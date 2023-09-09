|
No. 2 Michigan rolls on without suspended coach Jim Harbaugh, routing UNLV 35-7
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) J.J. McCarthy wrote “47” in black marker on his left hand, honoring his late friend and former teammate Ryan Keeler, who wore No. 47 as a defensive lineman for UNLV.
When the second-ranked Wolverines beat the Rebels 35-7 on Saturday, McCarthy threw two touchdowns to Roman Wilson and one of them was on a 47-yard pass.
Keeler's death in February at the age of 20 was caused by a heart ailment. McCarthy played youth football and at Nazareth Academy High School in suburban Chicago with Keeler.
“This whole week has been super emotional because that's been my guy since day one,” McCarthy said. “That 47-yard touchdown was something that you just can't make up. It was unbelievable.”
The Wolverines (2-0) were without suspended coach Jim Harbaugh for the second game of his three-game, school-imposed suspension for breaking NCAA rules.
That didn’t slow them down.
McCarthy completed his first 13 passes and finished 22 of 25 for 278 yards and two touchdown passes to Wilson, who had four receptions for 89 yards and has five touchdown receptions through two games.
Blake Corum ran for three touchdowns and finished with 80 yards rushing on 15 carries and caught two passes for 23 yards.
The Rebels (1-1) were overmatched as expected, struggling to compete with a national championship contender on either side of the ball.
“Today doesn’t define us, but how we respond will define us,” first-year Rebels coach Barry Odom said. “Ultimately, we are in a sprint with this season on how good we can get. I’m excited about the opportunity to get back to work with our group.
“It’s a sprint with no finish line.”
Doug Brumfield was 10 of 19 for 100 yards and Jayden Maiava completed 5 of 7 passes for 68 yards for the Rebels, who didn't have a player with 25 yards rushing or with 50 yards receiving.
UNLV - like East Carolina last week - avoided a shutout with a late score. Jordan Younge-Humphrey had a 20-yard rushing touchdown with 2:43 left, capping a nine-play, 81-yard drive.
HARBAUGH WATCH
Harbaugh worked on the chain gang at his son's youth football game before the Wolverines played and planned to watch his team on TV from home.
Jay Harbaugh, special teams coordinator and safeties coach, filled his father’s role in the first half. Running backs coach and former Michigan star Mike Hart led the team after halftime.
Hart became the first Black football coach at Michigan.
“It’s a great honor,” Hart said. "I had a chance to play with Tony Dungy. I had a chance to play with Jim Caldwell. My first coaching job was with Ron English.
“I’ve had a lot of great coaches, who are African Americans that I've had a chance to look up to. They let me know that it can happen, that it’s a possibility. Hopefully, we can get more African American coaches in college football. We need more and hopefully I'll be one of those one day. I will be one of those one day.”
COMPLETION COMPANY
McCarthy has completed 87.3% of his passes through two games, matching Justin Fields' completion percentage through two games at Ohio State in 2020. Corey Robinson (92.2% in 2013 at Troy) and Geno Smith (88% in 2012 at West Virginia) are the only two players with a higher completion percentage through two games with at least 55 attempts since 2000 through games Saturday afternoon, according to Sportradar.
INJURY REPORT
Michigan standout defensive backs Will Johnson and Rod Moore missed a second straight game with injuries.
THE TAKEAWAY
UNLV: Odom was able to show his players what one of college football's best looks like up close. The Rebels can potentially learn from the painful experience to help them compete in the Mountain West Conference.
“Nothing has changed in my mind about our football team at UNLV," said Odom, a former Missouri coach. “I’m excited about where we’re going to go with this.”
Michigan: Corum's recovery is a good sign for him, and the team. The All-America running back had a knee injury late last season against Illinois, played sparingly against Ohio State, missed the last two games and needed surgery. Corum ran for 73 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries in last week's win over East Carolina.
UP NEXT
UNLV: Hosts Vanderbilt on Saturday.
Michigan: Hosts Bowling Green on Saturday night.
---
|
J. Younge-Humphrey
29 RB
23 RuYds, RuTD
|
B. Corum
2 RB
80 RuYds, 3 RuTDs, 23 ReYds, 2 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|23
|Rushing
|5
|8
|Passing
|9
|14
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-12
|7-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-3
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|229
|492
|Total Plays
|57
|61
|Avg Gain
|4.0
|8.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|61
|179
|Rush Attempts
|31
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.0
|5.4
|Yards Passing
|168
|313
|Comp. - Att.
|15-26
|23-28
|Yards Per Pass
|4.5
|11.2
|Penalties - Yards
|3-35
|4-30
|Touchdowns
|1
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-47.8
|3-46.0
|Return Yards
|35
|24
|Punts - Returns
|2-24
|2-24
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-11
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|168
|PASS YDS
|313
|
|
|61
|RUSH YDS
|179
|
|
|229
|TOTAL YDS
|492
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Brumfield 2 QB
|D. Brumfield
|10/19
|100
|0
|0
|
J. Maiava 1 QB
|J. Maiava
|5/7
|68
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Younge-Humphrey 29 RB
|J. Younge-Humphrey
|2
|23
|1
|20
|
V. Davis Jr. 5 RB
|V. Davis Jr.
|6
|17
|0
|21
|
C. Reese 26 RB
|C. Reese
|4
|13
|0
|9
|
J. Maiava 1 QB
|J. Maiava
|2
|13
|0
|8
|
D. Lester 4 RB
|D. Lester
|2
|5
|0
|3
|
J. Thomas 22 RB
|J. Thomas
|5
|1
|0
|3
|
D. Brumfield 2 QB
|D. Brumfield
|10
|-11
|0
|12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. De Jesus 21 WR
|J. De Jesus
|6
|5
|46
|0
|15
|
D. Gicinto 17 WR
|D. Gicinto
|2
|2
|40
|0
|25
|
R. White 11 WR
|R. White
|6
|2
|31
|0
|27
|
T. Conerly 8 WR
|T. Conerly
|3
|3
|28
|0
|13
|
C. Earls 87 TE
|C. Earls
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
S. McKie 0 WR
|S. McKie
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
D. Lester 4 RB
|D. Lester
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Thomas 22 RB
|J. Thomas
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Z. Griffin 3 WR
|Z. Griffin
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Oliver 5 DB
|C. Oliver
|10-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Woodard 7 LB
|J. Woodard
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. McDuffie 38 LB
|M. McDuffie
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Elad 9 DB
|J. Elad
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 1 DB
|J. Williams
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Anderson 36 DB
|T. Anderson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Turner 2 DB
|J. Turner
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Harris 27 DB
|B. Harris
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 8 DL
|D. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Muavesi 44 DL
|W. Muavesi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Egbase 26 DL
|O. Egbase
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Martinson 98 DL
|T. Martinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Fahina 6 DL
|N. Fahina
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Thompkins 10 LB
|F. Thompkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Baldwin 3 DB
|J. Baldwin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Whitmore 95 DL
|A. Whitmore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dixon 50 DL
|J. Dixon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Pizano 18 K
|J. Pizano
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Nichols 90 P
|M. Nichols
|6
|47.8
|1
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. De Jesus 21 WR
|J. De Jesus
|2
|12.0
|22
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. McCarthy 9 QB
|J. McCarthy
|22/25
|278
|2
|0
|
J. Denegal 4 QB
|J. Denegal
|1/1
|35
|0
|0
|
D. Warren 16 QB
|D. Warren
|0/2
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Corum 2 RB
|B. Corum
|15
|80
|3
|19
|
J. McCarthy 9 QB
|J. McCarthy
|3
|38
|0
|17
|
C. Johnson 6 WR
|C. Johnson
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
J. Tuttle 13 QB
|J. Tuttle
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
D. Edwards 7 RB
|D. Edwards
|6
|9
|0
|4
|
H. Donohue 49 RB
|H. Donohue
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
K. Mullings 20 RB
|K. Mullings
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Stokes 23 RB
|C. Stokes
|2
|2
|0
|2
|
L. Franklin 34 RB
|L. Franklin
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Denegal 4 QB
|J. Denegal
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Wilson 14 WR
|R. Wilson
|5
|4
|89
|2
|47
|
C. Johnson 6 WR
|C. Johnson
|6
|5
|82
|0
|26
|
T. Morris 8 WR
|T. Morris
|3
|3
|40
|0
|16
|
S. Morgan 82 WR
|S. Morgan
|1
|1
|35
|0
|35
|
D. Edwards 7 RB
|D. Edwards
|5
|5
|26
|0
|15
|
B. Corum 2 RB
|B. Corum
|2
|2
|23
|0
|20
|
A. Barner 89 TE
|A. Barner
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
C. Loveland 18 TE
|C. Loveland
|2
|2
|6
|0
|9
|
J. Beetham 40 TE
|J. Beetham
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
F. Moore 3 WR
|F. Moore
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. English 5 WR
|K. English
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Barrett 23 LB
|M. Barrett
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Waller Jr. 13 DB
|D. Waller Jr.
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jenkins 94 DL
|K. Jenkins
|3-2
|0.5
|0
|
B. McGregor 17 LB
|B. McGregor
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Grant 78 DL
|K. Grant
|2-2
|1.5
|0
|
M. Graham 55 DL
|M. Graham
|2-4
|0.5
|0
|
M. Sainristil 0 DB
|M. Sainristil
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Moore 8 LB
|D. Moore
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Etta 96 LB
|E. Etta
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harrell 32 LB
|J. Harrell
|1-4
|1.5
|0
|
E. Hausmann 15 LB
|E. Hausmann
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Guy 42 LB
|T. Guy
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McBurrows 1 DB
|J. McBurrows
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jones 6 DB
|K. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Pierce 95 DL
|T. Pierce
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Colson 25 LB
|J. Colson
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hill 20 DB
|J. Hill
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Goode 99 DL
|C. Goode
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Benny 26 DL
|R. Benny
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kolesar 35 DB
|C. Kolesar
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stewart 5 LB
|J. Stewart
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Hillman 46 DB
|B. Hillman
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Sabb 3 DB
|K. Sabb
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Turner 32 K
|J. Turner
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Doman 19 K
|T. Doman
|3
|46.0
|2
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Morgan 82 WR
|S. Morgan
|1
|28.0
|28
|0
|
K. Mullings 20 RB
|K. Mullings
|1
|26.0
|26
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Doman kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to the UNLV End Zone. Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 25. Catch made by S.McKie at UNLV 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by M.Sainristil; K.Sabb at UNLV 35.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 35(14:33 - 1st) V.Davis rushed to UNLV 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins at UNLV 37.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - UNLV 37(14:11 - 1st) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 37. Catch made by D.Lester at UNLV 37. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by M.Barrett at UNLV 39.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - UNLV 39(13:27 - 1st) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 39. Catch made by J.De Jesus at UNLV 39. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Sainristil at UNLV 46.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 46(12:58 - 1st) J.Thomas rushed to UNLV 42 for -4 yards. Tackled by B.McGregor at UNLV 42.
|+2 YD
2 & 14 - UNLV 42(12:33 - 1st) J.Thomas rushed to UNLV 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Grant; R.Benny at UNLV 44.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - UNLV 44(11:58 - 1st) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for R.White.
|Punt
4 & 12 - UNLV 44(11:51 - 1st) M.Nichols punts 56 yards to MICH End Zone Center-UNLV. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 20(11:43 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 20. Catch made by B.Corum at MICH 20. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by M.McDuffie at MICH 40.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 40(11:01 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to MICH 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Oliver at MICH 41.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - MICH 41(10:27 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to MICH 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Woodard; M.McDuffie at MICH 42.
|+16 YD
3 & 8 - MICH 42(9:48 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 42. Catch made by T.Morris at MICH 42. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by at UNLV 42.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 42(9:27 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to UNLV 42. Catch made by R.Wilson at UNLV 42. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by C.Oliver at UNLV 17.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 17(8:49 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to UNLV 17. Catch made by C.Loveland at UNLV 17. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by C.Oliver at UNLV 20.
|+6 YD
2 & 13 - MICH 20(8:10 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to UNLV 20. Catch made by C.Johnson at UNLV 20. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Woodard at UNLV 14.
|+11 YD
3 & 7 - MICH 14(7:23 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to UNLV 3 for 11 yards. Tackled by C.Oliver at UNLV 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - MICH 3(7:10 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to UNLV End Zone for 3 yards. B.Corum for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:06 - 1st) J.Turner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:06 - 1st) T.Doman kicks 57 yards from MICH 35 to the UNLV 8. Out of bounds.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 35(7:06 - 1st) J.Thomas rushed to UNLV 32 for -3 yards. Tackled by K.Grant at UNLV 32.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - UNLV 32(6:40 - 1st) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for S.McKie.
|Sack
3 & 13 - UNLV 32(6:30 - 1st) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield sacked at UNLV 26 for -6 yards (D.Moore)
|Punt
4 & 19 - UNLV 26(5:55 - 1st) M.Nichols punts 49 yards to MICH 25 Center-UNLV. Downed by K.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 25(5:44 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to MICH 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Elad at MICH 31.
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - MICH 31(5:03 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to MICH 39 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.McDuffie at MICH 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 39(4:24 - 1st) D.Edwards rushed to MICH 39 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Baldwin at MICH 39.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - MICH 39(3:45 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 39. Catch made by R.Wilson at MICH 39. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Oliver at MICH 43.
|+15 YD
3 & 6 - MICH 43(3:03 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 43. Catch made by T.Morris at MICH 43. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Turner at UNLV 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 42(2:30 - 1st) D.Edwards rushed to UNLV 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Turner; M.McDuffie at UNLV 42.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - MICH 42(2:00 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to UNLV 42. Catch made by B.Corum at UNLV 42. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.Anderson at UNLV 39.
|+12 YD
3 & 8 - MICH 39(1:16 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to UNLV 39. Catch made by A.Barner at UNLV 39. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by T.Anderson at UNLV 27.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 27(0:35 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to UNLV 19 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at UNLV 19.
|+17 YD
2 & 2 - MICH 19(0:04 - 1st) J.McCarthy rushed to UNLV 2 for 17 yards. Tackled by T.Anderson at UNLV 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - MICH 2(15:00 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to UNLV End Zone for 2 yards. B.Corum for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:56 - 2nd) J.Turner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:56 - 2nd) T.Doman kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to the UNLV End Zone. Touchback.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(14:56 - 2nd) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 25. Catch made by J.De Jesus at UNLV 25. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by M.Sainristil; J.Colson at UNLV 40.
|Sack
1 & 10 - UNLV 40(14:26 - 2nd) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield sacked at UNLV 34 for -6 yards (J.Harrell)
|+3 YD
2 & 16 - UNLV 34(13:50 - 2nd) V.Davis rushed to UNLV 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins; B.McGregor at UNLV 37.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - UNLV 37(13:16 - 2nd) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield sacked at UNLV 30 for -7 yards (J.Harrell; M.Graham)
|Punt
4 & 20 - UNLV 30(12:31 - 2nd) M.Nichols punts 29 yards to MICH 41 Center-UNLV. Downed by J.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 41(12:28 - 2nd) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 41. Catch made by C.Loveland at MICH 41. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Woodard; M.McDuffie at UNLV 50.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - MICH 50(11:49 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to UNLV 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Whitmore at UNLV 46.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 46(11:15 - 2nd) J.McCarthy pass complete to UNLV 46. Catch made by C.Johnson at UNLV 46. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by J.Elad at UNLV 26.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 26(10:39 - 2nd) J.McCarthy pass complete to UNLV 26. Catch made by D.Edwards at UNLV 26. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Woodard at UNLV 22.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - MICH 22(9:51 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to UNLV 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.McDuffie at UNLV 21.
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - MICH 21(9:16 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to UNLV 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.McDuffie at UNLV 18.
|+1 YD
4 & 2 - MICH 18(8:38 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to UNLV 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Dixon; J.Woodard at UNLV 17.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 17(8:30 - 2nd) D.Brumfield scrambles to UNLV 29 for 12 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins at UNLV 29.
|Sack
1 & 10 - UNLV 29(7:58 - 2nd) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield sacked at UNLV 25 for -4 yards (K.Grant)
|+11 YD
2 & 14 - UNLV 25(7:20 - 2nd) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 25. Catch made by J.De Jesus at UNLV 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by E.Hausmann at UNLV 36.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - UNLV 36(6:35 - 2nd) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 36. Catch made by J.De Jesus at UNLV 36. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Barrett at UNLV 41.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 41(6:13 - 2nd) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 41. Catch made by J.De Jesus at UNLV 41. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Sainristil; E.Hausmann at UNLV 49.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - UNLV 49(5:32 - 2nd) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield sacked at UNLV 42 for -7 yards (K.Jenkins; K.Grant)
|No Gain
3 & 9 - UNLV 42(4:43 - 2nd) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for J.De Jesus.
|Punt
4 & 9 - UNLV 42(4:37 - 2nd) M.Nichols punts 41 yards to MICH 17 Center-UNLV. Fair catch by J.Thaw.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 17(4:30 - 2nd) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 17. Catch made by C.Johnson at MICH 17. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at MICH 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 35(3:55 - 2nd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for F.Moore.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - MICH 35(3:51 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to MICH 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Harris; D.Johnson at MICH 38.
|+15 YD
3 & 7 - MICH 38(3:01 - 2nd) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 38. Catch made by D.Edwards at MICH 38. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Elad at UNLV 47.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 47(2:23 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to UNLV 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Martinson at UNLV 45.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - MICH 45(1:47 - 2nd) J.McCarthy pass complete to UNLV 45. Catch made by D.Edwards at UNLV 45. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at UNLV 43.
|+9 YD
3 & 6 - MICH 43(1:07 - 2nd) J.McCarthy pass complete to UNLV 43. Catch made by T.Morris at UNLV 43. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by B.Harris at UNLV 34.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 34(0:42 - 2nd) J.McCarthy scrambles to UNLV 27 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Woodard at UNLV 27.
|+14 YD
2 & 3 - MICH 27(0:35 - 2nd) J.McCarthy rushed to UNLV 13 for 14 yards. Tackled by J.Elad; B.Harris at UNLV 13.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 13(0:27 - 2nd) J.McCarthy pass complete to UNLV 13. Catch made by R.Wilson at UNLV 13. Gain of 13 yards. R.Wilson for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:24 - 2nd) J.Turner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) A.Meono kicks 60 yards from UNLV 35 to the MICH 5. K.Mullings returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Meono at MICH 31.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 31(14:53 - 3rd) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 31. Catch made by D.Edwards at MICH 31. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by C.Oliver at MICH 33.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - MICH 33(14:16 - 3rd) B.Corum rushed to MICH 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at MICH 38.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - MICH 38(13:55 - 3rd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for C.Johnson.
|Punt
4 & 3 - MICH 38(13:49 - 3rd) T.Doman punts 49 yards to UNLV 13 Center-MICH. J.De Jesus returned punt from the UNLV 13. Tackled by J.Taylor at UNLV 15.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 15(13:41 - 3rd) D.Brumfield scrambles to UNLV 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Harrell; J.Colson at UNLV 19.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - UNLV 19(13:16 - 3rd) D.Lester rushed to UNLV 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Colson; M.Graham at UNLV 21.
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - UNLV 21(12:42 - 3rd) D.Brumfield scrambles to UNLV 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Graham at UNLV 23.
|Punt
4 & 2 - UNLV 23(12:07 - 3rd) M.Nichols punts 60 yards to MICH 17 Center-UNLV. J.Thaw returned punt from the MICH 17. Tackled by T.O'Dell at MICH 36.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 36(11:54 - 3rd) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 36. Catch made by C.Johnson at MICH 36. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Oliver at MICH 48.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 48(11:17 - 3rd) B.Corum rushed to UNLV 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Oliver at UNLV 47.
|+47 YD
2 & 5 - MICH 47(10:43 - 3rd) J.McCarthy pass complete to UNLV 47. Catch made by R.Wilson at UNLV 47. Gain of 47 yards. R.Wilson for 47 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:31 - 3rd) J.Turner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:31 - 3rd) T.Doman kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to the UNLV End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(10:31 - 3rd) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for R.White.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UNLV 25(10:27 - 3rd) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for R.White.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - UNLV 25(10:23 - 3rd) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for R.White. PENALTY on MICH-R.Benny Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 40(10:20 - 3rd) V.Davis rushed to MICH 39 for 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Sainristil at MICH 39.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 39(9:56 - 3rd) D.Lester rushed to MICH 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Harrell; J.Colson at MICH 36.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - UNLV 36(9:27 - 3rd) D.Brumfield pass complete to MICH 36. Catch made by R.White at MICH 36. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by at MICH 32.
|-2 YD
3 & 3 - UNLV 32(8:55 - 3rd) V.Davis rushed to MICH 34 for -2 yards. Tackled by at MICH 34.
|+1 YD
4 & 5 - UNLV 34(8:16 - 3rd) D.Brumfield rushed to MICH 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins at MICH 33.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 33(8:08 - 3rd) D.Edwards rushed to MICH 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.McDuffie at MICH 34.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - MICH 34(7:29 - 3rd) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 34. Catch made by D.Edwards at MICH 34. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Woodard at MICH 37.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - MICH 37(6:49 - 3rd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for R.Wilson.
|Punt
4 & 6 - MICH 37(6:44 - 3rd) T.Doman punts 46 yards to UNLV 17 Center-MICH. J.De Jesus returned punt from the UNLV 17. Tackled by at UNLV 39.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 39(6:30 - 3rd) D.Brumfield rushed to UNLV 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.McGregor at UNLV 39.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UNLV 39(5:58 - 3rd) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for C.Earls.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - UNLV 39(5:56 - 3rd) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for J.Thomas.
|Punt
4 & 10 - UNLV 39(5:52 - 3rd) M.Nichols punts yards to MICH 13 Center-UNLV. J.Thaw returned punt from the MICH 13. Tackled by UNLV at MICH 39. PENALTY on MICH-S.Morgan Running Into the Kicker 5 yards accepted. PENALTY on UNLV-M.Su'a Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 20 - UNLV 29(5:40 - 3rd) M.Nichols punts 52 yards to MICH 19 Center-UNLV. T.Morris returned punt from the MICH 19. Pushed out of bounds by R.Tanner at MICH 24.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 24(5:28 - 3rd) B.Corum rushed to MICH 43 for 19 yards. Tackled by C.Oliver at MICH 43.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 43(4:43 - 3rd) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 43. Catch made by C.Johnson at MICH 43. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by J.Woodard at UNLV 31.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 31(4:07 - 3rd) C.Johnson rushed to UNLV 5 for 26 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Elad at UNLV 5.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - MICH 5(3:20 - 3rd) B.Corum rushed to UNLV End Zone for 5 yards. B.Corum for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:16 - 3rd) J.Turner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:16 - 3rd) T.Doman kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to the UNLV End Zone. Touchback.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(3:16 - 3rd) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 25. Catch made by R.White at UNLV 25. Gain of 27 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Barrett at MICH 48.
|-9 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 48(2:34 - 3rd) V.Davis rushed to UNLV 41 for -9 yards. V.Davis FUMBLES forced by M.Graham. Fumble RECOVERED by UNLV-V.Davis at UNLV 41. Tackled by J.Hill; M.Graham at UNLV 43.
|No Gain
2 & 19 - UNLV 43(1:51 - 3rd) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for R.White.
|+11 YD
3 & 19 - UNLV 43(1:51 - 3rd) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 43. Catch made by T.Conerly at UNLV 43. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by M.Barrett at MICH 46.
|No Gain
4 & 8 - UNLV 46(1:00 - 3rd) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for J.Thomas.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 46(0:15 - 3rd) J.Tuttle rushed to UNLV 40 for 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Oliver at UNLV 40. PENALTY on UNLV-C.Oliver Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 25(0:47 - 3rd) K.Mullings rushed to UNLV 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Harris at UNLV 22.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MICH 22(15:00 - 4th) D.Warren steps back to pass. D.Warren pass incomplete intended for J.Beetham.
|Int
3 & 7 - MICH 22(14:55 - 4th) D.Warren pass INTERCEPTED at UNLV 12. Intercepted by J.Williams at UNLV 12. Tackled by M.Hibner at UNLV 23.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 23(14:45 - 4th) C.Reese rushed to UNLV 22 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.McGregor; C.Goode at UNLV 22.
|+15 YD
2 & 11 - UNLV 22(14:12 - 4th) J.Maiava pass complete to UNLV 22. Catch made by D.Gicinto at UNLV 22. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by T.Guy; D.Waller at UNLV 37.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 37(13:39 - 4th) J.Thomas rushed to UNLV 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.McGregor; E.Hausmann at UNLV 40.
|+13 YD
2 & 7 - UNLV 40(12:54 - 4th) J.Maiava pass complete to UNLV 40. Catch made by T.Conerly at UNLV 40. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.McBurrows at MICH 47.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 47(12:16 - 4th) J.Maiava pass complete to MICH 47. Catch made by T.Conerly at MICH 47. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Hill; J.McBurrows at MICH 43.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - UNLV 43(11:21 - 4th) J.Maiava steps back to pass. J.Maiava pass incomplete intended for Z.Griffin.
|+3 YD
3 & 6 - UNLV 43(11:16 - 4th) J.Thomas rushed to MICH 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Goode; J.Stewart at MICH 40.
|No Gain
4 & 3 - UNLV 40(10:36 - 4th) J.Maiava steps back to pass. J.Maiava pass incomplete intended for Z.Griffin.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 41(10:31 - 4th) C.Stokes rushed to MICH 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at MICH 43.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MICH 43(9:49 - 4th) C.Stokes rushed to MICH 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by O.Egbase at MICH 43.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - MICH 43(9:13 - 4th) J.Denegal scrambles to MICH 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by F.Thompkins at MICH 43.
|Punt
4 & 7 - MICH 43(8:30 - 4th) T.Doman punts yards to UNLV 6 Center-MICH. Fair catch by J.De Jesus. PENALTY on MICH-A.Gentry Illegal Motion 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 12 - MICH 38(8:22 - 4th) T.Doman punts 43 yards to UNLV 19 Center-MICH. Fair catch by J.De Jesus.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 19(8:17 - 4th) C.Reese rushed to UNLV 28 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Kolesar; B.Hillman at UNLV 28.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - UNLV 28(7:38 - 4th) J.Younge-Humphrey rushed to UNLV 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Pierce at UNLV 31.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 31(7:01 - 4th) J.Maiava pass complete to UNLV 31. Catch made by D.Gicinto at UNLV 31. Gain of 25 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Waller at MICH 44.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 44(6:27 - 4th) J.Maiava pass complete to MICH 44. Catch made by C.Earls at MICH 44. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by K.Jones at MICH 33.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 33(5:55 - 4th) J.Maiava scrambles to MICH 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Guy at MICH 28.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - UNLV 28(5:14 - 4th) PENALTY on UNLV-C.Earls False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - UNLV 33(4:53 - 4th) J.Maiava scrambles to MICH 25 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Waller at MICH 25.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - UNLV 25(4:17 - 4th) C.Reese rushed to MICH 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Waller at MICH 23.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 23(3:27 - 4th) C.Reese rushed to MICH 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Etta at MICH 20.
|+20 YD
2 & 7 - UNLV 20(2:52 - 4th) J.Younge-Humphrey rushed to MICH End Zone for 20 yards. J.Younge-Humphrey for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:43 - 4th) J.Pizano extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:43 - 4th) A.Meono kicks 62 yards from UNLV 35 to the MICH 3. S.Morgan returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Walden at MICH 31.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 31(2:36 - 4th) L.Franklin rushed to MICH 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Turner; M.McDuffie at MICH 33.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - MICH 33(2:03 - 4th) H.Donohue rushed to MICH 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by W.Muavesi at MICH 36.
|+35 YD
3 & 5 - MICH 36(1:27 - 4th) J.Denegal pass complete to MICH 36. Catch made by S.Morgan at MICH 36. Gain of 35 yards. Tackled by J.Turner at UNLV 29. PENALTY on UNLV-UNLV Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MICH 29(1:00 - 4th) PENALTY on MICH-G.Crippen False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 15 - MICH 34(0:36 - 4th) D.Hughes rushed to UNLV 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Fahina at UNLV 32.