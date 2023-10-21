Drive Chart
|
|
|COLOST
|UNLV
|
|
|353.3
|AVG PASS YDS
|194.8
|
|
|70.2
|AVG RUSH YDS
|224.0
|
|
|423.5
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|418.8
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Fowler-Nicolosi
|B. Fowler-Nicolosi
|161/253
|1944
|14
|11
|
C. Millen
|C. Millen
|15/24
|110
|0
|1
|
T. Horton
|T. Horton
|1/1
|30
|1
|0
|
G. Pooler
|G. Pooler
|1/1
|24
|1
|0
|
J. Brousseau
|J. Brousseau
|1/2
|12
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
V. Schield
|V. Schield
|42
|146
|3
|22
|
K. Johnson
|K. Johnson
|44
|128
|1
|13
|
A. Morrow
|A. Morrow
|36
|100
|0
|9
|
D. Henderson II
|D. Henderson II
|7
|31
|0
|11
|
K. Edwards
|K. Edwards
|2
|18
|0
|12
|
B. Fowler-Nicolosi
|B. Fowler-Nicolosi
|18
|9
|1
|9
|
P. Montini
|P. Montini
|2
|2
|0
|2
|
C. Millen
|C. Millen
|2
|-8
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Horton
|T. Horton
|58
|690
|6
|76
|
D. Holker
|D. Holker
|39
|497
|6
|42
|
J. Ross-Simmons
|J. Ross-Simmons
|20
|301
|1
|75
|
L. Brown IV
|L. Brown IV
|25
|268
|2
|46
|
D. Goffney
|D. Goffney
|14
|192
|1
|41
|
D. Menegatti
|D. Menegatti
|3
|34
|0
|17
|
V. Schield
|V. Schield
|5
|34
|0
|12
|
V. Brown II
|V. Brown II
|4
|32
|0
|11
|
K. Johnson
|K. Johnson
|4
|32
|0
|13
|
P. Montini
|P. Montini
|3
|21
|0
|11
|
D. Olson
|D. Olson
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
J. Person
|J. Person
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
C. Goodie
|C. Goodie
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|
A. Morrow
|A. Morrow
|1
|-4
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Anusiem
|C. Anusiem
|0-0
|0
|1
|
H. Blackburn
|H. Blackburn
|0-0
|0
|2
|
J. Howell
|J. Howell
|0-0
|0
|1
|
T. Crandall
|T. Crandall
|0-0
|0
|1
|
D. Jones
|D. Jones
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Maiava
|J. Maiava
|74/119
|968
|5
|2
|
D. Brumfield
|D. Brumfield
|23/41
|201
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
V. Davis Jr.
|V. Davis Jr.
|52
|327
|2
|69
|
J. Thomas
|J. Thomas
|60
|297
|7
|46
|
D. Lester
|D. Lester
|45
|265
|6
|66
|
C. Reese
|C. Reese
|35
|163
|3
|32
|
J. Maiava
|J. Maiava
|26
|147
|1
|24
|
J. Younge-Humphrey
|J. Younge-Humphrey
|12
|96
|1
|32
|
D. Brumfield
|D. Brumfield
|18
|50
|1
|35
|
T. Conerly
|T. Conerly
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. De Jesus
|J. De Jesus
|3
|-3
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. White
|R. White
|31
|493
|2
|82
|
J. De Jesus
|J. De Jesus
|21
|206
|2
|48
|
S. McKie
|S. McKie
|11
|128
|0
|28
|
T. Conerly
|T. Conerly
|6
|66
|0
|23
|
D. Gicinto
|D. Gicinto
|3
|52
|0
|25
|
S. Zeon III
|S. Zeon III
|5
|44
|0
|12
|
K. Ballungay
|K. Ballungay
|2
|43
|0
|30
|
J. Thomas
|J. Thomas
|4
|42
|0
|19
|
V. Davis Jr.
|V. Davis Jr.
|3
|34
|1
|16
|
C. Earls
|C. Earls
|2
|25
|0
|14
|
Z. Griffin
|Z. Griffin
|2
|14
|0
|12
|
C. Reese
|C. Reese
|4
|11
|0
|13
|
L. Rogers
|L. Rogers
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Lester
|D. Lester
|2
|4
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Baldwin
|J. Baldwin
|0-0
|0
|2
|
T. Anderson
|T. Anderson
|0-0
|0
|1
|
Q. Moten
|Q. Moten
|0-0
|0
|1
|
C. Oliver
|C. Oliver
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Turner
|J. Turner
|0-0
|0
|2
|
J. Williams
|J. Williams
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Woodard
|J. Woodard
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD