Drive Chart
COLOST
UNLV

1234T
Colorado State 3-3 -----
UNLV 5-1 -----
Allegiant Stadium Paradise, NV
 353.3 AVG PASS YDS 194.8
70.2 AVG RUSH YDS 224.0
423.5 AVG TOTAL YDS 418.8
Colorado State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Fowler-Nicolosi 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.6% 1944 14 11 137.8
B. Fowler-Nicolosi 161/253 1944 14 11
C. Millen 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 110 0 1 92.7
C. Millen 15/24 110 0 1
T. Horton 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100.0% 30 1 0 682.0
T. Horton 1/1 30 1 0
G. Pooler 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100.0% 24 1 0 631.6
G. Pooler 1/1 24 1 0
J. Brousseau 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50.0% 12 0 0 100.4
J. Brousseau 1/2 12 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
V. Schield 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
42 146 3
V. Schield 42 146 3 22
K. Johnson 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
44 128 1
K. Johnson 44 128 1 13
A. Morrow 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 100 0
A. Morrow 36 100 0 9
D. Henderson II 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 31 0
D. Henderson II 7 31 0 11
K. Edwards 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 18 0
K. Edwards 2 18 0 12
B. Fowler-Nicolosi 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 9 1
B. Fowler-Nicolosi 18 9 1 9
P. Montini 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
P. Montini 2 2 0 2
C. Millen 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -8 0
C. Millen 2 -8 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Horton 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
58 690 6
T. Horton 58 690 6 76
D. Holker 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
39 497 6
D. Holker 39 497 6 42
J. Ross-Simmons 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 301 1
J. Ross-Simmons 20 301 1 75
L. Brown IV 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 268 2
L. Brown IV 25 268 2 46
D. Goffney 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 192 1
D. Goffney 14 192 1 41
D. Menegatti 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 34 0
D. Menegatti 3 34 0 17
V. Schield 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 34 0
V. Schield 5 34 0 12
V. Brown II 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 32 0
V. Brown II 4 32 0 11
K. Johnson 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 32 0
K. Johnson 4 32 0 13
P. Montini 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 21 0
P. Montini 3 21 0 11
D. Olson 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
D. Olson 1 16 0 16
J. Person 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
J. Person 1 8 0 8
C. Goodie 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
C. Goodie 1 -1 0 0
A. Morrow 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -4 0
A. Morrow 1 -4 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Anusiem 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Anusiem 0-0 0 1
H. Blackburn 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
H. Blackburn 0-0 0 2
J. Howell 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Howell 0-0 0 1
T. Crandall 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Crandall 0-0 0 1
D. Jones 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Jones 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Noyes 
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
4/6 19/19
J. Noyes 4/6 0 19/19 0
A. Wolff 
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 5/6
A. Wolff 0/0 0 5/6 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
UNLV
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Maiava 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.2% 968 5 2 141.0
J. Maiava 74/119 968 5 2
D. Brumfield 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.1% 201 0 2 87.5
D. Brumfield 23/41 201 0 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
V. Davis Jr. 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
52 327 2
V. Davis Jr. 52 327 2 69
J. Thomas 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
60 297 7
J. Thomas 60 297 7 46
D. Lester 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
45 265 6
D. Lester 45 265 6 66
C. Reese 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 163 3
C. Reese 35 163 3 32
J. Maiava 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 147 1
J. Maiava 26 147 1 24
J. Younge-Humphrey 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 96 1
J. Younge-Humphrey 12 96 1 32
D. Brumfield 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 50 1
D. Brumfield 18 50 1 35
T. Conerly 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
T. Conerly 1 4 0 4
J. De Jesus 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -3 0
J. De Jesus 3 -3 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. White 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 493 2
R. White 31 493 2 82
J. De Jesus 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 206 2
J. De Jesus 21 206 2 48
S. McKie 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 128 0
S. McKie 11 128 0 28
T. Conerly 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 66 0
T. Conerly 6 66 0 23
D. Gicinto 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 52 0
D. Gicinto 3 52 0 25
S. Zeon III 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 44 0
S. Zeon III 5 44 0 12
K. Ballungay 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 43 0
K. Ballungay 2 43 0 30
J. Thomas 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 42 0
J. Thomas 4 42 0 19
V. Davis Jr. 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 34 1
V. Davis Jr. 3 34 1 16
C. Earls 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 25 0
C. Earls 2 25 0 14
Z. Griffin 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
Z. Griffin 2 14 0 12
C. Reese 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 11 0
C. Reese 4 11 0 13
L. Rogers 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
L. Rogers 1 7 0 7
D. Lester 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 4 0
D. Lester 2 4 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Baldwin 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Baldwin 0-0 0 2
T. Anderson 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Anderson 0-0 0 1
Q. Moten 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
Q. Moten 0-0 0 1
C. Oliver 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Oliver 0-0 0 1
J. Turner 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Turner 0-0 0 2
J. Williams 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Williams 0-0 0 1
J. Woodard 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Woodard 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Pizano 
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
12/13 26/26
J. Pizano 12/13 0 26/26 0
A. Meono 
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
A. Meono 0/0 0 1/1 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
