Drive Chart
JAXST
SAMST

1234T
Gamecocks 3-1 -----
Bearkats 0-3 -----
Elliot T. Bowers Stadium Huntsville, TX
 67.0 AVG PASS YDS 105.7
208.0 AVG RUSH YDS 42.0
275 AVG TOTAL YDS 147.7
Jacksonville State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
L. Smothers 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.0% 277 2 0 128.0
L. Smothers 29/46 277 2 0
Z. Webb 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
48.7% 217 0 0 95.5
Z. Webb 19/39 217 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Jackson 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
64 376 2
M. Jackson 64 376 2 44
L. Smothers 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 218 4
L. Smothers 41 218 4 41
R. Wiggins 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 156 2
R. Wiggins 28 156 2 22
Z. Webb 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 76 0
Z. Webb 21 76 0 18
R. Bennett 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 47 0
R. Bennett 13 47 0 13
J. Evans 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 32 3
J. Evans 11 32 3 12
T. Smoot 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 18 0
T. Smoot 4 18 0 5
J. Dawson 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 12 0
J. Dawson 1 12 0 12
S. Galban 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 8 0
S. Galban 4 8 0 5
K. Sims 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 8 0
K. Sims 4 8 0 4
J. Jones 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Jones 1 5 0 5
J. Bowie 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
J. Bowie 1 1 0 1
W. Pieroni 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -24 0
W. Pieroni 1 -24 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Q. Lane 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 140 1
Q. Lane 10 140 1 30
P. Carter 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 97 0
P. Carter 5 97 0 42
S. Galban 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 54 1
S. Galban 5 54 1 23
M. Jackson 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 50 0
M. Jackson 8 50 0 16
J. Joiner 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 42 0
J. Joiner 4 42 0 22
R. Wiggins 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 38 0
R. Wiggins 4 38 0 17
M. Pettway 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 32 0
M. Pettway 5 32 0 15
S. Brown 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 22 0
S. Brown 3 22 0 10
J. Barrick 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
J. Barrick 2 15 0 8
B. Rechsteiner 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
B. Rechsteiner 1 5 0 5
C. Lambert 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
C. Lambert 1 -1 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Q. Drake 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
Q. Drake 0-0 0 1
J. Bustamante 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Bustamante 0-0 0 1
K. Fuqua 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Fuqua 0-0 0 1
J. Harris 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Harris 0-0 0 1
J. Mack 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Mack 0-0 0 1
K. Tarnue 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Tarnue 0-0 0 1
L. Worth 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
L. Worth 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Karajic 
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
4/7 13/13
A. Karajic 4/7 0 13/13 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Sam Houston
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Shoemaker 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.3% 191 0 3 76.7
K. Shoemaker 26/47 191 0 3
G. Gunnell 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.6% 100 0 1 92.7
G. Gunnell 14/22 100 0 1
N. Smith 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100.0% 26 0 0 318.4
N. Smith 1/1 26 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Z. Hrbacek 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 43 0
Z. Hrbacek 19 43 0 9
J. Gentry 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 36 0
J. Gentry 15 36 0 7
T. Weaver 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 18 0
T. Weaver 6 18 0 8
C. Crawford III 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 11 0
C. Crawford III 7 11 0 4
T. Pannell 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 10 1
T. Pannell 4 10 1 4
N. Smith 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
N. Smith 2 9 0 5
K. Shoemaker 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 3 0
K. Shoemaker 19 3 0 9
M. Phillips 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
M. Phillips 2 1 0 3
G. Gunnell 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -4 0
G. Gunnell 4 -4 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
I. Adeyi 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 74 0
I. Adeyi 7 74 0 26
N. Smith 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 59 0
N. Smith 7 59 0 24
J. Gentry 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 38 0
J. Gentry 8 38 0 14
M. Phillips 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 30 0
M. Phillips 3 30 0 20
A. Woodard 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 26 0
A. Woodard 1 26 0 26
J. Rockwell 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 24 0
J. Rockwell 3 24 0 12
S. Johnson 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 20 0
S. Johnson 3 20 0 13
C. Crawford III 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 18 0
C. Crawford III 1 18 0 18
Z. Hrbacek 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 18 0
Z. Hrbacek 5 18 0 7
E. Sohn 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
E. Sohn 1 5 0 5
J. Sherrard 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Sherrard 1 4 0 4
S. Evans 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
S. Evans 1 1 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Sessums 
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/1 1/1
C. Sessums 1/1 0 1/1 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
