Drive Chart
BOISE
COLOST

1234T
Boise State 3-3 -----
Colorado State 2-3 -----
Canvas Stadium Fort Collins, CO
 250.7 AVG PASS YDS 352.2
181.7 AVG RUSH YDS 75.8
432.3 AVG TOTAL YDS 428
Boise State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Green 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.5% 1013 5 4 118.9
T. Green 74/141 1013 5 4
M. Madsen 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.6% 474 5 1 177.7
M. Madsen 31/48 474 5 1
C. Penry 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100.0% 17 0 0 242.8
C. Penry 1/1 17 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Jeanty 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
120 656 8
A. Jeanty 120 656 8 68
T. Green 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
40 219 4
T. Green 40 219 4 21
J. Dubar 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 129 0
J. Dubar 24 129 0 24
G. Holani 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 51 0
G. Holani 10 51 0 11
M. Madsen 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 40 1
M. Madsen 14 40 1 21
T. Crowe 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
T. Crowe 2 7 0 4
K. Dudley 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
K. Dudley 2 3 0 7
S. Cobbs 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -8 0
S. Cobbs 1 -8 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
E. McAlister 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 596 4
E. McAlister 30 596 4 83
A. Jeanty 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 354 4
A. Jeanty 25 354 4 50
S. Cobbs 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 194 1
S. Cobbs 19 194 1 40
B. Bowens 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 157 0
B. Bowens 10 157 0 52
M. Lauter 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 76 0
M. Lauter 3 76 0 59
P. Strachan 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 35 0
P. Strachan 2 35 0 26
R. Smith 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 33 1
R. Smith 4 33 1 17
C. Penry 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 19 0
C. Penry 3 19 0 8
T. Crowe 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
T. Crowe 2 17 0 10
J. Dubar 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 14 0
J. Dubar 4 14 0 7
G. Holani 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 0
G. Holani 2 7 0 6
K. Dudley 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
K. Dudley 1 1 0 1
S. Whiting 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
S. Whiting 1 1 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. McCoy 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. McCoy 0-0 0 1
J. Clark 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Clark 0-0 0 1
A. Teubner 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Teubner 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Dalmas 
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
6/8 20/21
J. Dalmas 6/8 0 20/21 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Colorado State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Fowler-Nicolosi 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.8% 1585 11 10 139.9
B. Fowler-Nicolosi 129/199 1585 11 10
C. Millen 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 110 0 1 92.7
C. Millen 15/24 110 0 1
T. Horton 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100.0% 30 1 0 682.0
T. Horton 1/1 30 1 0
G. Pooler 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100.0% 24 1 0 631.6
G. Pooler 1/1 24 1 0
J. Brousseau 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50.0% 12 0 0 100.4
J. Brousseau 1/2 12 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Johnson 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
44 128 1
K. Johnson 44 128 1 13
A. Morrow 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 100 0
A. Morrow 36 100 0 9
V. Schield 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 95 2
V. Schield 27 95 2 22
D. Henderson II 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 31 0
D. Henderson II 7 31 0 11
B. Fowler-Nicolosi 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 20 1
B. Fowler-Nicolosi 14 20 1 9
K. Edwards 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 18 0
K. Edwards 2 18 0 12
C. Millen 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -8 0
C. Millen 2 -8 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Horton 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
48 560 6
T. Horton 48 560 6 76
D. Holker 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 412 5
D. Holker 32 412 5 42
J. Ross-Simmons 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 301 1
J. Ross-Simmons 20 301 1 75
L. Brown IV 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 235 1
L. Brown IV 21 235 1 46
D. Goffney 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 107 0
D. Goffney 7 107 0 41
V. Schield 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 34 0
V. Schield 5 34 0 12
V. Brown II 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 32 0
V. Brown II 4 32 0 11
K. Johnson 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 32 0
K. Johnson 4 32 0 13
D. Menegatti 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 29 0
D. Menegatti 2 29 0 17
D. Olson 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
D. Olson 1 16 0 16
J. Person 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
J. Person 1 8 0 8
C. Goodie 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
C. Goodie 1 -1 0 0
A. Morrow 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -4 0
A. Morrow 1 -4 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
H. Blackburn 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
H. Blackburn 0-0 0 1
J. Howell 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Howell 0-0 0 1
T. Crandall 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Crandall 0-0 0 1
D. Jones 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Jones 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Noyes 
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
3/4 15/15
J. Noyes 3/4 0 15/15 0
A. Wolff 
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 5/6
A. Wolff 0/0 0 5/6 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
