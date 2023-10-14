Drive Chart
|
|
|NCST
|DUKE
Preview not available
Preview not available
No Scoring Plays
|
|206.0
|AVG PASS YDS
|206.0
|
|
|148.5
|AVG RUSH YDS
|198.2
|
|
|354.5
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|404.2
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Armstrong
|B. Armstrong
|94/160
|971
|5
|6
|
M. Morris
|M. Morris
|17/32
|265
|4
|3
|
K. Concepcion
|K. Concepcion
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Armstrong
|B. Armstrong
|70
|281
|3
|14
|
M. Allen
|M. Allen
|38
|209
|1
|37
|
D. Mimms III
|D. Mimms III
|46
|157
|6
|18
|
K. Raphael
|K. Raphael
|22
|111
|0
|21
|
K. Lesane
|K. Lesane
|3
|20
|0
|8
|
J. Gray
|J. Gray
|3
|10
|0
|7
|
T. Pennix
|T. Pennix
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
K. Concepcion
|K. Concepcion
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
E. Rhodes
|E. Rhodes
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
P. Wilson
|P. Wilson
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
M. Morris
|M. Morris
|6
|-2
|0
|6
|
D. Jones II
|D. Jones II
|3
|-7
|1
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Concepcion
|K. Concepcion
|31
|347
|4
|48
|
T. Timmons Jr.
|T. Timmons Jr.
|7
|150
|0
|47
|
T. Pennix
|T. Pennix
|11
|136
|2
|62
|
P. Rooks
|P. Rooks
|10
|125
|0
|24
|
J. Gray
|J. Gray
|10
|123
|0
|64
|
B. Rozner
|B. Rozner
|11
|112
|2
|21
|
K. Lesane
|K. Lesane
|9
|83
|0
|38
|
J. Vereen
|J. Vereen
|4
|65
|0
|22
|
D. Collins
|D. Collins
|3
|45
|1
|23
|
M. Allen
|M. Allen
|8
|42
|0
|19
|
K. Raphael
|K. Raphael
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
D. Mimms III
|D. Mimms III
|2
|0
|0
|2
|
J. Coit
|J. Coit
|1
|-3
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Battle
|S. Battle
|0-0
|0
|1
|
S. Brown
|S. Brown
|0-0
|0
|1
|
B. Fitzgerald
|B. Fitzgerald
|0-0
|0
|1
|
R. Kennedy
|R. Kennedy
|0-0
|0
|2
|
A. White
|A. White
|0-0
|0
|1
|
P. Wilson
|P. Wilson
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Narveson
|B. Narveson
|7/9
|0
|21/21
|0
|
K. Vinesett
|K. Vinesett
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Leonard
|R. Leonard
|79/126
|912
|3
|1
|
H. Belin IV
|H. Belin IV
|8/8
|118
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Leonard
|R. Leonard
|47
|326
|4
|44
|
J. Waters
|J. Waters
|52
|303
|8
|36
|
J. Moore
|J. Moore
|42
|235
|2
|39
|
P. Jones
|P. Jones
|19
|67
|1
|15
|
T. Bates
|T. Bates
|5
|40
|0
|32
|
Q. Boyd
|Q. Boyd
|6
|16
|0
|9
|
J. Coleman
|J. Coleman
|3
|8
|0
|5
|
J. Calhoun
|J. Calhoun
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
H. Belin IV
|H. Belin IV
|3
|0
|1
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Moore
|J. Moore
|24
|313
|3
|49
|
J. Calhoun
|J. Calhoun
|23
|299
|1
|34
|
S. Hagans
|S. Hagans
|14
|125
|0
|19
|
N. Dalmolin
|N. Dalmolin
|9
|108
|0
|21
|
J. Waters
|J. Waters
|5
|76
|0
|25
|
J. Moore
|J. Moore
|3
|51
|0
|28
|
J. Robertson
|J. Robertson
|3
|24
|0
|11
|
J. Taylor
|J. Taylor
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
M. Bowen-Sims
|M. Bowen-Sims
|3
|13
|0
|12
|
J. Hasley
|J. Hasley
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
M. Wall
|M. Wall
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Mausi
|D. Mausi
|0-0
|0
|1
|
M. Jones
|M. Jones
|0-0
|0
|2
|
J. Pickett
|J. Pickett
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Pelino
|T. Pelino
|5/9
|0
|20/20
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD