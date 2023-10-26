|
|
|GAST
|GAS
Brin guides Georgia Southern over Georgia State 44-27
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) Davis Brin passed for 334 yards and three touchdowns to propel Georgia Southern to a 44-27 victory over Georgia State on Thursday night.
Brin gave Georgia Southern (6-2, 3-1 Sun Belt Conference) a 7-0 lead when he connected with Khaleb Hood for a 24-yard touchdown midway through the first quarter. Marcus Carroll scored on a 13-yard run to cap a 12-play, 83-yard drive, pulling Georgia State (6-2, 3-2) even. The Panthers regained the lead on a 35-yard field goal by Michael Lantz with 21 seconds left in the period.
Georgia Southern scored three times in the final 5:42 of the second quarter to take control. Jalen White had a 2-yard touchdown run, Brin fired a 30-yard scoring strike to Marcus Sanders Jr. and Lantz kicked a 34-yard field goal on the final play to put the Eagles up 27-7 at halftime.
Brin increased Georgia Southern's advantage to 34-7 with a 76-yard scoring strike to Dalen Cobb. Darren Grainger came back with a 3-yard touchdown toss to Cadarrius Thompson and Carroll scored on a 19-yard run on the final play of the third quarter to get the Panthers within 34-21.
Marques Watson-Trent returned an interception 50 yards for an Eagles' touchdown in the final period.
Brin completed 22 of 35 passes with an interception for Georgia Southern. White carried 25 times for 116 yards. Cobb totaled 100 yards on just two catches.
Grainger completed 21 of 37 passes for 157 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for Georgia State. Carroll rushed for a career-high 208 yards and two scores on 28 carries. Robert Lewis had 12 receptions for 97 yards and a touchdown.
---
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
M. Carroll
23 RB
208 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|
D. Brin
5 QB
334 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, -13 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|23
|Rushing
|16
|8
|Passing
|8
|12
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|5-12
|6-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|443
|452
|Total Plays
|77
|74
|Avg Gain
|5.8
|6.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|286
|118
|Rush Attempts
|40
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.2
|3.1
|Yards Passing
|157
|334
|Comp. - Att.
|21-37
|22-36
|Yards Per Pass
|3.9
|8.1
|Penalties - Yards
|5-54
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|4
|5
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|3
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-39.3
|4-38.0
|Return Yards
|24
|71
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|4-19
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-24
|2-52
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|157
|PASS YDS
|334
|
|
|286
|RUSH YDS
|118
|
|
|443
|TOTAL YDS
|452
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Grainger 3 QB
|D. Grainger
|21/37
|157
|2
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Carroll 23 RB
|M. Carroll
|28
|208
|2
|26
|
D. Grainger 3 QB
|D. Grainger
|11
|76
|0
|22
|
F. Brock 25 RB
|F. Brock
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Lewis 1 WR
|R. Lewis
|18
|12
|97
|1
|16
|
J. Carter 9 WR
|J. Carter
|7
|4
|33
|0
|13
|
C. Thompson 11 WR
|C. Thompson
|3
|3
|23
|1
|11
|
F. Lewis II 56 NT
|F. Lewis II
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Williams 16 WR
|T. Williams
|5
|2
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Carroll 23 RB
|M. Carroll
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Leach 29 S
|T. Leach
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hunter 1 LB
|J. Hunter
|5-5
|1.0
|0
|
B. Brown 5 CB
|B. Brown
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Abraham 48 LB
|J. Abraham
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. McCollum 17 LB
|S. McCollum
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Cooper 24 CB
|R. Cooper
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 6 S
|J. Johnson
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Veneziale 40 LB
|J. Veneziale
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dunlap 50 DE
|T. Dunlap
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Grainger 3 QB
|D. Grainger
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Denis 8 DE
|J. Denis
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Warren 44 DE
|C. Warren
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Blume 52 DL
|A. Blume
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
G. Pringle 3 CB
|G. Pringle
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jackson 21 CB
|J. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Davis Jr. 43 LB
|C. Davis Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Bryant III 10 DL
|H. Bryant III
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 32 CB
|C. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Gordon 15 LB
|T. Gordon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
F. Lewis II 56 NT
|F. Lewis II
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
I. Kone 38 K
|I. Kone
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|
L. Rickman 92 K
|L. Rickman
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Loggins 94 K
|K. Loggins
|4
|39.3
|1
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Williams 16 WR
|T. Williams
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Brin 5 QB
|D. Brin
|22/35
|334
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. White 25 RB
|J. White
|25
|116
|1
|16
|
D. Mbadinga 31 RB
|D. Mbadinga
|3
|15
|0
|8
|
J. French 12 QB
|J. French
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Brin 5 QB
|D. Brin
|9
|-13
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Cobb 17 WR
|D. Cobb
|3
|2
|100
|1
|76
|
D. Burgess Jr. 2 WR
|D. Burgess Jr.
|10
|6
|80
|0
|21
|
K. Hood 7 WR
|K. Hood
|10
|8
|75
|1
|24
|
M. Sanders Jr. 21 WR
|M. Sanders Jr.
|3
|2
|48
|1
|30
|
J. Mcafee 9 TE
|J. Mcafee
|2
|2
|19
|0
|14
|
J. Barden 1 WR
|J. Barden
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. White 25 RB
|J. White
|4
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
K. Upshaw 6 TE
|K. Upshaw
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Smith 5 DB
|T. Smith
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hickman 4 DB
|D. Hickman
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Watson-Trent 1 LB
|M. Watson-Trent
|5-3
|0.0
|1
|
T. Davis 16 DB
|T. Davis
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Robertson 20 DB
|S. Robertson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Rhodes 91 DL
|D. Rhodes
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Walker 13 DL
|I. Walker
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
T. Lee Jr. 7 LB
|T. Lee Jr.
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Green 14 DB
|P. Green
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jackson 25 DB
|A. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Stampley II 22 DB
|M. Stampley II
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
E. Fall 94 DL
|E. Fall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gilmore 15 LB
|D. Gilmore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Stroud 18 DL
|M. Stroud
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bullard 57 DL
|L. Bullard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Whitehead 34 LB
|J. Whitehead
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jackson 9 LB
|K. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Locke 53 DL
|T. Locke
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rhodes 88 DL
|J. Rhodes
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
W. Wallace 79 DL
|W. Wallace
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Meyers 29 DB
|J. Meyers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Lantz 98 K
|M. Lantz
|3/3
|40
|5/5
|14
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Smith 90 P
|A. Smith
|4
|38.0
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Buchannon 15 WR
|D. Buchannon
|2
|21.0
|22
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.McAlister kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the GSO End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Brin pass complete to GSO 25. Catch made by K.Hood at GSO 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Leach at GSO 29.
|+18 YD
2 & 6 - GAS 29(14:28 - 1st) D.Brin pass complete to GSO 29. Catch made by M.Sanders at GSO 29. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by B.Brown at GSO 47.
|Sack
1 & 10 - GAS 47(14:00 - 1st) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin sacked at GSO 39 for -8 yards (J.Hunter)
|+10 YD
2 & 18 - GAS 39(13:25 - 1st) D.Brin pass complete to GSO 39. Catch made by K.Hood at GSO 39. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by R.Cooper at GSO 49.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - GAS 49(12:47 - 1st) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for D.Cobb.
|Punt
4 & 8 - GAS 49(12:38 - 1st) A.Smith punts 51 yards to GST End Zone Center-GSO. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 20(12:30 - 1st) F.Brock rushed to GST 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Rhodes at GST 22.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - GAST 22(12:07 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for T.Williams.
|+9 YD
3 & 8 - GAST 22(12:02 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 22. Catch made by R.Lewis at GST 22. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Hickman at GST 31.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 31(11:40 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 31. Catch made by R.Lewis at GST 31. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by I.Walker; M.Watson-Trent at GST 36.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - GAST 36(11:16 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for R.Lewis.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - GAST 36(11:09 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for R.Lewis.
|Punt
4 & 5 - GAST 36(11:04 - 1st) K.Loggins punts 37 yards to GSO 27 Center-GST. J.Dallas returned punt from the GSO 27. Tackled by J.Jones at GSO 36.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 36(10:54 - 1st) D.Brin pass complete to GSO 36. Catch made by D.Burgess at GSO 36. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by G.Pringle at GSO 41.
|+16 YD
2 & 5 - GAS 41(10:28 - 1st) J.White rushed to GST 43 for 16 yards. Tackled by T.Leach at GST 43.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - GAS 43(9:57 - 1st) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for D.Burgess. PENALTY on GST-T.Leach Defensive Pass Interference 14 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 29(9:51 - 1st) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for J.White.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - GAS 29(9:45 - 1st) J.White rushed to GST 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Abraham at GST 24.
|+24 YD
3 & 5 - GAS 24(9:16 - 1st) D.Brin pass complete to GST 24. Catch made by K.Hood at GST 24. Gain of 24 yards. K.Hood for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:11 - 1st) M.Lantz extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:11 - 1st) M.Lantz kicks 62 yards from GSO 35 to the GST 3. T.Williams returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Ferguson at GST 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 17(9:11 - 1st) M.Carroll rushed to GST 17 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Stroud at GST 17.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 17(8:56 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 17. Catch made by T.Williams at GST 17. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Stampley; M.Watson-Trent at GST 21.
|+12 YD
3 & 6 - GAST 21(8:24 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 21. Catch made by J.Carter at GST 21. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by T.Smith at GST 33.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 33(7:46 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 33. Catch made by R.Lewis at GST 33. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by M.Watson-Trent at GST 42.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - GAST 42(7:27 - 1st) D.Grainger scrambles to GST 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Robertson at GST 46.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 46(7:01 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 46. Catch made by C.Thompson at GST 46. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by S.Robertson at GSO 45.
|+11 YD
2 & 1 - GAST 45(6:38 - 1st) M.Carroll rushed to GSO 34 for 11 yards. Tackled by T.Lee; T.Davis at GSO 34.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 34(6:20 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GSO 34. Catch made by R.Lewis at GSO 34. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Hickman at GSO 27.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - GAST 27(5:55 - 1st) M.Carroll rushed to GSO 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Lee; T.Davis at GSO 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 24(5:33 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for R.Lewis.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 24(5:26 - 1st) D.Grainger rushed to GSO 13 for 11 yards. Tackled by T.Smith at GSO 13.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 13(5:06 - 1st) M.Carroll rushed to GSO End Zone for 13 yards. M.Carroll for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:02 - 1st) I.Kone extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:02 - 1st) B.McAlister kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the GSO End Zone. D.Buchannon returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Jones at GSO 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 22(4:56 - 1st) J.White rushed to GSO 22 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Abraham; H.Bryant at GSO 22.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - GAS 22(4:25 - 1st) D.Brin pass complete to GSO 22. Catch made by D.Burgess at GSO 22. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at GSO 38.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 38(3:59 - 1st) J.White rushed to GSO 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Abraham at GSO 41.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - GAS 41(3:25 - 1st) J.White rushed to GSO 50 for 9 yards. Tackled by R.Cooper at GSO 50.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 50(2:47 - 1st) D.Brin pass complete to GSO 50. Catch made by D.Burgess at GSO 50. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.Leach at GST 40.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - GAS 40(2:16 - 1st) D.Brin pass INTERCEPTED at GST 40. Intercepted by T.Leach at GST 40. Tackled by GSO at GST 40. PENALTY on GST-R.Cooper Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 5 - GAS 35(2:09 - 1st) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for J.White.
|+14 YD
2 & 5 - GAS 35(1:50 - 1st) J.White rushed to GST 21 for 14 yards. Tackled by J.Abraham at GST 21.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 21(1:17 - 1st) D.Brin pass complete to GST 21. Catch made by K.Hood at GST 21. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Warren at GST 17.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - GAS 17(0:42 - 1st) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for K.Hood.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - GAS 17(0:35 - 1st) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for J.White.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - GAS 25(0:26 - 1st) M.Lantz 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-GSO Holder-GSO.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:21 - 1st) M.Lantz kicks 30 yards from GSO 35 to the GST 35. Out of bounds.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 35(0:21 - 1st) M.Carroll rushed to GST 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Gilmore at GST 36.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - GAST 36(15:00 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 36. Catch made by R.Lewis at GST 36. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Hickman at GST 43.
|-2 YD
3 & 2 - GAST 43(14:46 - 2nd) M.Carroll rushed to GST 41 for -2 yards. Tackled by I.Walker; J.Rhodes at GST 41.
|Punt
4 & 4 - GAST 41(14:05 - 2nd) K.Loggins punts 43 yards to GSO 16 Center-GST. K.Hood returned punt from the GSO 16. Tackled by C.Singleton; J.Johnson at GSO 16.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 16(13:56 - 2nd) D.Mbadinga rushed to GSO 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Brown T.Leach at GSO 18. PENALTY on GST-T.Leach Face Mask (15 Yards) 15 yards accepted.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 33(13:40 - 2nd) D.Brin pass complete to GSO 33. Catch made by D.Cobb at GSO 33. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by J.Veneziale at GST 43.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 43(12:40 - 2nd) D.Brin scrambles to GST 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by at GST 40.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - GAS 40(12:27 - 2nd) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for D.Burgess.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - GAS 40(12:17 - 2nd) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for M.Sanders.
4 & 7 - GAS(12:09 - 2nd) PENALTY on GSO-GSO Delay of Game 5 yards declined. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 7 - GAS 40(12:09 - 2nd) A.Smith punts 37 yards to GST 3 Center-GSO. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 3(12:02 - 2nd) M.Carroll rushed to GST 8 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Watson-Trent; T.Locke at GST 8.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - GAST 8(11:40 - 2nd) M.Carroll rushed to GST 8 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Locke at GST 8.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - GAST 8(11:00 - 2nd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Carter.
|Punt
4 & 5 - GAST 8(10:50 - 2nd) K.Loggins punts 36 yards to GST 44 Center-GST. K.Hood returned punt from the GST 44. Tackled by C.Singleton at GST 37.
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 37(10:48 - 2nd) D.Brin pass complete to GST 37. Catch made by D.Burgess at GST 37. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by R.Cooper at GST 16.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 16(10:08 - 2nd) D.Brin pass complete to GST 16. Catch made by J.Mcafee at GST 16. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Abraham at GST 11.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - GAST 11(9:38 - 2nd) D.Brin rushed to GST 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.McCollum at GST 8.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - GAST 8(8:58 - 2nd) J.French rushed to GST 8 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Veneziale at GST 8.
|+3 YD
4 & Goal - GAST 8(8:14 - 2nd) J.White rushed to GST 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.McCollum; F.Lewis at GST 5.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - GAST 5(7:38 - 2nd) D.Brin rushed to GST 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Leach; J.Hunter at GST 5.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - GAST 5(7:01 - 2nd) D.Brin rushed to GST 6 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson at GST 6.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - GAST 6(6:19 - 2nd) D.Brin pass complete to GST 6. Catch made by J.White at GST 6. Gain of 4 yards. Out of bounds.
|+2 YD
4 & Goal - GAST 2(5:45 - 2nd) J.White rushed to GST End Zone for 2 yards. J.White for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:42 - 2nd) M.Lantz extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(5:42 - 2nd) M.Lantz kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to the GST End Zone. Touchback.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25(5:42 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 25. Catch made by R.Lewis at GST 25. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by T.Smith at GST 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 41(5:22 - 2nd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for GST.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 41(5:15 - 2nd) M.Carroll rushed to GST 39 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Lee at GST 39.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - GAST 39(4:40 - 2nd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for M.Carroll.
|Punt
4 & 12 - GAST 39(4:34 - 2nd) K.Loggins punts 41 yards to GSO 20 Center-GST. K.Hood returned punt from the GSO 20. Tackled by C.Singleton at GSO 23.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 23(4:22 - 2nd) J.White rushed to GSO 35 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Hunter at GSO 35.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 35(3:44 - 2nd) J.White rushed to GSO 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Leach; J.Hunter at GSO 37.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - GAS 37(3:09 - 2nd) D.Mbadinga rushed to GSO 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Veneziale; J.Hunter at GSO 42.
|+8 YD
3 & 3 - GAS 42(2:30 - 2nd) D.Brin pass complete to GSO 42. Catch made by J.Barden at GSO 42. Gain of 8 yards. Out of bounds.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 50(1:55 - 2nd) D.Mbadinga rushed to GST 42 for 8 yards. Tackled by S.McCollum at GST 42.
|+12 YD
2 & 2 - GAS 42(1:30 - 2nd) D.Brin pass complete to GST 42. Catch made by K.Hood at GST 42. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at GST 30.
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 30(1:20 - 2nd) D.Brin pass complete to GST 30. Catch made by M.Sanders at GST 30. Gain of 30 yards. M.Sanders for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:10 - 2nd) M.Lantz extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - GAS 35(1:03 - 2nd) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin sacked at GST 40 for -5 yards (J.Denis)
|+14 YD
2 & 15 - GAS 40(0:55 - 2nd) D.Brin pass complete to GST 40. Catch made by J.Mcafee at GST 40. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by T.Leach at GST 26.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - GAS 26(0:40 - 2nd) J.White rushed to GST 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Leach; J.Abraham at GST 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 24(0:25 - 2nd) D.Brin spikes the ball.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GAS 24(0:22 - 2nd) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for K.Hood.
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - GAS 24(0:18 - 2nd) D.Brin pass complete to GST 24. Catch made by K.Hood at GST 24. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by R.Cooper; C.Jones at GST 16.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - GAS 24(0:03 - 2nd) M.Lantz 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-GSO Holder-GSO.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Lantz kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to the GST End Zone. Touchback.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25(15:00 - 3rd) M.Carroll rushed to GST 44 for 19 yards. Tackled by T.Davis at GST 44.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 44(14:44 - 3rd) M.Carroll rushed to GST 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Rhodes at GST 47.
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - GAST 47(14:24 - 3rd) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 47. Catch made by C.Thompson at GST 47. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Hickman at GSO 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 42(13:54 - 3rd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for R.Lewis.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 42(13:44 - 3rd) D.Grainger rushed to GSO 33 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Smith at GSO 33.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - GAST 33(13:20 - 3rd) PENALTY on GSO-L.Bullard Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 28(13:12 - 3rd) M.Carroll rushed to GSO 4 for 24 yards. Tackled by T.Smith at GSO 4.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - GAST 4(12:41 - 3rd) M.Carroll rushed to GSO 5 for -1 yards. Tackled by W.Wallace; T.Locke at GSO 5.
|Sack
2 & Goal - GAST 5(12:07 - 3rd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger sacked at GSO 14 for -9 yards (I.Walker)
|No Gain
3 & 14 - GAST 14(11:28 - 3rd) D.Grainger pass complete to GSO 14. Catch made by T.Williams at GSO 14. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by M.Stampley at GSO 14.
|No Good
4 & 14 - GAST 22(10:52 - 3rd) I.Kone 32 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-GST Holder-GST.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 20(10:46 - 3rd) J.White rushed to GSO 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Abraham; J.Denis at GSO 24.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - GAS 24(10:21 - 3rd) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for D.Burgess.
|+76 YD
3 & 6 - GAS 24(10:18 - 3rd) D.Brin pass complete to GSO 24. Catch made by D.Cobb at GSO 24. Gain of 76 yards. D.Cobb for 76 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:06 - 3rd) M.Lantz extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:06 - 3rd) M.Lantz kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to the GST End Zone. Touchback.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25(10:06 - 3rd) D.Grainger rushed to GST 46 for 21 yards. D.Grainger ran out of bounds.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 46(9:41 - 3rd) D.Grainger rushed to GST 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Davis at GST 50.
|+26 YD
2 & 6 - GAS 50(9:22 - 3rd) M.Carroll rushed to GSO 24 for 26 yards. Tackled by T.Davis at GSO 24.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 24(9:04 - 3rd) D.Grainger pass complete to GSO 24. Catch made by R.Lewis at GSO 24. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by S.Robertson at GSO 17.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - GAS 17(8:46 - 3rd) D.Grainger rushed to GSO 17 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Davis; J.Rhodes at GSO 17.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - GAS 17(7:51 - 3rd) PENALTY on GST-T.Glover False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
3 & 8 - GAS 22(7:51 - 3rd) M.Carroll rushed to GSO 10 for 12 yards. Tackled by M.Stampley at GSO 10.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 10(7:27 - 3rd) M.Carroll rushed to GSO 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Rhodes at GSO 7.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - GAS 7(6:55 - 3rd) D.Grainger pass complete to GSO 7. Catch made by R.Lewis at GSO 7. Gain of 6 yards. Out of bounds.
|-2 YD
3 & Goal - GAS 1(6:12 - 3rd) M.Carroll rushed to GSO 3 for -2 yards. Tackled by L.Bullard at GSO 3.
|+3 YD
4 & Goal - GAS 3(5:31 - 3rd) D.Grainger pass complete to GSO 3. Catch made by C.Thompson at GSO 3. Gain of 3 yards. C.Thompson for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:28 - 3rd) L.Rickman extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(5:28 - 3rd) B.McAlister kicks 57 yards from GST 35 to the GSO 8. D.Buchannon returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Jones at GSO 28.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 28(5:22 - 3rd) J.White rushed to GSO 39 for 11 yards. Tackled by B.Brown at GSO 39.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 39(4:41 - 3rd) J.White rushed to GSO 38 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Leach; S.McCollum at GSO 38.
|Int
2 & 11 - GAS 38(3:56 - 3rd) D.Brin pass INTERCEPTED at GST 39. Intercepted by J.Johnson at GST 39. Tackled by K.Crowder at GSO 37.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 37(3:52 - 3rd) D.Grainger rushed to GSO 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Meyers; W.Wallace at GSO 34.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - GAST 34(3:08 - 3rd) M.Carroll rushed to GSO 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Watson-Trent at GSO 31.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - GAST 31(2:37 - 3rd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Carter.
|No Gain
4 & 4 - GAST 31(2:29 - 3rd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for R.Lewis.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 31(2:23 - 3rd) D.Brin pass complete to GSO 31. Catch made by D.Burgess at GSO 31. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by B.Brown at GSO 44.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 44(1:47 - 3rd) J.White rushed to GSO 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Brown; J.Hunter at GSO 46.
|Sack
2 & 8 - GAS 46(1:07 - 3rd) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin sacked at GSO 39 for -7 yards (A.Blume) D.Brin FUMBLES forced by A.Blume. Fumble RECOVERED by GST-C.Warren at GSO 39. Tackled by GSO at GSO 39.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 39(0:56 - 3rd) M.Carroll rushed to GSO 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Rhodes at GSO 32.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - GAST 32(0:38 - 3rd) D.Grainger pass complete to GSO 32. Catch made by R.Lewis at GSO 32. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Whitehead at GSO 26.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 26(0:17 - 3rd) M.Carroll rushed to GSO 19 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Watson-Trent at GSO 19.
|+19 YD
2 & 3 - GAST 19(0:08 - 3rd) M.Carroll rushed to GSO End Zone for 19 yards. M.Carroll for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 3rd) L.Rickman extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 4th) B.McAlister kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the GSO End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25(15:00 - 4th) J.White rushed to GSO 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Gordon; G.Pringle at GSO 26.
|+15 YD
2 & 9 - GAS 26(14:28 - 4th) D.Brin pass complete to GSO 26. Catch made by D.Burgess at GSO 26. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by GST at GSO 41.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 41(13:53 - 4th) J.White rushed to GSO 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Hunter at GSO 43.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - GAS 43(13:24 - 4th) D.Brin rushed to GSO 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Brown at GSO 46.
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - GAS 46(12:42 - 4th) D.Brin pass complete to GSO 46. Catch made by K.Hood at GSO 46. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Jones at GST 49. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was upheld.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 49(12:06 - 4th) J.White rushed to GST 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Davis at GST 44.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - GAS 44(11:16 - 4th) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for M.Sanders. PENALTY on GST-B.Brown Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 29(11:14 - 4th) D.Brin pass complete to GST 29. Catch made by K.Hood at GST 29. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by S.McCollum at GST 21.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - GAS 21(10:44 - 4th) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for D.Burgess.
|-1 YD
3 & 2 - GAS 21(10:38 - 4th) D.Brin rushed to GST 22 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at GST 22.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - GAS 30(9:59 - 4th) M.Lantz 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-GSO Holder-GSO.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:55 - 4th) M.Lantz kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to the GST End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 25(9:55 - 4th) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for T.Williams.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 25(9:51 - 4th) M.Carroll rushed to GST 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Lee at GST 27.
|+22 YD
3 & 8 - GAST 27(9:18 - 4th) M.Carroll rushed to GST 49 for 22 yards. Tackled by P.Green at GST 49.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 49(9:01 - 4th) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 49. Catch made by J.Carter at GST 49. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by A.Jackson at GSO 47.
|Int
2 & 6 - GAST 47(8:36 - 4th) D.Grainger pass INTERCEPTED at GSO 50. Intercepted by M.Watson-Trent at GSO 50. M.Watson-Trent for 50 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:26 - 4th) M.Lantz extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(8:26 - 4th) M.Lantz kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to the GST End Zone. Touchback.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25(8:26 - 4th) M.Carroll rushed to GST 38 for 13 yards. Tackled by T.Davis at GST 38.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 38(8:08 - 4th) M.Carroll rushed to GSO 49 for 13 yards. Tackled by T.Davis at GSO 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 49(7:42 - 4th) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for R.Lewis.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 49(7:36 - 4th) D.Grainger pass complete to GSO 49. Catch made by J.Carter at GSO 49. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by A.Jackson at GSO 36.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 36(7:19 - 4th) D.Grainger rushed to GSO 14 for 22 yards. Tackled by K.Jackson at GSO 14.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 14(6:56 - 4th) M.Carroll rushed to GSO 15 for -1 yards. M.Carroll FUMBLES forced by I.Walker. Fumble RECOVERED by GST-M.Carroll at GSO 15. Tackled by GST at GSO 15.
|+15 YD
2 & 11 - GAST 15(6:16 - 4th) D.Grainger pass complete to GSO 15. Catch made by R.Lewis at GSO 15. Gain of 15 yards. R.Lewis for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(6:12 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. D.Grainger steps back to pass. Catch made by R.Lewis at GSO 3. Gain of yards. Tackled by D.Hickman at GSO 1. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:12 - 4th) B.McAlister kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the GSO End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25(6:12 - 4th) J.White rushed to GSO 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Blume; J.Hunter at GSO 27.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - GAS 27(6:07 - 4th) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for K.Upshaw.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - GAS 27(6:00 - 4th) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for D.Burgess.
|Punt
4 & 8 - GAS 27(5:54 - 4th) A.Smith punts 16 yards to GSO 43 Center-GSO. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 43(5:49 - 4th) M.Carroll rushed to GSO 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Smith at GSO 34.
|+1 YD
2 & 1 - GAST 34(5:29 - 4th) M.Carroll rushed to GSO 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by P.Green at GSO 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 33(5:10 - 4th) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for T.Williams.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 33(5:07 - 4th) D.Grainger rushed to GSO 27 for 6 yards. D.Grainger FUMBLES forced by M.Watson-Trent. Fumble RECOVERED by GSO-K.Jackson at GSO 23. Tackled by GST at GSO 23.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 23(4:50 - 4th) J.White rushed to GSO 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Dunlap at GSO 26.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - GAS 26(4:45 - 4th) J.White rushed to GSO 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Hunter at GSO 26.
|+15 YD
3 & 7 - GAS 26(4:02 - 4th) J.White rushed to GSO 41 for 15 yards. Tackled by T.Leach at GSO 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 41(3:16 - 4th) J.White rushed to GSO 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Dunlap at GSO 41.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - GAS 41(2:32 - 4th) J.White rushed to GSO 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Hunter at GSO 42.
|+3 YD
3 & 9 - GAS 42(1:51 - 4th) J.White rushed to GSO 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by H.Bryant at GSO 45.
|Punt
4 & 6 - GAS 45(1:01 - 4th) A.Smith punts 48 yards to GST 7 Center-GSO. Downed by GSO.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 7(0:51 - 4th) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 7. Catch made by J.Carter at GST 7. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Watson-Trent at GST 11.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - GAST 11(0:30 - 4th) D.Grainger scrambles to GST 16 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Fall at GST 16.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - GAST 16(0:22 - 4th) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 16. Catch made by R.Lewis at GST 16. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Hickman at GST 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 21(0:06 - 4th) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for GST.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 21(0:05 - 4th) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 21. Catch made by R.Lewis at GST 21. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Smith at GST 26.