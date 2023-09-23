away team background logo
Drive Chart
MISSST
SC

1234T
Miss. State 2-1 -----
South Carolina 1-2 -----
Williams-Brice Stadium Columbia, SC
 165.3 AVG PASS YDS 357.3
179.0 AVG RUSH YDS 53.0
344.3 AVG TOTAL YDS 410.3
Miss. State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
W. Rogers 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.5% 492 5 0 137.6
W. Rogers 44/74 492 5 0
M. Wright 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100.0% 4 1 0 463.6
M. Wright 1/1 4 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Marks 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
51 325 3
J. Marks 51 325 3 52
M. Wright 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 97 0
M. Wright 7 97 0 53
C. Whittemore 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 57 1
C. Whittemore 2 57 1 53
S. Davis 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 43 0
S. Davis 8 43 0 15
J. Pittman 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 28 0
J. Pittman 8 28 0 9
L. Griffin 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 20 1
L. Griffin 6 20 1 14
S. Price 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 14 0
S. Price 2 14 0 8
K. Lee 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
K. Lee 1 4 0 4
Z. Thomas 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
Z. Thomas 1 2 0 2
W. Rogers 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 -47 0
W. Rogers 9 -47 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
L. Griffin 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 132 2
L. Griffin 13 132 2 37
J. Marks 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 90 0
J. Marks 9 90 0 32
C. Whittemore 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 59 1
C. Whittemore 4 59 1 33
J. Robinson 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 53 0
J. Robinson 6 53 0 12
Z. Thomas 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 52 0
Z. Thomas 3 52 0 22
J. Pittman 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 29 1
J. Pittman 1 29 1 29
A. Harmon 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 1
A. Harmon 2 21 1 17
J. Walley 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 15 1
J. Walley 3 15 1 6
J. Bellazar 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
J. Bellazar 1 13 0 13
S. Davis 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
S. Davis 1 13 0 13
J. Mosley 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
J. Mosley 1 11 0 11
S. Price 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
S. Price 1 8 0 8
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Preston Jr. 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
S. Preston Jr. 0-0 0 1
J. Johnson 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Johnson 0-0 0 2
N. Watson 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
N. Watson 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
K. Ferrie 
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
3/4 12/12
K. Ferrie 3/4 0 12/12 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
South Carolina
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Rattler 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.3% 954 4 2 154.0
S. Rattler 77/108 954 4 2
L. Sellers 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100.0% 86 2 0 445.6
L. Sellers 4/4 86 2 0
L. Doty 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50.0% 17 0 0 85.7
L. Doty 2/4 17 0 0
C. Gauthier 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50.0% 15 0 0 113.0
C. Gauthier 1/2 15 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Joyner 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 75 3
D. Joyner 28 75 3 16
M. Anderson 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 41 0
M. Anderson 8 41 0 9
S. Rattler 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 21 1
S. Rattler 24 21 1 15
D. Braswell 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 17 0
D. Braswell 4 17 0 9
J. McDowell 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 14 1
J. McDowell 11 14 1 6
L. Sellers 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
L. Sellers 2 6 0 4
D. Twitty 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 0 0
D. Twitty 3 0 0 2
L. Doty 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
L. Doty 1 -1 0 0
N. Harris-Waynick 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
N. Harris-Waynick 1 -3 0 0
X. Legette 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -4 0
X. Legette 3 -4 0 0
T. Bailey 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -7 0
T. Bailey 1 -7 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
X. Legette 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 367 1
X. Legette 22 367 1 53
E. Lewis 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 112 0
E. Lewis 7 112 0 46
O. Blake 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 93 1
O. Blake 6 93 1 41
L. Doty 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 91 1
L. Doty 7 91 1 36
A. Brown 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 86 0
A. Brown 9 86 0 20
D. Joyner 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 65 0
D. Joyner 10 65 0 27
T. Russell 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 65 1
T. Russell 2 65 1 50
T. Knox 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 60 0
T. Knox 6 60 0 18
A. Wells Jr. 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 37 1
A. Wells Jr. 3 37 1 17
P. Mangrum 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 31 0
P. Mangrum 2 31 0 19
J. McDowell 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 31 0
J. McDowell 3 31 0 22
J. Simon 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 27 0
J. Simon 6 27 0 9
N. Harbor 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 1
N. Harbor 1 7 1 7
Defense T-A SACK INT
O. Fortune 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
O. Fortune 0-0 0 1
K. Banks 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Banks 0-0 0 1
X. McLeod 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
X. McLeod 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Jeter 
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/2 8/8
M. Jeter 1/2 0 8/8 0
A. Herrera 
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
A. Herrera 0/0 0 1/1 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
