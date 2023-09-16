away team background logo
Drive Chart
INST
BALLST

Preview not available

Preview not available
1234T
Indiana State 0-2 -----
Ball State 0-2 -----
Scheumann Stadium Muncie, IN
 116.0 AVG PASS YDS 185.0
101.0 AVG RUSH YDS 74.5
217 AVG TOTAL YDS 259.5
Indiana State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. Screws 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50.0% 116 0 2 72.1
G. Screws 13/26 116 0 2
E. Olaes 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
27.3% 21 0 3 -11.2
E. Olaes 3/11 21 0 3
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
E. Olaes 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 76 0
E. Olaes 21 76 0 20
K. Allen 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 53 0
K. Allen 10 53 0 14
T. Hodge 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 36 0
T. Hodge 14 36 0 10
J. Dinka 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 31 0
J. Dinka 11 31 0 8
D. Caton 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
D. Caton 1 4 0 4
G. Screws 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 -8 0
G. Screws 8 -8 0 9
H. Traum 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -16 0
H. Traum 1 -16 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Caton 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 76 0
D. Caton 8 76 0 32
H. Van Dyne 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 40 0
H. Van Dyne 4 40 0 15
E. Chambers 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
E. Chambers 1 11 0 11
L. Rees 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 8 0
L. Rees 2 8 0 5
K. Barnett 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
K. Barnett 1 2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Ruiz 
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
S. Ruiz 0/0 0 1/1 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Ball State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Semonza 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.5% 220 1 3 102.1
K. Semonza 22/37 220 1 3
L. Hatcher 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 118 0 0 108.0
L. Hatcher 16/24 118 0 0
K. Kelly 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 32 0 0 78.1
K. Kelly 2/6 32 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Cooper 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 41 0
M. Cooper 27 41 0 8
K. Kelly 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 37 0
K. Kelly 10 37 0 13
C. Spegal 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 35 0
C. Spegal 5 35 0 14
R. Barfield 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 24 0
R. Barfield 9 24 0 5
V. Pemberton 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 12 0
V. Pemberton 4 12 0 11
M. Gillie 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
M. Gillie 1 4 0 4
K. Semonza 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 2 0
K. Semonza 6 2 0 4
L. Hatcher 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 -6 1
L. Hatcher 7 -6 1 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Robinson 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 111 1
T. Robinson 6 111 1 27
T. Koziol 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 90 0
T. Koziol 11 90 0 17
Q. Magwood 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 70 0
Q. Magwood 9 70 0 22
A. Edwards 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 47 0
A. Edwards 4 47 0 28
R. Barfield 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 22 0
R. Barfield 3 22 0 12
M. Cooper 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
M. Cooper 2 13 0 8
M. Gillie 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
M. Gillie 2 11 0 8
N. Presley 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
N. Presley 1 7 0 7
M. Webster 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
M. Webster 1 0 0 0
V. Pemberton 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
V. Pemberton 1 -1 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Malry 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Malry 0-0 0 1
T. Potts 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Potts 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Courville 
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/2 2/2
J. Courville 1/2 0 2/2 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
