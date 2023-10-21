away team background logo
Drive Chart
CMICH
BALLST

1234T
C. Michigan 4-3 -----
Ball St. 1-6 -----
Scheumann Stadium Muncie, IN
 192.3 AVG PASS YDS 168.4
143.6 AVG RUSH YDS 119.6
335.9 AVG TOTAL YDS 288
C. Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Bauer 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.8% 1060 4 6 112.2
J. Bauer 96/166 1060 4 6
B. Emanuel Jr. 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.4% 286 3 3 126.8
B. Emanuel Jr. 19/37 286 3 3
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Bailey 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
86 360 3
M. Bailey 86 360 3 24
M. Lukes 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
54 202 1
M. Lukes 54 202 1 25
J. Bauer 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
60 200 7
J. Bauer 60 200 7 21
B. Emanuel Jr. 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
42 165 2
B. Emanuel Jr. 42 165 2 66
B. Harris 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 32 0
B. Harris 11 32 0 9
T. Pannunzio 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 29 0
T. Pannunzio 2 29 0 19
S. Hicks 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 18 0
S. Hicks 5 18 0 8
J. Tafelski 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 12 0
J. Tafelski 3 12 0 5
T. Jefferson 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
T. Jefferson 1 1 0 1
S. Bracey Jr. 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -9 0
S. Bracey Jr. 1 -9 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Prewitt III 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 356 3
J. Prewitt III 24 356 3 70
C. Parker 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 265 2
C. Parker 16 265 2 56
T. Davis 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 186 2
T. Davis 14 186 2 31
M. Lukes 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 186 0
M. Lukes 18 186 0 23
M. Bailey 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 94 0
M. Bailey 11 94 0 23
S. Bracey Jr. 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 63 0
S. Bracey Jr. 8 63 0 24
D. Temple 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 44 0
D. Temple 4 44 0 16
J. McGaughy 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 39 0
J. McGaughy 3 39 0 20
M. Collier 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 35 0
M. Collier 4 35 0 13
T. Pannunzio 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 24 0
T. Pannunzio 5 24 0 6
S. Hogan 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
S. Hogan 1 17 0 17
J. Wimberly 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
J. Wimberly 1 17 0 17
K. Brewer III 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
K. Brewer III 1 9 0 9
S. Hicks 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 7 0
S. Hicks 3 7 0 8
L. Wiley 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
L. Wiley 1 4 0 4
J. Tafelski 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
J. Tafelski 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. McKinney 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. McKinney 0-0 0 1
T. Jones 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Jones 0-0 0 1
E. Rikard 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
E. Rikard 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. Mattson 
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
4/7 19/20
T. Mattson 4/7 0 19/20 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Ball St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
L. Hatcher 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.3% 566 4 0 129.2
L. Hatcher 62/95 566 4 0
K. Semonza 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.0% 480 3 5 110.0
K. Semonza 50/82 480 3 5
K. Kelly 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
35.5% 133 0 1 65.1
K. Kelly 11/31 133 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Cooper 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
95 422 1
M. Cooper 95 422 1 31
K. Kelly 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
50 279 0
K. Kelly 50 279 0 42
R. Barfield 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 96 1
R. Barfield 25 96 1 24
C. Spegal 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 59 1
C. Spegal 11 59 1 14
A. Edwards 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
A. Edwards 2 12 0 9
V. Pemberton 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 12 0
V. Pemberton 4 12 0 11
K. Semonza 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 10 0
K. Semonza 17 10 0 16
M. Gillie 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
M. Gillie 2 6 0 4
C. Stewart 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
C. Stewart 1 -4 0 0
L. Hatcher 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 -53 1
L. Hatcher 20 -53 1 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Q. Magwood 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 260 1
Q. Magwood 27 260 1 32
T. Koziol 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 217 2
T. Koziol 27 217 2 17
A. Edwards 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 212 1
A. Edwards 16 212 1 57
M. Cooper 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 129 0
M. Cooper 13 129 0 26
T. Robinson 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 111 1
T. Robinson 6 111 1 27
R. Barfield 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 88 1
R. Barfield 6 88 1 27
M. Gillie 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 60 0
M. Gillie 7 60 0 12
K. Kelly 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 39 0
K. Kelly 6 39 0 13
N. Presley 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 24 0
N. Presley 4 24 0 9
N. Munson 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 16 0
N. Munson 3 16 0 10
M. Webster 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 10 1
M. Webster 4 10 1 9
J. Morris 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
J. Morris 1 8 0 8
C. Abney 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 6 0
C. Abney 2 6 0 4
V. Pemberton 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
V. Pemberton 1 -1 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Malry 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Malry 0-0 0 1
T. Potts 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
T. Potts 0-0 0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Courville 
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
7/9 12/12
J. Courville 7/9 0 12/12 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
