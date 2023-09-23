Drive Chart
|MISSST
|SC
|165.3
|AVG PASS YDS
|357.3
|179.0
|AVG RUSH YDS
|53.0
|344.3
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|410.3
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Marks
|J. Marks
|51
|325
|3
|52
|
M. Wright
|M. Wright
|7
|97
|0
|53
|
C. Whittemore
|C. Whittemore
|2
|57
|1
|53
|
S. Davis
|S. Davis
|8
|43
|0
|15
|
J. Pittman
|J. Pittman
|8
|28
|0
|9
|
L. Griffin
|L. Griffin
|6
|20
|1
|14
|
S. Price
|S. Price
|2
|14
|0
|8
|
K. Lee
|K. Lee
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
Z. Thomas
|Z. Thomas
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
W. Rogers
|W. Rogers
|9
|-47
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Griffin
|L. Griffin
|13
|132
|2
|37
|
J. Marks
|J. Marks
|9
|90
|0
|32
|
C. Whittemore
|C. Whittemore
|4
|59
|1
|33
|
J. Robinson
|J. Robinson
|6
|53
|0
|12
|
Z. Thomas
|Z. Thomas
|3
|52
|0
|22
|
J. Pittman
|J. Pittman
|1
|29
|1
|29
|
A. Harmon
|A. Harmon
|2
|21
|1
|17
|
J. Walley
|J. Walley
|3
|15
|1
|6
|
J. Bellazar
|J. Bellazar
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
S. Davis
|S. Davis
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
J. Mosley
|J. Mosley
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
S. Price
|S. Price
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Preston Jr.
|S. Preston Jr.
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Johnson
|J. Johnson
|0-0
|0
|2
|
N. Watson
|N. Watson
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Ferrie
|K. Ferrie
|3/4
|0
|12/12
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Rattler
|S. Rattler
|77/108
|954
|4
|2
|
L. Sellers
|L. Sellers
|4/4
|86
|2
|0
|
L. Doty
|L. Doty
|2/4
|17
|0
|0
|
C. Gauthier
|C. Gauthier
|1/2
|15
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Joyner
|D. Joyner
|28
|75
|3
|16
|
M. Anderson
|M. Anderson
|8
|41
|0
|9
|
S. Rattler
|S. Rattler
|24
|21
|1
|15
|
D. Braswell
|D. Braswell
|4
|17
|0
|9
|
J. McDowell
|J. McDowell
|11
|14
|1
|6
|
L. Sellers
|L. Sellers
|2
|6
|0
|4
|
D. Twitty
|D. Twitty
|3
|0
|0
|2
|
L. Doty
|L. Doty
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|
N. Harris-Waynick
|N. Harris-Waynick
|1
|-3
|0
|0
|
X. Legette
|X. Legette
|3
|-4
|0
|0
|
T. Bailey
|T. Bailey
|1
|-7
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Legette
|X. Legette
|22
|367
|1
|53
|
E. Lewis
|E. Lewis
|7
|112
|0
|46
|
O. Blake
|O. Blake
|6
|93
|1
|41
|
L. Doty
|L. Doty
|7
|91
|1
|36
|
A. Brown
|A. Brown
|9
|86
|0
|20
|
D. Joyner
|D. Joyner
|10
|65
|0
|27
|
T. Russell
|T. Russell
|2
|65
|1
|50
|
T. Knox
|T. Knox
|6
|60
|0
|18
|
A. Wells Jr.
|A. Wells Jr.
|3
|37
|1
|17
|
P. Mangrum
|P. Mangrum
|2
|31
|0
|19
|
J. McDowell
|J. McDowell
|3
|31
|0
|22
|
J. Simon
|J. Simon
|6
|27
|0
|9
|
N. Harbor
|N. Harbor
|1
|7
|1
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
O. Fortune
|O. Fortune
|0-0
|0
|1
|
K. Banks
|K. Banks
|0-0
|0
|1
|
X. McLeod
|X. McLeod
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Jeter
|M. Jeter
|1/2
|0
|8/8
|0
|
A. Herrera
|A. Herrera
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD