Drive Chart
|
|
|CMICH
|BALLST
|
|
|192.3
|AVG PASS YDS
|168.4
|
|
|143.6
|AVG RUSH YDS
|119.6
|
|
|335.9
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|288
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Bauer
|J. Bauer
|96/166
|1060
|4
|6
|
B. Emanuel Jr.
|B. Emanuel Jr.
|19/37
|286
|3
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Bailey
|M. Bailey
|86
|360
|3
|24
|
M. Lukes
|M. Lukes
|54
|202
|1
|25
|
J. Bauer
|J. Bauer
|60
|200
|7
|21
|
B. Emanuel Jr.
|B. Emanuel Jr.
|42
|165
|2
|66
|
B. Harris
|B. Harris
|11
|32
|0
|9
|
T. Pannunzio
|T. Pannunzio
|2
|29
|0
|19
|
S. Hicks
|S. Hicks
|5
|18
|0
|8
|
J. Tafelski
|J. Tafelski
|3
|12
|0
|5
|
T. Jefferson
|T. Jefferson
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
S. Bracey Jr.
|S. Bracey Jr.
|1
|-9
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Prewitt III
|J. Prewitt III
|24
|356
|3
|70
|
C. Parker
|C. Parker
|16
|265
|2
|56
|
T. Davis
|T. Davis
|14
|186
|2
|31
|
M. Lukes
|M. Lukes
|18
|186
|0
|23
|
M. Bailey
|M. Bailey
|11
|94
|0
|23
|
S. Bracey Jr.
|S. Bracey Jr.
|8
|63
|0
|24
|
D. Temple
|D. Temple
|4
|44
|0
|16
|
J. McGaughy
|J. McGaughy
|3
|39
|0
|20
|
M. Collier
|M. Collier
|4
|35
|0
|13
|
T. Pannunzio
|T. Pannunzio
|5
|24
|0
|6
|
S. Hogan
|S. Hogan
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
J. Wimberly
|J. Wimberly
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
K. Brewer III
|K. Brewer III
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
S. Hicks
|S. Hicks
|3
|7
|0
|8
|
L. Wiley
|L. Wiley
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Tafelski
|J. Tafelski
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. McKinney
|D. McKinney
|0-0
|0
|1
|
T. Jones
|T. Jones
|0-0
|0
|1
|
E. Rikard
|E. Rikard
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Mattson
|T. Mattson
|4/7
|0
|19/20
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Hatcher
|L. Hatcher
|62/95
|566
|4
|0
|
K. Semonza
|K. Semonza
|50/82
|480
|3
|5
|
K. Kelly
|K. Kelly
|11/31
|133
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Cooper
|M. Cooper
|95
|422
|1
|31
|
K. Kelly
|K. Kelly
|50
|279
|0
|42
|
R. Barfield
|R. Barfield
|25
|96
|1
|24
|
C. Spegal
|C. Spegal
|11
|59
|1
|14
|
A. Edwards
|A. Edwards
|2
|12
|0
|9
|
V. Pemberton
|V. Pemberton
|4
|12
|0
|11
|
K. Semonza
|K. Semonza
|17
|10
|0
|16
|
M. Gillie
|M. Gillie
|2
|6
|0
|4
|
C. Stewart
|C. Stewart
|1
|-4
|0
|0
|
L. Hatcher
|L. Hatcher
|20
|-53
|1
|8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Q. Magwood
|Q. Magwood
|27
|260
|1
|32
|
T. Koziol
|T. Koziol
|27
|217
|2
|17
|
A. Edwards
|A. Edwards
|16
|212
|1
|57
|
M. Cooper
|M. Cooper
|13
|129
|0
|26
|
T. Robinson
|T. Robinson
|6
|111
|1
|27
|
R. Barfield
|R. Barfield
|6
|88
|1
|27
|
M. Gillie
|M. Gillie
|7
|60
|0
|12
|
K. Kelly
|K. Kelly
|6
|39
|0
|13
|
N. Presley
|N. Presley
|4
|24
|0
|9
|
N. Munson
|N. Munson
|3
|16
|0
|10
|
M. Webster
|M. Webster
|4
|10
|1
|9
|
J. Morris
|J. Morris
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
C. Abney
|C. Abney
|2
|6
|0
|4
|
V. Pemberton
|V. Pemberton
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Courville
|J. Courville
|7/9
|0
|12/12
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD