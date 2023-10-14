away team background logo
home team background logo
Drive Chart
MIZZOU
UK

Preview not available

Preview not available
1234T
Missouri 5-1 -----
24 Kentucky 5-1 -----
Kroger Field Lexington, KY
 319.5 AVG PASS YDS 209.5
144.5 AVG RUSH YDS 151.7
464 AVG TOTAL YDS 361.2
Missouri
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Cook 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.8% 1863 13 2 175.7
B. Cook 135/188 1863 13 2
S. Horn 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.0% 54 1 1 176.7
S. Horn 3/5 54 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Schrader 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
94 577 6
C. Schrader 94 577 6 52
N. Peat 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
58 266 2
N. Peat 58 266 2 19
B. Cook 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
40 46 3
B. Cook 40 46 3 17
M. Cooper 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
M. Cooper 1 3 0 3
M. Johnson 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
M. Johnson 1 3 0 3
L. Burden III 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
L. Burden III 2 2 0 2
S. Horn 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -1 0
S. Horn 3 -1 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
L. Burden III 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
54 793 5
L. Burden III 54 793 5 56
T. Wease Jr. 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 321 4
T. Wease Jr. 27 321 4 26
M. Cooper 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 273 0
M. Cooper 20 273 0 41
M. Johnson 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 224 2
M. Johnson 7 224 2 76
N. Peat 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 76 1
N. Peat 5 76 1 49
M. Miller 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 65 1
M. Miller 5 65 1 31
B. Norfleet 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 64 1
B. Norfleet 5 64 1 27
T. Stephens 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 49 0
T. Stephens 5 49 0 20
C. Schrader 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 35 0
C. Schrader 7 35 0 8
J. Jernigan 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
J. Jernigan 1 13 0 13
D. Blood 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 4 0
D. Blood 2 4 0 16
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Abrams-Draine 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
K. Abrams-Draine 0-0 0 3
M. Clarke 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Clarke 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
H. Mevis 
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
8/13 23/24
H. Mevis 8/13 0 23/24 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Kentucky
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Leary 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.1% 1257 12 5 133.6
D. Leary 92/170 1257 12 5
K. Sheron 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0.0% 0 0 0 0.0
K. Sheron 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Davis 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
91 653 8
R. Davis 91 653 8 75
J. McClain 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 137 1
J. McClain 25 137 1 36
D. Sumo-Karngbaye 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 97 1
D. Sumo-Karngbaye 12 97 1 42
B. Brown 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 53 0
B. Brown 5 53 0 26
R. Jefferson 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 36 0
R. Jefferson 7 36 0 16
K. Sheron 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
K. Sheron 1 2 0 2
D. Leary 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 -45 0
D. Leary 12 -45 0 22
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Robinson 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 317 3
T. Robinson 21 317 3 56
D. Key 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 261 2
D. Key 16 261 2 44
B. Brown 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 258 1
B. Brown 20 258 1 55
R. Davis 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 182 4
R. Davis 13 182 4 58
J. Dingle 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 105 0
J. Dingle 5 105 0 59
B. Bates 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 46 0
B. Bates 2 46 0 30
J. Kattus 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 35 2
J. Kattus 4 35 2 18
D. Sumo-Karngbaye 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 25 0
D. Sumo-Karngbaye 6 25 0 18
J. McClain 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 16 0
J. McClain 3 16 0 10
A. Brown-Stephens 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
A. Brown-Stephens 2 12 0 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Jackson 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Jackson 0-0 0 1
M. Hairston 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0
M. Hairston 0-0 0 4
T. Wallace 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Wallace 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Raynor 
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
6/6 24/25
A. Raynor 6/6 0 24/25 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola