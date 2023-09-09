|
Wilson's 5 TDs help Old Dominion beat Louisiana 38-31 to snap a 7-game losing streak
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) Grant Wilson threw for four touchdowns and ran for a fifth, Reymello Murphy had 97 yards receiving and two scores, and Old Dominion beat Louisiana 38-31 on Saturday to end a seven-game losing streak.
Old Dominion (1-1, 1-0 Sun Belt Conference) hadn't won since topping Coastal Carolina 49-21 in mid-October of last year.
Murphy scored on a 36-yard grab early in the third quarter to break a 17-all tie at the break. He added a 61-yarder with 4:43 left in the quarter for a 14-point lead.
Louisiana capped the scoring with 9:13 remaining in the fourth when Ben Wooldridge threw a short pass to Jacob Kibodi, who broke a tackle along the left sideline and split two defenders near the end zone.
Old Dominion punted after chewing up nearly four minutes and Louisiana marched 90 yards in 14 plays. A pass interference penalty gave Louisiana a first and goal at the 6. On fourth down, Wooldridge rolled to his left but his pass to Terrance Carter fell just short.
Wilson, a junior transfer from Fordham, was 13 of 19 for 247 yards. Wilson's four passing touchdowns were the most since Blake LaRussa threw four in the Monarchs’ 2018 upset victory over Virginia Tech.
Keshawn Wicks added 103 yards on the ground for Old Dominion.
Wooldridge completed 25 passes for 285 yards and two touchdowns for Louisiana (1-1, 0-1). Wooldridge also had 10 carries for 49 yards and a score.
B. Wooldridge
10 QB
285 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 49 RuYds, RuTD
G. Wilson
13 QB
247 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, 4 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|20
|Rushing
|10
|10
|Passing
|13
|8
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-14
|5-9
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|458
|394
|Total Plays
|76
|54
|Avg Gain
|6.0
|7.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|173
|147
|Rush Attempts
|40
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.3
|4.2
|Yards Passing
|285
|247
|Comp. - Att.
|25-36
|13-19
|Yards Per Pass
|7.9
|10.8
|Penalties - Yards
|10-61
|3-11
|Touchdowns
|4
|5
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-42.8
|2-43.5
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|285
|PASS YDS
|247
|
|173
|RUSH YDS
|147
|
|458
|TOTAL YDS
|394
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
B. Wooldridge 10 QB
|B. Wooldridge
|25/36
|285
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
J. Kibodi 0 RB
|J. Kibodi
|10
|54
|0
|9
B. Wooldridge 10 QB
|B. Wooldridge
|10
|49
|1
|10
T. Williams 8 RB
|T. Williams
|9
|37
|1
|8
Z. Perry 21 RB
|Z. Perry
|8
|11
|0
|14
E. Davis 7 RB
|E. Davis
|2
|9
|0
|5
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
J. Bernard 4 WR
|J. Bernard
|4
|3
|70
|0
|43
R. Williams 15 WR
|R. Williams
|8
|6
|52
|0
|18
C. Robertson 13 WR
|C. Robertson
|1
|1
|43
|0
|43
J. Kibodi 0 RB
|J. Kibodi
|2
|1
|37
|1
|37
H. Broussard 3 WR
|H. Broussard
|5
|4
|36
|1
|15
P. LeBlanc 29 WR
|P. LeBlanc
|7
|4
|26
|0
|10
N. Johnson 9 TE
|N. Johnson
|5
|4
|22
|0
|6
P. Migl 24 TE
|P. Migl
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
T. Carter 86 TE
|T. Carter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
T. Williams 8 RB
|T. Williams
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
T. Skipper 4 S
|T. Skipper
|3-3
|0.0
|0
K. Ossai 8 LB
|K. Ossai
|3-5
|0.0
|0
K. Martin 21 CB
|K. Martin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
A. McDaniel 13 CB
|A. McDaniel
|2-1
|0.0
|0
C. Flowers 7 CB
|C. Flowers
|2-2
|0.0
|0
J. Williams 2 LB
|J. Williams
|1-5
|1.5
|0
P. Mensah 22 S
|P. Mensah
|1-0
|0.0
|0
T. Lewis Jr. 3 S
|T. Lewis Jr.
|1-7
|0.0
|0
L. Reimonenq 46 S
|L. Reimonenq
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Lawson 0 DL
|J. Lawson
|1-3
|1.5
|0
N. McGriff 10 DL
|N. McGriff
|1-5
|0.0
|0
K. Miller 90 DL
|K. Miller
|0-1
|0.0
|0
S. Hazard 91 DL
|S. Hazard
|0-2
|0.0
|0
K. Gant 6 LB
|K. Gant
|0-6
|0.0
|0
C. Anderson 11 CB
|C. Anderson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
A. Baylis 93 DL
|A. Baylis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
C. Ceasar 30 S
|C. Ceasar
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
K. Almendares 45 K
|K. Almendares
|1/1
|28
|4/4
|7
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
T. Leo 84 K
|T. Leo
|4
|42.8
|0
|52
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
Z. Perry 21 RB
|Z. Perry
|7
|24.0
|43
|0
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
G. Wilson 13 QB
|G. Wilson
|13/19
|247
|4
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
R. Murphy 18 WR
|R. Murphy
|4
|2
|97
|2
|61
K. Williams 6 WR
|K. Williams
|5
|2
|44
|1
|37
A. Granger 7 WR
|A. Granger
|3
|2
|36
|1
|30
I. Paige 5 WR
|I. Paige
|3
|3
|34
|0
|25
D. Dutton 20 WR
|D. Dutton
|1
|1
|20
|0
|20
O. Sanni 21 RB
|O. Sanni
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
K. Wicks 22 RB
|K. Wicks
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
J. Bly 1 WR
|J. Bly
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
L. James 2 CB
|L. James
|4-4
|0.0
|0
T. Ra-El 12 S
|T. Ra-El
|3-7
|0.0
|0
W. Matthews III 15 LB
|W. Matthews III
|3-6
|0.0
|0
J. Henderson 42 LB
|J. Henderson
|3-14
|0.0
|0
S. Asbury II 7 S
|S. Asbury II
|3-7
|0.0
|0
A. Morrison 4 DE
|A. Morrison
|2-3
|0.0
|0
D. Lowry 8 DT
|D. Lowry
|1-3
|0.0
|0
D. Brandt-Epps 97 DT
|D. Brandt-Epps
|1-0
|0.0
|0
R. Reason 6 CB
|R. Reason
|1-0
|0.0
|0
N. Johnson 17 CB
|N. Johnson
|1-4
|0.0
|0
J. Culbreath 34 LB
|J. Culbreath
|0-2
|0.0
|0
E. Green 24 LB
|E. Green
|0-9
|0.0
|0
J. Taylor 5 DT
|J. Taylor
|0-2
|0.0
|0
T. Jones 1 S
|T. Jones
|0-5
|0.0
|0
K. Trinidad 43 DE
|K. Trinidad
|0-1
|0.0
|0
J. Satchell 10 DT
|J. Satchell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
E. Sanchez 92 K
|E. Sanchez
|1/1
|39
|5/5
|8
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
E. Duane 95 P
|E. Duane
|2
|43.5
|1
|44
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
L. James 2 CB
|L. James
|4
|28.0
|41
|0
K. Naotala 47 LB
|K. Naotala
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
K. Trinidad 43 DE
|K. Trinidad
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) O.Rigby kicks 65 yards from ODU 35 to the ULL End Zone. Z.Perry returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Ramey; M.Easterly at ULL 25.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UL 25(14:55 - 1st) J.Kibodi rushed to ULL 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor; A.Morrison at ULL 32.
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - UL 32(14:32 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 32. Catch made by R.Williams at ULL 32. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by ODU at ULL 40.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UL 40(14:02 - 1st) J.Kibodi rushed to ULL 48 for 8 yards. Tackled by W.Matthews; L.James at ULL 48.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - UL 48(13:35 - 1st) J.Kibodi rushed to ULL 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; L.James at ULL 48.
|+18 YD
3 & 2 - UL 48(12:56 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 48. Catch made by R.Williams at ULL 48. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by S.Asbury at ODU 34.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UL 34(12:26 - 1st) T.Williams rushed to ODU 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by W.Matthews at ODU 31.
|+13 YD
2 & 7 - UL 31(11:51 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ODU 31. Catch made by H.Broussard at ODU 31. Gain of 13 yards. H.Broussard ran out of bounds.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - UL 18(11:24 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ODU 18. Catch made by J.Bernard at ODU 18. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Ra-El at ODU 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - UL 3(11:07 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ODU 3. Catch made by H.Broussard at ODU 3. Gain of 3 yards. H.Broussard for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:59 - 1st) K.Almendares extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:59 - 1st) T.Leo kicks 61 yards from ULL 35 to the ODU 4. L.James returns the kickoff. Tackled by ULL at ODU 45.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 45(10:52 - 1st) G.Wilson pass complete to ODU 45. Catch made by I.Paige at ODU 45. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by C.Flowers at ULL 30.
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 30(10:29 - 1st) G.Wilson pass complete to ULL 30. Catch made by A.Granger at ULL 30. Gain of 30 yards. A.Granger for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:26 - 1st) E.Sanchez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:26 - 1st) O.Rigby kicks 56 yards from ODU 35 to the ULL 9. Z.Perry returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Stevens; K.Naotala at ULL 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 35(10:18 - 1st) T.Williams rushed to ULL 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson at ULL 35.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - UL 35(9:41 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 35. Catch made by J.Bernard at ULL 35. Gain of yards. Tackled by S.Asbury at ODU 44. PENALTY on ULL-N.Thomas Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 15 - UL 30(9:20 - 1st) B.Wooldridge rushed to ULL 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by W.Matthews at ULL 36.
|+15 YD
3 & 9 - UL 36(8:36 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 36. Catch made by H.Broussard at ULL 36. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by L.James at ODU 49.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UL 49(8:02 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ODU 49. Catch made by P.LeBlanc at ODU 49. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by S.Asbury at ODU 45.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - UL 45(7:33 - 1st) J.Kibodi rushed to ODU 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson at ODU 39.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UL 39(6:48 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ODU 39. Catch made by N.Johnson at ODU 39. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by L.James at ODU 34.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - UL 34(6:13 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ODU 34. Catch made by P.LeBlanc at ODU 34. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Ra-El; J.Henderson at ODU 28.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - UL 28(5:34 - 1st) Z.Perry rushed to ODU 15 for 13 yards. Tackled by W.Matthews; N.Johnson at ODU 15.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - UL 15(5:08 - 1st) Z.Perry rushed to ODU 17 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; S.Asbury at ODU 17.
|+6 YD
2 & 12 - UL 17(4:32 - 1st) B.Wooldridge rushed to ODU 11 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Jones; E.Green at ODU 11.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - UL 11(3:45 - 1st) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for P.LeBlanc.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - UL 18(3:37 - 1st) K.Almendares 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ULL Holder-ULL.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:32 - 1st) T.Leo kicks 54 yards from ULL 35 to the ODU 11. L.James returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Anderson at ULL 49.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 49(3:24 - 1st) K.Wicks rushed to ULL 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Hazard; K.Gant at ULL 48.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - ODU 48(3:04 - 1st) G.Wilson pass complete to ULL 48. Catch made by K.Wicks at ULL 48. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Martin at ULL 41.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - ODU 41(2:37 - 1st) K.Wicks rushed to ULL 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Williams; T.Lewis at ULL 41.
|Sack
4 & 2 - ODU 41(2:04 - 1st) G.Wilson steps back to pass. G.Wilson sacked at ULL 43 for -2 yards (J.Lawson)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UL 43(1:56 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 43. Catch made by H.Broussard at ULL 43. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by N.Johnson at ULL 48.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - UL 48(1:22 - 1st) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for H.Broussard.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - UL 48(1:16 - 1st) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for J.Bernard.
|Punt
4 & 5 - UL 48(1:10 - 1st) T.Leo punts 52 yards to ODU End Zone Center-ULL. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 20(1:00 - 1st) O.Sanni rushed to ODU 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Ossai at ODU 23.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - ODU 23(0:35 - 1st) G.Wilson steps back to pass. G.Wilson pass incomplete intended for K.Williams.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - ODU 23(0:34 - 1st) PENALTY on ULL-N.McGriff Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - ODU 28(0:34 - 1st) O.Sanni rushed to ODU 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Lewis; K.Ossai at ODU 31.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ODU 31(0:14 - 1st) PENALTY on ULL-S.Hazard Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+20 YD
1 & 5 - ODU 36(15:00 - 2nd) G.Wilson pass complete to ODU 36. Catch made by D.Dutton at ODU 36. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by T.Skipper at ULL 44.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 44(14:29 - 2nd) G.Wilson pass complete to ULL 44. Catch made by K.Williams at ULL 44. Gain of 7 yards. K.Williams ran out of bounds.
|+10 YD
2 & 3 - ODU 37(13:57 - 2nd) O.Sanni rushed to ULL 27 for 10 yards. Tackled by K.Ossai; T.Skipper at ULL 27.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 27(13:12 - 2nd) O.Sanni rushed to ULL 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Williams; K.Ossai at ULL 22.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - ODU 22(12:53 - 2nd) G.Wilson steps back to pass. G.Wilson pass incomplete intended for K.Williams.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - ODU 22(12:46 - 2nd) O.Sanni rushed to ULL 22 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Williams; N.McGriff at ULL 22.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - ODU 29(12:06 - 2nd) E.Sanchez 39 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ODU Holder-ODU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:00 - 2nd) O.Rigby kicks 63 yards from ODU 35 to the ULL 2. Z.Perry returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Knight at ULL 22.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UL 22(11:54 - 2nd) Z.Perry rushed to ULL 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Jones; E.Green at ULL 27.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - UL 27(11:19 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for P.LeBlanc.
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - UL 27(11:11 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 27. Catch made by R.Williams at ULL 27. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Ra-El at ULL 35.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UL 35(10:47 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 35. Catch made by P.LeBlanc at ULL 35. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by S.Asbury; N.Johnson at ULL 41.
|-1 YD
2 & 4 - UL 41(10:10 - 2nd) Z.Perry rushed to ULL 40 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson at ULL 40.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - UL 40(9:18 - 2nd) PENALTY on ULL-B.Wooldridge Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
3 & 10 - UL 35(8:56 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 35. Catch made by T.Williams at ULL 35. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; J.Culbreath at ULL 33.
|Punt
4 & 12 - UL 33(8:18 - 2nd) T.Leo punts 32 yards to ODU 35 Center-ULL. Downed by ULL.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 35(8:10 - 2nd) K.Wicks rushed to ODU 46 for 11 yards. Tackled by T.Skipper at ODU 46.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 46(7:49 - 2nd) K.Wicks rushed to ULL 46 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Skipper at ULL 46.
|+15 YD
2 & 2 - ODU 46(7:26 - 2nd) K.Wicks rushed to ULL 31 for 15 yards. Tackled by T.Skipper; K.Gant at ULL 31.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 31(7:20 - 2nd) K.Wicks rushed to ULL 25 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Lawson; T.Lewis at ULL 25.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - ODU 25(6:45 - 2nd) K.Wicks rushed to ULL 19 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Lawson; N.McGriff at ULL 19.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 19(6:25 - 2nd) K.Wicks rushed to ULL 13 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Skipper; C.Anderson at ULL 13.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - ODU 13(5:41 - 2nd) O.Sanni rushed to ULL 11 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Baylis; K.Miller at ULL 11.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - ODU 11(5:19 - 2nd) G.Wilson pass complete to ULL 11. Catch made by J.Bly at ULL 11. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by P.Mensah at ULL 9.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - ODU 9(4:41 - 2nd) O.Sanni rushed to ULL 3 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.McDaniel at ULL 3.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - ODU 3(4:23 - 2nd) G.Wilson rushed to ULL End Zone for 3 yards. G.Wilson for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:15 - 2nd) E.Sanchez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:15 - 2nd) O.Rigby kicks 59 yards from ODU 35 to the ULL 6. Z.Perry returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Knight; K.Naotala at ULL 28.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UL 28(4:08 - 2nd) J.Kibodi rushed to ULL 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Jones; E.Green at ULL 32.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - UL 32(3:40 - 2nd) J.Kibodi rushed to ULL 38 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor; T.Jones at ULL 38.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UL 38(3:00 - 2nd) J.Kibodi rushed to ULL 46 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Ra-El; J.Henderson at ULL 46.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - UL 46(2:23 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 46. Catch made by P.Migl at ULL 46. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by L.James at ULL 47.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - UL 47(1:39 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge rushed to ULL 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; S.Asbury at ULL 49.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UL 49(1:09 - 2nd) T.Williams rushed to ODU 44 for 7 yards. Tackled by S.Asbury; T.Ra-El at ODU 44.
|+43 YD
2 & 3 - UL 44(0:23 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ODU 44. Catch made by C.Robertson at ODU 44. Gain of yards. C.Robertson for yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was overturned. B.Wooldridge pass complete to ODU 44. Catch made by C.Robertson at ODU 44. Gain of 43 yards. Tackled by R.Reason at ODU 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - UL 1(0:23 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge rushed to ODU End Zone for 1 yards. B.Wooldridge for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:18 - 2nd) K.Almendares extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Leo kicks 44 yards from ULL 35 to the ODU 21. K.Naotala returns the kickoff. Tackled by P.Mensah; C.Anderson at ODU 35.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 35(14:56 - 3rd) G.Wilson pass complete to ODU 35. Catch made by I.Paige at ODU 35. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Gant; T.Lewis at ODU 41.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - ODU 41(14:15 - 3rd) G.Wilson steps back to pass. G.Wilson pass incomplete intended for R.Murphy. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
|+13 YD
3 & 4 - ODU 41(14:09 - 3rd) K.Wicks rushed to ULL 46 for 13 yards. Tackled by A.McDaniel at ULL 46.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 46(13:44 - 3rd) G.Wilson rushed to ULL 36 for 10 yards. Tackled by L.Reimonenq at ULL 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 36(13:12 - 3rd) K.Wicks rushed to ULL 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Gant; A.McDaniel at ULL 36.
|+36 YD
2 & 10 - ODU 36(12:47 - 3rd) G.Wilson pass complete to ULL 36. Catch made by R.Murphy at ULL 36. Gain of 36 yards. R.Murphy for 36 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:36 - 3rd) E.Sanchez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:36 - 3rd) O.Rigby kicks 58 yards from ODU 35 to the ULL 7. Z.Perry returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Thompson at ULL 23.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UL 23(12:30 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 23. Catch made by N.Johnson at ULL 23. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Ra-El; L.James at ULL 29.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - UL 29(11:52 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 29. Catch made by R.Williams at ULL 29. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; N.Johnson at ULL 33.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UL 33(11:19 - 3rd) Z.Perry rushed to ULL 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Johnson; J.Satchell at ULL 37.
|-20 YD
2 & 6 - UL 37(10:50 - 3rd) Z.Perry rushed to ULL 20 for -20 yards. Z.Perry FUMBLES forced by A.Morrison. Fumble RECOVERED by ULL-Z.Perry at ULL 20. Tackled by S.Asbury; A.Morrison at ULL 17.
|+9 YD
3 & 26 - UL 17(9:57 - 3rd) J.Kibodi rushed to ULL 26 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Culbreath; S.Asbury at ULL 26.
|Punt
4 & 17 - UL 26(9:23 - 3rd) T.Leo punts 42 yards to ODU 32 Center-ULL. Fair catch by I.Paige.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 32(9:14 - 3rd) G.Wilson steps back to pass. G.Wilson sacked at ODU 30 for -2 yards (J.Williams; J.Lawson)
|+2 YD
2 & 12 - ODU 30(8:42 - 3rd) O.Sanni rushed to ODU 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Williams; K.Gant at ODU 32.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - ODU 32(8:02 - 3rd) G.Wilson steps back to pass. G.Wilson pass incomplete intended for A.Granger.
|Punt
4 & 10 - ODU 32(7:54 - 3rd) E.Duane punts 44 yards to ULL 24 Center-ODU. Fair catch by J.Bernard.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ODU 24(7:46 - 3rd) PENALTY on ULL-A.Gillie False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - UL 19(7:46 - 3rd) E.Davis rushed to ULL 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Brandt-Epps at ULL 23.
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - UL 23(7:10 - 3rd) E.Davis rushed to ULL 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; E.Green at ULL 28.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - UL 28(6:23 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for ULL.
|Punt
4 & 6 - UL 28(6:10 - 3rd) T.Leo punts 45 yards to ODU 27 Center-ULL. Fair catch by I.Paige. PENALTY on ULL-ULL Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 32(6:03 - 3rd) K.Wicks rushed to ODU 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.McGriff; K.Ossai at ODU 36.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - ODU 36(5:31 - 3rd) K.Wicks rushed to ODU 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Ossai; C.Flowers at ODU 39.
|+61 YD
3 & 3 - ODU 39(4:54 - 3rd) G.Wilson pass complete to ODU 39. Catch made by R.Murphy at ODU 39. Gain of 61 yards. R.Murphy for 61 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:43 - 3rd) E.Sanchez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:43 - 3rd) O.Rigby kicks 63 yards from ODU 35 to the ULL 2. Z.Perry returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Naotala at ULL 45.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UL 45(4:34 - 3rd) T.Williams rushed to ODU 47 for 8 yards. Tackled by W.Matthews; E.Green at ODU 47.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - UL 47(3:55 - 3rd) T.Williams rushed to ODU 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Morrison at ODU 42.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UL 42(3:29 - 3rd) T.Williams rushed to ODU 35 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Ra-El; J.Henderson at ODU 35.
|+13 YD
2 & 3 - UL 35(2:53 - 3rd) Z.Chriss rushed to ODU 22 for 13 yards. Tackled by E.Green; J.Henderson at ODU 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 22(2:09 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for J.Kibodi.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - UL 22(2:02 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ODU 22. Catch made by N.Johnson at ODU 22. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by S.Asbury at ODU 17.
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - UL 17(1:26 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge rushed to ODU 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by W.Matthews; D.Lowry at ODU 14.
|+10 YD
4 & 2 - UL 14(0:41 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ODU 14. Catch made by P.LeBlanc at ODU 14. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by L.James at ODU 4.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - UL 4(0:15 - 3rd) T.Williams rushed to ODU 1 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Green; T.Jones at ODU 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - UL 1(15:00 - 4th) T.Williams rushed to ODU End Zone for 1 yards. T.Williams for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:57 - 4th) K.Almendares extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:57 - 4th) T.Leo kicks 59 yards from ULL 35 to the ODU 6. L.James returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.McDaniel at ODU 17.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 17(14:52 - 4th) O.Sanni rushed to ODU 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Gant; N.McGriff at ODU 22.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - ODU 22(14:27 - 4th) G.Wilson steps back to pass. G.Wilson pass incomplete intended for D.Dutton. PENALTY on ULL-K.Martin Defensive Holding 1 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 32(14:19 - 4th) G.Wilson steps back to pass. G.Wilson pass incomplete intended for R.Murphy.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - ODU 32(14:14 - 4th) G.Wilson pass complete to ODU 32. Catch made by O.Sanni at ODU 32. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Ossai at ODU 39.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - ODU 39(13:54 - 4th) O.Sanni rushed to ODU 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Ossai at ODU 43.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 43(13:25 - 4th) K.Wicks rushed to ODU 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Flowers at ODU 45.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - ODU 45(13:08 - 4th) G.Wilson steps back to pass. G.Wilson pass incomplete intended for D.Dutton. PENALTY on ULL-K.Martin Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 40(12:59 - 4th) K.Wicks rushed to ULL 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Lewis; N.McGriff at ULL 37.
|+37 YD
2 & 7 - ODU 37(12:34 - 4th) G.Wilson pass complete to ULL 37. Catch made by K.Williams at ULL 37. Gain of 37 yards. K.Williams for 37 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:28 - 4th) E.Sanchez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:23 - 4th) O.Rigby kicks 60 yards from ODU 35 to the ULL 5. Z.Perry returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Pretlow at ULL 21. PENALTY on ULL-ULL Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UL 10(12:23 - 4th) J.Kibodi rushed to ULL 16 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Trinidad; E.Green at ULL 16.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - UL 16(11:43 - 4th) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for R.Williams.
|+43 YD
3 & 4 - UL 16(11:39 - 4th) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 16. Catch made by J.Bernard at ULL 16. Gain of 43 yards. Tackled by T.Ra-El at ODU 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 41(11:09 - 4th) J.Kibodi rushed to ODU 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by W.Matthews; D.Lowry at ODU 41.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - UL 41(10:37 - 4th) Z.Perry rushed to ODU 43 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.Morrison; J.Henderson at ODU 43.
|+6 YD
3 & 12 - UL 43(10:04 - 4th) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ODU 43. Catch made by N.Johnson at ODU 43. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by L.James; J.Henderson at ODU 37.
|+37 YD
4 & 6 - UL 37(9:26 - 4th) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ODU 37. Catch made by J.Kibodi at ODU 37. Gain of 37 yards. J.Kibodi for 37 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:13 - 4th) K.Almendares extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:13 - 4th) T.Leo kicks 62 yards from ULL 35 to the ODU 3. L.James returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Allison; J.Clark at ODU 23.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ODU 23(9:09 - 4th) PENALTY on ODU-G.Wilson Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
1 & 15 - ODU 18(9:09 - 4th) K.Wicks rushed to ODU 31 for 13 yards. Tackled by T.Lewis; C.Anderson at ODU 31.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - ODU 31(8:28 - 4th) O.Sanni rushed to ODU 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Hazard; T.Lewis at ODU 33.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 33(7:43 - 4th) K.Wicks rushed to ODU 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.McGriff at ODU 38.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - ODU 38(7:17 - 4th) G.Wilson pass complete to ODU 38. Catch made by A.Granger at ODU 38. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Lewis at ODU 44.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ODU 44(7:07 - 4th) PENALTY on ULL-K.Miller Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 5 - ODU 49(7:07 - 4th) K.Wicks rushed to ULL 44 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Ceasar; C.Flowers at ULL 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 44(6:29 - 4th) G.Wilson steps back to pass. G.Wilson pass incomplete intended for K.Williams.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - ODU 44(6:27 - 4th) G.Wilson pass complete to ULL 44. Catch made by I.Paige at ULL 44. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by K.Martin at ULL 41.
|Sack
3 & 7 - ODU 41(6:06 - 4th) G.Wilson steps back to pass. G.Wilson sacked at ULL 46 for -5 yards (J.Williams)
|Punt
4 & 12 - ODU 46(5:21 - 4th) E.Duane punts 43 yards to ULL 3 Center-ODU. Downed by J.Harvey.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ODU 3(5:13 - 4th) PENALTY on ODU-D.Lowry Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 5 - UL 8(5:13 - 4th) B.Wooldridge rushed to ULL 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Lowry at ULL 11.
|+9 YD
2 & 2 - UL 11(4:42 - 4th) B.Wooldridge rushed to ULL 20 for 9 yards. Tackled by W.Matthews at ULL 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 20(4:08 - 4th) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for P.LeBlanc.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - UL 20(3:59 - 4th) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 20. Catch made by R.Williams at ULL 20. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by ODU at ULL 29.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - UL 29(3:32 - 4th) T.Williams rushed to ULL 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Lowry; T.Ra-El at ULL 32.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UL 32(2:56 - 4th) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 32. Catch made by R.Williams at ULL 32. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; W.Matthews at ULL 37.
|+14 YD
2 & 5 - UL 37(2:36 - 4th) Z.Perry rushed to ODU 49 for 14 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; S.Asbury at ODU 49.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UL 49(1:51 - 4th) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ODU 49. Catch made by J.Bernard at ODU 49. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by T.Ra-El; E.Green at ODU 37.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - UL 37(1:27 - 4th) B.Wooldridge scrambles to ODU 27 for 10 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 27.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UL 27(1:17 - 4th) B.Wooldridge scrambles to ODU 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 22.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - UL 22(0:52 - 4th) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for R.Williams. PENALTY on ODU-S.Asbury Defensive Pass Interference 1 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UL 11(0:48 - 4th) B.Wooldridge scrambles to ODU 7 for 4 yards. B.Wooldridge ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - UL 7(0:39 - 4th) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for N.Johnson.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - UL 7(0:35 - 4th) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for R.Williams.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - UL 7(0:28 - 4th) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for T.Carter.