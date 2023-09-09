|
|UTEP
|NWEST
Bryant sparks second-half surge as Northwestern pounds UTEP 38-7 to stop skid
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) All David Braun knew was just how good this felt. Whether everything else going on at Northwestern made it a little extra cathartic, well, he wasn't sure.
Ben Bryant threw for a touchdown and ran for one, and the Wildcats used a huge second half to beat UTEP 38-7 Saturday afternoon for its first win since a hazing and abuse scandal rocked the athletic department.
Northwestern (1-1) scored all but seven of its points in the second half in stopping a 12-game losing streak and giving interim coach Braun his first victory. The win was the Wildcats' first since last year’s opener against Nebraska in Ireland - and their first on this side of the Atlantic since beating Rutgers at Ryan Field in October 2021.
“What we need is just continued support and we need one another,” Braun said. “But by gosh, does it feel good to see those guys have big smiles on their faces and celebrate like they are. I’m so stinking happy for our players.”
They got their coach to join in the locker room celebration, jumping up and down as they chanted and the music blared.
The Wildcats had lost 18 of 19. But with a sparse crowd watching, they buried UTEP (1-2) in the second half after struggling through the first two quarters.
Bryant threw an 18-yard touchdown to Thomas Gordon on the opening drive of the third. He scored from the 1 just over two minutes later, after Xander Mueller returned an interception 28 yards to the 3.
Joseph Himon II turned a third-down screen from Ryan Hilinski into an 85-yard touchdown to make it 28-7 with just under three minutes left in the third, and just like that, the Wildcats were on their way.
With everything else going on, Northwestern sure needed this.
The school is facing more than a dozen lawsuits across multiple sports with allegations including sexual abuse of players by teammates, as well as racist comments by coaches and race-based assaults. Longtime coach Pat Fitzgerald was fired in July and replaced at least for now by Braun, who was hired last winter as defensive coordinator. Braun, who spent the past four years at FCS powerhouse North Dakota State, took over with no college head coaching experience.
“We don't know what the long term looks like,” Braun said. “That's indicative of the title I'm carrying right now. And that's OK. At the end of the day, regardless of how this plays out in the long term, my wife and I and this group is gonna look back and say you know what, we're proud of the way we did it. We stewarded the program. We navigated it through a really difficult time and set it up to have success.”
WILDCATS WIN
Bryant didn’t exactly light it up after struggling in the opener at Rutgers. The Cincinnati transfer completed 11 of 17 passes for 116 yards before leaving with an unspecified injury.
Cam Porter ran for 90.
Backup quarterback Jack Lausch scored on a 6-yard run on Northwestern’s first possession after UTEP drove for a touchdown on the game’s opening drive. He also broke off a 46-yard run on a keeper in the fourth quarter, leading to a 4-yard TD for A.J. Henning that made it 35-7.
Mueller had a sack, Blake Gallagher added an interception, and the Wildcats stopped an eight-game losing streak at Ryan Field.
“We know who we are,” Mueller said. “We know our character, try to block out the outside noise and focus on the task at hand, which is winning games. Sticking together is a huge part of that.”
DIFFERENT SPOT, FAMILIAR RESULT
UTEP found itself in a rare spot as a favorite to beat a Power Five team for the first time in 56 years. But the result was a familiar one for the Miners.
Gavin Hardison threw for 192 yards and a touchdown and was intercepted twice.
Deion Hankins ran for 27 after going for a career-high 174 yards in last week’s win over Incarnate Word. And the Miners remained winless over Power Five teams since beating Mississippi in the 1967 Sun Bowl. They’re 0-37 against them since 1998.
THE TAKEAWAY
UTEP: The Miners went from leading the nation in rushing with 485 yards coming into the game to managing just 104 in this one. They went 70 yards for a touchdown on the game's opening drive, only to stall after that.
Northwestern: The Wildcats got their run game going with 184 yards, a huge improvement after Rutgers held them to just 12.
UP NEXT
UTEP: The Miners visit Arizona on Sept. 16, the first time they’ve had back-to-back games against Power Five teams since losses at Arkansas and at Texas Tech to start the 2015 season.
Northwestern: The Wildcats will try to make it two in a row when they visit No. 21 Duke on Sept. 16.
---
G. Hardison
2 QB
192 PaYds, PaTD, 2 INTs, 3 RuYds
B. Bryant
2 QB
116 PaYds, PaTD, RuYd, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|18
|Rushing
|8
|11
|Passing
|9
|6
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-11
|6-11
|4th Down Conv
|2-4
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|319
|391
|Total Plays
|65
|59
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|6.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|104
|184
|Rush Attempts
|35
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.0
|4.7
|Yards Passing
|215
|207
|Comp. - Att.
|19-30
|13-20
|Yards Per Pass
|5.8
|8.9
|Penalties - Yards
|6-42
|4-35
|Touchdowns
|1
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|3
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-39.3
|4-41.3
|Return Yards
|5
|28
|Punts - Returns
|1-5
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|3-28
|Safeties
|0
|0
|215
|PASS YDS
|207
|104
|RUSH YDS
|184
|319
|TOTAL YDS
|391
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Hardison 2 QB
|G. Hardison
|17/25
|192
|1
|2
|
J. McNamara 6 QB
|J. McNamara
|2/5
|23
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Burgess Jr. 5 RB
|T. Burgess Jr.
|7
|34
|0
|12
|
D. Hankins 3 RB
|D. Hankins
|7
|27
|0
|12
|
J. McNamara 6 QB
|J. McNamara
|4
|17
|0
|9
|
M. Franklin 24 RB
|M. Franklin
|4
|13
|0
|7
|
E. Jolly 22 RB
|E. Jolly
|5
|10
|0
|6
|
G. Hardison 2 QB
|G. Hardison
|8
|3
|0
|16
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ballard 0 WR
|J. Ballard
|5
|4
|92
|0
|36
|
K. Akharaiyi 4 WR
|K. Akharaiyi
|7
|5
|53
|0
|18
|
T. Smith 1 WR
|T. Smith
|10
|5
|40
|0
|21
|
Z. Fryar 87 TE
|Z. Fryar
|3
|2
|11
|1
|7
|
M. Franklin 24 RB
|M. Franklin
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
M. Vinson 82 TE
|M. Vinson
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
T. Burgess Jr. 5 RB
|T. Burgess Jr.
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
E. Jolly 22 RB
|E. Jolly
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Knight 10 LB
|T. Knight
|11-3
|0.5
|0
|
J. Neal 5 LB
|J. Neal
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Broussard 24 S
|M. Broussard
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Moore 9 CB
|T. Moore
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Allen 22 DB
|J. Allen
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|
A. Odums 1 CB
|A. Odums
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hugue 12 S
|T. Hugue
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Stewart 54 DT
|K. Stewart
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Westmoreland 0 DE
|M. Westmoreland
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
K. Vaughn 97 DE
|K. Vaughn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Va'a 98 DT
|L. Va'a
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bibler 40 DL
|C. Bibler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tafuna 50 DT
|T. Tafuna
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 7 DL
|K. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Flabiano 36 K
|B. Flabiano
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sloan 13 P
|J. Sloan
|4
|39.3
|2
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Burgess Jr. 5 RB
|T. Burgess Jr.
|3
|18.3
|23
|0
|
C. Harris 19 WR
|C. Harris
|1
|28.0
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Smith 1 WR
|T. Smith
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Bryant 2 QB
|B. Bryant
|11/17
|116
|1
|0
|
R. Hilinski 3 QB
|R. Hilinski
|1/1
|85
|1
|0
|
J. Lausch 12 QB
|J. Lausch
|1/2
|6
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Porter 4 RB
|C. Porter
|17
|90
|0
|16
|
J. Lausch 12 QB
|J. Lausch
|4
|53
|1
|46
|
A. Henning 8 WR
|A. Henning
|4
|35
|1
|17
|
J. Himon II 20 RB
|J. Himon II
|4
|6
|0
|4
|
R. Hilinski 3 QB
|R. Hilinski
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Arthurs 31 RB
|J. Arthurs
|2
|2
|0
|4
|
B. Bryant 2 QB
|B. Bryant
|6
|-1
|1
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Himon II 20 RB
|J. Himon II
|2
|1
|85
|1
|85
|
C. Johnson 14 WR
|C. Johnson
|3
|3
|51
|0
|43
|
T. Gordon 87 TE
|T. Gordon
|1
|1
|18
|1
|18
|
B. Kirtz 17 WR
|B. Kirtz
|5
|3
|17
|0
|9
|
A. Henning 8 WR
|A. Henning
|5
|2
|16
|0
|12
|
C. Porter 4 RB
|C. Porter
|2
|2
|14
|0
|9
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Heard II 24 DB
|R. Heard II
|6-1
|1.0
|0
|
X. Mueller 34 LB
|X. Mueller
|5-2
|1.0
|1
|
B. Gallagher 32 LB
|B. Gallagher
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
D. Turner 8 DB
|D. Turner
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Fitzgerald 6 DB
|R. Fitzgerald
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Hollis Jr. 2 DB
|G. Hollis Jr.
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Saka 42 DL
|A. Saka
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Flakes 93 DL
|B. Flakes
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Story 95 DL
|N. Story
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. DeHaan 38 DB
|J. DeHaan
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
S. McLaughlin 97 DL
|S. McLaughlin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Turner 28 DB
|B. Turner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Brus 33 LB
|B. Brus
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Azema 0 DB
|C. Azema
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Johnson 10 DB
|T. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Soares Jr. 35 LB
|K. Soares Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cameron 53 DL
|J. Cameron
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Joseph 3 DB
|J. Joseph
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hubbard 91 DL
|A. Hubbard
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Pate 41 DL
|J. Pate
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Smith 22 DB
|E. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bastone 90 DL
|C. Bastone
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Olsen 82 K
|J. Olsen
|1/1
|40
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
H. Renner 99 P
|H. Renner
|4
|41.3
|2
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Azema 0 DB
|C. Azema
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) H.Helms kicks 61 yards from NW 35 to the TEP 4. Fair catch by K.Akharaiyi.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(15:00 - 1st) PENALTY on NW-NW Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 5 - UTEP 30(15:00 - 1st) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Story at TEP 31.
|+11 YD
2 & 4 - UTEP 31(14:27 - 1st) G.Hardison pass right complete to TEP 39. Catch made by K.Akharaiyi at TEP 39. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by R.Heard; G.Hollis at TEP 42.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 42(13:48 - 1st) D.Hankins rushed to NW 46 for 12 yards. Tackled by B.Gallagher at NW 46.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 46(13:29 - 1st) D.Hankins rushed to NW 48 for -2 yards. Tackled by S.McLaughlin at NW 48.
|+16 YD
2 & 12 - UTEP 48(13:11 - 1st) G.Hardison rushed to NW 32 for 16 yards. Tackled by B.Flakes at NW 32.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 32(12:37 - 1st) G.Hardison pass complete to NW 20. Catch made by J.Ballard at NW 20. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by G.Hollis at NW 7.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - UTEP 7(11:54 - 1st) D.Hankins rushed to NW 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Flakes; J.Pate at NW 4.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - UTEP 4(11:20 - 1st) G.Hardison pass complete to NW 4. Catch made by Z.Fryar at NW 4. Gain of 4 yards. Z.Fryar for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:08 - 1st) B.Flabiano extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:08 - 1st) M.Ramos kicks 36 yards from TEP 35 to the NW 29. Fair catch by C.Mangieri.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 29(11:08 - 1st) C.Porter rushed to NW 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Odums at NW 36.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 36(10:33 - 1st) B.Bryant pass complete to NW 35. Catch made by B.Kirtz at NW 35. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Moore at NW 43.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - NWEST 43(10:14 - 1st) B.Bryant pass complete to NW 43. Catch made by C.Porter at NW 43. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Knight at NW 48. PENALTY on TEP-T.Hugue Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 37(10:00 - 1st) A.Henning rushed to TEP 20 for 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Neal; M.Westmoreland at TEP 20.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 20(9:47 - 1st) C.Porter rushed to TEP 11 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Stewart at TEP 11.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - NWEST 11(9:10 - 1st) B.Bryant rushed to TEP 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Westmoreland; J.Allen at TEP 8.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - NWEST 8(8:23 - 1st) C.Porter rushed to TEP 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Johnson at TEP 6.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - NWEST 6(7:53 - 1st) J.Lausch rushed to TEP End Zone for 6 yards. J.Lausch for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:46 - 1st) J.Olsen extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:46 - 1st) H.Helms kicks 65 yards from NW 35 to the TEP End Zone. Fair catch by T.Burgess.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(7:46 - 1st) T.Burgess rushed to TEP 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Soares at TEP 27.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - UTEP 27(7:20 - 1st) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 25. Catch made by T.Smith at TEP 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by S.McLaughlin at TEP 28.
|+7 YD
3 & 7 - UTEP 28(6:44 - 1st) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 28. Catch made by Z.Fryar at TEP 28. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by B.Gallagher at TEP 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 35(6:05 - 1st) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for K.Akharaiyi.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 35(5:52 - 1st) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 39. Catch made by K.Akharaiyi at TEP 39. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by R.Heard at TEP 38. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
|+12 YD
3 & 7 - UTEP 38(5:16 - 1st) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 47. Catch made by K.Akharaiyi at TEP 47. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson at NW 50.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 50(4:41 - 1st) M.Franklin rushed to TEP 47 for -3 yards. Tackled by B.Flakes at TEP 47.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - UTEP 47(3:58 - 1st) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for K.Akharaiyi. PENALTY on TEP-K.Akharaiyi Offensive Pass Interference 10 yards declined.
|Penalty
3 & 13 - UTEP 47(3:46 - 1st) G.Hardison pass complete to NW 35. Catch made by J.Ballard at NW 35. Gain of 0 yards. Out of bounds. PENALTY on TEP-J.Ballard Illegal Touch Pass 0 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 13 - UTEP 47(3:32 - 1st) J.Sloan punts 32 yards to NW 21 Center-TEP. Downed by M.Broussard.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 21(3:22 - 1st) B.Bryant pass complete to NW 21. Catch made by C.Johnson at NW 21. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Westmoreland at NW 26.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - NWEST 26(2:48 - 1st) J.Himon rushed to NW 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Knight at NW 26.
|+9 YD
3 & 5 - NWEST 26(2:17 - 1st) B.Bryant pass complete to NW 32. Catch made by B.Kirtz at NW 32. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Knight at NW 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 35(1:48 - 1st) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for B.Kirtz (A.Odums).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NWEST 35(1:44 - 1st) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for A.Henning.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NWEST 35(1:41 - 1st) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for J.Himon.
|Punt
4 & 10 - NWEST 35(1:38 - 1st) H.Renner punts 54 yards to TEP 20 Center-NW. T.Smith MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by TEP-T.Smith at TEP 11. Tackled by K.Soares at TEP 16.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 16(1:30 - 1st) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for Z.Fryar.
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 16(1:25 - 1st) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 16. Catch made by K.Akharaiyi at TEP 16. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by D.Turner at TEP 34.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 34(0:47 - 1st) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 46 for 12 yards. Tackled by C.Azema at TEP 46.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 46(0:10 - 1st) M.Franklin rushed to TEP 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by X.Mueller at TEP 49.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - UTEP 49(15:00 - 2nd) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by X.Mueller; K.Soares at TEP 49.
|+5 YD
3 & 7 - UTEP 49(14:18 - 2nd) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 49. Catch made by T.Smith at TEP 49. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by R.Heard at NW 46.
|Punt
4 & 2 - UTEP 46(13:47 - 2nd) J.Sloan punts 40 yards to NW 6 Center-TEP. Downed by L.Russell. PENALTY on NW-G.Hollis Defensive Holding 5 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 3(13:27 - 2nd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for A.Henning.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - NWEST 3(13:21 - 2nd) C.Porter rushed to NW 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Neal at NW 6.
|+43 YD
3 & 7 - NWEST 6(12:43 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to NW 25. Catch made by C.Johnson at NW 25. Gain of 43 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Allen at NW 49.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 49(12:13 - 2nd) C.Porter rushed to TEP 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Knight at TEP 49.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - NWEST 49(11:37 - 2nd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant sacked at NW 45 for -6 yards (J.Allen; T.Knight)
|+4 YD
3 & 14 - NWEST 45(10:54 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to NW 46. Catch made by A.Henning at NW 46. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Knight at NW 49.
|Punt
4 & 10 - NWEST 49(10:12 - 2nd) H.Renner punts 36 yards to TEP 15 Center-NW. Fair catch by T.Smith. PENALTY on NW-K.Soares Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(10:03 - 2nd) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 29. Catch made by T.Smith at TEP 29. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Turner at TEP 34.
|+1 YD
2 & 1 - UTEP 34(9:25 - 2nd) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Saka at TEP 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 35(8:27 - 2nd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for T.Smith.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 35(8:26 - 2nd) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 36. Catch made by T.Smith at TEP 36. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by R.Heard at TEP 39.
|Int
3 & 6 - UTEP 39(7:51 - 2nd) G.Hardison pass INTERCEPTED at NW 38. Intercepted by B.Gallagher at NW 38. Tackled by TEP at NW 38.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 38(7:47 - 2nd) C.Porter rushed to NW 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Hugue at NW 44.
|-2 YD
2 & 4 - NWEST 44(7:23 - 2nd) J.Lausch rushed to NW 42 for -2 yards. Tackled by M.Broussard at NW 42.
|Sack
3 & 6 - NWEST 42(6:48 - 2nd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant sacked at NW 36 for -6 yards (M.Westmoreland)
|Punt
4 & 12 - NWEST 36(6:06 - 2nd) H.Renner punts 36 yards to TEP 28 Center-NW. Downed by W.Halkyard.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 28(5:55 - 2nd) T.Burgess rushed to TEP 37 for 9 yards. Tackled by N.Story at TEP 37.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - UTEP 37(5:16 - 2nd) T.Burgess rushed to TEP 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Hollis at TEP 37.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - UTEP 37(4:42 - 2nd) G.Hardison rushed to TEP 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Gallagher at TEP 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 38(3:51 - 2nd) T.Burgess rushed to TEP 38 for yards. Tackled by G.Hollis; R.Pearson at TEP 38. PENALTY on TEP-E.Klein Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 20 - UTEP 28(3:18 - 2nd) T.Burgess rushed to TEP 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Turner at TEP 32.
|+6 YD
2 & 16 - UTEP 32(2:44 - 2nd) M.Franklin rushed to TEP 38 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Hollis at TEP 38.
|Sack
3 & 10 - UTEP 38(2:27 - 2nd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison sacked at TEP 29 for -9 yards (A.Saka)
|Punt
4 & 19 - UTEP 29(2:20 - 2nd) J.Sloan punts 44 yards to NW 27 Center-TEP. Fair catch by A.Henning.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 27(2:12 - 2nd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for A.Henning (M.Westmoreland).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NWEST 27(2:06 - 2nd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for B.Kirtz (T.Richardson).
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - NWEST 27(2:00 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to NW 26. Catch made by C.Porter at NW 26. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Knight at NW 36.
|Punt
4 & 1 - NWEST 36(1:11 - 2nd) H.Renner punts 39 yards to TEP 25 Center-NW. Downed by E.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(1:00 - 2nd) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 25. Catch made by T.Burgess at TEP 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by R.Heard at TEP 28.
|+36 YD
2 & 7 - UTEP 28(0:26 - 2nd) G.Hardison pass complete to NW 36. Catch made by J.Ballard at NW 36. Gain of 36 yards. J.Ballard ran out of bounds.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 36(0:18 - 2nd) G.Hardison pass complete to NW 27. Catch made by K.Akharaiyi at NW 27. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Azema; G.Hollis at NW 27.
|No Good
2 & 1 - UTEP 34(0:04 - 2nd) B.Flabiano 44 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-TEP Holder-TEP.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Flabiano kicks 62 yards from TEP 35 to the NW 3. C.Azema returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Muhammad at NW 21.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 21(14:55 - 3rd) C.Porter rushed to NW 27 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Neal at NW 27.
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - NWEST 27(14:37 - 3rd) C.Porter rushed to NW 35 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Broussard at NW 35.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 35(14:10 - 3rd) B.Bryant pass complete to NW 34. Catch made by B.Kirtz at NW 34. Gain of 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Broussard at NW 36.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - NWEST 36(13:34 - 3rd) B.Bryant pass complete to NW 35. Catch made by C.Johnson at NW 35. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Allen at NW 39.
|+12 YD
3 & 6 - NWEST 39(12:54 - 3rd) B.Bryant pass complete to NW 50. Catch made by A.Henning at NW 50. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Neal at TEP 49.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 49(12:24 - 3rd) C.Porter rushed to TEP 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Neal at TEP 45.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - NWEST 45(11:51 - 3rd) A.Henning rushed to TEP 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Knight at TEP 38.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 38(11:15 - 3rd) B.Bryant rushed to TEP 31 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Knight at TEP 31.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - NWEST 31(10:42 - 3rd) J.Himon rushed to TEP 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Odums at TEP 28.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 28(10:07 - 3rd) C.Porter rushed to TEP 19 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Broussard at TEP 19.
|+1 YD
2 & 1 - NWEST 19(9:37 - 3rd) C.Porter rushed to TEP 18 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Stewart at TEP 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 18(9:07 - 3rd) C.Porter rushed to TEP 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Knight; J.Neal at TEP 18.
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - NWEST 18(8:28 - 3rd) B.Bryant pass complete to TEP 9. Catch made by T.Gordon at TEP 9. Gain of 18 yards. T.Gordon for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:19 - 3rd) J.Olsen extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:19 - 3rd) H.Helms kicks 65 yards from NW 35 to the TEP End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(8:19 - 3rd) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 25. Catch made by K.Akharaiyi at TEP 25. Gain of yards. Tackled by D.Turner; X.Mueller at TEP 25. PENALTY on TEP-T.Burgess Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 12 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 22 - UTEP 13(7:49 - 3rd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for T.Smith (S.McLaughlin).
|Int
2 & 22 - UTEP 13(7:44 - 3rd) G.Hardison pass INTERCEPTED at TEP 31. Intercepted by X.Mueller at TEP 31. Tackled by A.Barton at TEP 3. PENALTY on TEP-TEP Illegal Shift 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - NWEST 3(7:30 - 3rd) C.Porter rushed to TEP 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Neal at TEP 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - NWEST 1(6:50 - 3rd) B.Bryant rushed to TEP 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Broussard; T.Knight at TEP 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - NWEST 1(6:06 - 3rd) B.Bryant rushed to TEP End Zone for 1 yards. B.Bryant for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:03 - 3rd) J.Olsen extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:03 - 3rd) H.Helms kicks 48 yards from NW 35 to the TEP 17. T.Burgess returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Komolafe at TEP 28.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UTEP 28(5:58 - 3rd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for J.Lopez. PENALTY on NW-A.Hubbard Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 43(5:52 - 3rd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for T.Smith (D.Turner).
|Sack
2 & 10 - UTEP 43(5:49 - 3rd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison sacked at TEP 39 for -4 yards (A.Hubbard)
|+8 YD
3 & 14 - UTEP 39(5:04 - 3rd) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 41. Catch made by M.Franklin at TEP 41. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by X.Mueller at TEP 47.
|Punt
4 & 6 - UTEP 47(4:26 - 3rd) J.Sloan punts 41 yards to NW 12 Center-TEP. Fair catch by A.Henning.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 12(4:17 - 3rd) J.Himon rushed to NW 16 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Moore at NW 16.
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - NWEST 16(3:44 - 3rd) J.Himon rushed to NW 15 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Knight at NW 15.
|+85 YD
3 & 7 - NWEST 15(3:08 - 3rd) R.Hilinski pass complete to NW 11. Catch made by J.Himon at NW 11. Gain of 85 yards. J.Himon for 85 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:51 - 3rd) J.Olsen extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:51 - 3rd) H.Helms kicks 58 yards from NW 35 to the TEP 7. T.Burgess returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by G.Metz at TEP 28.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 28(2:45 - 3rd) G.Hardison rushed to TEP 33 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Gallagher at TEP 33.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - UTEP 33(2:18 - 3rd) T.Burgess rushed to TEP 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Joseph at TEP 36.
|Sack
3 & 2 - UTEP 36(1:57 - 3rd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison sacked at TEP 33 for -3 yards (X.Mueller)
|+21 YD
4 & 5 - UTEP 33(1:08 - 3rd) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 43. Catch made by T.Smith at TEP 43. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by J.Joseph; B.Gallagher at NW 46.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 46(0:33 - 3rd) G.Hardison pass complete to NW 46. Catch made by J.Ballard at NW 46. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by D.Turner at NW 30.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UTEP 30(14:37 - 4th) G.Hardison pass complete to NW 30. Catch made by T.Smith at NW 30. Gain of 30 yards. T.Smith for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on TEP-T.Smith Illegal Touch Pass 0 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 30(14:37 - 4th) T.Burgess rushed to NW 18 for 12 yards. Tackled by X.Mueller at NW 18.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 18(14:21 - 4th) T.Burgess rushed to NW 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Heard at NW 14.
|Sack
2 & 6 - UTEP 14(14:00 - 4th) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison sacked at NW 16 for -2 yards (R.Heard)
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - UTEP 16(13:35 - 4th) M.Franklin rushed to NW 9 for 7 yards. Tackled by X.Mueller at NW 9.
|-1 YD
4 & Goal - UTEP 9(12:44 - 4th) G.Hardison rushed to NW 10 for -1 yards. Tackled by X.Mueller; C.Bastone at NW 10.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 10(12:32 - 4th) C.Porter rushed to NW 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Tafuna at NW 12.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - NWEST 12(11:53 - 4th) C.Porter rushed to NW 19 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Hugue at NW 19.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - NWEST 19(10:51 - 4th) R.Hilinski rushed to NW 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Knight at NW 21.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 21(10:08 - 4th) C.Porter rushed to NW 27 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Knight at NW 27.
|+46 YD
2 & 4 - NWEST 27(9:29 - 4th) J.Lausch rushed to TEP 27 for 46 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Broussard at TEP 27.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 27(8:40 - 4th) C.Porter rushed to TEP 11 for 16 yards. Tackled by M.Broussard at TEP 11.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 11(7:55 - 4th) A.Henning rushed to TEP 4 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Neal at TEP 4.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - NWEST 4(7:11 - 4th) A.Henning rushed to TEP End Zone for 4 yards. A.Henning for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:07 - 4th) J.Olsen extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:07 - 4th) H.Helms kicks 65 yards from NW 35 to the TEP End Zone. T.Burgess returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Soares at TEP 23.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 23(7:00 - 4th) E.Jolly rushed to TEP 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Brus at TEP 26.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - UTEP 26(6:32 - 4th) E.Jolly rushed to TEP 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Fitzgerald at TEP 32.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - UTEP 32(6:03 - 4th) E.Jolly rushed to TEP 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Turner; R.Fitzgerald at TEP 32.
|-1 YD
4 & 1 - UTEP 32(5:18 - 4th) E.Jolly rushed to TEP 31 for -1 yards. Tackled by E.Smith; B.Brus at TEP 31.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 31(5:09 - 4th) J.Lausch pass complete to TEP 30. Catch made by L.Albright at TEP 30. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Moore at TEP 25.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - NWEST 25(4:16 - 4th) J.Lausch steps back to pass. J.Lausch pass incomplete intended for NW (J.Neal).
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - NWEST 25(4:10 - 4th) J.Lausch rushed to TEP 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Vaughn at TEP 22.
|Field Goal
4 & 1 - NWEST 30(4:01 - 4th) J.Olsen 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NW Holder-NW.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:53 - 4th) H.Helms kicks 64 yards from NW 35 to the TEP 1. C.Harris returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Arthurs at TEP 29.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 29(3:44 - 4th) J.McNamara pass complete to TEP 29. Catch made by M.Vinson at TEP 29. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.DeHaan at TEP 37.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - UTEP 37(3:16 - 4th) J.McNamara rushed to TEP 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Fitzgerald at TEP 43.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 43(2:53 - 4th) J.McNamara pass complete to TEP 43. Catch made by J.Ballard at TEP 43. Gain of 15 yards. NW ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 42(2:41 - 4th) J.McNamara steps back to pass. J.McNamara pass incomplete intended for E.Jolly (C.Coleman).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UTEP 42(2:16 - 4th) J.McNamara steps back to pass. J.McNamara pass incomplete intended for E.Jolly.
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - UTEP 42(2:14 - 4th) J.McNamara rushed to NW 33 for 9 yards. Tackled by R.Fitzgerald at NW 33.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - UTEP 33(1:46 - 4th) E.Jolly rushed to NW 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.DeHaan at NW 31.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 31(1:26 - 4th) J.McNamara rushed to NW 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Turner at NW 32.
|Penalty
2 & 11 - UTEP 32(0:53 - 4th) PENALTY on TEP-Z.Henry False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 16 - UTEP 37(0:53 - 4th) J.McNamara rushed to NW 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Cameron at NW 34.
|Int
3 & 13 - UTEP 34(0:44 - 4th) J.McNamara pass INTERCEPTED at NW 16. Intercepted by J.DeHaan at NW 16. J.DeHaan ran out of bounds.