4th) C.Schlee rushed to SDSU 49 for 23 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 49.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 49(12:04 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to SDSU 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 42.
|+9 YD
2 & 3 - UCLA 42(11:41 - 4th) C.Yankoff rushed to SDSU 33 for 9 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 33.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 33(11:21 - 4th) C.Yankoff rushed to SDSU 25 for 8 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 25.
|+12 YD
2 & 2 - UCLA 25(10:33 - 4th) C.Schlee scrambles to SDSU 13 for 12 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 13.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 13(10:02 - 4th) C.Yankoff rushed to SDSU 9 for 4 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 9.
|-2 YD
2 & Goal - UCLA 9(9:45 - 4th) C.Yankoff rushed to SDSU 11 for -2 yards. C.Yankoff FUMBLES forced by C.McDonald. Fumble RECOVERED by SDSU-Z.Fiaseu at SDSU 11. Tackled by UCLA at SDSU 11.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 11(9:34 - 4th) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 11. Catch made by M.Redman at SDSU 11. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by UCLA at SDSU 17.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - SDGST 17(8:51 - 4th) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for SDSU.
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - SDGST 17(8:54 - 4th) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 17. Catch made by K.Christon at SDSU 17. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by UCLA at SDSU 24.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 24(8:20 - 4th) J.Mayden scrambles to SDSU 35 for 11 yards. Tackled by UCLA at SDSU 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 35(7:37 - 4th) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for J.Nicholson.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - SDGST 35(7:36 - 4th) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for SDSU. PENALTY on UCLA-J.Davies Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
1 & 10 - SDGST 50(7:31 - 4th) J.Mayden pass INTERCEPTED at SDSU 50. Intercepted by A.Johnson at SDSU 50. Tackled by SDSU at UCLA 40.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 40(7:24 - 4th) C.Schlee pass complete to UCLA 40. Catch made by J.Norwood at UCLA 40. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by SDSU at UCLA 46.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - UCLA 46(6:50 - 4th) A.Adkins rushed to UCLA 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by SDSU at UCLA 48.
|+9 YD
3 & 2 - UCLA 48(6:16 - 4th) A.Adkins rushed to SDSU 43 for 9 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCLA 43(5:52 - 4th) A.Adkins rushed to SDSU 5 for yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 5. PENALTY on UCLA-S.Yoon Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 20 - UCLA 47(5:17 - 4th) J.Pedersen rushed to SDSU 50 for 3 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 50.
|+2 YD
2 & 17 - UCLA 50(4:41 - 4th) A.Adkins rushed to SDSU 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 48.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - UCLA 48(4:13 - 4th) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for B.Schlom.
|Punt
4 & 15 - UCLA 48(3:59 - 4th) W.Powers punts 43 yards to SDSU 5 Center-UCLA. Fair catch by M.Shaw.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 5(3:52 - 4th) J.Armstead rushed to SDSU 11 for 6 yards. Tackled by UCLA at SDSU 11.
|Sack
2 & 4 - SDGST 11(3:21 - 4th) T.O'Dell steps back to pass. T.O'Dell sacked at SDSU 3 for -8 yards (D.Justice)
|No Gain
3 & 12 - SDGST 3(2:26 - 4th) T.O'Dell pass complete to SDSU 3. Catch made by C.Davis at SDSU 3. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by UCLA at SDSU 3.
|Punt
4 & 12 - SDGST 3(1:44 - 4th) J.Browning punts 42 yards to SDSU 45 Center-SDSU. Fair catch by L.Loya.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 45(1:40 - 4th) A.Adkins rushed to SDSU 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 43.
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - UCLA 43(1:03 - 4th) A.Adkins rushed to SDSU 32 for 11 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCLA 32(0:30 - 4th) C.Schlee kneels at the SDSU 33.