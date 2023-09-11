|
Griffis throws for 2 TDs as Wake Forest beats Vanderbilt 36-20 in game delayed two hours
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) Wake Forest safety Brendon Harris made sure his former teammates remembered him in the Demon Deacons’ 36-20 victory over Vanderbilt on Saturday.
Harris finished the game’s most dramatic play, scooping up a fumbled punt late in the first half and returning it 31 yards for a touchdown that quelled a Commodores rally.
Though he spent four years at Vanderbilt – one as a redshirt – Harris didn’t express much special satisfaction from playing a major role in beating his former team. Maybe because Wake Forest (2-0) beat Vanderbilt (2-1) last season in Nashville, Tennessee, Harris’ hometown.
“It was fun looking across the field and seeing them,” conceded Harris, when asked about the reunion.
Wake Forest, in danger of squandering an early 10-point lead, regained control with Harris’ TD return, caused by Walker Merrill’s hit on punt returner Will Sheppard, who took two steps after catching the punt.”
“We’re taught to go down the field and keep our eyes low and look for the ball,” said Harris.
Prior to Harris’ TD, Vanderbilt had scored on Sheppard’s 10-yard catch on a pass from AJ Swann to cut the lead to 17-14, and the Commodores’ defense then quickly forced the Demon Deacons to punt.
“It came down to turnovers,” said Wake coach Dave Clawson. “Fortunately, we generated them.”
The Deacons’ Mitch Griffis threw for 196 yards and two touchdowns in a game delayed two hours by lightning. Demond Claiborne rushed for 165 yards on 26 carries and Tate Carney added 117 yards on 13 carries.
Vandy quarterback AJ Swann threw for 314 yards passing on 26-of-39 attempts with three TDs and two interceptions. Patrick Smtih rushed 77 yards on 10 carries.
The Commodores threatened to pull within a touchdown in the third quarter, but Wake stopped a fourth-down play at its 1-yard line. The Deacons offense later wasted a deep drive when Carney lost a fumble before crossing the goal line, call made after video replay.
Clawson said Vandy’s defensive scheme was responsible for his team’s 48 rushes, which accounted for 288 yards, and only 26 passing attempts. In the fourth quarter, Wake didn’t have a single passing attempt in a 73-yard drive that produced a 19-yard field goal.
“On the whole, we were able to force them to go the hard way, and we kind of ran out of steam in the second half,” Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said.
THE TAKEAWAY
Though Wake Forest never trailed, mistakes were especially costly for Vandy, including two on Harris’ pivotal TD return. Swann threw two interceptions, including an early deep pass that was returned 40 yards by Malik Mustapha to set up an early Wake field goal. Wake also cashed in with a Carney TD run after a pass interference penalty provided a first down on a third-and-18 play. On the punt that produced Harris’ TD, Vandy committed a running-into-the-kicker penalty that would have left the Deacons with 4th-and-1 at their own 34.
WILD CARNEY RIDE
Carney, a redshirt freshman was a major participant in several key, and unusual plays.
The hard-running Carney supplied a remarkable 74-yard carry that included two broken tackles. On the second missed tackle, Carney slipped through the arms of a defender on the left sideline near midfield and was several yards behind other defenders before he was hauled down from behind at the Vandy 2. On the next play, Carney fumbled the ball away before crossing the goal line. Carney also gave his team a first down by grabbing a Wake ball carrier who was just short of a first down and throwing him past the first-down marker.
LOSING THE SPOTLIGHT
The 11 a.m. ET start was the first of the day and was expected to be the only televised game until several noon kickoffs.
But only five minutes into the game (2:01 on the game clock), play was suspended under mostly clear skies due to a lightning delay. Heavy rain and a few lightning strikes eventually did occur causing the delay to stretch to two hours.
UP NEXT
Vanderbilt plays at UNLV on Saturday.
Wake Forest travels to Norfolk, Virginia, for a game with Old Dominion on Saturday.
This story was first published Sept. 9, 2023. It was updated Sept. 11, 2023, to correct that the last name of Wake Forest’s coach is spelled Clawson, not Clausen.
A. Swann
5 QB
314 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 2 INTs, -7 RuYds
M. Griffis
12 QB
196 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 7 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|28
|Rushing
|6
|15
|Passing
|14
|10
|Penalty
|0
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|6-12
|10-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|423
|484
|Total Plays
|63
|74
|Avg Gain
|6.7
|6.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|109
|288
|Rush Attempts
|24
|48
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.5
|6.0
|Yards Passing
|314
|196
|Comp. - Att.
|26-39
|17-26
|Yards Per Pass
|7.5
|6.6
|Penalties - Yards
|5-42
|3-25
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|2
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-55.5
|2-36.5
|Return Yards
|58
|68
|Punts - Returns
|3-58
|1-2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-66
|Safeties
|0
|0
|314
|PASS YDS
|196
|109
|RUSH YDS
|288
|423
|TOTAL YDS
|484
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
A. Swann 5 QB
|A. Swann
|26/39
|314
|3
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
P. Smith 4 RB
|P. Smith
|10
|77
|0
|40
S. Alexander 28 RB
|S. Alexander
|10
|28
|0
|6
L. Kyle 18 TE
|L. Kyle
|1
|12
|0
|12
A. Swann 5 QB
|A. Swann
|3
|-7
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
L. Humphreys 83 WR
|L. Humphreys
|4
|4
|109
|1
|48
|
W. Sheppard 14 WR
|W. Sheppard
|14
|8
|87
|2
|21
|
J. McGowan 6 WR
|J. McGowan
|7
|6
|72
|0
|50
J. Sherrill 85 WR
|J. Sherrill
|2
|2
|19
|0
|13
J. Ball 84 TE
|J. Ball
|5
|4
|17
|0
|7
Q. Skinner Jr. 3 WR
|Q. Skinner Jr.
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
L. Kyle 18 TE
|L. Kyle
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
P. Smith 4 RB
|P. Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
C. Taylor 1 LB
|C. Taylor
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
J. Borcila 97 K
|J. Borcila
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
M. Hayball 45 P
|M. Hayball
|2
|55.5
|1
|63
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
J. McGowan 6 WR
|J. McGowan
|2
|22.0
|22
|0
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
W. Sheppard 14 WR
|W. Sheppard
|2
|-1.0
|0
|0
J. McGowan 6 WR
|J. McGowan
|1
|60.0
|60
|1
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
M. Griffis 12 QB
|M. Griffis
|17/26
|196
|2
|0
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
D. Claiborne 23 RB
|D. Claiborne
|27
|167
|0
|17
|
T. Carney 30 RB
|T. Carney
|13
|117
|1
|74
M. Griffis 12 QB
|M. Griffis
|6
|7
|0
|10
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
K. Williams 13 WR
|K. Williams
|8
|5
|92
|1
|34
|
W. Grimes 8 WR
|W. Grimes
|5
|3
|40
|0
|18
J. Banks 80 WR
|J. Banks
|5
|4
|34
|1
|15
T. Morin 2 WR
|T. Morin
|6
|4
|28
|0
|17
C. Hite 20 TE
|C. Hite
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
J. Davis 30 DL
|J. Davis
|2-0
|1.0
|0
J. Roberts 40 LB
|J. Roberts
|1-0
|1.0
|0
M. Mustapha 3 DB
|M. Mustapha
|0-0
|0.0
|1
D. Jones 10 DB
|D. Jones
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
M. Dennis 99 K
|M. Dennis
|3/4
|44
|3/3
|12
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
I. Mora 36 P
|I. Mora
|2
|36.5
|1
|42
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
K. Williams 13 WR
|K. Williams
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
T. Morin 2 WR
|T. Morin
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Black kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to the VAN End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(15:00 - 1st) P.Smith rushed to VAN 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Davis at VAN 28.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - VANDY 28(14:53 - 1st) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 28. Catch made by J.Ball at VAN 28. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by WF at VAN 31.
|Int
3 & 4 - VANDY 31(14:35 - 1st) A.Swann pass INTERCEPTED at WF 40. Intercepted by M.Mustapha at WF 40. Tackled by VAN at VAN 10.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 10(13:30 - 1st) D.Claiborne rushed to VAN 6 for 4 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 6.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - WAKE 7(13:12 - 1st) M.Griffis steps back to pass. M.Griffis pass incomplete intended for T.Morin.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - WAKE 6(12:59 - 1st) M.Griffis steps back to pass. M.Griffis pass incomplete intended for K.Williams.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - WAKE 15(12:50 - 1st) M.Dennis 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-WF Holder-WF.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:50 - 1st) T.Black kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to the VAN End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(12:50 - 1st) S.Alexander rushed to VAN 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by WF at VAN 30.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - VANDY 30(12:39 - 1st) S.Alexander rushed to VAN 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by WF at VAN 33.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - VANDY 33(12:29 - 1st) S.Alexander rushed to VAN 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by WF at VAN 35.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 35(12:19 - 1st) S.Alexander rushed to VAN 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by WF at VAN 41.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - VANDY 41(12:06 - 1st) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for W.Sheppard.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - VANDY 41(12:04 - 1st) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 41. Catch made by J.Ball at VAN 41. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by WF at VAN 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 46(11:47 - 1st) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for Q.Skinner.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - VANDY 46(11:45 - 1st) P.Smith rushed to WF 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 49.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - VANDY 49(11:15 - 1st) P.Smith rushed to WF 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 49.
|Punt
4 & 5 - VANDY 49(8:29 - 1st) M.Hayball punts 48 yards to WF 1 Center-VAN. Downed by S.Riley.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 1(8:29 - 1st) M.Griffis steps back to pass. M.Griffis pass incomplete intended for J.Banks.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - WAKE 1(8:24 - 1st) D.Claiborne rushed to WF 5 for 4 yards. Tackled by VAN at WF 5.
|+14 YD
3 & 6 - WAKE 5(7:53 - 1st) M.Griffis pass complete to WF 5. Catch made by W.Grimes at WF 5. Gain of 14 yards. VAN ran out of bounds.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 19(7:26 - 1st) D.Claiborne rushed to WF 31 for 12 yards. Tackled by VAN at WF 31.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 31(7:10 - 1st) D.Claiborne rushed to WF 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by VAN at WF 37.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - WAKE 37(6:52 - 1st) D.Claiborne rushed to WF 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by VAN at WF 42.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 42(6:24 - 1st) D.Claiborne rushed to WF 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by VAN at WF 46.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - WAKE 46(5:42 - 1st) M.Griffis pass complete to WF 46. Catch made by T.Morin at WF 46. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by VAN at WF 50.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - WAKE 50(5:18 - 1st) D.Claiborne rushed to VAN 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 49.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - WAKE 49(4:30 - 1st) PENALTY on WF-C.Hite False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 6 - WAKE 46(4:11 - 1st) I.Mora punts 42 yards to VAN 12 Center-WF. W.Sheppard returned punt from the VAN 12. Tackled by WF at VAN 10.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 10(3:56 - 1st) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 10. Catch made by J.McGowan at VAN 10. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by WF at VAN 10.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - VANDY 10(3:16 - 1st) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 10. Catch made by W.Sheppard at VAN 10. Gain of 8 yards. W.Sheppard ran out of bounds.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - VANDY 18(2:45 - 1st) S.Alexander rushed to VAN 24 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by WF at VAN 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 24(2:11 - 1st) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for W.Sheppard.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - VANDY 24(2:06 - 1st) PENALTY on VAN-G.Morgan False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - VANDY 19(2:06 - 1st) S.Alexander rushed to VAN 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by WF at VAN 19.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - VANDY 19(1:23 - 1st) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for W.Sheppard.
|Punt
4 & 15 - VANDY 19(1:16 - 1st) M.Hayball punts 63 yards to WF 18 Center-VAN. T.Morin returned punt from the WF 18. Tackled by VAN at WF 20.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 20(1:05 - 1st) D.Claiborne rushed to WF 37 for 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by VAN at WF 37.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 37(0:39 - 1st) D.Claiborne rushed to WF 48 for 11 yards. Tackled by VAN at WF 48.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 48(0:10 - 1st) M.Griffis pass complete to WF 48. Catch made by K.Williams at WF 48. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by VAN at VAN 39.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 39(15:00 - 2nd) D.Claiborne rushed to VAN 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 36.
|+16 YD
2 & 7 - WAKE 36(14:33 - 2nd) D.Claiborne rushed to VAN 20 for 16 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 20.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 20(14:01 - 2nd) M.Griffis pass complete to VAN 20. Catch made by K.Williams at VAN 20. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by VAN at VAN 10.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 10(13:33 - 2nd) D.Claiborne rushed to VAN 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 7.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - WAKE 7(13:06 - 2nd) M.Griffis steps back to pass. M.Griffis pass incomplete intended for K.Williams.
|+7 YD
3 & Goal - WAKE 7(13:01 - 2nd) M.Griffis pass complete to VAN 7. Catch made by J.Banks at VAN 7. Gain of 7 yards. J.Banks for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:55 - 2nd) M.Dennis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:55 - 2nd) T.Black kicks 62 yards from WF 35 to the VAN 3. J.McGowan returns the kickoff. Tackled by WF at VAN 25.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(12:49 - 2nd) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 25. Catch made by J.McGowan at VAN 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by WF at VAN 27.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - VANDY 27(12:11 - 2nd) P.Smith rushed to VAN 36 for 9 yards. Tackled by WF at VAN 36.
|+50 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 36(11:36 - 2nd) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 36. Catch made by J.McGowan at VAN 36. Gain of 50 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 14.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 14(10:48 - 2nd) P.Smith rushed to WF 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 11.
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - VANDY 11(10:11 - 2nd) A.Swann pass complete to WF 11. Catch made by W.Sheppard at WF 11. Gain of 11 yards. W.Sheppard for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(10:03 - 2nd) J.Borcila extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:03 - 2nd) W.Faris kicks 65 yards from VAN 35 to the WF End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(10:03 - 2nd) T.Carney rushed to WF 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by VAN at WF 27.
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - WAKE 27(9:40 - 2nd) M.Griffis pass complete to WF 27. Catch made by J.Banks at WF 27. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by VAN at WF 35.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 35(9:07 - 2nd) M.Griffis pass complete to WF 35. Catch made by J.Banks at WF 35. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by VAN at WF 39.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - WAKE 39(8:43 - 2nd) T.Carney rushed to WF 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by VAN at WF 42.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - WAKE 42(8:17 - 2nd) PENALTY on WF-L.Petitbon False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+15 YD
3 & 8 - WAKE 37(7:57 - 2nd) M.Griffis pass complete to WF 37. Catch made by J.Banks at WF 37. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 48(7:37 - 2nd) M.Griffis steps back to pass. M.Griffis pass incomplete intended for T.Morin.
|Sack
2 & 10 - WAKE 48(7:27 - 2nd) M.Griffis steps back to pass. M.Griffis sacked at WF 44 for -8 yards (C.Taylor)
|Penalty
3 & 18 - WAKE 44(6:56 - 2nd) M.Griffis steps back to pass. M.Griffis pass incomplete intended for W.Merrill. PENALTY on VAN-B.Anderson Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 41(6:51 - 2nd) T.Carney rushed to VAN 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 35.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - WAKE 35(6:32 - 2nd) T.Carney rushed to VAN 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 33.
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - WAKE 33(5:59 - 2nd) T.Carney rushed to VAN 26 for 7 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 26.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 26(5:36 - 2nd) M.Griffis pass complete to VAN 26. Catch made by K.Williams at VAN 26. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 15.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 15(5:04 - 2nd) M.Griffis pass complete to VAN 15. Catch made by C.Hite at VAN 15. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 13.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - WAKE 13(4:33 - 2nd) T.Carney rushed to VAN 8 for 5 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 8.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - WAKE 8(3:59 - 2nd) M.Griffis steps back to pass. M.Griffis pass incomplete intended for J.Banks. PENALTY on VAN-B.Anderson Defensive Pass Interference 6 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - WAKE 2(3:55 - 2nd) T.Carney rushed to VAN 1 for yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 1. PENALTY on VAN-VAN Illegal Substitution 1 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - WAKE 1(3:27 - 2nd) T.Carney rushed to VAN End Zone for 1 yards. T.Carney for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:22 - 2nd) M.Dennis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:22 - 2nd) T.Black kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to the VAN End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(3:22 - 2nd) S.Alexander rushed to VAN 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by WF at VAN 30.
|+12 YD
2 & 5 - VANDY 30(2:46 - 2nd) L.Kyle rushed to VAN 42 for 12 yards. Tackled by WF at VAN 42.
|+48 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 42(2:23 - 2nd) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 42. Catch made by L.Humphreys at VAN 42. Gain of 48 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 10.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 10(1:52 - 2nd) A.Swann pass complete to WF 10. Catch made by W.Sheppard at WF 10. Gain of 10 yards. W.Sheppard for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:42 - 2nd) J.Borcila extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:42 - 2nd) W.Faris kicks 65 yards from VAN 35 to the WF End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(1:42 - 2nd) M.Griffis steps back to pass. M.Griffis pass incomplete intended for W.Grimes.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - WAKE 25(1:40 - 2nd) D.Claiborne rushed to WF 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by VAN at WF 29.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - WAKE 29(1:04 - 2nd) M.Griffis steps back to pass. M.Griffis pass incomplete intended for W.Grimes.
|Punt
4 & 6 - WAKE 29(1:02 - 2nd) I.Mora punts 31 yards to VAN 40 Center-WF. W.Sheppard returned punt from the VAN 40. W.Sheppard FUMBLES forced by WF. Fumble RECOVERED by WF-B.Harris at VAN 40. WF for yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:50 - 2nd) M.Dennis extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(0:50 - 2nd) T.Black kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to the VAN End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(0:50 - 2nd) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 25. Catch made by W.Sheppard at VAN 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by WF at VAN 31.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - VANDY 31(0:33 - 2nd) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 31. Catch made by Q.Skinner at VAN 31. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by WF at VAN 37.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 37(0:28 - 2nd) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 37. Catch made by J.Ball at VAN 37. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by WF at VAN 39.
|Int
2 & 8 - VANDY 39(0:24 - 2nd) A.Swann pass INTERCEPTED at WF 43. Intercepted by D.Jones at WF 43. Tackled by VAN at VAN 41.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 41(0:16 - 2nd) M.Griffis scrambles to VAN 31 for 10 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 31.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 31(0:07 - 2nd) D.Claiborne rushed to VAN 26 for 5 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 26.
|No Good
2 & 6 - WAKE 34(0:04 - 2nd) M.Dennis 44 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-WF Holder-I.Mora.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) W.Faris kicks 61 yards from VAN 35 to the WF 4. K.Williams returns the kickoff. Tackled by VAN at WF 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 19(14:54 - 3rd) D.Claiborne rushed to WF 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by VAN at WF 19.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WAKE 19(14:37 - 3rd) M.Griffis steps back to pass. M.Griffis pass incomplete intended for K.Williams.
|+18 YD
3 & 10 - WAKE 19(14:34 - 3rd) M.Griffis pass complete to WF 19. Catch made by W.Grimes at WF 19. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by VAN at WF 37.
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 37(14:12 - 3rd) M.Griffis pass complete to WF 37. Catch made by K.Williams at WF 37. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 29.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 29(13:46 - 3rd) D.Claiborne rushed to VAN 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 26.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - WAKE 26(13:18 - 3rd) M.Griffis rushed to VAN 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 26.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - WAKE 26(12:53 - 3rd) M.Griffis steps back to pass. M.Griffis pass incomplete intended for C.Hite.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - WAKE 34(12:36 - 3rd) M.Dennis 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-WF Holder-I.Mora.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:36 - 3rd) T.Black kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to the VAN End Zone. Touchback.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(12:36 - 3rd) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 25. Catch made by L.Humphreys at VAN 25. Gain of 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by WF at VAN 43.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 43(12:02 - 3rd) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 43. Catch made by W.Sheppard at VAN 43. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 43.
|+40 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 43(11:25 - 3rd) P.Smith rushed to WF 3 for 40 yards. Pushed out of bounds by WF at WF 3.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - VANDY 3(11:17 - 3rd) P.Smith rushed to WF 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - VANDY 1(10:43 - 3rd) A.Swann scrambles to WF 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 1.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - VANDY 1(10:11 - 3rd) S.Alexander rushed to WF 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 1.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - VANDY 1(9:24 - 3rd) S.Alexander rushed to WF 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 1.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 1(9:24 - 3rd) T.Carney rushed to WF 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by VAN at WF 4.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - WAKE 4(8:53 - 3rd) M.Griffis scrambles to WF 8 for 4 yards. Tackled by VAN at WF 8.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - WAKE 8(8:15 - 3rd) T.Carney rushed to WF 14 for 6 yards. Tackled by VAN at WF 14.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 14(7:48 - 3rd) M.Griffis pass complete to WF 14. Catch made by T.Morin at WF 14. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by VAN at WF 15.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - WAKE 15(7:19 - 3rd) M.Griffis pass complete to WF 15. Catch made by W.Grimes at WF 15. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by VAN at WF 23.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - WAKE 23(6:34 - 3rd) D.Claiborne rushed to WF 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by VAN at WF 24.
|+74 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 24(5:44 - 3rd) T.Carney rushed to VAN 2 for 74 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 2.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - WAKE 2(4:54 - 3rd) T.Carney rushed to VAN End Zone for yards. T.Carney for yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was overturned. T.Carney rushed to VAN 1 for 1 yards. T.Carney FUMBLES forced by C.Taylor. Fumble RECOVERED by VAN-D.Wright at VAN 1. Tackled by WF at VAN 1.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 1(4:48 - 3rd) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for W.Sheppard.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - VANDY 1(4:46 - 3rd) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 1. Catch made by W.Sheppard at VAN 1. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by WF at VAN 8.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - VANDY 8(4:00 - 3rd) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 8. Catch made by J.McGowan at VAN 8. Gain of 5 yards. J.McGowan ran out of bounds.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 13(3:27 - 3rd) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 13. Catch made by J.Ball at VAN 13. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by WF at VAN 20.
|+10 YD
2 & 3 - VANDY 20(2:54 - 3rd) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 20. Catch made by W.Sheppard at VAN 20. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by WF at VAN 30.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 30(2:17 - 3rd) S.Alexander rushed to VAN 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by WF at VAN 31.
|+13 YD
2 & 9 - VANDY 31(1:29 - 3rd) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 31. Catch made by J.Sherrill at VAN 31. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by WF at VAN 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 44(0:52 - 3rd) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for J.McGowan.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - VANDY 44(0:52 - 3rd) P.Smith rushed to WF 47 for 9 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 47.
|-3 YD
3 & 1 - VANDY 47(0:08 - 3rd) P.Smith rushed to WF 50 for -3 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 50.
|No Gain
4 & 4 - VANDY 50(14:54 - 4th) A.Swann pass complete to WF 50. Catch made by W.Sheppard at WF 50. Gain of yards. Tackled by WF at WF 43. PENALTY on WF-C.Garnes Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for W.Sheppard.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 50(14:54 - 4th) D.Claiborne rushed to VAN 35 for 15 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 35.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 35(14:38 - 4th) D.Claiborne rushed to VAN 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 32.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - WAKE 32(14:12 - 4th) PENALTY on WF-D.Gordon Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
|+17 YD
2 & 22 - WAKE 47(14:02 - 4th) M.Griffis pass complete to VAN 47. Catch made by T.Morin at VAN 47. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 30.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - WAKE 30(13:38 - 4th) M.Griffis pass complete to VAN 30. Catch made by T.Morin at VAN 30. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 24.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 24(13:07 - 4th) D.Claiborne rushed to VAN 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 21.
|Sack
2 & 7 - WAKE 21(12:28 - 4th) M.Griffis steps back to pass. M.Griffis sacked at VAN 24 for -3 yards (C.Taylor)
|+24 YD
3 & 10 - WAKE 24(11:45 - 4th) M.Griffis pass complete to VAN 24. Catch made by K.Williams at VAN 24. Gain of 24 yards. K.Williams for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(11:39 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. M.Griffis steps back to pass. D.Wright intercepts the ball. Tackled by WF at VAN 13. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS. DEFENSIVE CONVERSION RECOVERY FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:39 - 4th) T.Black kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to the VAN End Zone. Touchback.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(11:39 - 4th) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 25. Catch made by W.Sheppard at VAN 25. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by WF at VAN 46.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 46(11:29 - 4th) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 46. Catch made by J.McGowan at VAN 46. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 44.
|Sack
1 & 10 - VANDY 44(10:45 - 4th) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann sacked at WF 49 for -5 yards (J.Davis)
|+13 YD
2 & 15 - VANDY 49(10:05 - 4th) A.Swann pass complete to WF 49. Catch made by L.Humphreys at WF 49. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 36.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - VANDY 36(9:33 - 4th) A.Swann pass complete to WF 36. Catch made by J.Sherrill at WF 36. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 30(9:19 - 4th) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for J.Ball.
|+30 YD
2 & 10 - VANDY 30(9:18 - 4th) A.Swann pass complete to WF 30. Catch made by L.Humphreys at WF 30. Gain of 30 yards. L.Humphreys for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(9:08 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. A.Swann steps back to pass. C.Carson intercepts the ball. Tackled by VAN at WF End Zone. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS. DEFENSIVE CONVERSION RECOVERY FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:08 - 4th) W.Faris kicks 60 yards from VAN 35 to the WF 5. Fair catch by K.Williams.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(9:08 - 4th) D.Claiborne rushed to WF 42 for 17 yards. Tackled by VAN at WF 42.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 42(8:27 - 4th) D.Claiborne rushed to VAN 47 for 11 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 47.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 47(7:47 - 4th) D.Claiborne rushed to VAN 33 for 14 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 33.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 33(6:54 - 4th) M.Griffis rushed to VAN 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 31. PENALTY on VAN-T.Berry Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. D.Claiborne rushed to VAN 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 31. PENALTY on VAN-T.Berry Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 16(6:31 - 4th) T.Carney rushed to VAN 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 14.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - WAKE 14(6:00 - 4th) T.Carney rushed to VAN 9 for 5 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 9.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - WAKE 9(4:54 - 4th) M.Griffis rushed to VAN 5 for 4 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 5.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - WAKE 5(4:08 - 4th) D.Claiborne rushed to VAN 2 for 3 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 2.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - WAKE 2(3:22 - 4th) D.Claiborne rushed to VAN 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 2.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - WAKE 2(2:37 - 4th) D.Claiborne rushed to VAN 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 2.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - WAKE 10(2:28 - 4th) M.Dennis 20 yard field goal attempt is good Center-WF Holder-I.Mora.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:19 - 4th) T.Black kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to the VAN End Zone. J.McGowan returns the kickoff. Tackled by WF at VAN 22.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 22(2:19 - 4th) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 22. Catch made by J.McGowan at VAN 22. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by WF at VAN 27.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - VANDY 27(1:58 - 4th) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 27. Catch made by L.Kyle at VAN 27. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by WF at VAN 31.
|+9 YD
3 & 1 - VANDY 31(1:41 - 4th) P.Smith rushed to VAN 40 for 9 yards. Tackled by WF at VAN 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 40(1:34 - 4th) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for L.Kyle.
|Sack
2 & 10 - VANDY 40(1:19 - 4th) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann sacked at VAN 37 for -3 yards (J.Roberts)
|No Gain
3 & 13 - VANDY 37(1:14 - 4th) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for W.Sheppard.
|No Gain
4 & 13 - VANDY 37(1:10 - 4th) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for P.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 37(1:06 - 4th) WF kneels at the VAN 38.
|-2 YD
2 & 11 - WAKE 38(0:30 - 4th) WF kneels at the VAN 40.