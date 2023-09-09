|
|
|WMICH
|CUSE
LeQuint Allen runs for 3 first-half touchdowns and Syracuse routs Western Michigan 48-7
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) LeQuint Allen ran for three touchdowns in the first half, Syracuse scored on six consecutive possessions and the Orange routed Western Michigan 48-7 on Saturday.
Jalen Buckley ran 75 yards for a score on Western Michigan’s second play from scrimmage to give the Broncos (1-1) a 7-0 lead but then Syracuse’s offense took over, scoring 38 unanswered points. Free safety Jason Simmons returned a pick-six 84 yards with time running out in the first half to give the Orange (2-0) a 45-7 lead.
Oronde Gadsden, Syracuse’s leading receiver and pre-season All-American, rolled his ankle on the Orange’s second play from scrimmage and did not return. He was on the sidelines with crutches and a boot. His status will be evaluated over the next several days.
Syracuse, which amassed 677 yards in its 65-0 win over Colgate, accumulated 496 against the Broncos.
“It's always good to be 2-0," Syracuse coach Dino Babers said. “We're excited about where we are right now. We have a lot of things to work on but we're looking forward to our next game and that's at Ross-Ade Stadium (Purdue).”
Western Michigan committed nine penalties, including three that kept a Syracuse drive alive, leading to an 18-yard touchdown run by quarterback Garrett Shrader and a 24-7 lead.
Shrader was 19 of 30 for 286 yards and a touchdown, all in the first half. Carlos Del Rio-Wilson took over after intermission.
“Shrader's balling out by the way he's extending plays and making some bad things look good,” Babers said. “There's no doubt he's playing at a high level.”
Shrader said he has confidence in his receivers stepping up in the event Gadsden is out for an extended time.
“OG is the most dependable guy we've got in terms of chemistry but we have a long list of guys wo can go out and play,” he said.
Broncos quarterback Jack Salopek was sacked three times and finished 15 of 22 for 110 yards and an interception. Buckley was held to 12 yards after his 75-yard touchdown run.
“It was a tough game and a tough loss,” Western Michigan coach Lance Taylor said. "We started out well. We challenged our team to start fast and play aggressively for 60 minutes. We started fast but then we got sloppy. We have to prepare our guys better and be more disciplined.
“We were undisciplined in all phases. We played too aggressive at times, but that's no excuse," he continued. “When you allow a good football team to have extra chances they make you pay.”
Allen scored on two runs from one yard out and from the two but was held to just 20 yards. Ten different receivers caught passes for the Orange. Donovan Brown scored on an 86-yard pass from Shrader.
“Yardage doesn't matter to me,” Allen said. “As long as we win the game.”
THE DEFENSE DIDN'T REST:
The Orange held Western Michigan to 318 total yards and has limited its first two opponents to seven points. Asked to evaluate his defense, Babers said: “It starts with a G, ends with a D and has two Os.”
THE TAKEAWAY:
Western Michigan: The Broncos must clean up their penalties. Five of their nine penalties were majors and can’t continue if Western Michigan is going to have a successful season.
Syracuse: The big question is the status of Gadsden. Syracuse’s receivers stepped up against the Broncos but his loss would be huge as the Orange step up in class. Syracuse had nine penalties and still needs to clean that up. The Orange was the nation’s most-penalized team last year.
THAT’S MY POOCH:
Salopek’s pooch punt backed up Syracuse to inside its 1-yard line.
NO RUSH:
Syracuse held the Broncos to 97 yards on the ground. Western Michigan had 339 yards rushing in its opener.
UP NEXT:
Western Michigan: Broncos travel to Iowa Saturday for second in three-game road swing.
Syracuse: Orange head on the road for the first time with a Saturday night matchup against Purdue.
---
|
J. Buckley
29 RB
87 RuYds, RuTD
|
G. Shrader
6 QB
286 PaYds, PaTD, 31 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|26
|Rushing
|4
|7
|Passing
|9
|13
|Penalty
|1
|6
|3rd Down Conv
|4-17
|8-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-5
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|318
|496
|Total Plays
|73
|76
|Avg Gain
|4.4
|6.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|97
|153
|Rush Attempts
|26
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|4.1
|Yards Passing
|221
|343
|Comp. - Att.
|28-47
|24-39
|Yards Per Pass
|3.7
|8.3
|Penalties - Yards
|9-113
|9-77
|Touchdowns
|1
|6
|Rushing TDs
|1
|4
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-41.7
|4-46.0
|Return Yards
|0
|107
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|4-23
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-84
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|221
|PASS YDS
|343
|
|
|97
|RUSH YDS
|153
|
|
|318
|TOTAL YDS
|496
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Salopek 6 QB
|J. Salopek
|15/22
|110
|0
|1
|
T. Bourguet 2 QB
|T. Bourguet
|10/16
|64
|0
|0
|
H. Wolff 11 QB
|H. Wolff
|3/9
|47
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Buckley 29 RB
|J. Buckley
|8
|87
|1
|75
|
Z. Abdus-Salaam 10 RB
|Z. Abdus-Salaam
|5
|11
|0
|3
|
J. Hailey 28 RB
|J. Hailey
|3
|10
|0
|5
|
H. Wolff 11 QB
|H. Wolff
|3
|5
|0
|8
|
K. King 4 RB
|K. King
|2
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Salopek 6 QB
|J. Salopek
|5
|-18
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Womack 9 WR
|K. Womack
|6
|4
|67
|0
|34
|
A. Hence 88 TE
|A. Hence
|11
|8
|59
|0
|10
|
M. Dieudonne 17 WR
|M. Dieudonne
|5
|4
|34
|0
|19
|
J. Galloway 0 WR
|J. Galloway
|7
|6
|32
|0
|19
|
A. Sambucci 5 WR
|A. Sambucci
|3
|2
|15
|0
|15
|
B. Kone 1 CB
|B. Kone
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
L. Thomas 15 WR
|L. Thomas
|5
|3
|11
|0
|7
|
B. Bosma 86 TE
|B. Bosma
|3
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Buckley 29 RB
|J. Buckley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Z. Abdus-Salaam 10 RB
|Z. Abdus-Salaam
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Hallock 3 S
|T. Hallock
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Kneeland 99 DL
|M. Kneeland
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Wofford 25 CB
|A. Wofford
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Willis 15 LB
|D. Willis
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Norris 39 LB
|N. Norris
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Bonnema 22 LB
|B. Bonnema
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Kone 1 CB
|B. Kone
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Nelson 54 DL
|M. Nelson
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Bussell 0 CB
|D. Bussell
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wahlberg 8 LB
|J. Wahlberg
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
S. Brown 24 DB
|S. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Wilson 69 DL
|L. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Moore 12 LB
|D. Moore
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Roberson 4 LB
|D. Roberson
|1-6
|0.0
|0
|
I. Green 90 DL
|I. Green
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Lovely 2 CB
|K. Lovely
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tyler 91 DL
|M. Tyler
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lee 58 DL
|T. Lee
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Walker 93 DL
|C. Walker
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. Domschke 37 K
|P. Domschke
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Peasley 35 P
|C. Peasley
|5
|41.2
|0
|51
|
J. Salopek 6 QB
|J. Salopek
|1
|43.0
|1
|43
|
C. Voss 45 P
|C. Voss
|1
|43.0
|1
|43
|
P. Domschke 37 K
|P. Domschke
|1
|45.0
|0
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Z. Abdus-Salaam 10 RB
|Z. Abdus-Salaam
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Shrader 6 QB
|G. Shrader
|19/30
|286
|1
|0
|
C. Del Rio-Wilson 16 QB
|C. Del Rio-Wilson
|5/9
|57
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Price 28 RB
|J. Price
|16
|68
|0
|22
|
I. Daniels 23 RB
|I. Daniels
|6
|36
|0
|22
|
G. Shrader 6 QB
|G. Shrader
|3
|31
|1
|18
|
L. Allen 1 RB
|L. Allen
|8
|20
|3
|7
|
C. Del Rio-Wilson 16 QB
|C. Del Rio-Wilson
|3
|-1
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Brown 87 WR
|D. Brown
|5
|3
|89
|1
|86
|
I. Jones 80 WR
|I. Jones
|7
|5
|86
|0
|30
|
U. Hatcher 17 WR
|U. Hatcher
|8
|5
|83
|0
|48
|
D. Gill Jr. 82 WR
|D. Gill Jr.
|5
|4
|27
|0
|13
|
D. Alford 5 WR
|D. Alford
|3
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
L. Allen 1 RB
|L. Allen
|3
|2
|10
|0
|7
|
O. Gadsden II 19 TE
|O. Gadsden II
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
D. Villari 89 TE
|D. Villari
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Price 28 RB
|J. Price
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
M. Mang 81 TE
|M. Mang
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
K. Long 11 WR
|K. Long
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Wax 2 LB
|M. Wax
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Farmer 20 DB
|M. Farmer
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Johnson 3 DB
|I. Johnson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lockett 90 DL
|T. Lockett
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Simmons Jr. 6 DB
|J. Simmons Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Barron 8 DB
|J. Barron
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Clark 5 DB
|A. Clark
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. McDonald 15 LB
|D. McDonald
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Wilson 14 DB
|J. Wilson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bellamy 23 DB
|J. Bellamy
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Thompson 7 LB
|S. Thompson
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Greenwood 26 DB
|A. Greenwood
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Okechukwu 4 DL
|C. Okechukwu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gould 11 DB
|J. Gould
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bailey 45 LB
|K. Bailey
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Roon 42 LB
|A. Roon
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Delaine 32 DB
|G. Delaine
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jobity Jr. 94 DL
|K. Jobity Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Darton 0 DL
|K. Darton
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
L. Lowery 16 LB
|L. Lowery
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Martin 17 DB
|J. Martin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Peterson 22 DB
|Q. Peterson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Denaburg 92 K
|B. Denaburg
|2/2
|36
|6/6
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Stonehouse 41 P
|J. Stonehouse
|4
|46.0
|1
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Adams 85 WR
|D. Adams
|2
|20.5
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Adams 85 WR
|D. Adams
|4
|5.8
|14
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Denaburg kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to the WMC End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Buckley rushed to WMC 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Okechukwu at WMC 25.
|+75 YD
2 & 10 - WMICH 25(14:43 - 1st) J.Buckley rushed to SYR End Zone for 75 yards. J.Buckley for 75 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:30 - 1st) P.Domschke extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:30 - 1st) P.Domschke kicks 55 yards from WMC 35 to the SYR 10. D.Adams returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Childers at SYR 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 28(14:23 - 1st) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for D.Brown.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - CUSE 28(14:20 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 28. Catch made by O.Gadsden at SYR 28. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.Hallock at SYR 38.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 38(14:02 - 1st) G.Shrader rushed to SYR 47 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Willis D.Roberson at SYR 47.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - CUSE 47(13:36 - 1st) L.Allen rushed to WMC 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Willis at WMC 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 47(13:13 - 1st) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for U.Hatcher.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - CUSE 47(13:10 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to WMC 47. Catch made by L.Allen at WMC 47. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by WMC at WMC 40.
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - CUSE 40(12:44 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to WMC 40. Catch made by L.Allen at WMC 40. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Bonnema at WMC 37.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 37(12:22 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to WMC 37. Catch made by D.Brown at WMC 37. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by J.Wahlberg D.Bussell at WMC 38.
|+16 YD
2 & 11 - CUSE 38(11:52 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to WMC 38. Catch made by I.Jones at WMC 38. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by T.Hallock at WMC 22.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 22(11:32 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to WMC 22. Catch made by I.Jones at WMC 22. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Hallock at WMC 18.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - CUSE 18(11:11 - 1st) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for D.Alford.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - CUSE 18(11:05 - 1st) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for U.Hatcher.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - CUSE 26(10:59 - 1st) B.Denaburg 36 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SYR Holder-SYR.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:55 - 1st) B.Denaburg kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to the WMC End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 25(10:55 - 1st) J.Buckley rushed to WMC 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Wax at WMC 25.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WMICH 25(10:37 - 1st) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for WMC.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - WMICH 25(10:28 - 1st) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for M.Dieudonne.
|Punt
4 & 10 - WMICH 25(10:23 - 1st) C.Peasley punts 39 yards to SYR 36 Center-WMC. D.Adams returned punt from the SYR 36. Tackled by K.Morris at SYR 50.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 50(10:13 - 1st) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for I.Jones.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - CUSE 50(10:06 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 50. Catch made by U.Hatcher at SYR 50. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Roberson A.Wofford at WMC 47.
|+15 YD
3 & 7 - CUSE 47(9:30 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to WMC 47. Catch made by D.Alford at WMC 47. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Bussell at WMC 32.
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 32(9:18 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to WMC 32. Catch made by I.Jones at WMC 32. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by K.Lovely at WMC 2. PENALTY on WMC-D.Willis Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - CUSE 1(9:00 - 1st) L.Allen rushed to WMC End Zone for 1 yards. L.Allen for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:55 - 1st) B.Denaburg extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:55 - 1st) B.Denaburg kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to the WMC End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 25(8:55 - 1st) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 25. Catch made by M.Dieudonne at WMC 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by I.Johnson at WMC 33. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - WMICH 33(8:25 - 1st) K.King rushed to WMC 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Thompson at WMC 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 35(8:07 - 1st) K.King rushed to WMC 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Wax at WMC 35.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - WMICH 35(7:12 - 1st) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 35. Catch made by K.Womack at WMC 35. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Barron at WMC 45. PENALTY on WMC-WMC Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
2 & 25 - WMICH 20(7:01 - 1st) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek sacked at WMC 14 for -6 yards (K.Darton)
|+15 YD
3 & 31 - WMICH 14(6:16 - 1st) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 14. Catch made by K.Womack at WMC 14. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Simmons at WMC 29.
|Punt
4 & 16 - WMICH 29(5:30 - 1st) C.Peasley punts 51 yards to SYR 20 Center-WMC. D.Adams returned punt from the SYR 20. Tackled by T.Hallock at SYR 28. PENALTY on SYR-SYR Defensive Illegal Blindside Block 14 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:03 - 1st) B.Denaburg kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to the WMC End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 25(5:03 - 1st) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 25. Catch made by M.Dieudonne at WMC 25. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Wilson at WMC 29.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - WMICH 29(4:41 - 1st) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 29. Catch made by A.Hence at WMC 29. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.Clark at WMC 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 36(4:20 - 1st) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 36. Catch made by J.Galloway at WMC 36. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by A.Clark at WMC 36.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - WMICH 36(3:42 - 1st) J.Buckley rushed to WMC 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Barron at WMC 41.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - WMICH 41(3:00 - 1st) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for A.Hence.
|Penalty
4 & 5 - WMICH 41(2:54 - 1st) PENALTY on WMC-WMC Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 10 - WMICH 36(2:54 - 1st) C.Peasley punts 29 yards to SYR 35 Center-WMC. D.Adams MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by SYR-M.Farmer at SYR 35. Downed by WMC.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 35(2:43 - 1st) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for D.Alford.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - CUSE 35(2:39 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 35. Catch made by D.Gill at SYR 35. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by S.Brown at SYR 38.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - CUSE 38(2:13 - 1st) G.Shrader scrambles to SYR 32 for -6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by WMC at SYR 32. PENALTY on WMC-B.Bonnema Face Mask (15 Yards) 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CUSE 47(1:52 - 1st) PENALTY on SYR-C.Bleich False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 15 - CUSE 48(1:52 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 48. Catch made by D.Gill at SYR 48. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by M.Kneeland at WMC 49.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - CUSE 49(1:27 - 1st) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for SYR.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - CUSE 49(1:24 - 1st) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for D.Gill. PENALTY on WMC-K.Lovely Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards offset. PENALTY on SYR-L.Allen Illegal Use of Hands / Offense 5 yards offset.
|Penalty
4 & 12 - CUSE 49(1:02 - 1st) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for SYR. PENALTY on WMC-D.Willis Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 34(0:53 - 1st) L.Allen rushed to WMC 35 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Kone at WMC 35.
|+7 YD
2 & 11 - CUSE 35(0:30 - 1st) L.Allen rushed to WMC 28 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Hallock at WMC 28. PENALTY on WMC-WMC Face Mask (15 Yards) 14 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 14(0:20 - 1st) L.Allen rushed to WMC 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Bonnema at WMC 13.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - CUSE 13(15:00 - 2nd) PENALTY on SYR-SYR False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+18 YD
2 & 14 - CUSE 18(15:00 - 2nd) G.Shrader rushed to WMC End Zone for 18 yards. G.Shrader for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:52 - 2nd) B.Denaburg extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:52 - 2nd) B.Denaburg kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to the WMC End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 25(14:52 - 2nd) J.Buckley rushed to WMC 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Barron at WMC 26.
|-3 YD
2 & 9 - WMICH 26(14:18 - 2nd) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 26. Catch made by L.Thomas at WMC 26. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by A.Clark; K.Darton at WMC 23.
|+5 YD
3 & 12 - WMICH 23(13:32 - 2nd) J.Salopek scrambles to WMC 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.Lowery at WMC 28.
|Punt
4 & 7 - WMICH 28(12:53 - 2nd) C.Peasley punts 45 yards to SYR 27 Center-WMC. Fair catch by D.Adams.
|Result
|Play
|+48 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 27(12:45 - 2nd) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 27. Catch made by U.Hatcher at SYR 27. Gain of 48 yards. Tackled by B.Kone at WMC 25.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(12:20 - 2nd) G.Shrader rushed to WMC 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Wilson at WMC 21.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - CUSE 21(11:37 - 2nd) L.Allen rushed to WMC 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Bonnema at WMC 18.
|+17 YD
3 & 3 - CUSE 18(11:10 - 2nd) G.Shrader pass complete to WMC 18. Catch made by I.Jones at WMC 18. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by A.Wofford at WMC 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - CUSE 1(10:33 - 2nd) L.Allen rushed to WMC End Zone for 1 yards. L.Allen for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:28 - 2nd) B.Denaburg extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:28 - 2nd) B.Denaburg kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to the WMC End Zone. Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 25(10:28 - 2nd) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 25. Catch made by A.Hence at WMC 25. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by I.Johnson S.Thompson at WMC 35.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 35(10:10 - 2nd) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 35. Catch made by J.Galloway at WMC 35. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by I.Johnson at WMC 39.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - WMICH 39(9:49 - 2nd) J.Salopek rushed to WMC 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Barron at WMC 44.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - WMICH 44(9:24 - 2nd) Z.Abdus-Salaam rushed to WMC 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Lockett at WMC 46.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 46(8:57 - 2nd) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 46. Catch made by M.Dieudonne at WMC 46. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.Lockett at WMC 49.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - WMICH 49(8:35 - 2nd) Z.Abdus-Salaam rushed to SYR 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Lockett at SYR 48.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - WMICH 48(7:53 - 2nd) J.Buckley rushed to SYR 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Greenwood at SYR 46.
|+5 YD
4 & 1 - WMICH 46(7:09 - 2nd) J.Salopek pass complete to SYR 46. Catch made by K.Womack at SYR 46. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Greenwood at SYR 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 41(6:45 - 2nd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for L.Thomas.
|Sack
2 & 10 - WMICH 41(6:42 - 2nd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek sacked at WMC 46 for -13 yards (S.Thompson)
|+10 YD
3 & 23 - WMICH 46(5:52 - 2nd) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 46. Catch made by A.Hence at WMC 46. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by M.Wax at SYR 44.
|Punt
4 & 13 - WMICH 44(5:08 - 2nd) J.Salopek punts 43 yards to SYR 1 Center-WMC. Downed by WMC.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CUSE 1(4:57 - 2nd) PENALTY on SYR-SYR False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 1(4:57 - 2nd) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for L.Allen.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - CUSE 1(4:47 - 2nd) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for U.Hatcher. PENALTY on WMC-T.Hallock Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 16(4:47 - 2nd) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for D.Brown.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - CUSE 16(4:44 - 2nd) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 16. Catch made by U.Hatcher at SYR 16. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Hallock at SYR 19.
|+19 YD
3 & 7 - CUSE 19(4:18 - 2nd) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 19. Catch made by I.Jones at SYR 19. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by B.Bonnema; D.Bussell at SYR 38.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 38(3:54 - 2nd) J.Price rushed to SYR 45 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Willis at SYR 45.
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - CUSE 45(3:22 - 2nd) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 45. Catch made by J.Price at SYR 45. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Willis at WMC 47.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 47(3:14 - 2nd) J.Price rushed to WMC 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Hallock at WMC 43.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - CUSE 43(2:44 - 2nd) J.Price rushed to WMC 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by I.Green at WMC 42.
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - CUSE 42(2:12 - 2nd) G.Shrader pass complete to WMC 42. Catch made by D.Gill at WMC 42. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by A.Wofford D.Roberson at WMC 34.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 34(1:57 - 2nd) G.Shrader pass complete to WMC 34. Catch made by D.Brown at WMC 34. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Bussell at WMC 30.
|+13 YD
2 & 6 - CUSE 30(1:50 - 2nd) J.Price rushed to WMC 17 for 13 yards. Tackled by K.Lovely; J.Wahlberg at WMC 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 17(1:43 - 2nd) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for J.Price.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - CUSE 17(1:36 - 2nd) J.Price rushed to WMC 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Nelson M.Tyler at WMC 16.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - CUSE 16(1:30 - 2nd) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for U.Hatcher. PENALTY on WMC-M.Tyler Encroachment 5 yards declined. PENALTY on WMC-B.Kone Defensive Pass Interference 14 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - CUSE 2(1:26 - 2nd) L.Allen rushed to WMC End Zone for 2 yards. L.Allen for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:19 - 2nd) B.Denaburg extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:19 - 2nd) B.Denaburg kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to the WMC End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 25(1:19 - 2nd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for A.Sambucci.
|+19 YD
2 & 10 - WMICH 25(1:14 - 2nd) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 25. Catch made by M.Dieudonne at WMC 25. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by J.Simmons at WMC 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 44(1:00 - 2nd) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 44. Catch made by A.Sambucci at WMC 44. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by I.Johnson at WMC 44.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - WMICH 44(0:58 - 2nd) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 44. Catch made by A.Sambucci at WMC 44. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Wilson at SYR 41.
|Sack
1 & 10 - WMICH 41(0:51 - 2nd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek sacked at SYR 50 for -9 yards (D.McDonald)
|No Gain
2 & 19 - WMICH 50(0:44 - 2nd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for J.Buckley.
|+13 YD
3 & 19 - WMICH 50(0:37 - 2nd) J.Salopek pass complete to SYR 50. Catch made by K.Womack at SYR 50. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by D.McDonald at SYR 37.
|Int
4 & 6 - WMICH 37(0:17 - 2nd) J.Salopek pass INTERCEPTED at SYR 16. Intercepted by J.Simmons at SYR 16. J.Simmons for 84 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 2nd) B.Denaburg extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) P.Domschke kicks 62 yards from WMC 35 to the SYR 3. D.Adams returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Norris at SYR 26.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 26(14:54 - 3rd) J.Price rushed to SYR 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Wahlberg; D.Bussell at SYR 28.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - CUSE 28(14:25 - 3rd) C.Del Rio-Wilson steps back to pass. C.Del Rio-Wilson pass incomplete intended for U.Hatcher.
|+20 YD
3 & 8 - CUSE 28(14:17 - 3rd) C.Del Rio-Wilson pass complete to SYR 28. Catch made by U.Hatcher at SYR 28. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by D.Roberson; K.Lovely at SYR 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 48(13:49 - 3rd) J.Price rushed to SYR 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Kneeland T.Lee at SYR 48.
|Sack
2 & 10 - CUSE 48(13:15 - 3rd) C.Del Rio-Wilson steps back to pass. C.Del Rio-Wilson sacked at SYR 45 for -3 yards (M.Nelson)
|+7 YD
3 & 13 - CUSE 45(12:31 - 3rd) C.Del Rio-Wilson pass complete to SYR 45. Catch made by M.Mang at SYR 45. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Walker; D.Roberson at WMC 48.
|Punt
4 & 6 - CUSE 48(11:55 - 3rd) J.Stonehouse punts 42 yards to WMC 6 Center-SYR. Fair catch by Z.Abdus-Salaam.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 6(11:49 - 3rd) J.Buckley rushed to WMC 9 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Wax; A.Clark at WMC 9.
|+34 YD
2 & 7 - WMICH 9(11:13 - 3rd) H.Wolff pass complete to WMC 9. Catch made by K.Womack at WMC 9. Gain of 34 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Simmons at WMC 43.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 43(10:46 - 3rd) H.Wolff rushed to WMC 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Wax at WMC 45.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - WMICH 45(10:15 - 3rd) J.Buckley rushed to WMC 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Wax at WMC 46.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - WMICH 46(9:28 - 3rd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for L.Thomas.
|Punt
4 & 7 - WMICH 46(9:22 - 3rd) C.Voss punts 43 yards to SYR 11 Center-WMC. Downed by N.Norris.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 11(9:11 - 3rd) J.Price rushed to SYR 9 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Roberson; T.Hallock at SYR 9.
|Penalty
2 & 12 - CUSE 9(8:34 - 3rd) PENALTY on SYR-D.Brown False Start 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 17 - CUSE 5(8:27 - 3rd) C.Del Rio-Wilson steps back to pass. C.Del Rio-Wilson pass incomplete intended for SYR.
|+8 YD
3 & 16 - CUSE 5(8:19 - 3rd) C.Del Rio-Wilson pass complete to SYR 5. Catch made by D.Villari at SYR 5. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Hallock at SYR 13.
|Punt
4 & 8 - CUSE 13(7:40 - 3rd) J.Stonehouse punts 46 yards to WMC 41 Center-SYR. Fair catch by Z.Abdus-Salaam.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 41(7:32 - 3rd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for K.Womack.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WMICH 41(7:26 - 3rd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for J.Galloway.
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - WMICH 41(7:20 - 3rd) H.Wolff rushed to WMC 49 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Wax at WMC 49.
|No Gain
4 & 2 - WMICH 49(6:38 - 3rd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for K.Womack.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 49(6:32 - 3rd) C.Del Rio-Wilson pass complete to WMC 49. Catch made by U.Hatcher at WMC 49. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Bussell; D.Roberson at WMC 40.
|+22 YD
2 & 1 - CUSE 40(6:13 - 3rd) J.Price rushed to WMC 18 for 22 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Wofford at WMC 18.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 18(5:56 - 3rd) J.Price rushed to WMC 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Wofford at WMC 17.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - CUSE 17(5:35 - 3rd) J.Price rushed to WMC 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Kneeland; J.Wahlberg at WMC 14.
|+11 YD
3 & 6 - CUSE 14(5:04 - 3rd) J.Price rushed to WMC 3 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.Willis; A.Wofford at WMC 3.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - CUSE 3(4:30 - 3rd) J.Price rushed to WMC 4 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Kneeland at WMC 4.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - CUSE 4(3:51 - 3rd) J.Price rushed to WMC 2 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Wofford; J.Wahlberg at WMC 2.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - CUSE 2(3:00 - 3rd) J.Price rushed to WMC End Zone for 2 yards. J.Price for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was overturned. J.Price rushed to WMC 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Kone at WMC 1. PENALTY on SYR-M.Mang Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|Field Goal
3 & 16 - CUSE 23(2:51 - 3rd) B.Denaburg 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SYR Holder-SYR.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:43 - 3rd) B.Denaburg kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to the WMC End Zone. Touchback. PENALTY on SYR-M.Parkman Offensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 30(2:43 - 3rd) Z.Abdus-Salaam rushed to WMC 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Farmer at WMC 32.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - WMICH 32(2:12 - 3rd) H.Wolff pass complete to WMC 32. Catch made by L.Thomas at WMC 32. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Bellamy at WMC 39.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - WMICH 39(1:45 - 3rd) H.Wolff pass complete to WMC 39. Catch made by A.Hence at WMC 39. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Farmer at WMC 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 45(1:21 - 3rd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for WMC.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WMICH 45(1:14 - 3rd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for Z.Abdus-Salaam.
|Sack
3 & 10 - WMICH 45(1:11 - 3rd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff sacked at WMC 40 for -5 yards (SYR)
|Punt
4 & 15 - WMICH 40(0:20 - 3rd) C.Peasley punts 42 yards to SYR 18 Center-WMC. D.Adams returned punt from the SYR 18. D.Adams FUMBLES forced by WMC. Fumble RECOVERED by SYR-SYR at SYR 40. Downed by WMC. PENALTY on SYR-SYR Illegal Block Above the Waist 9 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 10(0:20 - 3rd) C.Del Rio-Wilson pass complete to SYR 10. Catch made by D.Gill at SYR 10. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by A.Wofford at SYR 23.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 23(15:00 - 4th) J.Price rushed to SYR 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Norris at SYR 26.
|Sack
2 & 6 - CUSE 26(14:44 - 4th) C.Del Rio-Wilson steps back to pass. C.Del Rio-Wilson sacked at SYR 25 for -1 yards (N.Norris)
|No Gain
3 & 7 - CUSE 25(14:00 - 4th) C.Del Rio-Wilson steps back to pass. C.Del Rio-Wilson pass incomplete intended for I.Jones.
|Punt
4 & 7 - CUSE 25(13:46 - 4th) J.Stonehouse punts 41 yards to WMC 34 Center-SYR. Fair catch by Z.Abdus-Salaam.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 34(13:38 - 4th) Z.Abdus-Salaam rushed to WMC 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Jobity at WMC 36.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - WMICH 36(13:05 - 4th) T.Bourguet pass complete to WMC 36. Catch made by A.Hence at WMC 36. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Farmer at WMC 42.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - WMICH 42(12:27 - 4th) J.Hailey rushed to WMC 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Gould at WMC 47.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 47(12:09 - 4th) T.Bourguet pass complete to WMC 47. Catch made by J.Galloway at WMC 47. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Bailey; Q.Peterson at SYR 49.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - WMICH 49(11:44 - 4th) T.Bourguet pass complete to SYR 49. Catch made by A.Hence at SYR 49. Gain of 4 yards. Downed by SYR.
|+10 YD
3 & 2 - WMICH 45(11:28 - 4th) T.Bourguet pass complete to SYR 45. Catch made by A.Hence at SYR 45. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Farmer at SYR 35.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 35(10:59 - 4th) J.Hailey rushed to SYR 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Roon; G.Delaine at SYR 34.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - WMICH 34(10:26 - 4th) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for B.Bosma.
|+19 YD
3 & 9 - WMICH 34(10:22 - 4th) T.Bourguet pass complete to SYR 34. Catch made by J.Galloway at SYR 34. Gain of 19 yards. J.Galloway ran out of bounds.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 15(9:51 - 4th) T.Bourguet pass complete to SYR 15. Catch made by B.Bosma at SYR 15. Gain of 3 yards. B.Bosma ran out of bounds.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - WMICH 12(9:17 - 4th) T.Bourguet pass complete to SYR 12. Catch made by A.Hence at SYR 12. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by G.Delaine at SYR 6.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - WMICH 6(8:28 - 4th) PENALTY on WMC-J.Gideon False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - WMICH 11(8:01 - 4th) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for WMC.
|No Gain
4 & 6 - WMICH 11(7:53 - 4th) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for A.Hence.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 11(7:48 - 4th) C.Del Rio-Wilson rushed to SYR 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Kneeland at SYR 14.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - CUSE 14(7:03 - 4th) I.Daniels rushed to SYR 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Kneeland at SYR 15.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - CUSE 15(6:39 - 4th) C.Del Rio-Wilson steps back to pass. C.Del Rio-Wilson pass incomplete intended for K.Long.
|Punt
4 & 6 - CUSE 15(6:32 - 4th) J.Stonehouse punts 55 yards to WMC 30 Center-SYR. Z.Abdus-Salaam returned punt from the WMC 30. Tackled by SYR at WMC 30.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 30(6:20 - 4th) J.Hailey rushed to WMC 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Roon at WMC 34.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - WMICH 34(6:00 - 4th) T.Bourguet pass complete to WMC 34. Catch made by J.Galloway at WMC 34. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Bellamy at WMC 40.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 40(5:18 - 4th) Z.Abdus-Salaam rushed to WMC 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Bailey at WMC 42.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - WMICH 42(4:56 - 4th) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for Z.Abdus-Salaam.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - WMICH 42(4:55 - 4th) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for K.Womack. PENALTY on SYR-A.Greenwood Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 43(4:48 - 4th) T.Bourguet pass complete to SYR 43. Catch made by J.Galloway at SYR 43. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by M.Farmer; J.Martin at SYR 44.
|+7 YD
2 & 11 - WMICH 44(4:07 - 4th) T.Bourguet pass complete to SYR 44. Catch made by L.Thomas at SYR 44. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Farmer at SYR 37.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - WMICH 37(3:26 - 4th) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for A.Hence.
|No Gain
4 & 4 - WMICH 37(3:20 - 4th) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for B.Bosma.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 37(3:15 - 4th) I.Daniels rushed to SYR 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Norris at SYR 40.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - CUSE 40(2:32 - 4th) I.Daniels rushed to SYR 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Kneeland at SYR 42.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - CUSE 42(1:47 - 4th) I.Daniels rushed to SYR 48 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Nelson; T.Hallock at SYR 48.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 48(0:56 - 4th) I.Daniels rushed to SYR 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Moore; I.Green at SYR 50.
|+22 YD
2 & 8 - CUSE 50(0:11 - 4th) I.Daniels rushed to WMC 28 for 22 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Moore at WMC 28.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 28(0:03 - 4th) SYR kneels at the WMC 29.