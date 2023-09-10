|
|
|WISC
|WASHST
Facing uncertain future, Washington State upsets No. 19 Wisconsin 31-22
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) Cameron Ward passed for 212 yards and two touchdowns and added another 43 yards rushing, Nakia Watson scored on a 1-yard run with 5:30 remaining and Washington State upset No. 19 Wisconsin 31-22 on Saturday night.
Ward scrambled for runs of 23 yards and 14 yards during a pivotal fourth-quarter drive to help the Cougars avoid a second-half meltdown and beat the Badgers for the second straight season. Watson capped the drive with his 1-yard plunge.
Washington State (2-0) hosted its first Power Five nonconference opponent since 1998 and played its first home game since the collapse of the Pac-12 this summer. Facing an uncertain future as a Power Five program, Washington State put on a show in the first half to race to a 24-6 lead.
“In this moment, it's everything. We belong in the Power Five,” Washington State coach Jake Dickert said on the field as it was flooded by celebrating fans after the upset. “These kids have worked their (tails) off. I'm so damn proud of them.”
Wisconsin (1-1) scored 16 straight points and was driving in the fourth quarter with a chance to take the lead before running back Chez Mellusi fumbled near midfield.
The Badgers lost three fumbles and had little go right in the first half. Nathanial Vakos made three field goals in the first half, but Wisconsin didn't find the end zone until Mellusi's 2-yard run midway through the third quarter that cut Washington State's lead to 24-16.
Mordecai hit Skyler Bell on a 16-yard touchdown pass late in the third quarter to pull Wisconsin to 24-22, but the two-point conversion attempt failed.
Mordecai was 25 of 40 for 278 yards and fumbled twice, both on sacks by Ron Stone Jr. One of the fumbles was recovered by Brennan Jackson for a touchdown in the first half.
Washington State held the Badgers’ potent running back duo of Mellusi and Braelon Allen to 69 yards on 19 carries.
“The reality is, we have enough talent to win,” first-year Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell said.
The Cougars punted on their first four second-half possessions and totaled just 119 yards after halftime. But they got a much-needed jolt when safety Jaden Hicks forced the Mellusi fumble and cornerback Jackson Lataimua recovered.
“We didn’t have the second half we wanted as an offense.” Ward said. “But we didn’t flinch.”
STATEMENT WIN
Dickert was proud of how his team responded in “gut-check time” of a nationally televised game and in front of 33,024 fans at Martin Stadium.
“This is a crux point for Washington State and Washington State football,” Dickert said. “We’re carrying the flag for all the transition, and this is a pivotal moment for where we want to go. Wherever we end up, we’ve got to commit to being great. And I think that’s what this statement (win) means is that we are here. We’re fighting, and even as college football is changing, we’re still getting pretty good results.”
LEACH HONORED
Black pirate flags and shirts were all over Martin Stadium in honor of Mike Leach, the former Washington State coach who died in December.
The Cougars burst through the tunnel before the game with eight players waving pirate flags. A handful of former players then raised a large black flag with the Cougars logo and crossing swords in the southeast corner of the stadium. Most Washington State coaches also wore black pirate shirts in honor of the coach who led the Cougars to six bowl games from 2012-2019.
KLAY THOMPSON IN THE HOUSE
Former Washington State basketball star Klay Thompson was on the sideline for the big matchup and presented the Washington State women’s basketball team with the Pac-12 conference championship trophy during a timeout in the first quarter.
THE TAKEAWAY
Washington State may not have a future as a Power Five conference, but it showed it belonged – for the second straight year – against the Badgers of the Big Ten. Wisconsin, meanwhile, faces plenty of questions two games into Luke Fickell’s tenure.
UP NEXT
Wisconsin: Host Georgia Southern on Saturday.
Washington State: Host Northern Colorado on Saturday.
---
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll
|
T. Mordecai
8 QB
278 PaYds, PaTD, 21 RuYds
|
C. Ward
1 QB
212 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 43 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|17
|Rushing
|7
|8
|Passing
|13
|9
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|6-14
|8-17
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|368
|332
|Total Plays
|69
|68
|Avg Gain
|5.3
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|90
|81
|Rush Attempts
|29
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.1
|2.3
|Yards Passing
|278
|251
|Comp. - Att.
|25-40
|21-33
|Yards Per Pass
|6.0
|6.1
|Penalties - Yards
|4-30
|8-52
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-3
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-41.0
|6-43.0
|Return Yards
|23
|0
|Punts - Returns
|2-23
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|278
|PASS YDS
|251
|
|
|90
|RUSH YDS
|81
|
|
|368
|TOTAL YDS
|332
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Mordecai 8 QB
|T. Mordecai
|25/40
|278
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Mellusi 1 RB
|C. Mellusi
|12
|49
|1
|17
|
T. Mordecai 8 QB
|T. Mordecai
|10
|21
|0
|10
|
B. Allen 0 RB
|B. Allen
|7
|20
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Pauling 19 WR
|W. Pauling
|7
|5
|78
|0
|27
|
C. Dike 13 WR
|C. Dike
|8
|4
|75
|0
|41
|
B. Green 9 WR
|B. Green
|6
|2
|54
|0
|41
|
S. Bell 11 WR
|S. Bell
|5
|5
|44
|1
|16
|
B. Allen 0 RB
|B. Allen
|7
|6
|12
|0
|6
|
C. Williams 4 WR
|C. Williams
|4
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
H. Rucci 87 TE
|H. Rucci
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
V. Anthony II 86 WR
|V. Anthony II
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Ashcraft 38 TE
|T. Ashcraft
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
H. Wohler 24 S
|H. Wohler
|10-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Njongmeta 55 LB
|M. Njongmeta
|6-4
|1.0
|0
|
J. Chaney 36 LB
|J. Chaney
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
R. Hallman 2 CB
|R. Hallman
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thompson Jr. 90 DE
|J. Thompson Jr.
|3-2
|1.5
|0
|
D. Peterson 17 LB
|D. Peterson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Zachman 14 S
|P. Zachman
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Maitre 23 CB
|J. Maitre
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Smith 11 CB
|A. Smith
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pietrowski Jr. 44 LB
|J. Pietrowski Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Barten 68 DE
|B. Barten
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Goetz 98 LB
|C. Goetz
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
J. Turner 54 LB
|J. Turner
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Latu 13 S
|K. Latu
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. McDonald 96 DE
|C. McDonald
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Bertrams 49 P
|A. Bertrams
|3
|41.0
|2
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Dike 13 WR
|C. Dike
|1
|31.0
|31
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Dike 13 WR
|C. Dike
|2
|11.5
|12
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Ward 1 QB
|C. Ward
|17
|43
|0
|23
|
N. Watson 25 RB
|N. Watson
|11
|26
|1
|9
|
J. Jenkins 29 RB
|J. Jenkins
|2
|10
|0
|8
|
J. Mateer 10 QB
|J. Mateer
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
D. Sheffield 0 WR
|D. Sheffield
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Victor 5 WR
|L. Victor
|10
|7
|55
|1
|22
|
K. Williams 2 WR
|K. Williams
|4
|3
|48
|1
|38
|
C. Mathers 24 TE
|C. Mathers
|2
|1
|39
|0
|39
|
J. Jenkins 29 RB
|J. Jenkins
|3
|2
|28
|0
|22
|
N. Watson 25 RB
|N. Watson
|2
|2
|19
|0
|12
|
B. Riviere III 42 TE
|B. Riviere III
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
A. Dollar 87 TE
|A. Dollar
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
C. Hernandez 8 WR
|C. Hernandez
|3
|2
|14
|0
|9
|
D. Sheffield 0 WR
|D. Sheffield
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Kelly 3 WR
|J. Kelly
|3
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
I. Hamilton 9 WR
|I. Hamilton
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Lockett III 0 DB
|S. Lockett III
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hicks 25 DB
|J. Hicks
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jackson 80 LB
|B. Jackson
|3-4
|2.0
|0
|
C. Lampkin 3 DB
|C. Lampkin
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Thornton 52 LB
|K. Thornton
|3-3
|1.0
|0
|
C. Smith-Wade 6 DB
|C. Smith-Wade
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Malani 15 DL
|N. Malani
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Richardson 8 LB
|D. Richardson
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lataimua 30 DB
|J. Lataimua
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 23 DB
|J. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Edson 95 LB
|A. Edson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Roff 20 LB
|Q. Roff
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Rodman 89 DL
|N. Rodman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Stone Jr. 10 LB
|R. Stone Jr.
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gushiken 4 DB
|K. Gushiken
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Paine 39 S
|A. Paine
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Stevenson 45 LB
|R. Stevenson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Janikowski 49 K
|D. Janikowski
|1/1
|46
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Haberer 38 P
|N. Haberer
|6
|43.0
|2
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Victor 5 WR
|L. Victor
|2
|16.5
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Van Dyke kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to the WST End Zone. L.Victor returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Grass at WST 10.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 10(14:55 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to WST 10. Catch made by L.Victor at WST 10. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Maitre at WST 22.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 22(14:10 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to WST 22. Catch made by L.Victor at WST 22. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by R.Hallman at WST 19.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - WASHST 19(14:00 - 1st) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for L.Victor.
|+12 YD
3 & 13 - WASHST 19(13:56 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to WST 19. Catch made by N.Watson at WST 19. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by M.Njongmeta at WST 31.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - WASHST 31(13:26 - 1st) N.Watson rushed to WST 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Thompson at WST 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 34(12:54 - 1st) N.Watson rushed to WST 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by H.Wohler at WST 34.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - WASHST 34(12:38 - 1st) C.Ward rushed to WST 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Barten at WST 36.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - WASHST 36(11:48 - 1st) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for I.Hamilton.
|Punt
4 & 8 - WASHST 36(11:40 - 1st) N.Haberer punts 49 yards to WIS 15 Center-S.Samarzich. Fair catch by C.Dike.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 15(11:32 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to WIS 15. Catch made by B.Allen at WIS 15. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks at WIS 19.
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - WISC 19(10:47 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to WIS 18 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks at WIS 18.
|+3 YD
3 & 7 - WISC 18(10:28 - 1st) T.Mordecai rushed to WIS 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Thornton at WIS 21.
|Punt
4 & 4 - WISC 21(9:44 - 1st) A.Bertrams punts 41 yards to WST 38 Center-P.Bowden. Fair catch by D.Sheffield.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 38(9:36 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to WST 38. Catch made by J.Jenkins at WST 38. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Hallman at WST 44.
|Penalty
2 & 4 - WASHST 44(8:58 - 1st) PENALTY on WST-K.Williams False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - WASHST 39(8:30 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to WST 39. Catch made by J.Kelly at WST 39. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by R.Hallman at WST 45.
|+8 YD
3 & 3 - WASHST 45(7:51 - 1st) J.Jenkins rushed to WIS 47 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Njongmeta; H.Wohler at WIS 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 47(7:33 - 1st) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for C.Mathers.
|+38 YD
2 & 10 - WASHST 47(7:30 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to WIS 47. Catch made by K.Williams at WIS 47. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by R.Hallman at WIS 9.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - WASHST 9(7:05 - 1st) C.Ward scrambles to WIS 2 for 7 yards. Tackled by P.Zachman at WIS 2.
|-2 YD
2 & Goal - WASHST 2(6:22 - 1st) N.Watson rushed to WIS 4 for -2 yards. Tackled by M.Njongmeta at WIS 4.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - WASHST 4(5:40 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to WIS 4. Catch made by K.Williams at WIS 4. Gain of 4 yards. K.Williams for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:34 - 1st) D.Janikowski extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(5:34 - 1st) PENALTY on WST-K.Williams Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|Kickoff
|(5:34 - 1st) C.Theaker kicks 71 yards from WST 20 to the WIS 9. C.Dike returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Lockett at WIS 40.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WISC 40(5:28 - 1st) PENALTY on WIS-R.Mahlman False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+14 YD
1 & 15 - WISC 35(5:28 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to WIS 35. Catch made by C.Dike at WIS 35. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Lockett at WIS 49.
|+1 YD
2 & 1 - WISC 49(5:06 - 1st) C.Mellusi rushed to WIS 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks at WIS 50.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 50(4:26 - 1st) T.Mordecai scrambles to WST 40 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Smith-Wade at WST 40.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 40(3:51 - 1st) C.Mellusi rushed to WST 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Lataimua at WST 35.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - WISC 35(3:29 - 1st) C.Mellusi rushed to WST 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Lampkin; J.Lataimua at WST 33.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - WISC 33(2:57 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to WST 33. Catch made by W.Pauling at WST 33. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by S.Lockett at WST 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WISC 27(2:36 - 1st) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for B.Green.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - WISC 27(2:32 - 1st) T.Mordecai scrambles to WST 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Malani at WST 25.
|Sack
3 & 8 - WISC 25(1:57 - 1st) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai sacked at WST 31 for -6 yards (K.Thornton)
|Field Goal
4 & 14 - WISC 39(1:13 - 1st) N.Vakos 49 yard field goal attempt is good Center-P.Bowden Holder-G.Meyers.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:07 - 1st) J.Van Dyke kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to the WST End Zone. L.Victor returns the kickoff. Tackled by P.Zachman at WIS 17. PENALTY on WST-N.Malani Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 13(0:54 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to WST 13. Catch made by B.Riviere at WST 13. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by A.Smith; K.Latu at WST 31.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 31(0:11 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to WST 31. Catch made by N.Watson at WST 31. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by H.Wohler at WST 38.
|+22 YD
2 & 3 - WASHST 38(15:00 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 38. Catch made by J.Jenkins at WST 38. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by at WIS 40.
|+39 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 40(14:27 - 2nd) L.Victor pass complete to WIS 40. Catch made by C.Mathers at WIS 40. Gain of 39 yards. Tackled by H.Wohler at WIS 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - WASHST 1(14:13 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WIS 1. Catch made by L.Victor at WIS 1. Gain of 1 yards. K.Williams for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:10 - 2nd) D.Janikowski extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:10 - 2nd) C.Theaker kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to the WIS End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 25(14:10 - 2nd) C.Mellusi rushed to WIS 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Gushiken; B.Jackson at WIS 29.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - WISC 29(13:40 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to WIS 29. Catch made by B.Allen at WIS 29. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by N.Rodman at WIS 32.
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - WISC 32(13:02 - 2nd) T.Mordecai rushed to WIS 39 for 7 yards. Tackled by R.Stevenson; A.Paine at WIS 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WISC 39(12:33 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to WIS 39. Catch made by B.Allen at WIS 39. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by K.Gushiken; K.Thornton at WIS 39.
|+41 YD
2 & 10 - WISC 39(12:04 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to WIS 39. Catch made by C.Dike at WIS 39. Gain of 41 yards. Tackled by at WST 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WISC 20(11:17 - 2nd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for C.Williams.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - WISC 20(11:10 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to WST 20. Catch made by C.Williams at WST 20. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at WST 16.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - WISC 16(10:29 - 2nd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for C.Williams.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - WISC 23(10:22 - 2nd) N.Vakos 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-P.Bowden Holder-G.Meyers.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:17 - 2nd) J.Van Dyke kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to the WST End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 25(10:17 - 2nd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for J.Kelly.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - WASHST 25(10:13 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 25. Catch made by C.Hernandez at WST 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by H.Wohler at WST 34.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - WASHST 34(9:28 - 2nd) C.Ward rushed to WST 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Pietrowski at WST 37.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 37(9:11 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 37. Catch made by A.Dollar at WST 37. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by H.Wohler at WIS 46.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 46(8:39 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WIS 46. Catch made by L.Victor at WIS 46. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by H.Wohler at WIS 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 24(8:22 - 2nd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for C.Hernandez.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WASHST 24(8:19 - 2nd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for J.Jenkins.
|Sack
3 & 10 - WASHST 24(8:10 - 2nd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward sacked at WIS 29 for -5 yards (J.Thompson)
|Field Goal
4 & 15 - WASHST 36(7:19 - 2nd) D.Janikowski 46 yard field goal attempt is good Center-S.Samarzich Holder-N.Haberer.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:14 - 2nd) C.Theaker kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to the WIS End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 25(7:14 - 2nd) C.Mellusi rushed to WIS 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Stone; B.Jackson at WIS 27.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - WISC 27(6:45 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to WIS 27. Catch made by S.Bell at WIS 27. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson at WIS 32.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - WISC 32(6:14 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to WIS 32. Catch made by C.Williams at WIS 32. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Lampkin at WIS 38.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 38(5:35 - 2nd) C.Mellusi rushed to WIS 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Malani at WIS 40.
|Sack
2 & 8 - WISC 40(5:15 - 2nd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai sacked at WIS 33 for -7 yards (B.Jackson) T.Mordecai FUMBLES forced by B.Jackson. Fumble RECOVERED by WST-B.Jackson at WIS 33. Tackled by WIS at WIS 33.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 33(5:05 - 2nd) D.Sheffield rushed to WIS 36 for -3 yards. Tackled by H.Wohler at WIS 36.
|+2 YD
2 & 13 - WASHST 36(4:32 - 2nd) C.Ward rushed to WIS 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by WIS at WIS 34.
|Sack
3 & 11 - WASHST 34(3:44 - 2nd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward sacked at WIS 44 for -10 yards (J.Chaney)
|Punt
4 & 21 - WASHST 44(2:56 - 2nd) N.Haberer punts 38 yards to WIS 6 Center-S.Samarzich. Downed by J.Jenkins.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 6(2:49 - 2nd) B.Allen rushed to WIS 11 for 5 yards. Tackled by Q.Roff at WIS 11.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - WISC 11(2:18 - 2nd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for B.Allen.
|Sack
3 & 5 - WISC 11(2:15 - 2nd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai sacked at WIS 2 for -9 yards (B.Jackson) T.Mordecai FUMBLES forced by B.Jackson. Fumble RECOVERED by WST-B.Jackson at WIS 2. B.Jackson for yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:08 - 2nd) D.Janikowski extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(2:08 - 2nd) C.Theaker kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to the WIS End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 25(2:08 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to WIS 25. Catch made by C.Dike at WIS 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.Smith-Wade at WIS 36.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 36(1:54 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to WIS 36. Catch made by S.Bell at WIS 36. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by at WIS 46.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 46(1:42 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to WIS 46. Catch made by W.Pauling at WIS 46. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by S.Lockett at WST 27. PENALTY on WST-WST Defensive Holding 5 yards declined.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 27(1:24 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to WST 27. Catch made by W.Pauling at WST 27. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by S.Lockett at WST 13.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WISC 13(1:03 - 2nd) PENALTY on WIS-T.Bortolini False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 15 - WISC 18(1:03 - 2nd) T.Mordecai rushed to WST 11 for 7 yards. T.Mordecai ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - WISC 11(0:37 - 2nd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for C.Dike.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - WISC 11(0:30 - 2nd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for W.Pauling. PENALTY on WIS-W.Pauling Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
|Field Goal
3 & 8 - WISC 19(0:24 - 2nd) N.Vakos 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-P.Bowden Holder-G.Meyers.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Theaker kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to the WIS End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 25(15:00 - 3rd) C.Mellusi rushed to WIS 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson; N.Malani at WIS 26.
|+17 YD
2 & 9 - WISC 26(14:31 - 3rd) C.Mellusi rushed to WIS 43 for 17 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks; B.Jackson at WIS 43.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WISC 43(13:46 - 3rd) PENALTY on WST-WST Defensive Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 5 - WISC 48(13:46 - 3rd) C.Mellusi rushed to WST 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Lampkin at WIS 48.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - WISC 48(13:07 - 3rd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for C.Dike.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - WISC 48(13:00 - 3rd) C.Mellusi rushed to WST 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Jackson at WST 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WISC 45(12:22 - 3rd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for T.Ashcraft.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - WISC 45(12:16 - 3rd) B.Allen rushed to WST 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Lockett at WST 42.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - WISC 42(11:41 - 3rd) T.Mordecai pass complete to WST 42. Catch made by B.Allen at WST 42. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks at WST 42.
|Punt
4 & 7 - WISC 42(11:03 - 3rd) A.Bertrams punts 41 yards to WST 1 Center-P.Bowden. Downed by W.Pauling.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 1(10:54 - 3rd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for J.Kelly.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - WASHST 1(10:47 - 3rd) C.Ward scrambles to WST 7 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Njongmeta at WST 7.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - WASHST 7(10:30 - 3rd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for D.Sheffield.
|Punt
4 & 4 - WASHST 7(10:23 - 3rd) N.Haberer punts 40 yards to WST 47 Center-S.Samarzich. C.Dike returned punt from the WST 47. C.Dike ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WISC 35(10:13 - 3rd) T.Mordecai pass complete to WST 35. Catch made by B.Green at WST 35. Gain of yards. Tackled by S.Hall at WST 15. PENALTY on WIS-T.Bortolini Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 15 - WISC 40(9:37 - 3rd) T.Mordecai pass complete to WST 40. Catch made by W.Pauling at WST 40. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by K.Thornton; S.Lockett at WST 28.
|-1 YD
2 & 3 - WISC 28(9:12 - 3rd) T.Mordecai pass complete to WST 28. Catch made by B.Allen at WST 28. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by K.Thornton at WST 29.
|+13 YD
3 & 4 - WISC 29(8:47 - 3rd) T.Mordecai pass complete to WST 29. Catch made by B.Green at WST 29. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks at WST 16.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 16(8:11 - 3rd) T.Mordecai pass complete to WST 16. Catch made by C.Dike at WST 16. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by S.Lockett at WST 7.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - WISC 7(7:42 - 3rd) T.Mordecai pass complete to WST 7. Catch made by H.Rucci at WST 7. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by S.Lockett at WST 2.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - WISC 2(6:54 - 3rd) B.Allen rushed to WST 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Thornton; D.Richardson at WST 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - WISC 2(6:19 - 3rd) C.Mellusi rushed to WST End Zone for 2 yards. C.Mellusi for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:15 - 3rd) N.Vakos extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:15 - 3rd) J.Van Dyke kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to the WST End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 25(6:15 - 3rd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 25. Catch made by L.Victor at WST 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Chaney at WST 29.
|+11 YD
2 & 6 - WASHST 29(5:41 - 3rd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 29. Catch made by L.Victor at WST 29. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Chaney at WST 40.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 40(5:24 - 3rd) C.Ward rushed to WST 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Thompson at WST 42.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - WASHST 42(5:02 - 3rd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 42. Catch made by C.Hernandez at WST 42. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by H.Wohler at WST 47.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - WASHST 47(4:19 - 3rd) C.Ward scrambles to WIS 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Goetz at WIS 49.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 49(3:56 - 3rd) C.Ward pass complete to WIS 49. Catch made by D.Sheffield at WIS 49. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Goetz; H.Wohler at WIS 42.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - WASHST 42(3:34 - 3rd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for L.Victor.
|-1 YD
3 & 3 - WASHST 42(3:29 - 3rd) N.Watson rushed to WIS 43 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Njongmeta; J.Turner at WIS 43.
|Penalty
4 & 4 - WASHST 43(2:41 - 3rd) PENALTY on WST-C.Ward Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 9 - WASHST 48(2:41 - 3rd) N.Haberer punts 48 yards to WIS End Zone Center-S.Samarzich. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 20(2:33 - 3rd) T.Mordecai pass complete to WIS 20. Catch made by S.Bell at WIS 20. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson; S.Lockett at WIS 27.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - WISC 27(2:06 - 3rd) T.Mordecai pass complete to WIS 27. Catch made by S.Bell at WIS 27. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Lockett at WIS 33.
|+41 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 33(1:29 - 3rd) T.Mordecai pass complete to WIS 33. Catch made by B.Green at WIS 33. Gain of 41 yards. Tackled by C.Lampkin at WST 26.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 26(0:59 - 3rd) T.Mordecai scrambles to WST 16 for 10 yards. Tackled by K.Gushiken; J.Tafia at WST 16.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 16(0:34 - 3rd) T.Mordecai pass complete to WST 16. Catch made by S.Bell at WST 16. Gain of 16 yards. S.Bell for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(0:25 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. B.Allen rushed to WST 3 for yards. Tackled by WST at WST 3. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:25 - 3rd) J.Van Dyke kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to the WST End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 25(0:25 - 3rd) C.Ward scrambles to WST 27 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Njongmeta at WST 27.
|Sack
2 & 8 - WASHST 27(15:00 - 4th) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward sacked at WST 24 for -3 yards (M.Njongmeta)
|No Gain
3 & 11 - WASHST 24(14:15 - 4th) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for K.Williams.
|Punt
4 & 11 - WASHST 24(14:09 - 4th) N.Haberer punts 41 yards to WIS 35 Center-S.Samarzich. Fair catch by C.Dike.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 35(14:02 - 4th) B.Allen rushed to WIS 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Stone; B.Jackson at WIS 41.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - WISC 41(13:32 - 4th) B.Allen rushed to WIS 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks; D.Richardson at WIS 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WISC 45(13:02 - 4th) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for C.Dike.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - WISC 45(12:51 - 4th) B.Allen rushed to WIS 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Lockett; D.Richardson at WIS 48.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - WISC 48(12:09 - 4th) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for B.Green.
|Punt
4 & 7 - WISC 48(12:04 - 4th) A.Bertrams punts 41 yards to WST 11 Center-P.Bowden. Fair catch by D.Sheffield.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 11(11:57 - 4th) N.Watson rushed to WST 10 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Njongmeta; J.Thompson at WST 10.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - WASHST 10(11:39 - 4th) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward sacked at WST 1 for -9 yards (J.Thompson; C.Goetz)
|+4 YD
3 & 20 - WASHST 1(10:50 - 4th) N.Watson rushed to WST 5 for 4 yards. Tackled by H.Wohler at WST 5.
|Penalty
4 & 16 - WASHST 5(10:01 - 4th) PENALTY on WST-S.Samarzich False Start 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 18 - WASHST 3(10:01 - 4th) N.Haberer punts 42 yards to WST 45 Center-S.Samarzich. C.Dike returned punt from the WST 45. Tackled by L.Falatea at WST 34.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WASHST 34(9:45 - 4th) PENALTY on WIS-K.Johnson Unnecessary Roughness / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WISC 49(9:45 - 4th) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for C.Dike.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - WISC 49(9:39 - 4th) C.Mellusi rushed to WST 43 for 6 yards. C.Mellusi FUMBLES forced by J.Lataimua. Fumble RECOVERED by WST-J.Lataimua at WST 43. Tackled by WIS at WST 43.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 43(9:19 - 4th) C.Ward pass complete to WST 43. Catch made by K.Williams at WST 43. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Smith at WST 49.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - WASHST 49(9:02 - 4th) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for L.Victor.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - WASHST 49(8:56 - 4th) C.Ward rushed to WIS 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Peterson at WIS 48. PENALTY on WST-F.Fa'amoe Offensive penalty 5 yards accepted.
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - WASHST 47(8:46 - 4th) C.Ward pass complete to WST 47. Catch made by L.Victor at WST 47. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Maitre at WIS 45.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WASHST 45(8:13 - 4th) PENALTY on WST-J.Kelly False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 15 - WASHST 49(7:55 - 4th) J.Jenkins rushed to WIS 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by WIS at WIS 47.
|+23 YD
2 & 12 - WASHST 47(7:29 - 4th) C.Ward rushed to WIS 24 for 23 yards. Tackled by H.Wohler at WIS 24.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 24(7:05 - 4th) J.Mateer rushed to WIS 15 for 9 yards. Tackled by P.Zachman at WIS 15.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - WASHST 15(6:06 - 4th) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for I.Hamilton.
|+14 YD
3 & 1 - WASHST 15(5:56 - 4th) C.Ward scrambles to WIS 1 for 14 yards. Tackled by WIS at WIS 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - WASHST 1(5:36 - 4th) N.Watson rushed to WIS End Zone for 1 yards. N.Watson for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:30 - 4th) D.Janikowski extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:30 - 4th) C.Theaker kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to the WIS End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WISC 25(5:30 - 4th) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for B.Green.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - WISC 25(5:23 - 4th) T.Mordecai pass complete to WIS 25. Catch made by B.Allen at WIS 25. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Richardson at WIS 31.
|+19 YD
3 & 4 - WISC 31(4:50 - 4th) T.Mordecai pass complete to WIS 31. Catch made by W.Pauling at WIS 31. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks at WIS 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WISC 50(4:24 - 4th) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for W.Pauling.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - WISC 50(4:21 - 4th) T.Mordecai scrambles to WST 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Edson at WST 46.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - WISC 46(3:45 - 4th) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for V.Anthony.
|No Gain
4 & 6 - WISC 46(3:40 - 4th) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for B.Green.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 46(3:34 - 4th) N.Watson rushed to WST 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Chaney at WST 48.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - WASHST 48(2:50 - 4th) C.Ward rushed to WST 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Peterson at WST 49.
|+9 YD
3 & 7 - WASHST 49(2:04 - 4th) N.Watson rushed to WIS 42 for 9 yards. Tackled by H.Wohler; J.Chaney at WIS 42.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 42(1:31 - 4th) N.Watson rushed to WIS 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Njongmeta at WIS 37.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - WASHST 37(1:23 - 4th) C.Ward rushed to WIS 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Njongmeta; C.McDonald at WIS 36.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - WASHST 36(1:17 - 4th) N.Watson rushed to WIS 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Chaney at WIS 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 30(1:05 - 4th) C.Ward kneels at the WIS 31.
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - WASHST 31(0:38 - 4th) C.Ward kneels at the WIS 32.