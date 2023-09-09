|
|
|UCONN
|GAST
Georgia State opens the season with two wins for the first time since 2019
ATLANTA (AP) Marcus Carroll rushed for 107 yards and three touchdowns, quarterback Darren Grainger added 142 yards on the ground and a score, and Georgia State beat UConn 35-14 on Saturday.
Georgia State (2-0) opened the season with two wins for the first time since 2019 when it knocked off Tennessee and Furman. Carroll was coming off a career-high 184 yards and three touchdowns in a season-opening 42-35 win against Rhode Island.
Georgia State rolled up 247 yards of offense in the first half and capitalized on two UConn turnovers to lead 21-0 at the break. UConn had just 88 yards in the first half.
Carroll's 3-yard touchdown run made it 28-0 with 4:07 left in the third quarter and his 39-yard run gave Georgia State a 35-7 lead with 6:26 remaining. Josiah Robinson sealed it with an interception over the middle with 1:44 left.
Grainger was 15 of 26 for 144 yards and a touchdown. He carried it 12 times.
Ta’Quan Roberson completed 19 passes for 216 yards with two touchdowns for UConn (0-2). Brett Buckman made nine grabs for 93 yards and a score.
|
T. Roberson
6 QB
216 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 11 RuYds
|
D. Grainger
3 QB
144 PaYds, PaTD, 142 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|17
|Rushing
|4
|9
|Passing
|14
|7
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|10-17
|8-17
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|326
|394
|Total Plays
|69
|71
|Avg Gain
|4.7
|5.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|50
|250
|Rush Attempts
|31
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.6
|5.6
|Yards Passing
|276
|144
|Comp. - Att.
|23-38
|15-26
|Yards Per Pass
|6.9
|5.5
|Penalties - Yards
|8-65
|2-11
|Touchdowns
|2
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|4
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-46.0
|6-39.3
|Return Yards
|4
|36
|Punts - Returns
|1-4
|1-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-29
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|276
|PASS YDS
|144
|
|
|50
|RUSH YDS
|250
|
|
|326
|TOTAL YDS
|394
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Roberson 6 QB
|T. Roberson
|19/30
|216
|2
|1
|
J. Fagnano 2 QB
|J. Fagnano
|4/8
|60
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
V. Rosa 22 RB
|V. Rosa
|10
|17
|0
|10
|
J. Fagnano 2 QB
|J. Fagnano
|9
|14
|0
|8
|
T. Roberson 6 QB
|T. Roberson
|4
|11
|0
|7
|
D. Houston 1 RB
|D. Houston
|7
|9
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Buckman 10 WR
|B. Buckman
|10
|9
|93
|1
|32
|
C. Ross 7 WR
|C. Ross
|10
|5
|62
|0
|28
|
J. Joly 17 TE
|J. Joly
|4
|3
|37
|0
|16
|
G. Porter 3 WR
|G. Porter
|6
|2
|36
|0
|20
|
L. Hansen 81 TE
|L. Hansen
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
J. Mitchell 5 RB
|J. Mitchell
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
K. Clercius 16 WR
|K. Clercius
|2
|1
|11
|1
|11
|
V. Rosa 22 RB
|V. Rosa
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Houston 1 RB
|D. Houston
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Roberson 6 QB
|T. Roberson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Plack 22 LB
|N. Plack
|12-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mitchell 8 LB
|J. Mitchell
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Cross 4 DB
|S. Cross
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Molette III 21 DB
|L. Molette III
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jones 2 DB
|D. Jones
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gilyard 0 LB
|E. Gilyard
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stafford 97 DL
|J. Stafford
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Faumuina-Brown 15 LB
|T. Faumuina-Brown
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brinson 3 DB
|D. Brinson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. McCarthy 91 DL
|C. McCarthy
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Yates 90 DL
|P. Yates
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bin-Wahad 6 CB
|M. Bin-Wahad
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Chea 23 LB
|A. Chea
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Spears 9 S
|Z. Spears
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Shearin 7 DB
|C. Shearin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wilkins Jr. 93 DL
|R. Wilkins Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hooper 56 DL
|C. Hooper
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. McDuffie 99 DL
|S. McDuffie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Watts 95 DL
|E. Watts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. McFadden 84 K
|J. McFadden
|0/1
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. Caratan 42 P
|G. Caratan
|5
|46.0
|3
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Brewton 4 RB
|B. Brewton
|4
|15.8
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Buckman 10 WR
|B. Buckman
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Grainger 3 QB
|D. Grainger
|15/26
|144
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Grainger 3 QB
|D. Grainger
|12
|142
|1
|65
|
M. Carroll 23 RB
|M. Carroll
|24
|107
|3
|39
|
K. Adams 17 RB
|K. Adams
|7
|10
|0
|6
|
T. Williams 16 WR
|T. Williams
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
J. Carter 9 WR
|J. Carter
|1
|-8
|0
|-8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Credle 8 WR
|J. Credle
|7
|3
|45
|0
|16
|
J. Carter 9 WR
|J. Carter
|3
|3
|32
|0
|23
|
R. Lewis 1 WR
|R. Lewis
|6
|4
|30
|1
|15
|
T. Williams 16 WR
|T. Williams
|3
|2
|22
|0
|14
|
K. Byrd 84 TE
|K. Byrd
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
M. Carroll 23 RB
|M. Carroll
|2
|2
|7
|0
|6
|
R. Arnold 12 WR
|R. Arnold
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Thompson 11 WR
|C. Thompson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Hunter 1 LB
|J. Hunter
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Abraham 48 LB
|J. Abraham
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Swint 9 LB
|K. Swint
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Denis 8 DE
|J. Denis
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Brown 5 CB
|B. Brown
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Blume 52 DL
|A. Blume
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Pringle 3 CB
|G. Pringle
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jackson 21 CB
|J. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Veneziale 40 LB
|J. Veneziale
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Bryant III 10 DL
|H. Bryant III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Lewis II 56 NT
|F. Lewis II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 25 LB
|J. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
R. Cooper 24 CB
|R. Cooper
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Simmons II 18 LB
|P. Simmons II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Holland 13 S
|I. Holland
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 6 S
|J. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. McAlister 39 K
|B. McAlister
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|
L. Rickman 92 K
|L. Rickman
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Loggins 94 K
|K. Loggins
|6
|39.3
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Lewis 1 WR
|R. Lewis
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Lewis 1 WR
|R. Lewis
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.McFadden kicks 45 yards from UCONN 35 to the GST 20. R.Lewis returns the kickoff. Tackled by UCONN at GST 20.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 20(14:44 - 1st) M.Carroll rushed to GST 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by UCONN at GST 21.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - GAST 21(14:19 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 21. Catch made by K.Byrd at GST 21. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by UCONN at GST 29.
|-2 YD
3 & 1 - GAST 29(13:27 - 1st) D.Grainger rushed to GST 27 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell at GST 27.
|Punt
4 & 3 - GAST 27(13:55 - 1st) K.Loggins punts 43 yards to UCONN 30 Center-GST. Downed by GST.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCONN 30(13:25 - 1st) J.Fagnano scrambles to UCONN 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Hunter at UCONN 30.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - UCONN 30(13:02 - 1st) D.Houston rushed to UCONN 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Abraham at UCONN 36.
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - UCONN 36(12:31 - 1st) J.Fagnano rushed to UCONN 44 for 8 yards. Tackled by GST at UCONN 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCONN 44(12:08 - 1st) D.Houston rushed to UCONN 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Denis at UCONN 44.
|Sack
2 & 10 - UCONN 44(11:46 - 1st) J.Fagnano steps back to pass. J.Fagnano sacked at UCONN 36 for -8 yards (J.Denis)
|No Gain
3 & 18 - UCONN 36(10:35 - 1st) J.Fagnano steps back to pass. J.Fagnano pass incomplete intended for C.Ross.
|Punt
4 & 18 - UCONN 36(10:28 - 1st) G.Caratan punts 53 yards to GST 11 Center-UCONN. R.Lewis returned punt from the GST 11. Tackled by D.Brinson at GST 18.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 18(10:17 - 1st) D.Grainger rushed to GST 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Hooper at GST 20.
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - GAST 20(9:55 - 1st) D.Grainger scrambles to GST 19 for -1 yards. Tackled by N.Plack at GST 19.
|+16 YD
3 & 9 - GAST 19(9:17 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 19. Catch made by J.Credle at GST 19. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by D.Brinson at GST 35.
|+65 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 35(8:48 - 1st) D.Grainger rushed to UCONN End Zone for 65 yards. D.Grainger for 65 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:40 - 1st) L.Rickman extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:40 - 1st) B.McAlister kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the UCONN End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 25(8:40 - 1st) D.Houston rushed to UCONN 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Blume at UCONN 28.
|-1 YD
2 & 7 - UCONN 28(7:46 - 1st) V.Rosa rushed to UCONN 27 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at UCONN 27.
|+12 YD
3 & 8 - UCONN 27(7:21 - 1st) J.Fagnano pass complete to UCONN 27. Catch made by J.Joly at UCONN 27. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by R.Cooper at UCONN 39.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 39(6:52 - 1st) D.Houston rushed to UCONN 37 for -2 yards. Tackled by H.Bryant at UCONN 37.
|-3 YD
2 & 12 - UCONN 37(6:16 - 1st) J.Fagnano scrambles to UCONN 34 for -3 yards. Tackled by GST at UCONN 34.
|+28 YD
3 & 15 - UCONN 34(5:30 - 1st) J.Fagnano pass complete to UCONN 34. Catch made by C.Ross at UCONN 34. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by I.Holland at GST 38.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 38(5:05 - 1st) J.Fagnano rushed to GST 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Abraham at GST 35.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - UCONN 35(4:25 - 1st) J.Fagnano pass complete to GST 35. Catch made by D.Houston at GST 35. Gain of yards. Tackled by J.Hunter at GST 27. PENALTY on UCONN-R.Brown Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 17 - UCONN 45(4:07 - 1st) J.Fagnano rushed to GST 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Blume at GST 43.
|+14 YD
3 & 15 - UCONN 43(3:16 - 1st) J.Fagnano pass complete to GST 43. Catch made by J.Mitchell at GST 43. Gain of 14 yards. J.Mitchell FUMBLES forced by J.Hunter. Fumble RECOVERED by GST-J.Johnson at GST 29. Tackled by UCONN at GST 29.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 29(3:15 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for K.Byrd.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 29(3:02 - 1st) D.Grainger rushed to GST 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell at GST 36.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - GAST 36(2:35 - 1st) PENALTY on UCONN-E.Watts Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 41(2:35 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for R.Lewis.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GAST 41(2:31 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for GST.
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - GAST 41(1:55 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 41. Catch made by M.Carroll at GST 41. Gain of 6 yards. M.Carroll FUMBLES forced by M.Bin-Wahad. Fumble RECOVERED by UCONN-D.Jones at GST 47. Tackled by GST at GST 47.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 47(1:45 - 1st) V.Rosa rushed to GST 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by G.Pringle at GST 46.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - UCONN 46(1:11 - 1st) J.Fagnano rushed to GST 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Swint at GST 44.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - UCONN 44(0:43 - 1st) PENALTY on GST-B.Brown Defensive Pass Interference 1 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 31(0:43 - 1st) V.Rosa rushed to GST 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Veneziale at GST 30.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UCONN 30(0:11 - 1st) J.Fagnano steps back to pass. J.Fagnano pass incomplete intended for G.Porter.
|No Good
3 & 9 - UCONN 38(0:11 - 1st) J.McFadden 48 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-UCONN Holder-UCONN.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 30(0:05 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 30. Catch made by J.Carter at GST 30. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by M.Bin-Wahad at GST 29.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - GAST 29(15:00 - 2nd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for R.Arnold.
|+14 YD
3 & 11 - GAST 29(14:55 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 29. Catch made by J.Credle at GST 29. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by D.Brinson at GST 43.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 43(14:20 - 2nd) M.Carroll rushed to GST 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by UCONN at GST 45.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - GAST 45(13:53 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 45. Catch made by R.Lewis at GST 45. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Shearin at UCONN 48.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - GAST 48(13:12 - 2nd) M.Carroll rushed to UCONN 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Cross at UCONN 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 45(13:00 - 2nd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Credle.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 45(12:57 - 2nd) M.Carroll rushed to UCONN 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Plack at UCONN 44.
|-1 YD
3 & 9 - GAST 44(12:49 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to UCONN 44. Catch made by R.Lewis at UCONN 44. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by N.Plack at UCONN 45.
|Punt
4 & 10 - GAST 45(12:12 - 2nd) K.Loggins punts 32 yards to UCONN 13 Center-GST. Fair catch by B.Buckman.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 13(12:06 - 2nd) V.Rosa rushed to UCONN 20 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Abraham at UCONN 20.
|-1 YD
2 & 3 - UCONN 20(11:25 - 2nd) V.Rosa rushed to UCONN 19 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Hunter at UCONN 19.
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - UCONN 19(10:42 - 2nd) J.Fagnano rushed to UCONN 26 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Swint at UCONN 28. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was upheld.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 26(10:32 - 2nd) V.Rosa rushed to UCONN 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Abraham at UCONN 27.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - UCONN 27(9:54 - 2nd) J.Fagnano pass complete to UCONN 27. Catch made by B.Buckman at UCONN 27. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Denis at UCONN 33.
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - UCONN 33(9:30 - 2nd) J.Fagnano rushed to UCONN 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Hunter at UCONN 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCONN 36(8:39 - 2nd) J.Fagnano steps back to pass. J.Fagnano pass incomplete intended for G.Porter.
|-4 YD
2 & 10 - UCONN 36(8:35 - 2nd) V.Rosa rushed to UCONN 32 for -4 yards. Tackled by G.Pringle at UCONN 32.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - UCONN 32(7:56 - 2nd) J.Fagnano steps back to pass. J.Fagnano pass incomplete intended for C.Ross.
|Punt
4 & 14 - UCONN 32(7:52 - 2nd) G.Caratan punts 52 yards to GST 16 Center-UCONN. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 16(7:44 - 2nd) M.Carroll rushed to GST 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Stafford at GST 17.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - GAST 17(7:24 - 2nd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Credle.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - GAST 17(7:16 - 2nd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Credle.
|Punt
4 & 9 - GAST 17(7:11 - 2nd) K.Loggins punts 41 yards to UCONN 42 Center-GST. B.Buckman returned punt from the UCONN 42. B.Buckman FUMBLES forced by GST. Fumble RECOVERED by GST-J.Johnson at UCONN 46. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 46.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 46(7:03 - 2nd) D.Grainger rushed to UCONN 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Stafford at UCONN 43.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - GAST 43(6:32 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to UCONN 43. Catch made by J.Carter at UCONN 43. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by S.Cross at UCONN 33.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 33(6:05 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to UCONN 33. Catch made by J.Carter at UCONN 33. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 10.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 10(5:43 - 2nd) M.Carroll rushed to UCONN 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Plack at UCONN 9.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - GAST 9(5:25 - 2nd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for R.Lewis.
|+9 YD
3 & Goal - GAST 9(5:29 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to UCONN 9. Catch made by R.Lewis at UCONN 9. Gain of 9 yards. R.Lewis for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:22 - 2nd) L.Rickman extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:22 - 2nd) B.McAlister kicks 61 yards from GST 35 to the UCONN 4. B.Brewton returns the kickoff. Tackled by GST at UCONN 26.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 26(5:16 - 2nd) T.Roberson pass complete to UCONN 26. Catch made by C.Ross at UCONN 26. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Veneziale at UCONN 29.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - UCONN 29(4:40 - 2nd) D.Houston rushed to UCONN 46 for yards. Tackled by GST at UCONN 46. PENALTY on UCONN-N.Ofori-Nyadu Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 17 - UCONN 19(4:12 - 2nd) D.Houston rushed to UCONN 20 for 1 yards. Tackled by F.Lewis at UCONN 20.
|No Gain
3 & 16 - UCONN 20(3:27 - 2nd) T.Roberson steps back to pass. T.Roberson pass incomplete intended for D.Houston.
|Punt
4 & 16 - UCONN 20(3:22 - 2nd) G.Caratan punts 43 yards to GST 37 Center-UCONN. Fair catch by J.Carter.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 37(3:17 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 37. Catch made by J.Credle at GST 37. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by D.Jones at UCONN 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 48(2:34 - 2nd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Credle.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 48(2:47 - 2nd) M.Carroll rushed to UCONN 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.McCarthy at UCONN 47.
|+21 YD
3 & 9 - GAST 47(2:08 - 2nd) D.Grainger rushed to UCONN 26 for 21 yards. Tackled by D.Jones at UCONN 26.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 26(1:33 - 2nd) M.Carroll rushed to UCONN 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.McCarthy at UCONN 23.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - GAST 23(1:20 - 2nd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for T.Williams.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - GAST 23(1:12 - 2nd) D.Grainger rushed to UCONN 20 for yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 20. PENALTY on GST-T.Timmons Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+26 YD
3 & 17 - GAST 33(1:03 - 2nd) D.Grainger rushed to UCONN 7 for 26 yards. Tackled by S.Cross at UCONN 7.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - GAST 7(0:50 - 2nd) M.Carroll rushed to UCONN 2 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Cross at UCONN 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - GAST 2(0:27 - 2nd) M.Carroll rushed to UCONN End Zone for 2 yards. M.Carroll for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:23 - 2nd) L.Rickman extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.McAlister kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the UCONN End Zone. Touchback.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 25(15:00 - 3rd) T.Roberson pass complete to UCONN 25. Catch made by G.Porter at UCONN 25. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by B.Brown at UCONN 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCONN 46(14:23 - 3rd) D.Houston rushed to UCONN 46 for yards. Tackled by J.Veneziale at UCONN 46. PENALTY on UCONN-UCONN Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 20 - UCONN 31(13:50 - 3rd) D.Houston rushed to UCONN 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Hunter at UCONN 32.
|No Gain
2 & 19 - UCONN 32(13:00 - 3rd) T.Roberson rushed to UCONN 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Swint at UCONN 32.
|+9 YD
3 & 19 - UCONN 32(12:17 - 3rd) T.Roberson pass complete to UCONN 32. Catch made by J.Joly at UCONN 32. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by GST at UCONN 41.
|Punt
4 & 10 - UCONN 41(11:45 - 3rd) G.Caratan punts 51 yards to GST 8 Center-UCONN. Fair catch by J.Carter.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 8(11:37 - 3rd) M.Carroll rushed to GST 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by UCONN at GST 10.
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - GAST 10(11:12 - 3rd) T.Williams rushed to GST 9 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Faumuina-Brown at GST 9. PENALTY on UCONN-T.Faumuina-Brown Face Mask (15 Yards) 15 yards accepted.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 24(10:50 - 3rd) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 24. Catch made by R.Lewis at GST 24. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell at GST 39.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 39(10:18 - 3rd) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 39. Catch made by T.Williams at GST 39. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by N.Plack at GST 47.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - GAST 47(9:54 - 3rd) M.Carroll rushed to GST 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Plack at GST 47.
|+10 YD
3 & 2 - GAST 47(9:00 - 3rd) M.Carroll rushed to UCONN 43 for 10 yards. Tackled by N.Plack at UCONN 43.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 43(8:31 - 3rd) D.Grainger pass complete to UCONN 43. Catch made by T.Williams at UCONN 43. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by N.Plack at UCONN 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 29(7:54 - 3rd) M.Carroll rushed to UCONN 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Faumuina-Brown at UCONN 29.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 29(7:33 - 3rd) D.Grainger rushed to UCONN 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Plack at UCONN 25.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - GAST 25(7:04 - 3rd) D.Grainger rushed to UCONN 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell at UCONN 21.
|+3 YD
4 & 2 - GAST 21(6:05 - 3rd) D.Grainger scrambles to UCONN 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.McDuffie at UCONN 18.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 18(5:26 - 3rd) M.Carroll rushed to UCONN 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Wilkins at UCONN 14.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - GAST 14(5:03 - 3rd) M.Carroll rushed to UCONN 7 for 7 yards. Tackled by N.Plack at UCONN 7.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - GAST 7(4:40 - 3rd) M.Carroll rushed to UCONN 3 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Watts at UCONN 3.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - GAST 3(4:16 - 3rd) M.Carroll rushed to UCONN End Zone for 3 yards. M.Carroll for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:07 - 3rd) L.Rickman extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:07 - 3rd) B.McAlister kicks 61 yards from GST 35 to the UCONN 4. B.Brewton returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Wainwright at UCONN 26.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 26(4:00 - 3rd) V.Rosa rushed to UCONN 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Swint at UCONN 28.
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - UCONN 28(3:36 - 3rd) T.Roberson pass complete to UCONN 28. Catch made by B.Buckman at UCONN 28. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by B.Brown at UCONN 36.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 36(3:07 - 3rd) T.Roberson rushed to UCONN 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Swint at UCONN 43.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - UCONN 43(2:52 - 3rd) V.Rosa rushed to UCONN 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Hunter at UCONN 44.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - UCONN 44(2:10 - 3rd) D.Houston rushed to UCONN 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by GST at UCONN 44.
|Punt
4 & 2 - UCONN 44(1:39 - 3rd) G.Caratan punts 31 yards to GST 25 Center-UCONN. Downed by N.Plack.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25(1:29 - 3rd) M.Carroll rushed to GST 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Plack at GST 29.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - GAST 29(0:59 - 3rd) M.Carroll rushed to GST 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by P.Yates at GST 32.
|+10 YD
3 & 3 - GAST 32(0:15 - 3rd) D.Grainger rushed to GST 42 for 10 yards. Tackled by D.Jones at GST 42.
|-8 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 42(15:00 - 4th) J.Carter rushed to GST 34 for -8 yards. Tackled by P.Yates at GST 34.
|+1 YD
2 & 18 - GAST 34(14:12 - 4th) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 34. Catch made by M.Carroll at GST 34. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Stafford at GST 35.
|+6 YD
3 & 17 - GAST 35(13:27 - 4th) M.Carroll rushed to GST 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Plack at GST 41.
|Penalty
4 & 11 - GAST 41(12:41 - 4th) PENALTY on UCONN-UCONN Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|Punt
4 & 6 - GAST 46(12:41 - 4th) K.Loggins punts 30 yards to UCONN 24 Center-GST. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 24(12:21 - 4th) T.Roberson pass complete to UCONN 24. Catch made by J.Joly at UCONN 24. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by GST at UCONN 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCONN 40(12:15 - 4th) T.Roberson steps back to pass. T.Roberson pass incomplete intended for T.Roberson.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - UCONN 40(12:10 - 4th) T.Roberson rushed to UCONN 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Brown at UCONN 43.
|+10 YD
3 & 7 - UCONN 43(11:46 - 4th) T.Roberson pass complete to UCONN 43. Catch made by B.Buckman at UCONN 43. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by B.Brown at GST 47.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 47(11:12 - 4th) T.Roberson pass complete to GST 47. Catch made by V.Rosa at GST 47. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Hunter at GST 42.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - UCONN 42(10:37 - 4th) T.Roberson steps back to pass. T.Roberson pass incomplete intended for C.Ross.
|+12 YD
3 & 5 - UCONN 42(10:37 - 4th) T.Roberson pass complete to GST 42. Catch made by C.Ross at GST 42. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 30.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 30(10:08 - 4th) T.Roberson pass complete to GST 30. Catch made by B.Buckman at GST 30. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Abraham at GST 23.
|+12 YD
2 & 3 - UCONN 23(9:50 - 4th) T.Roberson pass complete to GST 23. Catch made by B.Buckman at GST 23. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 11.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 11(9:21 - 4th) T.Roberson pass complete to GST 11. Catch made by K.Clercius at GST 11. Gain of 11 yards. K.Clercius for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:16 - 4th) J.McFadden extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:16 - 4th) J.McFadden kicks 65 yards from UCONN 35 to the GST End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25(9:16 - 4th) M.Carroll rushed to GST 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by Z.Spears at GST 27.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - GAST 27(8:34 - 4th) M.Carroll rushed to GST 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell at GST 30.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - GAST 30(7:59 - 4th) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for C.Thompson.
|Punt
4 & 5 - GAST 30(7:54 - 4th) K.Loggins punts 41 yards to UCONN 29 Center-GST. Fair catch by B.Buckman.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCONN 29(7:46 - 4th) T.Roberson steps back to pass. T.Roberson pass incomplete intended for G.Porter.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UCONN 29(7:39 - 4th) T.Roberson steps back to pass. T.Roberson pass incomplete intended for J.Joly.
|+14 YD
3 & 10 - UCONN 29(7:34 - 4th) T.Roberson pass complete to UCONN 29. Catch made by C.Ross at UCONN 29. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Denis at UCONN 43.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UCONN 43(7:09 - 4th) PENALTY on UCONN-B.Buckman False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - UCONN 38(7:01 - 4th) T.Roberson steps back to pass. T.Roberson pass incomplete intended for B.Buckman.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - UCONN 38(6:57 - 4th) T.Roberson steps back to pass. T.Roberson pass incomplete intended for K.Clercius.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - UCONN 38(6:47 - 4th) T.Roberson steps back to pass. T.Roberson pass incomplete intended for C.Ross.
|+1 YD
4 & 15 - UCONN 38(6:40 - 4th) T.Roberson scrambles to UCONN 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by GST at UCONN 39.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:26 - 4th) B.McAlister kicks 64 yards from GST 35 to the UCONN 1. B.Brewton returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Tate at UCONN 20.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UCONN 20(6:18 - 4th) PENALTY on UCONN-C.Lundt False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - UCONN 15(6:18 - 4th) T.Roberson steps back to pass. T.Roberson pass incomplete intended for G.Porter.
|+4 YD
2 & 15 - UCONN 15(6:07 - 4th) T.Roberson pass complete to UCONN 15. Catch made by B.Buckman at UCONN 15. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Hunter at UCONN 19.
|+20 YD
3 & 11 - UCONN 19(5:31 - 4th) T.Roberson pass complete to UCONN 19. Catch made by G.Porter at UCONN 19. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by GST at UCONN 39.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 39(5:03 - 4th) T.Roberson pass complete to UCONN 39. Catch made by L.Hansen at UCONN 39. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCONN 43(4:27 - 4th) T.Roberson steps back to pass. T.Roberson pass incomplete intended for C.Ross.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - UCONN 43(4:22 - 4th) T.Roberson pass complete to GST 43. Catch made by C.Ross at GST 43. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson at GST 38.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - UCONN 38(3:47 - 4th) T.Roberson pass complete to GST 38. Catch made by B.Buckman at GST 38. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson at GST 32.
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 32(4:05 - 4th) T.Roberson pass complete to GST 32. Catch made by B.Buckman at GST 32. Gain of 32 yards. B.Buckman for 32 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:57 - 4th) J.McFadden extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:57 - 4th) J.McFadden kicks 49 yards from UCONN 35 to the GST 16. GST returns the kickoff. Tackled by UCONN at GST 15.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 15(3:57 - 4th) K.Adams rushed to GST 21 for 6 yards. Tackled by L.Molette at GST 21.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - GAST 21(3:10 - 4th) K.Adams rushed to GST 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Gilyard at GST 23.
|-1 YD
3 & 2 - GAST 23(2:37 - 4th) K.Adams rushed to GST 22 for -1 yards. Tackled by E.Gilyard at GST 22.
|Punt
4 & 3 - GAST 22(2:27 - 4th) K.Loggins punts 49 yards to UCONN 29 Center-GST. Fair catch by B.Buckman.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 29(2:03 - 4th) T.Roberson pass complete to UCONN 29. Catch made by B.Buckman at UCONN 29. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at UCONN 37.
|Int
2 & 2 - UCONN 37(1:55 - 4th) T.Roberson pass INTERCEPTED at UCONN 37. Intercepted by J.Robinson at UCONN 37. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 8.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - GAST 8(1:34 - 4th) K.Adams rushed to UCONN 7 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Molette at UCONN 7.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - GAST 7(1:02 - 4th) K.Adams rushed to UCONN 8 for -1 yards. Tackled by L.Molette at UCONN 8.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - GAST 8(0:28 - 4th) K.Adams rushed to UCONN 3 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Gilyard at UCONN 3.
|-2 YD
4 & Goal - GAST 3(0:23 - 4th) K.Adams rushed to UCONN 5 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.Chea at UCONN 5.