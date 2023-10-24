|
New Mexico State wins fourth straight game for the first time since 2002
RUSTON, La. (AP) Ethan Albertson made a go-ahead field goal with 5:16 remaining and Sone Aupiu recovered a late fumble to help New Mexico State beat Louisiana Tech 27-24 on Tuesday night.
New Mexico State (6-3, 4-1) has won four straight games for the first time since 2002.
New Mexico State went on a 10-play, 81-yard drive ending on Albertson’s 31-yard field goal to cap the scoring. Star Thomas highlighted the drive with a 40-yard run and Monte Watkins added a 26-yarder.
Aupiu caused a fumble by Louisiana Tech quarterback Hank Bachmeier and recovered it with 2:35 left. But New Mexico State’s offense went three-and-out and only managed a 28-yard punt to give the Bulldogs another chance. Louisiana Tech got it to midfield but couldn't convert its second fourth down of the drive.
Thomas finished with 10 carries for 88 yards for New Mexico State. Albertson also made a 47-yard field goal in the second quarter.
The Aggies defense had two takeaways in the second half.
Bachmeier, who started for the first time in over a month due to an injury, was 20 of 26 for 238 yards with one touchdown for Louisiana Tech (3-6, 2-3). He also had two rushing touchdowns in the first half to help build a 16-10 lead.
D. Pavia
10 QB
95 PaYds, PaTD, 67 RuYds, RuTD
|
H. Bachmeier
19 QB
232 PaYds, PaTD, 18 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|23
|Rushing
|10
|12
|Passing
|4
|10
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-13
|3-11
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|4-5
|Total Net Yards
|326
|365
|Total Plays
|59
|70
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|5.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|231
|133
|Rush Attempts
|40
|43
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.8
|3.1
|Yards Passing
|95
|232
|Comp. - Att.
|10-19
|20-27
|Yards Per Pass
|5.0
|7.2
|Penalties - Yards
|5-52
|5-60
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-36.0
|2-44.5
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|95
|PASS YDS
|232
|
|
|231
|RUSH YDS
|133
|
|
|326
|TOTAL YDS
|365
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Pavia 10 QB
|D. Pavia
|10/19
|95
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Thomas 4 RB
|S. Thomas
|10
|88
|0
|40
|
D. Pavia 10 QB
|D. Pavia
|12
|67
|1
|26
|
M. Watkins 8 RB
|M. Watkins
|6
|44
|0
|26
|
J. Jones 3 RB
|J. Jones
|6
|33
|1
|24
|
E. Stowers 7 QB
|E. Stowers
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
M. Young 22 RB
|M. Young
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Brady 6 WR
|J. Brady
|2
|-4
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Brady 6 WR
|J. Brady
|4
|2
|33
|0
|26
|
E. Stowers 7 QB
|E. Stowers
|6
|4
|27
|0
|10
|
S. Thomas 4 RB
|S. Thomas
|2
|2
|17
|0
|10
|
K. David 11 WR
|K. David
|3
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
T. Hudson 14 WR
|T. Hudson
|2
|1
|8
|1
|8
|
P. Johnson III 0 WR
|P. Johnson III
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Rowser 13 S
|M. Rowser
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dervil 5 S
|J. Dervil
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Miller 20 S
|M. Miller
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Elliott 44 LB
|K. Elliott
|3-3
|2.0
|0
|
S. Aupiu 14 LB
|S. Aupiu
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
G. Peterson 16 LB
|G. Peterson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Martinez 35 LB
|T. Martinez
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wilson Jr. 3 DT
|D. Wilson Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Peleti 40 LB
|B. Peleti
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Vincent 24 S
|J. Vincent
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|
K. Glinton 7 CB
|K. Glinton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Sculark 4 CB
|B. Sculark
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Akles 0 CB
|R. Akles
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Early 11 S
|D. Early
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Seldon 8 CB
|A. Seldon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Webb Walker 99 LB
|N. Webb Walker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Webb 26 DT
|S. Webb
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Kirklin 1 S
|D. Kirklin
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
N. Arinze 42 LB
|N. Arinze
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Reed 98 DL
|I. Reed
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Albertson 84 K
|E. Albertson
|2/2
|47
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Z. Haynes 90 P
|Z. Haynes
|3
|36.0
|0
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Bachmeier 19 QB
|H. Bachmeier
|20/27
|232
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Moody 23 RB
|K. Moody
|9
|55
|0
|14
|
C. Thornton 22 RB
|C. Thornton
|12
|38
|0
|10
|
H. Bachmeier 19 QB
|H. Bachmeier
|11
|18
|2
|18
|
J. Fields 32 RB
|J. Fields
|5
|11
|0
|6
|
D. Latulas 80 WR
|D. Latulas
|2
|9
|0
|7
|
C. Allen 1 WR
|C. Allen
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
D. Williams 81 WR
|D. Williams
|3
|1
|0
|4
|
J. Turner 10 QB
|J. Turner
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Jackson 82 WR
|M. Jackson
|4
|4
|66
|0
|28
|
K. Maxwell 9 WR
|K. Maxwell
|4
|3
|62
|0
|47
|
C. Allen 1 WR
|C. Allen
|5
|3
|35
|0
|16
|
S. Harris 6 WR
|S. Harris
|3
|3
|23
|0
|9
|
J. Fields 32 RB
|J. Fields
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
C. Thornton 22 RB
|C. Thornton
|3
|2
|11
|0
|8
|
E. Finley 84 TE
|E. Finley
|2
|2
|10
|0
|5
|
K. Moody 23 RB
|K. Moody
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
R. Rivera 34 TE
|R. Rivera
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Locke 87 TE
|J. Locke
|1
|1
|3
|1
|3
|
J. Lewis 18 WR
|J. Lewis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Edwards 16 WR
|T. Edwards
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Randle 6 LB
|B. Randle
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Singleton Jr. 2 DB
|C. Singleton Jr.
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Clark 88 DL
|M. Clark
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
M. Heard 0 DB
|M. Heard
|2-8
|0.0
|0
|
D. Griffin-Taylor 8 DB
|D. Griffin-Taylor
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Roberts 1 DB
|W. Roberts
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Evans 15 DL
|J. Evans
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Nason 96 DL
|Z. Nason
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Woods 11 DB
|C. Woods
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Boateng 3 LB
|J. Boateng
|1-8
|0.0
|0
|
M. Richard 13 DB
|M. Richard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Shelby Jr. 4 DB
|J. Shelby Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Williams II 93 DL
|R. Williams II
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Blay 90 DL
|D. Blay
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gray 7 DL
|J. Gray
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Barnes 35 K
|J. Barnes
|1/2
|42
|1/2
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Ochsendorf 31 P
|B. Ochsendorf
|2
|44.5
|2
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) E.Albertson kicks 65 yards from NMS 35 to the LT End Zone. Touchback.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(15:00 - 1st) H.Bachmeier rushed to LT 43 for 18 yards. H.Bachmeier ran out of bounds.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 43(14:39 - 1st) D.Williams rushed to LT 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Rowser; G.Peterson at LT 47.
|-4 YD
2 & 6 - LATECH 47(14:20 - 1st) D.Williams rushed to LT 43 for -4 yards. Tackled by S.Aupiu at LT 43.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - LATECH 43(13:45 - 1st) H.Bachmeier pass complete to LT 43. Catch made by E.Finley at LT 43. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Miller at LT 48.
|Punt
4 & 5 - LATECH 48(13:11 - 1st) B.Ochsendorf punts 39 yards to NMS 13 Center-G.Pugh. Fair catch by J.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 13(12:27 - 1st) S.Thomas rushed to NMS 17 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Shelby; R.Williams at NMS 17.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - NMEXST 17(12:17 - 1st) S.Thomas rushed to NMS 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Heard; R.Williams at NMS 20.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - NMEXST 20(11:49 - 1st) D.Pavia rushed to NMS 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Griffin-Taylor at NMS 21.
|Punt
4 & 2 - NMEXST 21(11:13 - 1st) Z.Haynes punts 42 yards to LT 37 Center-C.Eberle. Fair catch by S.Harris.
|Result
|Play
|+47 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 37(11:09 - 1st) H.Bachmeier pass complete to LT 37. Catch made by K.Maxwell at LT 37. Gain of 47 yards. Tackled by J.Dervil at NMS 16.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 16(10:34 - 1st) C.Thornton rushed to NMS 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Vincent; D.Kirklin at NMS 13.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - LATECH 13(9:46 - 1st) D.Latulas rushed to NMS 8 for yards. D.Latulas ran out of bounds. PENALTY on LT-J.Gilbert Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
2 & 22 - LATECH 28(9:00 - 1st) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier sacked at NMS 30 for -2 yards (K.Elliott)
|+5 YD
3 & 24 - LATECH 30(8:42 - 1st) C.Thornton rushed to NMS 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Rowser; B.Peleti at NMS 25.
|Field Goal
4 & 19 - LATECH 32(8:09 - 1st) J.Barnes 42 yard field goal attempt is good Center-G.Pugh Holder-B.Ochsendorf.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:00 - 1st) B.Buchanan kicks 56 yards from LT 35 to the NMS 9. Fair catch by S.Thomas.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25(8:00 - 1st) J.Brady rushed to NMS 21 for -4 yards. Tackled by W.Roberts at NMS 21.
|+10 YD
2 & 14 - NMEXST 21(7:29 - 1st) D.Pavia pass complete to NMS 21. Catch made by E.Stowers at NMS 21. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by W.Roberts at NMS 31.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - NMEXST 31(6:54 - 1st) D.Pavia pass complete to NMS 31. Catch made by E.Stowers at NMS 31. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Singleton at NMS 34.
|Punt
4 & 1 - NMEXST 34(6:06 - 1st) Z.Haynes punts 38 yards to LT 28 Center-C.Eberle. Fair catch by S.Harris.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 28(5:58 - 1st) H.Bachmeier pass complete to LT 28. Catch made by S.Harris at LT 28. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by M.Miller; M.Rowser at LT 37.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - LATECH 37(5:17 - 1st) H.Bachmeier rushed to NMS 35 for yards. H.Bachmeier ran out of bounds. PENALTY on NMS-S.Shabazz Defensive Holding 5 yards offset. PENALTY on LT-LT Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards offset. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - LATECH 37(5:01 - 1st) J.Fields rushed to LT 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Martinez; J.Vincent at LT 37.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - LATECH 37(4:17 - 1st) C.Thornton rushed to LT 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Elliott; T.Martinez at LT 40.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 40(3:47 - 1st) H.Bachmeier pass complete to LT 40. Catch made by C.Allen at LT 40. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by K.Elliott; J.Vincent at LT 50.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 50(3:26 - 1st) C.Thornton rushed to NMS 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Martinez at NMS 49.
|+16 YD
2 & 9 - LATECH 49(3:03 - 1st) H.Bachmeier pass complete to NMS 49. Catch made by C.Allen at NMS 49. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Glinton at NMS 33.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 33(2:54 - 1st) C.Thornton rushed to NMS 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Martinez at NMS 29.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - LATECH 29(2:27 - 1st) H.Bachmeier rushed to NMS 20 for 9 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 20.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 20(1:59 - 1st) D.Latulas rushed to NMS 13 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Kirklin; J.Dervil at NMS 13.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - LATECH 13(1:12 - 1st) K.Moody rushed to NMS 8 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Peleti at NMS 8.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - LATECH 8(0:40 - 1st) K.Moody rushed to NMS 1 for 7 yards. Tackled by R.Akles at NMS 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - LATECH 1(15:00 - 2nd) H.Bachmeier rushed to NMS End Zone for 1 yards. H.Bachmeier for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(14:56 - 2nd) J.Barnes extra point is blocked.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:56 - 2nd) B.Buchanan kicks 65 yards from LT 35 to the NMS End Zone. Touchback.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25(14:56 - 2nd) D.Pavia pass complete to NMS 25. Catch made by J.Brady at NMS 25. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by C.Woods at LT 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEXST 49(14:21 - 2nd) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for NMS.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - NMEXST 49(14:18 - 2nd) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia sacked at NMS 45 for yards (R.Williams) PENALTY on LT-R.Williams Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEXST 34(14:10 - 2nd) J.Brady rushed to LT 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Boateng; M.Heard at LT 34.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NMEXST 34(13:28 - 2nd) M.Watkins rushed to LT 34 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Boateng at LT 34.
|+4 YD
3 & 10 - NMEXST 34(12:39 - 2nd) D.Pavia rushed to LT 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Randle; J.Gray at LT 30.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - NMEXST 37(11:41 - 2nd) E.Albertson 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Eberle Holder-G.Eberle.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:41 - 2nd) E.Albertson kicks 65 yards from NMS 35 to the LT End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(11:41 - 2nd) J.Fields rushed to LT 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Wilson at LT 27.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - LATECH 27(11:14 - 2nd) C.Thornton rushed to LT 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Dervil at LT 29.
|+9 YD
3 & 6 - LATECH 38(10:42 - 2nd) H.Bachmeier pass complete to LT 38. Tackled by B.Sculark at LT 29. Catch made by C.Allen at LT 29. Gain of 9 yards.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 38(10:20 - 2nd) H.Bachmeier pass complete to LT 38. Catch made by S.Harris at LT 38. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Miller at LT 45.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - LATECH 45(9:58 - 2nd) H.Bachmeier rushed to LT 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Peterson at LT 50.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 50(9:54 - 2nd) H.Bachmeier pass complete to LT 50. Catch made by M.Jackson at LT 50. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by J.Vincent; D.Kirklin at NMS 22.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 22(9:31 - 2nd) H.Bachmeier pass complete to NMS 22. Catch made by K.Moody at NMS 22. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 12.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 12(9:11 - 2nd) K.Moody rushed to NMS 6 for 6 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 6.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - LATECH 6(8:54 - 2nd) H.Bachmeier rushed to NMS 3 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Dervil; D.Kirklin at NMS 3.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - LATECH 3(7:58 - 2nd) J.Turner rushed to NMS 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Elliott at NMS 2.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - LATECH 2(7:26 - 2nd) D.Williams rushed to NMS 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Aupiu at NMS 1. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - LATECH 1(6:54 - 2nd) H.Bachmeier rushed to NMS End Zone for 1 yards. H.Bachmeier for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:47 - 2nd) J.Barnes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:47 - 2nd) B.Buchanan kicks 65 yards from LT 35 to the NMS End Zone. Touchback.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25(6:47 - 2nd) J.Jones rushed to NMS 49 for 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by LT at NMS 49.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 49(6:11 - 2nd) D.Pavia pass complete to NMS 49. Catch made by K.David at NMS 49. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by B.Randle at LT 41.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 41(5:26 - 2nd) S.Thomas rushed to LT 31 for 10 yards. Tackled by M.Heard; J.Boateng at LT 31.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 31(4:52 - 2nd) S.Thomas rushed to LT 24 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Heard at LT 24.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - NMEXST 24(3:58 - 2nd) J.Jones rushed to LT 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Williams; M.Clark at LT 24.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - NMEXST 24(3:28 - 2nd) D.Pavia rushed to LT 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Heard; B.Randle at LT 22.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - NMEXST 22(2:45 - 2nd) E.Stowers rushed to LT 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Williams; D.Blay at LT 19.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 19(1:51 - 2nd) D.Pavia rushed to LT End Zone for 19 yards. D.Pavia for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on LT-D.Hall Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|PAT Good
|(1:51 - 2nd) E.Albertson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:51 - 2nd) E.Albertson kicks 65 yards from NMS 35 to the LT End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(1:51 - 2nd) C.Thornton rushed to LT 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Rowser; J.Vincent at LT 27.
|+22 YD
2 & 8 - LATECH 27(1:34 - 2nd) H.Bachmeier pass complete to LT 27. Catch made by M.Jackson at LT 27. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by NMS at LT 49.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 49(1:14 - 2nd) C.Thornton rushed to NMS 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Webb Walker at NMS 47.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - LATECH 47(1:00 - 2nd) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier pass incomplete intended for C.Thornton.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - LATECH 47(0:57 - 2nd) H.Bachmeier pass complete to NMS 47. Catch made by M.Jackson at NMS 47. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Vincent at NMS 42.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - LATECH 42(0:25 - 2nd) K.Moody rushed to NMS 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Rowser at NMS 40.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 40(0:22 - 2nd) H.Bachmeier pass complete to NMS 40. Catch made by M.Jackson at NMS 40. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by M.Miller at NMS 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 29(0:15 - 2nd) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier pass incomplete intended for K.Moody.
|No Good
2 & 10 - LATECH 36(0:11 - 2nd) J.Barnes 46 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-G.Pugh Holder-B.Ochsendorf.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Buchanan kicks 65 yards from LT 35 to the NMS End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25(15:00 - 3rd) D.Pavia rushed to NMS 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Clark at NMS 26.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - NMEXST 26(14:21 - 3rd) S.Thomas rushed to NMS 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Clark; J.Boateng at NMS 29.
|+10 YD
3 & 6 - NMEXST 29(13:31 - 3rd) D.Pavia pass complete to NMS 29. Catch made by S.Thomas at NMS 29. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by M.Heard at NMS 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEXST 39(12:54 - 3rd) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for E.Stowers.
|+26 YD
2 & 10 - NMEXST 39(12:38 - 3rd) D.Pavia rushed to LT 35 for 26 yards. Tackled by M.Richard at LT 35.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 35(12:01 - 3rd) S.Thomas rushed to LT 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Boateng; M.Clark at LT 29.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - NMEXST 29(11:18 - 3rd) D.Pavia rushed to LT 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Clark at LT 26.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - NMEXST 26(10:35 - 3rd) S.Thomas rushed to LT 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Heard; J.Evans at LT 22.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 22(9:49 - 3rd) D.Pavia rushed to LT 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Singleton at LT 21.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NMEXST 21(9:15 - 3rd) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for P.Johnson.
|+7 YD
3 & 9 - NMEXST 21(9:05 - 3rd) D.Pavia pass complete to LT 21. Catch made by S.Thomas at LT 21. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Randle at LT 14.
|+7 YD
4 & 2 - NMEXST 14(8:28 - 3rd) D.Pavia pass complete to LT 14. Catch made by J.Brady at LT 14. Gain of 7 yards. J.Brady ran out of bounds.
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - NMEXST 7(7:56 - 3rd) D.Pavia rushed to LT 9 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at LT 9.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - NMEXST 9(7:20 - 3rd) M.Young rushed to LT 8 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Heard; B.Randle at LT 8.
|+8 YD
3 & Goal - NMEXST 8(6:30 - 3rd) D.Pavia pass complete to LT 8. Catch made by T.Hudson at LT 8. Gain of 8 yards. T.Hudson for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:25 - 3rd) E.Albertson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:25 - 3rd) E.Albertson kicks 65 yards from NMS 35 to the LT End Zone. S.Harris returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Young at LT 22.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LATECH 22(6:20 - 3rd) PENALTY on LT-J.Gilbert False Start 5 yards accepted.
|-4 YD
1 & 15 - LATECH 17(6:20 - 3rd) C.Thornton rushed to LT 13 for -4 yards. Tackled by G.Peterson at LT 13.
|-6 YD
2 & 19 - LATECH 13(5:45 - 3rd) H.Bachmeier rushed to LT 7 for -6 yards. H.Bachmeier FUMBLES forced by B.Peleti. Fumble RECOVERED by NMS-G.Peterson at LT 7. Tackled by LT at LT 7.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - NMEXST 7(5:17 - 3rd) J.Jones rushed to LT End Zone for 7 yards. J.Jones for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was in bounds and the play was overturned. J.Jones rushed to LT 1 for 6 yards. J.Jones ran out of bounds.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - NMEXST 1(5:17 - 3rd) J.Jones rushed to LT End Zone for 1 yards. J.Jones for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:59 - 3rd) E.Albertson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:55 - 3rd) E.Albertson kicks 65 yards from NMS 35 to the LT End Zone. S.Harris returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by M.McLean at LT 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 45(4:50 - 3rd) D.Latulas rushed to NMS 46 for yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 46. PENALTY on LT-S.Harris Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+14 YD
1 & 20 - LATECH 35(4:29 - 3rd) K.Moody rushed to LT 49 for 14 yards. Tackled by D.Early; B.Sculark at LT 49.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - LATECH 49(3:47 - 3rd) H.Bachmeier pass complete to LT 49. Catch made by E.Finley at LT 49. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Early at NMS 46.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - LATECH 46(3:24 - 3rd) K.Moody rushed to NMS 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Peleti; S.Webb at NMS 46.
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - LATECH 46(2:56 - 3rd) C.Thornton rushed to NMS 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Dervil at NMS 42. PENALTY on NMS-A.Seldon Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 27(2:17 - 3rd) H.Bachmeier pass complete to NMS 27. Catch made by J.Fields at NMS 27. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Dervil at NMS 15.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 15(1:50 - 3rd) D.Latulas rushed to NMS 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Wilson at NMS 13.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - LATECH 13(1:10 - 3rd) K.Moody rushed to NMS 3 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Dervil; D.Early at NMS 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - LATECH 3(0:33 - 3rd) H.Bachmeier pass complete to NMS 3. Catch made by J.Locke at NMS 3. Gain of 3 yards. J.Locke for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(0:13 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. Catch made by S.Harris at NMS 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:13 - 3rd) B.Buchanan kicks 65 yards from LT 35 to the NMS End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25(0:13 - 3rd) M.Watkins rushed to NMS 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Heard; J.Boateng at NMS 33.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - NMEXST 33(15:00 - 4th) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for K.David.
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - NMEXST 33(14:54 - 4th) M.Watkins rushed to NMS 40 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Boateng; C.Singleton at NMS 40.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 40(14:15 - 4th) D.Pavia rushed to NMS 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Randle at NMS 44. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
|+11 YD
2 & 6 - NMEXST 44(13:12 - 4th) D.Pavia rushed to LT 39 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by LT at LT 39. PENALTY on NMS-C.Bellamy Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - NMEXST 40(13:12 - 4th) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for T.Hudson. PENALTY on LT-W.Roberts Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 45(13:05 - 4th) M.Watkins rushed to LT 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Boateng; M.Clark at LT 42.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NMEXST 42(12:42 - 4th) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for T.Hudson.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NMEXST 42(12:39 - 4th) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for E.Stowers.
|No Gain
4 & 7 - NMEXST 42(12:12 - 4th) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for J.Brady.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 42(12:04 - 4th) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier pass incomplete intended for C.Allen.
|Sack
2 & 10 - LATECH 42(12:01 - 4th) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier sacked at LT 37 for -5 yards (K.Elliott)
|+8 YD
3 & 15 - LATECH 37(11:30 - 4th) H.Bachmeier pass complete to LT 37. Catch made by C.Thornton at LT 37. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Vincent at LT 45.
|Punt
4 & 7 - LATECH 45(10:42 - 4th) B.Ochsendorf punts 50 yards to NMS 5 Center-G.Pugh. Fair catch by J.Brady.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 5(10:32 - 4th) S.Thomas rushed to NMS 15 for 10 yards. Tackled by B.Randle at NMS 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEXST 15(9:51 - 4th) E.Stowers rushed to NMS 18 for yards. Pushed out of bounds by LT at NMS 18. PENALTY on NMS-J.Parker Illegal Blindside Block 7 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 17 - NMEXST 8(9:28 - 4th) D.Pavia pass complete to NMS 8. Catch made by E.Stowers at NMS 8. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Boateng; C.Singleton at NMS 17.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - NMEXST 17(8:51 - 4th) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for S.Thomas. PENALTY on NMS-C.Yarro Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+40 YD
2 & 13 - NMEXST 12(8:47 - 4th) S.Thomas rushed to LT 48 for 40 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at LT 48.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 48(8:19 - 4th) D.Pavia pass complete to LT 48. Catch made by E.Stowers at LT 48. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Singleton at LT 43.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - NMEXST 43(7:44 - 4th) D.Pavia rushed to LT 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Clark at LT 41.
|+26 YD
3 & 3 - NMEXST 41(7:11 - 4th) M.Watkins rushed to LT 15 for 26 yards. Tackled by M.Heard; D.Griffin-Taylor at LT 15.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 15(6:20 - 4th) S.Thomas rushed to LT 14 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Singleton at LT 14.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NMEXST 14(5:38 - 4th) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for K.David.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - NMEXST 14(5:33 - 4th) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for J.Brady.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - NMEXST 21(5:21 - 4th) E.Albertson 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Eberle Holder-G.Eberle.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:16 - 4th) E.Albertson kicks 62 yards from NMS 35 to the LT 3. C.Allen returns the kickoff. Tackled by NMS at LT 26.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 26(5:09 - 4th) C.Thornton rushed to LT 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Elliott; G.Peterson at LT 30.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - LATECH 30(4:52 - 4th) C.Thornton rushed to LT 40 for 10 yards. Tackled by M.Rowser at LT 40.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 40(4:29 - 4th) H.Bachmeier rushed to LT 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Peterson at LT 43.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - LATECH 43(4:09 - 4th) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier pass incomplete intended for T.Edwards.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - LATECH 43(3:59 - 4th) H.Bachmeier pass complete to LT 43. Catch made by K.Maxwell at LT 43. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by M.Rowser at LT 49. PENALTY on LT-S.Harris Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards offset. PENALTY on NMS-M.McLean Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards offset.
|+6 YD
4 & 1 - LATECH 49(3:34 - 4th) K.Moody rushed to NMS 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Rowser at NMS 45.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 45(3:11 - 4th) H.Bachmeier pass complete to NMS 45. Catch made by K.Maxwell at NMS 45. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by A.Seldon at NMS 30.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 30(2:54 - 4th) K.Moody rushed to NMS 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Miller; S.Webb at NMS 25.
|Sack
2 & 5 - LATECH 25(2:31 - 4th) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier sacked at NMS 34 for -9 yards (S.Aupiu) H.Bachmeier FUMBLES forced by S.Aupiu. Fumble RECOVERED by NMS-S.Aupiu at NMS 34. Tackled by LT at NMS 34.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 34(2:29 - 4th) J.Jones rushed to NMS 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by Z.Nason; B.Randle at NMS 35.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - NMEXST 35(2:25 - 4th) J.Jones rushed to NMS 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by Z.Nason at NMS 36.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - NMEXST 36(2:21 - 4th) M.Watkins rushed to NMS 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Griffin-Taylor at NMS 36.
|Punt
4 & 8 - NMEXST 36(2:15 - 4th) Z.Haynes punts 28 yards to LT 36 Center-C.Eberle. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 36(2:09 - 4th) H.Bachmeier pass complete to LT 36. Catch made by C.Thornton at LT 36. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by NMS at LT 39.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - LATECH 39(1:39 - 4th) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier pass incomplete intended for C.Allen.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - LATECH 39(1:35 - 4th) J.Fields rushed to LT 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Rowser; D.Early at LT 45.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - LATECH 45(1:15 - 4th) J.Fields rushed to LT 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by NMS at LT 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 46(1:12 - 4th) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier pass incomplete intended for K.Maxwell.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 46(1:08 - 4th) J.Fields rushed to LT 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Arinze; I.Reed at LT 48.
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - LATECH 48(0:53 - 4th) H.Bachmeier pass complete to LT 48. Catch made by S.Harris at LT 48. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Miller at NMS 45.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - LATECH 45(0:33 - 4th) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier pass incomplete intended for J.Lewis.