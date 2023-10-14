Drive Chart
|
|
|BOISE
|COLOST
Preview not available
Preview not available
No Scoring Plays
|
|
|250.7
|AVG PASS YDS
|352.2
|
|
|181.7
|AVG RUSH YDS
|75.8
|
|
|432.3
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|428
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Green
|T. Green
|74/141
|1013
|5
|4
|
M. Madsen
|M. Madsen
|31/48
|474
|5
|1
|
C. Penry
|C. Penry
|1/1
|17
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Jeanty
|A. Jeanty
|120
|656
|8
|68
|
T. Green
|T. Green
|40
|219
|4
|21
|
J. Dubar
|J. Dubar
|24
|129
|0
|24
|
G. Holani
|G. Holani
|10
|51
|0
|11
|
M. Madsen
|M. Madsen
|14
|40
|1
|21
|
T. Crowe
|T. Crowe
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
K. Dudley
|K. Dudley
|2
|3
|0
|7
|
S. Cobbs
|S. Cobbs
|1
|-8
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. McAlister
|E. McAlister
|30
|596
|4
|83
|
A. Jeanty
|A. Jeanty
|25
|354
|4
|50
|
S. Cobbs
|S. Cobbs
|19
|194
|1
|40
|
B. Bowens
|B. Bowens
|10
|157
|0
|52
|
M. Lauter
|M. Lauter
|3
|76
|0
|59
|
P. Strachan
|P. Strachan
|2
|35
|0
|26
|
R. Smith
|R. Smith
|4
|33
|1
|17
|
C. Penry
|C. Penry
|3
|19
|0
|8
|
T. Crowe
|T. Crowe
|2
|17
|0
|10
|
J. Dubar
|J. Dubar
|4
|14
|0
|7
|
G. Holani
|G. Holani
|2
|7
|0
|6
|
K. Dudley
|K. Dudley
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
S. Whiting
|S. Whiting
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. McCoy
|A. McCoy
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Clark
|J. Clark
|0-0
|0
|1
|
A. Teubner
|A. Teubner
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Dalmas
|J. Dalmas
|6/8
|0
|20/21
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Fowler-Nicolosi
|B. Fowler-Nicolosi
|129/199
|1585
|11
|10
|
C. Millen
|C. Millen
|15/24
|110
|0
|1
|
T. Horton
|T. Horton
|1/1
|30
|1
|0
|
G. Pooler
|G. Pooler
|1/1
|24
|1
|0
|
J. Brousseau
|J. Brousseau
|1/2
|12
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Johnson
|K. Johnson
|44
|128
|1
|13
|
A. Morrow
|A. Morrow
|36
|100
|0
|9
|
V. Schield
|V. Schield
|27
|95
|2
|22
|
D. Henderson II
|D. Henderson II
|7
|31
|0
|11
|
B. Fowler-Nicolosi
|B. Fowler-Nicolosi
|14
|20
|1
|9
|
K. Edwards
|K. Edwards
|2
|18
|0
|12
|
C. Millen
|C. Millen
|2
|-8
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Horton
|T. Horton
|48
|560
|6
|76
|
D. Holker
|D. Holker
|32
|412
|5
|42
|
J. Ross-Simmons
|J. Ross-Simmons
|20
|301
|1
|75
|
L. Brown IV
|L. Brown IV
|21
|235
|1
|46
|
D. Goffney
|D. Goffney
|7
|107
|0
|41
|
V. Schield
|V. Schield
|5
|34
|0
|12
|
V. Brown II
|V. Brown II
|4
|32
|0
|11
|
K. Johnson
|K. Johnson
|4
|32
|0
|13
|
D. Menegatti
|D. Menegatti
|2
|29
|0
|17
|
D. Olson
|D. Olson
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
J. Person
|J. Person
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
C. Goodie
|C. Goodie
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|
A. Morrow
|A. Morrow
|1
|-4
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
H. Blackburn
|H. Blackburn
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Howell
|J. Howell
|0-0
|0
|1
|
T. Crandall
|T. Crandall
|0-0
|0
|1
|
D. Jones
|D. Jones
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD