Drive Chart
|
|
|PRARIE
|SMU
No Scoring Plays
|
|
|275.0
|AVG PASS YDS
|249.0
|
|
|180.0
|AVG RUSH YDS
|163.0
|
|
|455
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|412
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Connley
|T. Connley
|33/57
|465
|2
|2
|
C. Dumas
|C. Dumas
|1/2
|44
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Antoine
|A. Antoine
|34
|192
|0
|24
|
C. Johnson
|C. Johnson
|26
|151
|1
|19
|
C. Wisham
|C. Wisham
|12
|48
|0
|10
|
J. Brooks
|J. Brooks
|5
|35
|0
|17
|
C. Dumas
|C. Dumas
|4
|22
|0
|12
|
T. Connley
|T. Connley
|28
|20
|1
|13
|
D. Murray
|D. Murray
|3
|9
|2
|6
|
B. Jenkins Jr.
|B. Jenkins Jr.
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Jenkins Jr.
|B. Jenkins Jr.
|8
|143
|0
|44
|
J. Bloomfield
|J. Bloomfield
|4
|98
|1
|38
|
S. Savage
|S. Savage
|3
|74
|0
|44
|
K. Simmons
|K. Simmons
|7
|59
|0
|17
|
T. Spiller
|T. Spiller
|4
|58
|1
|20
|
D. Domel
|D. Domel
|3
|38
|0
|18
|
D. Saintal
|D. Saintal
|2
|34
|0
|28
|
C. Wisham
|C. Wisham
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Johnson
|C. Johnson
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
A. Antoine
|A. Antoine
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Villagomez
|C. Villagomez
|4/6
|0
|4/4
|0
|
E. Jasso
|E. Jasso
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Stone
|P. Stone
|49/82
|498
|4
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Johnson Jr.
|L. Johnson Jr.
|23
|149
|1
|67
|
J. Knighton
|J. Knighton
|32
|140
|0
|23
|
P. Stone
|P. Stone
|7
|19
|0
|7
|
R. Daniels Jr.
|R. Daniels Jr.
|5
|7
|0
|4
|
V. Gardner
|V. Gardner
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
Z. Minors
|Z. Minors
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Lavine
|T. Lavine
|4
|1
|0
|3
|
M. Dixon
|M. Dixon
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Bailey
|J. Bailey
|10
|82
|0
|30
|
R. Maryland
|R. Maryland
|9
|78
|1
|25
|
J. Hudson
|J. Hudson
|2
|72
|1
|67
|
M. Dixon
|M. Dixon
|6
|71
|0
|20
|
K. Smith
|K. Smith
|3
|57
|0
|43
|
R. Brinson
|R. Brinson
|3
|53
|0
|29
|
J. Knighton
|J. Knighton
|5
|33
|0
|19
|
J. Kerley
|J. Kerley
|4
|19
|0
|13
|
R. Daniels Jr.
|R. Daniels Jr.
|2
|9
|0
|14
|
N. Matthews-Harris
|N. Matthews-Harris
|1
|9
|1
|9
|
V. Gardner
|V. Gardner
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Lavine
|T. Lavine
|2
|6
|0
|4
|
S. Eby
|S. Eby
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Roberson Jr.
|K. Roberson Jr.
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Rogers
|C. Rogers
|2/5
|0
|5/5
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD