Drive Chart
LIUPOST
BAYLOR

1234T
LIU 0-2 -----
Baylor 0-2 -----
McLane Stadium Waco, TX
 172.0 AVG PASS YDS 317.0
34.0 AVG RUSH YDS 114.5
206 AVG TOTAL YDS 431.5
LIU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
L. Stanzani 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.0% 204 1 3 96.2
L. Stanzani 25/41 204 1 3
C. Howell 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.4% 139 0 0 108.8
C. Howell 9/19 139 0 0
M. Smith 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100.0% 7 0 0 158.8
M. Smith 1/1 7 0 0
E. Greenwood 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0.0% 0 0 0 0.0
E. Greenwood 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Stanzani 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 68 0
L. Stanzani 14 68 0 27
E. Greenwood 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 60 0
E. Greenwood 8 60 0 32
M. Smith 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 50 0
M. Smith 8 50 0 25
P. Bowen 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 40 0
P. Bowen 11 40 0 7
C. Howell 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 29 1
C. Howell 11 29 1 26
D. Wells 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 11 0
D. Wells 3 11 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Wells 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 131 1
D. Wells 9 131 1 48
Q. McDuffie 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 59 0
Q. McDuffie 5 59 0 21
O. Glascoe 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 46 0
O. Glascoe 7 46 0 23
K. Petteway 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 41 0
K. Petteway 4 41 0 19
A. Smith-Mack 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 26 0
A. Smith-Mack 4 26 0 12
Z. Rhodes 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 22 0
Z. Rhodes 3 22 0 11
P. Bowen 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
P. Bowen 1 15 0 15
E. Greenwood 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
E. Greenwood 1 7 0 7
M. Smith 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
M. Smith 1 3 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Coney 
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
2/3 2/2
M. Coney 2/3 0 2/2 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Baylor
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Robertson 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
45.0% 331 0 3 99.5
S. Robertson 18/40 331 0 3
B. Shapen 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.7% 303 2 0 171.1
B. Shapen 21/31 303 2 0
D. Dabney 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0.0% 0 0 0 0.0
D. Dabney 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Richardson 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 156 0
D. Richardson 30 156 0 32
R. Reese 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 35 0
R. Reese 14 35 0 12
S. Robertson 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 33 1
S. Robertson 8 33 1 31
H. Presley 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
H. Presley 1 3 0 3
D. Pendergrass 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
D. Pendergrass 1 2 0 2
G. Yates 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
G. Yates 1 0 0 0
B. Shapen 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -2 1
B. Shapen 4 -2 1 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
H. Presley 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 155 0
H. Presley 8 155 0 47
K. Jackson Jr. 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 139 0
K. Jackson Jr. 8 139 0 39
D. Dabney 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 136 2
D. Dabney 7 136 2 53
M. Baldwin 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 47 0
M. Baldwin 2 47 0 32
D. Richardson 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 33 0
D. Richardson 4 33 0 14
R. Reese 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
R. Reese 2 16 0 10
G. Yates 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
G. Yates 1 8 0 8
J. Roberts 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
J. Roberts 1 1 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Jordan 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Jordan 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
I. Hankins 
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
5/7 3/3
I. Hankins 5/7 0 3/3 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
