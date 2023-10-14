away team background logo
Drive Chart
FAU
SFLA

1234T
FAU 2-3 -----
South Florida 3-3 -----
Raymond James Stadium Tampa, FL
 214.0 AVG PASS YDS 253.3
126.4 AVG RUSH YDS 191.2
340.4 AVG TOTAL YDS 444.5
FAU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Richardson 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.5% 520 2 3 99.4
D. Richardson 66/111 520 2 3
C. Thompson 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.3% 509 5 5 125.6
C. Thompson 50/79 509 5 5
J. Posey 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100.0% 33 1 0 707.2
J. Posey 1/1 33 1 0
L. Lupo 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100.0% 8 0 0 167.2
L. Lupo 1/1 8 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. McCammon III 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
63 367 3
L. McCammon III 63 367 3 40
K. Lewis 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 140 0
K. Lewis 26 140 0 58
Z. Mobley 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 62 0
Z. Mobley 22 62 0 11
L. Wester 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 28 0
L. Wester 4 28 0 21
K. Walker 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 22 0
K. Walker 4 22 0 20
M. Johnson Jr. 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 7 1
M. Johnson Jr. 5 7 1 6
B. Alexander 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
B. Alexander 1 6 0 6
R. Armes 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
R. Armes 2 4 0 2
C. Thompson 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 2 0
C. Thompson 10 2 0 14
D. Richardson 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 1 0
D. Richardson 10 1 0 18
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
L. Wester 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
52 499 2
L. Wester 52 499 2 40
T. Johnson 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 138 2
T. Johnson 14 138 2 72
J. Burton 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 110 2
J. Burton 8 110 2 35
L. McCammon III 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 109 0
L. McCammon III 13 109 0 55
D. Price 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 48 1
D. Price 3 48 1 33
Z. Moore 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 35 0
Z. Moore 6 35 0 9
B. Alexander 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 32 1
B. Alexander 5 32 1 9
J. Sumlin 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 24 0
J. Sumlin 3 24 0 11
K. Lewis 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 17 0
K. Lewis 4 17 0 9
W. Sullivan 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 17 0
W. Sullivan 4 17 0 7
K. Brantley 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
K. Brantley 1 14 0 14
J. Hester 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
J. Hester 2 13 0 12
Z. Mobley 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
Z. Mobley 1 7 0 7
M. Johnson Jr. 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
M. Johnson Jr. 1 5 0 5
J. Platt 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
J. Platt 1 2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Ambush 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Ambush 0-0 0 1
J. Morris 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Morris 0-0 0 2
J. Jerrels 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Jerrels 0-0 0 1
J. Williams 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Williams 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Lupo 
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
4/7 12/12
L. Lupo 4/7 0 12/12 0
C. Davis 
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
C. Davis 0/0 0 1/1 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
South Florida
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Brown 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.9% 1483 11 5 134.6
B. Brown 121/202 1483 11 5
S. Atkins 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100.0% 39 0 0 427.6
S. Atkins 1/1 39 0 0
B. Archie 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% -2 0 0 27.7
B. Archie 1/3 -2 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Brown 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
105 466 7
B. Brown 105 466 7 60
N. Wright 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
75 316 2
N. Wright 75 316 2 28
K. Powell 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
44 186 1
K. Powell 44 186 1 27
M. Dukes 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 155 2
M. Dukes 36 155 2 23
K. Joiner 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 20 0
K. Joiner 8 20 0 6
S. Atkins 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
S. Atkins 1 6 0 6
G. Greenwald 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
G. Greenwald 1 3 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Atkins 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
36 422 3
S. Atkins 36 422 3 88
N. Simmons 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 401 3
N. Simmons 22 401 3 53
K. Brown 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 273 2
K. Brown 15 273 2 84
J. Alexis 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 102 0
J. Alexis 7 102 0 40
M. Brown-Stephens 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 81 2
M. Brown-Stephens 8 81 2 20
W. Wolff 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 61 0
W. Wolff 8 61 0 14
M. Dukes 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 60 0
M. Dukes 5 60 0 39
K. Powell 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 24 0
K. Powell 4 24 0 12
N. Wright 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 22 0
N. Wright 5 22 0 12
J. Littlejohn 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 20 1
J. Littlejohn 4 20 1 6
K. Joiner 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 19 0
K. Joiner 4 19 0 9
B. Brown 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
B. Brown 1 15 0 15
G. Greenwald 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 15 0
G. Greenwald 3 15 0 8
Y. Terry 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
Y. Terry 1 5 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Clark 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Clark 0-0 0 1
L. Berryhill 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
L. Berryhill 0-0 0 2
J. Stokes 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Stokes 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Cannon 
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
5/5 23/23
J. Cannon 5/5 0 23/23 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
