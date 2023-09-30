Drive Chart
|
|
|HAWAII
|UNLV
|
|351.0
|AVG PASS YDS
|190.0
|
|
|40.0
|AVG RUSH YDS
|194.5
|
|
|391
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|384.5
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Schager
|B. Schager
|133/209
|1348
|12
|6
|
D. Morris
|D. Morris
|1/1
|11
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Johnson
|J. Johnson
|24
|159
|0
|28
|
L. Sims
|L. Sims
|14
|66
|0
|22
|
T. Hines
|T. Hines
|18
|50
|0
|18
|
N. Bryant-Lelei
|N. Bryant-Lelei
|15
|48
|0
|17
|
D. Morris
|D. Morris
|4
|18
|1
|15
|
S. Vaipulu
|S. Vaipulu
|4
|15
|0
|6
|
D. Cordero
|D. Cordero
|5
|4
|0
|7
|
B. Schager
|B. Schager
|40
|-73
|1
|21
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Ashlock
|P. Ashlock
|34
|439
|3
|53
|
S. McBride
|S. McBride
|24
|289
|5
|45
|
K. Nishigaya
|K. Nishigaya
|17
|128
|1
|29
|
A. Perry
|A. Perry
|10
|105
|1
|17
|
J. Walthall
|J. Walthall
|8
|77
|1
|34
|
J. Panoke
|J. Panoke
|4
|47
|1
|24
|
J. Johnson
|J. Johnson
|6
|42
|0
|17
|
G. Morgan
|G. Morgan
|7
|42
|0
|20
|
S. Vaipulu
|S. Vaipulu
|4
|40
|0
|23
|
K. Pupunu
|K. Pupunu
|1
|33
|0
|33
|
L. Sims
|L. Sims
|4
|32
|0
|17
|
T. Hines
|T. Hines
|4
|29
|0
|18
|
N. Cenacle
|N. Cenacle
|5
|26
|0
|7
|
C. Hines
|C. Hines
|2
|15
|0
|10
|
D. Tauaefa
|D. Tauaefa
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
T. Mokiao-Atimalala
|T. Mokiao-Atimalala
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Cordero
|D. Cordero
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
N. Bryant-Lelei
|N. Bryant-Lelei
|1
|-3
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Palmer
|E. Palmer
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Shipley
|M. Shipley
|5/6
|0
|12/12
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Maiava
|J. Maiava
|43/73
|559
|1
|2
|
D. Brumfield
|D. Brumfield
|23/41
|201
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Thomas
|J. Thomas
|39
|211
|7
|46
|
V. Davis Jr.
|V. Davis Jr.
|27
|211
|1
|69
|
C. Reese
|C. Reese
|23
|97
|1
|32
|
J. Maiava
|J. Maiava
|17
|83
|1
|24
|
D. Lester
|D. Lester
|23
|68
|2
|9
|
J. Younge-Humphrey
|J. Younge-Humphrey
|10
|52
|1
|20
|
D. Brumfield
|D. Brumfield
|18
|50
|1
|35
|
T. Conerly
|T. Conerly
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. De Jesus
|J. De Jesus
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. White
|R. White
|18
|263
|0
|53
|
J. De Jesus
|J. De Jesus
|16
|179
|1
|48
|
S. McKie
|S. McKie
|9
|88
|0
|21
|
T. Conerly
|T. Conerly
|6
|66
|0
|23
|
D. Gicinto
|D. Gicinto
|3
|52
|0
|25
|
C. Earls
|C. Earls
|2
|25
|0
|14
|
J. Thomas
|J. Thomas
|3
|23
|0
|9
|
S. Zeon III
|S. Zeon III
|3
|23
|0
|9
|
V. Davis Jr.
|V. Davis Jr.
|2
|18
|0
|9
|
Z. Griffin
|Z. Griffin
|2
|14
|0
|12
|
L. Rogers
|L. Rogers
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Lester
|D. Lester
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Anderson
|T. Anderson
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Baldwin
|J. Baldwin
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Turner
|J. Turner
|0-0
|0
|2
|
C. Oliver
|C. Oliver
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Williams
|J. Williams
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD