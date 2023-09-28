Drive Chart
|
|
|JAXST
|SAMST
No Scoring Plays
|
|67.0
|AVG PASS YDS
|105.7
|
|
|208.0
|AVG RUSH YDS
|42.0
|
|
|275
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|147.7
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Smothers
|L. Smothers
|29/46
|277
|2
|0
|
Z. Webb
|Z. Webb
|19/39
|217
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Jackson
|M. Jackson
|64
|376
|2
|44
|
L. Smothers
|L. Smothers
|41
|218
|4
|41
|
R. Wiggins
|R. Wiggins
|28
|156
|2
|22
|
Z. Webb
|Z. Webb
|21
|76
|0
|18
|
R. Bennett
|R. Bennett
|13
|47
|0
|13
|
J. Evans
|J. Evans
|11
|32
|3
|12
|
T. Smoot
|T. Smoot
|4
|18
|0
|5
|
J. Dawson
|J. Dawson
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
S. Galban
|S. Galban
|4
|8
|0
|5
|
K. Sims
|K. Sims
|4
|8
|0
|4
|
J. Jones
|J. Jones
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Bowie
|J. Bowie
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
W. Pieroni
|W. Pieroni
|1
|-24
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Q. Lane
|Q. Lane
|10
|140
|1
|30
|
P. Carter
|P. Carter
|5
|97
|0
|42
|
S. Galban
|S. Galban
|5
|54
|1
|23
|
M. Jackson
|M. Jackson
|8
|50
|0
|16
|
J. Joiner
|J. Joiner
|4
|42
|0
|22
|
R. Wiggins
|R. Wiggins
|4
|38
|0
|17
|
M. Pettway
|M. Pettway
|5
|32
|0
|15
|
S. Brown
|S. Brown
|3
|22
|0
|10
|
J. Barrick
|J. Barrick
|2
|15
|0
|8
|
B. Rechsteiner
|B. Rechsteiner
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Lambert
|C. Lambert
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Q. Drake
|Q. Drake
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Bustamante
|J. Bustamante
|0-0
|0
|1
|
K. Fuqua
|K. Fuqua
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Harris
|J. Harris
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Mack
|J. Mack
|0-0
|0
|1
|
K. Tarnue
|K. Tarnue
|0-0
|0
|1
|
L. Worth
|L. Worth
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Karajic
|A. Karajic
|4/7
|0
|13/13
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Shoemaker
|K. Shoemaker
|26/47
|191
|0
|3
|
G. Gunnell
|G. Gunnell
|14/22
|100
|0
|1
|
N. Smith
|N. Smith
|1/1
|26
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Hrbacek
|Z. Hrbacek
|19
|43
|0
|9
|
J. Gentry
|J. Gentry
|15
|36
|0
|7
|
T. Weaver
|T. Weaver
|6
|18
|0
|8
|
C. Crawford III
|C. Crawford III
|7
|11
|0
|4
|
T. Pannell
|T. Pannell
|4
|10
|1
|4
|
N. Smith
|N. Smith
|2
|9
|0
|5
|
K. Shoemaker
|K. Shoemaker
|19
|3
|0
|9
|
M. Phillips
|M. Phillips
|2
|1
|0
|3
|
G. Gunnell
|G. Gunnell
|4
|-4
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Adeyi
|I. Adeyi
|7
|74
|0
|26
|
N. Smith
|N. Smith
|7
|59
|0
|24
|
J. Gentry
|J. Gentry
|8
|38
|0
|14
|
M. Phillips
|M. Phillips
|3
|30
|0
|20
|
A. Woodard
|A. Woodard
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
J. Rockwell
|J. Rockwell
|3
|24
|0
|12
|
S. Johnson
|S. Johnson
|3
|20
|0
|13
|
C. Crawford III
|C. Crawford III
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
Z. Hrbacek
|Z. Hrbacek
|5
|18
|0
|7
|
E. Sohn
|E. Sohn
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Sherrard
|J. Sherrard
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
S. Evans
|S. Evans
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Sessums
|C. Sessums
|1/1
|0
|1/1
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD