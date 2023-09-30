away team background logo
Drive Chart
HAWAII
UNLV

1234T
Hawaii 2-3 -----
UNLV 3-1 -----
Allegiant Stadium Paradise, NV
 351.0 AVG PASS YDS 190.0
40.0 AVG RUSH YDS 194.5
391 AVG TOTAL YDS 384.5
Hawaii
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Schager 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.6% 1348 12 6 131.0
B. Schager 133/209 1348 12 6
D. Morris 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100.0% 11 0 0 192.4
D. Morris 1/1 11 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Johnson 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 159 0
J. Johnson 24 159 0 28
L. Sims 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 66 0
L. Sims 14 66 0 22
T. Hines 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 50 0
T. Hines 18 50 0 18
N. Bryant-Lelei 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 48 0
N. Bryant-Lelei 15 48 0 17
D. Morris 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 18 1
D. Morris 4 18 1 15
S. Vaipulu 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 15 0
S. Vaipulu 4 15 0 6
D. Cordero 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 4 0
D. Cordero 5 4 0 7
B. Schager 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
40 -73 1
B. Schager 40 -73 1 21
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
P. Ashlock 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 439 3
P. Ashlock 34 439 3 53
S. McBride 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 289 5
S. McBride 24 289 5 45
K. Nishigaya 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 128 1
K. Nishigaya 17 128 1 29
A. Perry 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 105 1
A. Perry 10 105 1 17
J. Walthall 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 77 1
J. Walthall 8 77 1 34
J. Panoke 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 47 1
J. Panoke 4 47 1 24
J. Johnson 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 42 0
J. Johnson 6 42 0 17
G. Morgan 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 42 0
G. Morgan 7 42 0 20
S. Vaipulu 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 40 0
S. Vaipulu 4 40 0 23
K. Pupunu 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 33 0
K. Pupunu 1 33 0 33
L. Sims 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 32 0
L. Sims 4 32 0 17
T. Hines 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 29 0
T. Hines 4 29 0 18
N. Cenacle 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 26 0
N. Cenacle 5 26 0 7
C. Hines 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
C. Hines 2 15 0 10
D. Tauaefa 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
D. Tauaefa 1 9 0 9
T. Mokiao-Atimalala 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
T. Mokiao-Atimalala 1 6 0 6
D. Cordero 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
D. Cordero 1 3 0 3
N. Bryant-Lelei 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
N. Bryant-Lelei 1 -3 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Palmer 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
E. Palmer 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Shipley 
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
5/6 12/12
M. Shipley 5/6 0 12/12 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
UNLV
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Maiava 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.9% 559 1 2 122.3
J. Maiava 43/73 559 1 2
D. Brumfield 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.1% 201 0 2 87.5
D. Brumfield 23/41 201 0 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Thomas 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 211 7
J. Thomas 39 211 7 46
V. Davis Jr. 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 211 1
V. Davis Jr. 27 211 1 69
C. Reese 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 97 1
C. Reese 23 97 1 32
J. Maiava 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 83 1
J. Maiava 17 83 1 24
D. Lester 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 68 2
D. Lester 23 68 2 9
J. Younge-Humphrey 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 52 1
J. Younge-Humphrey 10 52 1 20
D. Brumfield 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 50 1
D. Brumfield 18 50 1 35
T. Conerly 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
T. Conerly 1 4 0 4
J. De Jesus 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
J. De Jesus 1 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. White 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 263 0
R. White 18 263 0 53
J. De Jesus 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 179 1
J. De Jesus 16 179 1 48
S. McKie 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 88 0
S. McKie 9 88 0 21
T. Conerly 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 66 0
T. Conerly 6 66 0 23
D. Gicinto 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 52 0
D. Gicinto 3 52 0 25
C. Earls 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 25 0
C. Earls 2 25 0 14
J. Thomas 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 23 0
J. Thomas 3 23 0 9
S. Zeon III 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 23 0
S. Zeon III 3 23 0 9
V. Davis Jr. 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
V. Davis Jr. 2 18 0 9
Z. Griffin 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
Z. Griffin 2 14 0 12
L. Rogers 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
L. Rogers 1 7 0 7
D. Lester 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
D. Lester 1 2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Anderson 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Anderson 0-0 0 1
J. Baldwin 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Baldwin 0-0 0 1
J. Turner 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Turner 0-0 0 2
C. Oliver 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Oliver 0-0 0 1
J. Williams 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Williams 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Pizano 
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
8/9 15/15
J. Pizano 8/9 0 15/15 0
A. Meono 
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
A. Meono 0/0 0 1/1 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
