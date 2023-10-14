Drive Chart
|
|
|MIZZOU
|UK
Preview not available
Preview not available
No Scoring Plays
|
|319.5
|AVG PASS YDS
|209.5
|
|
|144.5
|AVG RUSH YDS
|151.7
|
|
|464
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|361.2
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Schrader
|C. Schrader
|94
|577
|6
|52
|
N. Peat
|N. Peat
|58
|266
|2
|19
|
B. Cook
|B. Cook
|40
|46
|3
|17
|
M. Cooper
|M. Cooper
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
M. Johnson
|M. Johnson
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
L. Burden III
|L. Burden III
|2
|2
|0
|2
|
S. Horn
|S. Horn
|3
|-1
|0
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Burden III
|L. Burden III
|54
|793
|5
|56
|
T. Wease Jr.
|T. Wease Jr.
|27
|321
|4
|26
|
M. Cooper
|M. Cooper
|20
|273
|0
|41
|
M. Johnson
|M. Johnson
|7
|224
|2
|76
|
N. Peat
|N. Peat
|5
|76
|1
|49
|
M. Miller
|M. Miller
|5
|65
|1
|31
|
B. Norfleet
|B. Norfleet
|5
|64
|1
|27
|
T. Stephens
|T. Stephens
|5
|49
|0
|20
|
C. Schrader
|C. Schrader
|7
|35
|0
|8
|
J. Jernigan
|J. Jernigan
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
D. Blood
|D. Blood
|2
|4
|0
|16
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Abrams-Draine
|K. Abrams-Draine
|0-0
|0
|3
|
M. Clarke
|M. Clarke
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Mevis
|H. Mevis
|8/13
|0
|23/24
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Davis
|R. Davis
|91
|653
|8
|75
|
J. McClain
|J. McClain
|25
|137
|1
|36
|
D. Sumo-Karngbaye
|D. Sumo-Karngbaye
|12
|97
|1
|42
|
B. Brown
|B. Brown
|5
|53
|0
|26
|
R. Jefferson
|R. Jefferson
|7
|36
|0
|16
|
K. Sheron
|K. Sheron
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
D. Leary
|D. Leary
|12
|-45
|0
|22
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Robinson
|T. Robinson
|21
|317
|3
|56
|
D. Key
|D. Key
|16
|261
|2
|44
|
B. Brown
|B. Brown
|20
|258
|1
|55
|
R. Davis
|R. Davis
|13
|182
|4
|58
|
J. Dingle
|J. Dingle
|5
|105
|0
|59
|
B. Bates
|B. Bates
|2
|46
|0
|30
|
J. Kattus
|J. Kattus
|4
|35
|2
|18
|
D. Sumo-Karngbaye
|D. Sumo-Karngbaye
|6
|25
|0
|18
|
J. McClain
|J. McClain
|3
|16
|0
|10
|
A. Brown-Stephens
|A. Brown-Stephens
|2
|12
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Jackson
|D. Jackson
|0-0
|0
|1
|
M. Hairston
|M. Hairston
|0-0
|0
|4
|
T. Wallace
|T. Wallace
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Raynor
|A. Raynor
|6/6
|0
|24/25
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD