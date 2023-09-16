away team background logo
Drive Chart
PRARIE
SMU

1234T
Prairie View 1-1 -----
SMU 1-1 -----
Gerald J. Ford Stadium Dallas, TX
 275.0 AVG PASS YDS 249.0
180.0 AVG RUSH YDS 163.0
455 AVG TOTAL YDS 412
Prairie View
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Connley 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.9% 465 2 2 131.0
T. Connley 33/57 465 2 2
C. Dumas 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50.0% 44 0 0 234.8
C. Dumas 1/2 44 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Antoine 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
34 192 0
A. Antoine 34 192 0 24
C. Johnson 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 151 1
C. Johnson 26 151 1 19
C. Wisham 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 48 0
C. Wisham 12 48 0 10
J. Brooks 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 35 0
J. Brooks 5 35 0 17
C. Dumas 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 22 0
C. Dumas 4 22 0 12
T. Connley 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 20 1
T. Connley 28 20 1 13
D. Murray 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 9 2
D. Murray 3 9 2 6
B. Jenkins Jr. 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
B. Jenkins Jr. 1 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Jenkins Jr. 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 143 0
B. Jenkins Jr. 8 143 0 44
J. Bloomfield 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 98 1
J. Bloomfield 4 98 1 38
S. Savage 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 74 0
S. Savage 3 74 0 44
K. Simmons 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 59 0
K. Simmons 7 59 0 17
T. Spiller 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 58 1
T. Spiller 4 58 1 20
D. Domel 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 38 0
D. Domel 3 38 0 18
D. Saintal 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 34 0
D. Saintal 2 34 0 28
C. Wisham 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
C. Wisham 1 6 0 6
C. Johnson 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
C. Johnson 1 1 0 1
A. Antoine 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
A. Antoine 1 -2 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Villagomez 
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
4/6 4/4
C. Villagomez 4/6 0 4/4 0
E. Jasso 
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
E. Jasso 0/0 0 1/1 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
SMU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
P. Stone 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.8% 498 4 1 124.4
P. Stone 49/82 498 4 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Johnson Jr. 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 149 1
L. Johnson Jr. 23 149 1 67
J. Knighton 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 140 0
J. Knighton 32 140 0 23
P. Stone 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 19 0
P. Stone 7 19 0 7
R. Daniels Jr. 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 7 0
R. Daniels Jr. 5 7 0 4
V. Gardner 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
V. Gardner 2 7 0 4
Z. Minors 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
Z. Minors 1 4 0 4
T. Lavine 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 1 0
T. Lavine 4 1 0 3
M. Dixon 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
M. Dixon 1 -1 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Bailey 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 82 0
J. Bailey 10 82 0 30
R. Maryland 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 78 1
R. Maryland 9 78 1 25
J. Hudson 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 72 1
J. Hudson 2 72 1 67
M. Dixon 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 71 0
M. Dixon 6 71 0 20
K. Smith 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 57 0
K. Smith 3 57 0 43
R. Brinson 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 53 0
R. Brinson 3 53 0 29
J. Knighton 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 33 0
J. Knighton 5 33 0 19
J. Kerley 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 19 0
J. Kerley 4 19 0 13
R. Daniels Jr. 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
R. Daniels Jr. 2 9 0 14
N. Matthews-Harris 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 1
N. Matthews-Harris 1 9 1 9
V. Gardner 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
V. Gardner 1 7 0 7
T. Lavine 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 6 0
T. Lavine 2 6 0 4
S. Eby 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 1
S. Eby 1 2 1 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Roberson Jr. 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Roberson Jr. 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Rogers 
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
2/5 5/5
C. Rogers 2/5 0 5/5 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
