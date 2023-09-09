|
YST
OHIOST
Harrison, Henderson each score a pair of TDs as No. 5 Ohio State rolls over Youngstown State 35-7
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Kyle McCord throwing touchdown passes to Marvin Harrison Jr. seems natural to the two Ohio State teammates who played high school football together at St. Joseph's Prep in Philadelphia.
But it hadn't happened in college football until Saturday. McCord, starting for the Buckeyes in his third year in the program, hooked up with the All-American receiver for two TDs in a 35-7 win over Youngstown State.
“That was cool,” said McCord, who was 14 for 20 for 258 yards. “Probably. I first started with him my sophomore year (in high school) to now, so it’s been a long time coming.”
McCord threw both TD passes to Harrison and another to Emeka Egbuka in the first half, a solid bounce-back against a lesser opponent after a shaky opener at Indiana last week.
“He got into a rhythm and showed he could make some of those throws," Buckeyes coach Ryan Day said. “He looked comfortable for sure in this game.”
TreVeyon Henderson rushed for a pair of scores, but the Ohio State ground game again was underwhelming. The backs gained just 123 yards after piecing together just 143 last week.
Harrison was looking for a big day after only two catches for 18 yards and zero touchdowns in a lackluster offensive effort for the Buckeyes in the Week 1 win. He finished with seven catches for 160 yards - all in the first half.
McCord won the starting quarterback job over Devin Brown the week before the opener. Brown got the first significant playing time of his career, completing 7 of 13 passes for 101 yards.
“I think definitely the emotions were more calm,” McCord said.
Ohio State led 28-7 at the half. Youngstown State ate up half the third quarter with an 11-play drive, but that effort was wasted when Ohio State's Denzel Burke intercepted backup quarterback Beau Brungard's pass in the end zone.
“We needed to go down and score, needed to chip away, needed to get it to 28 to 14 and give ourselves a chance," Youngstown State coach Doug Phillips said. "And yeah, we had a few drives that stalled.”
Starter Mitch Davidson and Brungard combined for 135 passing yards. Tyshon King managed 66 yards on the ground for the Penguins.
The Buckeyes scored once in three second-half possessions when Henderson ran for a 30-yard TD late in the third quarter. Day attributed that partly to the new clock rules designed to speed up games. The clock no longer stops after first downs, except in the last two minutes of both halves.
“The difference right now is just the (fewer) number of plays,” he said. “That clock just seems to keep running.”
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Ohio State didn't hurt itself in the AP Top 25.
SPLIT LOYALTIES
Jim Tressel wore his signature red sweater vest to the game, but his rooting interest was split down the middle. Tressel, who coached at both Ohio State and Youngtown State, wore logos from both schools on his familiar sweater. Most recently, Tressel was president of Youngstown State until his retirement in February.
PENGUINS POUNCE
The Penguins answered Ohio State’s opening touchdown with an impressive 75-yard scoring drive of their own to tie the game. The highlight by a 36-yard pass from Davidson to Max Tomczak - nephew of former Buckeyes quarterback Mike Tomczak - on third-and-3 at the YSU 44. Mike Tomczak is on Phillips' staff as an advisor. That was their only score.
UP NEXT
Youngstown State: Hosts Robert Morris (Northeast Conference) next Saturday afternoon.
Ohio State: Gets what should be a more challenging tune-up game Saturday at home against Western Kentucky ahead of a critical matchup at No. 10 Notre Dame on Sept. 23.
---
M. Davidson
14 QB
98 PaYds, 5 RuYds, RuTD
K. McCord
6 QB
258 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, RuYd
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|13
|23
|Rushing
|4
|6
|Passing
|7
|14
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|7-14
|6-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|241
|482
|Total Plays
|59
|60
|Avg Gain
|4.1
|8.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|106
|123
|Rush Attempts
|33
|27
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.2
|4.6
|Yards Passing
|135
|359
|Comp. - Att.
|17-26
|21-33
|Yards Per Pass
|4.5
|10.1
|Penalties - Yards
|9-78
|6-65
|Touchdowns
|1
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-45.0
|3-52.7
|Return Yards
|13
|3
|Punts - Returns
|2-13
|2-3
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|135
|PASS YDS
|359
|106
|RUSH YDS
|123
|241
|TOTAL YDS
|482
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
M. Davidson 14 QB
|M. Davidson
|12/18
|98
|0
|0
B. Brungard 12 QB
|B. Brungard
|5/8
|37
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
T. King 10 RB
|T. King
|12
|66
|0
|12
D. Rushton 1 RB
|D. Rushton
|9
|22
|0
|6
D. Whatley 28 RB
|D. Whatley
|3
|7
|0
|3
M. Davidson 14 QB
|M. Davidson
|6
|5
|1
|8
B. Brungard 12 QB
|B. Brungard
|2
|3
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
M. Tomczak 4 WR
|M. Tomczak
|4
|3
|53
|0
|36
|
B. Oliver 0 WR
|B. Oliver
|12
|6
|37
|0
|14
L. Fordham 3 WR
|L. Fordham
|3
|3
|23
|0
|12
D. Bowling 13 WR
|D. Bowling
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
C. Charleston 2 WR
|C. Charleston
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
D. Whatley 28 RB
|D. Whatley
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
J. Benio 82 TE
|J. Benio
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
D. Rushton 1 RB
|D. Rushton
|1
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
M. Hooker 23 DB
|M. Hooker
|5-0
|0.0
|0
G. Benton Jr. 5 LB
|G. Benton Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
A. Howard 3 LB
|A. Howard
|4-0
|1.0
|0
J. Trowers 11 DB
|J. Trowers
|4-0
|0.0
|0
D. Augustin 7 DB
|D. Augustin
|3-0
|0.0
|0
E. Blake 6 DB
|E. Blake
|3-0
|0.0
|0
T. Jones 4 DB
|T. Jones
|3-0
|0.0
|0
D. Wudke 17 DE
|D. Wudke
|2-0
|0.0
|0
C. Fitzgerald 9 DL
|C. Fitzgerald
|2-0
|1.0
|0
A. Johnson 19 DL
|A. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
N. Dukes 44 DL
|N. Dukes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
T. Jakubec 2 DB
|T. Jakubec
|1-0
|0.0
|0
A. Robinson 8 DB
|A. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
D. Johnson 45 LB
|D. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
H. Allen 93 DL
|H. Allen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
D. Martin 91 DL
|D. Martin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
A. Lastovka 24 K
|A. Lastovka
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
B. Kilpatrick 40 P
|B. Kilpatrick
|6
|45.0
|3
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
L. Fordham 3 WR
|L. Fordham
|3
|13.7
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
A. Curtis 24 DB
|A. Curtis
|2
|6.5
|10
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
T. Henderson 32 RB
|T. Henderson
|5
|56
|2
|30
M. Williams 3 RB
|M. Williams
|6
|25
|0
|7
C. Trayanum 19 RB
|C. Trayanum
|6
|20
|0
|9
X. Johnson 0 WR
|X. Johnson
|3
|12
|0
|8
D. Brown 33 QB
|D. Brown
|6
|9
|0
|6
K. McCord 6 QB
|K. McCord
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
M. Harrison Jr. 18 WR
|M. Harrison Jr.
|12
|7
|160
|2
|71
E. Egbuka 2 WR
|E. Egbuka
|9
|5
|94
|1
|28
M. Williams 3 RB
|M. Williams
|1
|1
|27
|0
|27
J. Fleming 4 WR
|J. Fleming
|5
|3
|25
|0
|12
C. Tate 17 WR
|C. Tate
|2
|1
|20
|0
|20
T. Henderson 32 RB
|T. Henderson
|2
|2
|18
|0
|13
G. Scott Jr. 88 TE
|G. Scott Jr.
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
X. Johnson 0 WR
|X. Johnson
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
S. Chambers 22 LB
|S. Chambers
|4-0
|0.0
|0
T. Eichenberg 35 LB
|T. Eichenberg
|4-2
|1.0
|0
D. Igbinosun 1 CB
|D. Igbinosun
|4-0
|0.0
|0
C. Simon 30 LB
|C. Simon
|3-0
|0.0
|0
T. Hamilton 58 DT
|T. Hamilton
|3-0
|0.0
|0
J. Carter 14 S
|J. Carter
|3-0
|0.0
|0
T. Williams 91 DT
|T. Williams
|2-1
|0.0
|0
L. Ransom 8 S
|L. Ransom
|2-0
|0.0
|0
M. Hall Jr. 51 DT
|M. Hall Jr.
|2-0
|1.0
|0
T. Malone 95 DT
|T. Malone
|1-0
|0.0
|0
C. Hicks 11 LB
|C. Hicks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
M. Hartford 25 S
|M. Hartford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Tuimoloau 44 DE
|J. Tuimoloau
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Sawyer 33 DE
|J. Sawyer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
H. Kanu 93 DT
|H. Kanu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
C. Martinez 3 S
|C. Martinez
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Hancock 7 CB
|J. Hancock
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. McKenzie 90 DT
|J. McKenzie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
D. Burke 10 CB
|D. Burke
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
J. Fielding 38 K
|J. Fielding
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
J. Mirco 29 P
|J. Mirco
|3
|52.7
|1
|73
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
X. Johnson 0 WR
|X. Johnson
|2
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
E. Egbuka 2 WR
|E. Egbuka
|2
|1.5
|6
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Medvec kicks 61 yards from YSU 35 to the OSU 4. X.Johnson returns the kickoff. Tackled by YSU at OSU 24.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 24(14:54 - 1st) T.Henderson rushed to OSU 33 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at OSU 33.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - OHIOST 33(14:29 - 1st) T.Henderson rushed to OSU 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by YSU at OSU 42. PENALTY on OSU-C.Hinzman Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 11 - OHIOST 23(14:13 - 1st) K.McCord pass complete to OSU 23. Catch made by X.Johnson at OSU 23. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Augustin at OSU 29.
|+71 YD
3 & 5 - OHIOST 29(14:04 - 1st) K.McCord pass complete to OSU 29. Catch made by M.Harrison at OSU 29. Gain of 71 yards. M.Harrison for 71 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:34 - 1st) J.Fielding extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:34 - 1st) J.Fielding kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to the YSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - YST 25(13:34 - 1st) M.Davidson rushed to YSU 31 for 6 yards. M.Davidson ran out of bounds.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - YST 31(13:02 - 1st) T.King rushed to YSU 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Hartford T.Eichenberg at YSU 37.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - YST 37(12:17 - 1st) M.Davidson pass complete to YSU 37. Catch made by C.Charleston at YSU 37. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Igbinosun at YSU 44.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - YST 44(11:41 - 1st) D.Rushton rushed to YSU 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg at YSU 44.
|+36 YD
3 & 3 - YST 44(10:54 - 1st) M.Davidson pass complete to YSU 44. Catch made by M.Tomczak at YSU 44. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by C.Martinez at OSU 20.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - YST 20(10:22 - 1st) T.King rushed to OSU 16 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg at OSU 16.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - YST 16(9:46 - 1st) D.Rushton rushed to OSU 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Sawyer at OSU 14.
|+12 YD
3 & 4 - YST 14(9:07 - 1st) M.Davidson pass complete to OSU 14. Catch made by B.Oliver at OSU 14. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by L.Ransom at OSU 2.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - YST 2(8:35 - 1st) M.Davidson steps back to pass. M.Davidson pass incomplete intended for B.Oliver.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - YST 2(8:24 - 1st) B.Brungard rushed to OSU 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Chambers at OSU 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - YST 1(7:47 - 1st) M.Davidson rushed to OSU End Zone for 1 yards. M.Davidson for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:42 - 1st) A.Lastovka extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:42 - 1st) C.Medvec kicks 53 yards from YSU 35 to the OSU 12. X.Johnson returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Shahid at OSU 32.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 32(7:34 - 1st) K.McCord pass complete to OSU 32. Catch made by M.Harrison at OSU 32. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Augustin at OSU 36.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - OHIOST 36(7:00 - 1st) K.McCord pass complete to OSU 36. Catch made by T.Henderson at OSU 36. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Howard at OSU 41.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - OHIOST 41(6:34 - 1st) T.Henderson rushed to OSU 40 for yards. Tackled by A.Howard at OSU 40. PENALTY on OSU-J.Simmons Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - OHIOST 31(6:13 - 1st) K.McCord steps back to pass. K.McCord pass incomplete intended for E.Egbuka.
|Punt
4 & 11 - OHIOST 31(6:12 - 1st) J.Mirco punts 50 yards to YSU 19 Center-J.Ferlmann. A.Curtis returned punt from the YSU 19. Tackled by J.Fleming at YSU 22.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - YST 22(6:03 - 1st) T.King rushed to YSU 31 for 9 yards. Tackled by L.Ransom at YSU 31.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - YST 31(5:16 - 1st) M.Davidson pass complete to YSU 31. Catch made by L.Fordham at YSU 31. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Igbinosun at YSU 37.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - YST 37(4:33 - 1st) M.Davidson pass complete to YSU 37. Catch made by D.Rushton at YSU 37. Gain of -5 yards. Tackled by T.Williams at YSU 32.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - YST 32(3:46 - 1st) M.Davidson pass complete to YSU 32. Catch made by B.Oliver at YSU 32. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg at YSU 32.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - YST 32(2:56 - 1st) M.Davidson steps back to pass. M.Davidson pass incomplete intended for C.Charleston.
|Punt
4 & 15 - YST 32(2:52 - 1st) B.Kilpatrick punts 58 yards to OSU 10 Center-YSU. E.Egbuka returned punt from the OSU 10. Tackled by YSU at OSU 7.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OHIOST 7(2:42 - 1st) PENALTY on YSU-D.Johnson Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 22(2:42 - 1st) C.Trayanum rushed to OSU 29 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Hooker at OSU 29.
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - OHIOST 29(2:16 - 1st) K.McCord pass complete to OSU 29. Catch made by M.Harrison at OSU 29. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by YSU at OSU 37.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 37(1:54 - 1st) K.McCord pass complete to OSU 37. Catch made by E.Egbuka at OSU 37. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by M.Hooker at YSU 39.
|+39 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 39(1:21 - 1st) K.McCord pass complete to YSU 39. Catch made by M.Harrison at YSU 39. Gain of 39 yards. M.Harrison for 39 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:20 - 1st) J.Fielding extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:20 - 1st) J.Fielding kicks 55 yards from OSU 35 to the YSU 10. L.Fordham returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Styles at YSU 21.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - YST 21(1:15 - 1st) M.Davidson pass complete to YSU 21. Catch made by B.Oliver at YSU 21. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Igbinosun at YSU 26.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - YST 26(0:31 - 1st) T.King rushed to YSU 35 for 9 yards. Tackled by S.Chambers T.Williams at YSU 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - YST 35(15:00 - 2nd) M.Davidson steps back to pass. M.Davidson pass incomplete intended for B.Oliver.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - YST 35(14:41 - 2nd) D.Rushton rushed to YSU 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Chambers at YSU 35.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - YST 35(14:11 - 2nd) M.Davidson steps back to pass. M.Davidson pass incomplete intended for B.Oliver.
|Punt
4 & 10 - YST 35(14:06 - 2nd) B.Kilpatrick punts 36 yards to OSU 29 Center-YSU. E.Egbuka returned punt from the OSU 29. Tackled by YSU at OSU 35. PENALTY on YSU-M.Hooker Illegal Motion 5 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 40(13:58 - 2nd) X.Johnson rushed to OSU 48 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Wudke at OSU 48.
|+12 YD
2 & 2 - OHIOST 48(13:36 - 2nd) D.Brown pass complete to OSU 48. Catch made by J.Fleming at OSU 48. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by A.Robinson at YSU 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIOST 40(13:00 - 2nd) D.Brown steps back to pass. D.Brown pass incomplete intended for M.Harrison.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - OHIOST 40(12:59 - 2nd) D.Brown rushed to YSU 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Blake at YSU 37.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - OHIOST 37(12:29 - 2nd) D.Brown steps back to pass. D.Brown pass incomplete intended for E.Egbuka.
|+9 YD
4 & 7 - OHIOST 37(12:18 - 2nd) D.Brown pass complete to YSU 37. Catch made by G.Scott at YSU 37. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by G.Benton at YSU 28.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 28(11:32 - 2nd) T.Henderson rushed to YSU 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Blake at YSU 26.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - OHIOST 26(10:50 - 2nd) X.Johnson rushed to YSU 21 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Howard at YSU 21.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - OHIOST 21(10:15 - 2nd) D.Brown rushed to YSU 17 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Hooker at YSU 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIOST 17(9:37 - 2nd) D.Brown steps back to pass. D.Brown pass incomplete intended for E.Egbuka.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - OHIOST 17(9:23 - 2nd) T.Henderson rushed to YSU End Zone for 17 yards. T.Henderson for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on OSU-J.Simmons Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 25 - OHIOST 32(9:23 - 2nd) D.Brown steps back to pass. D.Brown pass incomplete intended for M.Harrison.
|+6 YD
3 & 25 - OHIOST 32(9:20 - 2nd) D.Brown rushed to YSU 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at YSU 26. PENALTY on YSU-G.Benton Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 14 yards accepted.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 13(9:15 - 2nd) T.Henderson rushed to YSU End Zone for 13 yards. T.Henderson for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:07 - 2nd) J.Fielding extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:07 - 2nd) J.Fielding kicks 55 yards from OSU 35 to the YSU 10. L.Fordham returns the kickoff. Tackled by G.Powers at YSU 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - YST 28(9:02 - 2nd) M.Davidson steps back to pass. M.Davidson pass incomplete intended for M.Tomczak.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - YST 28(8:58 - 2nd) M.Davidson pass complete to YSU 28. Catch made by M.Tomczak at YSU 28. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Hancock at YSU 32.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - YST 32(8:14 - 2nd) PENALTY on OSU-T.Williams Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - YST 37(8:14 - 2nd) M.Davidson steps back to pass. M.Davidson pass incomplete intended for B.Oliver.
|Punt
4 & 1 - YST 37(7:49 - 2nd) B.Kilpatrick punts 53 yards to OSU 10 Center-YSU. Fair catch by E.Egbuka.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 10(7:43 - 2nd) M.Williams rushed to OSU 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Hooker at OSU 11.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - OHIOST 11(7:08 - 2nd) K.McCord steps back to pass. K.McCord pass incomplete intended for J.Fleming.
|+21 YD
3 & 9 - OHIOST 11(6:59 - 2nd) K.McCord pass complete to OSU 11. Catch made by M.Harrison at OSU 11. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by D.Augustin at OSU 32.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 32(6:14 - 2nd) K.McCord pass complete to OSU 32. Catch made by M.Harrison at OSU 32. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by YSU at OSU 41.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - OHIOST 41(5:41 - 2nd) M.Williams rushed to OSU 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by G.Benton at OSU 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIOST 47(5:17 - 2nd) K.McCord steps back to pass. K.McCord pass incomplete intended for E.Egbuka.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - OHIOST 47(5:13 - 2nd) K.McCord pass complete to OSU 47. Catch made by E.Egbuka at OSU 47. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by T.Jakubec at YSU 36. PENALTY on YSU-YSU Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 36(5:00 - 2nd) X.Johnson rushed to YSU 37 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at YSU 37.
|+8 YD
2 & 11 - OHIOST 37(4:28 - 2nd) K.McCord pass complete to YSU 37. Catch made by M.Harrison at YSU 37. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by YSU at YSU 29.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - OHIOST 29(3:54 - 2nd) C.Trayanum rushed to YSU 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at YSU 28.
|+28 YD
4 & 2 - OHIOST 28(3:08 - 2nd) K.McCord pass complete to YSU 28. Catch made by E.Egbuka at YSU 28. Gain of 28 yards. E.Egbuka for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:06 - 2nd) J.Fielding extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:06 - 2nd) J.Fielding kicks 63 yards from OSU 35 to the YSU 2. L.Fordham returns the kickoff. Tackled by G.Powers at YSU 14.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - YST 14(3:01 - 2nd) T.King rushed to YSU 23 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Carter at YSU 23.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - YST 23(2:09 - 2nd) T.King rushed to YSU 23 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Hamilton at YSU 23.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - YST 23(2:06 - 2nd) PENALTY on YSU-A.Parker False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
3 & 6 - YST 19(2:06 - 2nd) D.Rushton rushed to YSU 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Hamilton at YSU 22.
|Punt
4 & 3 - YST 22(2:01 - 2nd) B.Kilpatrick punts 41 yards to OSU 37 Center-YSU. Fair catch by E.Egbuka.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 37(1:56 - 2nd) K.McCord pass complete to OSU 37. Catch made by T.Henderson at OSU 37. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by G.Benton at OSU 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIOST 50(1:43 - 2nd) K.McCord steps back to pass. K.McCord pass incomplete intended for M.Harrison.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - OHIOST 50(1:38 - 2nd) K.McCord steps back to pass. K.McCord pass incomplete intended for M.Harrison.
|+1 YD
3 & 10 - OHIOST 50(1:35 - 2nd) K.McCord rushed to YSU 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Dukes at YSU 49.
|Punt
4 & 9 - OHIOST 49(1:00 - 2nd) J.Mirco punts 35 yards to YSU 14 Center-J.Ferlmann. Fair catch by A.Curtis.
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - YST 14(0:44 - 2nd) T.King rushed to YSU 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Carter at YSU 40. PENALTY on YSU-L.Fordham Offensive Holding 9 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & 15 - YST 9(0:38 - 2nd) D.Rushton rushed to YSU 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Hamilton T.Eichenberg at YSU 12.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Fielding kicks 58 yards from OSU 35 to the YSU 7. Fair catch by L.Fordham.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - YST 25(15:00 - 3rd) D.Rushton rushed to YSU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by OSU at YSU 28.
|+13 YD
2 & 7 - YST 28(14:44 - 3rd) M.Davidson pass complete to YSU 28. Catch made by M.Tomczak at YSU 28. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by OSU at YSU 41.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - YST 41(14:24 - 3rd) M.Davidson pass complete to YSU 41. Catch made by B.Oliver at YSU 41. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by OSU at YSU 46.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - YST 46(14:04 - 3rd) D.Rushton rushed to YSU 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by OSU at YSU 49.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - YST 49(12:10 - 3rd) T.King rushed to OSU 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Tuimoloau at OSU 48.
|Sack
1 & 10 - YST 48(11:37 - 3rd) M.Davidson steps back to pass. M.Davidson sacked at OSU 48 for 0 yards (T.Eichenberg) M.Davidson FUMBLES forced by T.Eichenberg. Fumble RECOVERED by YSU-B.Serrano at YSU 45. Tackled by OSU at YSU 45.
|Penalty
2 & 17 - YST 45(10:32 - 3rd) PENALTY on YSU-YSU Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+14 YD
2 & 22 - YST 40(10:32 - 3rd) M.Davidson pass complete to YSU 40. Catch made by B.Oliver at YSU 40. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by D.Igbinosun at OSU 46.
|+12 YD
3 & 8 - YST 46(9:07 - 3rd) B.Brungard pass complete to OSU 46. Catch made by L.Fordham at OSU 46. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by OSU at OSU 34.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - YST 34(8:39 - 3rd) D.Rushton rushed to OSU 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by OSU at OSU 32.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - YST 32(8:17 - 3rd) B.Brungard pass complete to OSU 32. Catch made by J.Benio at OSU 32. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by OSU at OSU 32.
|Int
3 & 8 - YST 32(7:56 - 3rd) B.Brungard pass INTERCEPTED at OSU End Zone. Intercepted by D.Burke at OSU End Zone. Tackled by YSU at OSU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 20(7:24 - 3rd) T.Henderson rushed to OSU 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by YSU at OSU 22.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - OHIOST 22(7:10 - 3rd) K.McCord pass complete to OSU 22. Catch made by J.Fleming at OSU 22. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by YSU at OSU 27.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - OHIOST 27(6:51 - 3rd) K.McCord steps back to pass. K.McCord pass incomplete intended for M.Harrison.
|Punt
4 & 3 - OHIOST 27(6:47 - 3rd) J.Mirco punts 73 yards to YSU 22 Center-J.Ferlmann. A.Curtis MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by YSU-A.Curtis at YSU End Zone. Tackled by S.Styles at YSU 10.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - YST 10(5:44 - 3rd) D.Whatley rushed to YSU 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by OSU at YSU 13.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - YST 13(5:04 - 3rd) M.Davidson rushed to YSU 13 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.McKenzie at YSU 13.
|+4 YD
3 & 7 - YST 13(4:10 - 3rd) T.King rushed to YSU 17 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Chambers at YSU 17.
|Punt
4 & 3 - YST 17(3:28 - 3rd) B.Kilpatrick punts 44 yards to OSU 39 Center-YSU. Fair catch by E.Egbuka.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 39(3:23 - 3rd) D.Brown rushed to OSU 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Howard at OSU 42.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - OHIOST 42(2:57 - 3rd) D.Brown steps back to pass. D.Brown pass incomplete intended for J.Fleming.
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - OHIOST 42(2:54 - 3rd) D.Brown pass complete to OSU 42. Catch made by J.Fleming at OSU 42. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Trowers at OSU 50.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 50(2:19 - 3rd) D.Brown pass complete to OSU 50. Catch made by C.Tate at OSU 50. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by M.Hooker at YSU 30.
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 30(1:46 - 3rd) T.Henderson rushed to YSU End Zone for 30 yards. T.Henderson for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:40 - 3rd) J.Fielding extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:40 - 3rd) J.Fielding kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to the YSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - YST 25(1:40 - 3rd) M.Davidson pass complete to YSU 25. Catch made by B.Oliver at YSU 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by C.Simon at YSU 26.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - YST 26(0:55 - 3rd) M.Davidson rushed to YSU 34 for 8 yards. Tackled by OSU at YSU 34. PENALTY on OSU-J.Carter Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - YST 49(0:44 - 3rd) T.King rushed to OSU 39 for 12 yards. Tackled by OSU at OSU 39.
|Sack
1 & 10 - YST 39(15:00 - 4th) M.Davidson steps back to pass. M.Davidson sacked at OSU 49 for -10 yards (M.Hall) PENALTY on YSU-YSU Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|+1 YD
2 & 20 - YST 49(14:28 - 4th) D.Whatley rushed to OSU 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Hall at OSU 48.
|Penalty
3 & 19 - YST 48(13:41 - 4th) PENALTY on YSU-YSU Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
3 & 24 - YST 47(13:41 - 4th) D.Rushton rushed to OSU 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Williams at OSU 47.
|Punt
4 & 18 - YST 47(13:02 - 4th) B.Kilpatrick punts 38 yards to OSU 9 Center-YSU. Fair catch by E.Egbuka.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 9(12:32 - 4th) M.Williams rushed to OSU 13 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Fitzgerald at OSU 13.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - OHIOST 13(12:00 - 4th) M.Williams rushed to OSU 20 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Trowers at OSU 20.
|Sack
1 & 10 - OHIOST 20(11:36 - 4th) D.Brown steps back to pass. D.Brown sacked at OSU 18 for -2 yards (C.Fitzgerald)
|Penalty
2 & 12 - OHIOST 18(11:01 - 4th) PENALTY on YSU-H.Allen Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - OHIOST 23(11:01 - 4th) M.Williams rushed to OSU 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by H.Allen at OSU 26.
|+27 YD
3 & 4 - OHIOST 26(10:00 - 4th) D.Brown pass complete to OSU 26. Catch made by M.Williams at OSU 26. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by J.Trowers at YSU 47.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OHIOST 47(9:23 - 4th) D.Brown steps back to pass. D.Brown pass incomplete intended for M.Harrison. PENALTY on YSU-A.Robinson Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 32(9:11 - 4th) C.Trayanum rushed to YSU 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at YSU 31.
|+14 YD
2 & 9 - OHIOST 31(8:56 - 4th) D.Brown pass complete to YSU 31. Catch made by E.Egbuka at YSU 31. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Trowers at YSU 17.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 17(8:12 - 4th) C.Trayanum rushed to YSU 8 for 9 yards. Tackled by E.Blake at YSU 8.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - OHIOST 8(7:36 - 4th) C.Trayanum rushed to YSU 4 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Wudke at YSU 4.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - OHIOST 4(6:56 - 4th) M.Williams rushed to YSU End Zone for yards. M.Williams for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on OSU-C.Trayanum Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & 14 - OHIOST 14(6:47 - 4th) C.Trayanum rushed to YSU 16 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at YSU 16.
|+11 YD
2 & 16 - OHIOST 16(6:08 - 4th) D.Brown pass complete to YSU 16. Catch made by E.Egbuka at YSU 16. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by G.Benton at YSU 5.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - OHIOST 5(5:39 - 4th) D.Brown steps back to pass. D.Brown pass incomplete intended for C.Tate.
|Sack
4 & Goal - OHIOST 5(5:35 - 4th) D.Brown steps back to pass. D.Brown sacked at YSU 10 for -5 yards (A.Howard)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - YST 10(5:27 - 4th) C.Harris rushed to YSU 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Carter at YSU 13.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - YST 13(4:52 - 4th) B.Brungard pass complete to YSU 13. Catch made by D.Whatley at YSU 13. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by C.Simon at YSU 15.
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - YST 15(4:09 - 4th) B.Brungard pass complete to YSU 15. Catch made by L.Fordham at YSU 15. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by OSU at YSU 20.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - YST 20(3:23 - 4th) T.King rushed to YSU 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Simon at YSU 24.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - YST 24(2:41 - 4th) B.Brungard rushed to YSU 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Hicks at YSU 26.
|+18 YD
3 & 4 - YST 26(1:59 - 4th) B.Brungard pass complete to YSU 26. Catch made by D.Bowling at YSU 26. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by OSU at YSU 44.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - YST 44(1:44 - 4th) D.Whatley rushed to YSU 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Malone at YSU 47.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - YST 47(1:14 - 4th) B.Brungard steps back to pass. B.Brungard pass incomplete intended for B.Oliver.
|+2 YD
3 & 7 - YST 47(1:14 - 4th) T.King rushed to YSU 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by H.Kanu at YSU 49.
|No Gain
4 & 5 - YST 49(0:31 - 4th) B.Brungard steps back to pass. B.Brungard pass incomplete intended for B.Oliver.