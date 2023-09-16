Drive Chart
|
|
|LIUPOST
|BAYLOR
No Scoring Plays
|
|172.0
|AVG PASS YDS
|317.0
|
|
|34.0
|AVG RUSH YDS
|114.5
|
|
|206
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|431.5
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Stanzani
|L. Stanzani
|25/41
|204
|1
|3
|
C. Howell
|C. Howell
|9/19
|139
|0
|0
|
M. Smith
|M. Smith
|1/1
|7
|0
|0
|
E. Greenwood
|E. Greenwood
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Stanzani
|L. Stanzani
|14
|68
|0
|27
|
E. Greenwood
|E. Greenwood
|8
|60
|0
|32
|
M. Smith
|M. Smith
|8
|50
|0
|25
|
P. Bowen
|P. Bowen
|11
|40
|0
|7
|
C. Howell
|C. Howell
|11
|29
|1
|26
|
D. Wells
|D. Wells
|3
|11
|0
|8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Wells
|D. Wells
|9
|131
|1
|48
|
Q. McDuffie
|Q. McDuffie
|5
|59
|0
|21
|
O. Glascoe
|O. Glascoe
|7
|46
|0
|23
|
K. Petteway
|K. Petteway
|4
|41
|0
|19
|
A. Smith-Mack
|A. Smith-Mack
|4
|26
|0
|12
|
Z. Rhodes
|Z. Rhodes
|3
|22
|0
|11
|
P. Bowen
|P. Bowen
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
E. Greenwood
|E. Greenwood
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
M. Smith
|M. Smith
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Coney
|M. Coney
|2/3
|0
|2/2
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Robertson
|S. Robertson
|18/40
|331
|0
|3
|
B. Shapen
|B. Shapen
|21/31
|303
|2
|0
|
D. Dabney
|D. Dabney
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Richardson
|D. Richardson
|30
|156
|0
|32
|
R. Reese
|R. Reese
|14
|35
|0
|12
|
S. Robertson
|S. Robertson
|8
|33
|1
|31
|
H. Presley
|H. Presley
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
D. Pendergrass
|D. Pendergrass
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
G. Yates
|G. Yates
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Shapen
|B. Shapen
|4
|-2
|1
|9
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Presley
|H. Presley
|8
|155
|0
|47
|
K. Jackson Jr.
|K. Jackson Jr.
|8
|139
|0
|39
|
D. Dabney
|D. Dabney
|7
|136
|2
|53
|
M. Baldwin
|M. Baldwin
|2
|47
|0
|32
|
D. Richardson
|D. Richardson
|4
|33
|0
|14
|
R. Reese
|R. Reese
|2
|16
|0
|10
|
G. Yates
|G. Yates
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Roberts
|J. Roberts
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Jordan
|K. Jordan
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
I. Hankins
|I. Hankins
|5/7
|0
|3/3
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD