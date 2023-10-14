away team background logo
Drive Chart
NCST
DUKE

1234T
NC State 4-2 -----
17 Duke 4-1 -----
Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium Durham, NC
 206.0 AVG PASS YDS 206.0
148.5 AVG RUSH YDS 198.2
354.5 AVG TOTAL YDS 404.2
NC State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Armstrong 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.8% 971 5 6 112.5
B. Armstrong 94/160 971 5 6
M. Morris 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.1% 265 4 3 145.2
M. Morris 17/32 265 4 3
K. Concepcion 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0.0% 0 0 0 0.0
K. Concepcion 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Armstrong 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
70 281 3
B. Armstrong 70 281 3 14
M. Allen 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 209 1
M. Allen 38 209 1 37
D. Mimms III 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
46 157 6
D. Mimms III 46 157 6 18
K. Raphael 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 111 0
K. Raphael 22 111 0 21
K. Lesane 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 20 0
K. Lesane 3 20 0 8
J. Gray 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 10 0
J. Gray 3 10 0 7
T. Pennix 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
T. Pennix 1 7 0 7
K. Concepcion 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
K. Concepcion 1 6 0 6
E. Rhodes 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
E. Rhodes 1 3 0 3
P. Wilson 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
P. Wilson 1 3 0 3
M. Morris 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 -2 0
M. Morris 6 -2 0 6
D. Jones II 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -7 1
D. Jones II 3 -7 1 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Concepcion 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 347 4
K. Concepcion 31 347 4 48
T. Timmons Jr. 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 150 0
T. Timmons Jr. 7 150 0 47
T. Pennix 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 136 2
T. Pennix 11 136 2 62
P. Rooks 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 125 0
P. Rooks 10 125 0 24
J. Gray 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 123 0
J. Gray 10 123 0 64
B. Rozner 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 112 2
B. Rozner 11 112 2 21
K. Lesane 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 83 0
K. Lesane 9 83 0 38
J. Vereen 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 65 0
J. Vereen 4 65 0 22
D. Collins 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 45 1
D. Collins 3 45 1 23
M. Allen 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 42 0
M. Allen 8 42 0 19
K. Raphael 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
K. Raphael 1 14 0 14
D. Mimms III 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 0 0
D. Mimms III 2 0 0 2
J. Coit 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
J. Coit 1 -3 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Battle 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
S. Battle 0-0 0 1
S. Brown 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
S. Brown 0-0 0 1
B. Fitzgerald 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Fitzgerald 0-0 0 1
R. Kennedy 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
R. Kennedy 0-0 0 2
A. White 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. White 0-0 0 1
P. Wilson 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
P. Wilson 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Narveson 
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
7/9 21/21
B. Narveson 7/9 0 21/21 0
K. Vinesett 
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
K. Vinesett 0/0 0 1/1 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Duke
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
R. Leonard 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.7% 912 3 1 129.8
R. Leonard 79/126 912 3 1
H. Belin IV 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100.0% 118 1 0 265.2
H. Belin IV 8/8 118 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Leonard 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
47 326 4
R. Leonard 47 326 4 44
J. Waters 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
52 303 8
J. Waters 52 303 8 36
J. Moore 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
42 235 2
J. Moore 42 235 2 39
P. Jones 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 67 1
P. Jones 19 67 1 15
T. Bates 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 40 0
T. Bates 5 40 0 32
Q. Boyd 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 16 0
Q. Boyd 6 16 0 9
J. Coleman 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
J. Coleman 3 8 0 5
J. Calhoun 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
J. Calhoun 1 3 0 3
H. Belin IV 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 0 1
H. Belin IV 3 0 1 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Moore 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 313 3
J. Moore 24 313 3 49
J. Calhoun 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 299 1
J. Calhoun 23 299 1 34
S. Hagans 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 125 0
S. Hagans 14 125 0 19
N. Dalmolin 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 108 0
N. Dalmolin 9 108 0 21
J. Waters 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 76 0
J. Waters 5 76 0 25
J. Moore 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 51 0
J. Moore 3 51 0 28
J. Robertson 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 24 0
J. Robertson 3 24 0 11
J. Taylor 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
J. Taylor 1 14 0 14
M. Bowen-Sims 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 13 0
M. Bowen-Sims 3 13 0 12
J. Hasley 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Hasley 1 5 0 5
M. Wall 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
M. Wall 1 2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Mausi 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Mausi 0-0 0 1
M. Jones 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
M. Jones 0-0 0 2
J. Pickett 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Pickett 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. Pelino 
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
5/9 20/20
T. Pelino 5/9 0 20/20 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
