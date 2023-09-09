|
|
|WAG
|NAVY
Lavatai leads Navy on offense, defense shuts down Wagner in 24-0 victory
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) Quarterback Tai Lavatai accounted for 226 total yards and a touchdown and Navy controlled the line on both sides in its 24-0 win over Wagner on Saturday.
After holding the Seahawks to five plays on their first drive, Navy established a seven-play, 77-yard drive that ended when Daba Fofana ran it from the 3. The score was set up when Lavatai threw a 45-yard completion to Anton Hall Jr. to put the ball at Wagner's 6-yard line.
Just before the close of the half, the Midshipmen (1-1) added a field goal when Evan Warren connected from 27-yards out with 2:20 remaining before the break.
On Wagner's following drive, Rayuan Lane intercepted Damien Mazil in the end zone for a touchback. Navy then went on a five-play, 80-yard scoring drive in 40 seconds that ended with a 12-yard scoring pass from Lavatai to Camari Williams with eight seconds left before the half. Lavatai finished 5-for-5 passing on the drive which included a 35-yarder to Nathan Kent to start the drive.
Following a weather delay to start the third quarter, Navy closed the scoring when Eli Heidenreich ran 46 yards with 10:44 remaining.
Mazil threw for 100 yards.
--
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
Z. Palmer-Smith
3 RB
52 RuYds
|
T. Lavatai
1 QB
161 PaYds, PaTD, 65 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|18
|Rushing
|3
|12
|Passing
|9
|6
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|6-17
|4-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|227
|408
|Total Plays
|67
|62
|Avg Gain
|3.4
|6.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|84
|245
|Rush Attempts
|32
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.6
|5.6
|Yards Passing
|143
|163
|Comp. - Att.
|18-35
|11-18
|Yards Per Pass
|3.8
|9.1
|Penalties - Yards
|9-65
|4-35
|Touchdowns
|0
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|9-35.2
|5-44.4
|Return Yards
|0
|38
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-38
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|143
|PASS YDS
|163
|
|
|84
|RUSH YDS
|245
|
|
|227
|TOTAL YDS
|408
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Mazil 1 QB
|D. Mazil
|11/23
|100
|0
|1
|
S. Krajewski 8 QB
|S. Krajewski
|7/12
|43
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Palmer-Smith 3 RB
|Z. Palmer-Smith
|13
|52
|0
|14
|
R. Spruill 36 RB
|R. Spruill
|10
|26
|0
|8
|
S. Krajewski 8 QB
|S. Krajewski
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
P. Partyla 30 RB
|P. Partyla
|3
|2
|0
|1
|
S. Kamau 33 RB
|S. Kamau
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Mazil 1 QB
|D. Mazil
|2
|-3
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Didio 15 WR
|M. Didio
|10
|8
|57
|0
|12
|
J. Bonelli 88 WR
|J. Bonelli
|3
|1
|27
|0
|27
|
R. Spruill 36 RB
|R. Spruill
|3
|2
|17
|0
|13
|
G. Alexis 7 QB
|G. Alexis
|8
|2
|17
|0
|10
|
J. Colclough 2 WR
|J. Colclough
|2
|2
|13
|0
|7
|
T. Shorter 17 WR
|T. Shorter
|5
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Nyamekye 6 WR
|J. Nyamekye
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
S. Kamau 33 RB
|S. Kamau
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Gioia 5 LB
|J. Gioia
|3-6
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wily 42 LB
|J. Wily
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reilly 45 DB
|J. Reilly
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
O. Adeyemi 31 DL
|O. Adeyemi
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Liverpool 13 DE
|J. Liverpool
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Justice 6 LB
|J. Justice
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Simms 99 DL
|F. Simms
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Boone 23 DB
|J. Boone
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 9 DB
|J. Brown
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Davis 1 DB
|C. Davis
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Forde 35 LB
|A. Forde
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Idriss 29 DL
|A. Idriss
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Itote 41 LB
|A. Itote
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Laster 7 DB
|T. Laster
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Hall 3 LB
|P. Hall
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Andrews DL
|J. Andrews
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Garcia 46 LB
|J. Garcia
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Auguste 2 DB
|R. Auguste
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Caloca 90 DL
|D. Caloca
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Gadson 44 DL
|N. Gadson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Darmody 93 DL
|C. Darmody
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Lamar 8 LB
|L. Lamar
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Okeyo 11 LB
|S. Okeyo
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Marzola 89 P
|B. Marzola
|9
|35.2
|1
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Stafford 10 TE
|C. Stafford
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Murrell 4 WR
|J. Murrell
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Lavatai 1 QB
|T. Lavatai
|8/13
|161
|1
|0
|
B. Woodson 5 QB
|B. Woodson
|1/2
|1
|0
|0
|
B. Horvath 11 QB
|B. Horvath
|2/3
|1
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Heidenreich 22 RB
|E. Heidenreich
|4
|66
|1
|46
|
T. Lavatai 1 QB
|T. Lavatai
|16
|65
|0
|11
|
D. Fofana 45 FB
|D. Fofana
|8
|34
|1
|12
|
B. Chatman 24 RB
|B. Chatman
|5
|31
|0
|13
|
B. Woodson 5 QB
|B. Woodson
|3
|25
|0
|11
|
T. Bradley 23 RB
|T. Bradley
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
A. Hassan 28 RB
|A. Hassan
|2
|9
|0
|6
|
A. Tecza 46 FB
|A. Tecza
|3
|8
|0
|7
|
B. Horvath 11 QB
|B. Horvath
|2
|-6
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Hall Jr. 34 RB
|A. Hall Jr.
|1
|1
|45
|0
|45
|
N. Kent 82 WR
|N. Kent
|2
|2
|45
|0
|35
|
C. Howard 83 WR
|C. Howard
|1
|1
|32
|0
|32
|
C. Williams 89 WR
|C. Williams
|2
|2
|21
|1
|12
|
A. Tecza 46 FB
|A. Tecza
|3
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
J. Umbarger 87 WR
|J. Umbarger
|3
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
B. Chatman 24 RB
|B. Chatman
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|
X. Arline 7 QB
|X. Arline
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
A. Hassan 28 RB
|A. Hassan
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Larry 3 CB
|E. Larry
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
R. Lane III 18 S
|R. Lane III
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
C. Cromwell 97 DT
|C. Cromwell
|2-6
|0.0
|0
|
L. Robinson 96 NT
|L. Robinson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gibbons 11 LB
|E. Gibbons
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
X. McDonald 31 LB
|X. McDonald
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Harbour 54 LB
|W. Harbour
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams Jr. 7 LB
|M. Williams Jr.
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ramos 44 LB
|C. Ramos
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Duhart 13 CB
|A. Duhart
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jamison 53 LB
|T. Jamison
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Busic 95 DE
|J. Busic
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Perkins 41 LB
|J. Perkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Berniard Jr. 0 NT
|D. Berniard Jr.
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Woodson-Brooks 52 LB
|J. Woodson-Brooks
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reed 94 DE
|J. Reed
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sanders 33 LB
|J. Sanders
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hutson 16 LB
|J. Hutson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Pirris 35 LB
|L. Pirris
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Moore 2 S
|M. Moore
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Warren 6 K
|E. Warren
|1/3
|27
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Riethman 90 P
|R. Riethman
|5
|44.4
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Hassan 28 RB
|A. Hassan
|1
|38.0
|38
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) E.Warren kicks 63 yards from NAV 35 to the WAG 2. J.Murrell returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Williams; E.Gibbons at WAG 19.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WAG 19(14:54 - 1st) PENALTY on WAG-M.Hoffler False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 15 - WAG 14(14:54 - 1st) Z.Palmer-Smith rushed to WAG 22 for 8 yards. Tackled by W.Harbour; M.Williams at WAG 22.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - WAG 22(14:25 - 1st) S.Krajewski pass complete to WAG 22. Catch made by M.Didio at WAG 22. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by R.Lane at WAG 32.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WAG 32(13:50 - 1st) PENALTY on WAG-R.Spruill False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - WAG 27(13:37 - 1st) S.Krajewski pass complete to WAG 27. Catch made by R.Spruill at WAG 27. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by W.Harbour at WAG 31.
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - WAG 31(13:02 - 1st) S.Krajewski pass complete to WAG 31. Catch made by M.Didio at WAG 31. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at WAG 33.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - WAG 33(12:27 - 1st) PENALTY on WAG-G.Alexis False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
3 & 14 - WAG 28(12:06 - 1st) S.Krajewski scrambles to WAG 36 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Cromwell at WAG 36.
|Punt
4 & 6 - WAG 36(11:27 - 1st) B.Marzola punts 41 yards to NAV 23 Center-J.Taikina. Fair catch by A.Hassan.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 23(11:19 - 1st) T.Lavatai rushed to NAV 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Reilly at NAV 25.
|+13 YD
2 & 8 - NAVY 25(10:42 - 1st) B.Chatman rushed to NAV 38 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.Gioia at NAV 38.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 38(10:05 - 1st) A.Hassan rushed to NAV 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by O.Adeyemi at NAV 44.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - NAVY 44(9:29 - 1st) B.Chatman rushed to NAV 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Gioia; P.Hall at NAV 49.
|+45 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 49(8:52 - 1st) T.Lavatai pass complete to NAV 49. Catch made by A.Hall at NAV 49. Gain of 45 yards. Tackled by J.Reilly; J.Wily at WAG 6.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - NAVY 6(8:15 - 1st) D.Fofana rushed to WAG 3 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Davis; S.Okeyo at WAG 3.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - NAVY 3(7:51 - 1st) D.Fofana rushed to WAG End Zone for 3 yards. D.Fofana for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:46 - 1st) E.Warren extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:46 - 1st) E.Warren kicks 65 yards from NAV 35 to the WAG End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAG 25(7:46 - 1st) Z.Palmer-Smith rushed to WAG 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by W.Harbour; D.Berniard at WAG 28.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - WAG 28(7:14 - 1st) S.Krajewski steps back to pass. S.Krajewski pass incomplete intended for T.Shorter.
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - WAG 28(7:07 - 1st) S.Krajewski pass complete to WAG 28. Catch made by M.Didio at WAG 28. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Ramos at WAG 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAG 36(6:26 - 1st) S.Krajewski pass complete to WAG 36. Catch made by M.Didio at WAG 36. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Perkins at WAG 40.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - WAG 40(5:50 - 1st) S.Krajewski steps back to pass. S.Krajewski pass incomplete intended for G.Alexis.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - WAG 40(5:46 - 1st) PENALTY on WAG-G.Alexis False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - WAG 35(5:38 - 1st) S.Krajewski steps back to pass. S.Krajewski sacked at WAG 26 for yards (R.Lane) S.Krajewski FUMBLES forced by R.Lane. Fumble RECOVERED by NAV-C.Ramos at WAG 26. C.Ramos for yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. S.Krajewski steps back to pass. S.Krajewski pass incomplete intended for WAG.
|Punt
4 & 11 - WAG 35(5:38 - 1st) B.Marzola punts 13 yards to WAG 48 Center-J.Taikina. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 48(5:32 - 1st) T.Bradley rushed to WAG 35 for 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Wily at WAG 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NAVY 35(4:52 - 1st) B.Horvath pass complete to WAG 35. Catch made by B.Chatman at WAG 35. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Reilly at WAG 35.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - NAVY 35(4:16 - 1st) B.Chatman rushed to WAG 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Justice at WAG 33.
|+1 YD
3 & 8 - NAVY 33(3:29 - 1st) B.Horvath pass complete to WAG 33. Catch made by B.Chatman at WAG 33. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at WAG 32.
|No Good
4 & 7 - NAVY 39(2:47 - 1st) E.Warren 49 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-C.Williams Holder-K.Grave de Peralta.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAG 32(2:41 - 1st) Z.Palmer-Smith rushed to WAG 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Woodson-Brooks; C.Cromwell at WAG 35.
|-1 YD
2 & 7 - WAG 35(2:02 - 1st) Z.Palmer-Smith rushed to WAG 34 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Cromwell; L.Robinson at WAG 34.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - WAG 34(1:19 - 1st) S.Krajewski steps back to pass. S.Krajewski pass incomplete intended for T.Shorter.
|Punt
4 & 8 - WAG 34(1:15 - 1st) B.Marzola punts 39 yards to NAV 27 Center-J.Taikina. Fair catch by A.Hassan.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 27(1:08 - 1st) D.Fofana rushed to NAV 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Lamar; C.Darmody at NAV 29.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - NAVY 29(0:42 - 1st) B.Horvath steps back to pass. B.Horvath pass incomplete intended for J.Umbarger.
|-11 YD
3 & 8 - NAVY 29(0:33 - 1st) B.Horvath rushed to NAV 18 for -11 yards. B.Horvath FUMBLES forced by WAG. Fumble RECOVERED by NAV-B.Horvath at NAV 18. Tackled by WAG at NAV 18.
|Punt
4 & 19 - NAVY 18(15:00 - 2nd) R.Riethman punts 36 yards to WAG 46 Center-C.Williams. Fair catch by M.Didio. PENALTY on NAV-R.Lane Kick Catch Interference 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAG 39(14:50 - 2nd) S.Krajewski steps back to pass. S.Krajewski pass incomplete intended for G.Alexis.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - WAG 39(14:45 - 2nd) S.Krajewski pass complete to NAV 39. Catch made by M.Didio at NAV 39. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by E.Gibbons at NAV 31.
|-2 YD
3 & 2 - WAG 31(14:15 - 2nd) R.Spruill rushed to NAV 33 for -2 yards. Tackled by E.Larry at NAV 33.
|+7 YD
4 & 4 - WAG 33(13:30 - 2nd) S.Krajewski pass complete to NAV 33. Catch made by M.Didio at NAV 33. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Hutson; L.Pirris at NAV 26.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WAG 26(12:47 - 2nd) D.Mazil pass complete to NAV 26. Catch made by T.Shorter at NAV 26. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Larry at NAV 20.
|-4 YD
2 & 4 - WAG 20(12:06 - 2nd) R.Spruill rushed to NAV 24 for -4 yards. R.Spruill FUMBLES forced by W.Harbour. Fumble RECOVERED by NAV-J.Busic at NAV 24. Tackled by WAG at NAV 24.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 24(11:59 - 2nd) A.Tecza rushed to NAV 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Liverpool at NAV 26.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - NAVY 26(11:29 - 2nd) A.Hassan rushed to NAV 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Wily at NAV 29.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NAVY 29(10:45 - 2nd) T.Lavatai rushed to NAV 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by F.Simms at NAV 29.
|Punt
4 & 5 - NAVY 29(10:07 - 2nd) R.Riethman punts 48 yards to WAG 23 Center-C.Williams. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WAG 23(9:59 - 2nd) Z.Palmer-Smith rushed to WAG 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Cromwell; J.Sanders at WAG 25.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - WAG 25(9:19 - 2nd) D.Mazil scrambles to WAG 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Woodson-Brooks at WAG 27.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - WAG 27(8:38 - 2nd) D.Mazil steps back to pass. D.Mazil pass incomplete intended for J.Bonelli.
|Punt
4 & 6 - WAG 27(8:33 - 2nd) B.Marzola punts 40 yards to NAV 33 Center-J.Taikina. Fair catch by A.Hassan.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 33(8:26 - 2nd) T.Lavatai rushed to NAV 44 for 11 yards. Tackled by C.Davis at NAV 44. PENALTY on WAG-J.Liverpool Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 44(7:57 - 2nd) T.Lavatai rushed to NAV 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Gadson; J.Gioia at NAV 48.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - NAVY 48(7:40 - 2nd) T.Lavatai rushed to WAG 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by O.Adeyemi at WAG 48.
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - NAVY 48(7:09 - 2nd) T.Lavatai rushed to WAG 41 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Gioia; J.Liverpool at WAG 41.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 41(6:34 - 2nd) D.Fofana rushed to WAG 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Liverpool at WAG 35.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - NAVY 35(6:01 - 2nd) T.Lavatai scrambles to WAG 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Justice at WAG 32.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - NAVY 32(5:28 - 2nd) D.Fofana rushed to WAG 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Smith; R.Auguste at WAG 27.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 27(4:56 - 2nd) E.Heidenreich rushed to WAG 16 for 11 yards. Tackled by P.Hall; J.Reilly at WAG 16.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 16(4:24 - 2nd) D.Fofana rushed to WAG 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by P.Hall; F.Simms at WAG 14.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - NAVY 14(3:45 - 2nd) T.Lavatai rushed to WAG 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by P.Hall; J.Reilly at WAG 11.
|+1 YD
3 & 5 - NAVY 11(3:08 - 2nd) D.Fofana rushed to WAG 10 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Davis; J.Reilly at WAG 10.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - NAVY 17(2:25 - 2nd) E.Warren 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Williams Holder-K.Grave de Peralta.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:20 - 2nd) E.Warren kicks 65 yards from NAV 35 to the WAG End Zone. Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - WAG 25(2:20 - 2nd) Z.Palmer-Smith rushed to WAG 35 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Sanders; M.Williams at WAG 35.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - WAG 35(1:43 - 2nd) Z.Palmer-Smith rushed to WAG 49 for 14 yards. Tackled by M.Williams; A.Duhart at WAG 49.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WAG 49(1:25 - 2nd) D.Mazil pass complete to WAG 49. Catch made by G.Alexis at WAG 49. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Larry at NAV 44.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - WAG 44(1:19 - 2nd) D.Mazil steps back to pass. D.Mazil pass incomplete intended for T.Shorter.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - WAG 44(1:14 - 2nd) D.Mazil pass complete to NAV 44. Catch made by M.Didio at NAV 44. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at NAV 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAG 38(1:04 - 2nd) D.Mazil pass INTERCEPTED at NAV 8. Intercepted by E.Larry at NAV 8. Tackled by WAG at NAV 8. The Replay Official reviewed the pass interception and the play was overturned. D.Mazil steps back to pass. D.Mazil pass incomplete intended for G.Alexis.
|Int
2 & 10 - WAG 38(0:56 - 2nd) D.Mazil pass INTERCEPTED at NAV End Zone. Intercepted by R.Lane at NAV End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 20(0:48 - 2nd) T.Lavatai pass complete to NAV 20. Catch made by N.Kent at NAV 20. Gain of 35 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at WAG 45.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 45(0:38 - 2nd) T.Lavatai pass complete to WAG 45. Catch made by N.Kent at WAG 45. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by WAG at WAG 35.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 35(0:28 - 2nd) T.Lavatai pass complete to WAG 35. Catch made by A.Tecza at WAG 35. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Gioia; C.Davis at WAG 21.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 21(0:23 - 2nd) T.Lavatai pass complete to WAG 21. Catch made by C.Williams at WAG 21. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Wily; J.Brown at WAG 12.
|+12 YD
2 & 1 - NAVY 12(0:12 - 2nd) T.Lavatai pass complete to WAG 12. Catch made by C.Williams at WAG 12. Gain of 12 yards. C.Williams for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:08 - 2nd) E.Warren extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) R.Liszner kicks 65 yards from WAG 35 to the NAV End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(15:00 - 3rd) T.Lavatai steps back to pass. T.Lavatai pass incomplete intended for A.Hassan.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - NAVY 25(14:55 - 3rd) T.Lavatai rushed to NAV 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Gioia; J.Smith at NAV 32.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - NAVY 32(14:33 - 3rd) B.Horvath rushed to NAV 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Gioia at NAV 37.
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 37(14:09 - 3rd) T.Lavatai pass complete to NAV 37. Catch made by C.Howard at NAV 37. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by J.Wily at WAG 31.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 31(13:43 - 3rd) D.Fofana rushed to WAG 19 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Smith; R.Auguste at WAG 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NAVY 19(13:12 - 3rd) T.Lavatai steps back to pass. T.Lavatai pass incomplete intended for B.Chatman.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - NAVY 19(13:06 - 3rd) E.Heidenreich rushed to WAG 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Itote at WAG 14.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NAVY 14(12:39 - 3rd) T.Lavatai steps back to pass. T.Lavatai pass incomplete intended for A.Hassan.
4 & 5 - NAVY 21(12:34 - 3rd) E.Warren 31 yard field goal attempt is blocked Center-C.Williams Holder-K.Grave de Peralta. J.Brown blocked the kick. J.Smith recovered the blocked kick. Pushed out of bounds by J.Reed at WAG 30.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WAG 30(12:21 - 3rd) Z.Palmer-Smith rushed to WAG 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by X.McDonald at WAG 31.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - WAG 31(11:52 - 3rd) Z.Palmer-Smith rushed to WAG 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by X.McDonald; C.Cromwell at WAG 31.
|+12 YD
3 & 9 - WAG 31(11:16 - 3rd) D.Mazil pass complete to WAG 31. Catch made by M.Didio at WAG 31. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by M.Williams; M.Moore at WAG 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAG 43(10:54 - 3rd) D.Mazil steps back to pass. D.Mazil pass incomplete intended for M.Didio.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - WAG 43(10:46 - 3rd) D.Mazil pass complete to WAG 43. Catch made by R.Spruill at WAG 43. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by R.Lane at NAV 44.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAG 44(10:25 - 3rd) R.Spruill rushed to NAV 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Cromwell at NAV 41.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - WAG 41(9:54 - 3rd) D.Mazil steps back to pass. D.Mazil pass incomplete intended for G.Alexis.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - WAG 41(9:49 - 3rd) D.Mazil steps back to pass. D.Mazil pass incomplete intended for R.Spruill. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|Punt
4 & 7 - WAG 41(9:41 - 3rd) B.Marzola punts 21 yards to NAV 20 Center-J.Taikina. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 20(9:34 - 3rd) T.Lavatai rushed to NAV 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by P.Hall at NAV 24.
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - NAVY 24(9:04 - 3rd) T.Lavatai rushed to NAV 23 for -1 yards. Tackled by S.Okeyo; O.Adeyemi at NAV 23.
|+4 YD
3 & 7 - NAVY 23(8:30 - 3rd) T.Lavatai pass complete to NAV 23. Catch made by J.Umbarger at NAV 23. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Laster at NAV 27.
|Punt
4 & 3 - NAVY 27(7:53 - 3rd) R.Riethman punts 51 yards to WAG 22 Center-C.Williams. Fair catch by M.Didio.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WAG 22(7:45 - 3rd) D.Mazil pass complete to WAG 22. Catch made by J.Colclough at WAG 22. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by R.Lane; E.Larry at WAG 29.
|Penalty
2 & 3 - WAG 29(7:01 - 3rd) PENALTY on WAG-M.Zilienski False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - WAG 24(6:47 - 3rd) Z.Palmer-Smith rushed to WAG 31 for 7 yards. Tackled by E.Larry; D.Berniard at WAG 31.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - WAG 31(6:22 - 3rd) Z.Palmer-Smith rushed to WAG 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Berniard at WAG 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAG 32(5:41 - 3rd) D.Mazil steps back to pass. D.Mazil pass incomplete intended for J.Bonelli.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - WAG 32(5:36 - 3rd) R.Spruill rushed to WAG 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Ramos; D.Berniard at WAG 35.
|+27 YD
3 & 7 - WAG 35(5:02 - 3rd) D.Mazil pass complete to WAG 35. Catch made by J.Bonelli at WAG 35. Gain of 27 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Larry at NAV 38.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WAG 38(4:26 - 3rd) R.Spruill rushed to NAV 30 for 8 yards. Tackled by L.Robinson at NAV 30.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - WAG 30(3:55 - 3rd) D.Mazil pass complete to NAV 30. Catch made by J.Colclough at NAV 30. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Ramos at NAV 24.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WAG 24(3:09 - 3rd) PENALTY on WAG-M.Lucero False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
1 & 15 - WAG 29(2:53 - 3rd) D.Mazil steps back to pass. D.Mazil sacked at NAV 34 for -5 yards (J.Busic)
|+3 YD
2 & 20 - WAG 34(2:11 - 3rd) R.Spruill rushed to NAV 31 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Larry; M.Williams at NAV 31. PENALTY on WAG-S.Cali Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
2 & 27 - WAG 41(1:52 - 3rd) Z.Palmer-Smith rushed to NAV 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Sanders; C.Ramos at NAV 41.
|+4 YD
3 & 27 - WAG 41(1:11 - 3rd) Z.Palmer-Smith rushed to NAV 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Gibbons at NAV 37.
|Punt
4 & 23 - WAG 37(0:31 - 3rd) B.Marzola punts 35 yards to NAV 2 Center-J.Taikina. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 2(0:23 - 3rd) T.Lavatai rushed to NAV 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Gioia; F.Simms at NAV 4.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - NAVY 4(15:00 - 4th) T.Lavatai rushed to NAV 14 for 10 yards. Tackled by C.Davis at NAV 14.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 14(14:33 - 4th) T.Lavatai rushed to NAV 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Gioia at NAV 15.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - NAVY 15(13:56 - 4th) T.Lavatai rushed to NAV 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by F.Simms at NAV 18. PENALTY on NAV-T.Cummings Offensive Holding 7 yards declined.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - NAVY 18(13:52 - 4th) E.Heidenreich rushed to NAV 22 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Auguste; J.Wily at NAV 22.
|Punt
4 & 2 - NAVY 22(13:36 - 4th) R.Riethman punts 43 yards to WAG 35 Center-C.Williams. Fair catch by M.Didio.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAG 35(13:28 - 4th) D.Mazil steps back to pass. D.Mazil pass incomplete intended for M.Didio.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WAG 35(13:25 - 4th) D.Mazil steps back to pass. D.Mazil pass incomplete intended for T.Shorter.
|+10 YD
3 & 10 - WAG 35(13:21 - 4th) D.Mazil pass complete to WAG 35. Catch made by G.Alexis at WAG 35. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by A.Duhart at WAG 45.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WAG 45(13:00 - 4th) R.Spruill rushed to NAV 47 for 8 yards. Tackled by E.Gibbons; L.Pirris at NAV 47.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - WAG 47(12:20 - 4th) R.Spruill rushed to NAV 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Cromwell; J.Sanders at NAV 46.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - WAG 46(11:36 - 4th) D.Mazil steps back to pass. D.Mazil pass incomplete intended for G.Alexis.
|-1 YD
4 & 1 - WAG 46(11:32 - 4th) R.Spruill rushed to NAV 47 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Cromwell; D.Berniard at NAV 47.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 47(11:27 - 4th) B.Chatman rushed to WAG 46 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Reilly at WAG 46.
|+46 YD
2 & 3 - NAVY 46(10:55 - 4th) E.Heidenreich rushed to WAG End Zone for 46 yards. E.Heidenreich for 46 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:44 - 4th) E.Warren extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:44 - 4th) E.Warren kicks 61 yards from NAV 35 to the WAG 4. Fair catch by J.Murrell.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAG 25(10:44 - 4th) D.Mazil scrambles to WAG 33 for yards. Tackled by X.McDonald; W.Harbour at WAG 33. PENALTY on WAG-B.Anderson Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 20 - WAG 15(10:21 - 4th) D.Mazil pass complete to WAG 15. Catch made by J.Nyamekye at WAG 15. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by W.Harbour; E.Larry at WAG 19.
|No Gain
2 & 16 - WAG 19(9:37 - 4th) D.Mazil steps back to pass. D.Mazil pass incomplete intended for J.Nyamekye.
|+7 YD
3 & 16 - WAG 19(9:32 - 4th) R.Spruill rushed to WAG 26 for 7 yards. Tackled by R.Lane at WAG 26.
|Punt
4 & 9 - WAG 26(8:50 - 4th) B.Marzola punts 42 yards to NAV 32 Center-J.Taikina. A.Hassan returned punt from the NAV 32. Pushed out of bounds by A.Itote at WAG 30.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 30(8:30 - 4th) B.Chatman rushed to WAG 14 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Forde at WAG 14. PENALTY on NAV-A.Hall Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|-1 YD
1 & 16 - NAVY 36(8:19 - 4th) A.Tecza rushed to WAG 37 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Boone at WAG 37.
|+5 YD
2 & 17 - NAVY 37(7:48 - 4th) T.Lavatai rushed to WAG 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Caloca; A.Itote at WAG 32.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - NAVY 32(7:12 - 4th) T.Lavatai steps back to pass. T.Lavatai pass incomplete intended for A.Tecza.
|No Gain
4 & 12 - NAVY 32(7:05 - 4th) T.Lavatai steps back to pass. T.Lavatai pass incomplete intended for J.Umbarger.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAG 32(7:01 - 4th) S.Kamau rushed to WAG 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Reed; J.Woodson-Brooks at WAG 32.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WAG 32(6:25 - 4th) S.Kamau rushed to WAG 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by X.McDonald J.Woodson-Brooks at WAG 32.
|+2 YD
3 & 10 - WAG 32(5:44 - 4th) D.Mazil pass complete to WAG 32. Catch made by S.Kamau at WAG 32. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by A.Duhart at WAG 34.
|Punt
4 & 8 - WAG 34(5:02 - 4th) B.Marzola punts 41 yards to NAV 25 Center-J.Taikina. Fair catch by A.Hassan. PENALTY on WAG-J.Smith Kick Catch Interference 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 40(4:53 - 4th) B.Woodson rushed to NAV 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Andrews at NAV 44.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - NAVY 44(4:19 - 4th) B.Woodson steps back to pass. B.Woodson pass incomplete intended for A.Tecza.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - NAVY 44(4:13 - 4th) PENALTY on NAV-J.Pena False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 11 - NAVY 39(4:13 - 4th) PENALTY on NAV-A.Tecza False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
3 & 16 - NAVY 34(4:13 - 4th) B.Woodson rushed to NAV 44 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Boone at NAV 44.
|Punt
4 & 6 - NAVY 44(3:33 - 4th) R.Riethman punts 44 yards to WAG 12 Center-C.Williams. Fair catch by M.Didio.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAG 12(3:25 - 4th) P.Partyla rushed to WAG 12 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Robinson at WAG 12.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - WAG 12(2:48 - 4th) P.Partyla rushed to WAG 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Jamison at WAG 13.
|+1 YD
3 & 9 - WAG 13(2:10 - 4th) P.Partyla rushed to WAG 14 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Reed at WAG 14.
|Punt
4 & 8 - WAG 14(1:29 - 4th) B.Marzola punts 45 yards to NAV 41 Center-J.Taikina. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 41(1:20 - 4th) A.Tecza rushed to NAV 48 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Forde at NAV 48.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - NAVY 48(0:42 - 4th) B.Woodson pass complete to NAV 48. Catch made by X.Arline at NAV 48. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by A.Idriss at NAV 49.
|+11 YD
3 & 2 - NAVY 49(0:03 - 4th) B.Woodson rushed to WAG 40 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Garcia at WAG 40.