Drive Chart
|
|
|INST
|BALLST
No Scoring Plays
|
|
|116.0
|AVG PASS YDS
|185.0
|
|
|101.0
|AVG RUSH YDS
|74.5
|
|
|217
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|259.5
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Olaes
|E. Olaes
|21
|76
|0
|20
|
K. Allen
|K. Allen
|10
|53
|0
|14
|
T. Hodge
|T. Hodge
|14
|36
|0
|10
|
J. Dinka
|J. Dinka
|11
|31
|0
|8
|
D. Caton
|D. Caton
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
G. Screws
|G. Screws
|8
|-8
|0
|9
|
H. Traum
|H. Traum
|1
|-16
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Caton
|D. Caton
|8
|76
|0
|32
|
H. Van Dyne
|H. Van Dyne
|4
|40
|0
|15
|
E. Chambers
|E. Chambers
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
L. Rees
|L. Rees
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
K. Barnett
|K. Barnett
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Ruiz
|S. Ruiz
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Semonza
|K. Semonza
|22/37
|220
|1
|3
|
L. Hatcher
|L. Hatcher
|16/24
|118
|0
|0
|
K. Kelly
|K. Kelly
|2/6
|32
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Cooper
|M. Cooper
|27
|41
|0
|8
|
K. Kelly
|K. Kelly
|10
|37
|0
|13
|
C. Spegal
|C. Spegal
|5
|35
|0
|14
|
R. Barfield
|R. Barfield
|9
|24
|0
|5
|
V. Pemberton
|V. Pemberton
|4
|12
|0
|11
|
M. Gillie
|M. Gillie
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
K. Semonza
|K. Semonza
|6
|2
|0
|4
|
L. Hatcher
|L. Hatcher
|7
|-6
|1
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Robinson
|T. Robinson
|6
|111
|1
|27
|
T. Koziol
|T. Koziol
|11
|90
|0
|17
|
Q. Magwood
|Q. Magwood
|9
|70
|0
|22
|
A. Edwards
|A. Edwards
|4
|47
|0
|28
|
R. Barfield
|R. Barfield
|3
|22
|0
|12
|
M. Cooper
|M. Cooper
|2
|13
|0
|8
|
M. Gillie
|M. Gillie
|2
|11
|0
|8
|
N. Presley
|N. Presley
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
M. Webster
|M. Webster
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
V. Pemberton
|V. Pemberton
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Courville
|J. Courville
|1/2
|0
|2/2
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD