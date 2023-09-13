|
|
|AKRON
|UK
Tayvion Robinson, Kentucky take aim at Akron
Kentucky coach Mark Stoops watched another wide receiver grow and become a scoring threat aside from electrifying speedster Barion Brown.
With fifth-year senior Tayvion Robinson in tow, the Wildcats welcome Mid-American Conference foe Akron Saturday night in their final contest before opening Southeastern Conference play next week at Vanderbilt.
Brown continues to put a scare into kick return units and secondaries every time the ball comes his way. Robinson has been handed a bigger role as a reliable target for quarterback Devin Leary. Robinson is tied for the team lead with nine receptions and has a team-high 174 yards and two touchdown catches.
He had 150 all-purpose yards in Saturday's 28-17 win over Eastern Kentucky -- two fewer than Brown.
"We challenged him, he's responded and he's been more consistent," Stoops said of Robinson, who played three seasons at Virginia Tech. "There is a great example of just maturity, just being an older guy, being coachable and playing within the offense."
On Sunday, Kentucky (2-0) learned that offensive coordinator Liam Coen had a sudden medical episode. Cohen, however, announced on social media that he will be in attendance for Saturday's game.
Against a Kentucky team that has trailed in both games, Akron (1-1) may have one intangible that could go a long way in pulling off an upset -- coach Joe Moorhead.
In his second year with the Zips, Moorhead faced the Wildcats twice during his two-year tenure at Mississippi State, splitting games in 2018 and 2019.
Splitting also is what his MAC squad has done in a curious way -- a loss at Temple then a home win over Morgan State, both by 24-21 scores.
In the final minute against the Bears on Saturday, Bryan McCoy picked up a fumble after linebacker CJ Nunnally stripped away the ball on a stretch running play. The 13-yard fumble return TD won the game.
"It kind of validates what we've been talking about since January," Moorhead said. "When you to a point in the fourth quarter and looked up at the scoreboard and have a chance to win the game, you've got to find a way to finish."
The teams' only matchup resulted in a 47-10 rout by Kentucky at home on Sept. 18, 2010.
--Field Level Media
|
|235.5
|AVG PASS YDS
|270.0
|
|
|39.0
|AVG RUSH YDS
|115.5
|
|
|274.5
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|385.5
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Irons
|D. Irons
|24/38
|262
|2
|1
|
J. Undercuffler Jr.
|J. Undercuffler Jr.
|18/25
|209
|1
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Anderson
|D. Anderson
|13
|67
|0
|15
|
L. Lingard
|L. Lingard
|14
|48
|0
|10
|
T. Bullock
|T. Bullock
|7
|14
|1
|6
|
B. Golden
|B. Golden
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Undercuffler Jr.
|J. Undercuffler Jr.
|3
|-17
|0
|0
|
D. Irons
|D. Irons
|14
|-33
|0
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. George
|D. George
|6
|100
|0
|50
|
L. Lingard
|L. Lingard
|3
|98
|1
|77
|
J. Gathings
|J. Gathings
|8
|91
|0
|39
|
A. Adams
|A. Adams
|9
|86
|1
|29
|
J. Newell
|J. Newell
|4
|27
|0
|11
|
B. Golden
|B. Golden
|6
|26
|0
|8
|
T. Banks
|T. Banks
|2
|17
|0
|14
|
M. Walker
|M. Walker
|1
|14
|1
|14
|
C. Anderson
|C. Anderson
|1
|9
|0
|5
|
D. Anderson
|D. Anderson
|2
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Golden-Nelson
|D. Golden-Nelson
|0-0
|0
|1
|
K. Martin
|K. Martin
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Perez
|N. Perez
|1/2
|0
|6/6
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Leary
|D. Leary
|42/69
|540
|5
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Davis
|R. Davis
|26
|164
|2
|30
|
B. Brown
|B. Brown
|2
|34
|0
|26
|
J. McClain
|J. McClain
|9
|27
|0
|15
|
R. Jefferson
|R. Jefferson
|3
|23
|0
|16
|
D. Leary
|D. Leary
|3
|-17
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Robinson
|T. Robinson
|9
|174
|2
|56
|
D. Key
|D. Key
|9
|138
|1
|44
|
B. Brown
|B. Brown
|9
|90
|1
|26
|
R. Davis
|R. Davis
|6
|46
|1
|24
|
B. Bates
|B. Bates
|1
|30
|0
|30
|
D. Sumo-Karngbaye
|D. Sumo-Karngbaye
|3
|24
|0
|18
|
J. Dingle
|J. Dingle
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
J. McClain
|J. McClain
|3
|16
|0
|10
|
A. Brown-Stephens
|A. Brown-Stephens
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Hairston
|M. Hairston
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Raynor
|A. Raynor
|3/3
|0
|9/9
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD