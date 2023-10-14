Drive Chart
|
|
|FAU
|SFLA
No Scoring Plays
|
|
|214.0
|AVG PASS YDS
|253.3
|
|
|126.4
|AVG RUSH YDS
|191.2
|
|
|340.4
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|444.5
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Richardson
|D. Richardson
|66/111
|520
|2
|3
|
C. Thompson
|C. Thompson
|50/79
|509
|5
|5
|
J. Posey
|J. Posey
|1/1
|33
|1
|0
|
L. Lupo
|L. Lupo
|1/1
|8
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. McCammon III
|L. McCammon III
|63
|367
|3
|40
|
K. Lewis
|K. Lewis
|26
|140
|0
|58
|
Z. Mobley
|Z. Mobley
|22
|62
|0
|11
|
L. Wester
|L. Wester
|4
|28
|0
|21
|
K. Walker
|K. Walker
|4
|22
|0
|20
|
M. Johnson Jr.
|M. Johnson Jr.
|5
|7
|1
|6
|
B. Alexander
|B. Alexander
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
R. Armes
|R. Armes
|2
|4
|0
|2
|
C. Thompson
|C. Thompson
|10
|2
|0
|14
|
D. Richardson
|D. Richardson
|10
|1
|0
|18
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Wester
|L. Wester
|52
|499
|2
|40
|
T. Johnson
|T. Johnson
|14
|138
|2
|72
|
J. Burton
|J. Burton
|8
|110
|2
|35
|
L. McCammon III
|L. McCammon III
|13
|109
|0
|55
|
D. Price
|D. Price
|3
|48
|1
|33
|
Z. Moore
|Z. Moore
|6
|35
|0
|9
|
B. Alexander
|B. Alexander
|5
|32
|1
|9
|
J. Sumlin
|J. Sumlin
|3
|24
|0
|11
|
K. Lewis
|K. Lewis
|4
|17
|0
|9
|
W. Sullivan
|W. Sullivan
|4
|17
|0
|7
|
K. Brantley
|K. Brantley
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
J. Hester
|J. Hester
|2
|13
|0
|12
|
Z. Mobley
|Z. Mobley
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
M. Johnson Jr.
|M. Johnson Jr.
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Platt
|J. Platt
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Ambush
|J. Ambush
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Morris
|J. Morris
|0-0
|0
|2
|
J. Jerrels
|J. Jerrels
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Williams
|J. Williams
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Brown
|B. Brown
|121/202
|1483
|11
|5
|
S. Atkins
|S. Atkins
|1/1
|39
|0
|0
|
B. Archie
|B. Archie
|1/3
|-2
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Brown
|B. Brown
|105
|466
|7
|60
|
N. Wright
|N. Wright
|75
|316
|2
|28
|
K. Powell
|K. Powell
|44
|186
|1
|27
|
M. Dukes
|M. Dukes
|36
|155
|2
|23
|
K. Joiner
|K. Joiner
|8
|20
|0
|6
|
S. Atkins
|S. Atkins
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
G. Greenwald
|G. Greenwald
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Atkins
|S. Atkins
|36
|422
|3
|88
|
N. Simmons
|N. Simmons
|22
|401
|3
|53
|
K. Brown
|K. Brown
|15
|273
|2
|84
|
J. Alexis
|J. Alexis
|7
|102
|0
|40
|
M. Brown-Stephens
|M. Brown-Stephens
|8
|81
|2
|20
|
W. Wolff
|W. Wolff
|8
|61
|0
|14
|
M. Dukes
|M. Dukes
|5
|60
|0
|39
|
K. Powell
|K. Powell
|4
|24
|0
|12
|
N. Wright
|N. Wright
|5
|22
|0
|12
|
J. Littlejohn
|J. Littlejohn
|4
|20
|1
|6
|
K. Joiner
|K. Joiner
|4
|19
|0
|9
|
B. Brown
|B. Brown
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
G. Greenwald
|G. Greenwald
|3
|15
|0
|8
|
Y. Terry
|Y. Terry
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Clark
|B. Clark
|0-0
|0
|1
|
L. Berryhill
|L. Berryhill
|0-0
|0
|2
|
J. Stokes
|J. Stokes
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Cannon
|J. Cannon
|5/5
|0
|23/23
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD