Drive Chart
|STNFRD
|COLO
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
E. Ayomanor
13 WR
295 ReYds, 3 ReTDs, 13 RECs
S. Sanders
2 QB
400 PaYds, 5 PaTDs, 37 RuYds
+8 YD
1ST & 10 STNFRD 25
0:00
A.Hankerson rushed to STA 17 for 8 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel at STA 17.
STNFRD
1 Pass
0 Rush
30 YDS
0:00 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
0:00
J.Karty extra point is good.
+30 YD
1ST & 15 COLO 30
0:00
A.Daniels pass complete to COL 30. Catch made by E.Ayomanor at COL 30. Gain of 30 yards. E.Ayomanor for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
Penalty
1ST & 10 COLO 25
0:00
PENALTY on STA-STA False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
COLO
3 Pass
1 Rush
25 YDS
0:00 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
0:00
A.Mata extra point is good.
+4 YD
3RD & Goal STNFRD 4
0:00
S.Sanders pass complete to STA 4. Catch made by J.Antonio at STA 4. Gain of 4 yards. J.Antonio for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+5 YD
2ND & Goal STNFRD 9
0:00
S.Sanders pass complete to STA 9. Catch made by T.Hunter at STA 9. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Wright at STA 4.
No Gain
1ST & Goal STNFRD 9
0:00
S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for T.Hunter.
+7 YD
2ND & 1 STNFRD 16
0:00
A.Hankerson rushed to STA 9 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Gilman at STA 9.
+9 YD
1ST & 10 STNFRD 25
0:00
S.Sanders pass complete to STA 25. Catch made by T.Hunter at STA 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 16.
Touchdown 0:00
A.Daniels pass complete to COL 30. Catch made by E.Ayomanor at COL 30. Gain of 30 yards. E.Ayomanor for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
1
plays
30
yds
00:00
pos
42
43
Touchdown 0:00
S.Sanders pass complete to STA 4. Catch made by J.Antonio at STA 4. Gain of 4 yards. J.Antonio for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
25
yds
00:00
pos
36
42
Field Goal 0:00
J.Karty 46 yard field goal attempt is good Center-STA Holder-STA.
13
plays
56
yds
2:55
pos
36
36
Touchdown 5:06
A.Daniels pass complete to COL 3. Catch made by B.Farrell at COL 3. Gain of 3 yards. B.Farrell for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
13
plays
87
yds
6:12
pos
32
36
Touchdown 11:38
S.Sanders pass complete to STA 16. Catch made by T.Hunter at STA 16. Gain of 16 yards. T.Hunter for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
75
yds
1:11
pos
26
35
Touchdown 12:53
J.Lamson rushed to COL End Zone for 1 yards. J.Lamson for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
35
yds
3:55
pos
25
29
Touchdown 4:45
A.Daniels pass complete to STA 40. Catch made by E.Ayomanor at STA 40. Gain of 60 yards. E.Ayomanor for 60 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
60
yds
00:21
pos
18
29
Missed Two Point Conversion 6:18
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. A.Daniels steps back to pass. A.Daniels pass incomplete intended for STA. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
plays
yds
pos
12
29
Touchdown 6:18
A.Daniels pass complete to STA 3. Catch made by E.Ayomanor at STA 3. Gain of 97 yards. E.Ayomanor for 97 yards TOUCHDOWN.
1
plays
97
yds
00:15
pos
12
29
Missed Two Point Conversion 9:01
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. A.Daniels steps back to pass. Catch made by B.Yurosek at COL 3. Gain of yards. Tackled by COL at COL 1. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
plays
yds
pos
6
29
Touchdown 9:08
B.Farrell rushed to COL End Zone for 2 yards. B.Farrell for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
31
yds
3:08
pos
6
29
Touchdown 2:57
X.Weaver rushed to STA End Zone for 14 yards. X.Weaver for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
51
yds
1:47
pos
0
28
Two Point Conversion 8:42
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. C.Fauria rushed to STA 3 for yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
plays
yds
pos
0
22
Touchdown 9:02
S.Sanders pass complete to STA 39. Catch made by X.Weaver at STA 39. Gain of 39 yards. X.Weaver for 39 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
80
yds
2:48
pos
0
20
Touchdown 3:38
S.Sanders pass complete to STA 24. Catch made by T.Hunter at STA 24. Gain of 24 yards. T.Hunter for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
85
yds
3:13
pos
0
13
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|29
|33
|Rushing
|8
|12
|Passing
|16
|18
|Penalty
|5
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|9-17
|6-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|511
|532
|Total Plays
|85
|77
|Avg Gain
|6.0
|6.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|112
|132
|Rush Attempts
|36
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.1
|4.0
|Yards Passing
|399
|400
|Comp. - Att.
|28-49
|33-44
|Yards Per Pass
|7.4
|7.3
|Penalties - Yards
|6-65
|17-132
|Touchdowns
|6
|6
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|4
|5
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-34.7
|3-42.7
|Return Yards
|0
|6
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-6
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|399
|PASS YDS
|400
|112
|RUSH YDS
|132
|511
|TOTAL YDS
|532
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|
A. Daniels 14 QB
|A. Daniels
|27/45
|396
|4
|
J. Lamson 8 QB
|J. Lamson
|1/4
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|
J. Lamson 8 QB
|J. Lamson
|7
|30
|1
|
A. Daniels 14 QB
|A. Daniels
|13
|27
|0
|
B. Farrell 3 WR
|B. Farrell
|4
|21
|1
|
E. Smith 22 RB
|E. Smith
|6
|16
|0
|
B. Yurosek 84 TE
|B. Yurosek
|3
|11
|0
|
C. Filkins 2 RB
|C. Filkins
|2
|9
|0
|
M. Reuben 0 WR
|M. Reuben
|1
|-2
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|
E. Ayomanor 13 WR
|E. Ayomanor
|18
|13
|295
|3
|
T. Bachmeier 24 WR
|T. Bachmeier
|7
|3
|38
|0
|
B. Farrell 3 WR
|B. Farrell
|10
|4
|26
|1
|
S. Roush 86 TE
|S. Roush
|2
|1
|15
|0
|
B. Yurosek 84 TE
|B. Yurosek
|2
|1
|12
|0
|
M. Reuben 0 WR
|M. Reuben
|4
|2
|10
|0
|
E. Smith 22 RB
|E. Smith
|3
|3
|3
|0
|
C. Filkins 2 RB
|C. Filkins
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Ungar 89 TE
|L. Ungar
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|
C. Wright 6 CB
|C. Wright
|6-0
|1.0
|
A. Gilman 33 S
|A. Gilman
|6-0
|0.0
|
G. Bernadel 0 LB
|G. Bernadel
|5-1
|0.0
|
T. Sinclair 8 LB
|T. Sinclair
|5-0
|0.0
|
T. Tafiti 11 LB
|T. Tafiti
|4-0
|0.0
|
L. Keneley 92 LB
|L. Keneley
|4-0
|1.0
|
S. Jorgensen 10 LB
|S. Jorgensen
|3-0
|1.0
|
M. Leigber 32 S
|M. Leigber
|3-0
|1.0
|
S. Edwards 21 S
|S. Edwards
|3-0
|0.0
|
J. Frausto-Ramos 17 CB
|J. Frausto-Ramos
|3-0
|0.0
|
Z. Manley 4 CB
|Z. Manley
|2-0
|0.0
|
A. Franklin 94 DL
|A. Franklin
|1-0
|0.0
|
M. Rose 35 LB
|M. Rose
|1-0
|0.0
|
D. Bailey 23 LB
|D. Bailey
|1-1
|0.0
|
A. Armitage 9 LB
|A. Armitage
|1-0
|0.0
|
W. Aybar 14 LB
|W. Aybar
|1-0
|0.0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|
J. Karty 43 K
|J. Karty
|1/2
|46
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|
C. Weselman 15 P
|C. Weselman
|2
|33.0
|0
|
A. Flintoft 37 P
|A. Flintoft
|1
|38.0
|1
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|
B. Farrell 3 WR
|B. Farrell
|2
|11.0
|20
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|
S. Sanders 2 QB
|S. Sanders
|33/44
|400
|5
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|
S. Sanders 2 QB
|S. Sanders
|13
|37
|0
|
D. Edwards 3 RB
|D. Edwards
|7
|33
|0
|
A. Hankerson 9 RB
|A. Hankerson
|6
|25
|0
|
A. McCaskill 22 RB
|A. McCaskill
|6
|23
|0
|
X. Weaver 10 WR
|X. Weaver
|1
|14
|1
|
O. Cooper 3 CB
|O. Cooper
|1
|11
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|
T. Hunter 12 WR
|T. Hunter
|19
|13
|140
|2
|
X. Weaver 10 WR
|X. Weaver
|9
|7
|124
|2
|
J. Horn Jr. 5 WR
|J. Horn Jr.
|6
|5
|60
|0
|
J. Antonio 4 WR
|J. Antonio
|4
|4
|34
|1
|
D. Edwards 3 RB
|D. Edwards
|3
|3
|24
|0
|
A. McCaskill 22 RB
|A. McCaskill
|2
|1
|18
|0
|
S. Sanders 2 QB
|S. Sanders
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
O. Miller 14 WR
|O. Miller
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|
R. Ward 29 S
|R. Ward
|8-0
|0.0
|
T. Woods 43 S
|T. Woods
|7-0
|0.0
|
S. Sanders 21 S
|S. Sanders
|6-0
|0.0
|
C. Stoutmire 23 CB
|C. Stoutmire
|6-0
|0.0
|
T. Hunter 12 WR
|T. Hunter
|5-0
|0.0
|
L. Bentley 20 LB
|L. Bentley
|5-1
|0.0
|
J. Domineck 44 LB
|J. Domineck
|5-0
|1.0
|
M. Slusher 18 S
|M. Slusher
|3-1
|0.0
|
T. Alston 49 DE
|T. Alston
|2-0
|1.0
|
K. Manns 41 LB
|K. Manns
|2-0
|1.0
|
S. Cokes 99 DL
|S. Cokes
|1-0
|0.0
|
A. Walker 53 DE
|A. Walker
|1-0
|0.0
|
O. Cooper 3 CB
|O. Cooper
|1-0
|0.0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|
A. Mata 16 K
|A. Mata
|0/1
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|
M. Vassett 15 P
|M. Vassett
|3
|42.7
|2
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
J. Horn Jr. 5 WR
|J. Horn Jr.
|1
|6.0
|6
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 25(0:00 - 7) A.Hankerson rushed to STA 17 for 8 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel at STA 17.
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 5) J.Karty extra point is good.
|+30 YD
1 & 15 - STNFRD 30(0:00 - 5) A.Daniels pass complete to COL 30. Catch made by E.Ayomanor at COL 30. Gain of 30 yards. E.Ayomanor for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - COLO 25(0:00 - 5) PENALTY on STA-STA False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 5) A.Mata extra point is good.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - COLO 4(0:00 - 5) S.Sanders pass complete to STA 4. Catch made by J.Antonio at STA 4. Gain of 4 yards. J.Antonio for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - COLO 9(0:00 - 5) S.Sanders pass complete to STA 9. Catch made by T.Hunter at STA 9. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Wright at STA 4.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - COLO 9(0:00 - 5) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for T.Hunter.
|+7 YD
2 & 1 - COLO 16(0:00 - 5) A.Hankerson rushed to STA 9 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Gilman at STA 9.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 25(0:00 - 5) S.Sanders pass complete to STA 25. Catch made by T.Hunter at STA 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 16.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - STNFRD 36(0:05 - 4th) J.Karty 46 yard field goal attempt is good Center-STA Holder-STA.
|+1 YD
3 & 10 - STNFRD 29(0:09 - 4th) A.Daniels rushed to COL 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Ward at COL 28.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - STNFRD 29(0:15 - 4th) A.Daniels steps back to pass. A.Daniels pass incomplete intended for E.Ayomanor.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 29(0:19 - 4th) A.Daniels steps back to pass. A.Daniels pass incomplete intended for C.Filkins.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - STNFRD 45(0:30 - 4th) A.Daniels pass complete to COL 45. Catch made by B.Farrell at COL 45. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by M.Slusher at COL 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 45(0:32 - 4th) A.Daniels steps back to pass. A.Daniels pass incomplete intended for E.Ayomanor.
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - STNFRD 48(0:44 - 4th) A.Daniels pass complete to STA 48. Catch made by E.Ayomanor at STA 48. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Woods at COL 45.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - STNFRD 48(1:10 - 4th) A.Daniels pass complete to STA 48. Catch made by L.Ungar at STA 48. Gain of 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Hunter at STA 48.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 43(1:40 - 4th) A.Daniels pass complete to STA 43. Catch made by M.Reuben at STA 43. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Woods at STA 48.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 28(1:50 - 4th) A.Daniels pass complete to STA 28. Catch made by S.Roush at STA 28. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by L.Bentley at STA 43.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - STNFRD 13(2:07 - 4th) A.Daniels steps back to pass. A.Daniels pass incomplete intended for T.Bachmeier. PENALTY on COL-C.Stoutmire Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 13(2:20 - 4th) A.Daniels steps back to pass. A.Daniels pass incomplete intended for T.Bachmeier.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - STNFRD 10(2:31 - 4th) A.Daniels rushed to STA 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Stoutmire at STA 13.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 1(2:55 - 4th) A.Daniels pass complete to STA 1. Catch made by E.Ayomanor at STA 1. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Woods at STA 10.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - COLO 46(3:03 - 4th) M.Vassett punts 45 yards to STA 1 Center-COL. Downed by COL.
|Penalty
4 & 4 - COLO 41(3:03 - 4th) PENALTY on COL-COL Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - COLO 41(3:08 - 4th) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for T.Hunter.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - COLO 44(3:14 - 4th) S.Sanders rushed to STA 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel at STA 41.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 47(3:33 - 4th) D.Edwards rushed to STA 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Tafiti at STA 44.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - COLO 49(4:10 - 4th) D.Edwards rushed to STA 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Sinclair at STA 47.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 42(4:49 - 4th) D.Edwards rushed to COL 49 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Tafiti at COL 49.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 25(5:06 - 4th) S.Sanders pass complete to COL 25. Catch made by D.Edwards at COL 25. Gain of 17 yards. D.Edwards ran out of bounds.
|Kickoff
|(5:06 - 4th) J.Karty kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to the COL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:06 - 4th) J.Karty extra point is good.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - STNFRD 3(5:12 - 4th) A.Daniels pass complete to COL 3. Catch made by B.Farrell at COL 3. Gain of 3 yards. B.Farrell for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - STNFRD 6(5:16 - 4th) A.Daniels steps back to pass. A.Daniels pass incomplete intended for E.Ayomanor. PENALTY on COL-COL Illegal Substitution 3 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
2 & 13 - STNFRD 13(5:58 - 4th) A.Daniels pass complete to COL 13. Catch made by E.Ayomanor at COL 13. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Hunter at COL 6.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 10(7:20 - 4th) C.Filkins rushed to COL 13 for -3 yards. Tackled by L.Bentley; M.Slusher at COL 13.
|+13 YD
2 & 5 - STNFRD 23(7:31 - 4th) A.Daniels pass complete to COL 23. Catch made by T.Bachmeier at COL 23. Gain of 13 yards. T.Bachmeier ran out of bounds.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 28(8:04 - 4th) A.Daniels pass complete to COL 28. Catch made by E.Ayomanor at COL 28. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Hunter at COL 23.
|+12 YD
2 & 5 - STNFRD 40(8:39 - 4th) A.Daniels pass complete to COL 40. Catch made by E.Ayomanor at COL 40. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by L.Bentley at COL 28.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - STNFRD 45(8:51 - 4th) A.Daniels pass complete to COL 45. Catch made by E.Ayomanor at COL 45. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Sanders at COL 16. PENALTY on STA-STA Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 45(9:00 - 4th) A.Daniels steps back to pass. A.Daniels pass incomplete intended for C.Filkins.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - STNFRD 43(9:34 - 4th) C.Filkins rushed to COL 45 for 12 yards. Tackled by T.Hunter at COL 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 43(10:05 - 4th) A.Daniels steps back to pass. A.Daniels pass incomplete intended for T.Bachmeier.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 30(10:36 - 4th) A.Daniels pass complete to STA 30. Catch made by E.Ayomanor at STA 30. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by C.Stoutmire at STA 43.
|+12 YD
2 & 12 - STNFRD 18(10:58 - 4th) A.Daniels pass complete to STA 18. Catch made by E.Ayomanor at STA 18. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by C.Stoutmire at STA 30.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 20(11:16 - 4th) A.Daniels pass complete to STA 20. Catch made by E.Smith at STA 20. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by L.Bentley at STA 18.
|Kickoff
|(11:18 - 4th) J.Feely kicks 44 yards from COL 50 to the STA 6. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(11:18 - 4th) PENALTY on STA-J.Moi Illegal Contact 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(11:18 - 4th) A.Mata extra point is good.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - COLO 16(11:43 - 4th) S.Sanders pass complete to STA 16. Catch made by T.Hunter at STA 16. Gain of 16 yards. T.Hunter for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 16(12:11 - 4th) D.Edwards rushed to STA 16 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Gilman at STA 16.
|+48 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 36(12:36 - 4th) S.Sanders pass complete to COL 36. Catch made by X.Weaver at COL 36. Gain of 48 yards. Tackled by C.Wright at STA 16.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 25(12:50 - 4th) S.Sanders pass complete to COL 25. Catch made by T.Hunter at COL 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by STA at COL 36.
|Kickoff
|(12:29 - 4th) J.Karty kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to the COL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:29 - 4th) J.Karty extra point is good.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - STNFRD 1(12:57 - 4th) J.Lamson rushed to COL End Zone for 1 yards. J.Lamson for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - STNFRD 1(12:59 - 4th) A.Daniels rushed to COL 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Kennedy at COL 1. PENALTY on COL-COL Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. PENALTY on COL-COL Defensive Offside 5 yards declined. No Play.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - STNFRD 16(13:56 - 4th) A.Daniels pass complete to COL 16. Catch made by T.Bachmeier at COL 16. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Sanders at COL 1.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 18(14:37 - 4th) B.Farrell rushed to COL 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Ward at COL 16.
|Penalty
4 & 22 - STNFRD 31(14:05 - 4th) PENALTY on COL-COL Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 13 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 22 - STNFRD 31(14:17 - 4th) A.Daniels rushed to COL 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Ward at COL 31.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - STNFRD 16(14:53 - 4th) A.Daniels steps back to pass. A.Daniels pass incomplete intended for E.Ayomanor. PENALTY on STA-STA Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - STNFRD 16(15:00 - 4th) A.Daniels steps back to pass. A.Daniels pass incomplete intended for B.Farrell. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 19(0:48 - 3rd) E.Smith rushed to COL 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Woods at COL 16.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - STNFRD 29(1:05 - 3rd) A.Daniels pass complete to COL 29. Catch made by E.Ayomanor at COL 29. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Stoutmire at COL 19.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 33(1:24 - 3rd) A.Daniels pass complete to COL 33. Catch made by E.Smith at COL 33. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by L.Bentley at COL 29.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
4 & 4 - COLO 46(1:24 - 3rd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders sacked at COL 33 for -21 yards (M.Leigber) PENALTY on COL-S.Sanders 0 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
3 & 9 - COLO 49(2:06 - 3rd) S.Sanders pass complete to COL 49. Catch made by T.Hunter at COL 49. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 46.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - COLO 49(2:19 - 3rd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for T.Hunter.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 48(2:47 - 3rd) A.Hankerson rushed to COL 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Tafiti at COL 49.
|+12 YD
3 & 9 - COLO 36(2:57 - 3rd) S.Sanders pass complete to COL 36. Catch made by T.Hunter at COL 36. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Frausto-Ramos at COL 48. PENALTY on STA-STA Defensive Holding 5 yards declined.
|+12 YD
2 & 21 - COLO 24(3:22 - 3rd) S.Sanders pass complete to COL 24. Catch made by J.Antonio at COL 24. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by T.Tafiti at COL 36.
|Sack
1 & 10 - COLO 35(3:54 - 3rd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders sacked at COL 24 for -11 yards (C.Wright)
|+9 YD
2 & 9 - COLO 26(4:21 - 3rd) S.Sanders pass complete to COL 26. Catch made by X.Weaver at COL 26. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Wright at COL 35.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 25(4:45 - 3rd) A.Hankerson rushed to COL 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Rose at COL 26.
|Kickoff
|(4:45 - 3rd) J.Karty kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to the COL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:45 - 3rd) J.Karty extra point is good.
|+60 YD
2 & 10 - STNFRD 40(5:01 - 3rd) A.Daniels pass complete to STA 40. Catch made by E.Ayomanor at STA 40. Gain of 60 yards. E.Ayomanor for 60 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 40(5:06 - 3rd) A.Daniels steps back to pass. A.Daniels pass incomplete intended for E.Ayomanor.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - COLO 34(5:14 - 3rd) M.Vassett punts 26 yards to STA 40 Center-COL. Out of bounds.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - COLO 31(5:55 - 3rd) S.Sanders pass complete to COL 31. Catch made by T.Hunter at COL 31. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by STA at COL 34.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - COLO 31(6:01 - 3rd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for T.Hunter.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 25(6:18 - 3rd) S.Sanders pass complete to COL 25. Catch made by X.Weaver at COL 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Wright at COL 31.
|Kickoff
|(6:18 - 3rd) J.Karty kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to the COL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(6:18 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. A.Daniels steps back to pass. A.Daniels pass incomplete intended for STA. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|+97 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 3(6:33 - 3rd) A.Daniels pass complete to STA 3. Catch made by E.Ayomanor at STA 3. Gain of 97 yards. E.Ayomanor for 97 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 13 - COLO 40(6:44 - 3rd) M.Vassett punts 57 yards to STA 3 Center-COL. Downed by K.Breedlove.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - COLO 40(6:59 - 3rd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for T.Hunter.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - COLO 50(7:36 - 3rd) A.Hankerson rushed to STA 32 for yards. Tackled by S.Edwards at STA 32. PENALTY on COL-J.Bailey Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - COLO 49(8:04 - 3rd) S.Sanders pass complete to COL 49. Catch made by D.Edwards at COL 49. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Frausto-Ramos at COL 50.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 43(8:29 - 3rd) S.Sanders pass complete to COL 43. Catch made by D.Edwards at COL 43. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Leigber at COL 49.
|+14 YD
2 & 6 - COLO 29(8:41 - 3rd) S.Sanders pass complete to COL 29. Catch made by J.Antonio at COL 29. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Z.Manley at COL 43.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 25(9:01 - 3rd) A.Hankerson rushed to COL 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel at COL 29.
|Kickoff
|(9:01 - 3rd) J.Karty kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to the COL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(9:01 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. A.Daniels steps back to pass. Catch made by B.Yurosek at COL 3. Gain of yards. Tackled by COL at COL 1. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - STNFRD 2(9:14 - 3rd) B.Farrell rushed to COL End Zone for 2 yards. B.Farrell for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - STNFRD 4(9:14 - 3rd) A.Daniels steps back to pass. A.Daniels pass incomplete intended for B.Yurosek. PENALTY on COL-COL Illegal Substitution 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - STNFRD 4(9:57 - 3rd) E.Smith rushed to COL 4 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Sanders at COL 4.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - STNFRD 9(10:21 - 3rd) E.Smith rushed to COL 4 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Woods at COL 4.
|+18 YD
3 & 4 - STNFRD 27(10:55 - 3rd) A.Daniels pass complete to COL 27. Catch made by E.Ayomanor at COL 27. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by R.Ward at COL 9.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - STNFRD 27(11:02 - 3rd) A.Daniels steps back to pass. A.Daniels pass incomplete intended for S.Roush.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 33(11:35 - 3rd) E.Smith rushed to COL 27 for 6 yards. Tackled by O.Cooper at COL 27.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - STNFRD 43(11:48 - 3rd) A.Daniels steps back to pass. A.Daniels pass incomplete intended for T.Bachmeier. PENALTY on COL-O.Cooper Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 43(12:09 - 3rd) B.Yurosek rushed to COL 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Domineck at COL 43.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
4 & 2 - COLO 45(12:34 - 3rd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders sacked at COL 43 for -12 yards (L.Keneley)
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - COLO 47(12:49 - 3rd) S.Sanders pass complete to COL 47. Catch made by X.Weaver at COL 47. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by L.Keneley at STA 45.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - COLO 47(12:52 - 3rd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for A.McCaskill.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 47(13:16 - 3rd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for X.Weaver.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - COLO 44(13:32 - 3rd) A.McCaskill rushed to COL 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Sinclair at COL 47.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - COLO 40(13:44 - 3rd) A.McCaskill rushed to COL 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Keneley at COL 44.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 36(14:02 - 3rd) S.Sanders pass complete to COL 36. Catch made by J.Antonio at COL 36. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by S.Edwards at COL 40.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - COLO 34(14:23 - 3rd) A.McCaskill rushed to COL 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Franklin at COL 36.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 25(14:46 - 3rd) S.Sanders pass complete to COL 25. Catch made by T.Hunter at COL 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Gilman at COL 34.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) COL kicks 65 yards from COL 35 to the STA End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
3 & 16 - STNFRD 23(0:20 - 2nd) A.Daniels rushed to STA 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Woods at STA 27.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - STNFRD 23(0:14 - 2nd) A.Daniels pass complete to STA 23. Catch made by T.Bachmeier at STA 23. Gain of yards. Tackled by COL at STA 44. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. A.Daniels steps back to pass. A.Daniels pass incomplete intended for T.Bachmeier.
|Sack
1 & 10 - STNFRD 28(0:49 - 2nd) A.Daniels steps back to pass. A.Daniels sacked at STA 23 for -5 yards (T.Alston)
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 11 - COLO 36(0:55 - 2nd) A.Mata 46 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-COL Holder-COL.
|+11 YD
3 & 21 - COLO 39(1:05 - 2nd) S.Sanders pass complete to STA 39. Catch made by J.Horn at STA 39. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 28.
|+4 YD
2 & 25 - COLO 43(0:54 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to STA 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel at STA 39.
|No Gain
1 & 25 - COLO 36(1:11 - 2nd) S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for J.Horn.
|Penalty
1 & 20 - COLO 38(1:11 - 2nd) PENALTY on COL-K.Harden False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 28(1:22 - 2nd) S.Sanders rushed to STA 28 for yards. S.Sanders ran out of bounds. PENALTY on COL-K.Harden Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - COLO 32(1:32 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to STA 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Keneley at STA 28.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 39(2:02 - 2nd) S.Sanders rushed to STA 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 32.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - STNFRD 16(2:10 - 2nd) C.Weselman punts 23 yards to STA 39 Center-STA. Out of bounds.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - STNFRD 15(2:16 - 2nd) A.Daniels pass complete to STA 15. Catch made by E.Smith at STA 15. Gain of 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Slusher at STA 16.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - STNFRD 15(2:27 - 2nd) A.Daniels steps back to pass. A.Daniels pass incomplete intended for B.Farrell.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 9(2:55 - 2nd) A.Daniels rushed to STA 15 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Manns at STA 15.
|Kickoff
|(2:57 - 2nd) J.Feely kicks 58 yards from COL 35 to the STA 7. B.Farrell returns the kickoff. B.Farrell FUMBLES out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:57 - 2nd) A.Mata extra point is good.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 14(3:22 - 2nd) X.Weaver rushed to STA End Zone for 14 yards. X.Weaver for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 39(3:33 - 2nd) S.Sanders pass complete to STA 39. Catch made by J.Horn at STA 39. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Gilman at STA 29. PENALTY on STA-G.Bernadel Illegal Use of Hands / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 50(4:01 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to STA 39 for 11 yards. Tackled by A.Gilman at STA 39.
|+21 YD
2 & 15 - COLO 29(4:13 - 2nd) S.Sanders pass complete to COL 29. Catch made by T.Hunter at COL 29. Gain of 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Jorgensen at COL 50.
|Sack
1 & 10 - COLO 34(4:44 - 2nd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders sacked at COL 29 for -5 yards (S.Jorgensen)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
4 & 8 - STNFRD 36(4:54 - 2nd) A.Daniels rushed to COL 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Slusher at COL 34.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - STNFRD 36(4:58 - 2nd) A.Daniels steps back to pass. A.Daniels pass incomplete intended for B.Farrell.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - STNFRD 38(5:35 - 2nd) A.Daniels rushed to COL 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Domineck at COL 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 38(5:48 - 2nd) A.Daniels steps back to pass. A.Daniels pass incomplete intended for B.Farrell.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - STNFRD 44(6:26 - 2nd) J.Lamson rushed to COL 38 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Ward at COL 38.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - STNFRD 46(7:15 - 2nd) J.Lamson rushed to COL 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Cokes at COL 44.
|+2 YD
1 & 5 - STNFRD 48(7:57 - 2nd) E.Smith rushed to COL 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Walker at COL 46.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - STNFRD 47(8:13 - 2nd) A.Daniels pass complete to STA 47. Catch made by B.Yurosek at STA 47. Gain of yards. Tackled by M.Slusher at STA 49. PENALTY on COL-D.Harris Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - STNFRD 36(8:32 - 2nd) A.Daniels rushed to STA 47 for 11 yards. A.Daniels ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 36(8:36 - 2nd) A.Daniels steps back to pass. A.Daniels pass incomplete intended for B.Yurosek.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - STNFRD 21(8:36 - 2nd) PENALTY on COL-S.Wilkerson Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(8:42 - 2nd) J.Feely kicks 64 yards from COL 35 to the STA 1. B.Farrell returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Hopkins at STA 21.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(8:42 - 2nd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. C.Fauria rushed to STA 3 for yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|+39 YD
2 & 2 - COLO 39(9:10 - 2nd) S.Sanders pass complete to STA 39. Catch made by X.Weaver at STA 39. Gain of 39 yards. X.Weaver for 39 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 47(9:27 - 2nd) S.Sanders pass complete to STA 47. Catch made by T.Hunter at STA 47. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 39.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - COLO 48(9:54 - 2nd) S.Sanders pass complete to COL 48. Catch made by X.Weaver at COL 48. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Wright at STA 47.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - COLO 43(10:13 - 2nd) S.Sanders pass complete to COL 43. Catch made by T.Hunter at COL 43. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Gilman at COL 48.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 39(10:39 - 2nd) A.Hankerson rushed to COL 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Bailey at COL 43.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - COLO 35(11:09 - 2nd) S.Sanders rushed to COL 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Sinclair at COL 39.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 20(11:30 - 2nd) S.Sanders rushed to COL 35 for 15 yards. S.Sanders ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 19 - STNFRD 27(11:41 - 2nd) J.Karty 37 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-STA Holder-STA.
|Sack
3 & 16 - STNFRD 16(12:15 - 2nd) A.Daniels steps back to pass. A.Daniels sacked at COL 19 for -3 yards (J.Domineck)
|No Gain
2 & 16 - STNFRD 16(12:30 - 2nd) A.Daniels steps back to pass. A.Daniels pass incomplete intended for M.Reuben.
|-2 YD
1 & 14 - STNFRD 14(13:10 - 2nd) M.Reuben rushed to COL 16 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Stoutmire at COL 16.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - STNFRD 9(13:08 - 2nd) PENALTY on STA-STA Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
3 & 6 - STNFRD 30(13:45 - 2nd) A.Daniels pass complete to COL 30. Catch made by B.Yurosek at COL 30. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by S.Sanders at COL 18. PENALTY on COL-C.Silmon Defensive Holding 5 yards declined. PENALTY on COL-J.Domineck Illegal Use of Hands / Defense 9 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - STNFRD 34(14:24 - 2nd) A.Daniels rushed to COL 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Alston at COL 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 34(14:28 - 2nd) A.Daniels steps back to pass. A.Daniels pass incomplete intended for B.Farrell.
|+10 YD
3 & 1 - STNFRD 44(15:00 - 2nd) J.Lamson rushed to COL 34 for 10 yards. Tackled by R.Ward at COL 34.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - STNFRD 49(0:52 - 1st) B.Yurosek rushed to COL 44 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by COL at COL 44.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 47(1:17 - 1st) A.Daniels pass complete to STA 47. Catch made by B.Farrell at STA 47. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Woods at COL 49.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - STNFRD 37(1:57 - 1st) A.Daniels pass complete to STA 37. Catch made by T.Bachmeier at STA 37. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Stoutmire at STA 47.
|Sack
1 & 5 - STNFRD 41(1:57 - 1st) A.Daniels steps back to pass. A.Daniels sacked at STA 37 for -4 yards (K.Manns) PENALTY on STA-STA Illegal Motion 5 yards declined.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - STNFRD 36(2:21 - 1st) A.Daniels steps back to pass. A.Daniels pass incomplete intended for B.Yurosek. PENALTY on COL-COL Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - STNFRD 31(2:47 - 1st) A.Daniels pass complete to STA 31. Catch made by M.Reuben at STA 31. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Hunter at STA 36.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - STNFRD 31(2:57 - 1st) A.Daniels steps back to pass. A.Daniels pass incomplete intended for B.Farrell.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25(3:36 - 1st) A.Daniels rushed to STA 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by COL at STA 31.
|Kickoff
|(3:36 - 1st) J.Feely kicks 80 yards from COL 20 to the STA End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(3:36 - 1st) PENALTY on COL-T.Hunter Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(3:36 - 1st) A.Mata extra point is good.
|+24 YD
3 & 10 - COLO 24(3:46 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to STA 24. Catch made by T.Hunter at STA 24. Gain of 24 yards. T.Hunter for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - COLO 24(3:53 - 1st) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for O.Miller.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 24(4:18 - 1st) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for X.Weaver.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - COLO 28(4:55 - 1st) A.McCaskill rushed to STA 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Armitage at STA 24.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 34(5:36 - 1st) S.Sanders rushed to STA 28 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Edwards at STA 28.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 48(6:01 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to STA 48. Catch made by J.Horn at STA 48. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by S.Jorgensen at STA 34.
|+18 YD
2 & 9 - COLO 34(6:16 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to COL 34. Catch made by J.Horn at COL 34. Gain of 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Edwards at STA 48.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 33(6:35 - 1st) S.Sanders rushed to COL 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by W.Aybar at COL 34.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 15(6:49 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to COL 15. Catch made by A.McCaskill at COL 15. Gain of 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Z.Manley at COL 33.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - STNFRD 47(6:57 - 1st) A.Flintoft punts 38 yards to COL 15 Center-STA. Fair catch by X.Weaver.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - STNFRD 47(7:03 - 1st) A.Daniels steps back to pass. A.Daniels pass incomplete intended for E.Ayomanor.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - STNFRD 47(7:15 - 1st) E.Smith rushed to STA 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Ward at STA 47. PENALTY on STA-STA Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 48(7:41 - 1st) J.Lamson rushed to STA 47 for -1 yards. J.Lamson FUMBLES forced by COL. Fumble RECOVERED by STA-T.Mayberry at STA 47. Tackled by COL at STA 47.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - STNFRD 46(8:42 - 1st) J.Lamson rushed to STA 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Bentley at STA 48.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - STNFRD 43(9:26 - 1st) J.Lamson pass complete to STA 43. Catch made by B.Farrell at STA 43. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by S.Sanders at STA 46.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 37(9:50 - 1st) B.Yurosek rushed to STA 43 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Domineck at STA 43.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25(10:25 - 1st) B.Farrell rushed to STA 37 for 12 yards. Tackled by S.Sanders at STA 37.
|Kickoff
|(10:25 - 1st) J.Feely kicks 65 yards from COL 35 to the STA End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:25 - 1st) A.Mata extra point is good.
|+9 YD
2 & Goal - COLO 9(10:53 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to STA 9. Catch made by X.Weaver at STA 9. Gain of 9 yards. X.Weaver for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 15(11:13 - 1st) S.Sanders rushed to STA 9 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Sinclair at STA 9.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - COLO 22(11:48 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to STA 22. Catch made by J.Horn at STA 22. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel; D.Bailey at STA 15.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 28(12:04 - 1st) A.McCaskill rushed to STA 22 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Leigber at STA 22.
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 34(12:08 - 1st) S.Sanders rushed to STA 28 for 38 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Frausto-Ramos at STA 28.
|+12 YD
3 & 11 - COLO 22(12:53 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to COL 22. Catch made by T.Hunter at COL 22. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel at COL 34.
|+4 YD
2 & 15 - COLO 18(13:22 - 1st) A.McCaskill rushed to COL 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Sinclair at COL 22.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - COLO 18(13:28 - 1st) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for T.Hunter.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - COLO 23(13:28 - 1st) PENALTY on COL-A.McCaskill False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 10 - STNFRD 40(13:39 - 1st) C.Weselman punts 43 yards to COL 17 Center-STA. J.Horn returned punt from the COL 17. Tackled by M.Rose at COL 23.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - STNFRD 40(13:45 - 1st) J.Lamson steps back to pass. J.Lamson pass incomplete intended for M.Reuben.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - STNFRD 40(13:51 - 1st) J.Lamson steps back to pass. J.Lamson pass incomplete intended for T.Bachmeier.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 40(14:08 - 1st) J.Lamson steps back to pass. J.Lamson pass incomplete intended for E.Ayomanor.
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - STNFRD 30(14:35 - 1st) J.Lamson rushed to STA 40 for 10 yards. Tackled by R.Ward at STA 40.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25(15:00 - 1st) B.Farrell rushed to STA 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Domineck at STA 30.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Feely kicks 65 yards from COL 35 to the STA End Zone. Touchback.